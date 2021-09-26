News
Defense can get turnovers vs. Jameis Winston and Saints
The Patriots shut down the Jets offense because they either forced or baited rookie quarterback Zach Wilson into a four-interception afternoon.
Next up, turnover machine Jameis Winston and the Saints.
Winston has gotten off to a topsy-turvy start, throwing five touchdowns Week 1, then zero TDs and two picks last weekend. The Panthers frazzled Winston all game, leaving him with a 26.9 quarterback rating, the worst of his career. Overall, they held the Saints to just 128 total yards.
Might they have provided a defensive blueprint for the Patriots?
Maybe, but even if the Pats have the answers to the test, they still have to execute. Several members of the defense termed it a “do your job game” this week. From Bill Belichick on down, there’s plenty of respect for Saints coach Sean Payton as a play-caller and play designer.
Naturally, the Patriots are expecting the Saints offense that showed up in Week 1 and blew out the Packers 38-3.
“We’ll see the team that played Week 1, there’s no doubt about it,” said defensive captain Devin McCourty. “They’re going to be ready to go … coming off a tough game in Carolina, there’s no doubt to me they’ll be ready and we’ll see their best stuff.”
Here’s how the Patriots defense can shut down Winston and the Saints.
1. Corral Alvin Kamara
Kamara has touched the ball on 48.6% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps; the Saints clearly rely on him to jumpstart the offense, especially with All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas on the sidelines.
So the first bullseye is square on Kamara. The Patriots need to contain him as best as they can. He’s going to make plays both running and catching the football, so it’s up to the Patriots to limit the chunk plays.
“(They) get him the ball a lot of different ways … and he produces with it,” said Belichick. “He’s a guy you got to keep your eye on at all times. He plays on all three downs, so he’s always in there.”
Perhaps they’ll have Adrian Phillips tail him if he’s coming out of the backfield. Maybe they’ll take a page out of their strategy in Super Bowl XXVI with the Rams’ back Marshall Faulk, play physical with him, and drill him with a shot every time he heads out of the backfield.
During the first two games, the Patriots haven’t exactly distinguished themselves as run-stoppers, but if they want a chance to slow down the Saints offense, they need to keep Kamara bottled up. The Panthers held him to five rushing yards on eight carries, and won big.
2. Bring out the bad Winston
As Belichick pointed out, Winston can effectively throw the ball from the pocket, and also on the fly. He’s thrown for over 5,000 yards in a single season, but he also has a reputation for making mistakes.
The Panthers managed to draw out that side of Winston by pressuring him, and sending in timely blitzers.
Against the blitz, Winston was 1-for-8. When pressured in general, Winston was 4-of-13 for 54 yards, two picks, and four sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Winston didn’t do the best job diagnosing pressure pre-snap. Obviously, the Saints probably worked all week on that, but the Patriots should still try to take advantage.
“We didn’t handle the communication well enough, we didn’t handle the pressures well enough, and we didn’t coach it well enough,” Payton said following the Carolina loss. “We had seen it on tape, and obviously we got more of it and didn’t handle it well.
“So we clearly didn’t work on it well enough and effectively enough, and it kind of bit us in the butt.”
3. Protect against the long ball
The Patriots get a break with Thomas out. The wide receiving corps isn’t nearly as dangerous, but one Massachusetts product, Assumption College alum Deonte Harris, can fly. He’s a legitimate deep threat the Patriots have to monitor.
In two games, he has just three catches for 81 yards, but one of the those was a 55-yard bomb for a touchdown against Green Bay. Harris is a threat as a returner and receiver. Get him in space, and he’s tough to catch.
“He’s fast, quick. He’s an explosive guy,” Belichick said. “He’s obviously not very big, but if he gets the ball in space, he’s dynamite.”
As a returner, Harris averages 31.2 yards per touch, so yes, he’s explosive, and someone the Pats will have to protect against downfield.
Faye Flam: Decide on a purpose for pandemic mask rules
San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent an important but unintentional message recently when she was caught violating her own mask mandates while partying away, maskless, in a jam-packed jazz club.
Her excuse was incoherent; she said she was “feeling the spirit,” enjoying the music and so not thinking about a mask.
But the more serious problem wasn’t her hypocrisy and lame rationalizing so much as the mixed and misleading messages sent by the rules themselves. Americans are in dire need of guidance that’s coherent, fair, sustainable and backed by evidence. And they’re not getting it from public health authorities or the rule-makers who rely on them, even as the country slouches toward a confusing new normal with no end to COVID-19 in sight.
“We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” Breed said when questioned. She was making a good point! But as Charles C.W. Cook wrote on Monday in National Review, she is the person who authorized the mask mandate. She is the fun police.
What we do know from scientific observations is that some environments are more risky than others. Epidemiologists had at one point used the term the Three Cs to describe the major risk factors: crowds, close contact and closed spaces. The San Francisco club where Breed was caught might as well have been flashing all three Cs in neon signs.
Her explanation after the fact made the point that it’s kind of absurd to expect people to enjoy live music in clubs while wearing “well-fitting” masks, as required by local rules. Even the most enthusiastic maskers probably wear a mask about 20% of their time in a club, or cocktail party or similar event. Does that really help?
Not really. There is scientific evidence to suggest that this small amount of mask wearing is mostly symbolic in such situations.
Early in the pandemic, infectious disease doctor Muge Cevik had collected studies in which researchers employed contact tracing to figure out how and where the virus was actually jumping from person to person. What the studies kept showing was that the virus was transmitted indoors, and the longer people spent indoors together, the more likely transmission would occur.
Duration is extremely important — it’s not all about that six-foot distance. The virus travels on small airborne particles, which would be diluted quickly outside but build up in indoor air. That would mean spending three hours mostly unmasked in a club is much worse than spending 10 minutes totally unmasked to grab a soda in a convenience store. Other studies showed that risk skyrocketed when there was singing and the kinds of loud conversations people have in clubs and bars.
The San Francisco club did require patrons to be vaccinated, but new data on the delta variant suggests that it’s still possible for fully vaccinated people to get a mild or asymptomatic case, and possibly to transmit the virus to others. That could lead to more hospitalizations among children, who can’t yet be vaccinated, or the immunocompromised, who aren’t getting full protection from their vaccines.
At the same time, COVID prevention has to be balanced with human needs. Nobody wants to live in a world where live music is outlawed. Imposing some mask mandates might seem like a reasonable compromise.
But let’s not stumble into a future in which mask rules seem arbitrary, stupid or unfair. In San Francisco, runners in the marathon have to wear a mask, though that kind of venue is much less risky than the club where Breed was caught partying. Maybe she just likes music more than marathon running.
The first step toward reshaping policy would be to agree on a goal. A pair of researchers from Harvard and Boston Universities recently wrote in the New York Times about the need to agree on a purpose for COVID-19 rules and restrictions.
“Sleepwalking into indefinite masking is not in anyone’s interests and can increase distrust after an already very difficult year,” they wrote.
As risk-communication expert Peter Sandman wisely said early in the pandemic, science can tell us which activities are riskiest but it can’t tell us how much risk to accept. That is, by its nature, a political decision.
Science can help shape coherent policies that would achieve a goal once people decide what they want. If the situation is indeed serious enough that goals can’t be achieved without masking marathon runners, then music lovers would have to adapt and enjoy live performances outside, or in venues where there’s no drinking so people remain masked. Fair is fair.
It may turn out that an additional vaccine shot will be enough to stem the tide of delta cases, but scientists are still split on who should get them and whether the purpose is to keep people from being hospitalized, or to cut down on all cases. And the tangle of booster recommendations coming from Washington is hopelessly confusing.
For a healthier new normal, we also need more information to help people navigate a world with less draconian rules. Many younger, healthier people who’ve been vaccinated are rightly not all that scared about getting severely ill. It can happen, sure, but so can brain cancer or getting wiped out by a drunk driver. It’s one of many risks we face, but what makes the virus different is that we don’t want to give the disease to people who are more vulnerable than we are.
That means we need to know if we’ve been somewhere that would warrant staying away from vulnerable people for a while, or getting tested a couple of times. It’s important to know that clubs are a worse bet than a walk on the beach. If Breed really wanted to do damage control, she could have promised to quarantine, or stay home until she’d had a couple of negative tests. Or she could have said that she will rethink her policy to be more reality-based for the long haul.
‘I’m sorry’: Family friend says Kroger shooter’s parents request prayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roughly 15 people gathered to pray Friday afternoon, shortly after authorities identified the Memphis area grocery store shooter as 29-year-old Uk Thang.
Thang worked in a sushi business at the Kroger store in Collierville and was the son of refugees from Myanmar who had settled in Nashville, said a family friend.
Police arrived minutes before Thang had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the location of the business in the upscale suburban community outside of Memphis.
Some of the victims which include 10 employees and five customers wounded in the shooting are still in critical condition, fighting for their lives Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.
A family friend, who didn’t share his name, explained that Thang’s mother and father, do not speak English, and are confused by the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting, he says they are sorry for what has happened.
“The situation we have, it’s scary…and very [upsetting],” the family friend said.
The family is working with authorities as best they can. Even still, the friend explained, Thang’s father is hurting. “The son, you know has passed away. So yeah, he’s upset,” he said.
Thang’s father has a request to the community as he tries to come to grips with the situation said: “Please, pray for our family.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
High school football: Como Park earns season’s first win with homecoming victory over Johnson
In a Twin City Gold divisional matchup Saturday, Como Park defeated Johnson 22-6 to win its first game of the season on their school’s homecoming.
“The key is we got a win,” Cougars head coach Kirby Scull said. “We just made enough plays, we eliminated some mistakes and played hard.”
After a quick defensive stop on the Governors’ opening drive, Como Park (1-3) started on Johnson’s 28-yard line after a long punt return, and senior running back Santos Aguirre did the rest.
Aguirre began his big day by converting a short fourth down and eventually found the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run. Como Park would take an early 6-0 lead after a botched extra-point attempt.
In the second quarter, the Cougars converted on another fourth down that led to another touchdown. Quickly after the conversion, senior quarterback Jude Breen connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Dekedrick Johnson with five minutes left in the first half to extend the Cougars’ lead to 14-0 after a successful two-point conversion.
Como Park went into halftime with a 14-0 lead after a dominating first half. They forced Johnson (0-4) into three turnovers on downs, one punt, and they intercepted junior quarterback Elijah Knox on a long pass as time expired in the second quarter.
However, Johnson came out strong early in the second half as they forced a fumble on Como Park’s opening drive. The Governors cut into the Cougars’ lead after Knox ran for a touchdown to bring the score to 14-6 after a missed extra point.
For much of the remainder of the second half, the game was a defensive battle. The Cougars punted on their next two possessions, while the Governors turned the ball over on downs on their next two.
With just minutes remaining, the Cougars took over possession of the football, leading the Governors 14-6. Aguirre broke loose for a huge 66-yard touchdown down the right sideline.
Como Park would go on to convert their second two-point conversion of the evening to extend their lead.
“I think our goal is to become better every week,” Governors head coach Eric Moberg said. “Como played well. Hat’s off to them. They did things well and they executed.”
Aguirre had 22 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, Breen had four completions for 45 yards and one touchdown, and Johnson had three catches for 35 yards, one touchdown and one two-point conversion.
“Those three guys are some of our key guys,” Scull said. “We need them to make plays if we got a shot, and they all made plays today. It was huge.”
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5 trillion bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee on Saturday, but one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face in winning the near unanimity they’ll need to push the sprawling package through Congress.
The Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually, approved the measure on a near party-line vote, 20-17. Passage marked a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn’t allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product of 13 other House committees.
More important work has been happening in an opaque procession of mostly unannounced phone calls, meetings and other bargaining sessions among party leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have led a behind-the-scenes hunt for compromises to resolve internal divisions and, they hope, allow approval of the mammoth bill soon.
Pelosi told fellow Democrats Saturday that they “must” pass the social and environment package this week, along with a separate infrastructure bill and a third measure preventing a government shutdown on Friday. Her letter to colleagues underscored the pile of crucial work Congress’ Democratic majority faces in coming days and seemed an effort to build urgency to resolve long-standing disputes quickly.
“The next few days will be a time of intensity,” she wrote.
Moderate Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., joined all 16 Republicans on the Budget committee in opposing the legislation. His objections included one that troubles many Democrats: a reluctance to back a bill with provisions that would later be dropped by the Senate.
Many Democrats don’t want to become politically vulnerable by backing language that might be controversial back home, only to see it not become law. That preference for voting only on a social and environment bill that’s already a House-Senate compromise could complicate Pelosi’s effort for a House vote this week.
Peters was among three Democrats who earlier this month voted against a plan favored by most in his party to lower pharmaceutical costs by letting Medicare negotiate for the prescription drugs it buys.
Party leaders have tried for weeks to resolve differences among Democrats over the package’s final price tag, which seems sure to shrink. There are also disputes over which initiatives should be reshaped, among them expanded Medicare, tax breaks for children and health care, a push toward cleaner energy and higher levies on the rich and corporations.
Democrats’ wafer-thin majorities in the House and Senate mean compromise is mandatory. Before the measure the Budget panel approved Saturday even reaches the House floor, it is expected to be changed to reflect whatever House-Senate accords have been reached, and additional revisions are likely.
The overall bill embodies the crux of Biden’s top domestic goals. Budget panel chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., cited “decades of disinvestment” on needs like health care, education, child care and the environment as the rationale for the legislation.
“The futures of millions of Americans and their families are at stake. We can no longer afford the costs of neglect and inaction. The time to act is now,” Yarmuth said.
Republicans say the proposal is unneeded, unaffordable amid accumulated federal debt exceeding $28 trillion and reflects Democrats’ drive to insert government into people’s lives. Its tax boosts will cost jobs and include credits for buying electric vehicles, purchases often made by people with comfortable incomes, they said.
“This bill is a disaster for working-class families,” said Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the committee’s top Republican. “It’s a big giveaway to the wealthy, it’s a laundry list of agenda items pulled right out of the Bernie Sanders socialist playbook.”
The unusual weekend session occurred as top Democrats amp up efforts to end increasingly bitter disputes between the party’s centrist and progressive wings that threaten to undermine Biden’s agenda.
Biden conceded Friday that talks among Democrats were at a “stalemate,” though Pelosi and Schumer have been more positive in an apparent effort to build momentum and soothe differences. A collapse of the measure at his own party’s hands would be a wounding preview to the coming election year, in which House and Senate control are at stake.
To nail down moderates’ support for an earlier budget blueprint, Pelosi promised to begin House consideration by Monday of another pillar of Biden’s domestic plans: a $1 trillion collection of roadway and other infrastructure projects. Pelosi reaffirmed this week that the infrastructure debate would begin Monday.
But many moderates who consider the infrastructure bill their top goal also want to cut the $3.5 trillion social and environment package and trim or reshape some programs. They include Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
In response, progressives — their top priority is the $3.5 trillion measure — are threatening to vote against the infrastructure bill if it comes up for a vote first. Their opposition seems likely to be enough to scuttle it, and Pelosi hasn’t definitively said when a vote on final passage of the infrastructure measure will occur.
With each portion of the party threatening to upend the other’s most cherished goal — a political disaster in the making for Democrats — top Democrats are using the moment to accelerate talks on the massive social and climate legislation. The party can lose no votes in the Senate and a maximum of three in the House to succeed in the narrowly split Congress.
Wild name Matt Dumba and Marcus Foligno alternate captains
The dismissal of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter this offseason left a void in the Wild locker room. Not only were they the faces of the franchise, they were both longtime alternate captains for the organization.
That void has now been filled by the biggest vocal leaders on the roster. After months of speculation from the fan base, the Wild officially named Matt Dumba and Marcus Foligno the new alternate captains on Saturday afternoon. They join captain Jared Spurgeon to form a solid leadership group.
This move makes a lot of sense, considering the role Dumba and Foligno play in the locker room. Though there’s no doubt that Spurgeon is the unquestioned leader of the bunch, he has a somewhat quiet demeanor and does most of his leading by example.
That’s where Dumba and Foligno come in. If the Wild ever need a spark, they can count on both of those guys to provide it.
For Dumba, 27, that often manifests itself in the locker room before games. He’s the hype man that gets everyone fired up. He also curates the pregame playlist that plays over the loudspeakers.
For Foligno, 30, that often manifests itself on the ice during games. He has dropped the gloves countless times to stand up for his teammates. He has also been known to lay a big hit at a moment’s notice.
While this is a big honor for both players, for Dumba specifically, it seems to carry some extra weight. He has long been the epicenter of trade rumors — something he has talked openly about — and this is an example of the Wild committing to him in a big way.
As for the rest of the team, coach Dean Evason has always said the Wild have a lot leaders on the locker room, and that won’t change even with Dumba and Foligno now wearing letters.
Is it safe to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?
(KXMA/NEWS10) – Medical experts say it’s more crucial now than ever to get the flu vaccine, even if you’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine. This year’s flu vaccine is designed to offer increased protection from different strains of the flu.
An infectious disease specialist at Trinity Health says it’s safe to take both the flu and COVID vaccine at the same time. Most health insurance plans cover the cost of the flu shot, which the COVID vaccine will not protect you from the flu.
“Influenza is one of the biggest causes of hospitalizations and death in people 65 and above, especially those with underlying conditions and the best way to prevent influenza is to get the vaccination,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe.
Medical experts say the flu vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.
Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Every day is a new opportunity to learn how to cope with loss. That’s exactly what the family of Gabby Petito is trying to do.
On Sunday, the Petito and Schmidt family learned that their daughter was found dead at the site of the Spread Creek campsite in Wyoming, just over a week after reporting her missing.
Now the family and close family friends hope to continue to share her love of life and adventure. One way they are doing so is by creating and sharing bracelets in her honor.
“It represents Gabby. Remember to celebrate and enjoy life and not be sad,” Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt said.
When WFLA Now’s JB Biunno asked Schmidt what she’d like the world to know about the bracelets and their significance to the memory of her daughter, she replied, “Live every day like it’s your last.”
While the bracelets are currently being shared with those closest to the family, Schmidt says “We’d love the whole world to wear them!”
Schmidt says they only have a limited supply of the bracelets after their local arts and crafts store sold out of turquoise beads. There’s no plan to sell any at this time, she added.
“This was an effort that came together quickly to symbolize how Gabby lived, not how she died,” said Biunno, who has been speaking with Schmidt over the course of the week.
“I’ve heard of folks making their own versions of these bracelets at home to honor Gabby, but there’s no word yet on whether the family and close friends are making more at this time.”
Pennsylvania students charged in alleged plot to attack school on Columbine anniversary
According to court paper work, text messages were uncovered between the students discussing plans to “shoot up the school”, another student calling “dibs” on a specific victim
DUNMORE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Four Pennsylvania high school students have been charged, two as adults and two as juveniles, for conspiring to carry out an attack on the school on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine massacre, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced Friday.
Dunmore High School students Zavier Lewis, 15, and Alyssa Kucharski, 15, are being charged as adults due to the serious nature of the threats, DA Powell said.
According to court paperwork, text messages were uncovered between the students discussing plans to “shoot up the school”, with another student calling “dibs” on a specific victim.
The students wrote that they “hated” Dunmore High School and wanted “everything to go down like that,” referring to the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting, investigators say.
It was also noted by investigators the intended date chosen by Lewis and Kucharski was April 20, 2024, the 25th anniversary of the shootings.
Within the text messages in the court affidavit, the students discussed that Kucharski made Molotov cocktails as well as homemade explosives in the form of gun powder and CO2 cartridges. Investigators say another student told them Kucharski had 20-30 Molotov cocktails underneath the front porch of her home.
Court papers say the student’s plans were to use bombs first and then shoot the guns. They had even created a title for the planned attack, investigators say: “Natural Born Killers.”
Kucharski told a student she was also going to purchase gas masks, bulletproof vests, and trench coats, police reports say.
A search warrant was executed at Kucharski’s home where police say they recovered explosive devices, BB pellets, CO2 cartridges, notebooks explaining how to make a bomb, a 5-subject notebook with a section devoted to the Columbine shootings, and another notebook referencing Rodney King.
An entry in Kucharski’s notebook dedicated to Columbine read, “I think I’m gonna go with Klebold setup, (referring to Dylan Klebold, one of the Columbine shooters). A Tech-9 and a sawed-off shotgun, but instead of a double barrel, I want one like Eric shot” (referring to Eric Harris, the other Columbine shooter), court papers detail.
Investigators say another entry in Kucharski’s notebook read “4-20-24 April 20, 2024, you’ll all be dead soon anyway” and “the only thing you’d get from me would be a 9 sawn-off shotty to the face, blow your damn head off.”
A digital camera was also recovered from the home, in which investigators said they found a video of Kucharski and Lewis preparing to make explosive devices. Kucharski says “this is for our pipe bombs and crickets,” and Lewis says “hey [expletive] this is going to boom up in your faces”.
After police took Kucharski into custody, court papers say he told investigators that he didn’t know why he did it, adding, “I just did it because that was on my mind at the time.”
Investigators say Kucharski’s mother told police her daughter was “obsessed with” the Columbine massacre.
Lewis told police he had never heard of Columbine until Kucharski told him about it, and the two started planning in September of 2020, according to the police affidavit.
Lewis told police Kucharski had found out their plan was under investigation so they stopped actively preparing. Lewis said he “felt better about it because he didn’t think he was going to be able to kill someone,” according to investigators.
“While the investigation is ongoing, I want to assure the parents, students, and staff at Dunmore High School that we do not believe there is any active threat at this time,” Powell said. “We are relieved that this plot was uncovered before anyone was hurt and urge anyone who has information about potential threats of school violence to contact police immediately.”
Friday, the Dunmore School District posted a statement on its website regarding the arrests:
Kucharski is being charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy.
Lewis is being charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, possessing explosive materials, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, criminal conspiracy, and aggravated assault.
“We are charging two students as adults because of the serious nature of the charges and to reassure the
public that all threats to the safety of our children will be aggressively prosecuted. Two additional students have been charged as juveniles,” Powell said.
Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.
“New York State is taking decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to contend with this pandemic across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “There’s no better solution than getting vaccinated, and that’s why we need every single eligible New Yorker to get a shot as soon as possible. We’re working to keep children and families safe, but the vaccine will deliver us into the state’s future and help us truly recover from this devastating time.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 209,381
- Total Positive – 5,288
- Percent Positive – 2.53%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.72%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,345 (+9)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 334
- Patients in ICU – 567 (+12)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 326 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 199,511 (+300)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,372
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,965,748
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 65,058
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 343,878
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.1%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Friday, September 24, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.80%
|3.81%
|3.67%
|Central New York
|4.48%
|4.79%
|4.79%
|Finger Lakes
|4.46%
|4.51%
|4.49%
|Long Island
|3.59%
|3.48%
|3.49%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.81%
|2.79%
|2.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.58%
|4.69%
|4.69%
|New York City
|1.82%
|1.78%
|1.70%
|North Country
|5.71%
|5.48%
|5.37%
|Southern Tier
|3.38%
|3.52%
|3.36%
|Western New York
|4.26%
|4.37%
|4.36%
|Statewide
|2.75%
|2.76%
|2.72%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Friday, September 24, 2021
|Bronx
|1.89%
|1.82%
|1.77%
|Kings
|1.91%
|1.89%
|1.81%
|New York
|1.43%
|1.41%
|1.35%
|Queens
|1.97%
|1.91%
|1.79%
|Richmond
|2.26%
|2.12%
|1.99%
Yesterday, 5,288 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,384,687. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|28,708
|71
|Allegany
|4,077
|16
|Broome
|22,102
|114
|Cattaraugus
|6,833
|28
|Cayuga
|8,013
|32
|Chautauqua
|11,190
|79
|Chemung
|9,277
|93
|Chenango
|4,245
|12
|Clinton
|5,830
|56
|Columbia
|4,719
|20
|Cortland
|4,894
|32
|Delaware
|3,133
|10
|Dutchess
|33,960
|57
|Erie
|99,889
|237
|Essex
|1,977
|7
|Franklin
|3,647
|48
|Fulton
|5,433
|48
|Genesee
|6,176
|29
|Greene
|4,012
|14
|Hamilton
|409
|1
|Herkimer
|6,078
|19
|Jefferson
|7,601
|41
|Lewis
|3,252
|9
|Livingston
|5,264
|33
|Madison
|5,490
|36
|Monroe
|78,767
|251
|Montgomery
|5,189
|40
|Nassau
|207,815
|352
|Niagara
|22,357
|86
|NYC
|1,059,589
|1,490
|Oneida
|26,148
|100
|Onondaga
|46,538
|213
|Ontario
|8,642
|38
|Orange
|54,852
|123
|Orleans
|3,735
|23
|Oswego
|9,862
|73
|Otsego
|4,213
|18
|Putnam
|11,928
|27
|Rensselaer
|13,483
|41
|Rockland
|51,090
|94
|Saratoga
|18,595
|42
|Schenectady
|15,434
|47
|Schoharie
|2,103
|11
|Schuyler
|1,311
|10
|Seneca
|2,506
|10
|St. Lawrence
|9,072
|41
|Steuben
|8,633
|80
|Suffolk
|229,286
|567
|Sullivan
|7,879
|27
|Tioga
|4,484
|20
|Tompkins
|6,024
|23
|Ulster
|16,449
|40
|Warren
|4,769
|17
|Washington
|4,031
|33
|Wayne
|7,099
|56
|Westchester
|141,220
|129
|Wyoming
|3,956
|17
|Yates
|1,419
|7
Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Erie
|3
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|3
|Ontario
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|1
|Westchester
|1
Yesterday, 34,764 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 31,046 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|745,509
|1,036
|Central New York
|582,555
|772
|Finger Lakes
|756,831
|1,318
|Long Island
|1,858,102
|6,330
|Mid-Hudson
|1,444,070
|2,862
|Mohawk Valley
|291,014
|467
|New York City
|6,560,081
|18,833
|North Country
|270,365
|437
|Southern Tier
|387,947
|735
|Western New York
|828,242
|1,974
|Statewide
|13,724,716
|34,764
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|685,492
|1,079
|Central New York
|540,537
|663
|Finger Lakes
|704,273
|963
|Long Island
|1,642,172
|4,650
|Mid-Hudson
|1,280,156
|2,460
|Mohawk Valley
|269,340
|445
|New York City
|5,817,569
|18,471
|North Country
|243,952
|399
|Southern Tier
|358,004
|664
|Western New York
|759,118
|1,252
|Statewide
|12,300,613
|31,046
Avalanche all-college line features three natural centers, plenty of potential
Call it the Education Line.
Center Alex Newhook is fresh off a two-year stint at Boston College. Left winger Tyson Jost played one season at North Dakota. Right winger J.T. Compher played three years at Michigan.
Three proud hockey players from three perennial national powers, now linemates for what is considered the Avalanche’s third line.
“We’re always beaking at each other and whatnot,” Jost said of college rivalries on Saturday after Day 3 of on-ice training camp at Family Sports Center. “It’s fun. It’s cool to see three college guys on a line and all three of us are pretty close friends, too.”
Former NCAA players make up roughly 33% of the NHL, according to College Hockey Inc., with the rest coming from major junior or Europe.
Avs coach Jared Bednar formed the Education Line for Thursday’s first day of camp, putting three natural centers together. He said Jost, 23, or Compher, 26, could move to center, which has added defensive responsibilities, but chose to begin with the rookie, Newhook, 20, for development reasons.
Newhook, who was Colorado’s second 2019 first-round draft pick (16th overall), signed with the Avs on March 31 after his sophomore year at BC. He played six regular-season games for the Avs and eight in the playoffs in burning the first year of his entry-level contract.
“I want to give him the opportunity to play the position where he was drafted and see how he handles it,” Bednar said of Newhook. “If he could play up the lineup as a winger, opposed to down in the lineup as a center, I’d probably lean that way. So those are all things we have to see. I haven’t seen him play enough hockey at this level to make that decision.”
Not long ago, Jost and Compher were in Newhook’s shoes as a heralded collegian trying to fit into the NHL.
“Comph and I are there to help him, for sure,” Jost said. “I remember being in his position four years ago. It’s exciting. We have a good line. We’re fast out there. We’re not the biggest guys ever but we can all skate and it’s fun when we’re playing that way.”
Bednar and his staff want to see more offense from Jost and Compher this season to help replace the combined 32 goals lost from the departures of Brandon Saad and Joonas Donskoi. Saad, who was lost to St. Louis in free agency, had 15 goals in just 44 games. Donskoi, who was selected by Seattle in the expansion draft, had 17 in 51.
Compher and Jost combined for just 17 goals.
“It’s wanted pressure, for sure,” Jost said of increased offense. “I want that responsibility.”
MacDermids. New Avs defenseman/enforcer Kurtis MacDermid was born in Quebec City when his father, Paul MacDermid, played for the Nordiques in 1993-94 and 1994-95 — the club’s last two seasons before it moved to Colorado and became the Avalanche.
Paul MacDermid’s 690-game NHL career ended in 1995 when the Avs began their first season in Denver.
“I have some old Nordiques jerseys in my closet from a baby and young kid. It’s pretty cool for me,” Kurtis MacDermid said.
MacDermid, 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, is significantly bigger than his father, who was listed at 6-1, 200, and on pace to shatter his 257 career penalty minutes. Kurtis, 27, has been assessed 46 fighting majors since turning pro in 2014.
“It’s pretty obvious — physicality is what I bring, and just being heavy and hard in the defensive zone and making sure the other team doesn’t take advantage of any of the guys,” Kurtis said Saturday. “Great group of guys and staff. It’s a first-class organization and I’m really happy and excited to be here.”
