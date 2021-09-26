News
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5 trillion bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee on Saturday, but one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face in winning the near unanimity they’ll need to push the sprawling package through Congress.
The Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually, approved the measure on a near party-line vote, 20-17. Passage marked a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn’t allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product of 13 other House committees.
More important work has been happening in an opaque procession of mostly unannounced phone calls, meetings and other bargaining sessions among party leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have led a behind-the-scenes hunt for compromises to resolve internal divisions and, they hope, allow approval of the mammoth bill soon.
Pelosi told fellow Democrats Saturday that they “must” pass the social and environment package this week, along with a separate infrastructure bill and a third measure preventing a government shutdown on Friday. Her letter to colleagues underscored the pile of crucial work Congress’ Democratic majority faces in coming days and seemed an effort to build urgency to resolve long-standing disputes quickly.
“The next few days will be a time of intensity,” she wrote.
Moderate Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., joined all 16 Republicans on the Budget committee in opposing the legislation. His objections included one that troubles many Democrats: a reluctance to back a bill with provisions that would later be dropped by the Senate.
Many Democrats don’t want to become politically vulnerable by backing language that might be controversial back home, only to see it not become law. That preference for voting only on a social and environment bill that’s already a House-Senate compromise could complicate Pelosi’s effort for a House vote this week.
Peters was among three Democrats who earlier this month voted against a plan favored by most in his party to lower pharmaceutical costs by letting Medicare negotiate for the prescription drugs it buys.
Party leaders have tried for weeks to resolve differences among Democrats over the package’s final price tag, which seems sure to shrink. There are also disputes over which initiatives should be reshaped, among them expanded Medicare, tax breaks for children and health care, a push toward cleaner energy and higher levies on the rich and corporations.
Democrats’ wafer-thin majorities in the House and Senate mean compromise is mandatory. Before the measure the Budget panel approved Saturday even reaches the House floor, it is expected to be changed to reflect whatever House-Senate accords have been reached, and additional revisions are likely.
The overall bill embodies the crux of Biden’s top domestic goals. Budget panel chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., cited “decades of disinvestment” on needs like health care, education, child care and the environment as the rationale for the legislation.
“The futures of millions of Americans and their families are at stake. We can no longer afford the costs of neglect and inaction. The time to act is now,” Yarmuth said.
Republicans say the proposal is unneeded, unaffordable amid accumulated federal debt exceeding $28 trillion and reflects Democrats’ drive to insert government into people’s lives. Its tax boosts will cost jobs and include credits for buying electric vehicles, purchases often made by people with comfortable incomes, they said.
“This bill is a disaster for working-class families,” said Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the committee’s top Republican. “It’s a big giveaway to the wealthy, it’s a laundry list of agenda items pulled right out of the Bernie Sanders socialist playbook.”
The unusual weekend session occurred as top Democrats amp up efforts to end increasingly bitter disputes between the party’s centrist and progressive wings that threaten to undermine Biden’s agenda.
Biden conceded Friday that talks among Democrats were at a “stalemate,” though Pelosi and Schumer have been more positive in an apparent effort to build momentum and soothe differences. A collapse of the measure at his own party’s hands would be a wounding preview to the coming election year, in which House and Senate control are at stake.
To nail down moderates’ support for an earlier budget blueprint, Pelosi promised to begin House consideration by Monday of another pillar of Biden’s domestic plans: a $1 trillion collection of roadway and other infrastructure projects. Pelosi reaffirmed this week that the infrastructure debate would begin Monday.
But many moderates who consider the infrastructure bill their top goal also want to cut the $3.5 trillion social and environment package and trim or reshape some programs. They include Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
In response, progressives — their top priority is the $3.5 trillion measure — are threatening to vote against the infrastructure bill if it comes up for a vote first. Their opposition seems likely to be enough to scuttle it, and Pelosi hasn’t definitively said when a vote on final passage of the infrastructure measure will occur.
With each portion of the party threatening to upend the other’s most cherished goal — a political disaster in the making for Democrats — top Democrats are using the moment to accelerate talks on the massive social and climate legislation. The party can lose no votes in the Senate and a maximum of three in the House to succeed in the narrowly split Congress.
‘I’m sorry’: Family friend says Kroger shooter’s parents request prayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roughly 15 people gathered to pray Friday afternoon, shortly after authorities identified the Memphis area grocery store shooter as 29-year-old Uk Thang.
Thang worked in a sushi business at the Kroger store in Collierville and was the son of refugees from Myanmar who had settled in Nashville, said a family friend.
Police arrived minutes before Thang had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the location of the business in the upscale suburban community outside of Memphis.
Some of the victims which include 10 employees and five customers wounded in the shooting are still in critical condition, fighting for their lives Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.
A family friend, who didn’t share his name, explained that Thang’s mother and father, do not speak English, and are confused by the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting, he says they are sorry for what has happened.
“The situation we have, it’s scary…and very [upsetting],” the family friend said.
The family is working with authorities as best they can. Even still, the friend explained, Thang’s father is hurting. “The son, you know has passed away. So yeah, he’s upset,” he said.
Thang’s father has a request to the community as he tries to come to grips with the situation said: “Please, pray for our family.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
High school football: Como Park earns season’s first win with homecoming victory over Johnson
In a Twin City Gold divisional matchup Saturday, Como Park defeated Johnson 22-6 to win its first game of the season on their school’s homecoming.
“The key is we got a win,” Cougars head coach Kirby Scull said. “We just made enough plays, we eliminated some mistakes and played hard.”
After a quick defensive stop on the Governors’ opening drive, Como Park (1-3) started on Johnson’s 28-yard line after a long punt return, and senior running back Santos Aguirre did the rest.
Aguirre began his big day by converting a short fourth down and eventually found the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run. Como Park would take an early 6-0 lead after a botched extra-point attempt.
In the second quarter, the Cougars converted on another fourth down that led to another touchdown. Quickly after the conversion, senior quarterback Jude Breen connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Dekedrick Johnson with five minutes left in the first half to extend the Cougars’ lead to 14-0 after a successful two-point conversion.
Como Park went into halftime with a 14-0 lead after a dominating first half. They forced Johnson (0-4) into three turnovers on downs, one punt, and they intercepted junior quarterback Elijah Knox on a long pass as time expired in the second quarter.
However, Johnson came out strong early in the second half as they forced a fumble on Como Park’s opening drive. The Governors cut into the Cougars’ lead after Knox ran for a touchdown to bring the score to 14-6 after a missed extra point.
For much of the remainder of the second half, the game was a defensive battle. The Cougars punted on their next two possessions, while the Governors turned the ball over on downs on their next two.
With just minutes remaining, the Cougars took over possession of the football, leading the Governors 14-6. Aguirre broke loose for a huge 66-yard touchdown down the right sideline.
Como Park would go on to convert their second two-point conversion of the evening to extend their lead.
“I think our goal is to become better every week,” Governors head coach Eric Moberg said. “Como played well. Hat’s off to them. They did things well and they executed.”
Aguirre had 22 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, Breen had four completions for 45 yards and one touchdown, and Johnson had three catches for 35 yards, one touchdown and one two-point conversion.
“Those three guys are some of our key guys,” Scull said. “We need them to make plays if we got a shot, and they all made plays today. It was huge.”
Wild name Matt Dumba and Marcus Foligno alternate captains
The dismissal of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter this offseason left a void in the Wild locker room. Not only were they the faces of the franchise, they were both longtime alternate captains for the organization.
That void has now been filled by the biggest vocal leaders on the roster. After months of speculation from the fan base, the Wild officially named Matt Dumba and Marcus Foligno the new alternate captains on Saturday afternoon. They join captain Jared Spurgeon to form a solid leadership group.
This move makes a lot of sense, considering the role Dumba and Foligno play in the locker room. Though there’s no doubt that Spurgeon is the unquestioned leader of the bunch, he has a somewhat quiet demeanor and does most of his leading by example.
That’s where Dumba and Foligno come in. If the Wild ever need a spark, they can count on both of those guys to provide it.
For Dumba, 27, that often manifests itself in the locker room before games. He’s the hype man that gets everyone fired up. He also curates the pregame playlist that plays over the loudspeakers.
For Foligno, 30, that often manifests itself on the ice during games. He has dropped the gloves countless times to stand up for his teammates. He has also been known to lay a big hit at a moment’s notice.
While this is a big honor for both players, for Dumba specifically, it seems to carry some extra weight. He has long been the epicenter of trade rumors — something he has talked openly about — and this is an example of the Wild committing to him in a big way.
As for the rest of the team, coach Dean Evason has always said the Wild have a lot leaders on the locker room, and that won’t change even with Dumba and Foligno now wearing letters.
Is it safe to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?
(KXMA/NEWS10) – Medical experts say it’s more crucial now than ever to get the flu vaccine, even if you’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine. This year’s flu vaccine is designed to offer increased protection from different strains of the flu.
An infectious disease specialist at Trinity Health says it’s safe to take both the flu and COVID vaccine at the same time. Most health insurance plans cover the cost of the flu shot, which the COVID vaccine will not protect you from the flu.
“Influenza is one of the biggest causes of hospitalizations and death in people 65 and above, especially those with underlying conditions and the best way to prevent influenza is to get the vaccination,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe.
Medical experts say the flu vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.
Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Every day is a new opportunity to learn how to cope with loss. That’s exactly what the family of Gabby Petito is trying to do.
On Sunday, the Petito and Schmidt family learned that their daughter was found dead at the site of the Spread Creek campsite in Wyoming, just over a week after reporting her missing.
Now the family and close family friends hope to continue to share her love of life and adventure. One way they are doing so is by creating and sharing bracelets in her honor.
“It represents Gabby. Remember to celebrate and enjoy life and not be sad,” Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt said.
When WFLA Now’s JB Biunno asked Schmidt what she’d like the world to know about the bracelets and their significance to the memory of her daughter, she replied, “Live every day like it’s your last.”
While the bracelets are currently being shared with those closest to the family, Schmidt says “We’d love the whole world to wear them!”
Schmidt says they only have a limited supply of the bracelets after their local arts and crafts store sold out of turquoise beads. There’s no plan to sell any at this time, she added.
“This was an effort that came together quickly to symbolize how Gabby lived, not how she died,” said Biunno, who has been speaking with Schmidt over the course of the week.
“I’ve heard of folks making their own versions of these bracelets at home to honor Gabby, but there’s no word yet on whether the family and close friends are making more at this time.”
Pennsylvania students charged in alleged plot to attack school on Columbine anniversary
According to court paper work, text messages were uncovered between the students discussing plans to “shoot up the school”, another student calling “dibs” on a specific victim
DUNMORE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Four Pennsylvania high school students have been charged, two as adults and two as juveniles, for conspiring to carry out an attack on the school on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine massacre, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced Friday.
Dunmore High School students Zavier Lewis, 15, and Alyssa Kucharski, 15, are being charged as adults due to the serious nature of the threats, DA Powell said.
According to court paperwork, text messages were uncovered between the students discussing plans to “shoot up the school”, with another student calling “dibs” on a specific victim.
The students wrote that they “hated” Dunmore High School and wanted “everything to go down like that,” referring to the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting, investigators say.
It was also noted by investigators the intended date chosen by Lewis and Kucharski was April 20, 2024, the 25th anniversary of the shootings.
Within the text messages in the court affidavit, the students discussed that Kucharski made Molotov cocktails as well as homemade explosives in the form of gun powder and CO2 cartridges. Investigators say another student told them Kucharski had 20-30 Molotov cocktails underneath the front porch of her home.
Court papers say the student’s plans were to use bombs first and then shoot the guns. They had even created a title for the planned attack, investigators say: “Natural Born Killers.”
Kucharski told a student she was also going to purchase gas masks, bulletproof vests, and trench coats, police reports say.
A search warrant was executed at Kucharski’s home where police say they recovered explosive devices, BB pellets, CO2 cartridges, notebooks explaining how to make a bomb, a 5-subject notebook with a section devoted to the Columbine shootings, and another notebook referencing Rodney King.
An entry in Kucharski’s notebook dedicated to Columbine read, “I think I’m gonna go with Klebold setup, (referring to Dylan Klebold, one of the Columbine shooters). A Tech-9 and a sawed-off shotgun, but instead of a double barrel, I want one like Eric shot” (referring to Eric Harris, the other Columbine shooter), court papers detail.
Investigators say another entry in Kucharski’s notebook read “4-20-24 April 20, 2024, you’ll all be dead soon anyway” and “the only thing you’d get from me would be a 9 sawn-off shotty to the face, blow your damn head off.”
A digital camera was also recovered from the home, in which investigators said they found a video of Kucharski and Lewis preparing to make explosive devices. Kucharski says “this is for our pipe bombs and crickets,” and Lewis says “hey [expletive] this is going to boom up in your faces”.
After police took Kucharski into custody, court papers say he told investigators that he didn’t know why he did it, adding, “I just did it because that was on my mind at the time.”
Investigators say Kucharski’s mother told police her daughter was “obsessed with” the Columbine massacre.
Lewis told police he had never heard of Columbine until Kucharski told him about it, and the two started planning in September of 2020, according to the police affidavit.
Lewis told police Kucharski had found out their plan was under investigation so they stopped actively preparing. Lewis said he “felt better about it because he didn’t think he was going to be able to kill someone,” according to investigators.
“While the investigation is ongoing, I want to assure the parents, students, and staff at Dunmore High School that we do not believe there is any active threat at this time,” Powell said. “We are relieved that this plot was uncovered before anyone was hurt and urge anyone who has information about potential threats of school violence to contact police immediately.”
Friday, the Dunmore School District posted a statement on its website regarding the arrests:
Kucharski is being charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy.
Lewis is being charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, possessing explosive materials, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, criminal conspiracy, and aggravated assault.
“We are charging two students as adults because of the serious nature of the charges and to reassure the
public that all threats to the safety of our children will be aggressively prosecuted. Two additional students have been charged as juveniles,” Powell said.
Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update
NEW YORK (WWTI) — Governor Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state’s progress combating COVID-19 on Saturday.
“New York State is taking decisive action to curb the spread of COVID-19 as we continue to contend with this pandemic across the state,” Governor Hochul said. “There’s no better solution than getting vaccinated, and that’s why we need every single eligible New Yorker to get a shot as soon as possible. We’re working to keep children and families safe, but the vaccine will deliver us into the state’s future and help us truly recover from this devastating time.”
Saturday’s data is summarized briefly below:
- Test Results Reported – 209,381
- Total Positive – 5,288
- Percent Positive – 2.53%
- 7-Day Average Percent Positive – 2.72%
- Patient Hospitalization – 2,345 (+9)
- Patients Newly Admitted – 334
- Patients in ICU – 567 (+12)
- Patients in ICU with Intubation – 326 (+0)
- Total Discharges – 199,511 (+300)
- New deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 31
- Total deaths reported by healthcare facilities through HERDS – 44,372
- Total deaths reported to and compiled by the CDC – 56,462
- Total vaccine doses administered – 24,965,748
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 24 hours – 65,058
- Total vaccine doses administered over past 7 days – 343,878
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose – 81.0%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series – 73.1%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 83.3%
- Percent of New Yorkers ages 18 and older with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 74.8%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose – 68.5%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series – 61.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with at least one vaccine dose (CDC) – 70.6%
- Percent of all New Yorkers with completed vaccine series (CDC) – 63.1%
Each region’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Region
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Friday, September 24, 2021
|Capital Region
|3.80%
|3.81%
|3.67%
|Central New York
|4.48%
|4.79%
|4.79%
|Finger Lakes
|4.46%
|4.51%
|4.49%
|Long Island
|3.59%
|3.48%
|3.49%
|Mid-Hudson
|2.81%
|2.79%
|2.79%
|Mohawk Valley
|4.58%
|4.69%
|4.69%
|New York City
|1.82%
|1.78%
|1.70%
|North Country
|5.71%
|5.48%
|5.37%
|Southern Tier
|3.38%
|3.52%
|3.36%
|Western New York
|4.26%
|4.37%
|4.36%
|Statewide
|2.75%
|2.76%
|2.72%
Each New York City borough’s 7-day average percentage of positive test results reported over the last three days is as follows:
|Borough in NYC
|Wednesday, September 22, 2021
|Thursday, September 23, 2021
|Friday, September 24, 2021
|Bronx
|1.89%
|1.82%
|1.77%
|Kings
|1.91%
|1.89%
|1.81%
|New York
|1.43%
|1.41%
|1.35%
|Queens
|1.97%
|1.91%
|1.79%
|Richmond
|2.26%
|2.12%
|1.99%
Yesterday, 5,288 New Yorkers tested positive for COVID-19 in New York State, bringing the total to 2,384,687. A geographic breakdown is as follows:
|County
|Total Positive
|New Positive
|Albany
|28,708
|71
|Allegany
|4,077
|16
|Broome
|22,102
|114
|Cattaraugus
|6,833
|28
|Cayuga
|8,013
|32
|Chautauqua
|11,190
|79
|Chemung
|9,277
|93
|Chenango
|4,245
|12
|Clinton
|5,830
|56
|Columbia
|4,719
|20
|Cortland
|4,894
|32
|Delaware
|3,133
|10
|Dutchess
|33,960
|57
|Erie
|99,889
|237
|Essex
|1,977
|7
|Franklin
|3,647
|48
|Fulton
|5,433
|48
|Genesee
|6,176
|29
|Greene
|4,012
|14
|Hamilton
|409
|1
|Herkimer
|6,078
|19
|Jefferson
|7,601
|41
|Lewis
|3,252
|9
|Livingston
|5,264
|33
|Madison
|5,490
|36
|Monroe
|78,767
|251
|Montgomery
|5,189
|40
|Nassau
|207,815
|352
|Niagara
|22,357
|86
|NYC
|1,059,589
|1,490
|Oneida
|26,148
|100
|Onondaga
|46,538
|213
|Ontario
|8,642
|38
|Orange
|54,852
|123
|Orleans
|3,735
|23
|Oswego
|9,862
|73
|Otsego
|4,213
|18
|Putnam
|11,928
|27
|Rensselaer
|13,483
|41
|Rockland
|51,090
|94
|Saratoga
|18,595
|42
|Schenectady
|15,434
|47
|Schoharie
|2,103
|11
|Schuyler
|1,311
|10
|Seneca
|2,506
|10
|St. Lawrence
|9,072
|41
|Steuben
|8,633
|80
|Suffolk
|229,286
|567
|Sullivan
|7,879
|27
|Tioga
|4,484
|20
|Tompkins
|6,024
|23
|Ulster
|16,449
|40
|Warren
|4,769
|17
|Washington
|4,031
|33
|Wayne
|7,099
|56
|Westchester
|141,220
|129
|Wyoming
|3,956
|17
|Yates
|1,419
|7
Yesterday, 31 New Yorkers died due to COVID-19, bringing the total to 44,372. A geographic breakdown is as follows, by county of residence:
|County
|New Deaths
|Bronx
|2
|Broome
|1
|Cattaraugus
|1
|Chautauqua
|1
|Columbia
|1
|Erie
|3
|Fulton
|1
|Kings
|3
|Nassau
|2
|Niagara
|2
|Oneida
|1
|Onondaga
|3
|Ontario
|1
|Oswego
|1
|Queens
|2
|Richmond
|1
|St. Lawrence
|1
|Suffolk
|1
|Ulster
|1
|Warren
|1
|Westchester
|1
Yesterday, 34,764 New Yorkers received their first vaccine dose, and 31,046 completed their vaccine series. A geographic breakdown of New Yorkers who have been vaccinated by region is as follows:
People with at least one vaccine dose:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|745,509
|1,036
|Central New York
|582,555
|772
|Finger Lakes
|756,831
|1,318
|Long Island
|1,858,102
|6,330
|Mid-Hudson
|1,444,070
|2,862
|Mohawk Valley
|291,014
|467
|New York City
|6,560,081
|18,833
|North Country
|270,365
|437
|Southern Tier
|387,947
|735
|Western New York
|828,242
|1,974
|Statewide
|13,724,716
|34,764
People with complete vaccine series:
|Region
|Cumulative
Total
|Increase over past 24 hours
|Capital Region
|685,492
|1,079
|Central New York
|540,537
|663
|Finger Lakes
|704,273
|963
|Long Island
|1,642,172
|4,650
|Mid-Hudson
|1,280,156
|2,460
|Mohawk Valley
|269,340
|445
|New York City
|5,817,569
|18,471
|North Country
|243,952
|399
|Southern Tier
|358,004
|664
|Western New York
|759,118
|1,252
|Statewide
|12,300,613
|31,046
Avalanche all-college line features three natural centers, plenty of potential
Call it the Education Line.
Center Alex Newhook is fresh off a two-year stint at Boston College. Left winger Tyson Jost played one season at North Dakota. Right winger J.T. Compher played three years at Michigan.
Three proud hockey players from three perennial national powers, now linemates for what is considered the Avalanche’s third line.
“We’re always beaking at each other and whatnot,” Jost said of college rivalries on Saturday after Day 3 of on-ice training camp at Family Sports Center. “It’s fun. It’s cool to see three college guys on a line and all three of us are pretty close friends, too.”
Former NCAA players make up roughly 33% of the NHL, according to College Hockey Inc., with the rest coming from major junior or Europe.
Avs coach Jared Bednar formed the Education Line for Thursday’s first day of camp, putting three natural centers together. He said Jost, 23, or Compher, 26, could move to center, which has added defensive responsibilities, but chose to begin with the rookie, Newhook, 20, for development reasons.
Newhook, who was Colorado’s second 2019 first-round draft pick (16th overall), signed with the Avs on March 31 after his sophomore year at BC. He played six regular-season games for the Avs and eight in the playoffs in burning the first year of his entry-level contract.
“I want to give him the opportunity to play the position where he was drafted and see how he handles it,” Bednar said of Newhook. “If he could play up the lineup as a winger, opposed to down in the lineup as a center, I’d probably lean that way. So those are all things we have to see. I haven’t seen him play enough hockey at this level to make that decision.”
Not long ago, Jost and Compher were in Newhook’s shoes as a heralded collegian trying to fit into the NHL.
“Comph and I are there to help him, for sure,” Jost said. “I remember being in his position four years ago. It’s exciting. We have a good line. We’re fast out there. We’re not the biggest guys ever but we can all skate and it’s fun when we’re playing that way.”
Bednar and his staff want to see more offense from Jost and Compher this season to help replace the combined 32 goals lost from the departures of Brandon Saad and Joonas Donskoi. Saad, who was lost to St. Louis in free agency, had 15 goals in just 44 games. Donskoi, who was selected by Seattle in the expansion draft, had 17 in 51.
Compher and Jost combined for just 17 goals.
“It’s wanted pressure, for sure,” Jost said of increased offense. “I want that responsibility.”
MacDermids. New Avs defenseman/enforcer Kurtis MacDermid was born in Quebec City when his father, Paul MacDermid, played for the Nordiques in 1993-94 and 1994-95 — the club’s last two seasons before it moved to Colorado and became the Avalanche.
Paul MacDermid’s 690-game NHL career ended in 1995 when the Avs began their first season in Denver.
“I have some old Nordiques jerseys in my closet from a baby and young kid. It’s pretty cool for me,” Kurtis MacDermid said.
MacDermid, 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, is significantly bigger than his father, who was listed at 6-1, 200, and on pace to shatter his 257 career penalty minutes. Kurtis, 27, has been assessed 46 fighting majors since turning pro in 2014.
“It’s pretty obvious — physicality is what I bring, and just being heavy and hard in the defensive zone and making sure the other team doesn’t take advantage of any of the guys,” Kurtis said Saturday. “Great group of guys and staff. It’s a first-class organization and I’m really happy and excited to be here.”
Severity of COVID-19 illness may depend on levels of one protein
(StudyFinds) – One protein which scientists say sends out the “do not eat me” signal to the human immune system may be responsible for people having more severe cases of COVID-19.
Researchers from the University of Kent have discovered that higher levels of this protein on the surface of infected cells may be blocking the immune system from doing its job.
Although many patients infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus causing COVID-19 will only develop mild symptoms, others will experience severe and life-threatening reactions. COVID-19 is already responsible for nearly 700,000 deaths in the United States. The new findings reveal that the protein CD47 may play a major role in these deaths.
The ‘do not eat me’ signal tricks the immune system
CD47 sends out a signal that prevents the immune system’s defenses from accidentally destroying healthy cells. However, researchers found that when SARS-CoV-2 infects human cells, more CD47 appears on the cell surface.
The team adds this is likely keeping the immune system from recognizing the infected cells as a threat. Without the immune system attacks these cells, the virus can continue to replicate and lead to more severe symptoms.
Study authors add that specific risk factors for severe COVID-19 infections — like old age and pre-existing conditions such as diabetes — also show a link to higher CD47 protein levels. High CD47 levels contribute to high blood pressure as well — another risk factor for severe COVID complications.
Researchers note that therapeutics which target CD47 are already in development. Their findings may help to improve their effectiveness during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This is exciting. We may have identified a major factor associated with severe COVID-19. This is a huge step in combatting the disease and we can now look forward to further progress in the design of therapeutics,” says Professor Martin Michaelis in the media release.
“These additional insights into the disease processes underlying COVID-19 may help us to design better therapies, as well as an appreciation for the importance of the breadth of research being conducted. Through this avenue, we have achieved a major breakthrough and exemplified that the fight against the disease continues,” adds Professor Jindrich Cinatl from Goethe University-Frankfurt.
The study appears in the journal Current Issues in Molecular Biology.
Kiszla: If Courtland Sutton and Von Miller go to Pro Bowl, Broncos will follow them into NFL playoffs
Denver is a Broncos town. While football doesn’t define a great city, nothing brings Denver a greater sense of community than football. So on this Sunday, on a stadium off Federal Blvd., when 75,000 fans are reunited in orange with the team for the first time since COVID-19 forced us apart, how great is it going to feel?
“It’s going to be cool. We love Broncos country, Broncos Country loves us. It’s going to be great arriving there 2-0. I know the fans can appreciate that. We’re just going to keep trying to ride the wave,” linebacker Von Miller said.
During the pandemic, we’ve all made sacrifices, all experienced loss, all felt isolated, all wondered when going to a big party would happen again.
For the Broncos and everyone that loves them in this football-crazy town, that time has arrived.
Denver vs. the hapless New York Jets, slated to start for a few ticks of the clock past 2 p.m. Go ahead. Get a little crazy. When was the last time the Broncos, five long years without a playoff appearance, were double-digit favorites against any foe?
How joy is defined at the home opener of the 2021 NFL season can be as unique as each one of 75,000 fans and the 11 Denver players that take the field for the opening kickoff, as Empower Field at Mile High rocks and rolls, riding an orange wave of emotion.
Maybe that joy can be defined by something as simple as a fist bump exchanged in the South Stands between fans that haven’t seen each other since before the coronavirus drove a wedge between us. Or maybe it’s the return of hope that big things are again possible in Broncos Country, a sense of hope that new quarterback Teddy Bridgewater has instilled with back-to-back road victories.
But what will make me smile will be the sight of every No. 14 and No. 58 jersey worn proudly throughout the stadium, welcoming back Courtland Sutton and Von Miller from injuries that crushed the team’s chances of success in 2020.
“You talk about ‘Court,’ how he’s worked, the sacrifice he’s made to get back to this point,” Bridgewater said.
After playing only 31 snaps in 2020 before tearing his ACL while attempting to make a tackle after an interception, Sutton made a bold statement in Week 2 at Jacksonville, catching nine passes for 159 yards almost a year to the day from his injury.
“There’s nothing like having success in the game, for the mental. Mentally, you can say: “I’m back, I can do it,’ ” said Miller, who missed all of last season with a freak injury suffered on the turf of the team’s indoor facility, where the Broncos were practicing during a freak September snowstorm.
While the influence of Bridgewater on the team’s 2-0 start can’t be overestimated, what could make even a bigger impact on the Broncos going forward is the return of Sutton and Miller to their Pro Bowl form.
Bridgewater, who saw his own career threatened by injury in 2016, talks frequently about the sense of purpose athletes such as Miller and Sutton bring after fighting back to resume playing a game they love. In Miller and Sutton, the sense of urgency felt by the most talented player on each side of the football for the Broncos can permeate and inspire a locker room.
“I thank God every day that I’m in the position I am in right now because there’s a lot of hard work that went into it,” Sutton said. “And a lot of support staff from the trainers, my family, my friends. I’ve had a lot of people in my corner supporting me throughout the whole process. And to be able to go out there and compete in games, it’s just a blessing.”
Fearless prediction: If Sutton and Miller both go to the Pro Bowl, the Broncos will follow them into the NFL playoffs.
“If we can play our best ball, I feel comfortable with our odds in any game. We’ve got a great squad, we’ve got great fans,” said Miller, whose three sacks in two games have been the exclamation points on his clean bill of health. “It’ll be good to get back in Mile High and play in front of those guys. I know it’s going to be rocking and I’m looking forward to it.”
