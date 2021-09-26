Solana (SOL) upswing towards $200 Soon as Bulls Get Ready

Over the past two years, DeFi has perhaps become the most striking event in cryptocurrency reality. The rise of this new star is closely tied to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency network by market capitalization, on top of which almost every existing DeFi application runs. The fact of the matter is, Ethereum is not only a digital asset that allows you to make transfers on the blockchain network but also an entire ecosystem within which you can provide services and perform more complex tasks, such as writing smart contracts. It was these two functions that became the foundation for the emergence of the DeFi phenomenon, which ultimately became something of a spontaneous market response to the request for freedom of financial services and their equal provision to any participant in the ecosystem, regardless of the social status and geographic location.

Over the past year, the capitalization of the DeFi market has grown by almost 60 times reaching a height of $130 billion, and the total value of user deposits (total value locked, TVL) has grown about 100 times, reaching roughly $100 billion. Many analysts predicted the industry to have the quickest decline in history, but DeFi withstood every problem it faced thanks to its underlying network. Being overloaded with transactions allowed for a general correction in the cryptocurrency market, which brought down the cost of the first cryptocurrency and along with it, the rest of the crypto assets in the spring and summer of 2021. Despite all the negative events, DeFi continued to grow. What was the fundamental driving force behind this growth?

The art of cutting off obstacles

The coolest feature of DeFi is the elimination of middlemen from its financial processes. In CeFi (centralized finance), the transaction’s confidence is provided by an intermediary: a bank, a stock exchange, a brokerage office, a settlement center, etc. The intermediary typically performs important functions for the economy such as storage and movement of funds, as well as lending to individuals and organizations.

Everyone is more or less familiar with the shortcomings of these organizations: due to their complex and demanding structure, they exclude more than a billion inhabitants of the planet from economic life, and the high commissions they charge customers guarantee neither a quick nor a trouble-free transaction. Often transactions, especially international ones, may be delayed for no apparent reason, and some of them may be regarded as suspicious. All this leaves the feeling that your money does not belong to you, it’s as if someone is disposing of your funds at his own discretion.

This situation, however, has greatly changed thanks to blockchain — a transaction register protected from unauthorized access, distributed among users, and belonging to everyone and no one in particular at the same time. Due to its decentralization, a common transaction log serves as a general source of truth for all network participants. And if some network participants are motivated to give their free funds to others, while others take these funds as a loan from a bank, then there is no need for an intermediary: the role of the trusted party is played by the blockchain itself, and a self-executing smart contract guarantees the fulfillment of the conditions. The same applies to any other economic interactions — insurance, the issuance of stable assets backed by currencies or individual advantages of protocols, and even the sale of unique works of art in the form of NFT tokens.

The uniqueness of DeFi lies in the fact that the users of decentralized applications (DApps) get rid of not only financial intermediaries from the real world but also centralized crypto platforms that require them to verify their identity with the personal information disclosure, which essentially violates one of the basic principles of cryptocurrencies — anonymity.

DeFi, with its decentralized exchanges (DEXs), allows its users to trade without having to go through identity verification, interference of anti-money laundering regulations, or any other restrictions that centralized exchanges were forced to impose.

DeFi is more than fintech. Most fintech projects are a digital shell that wraps up old systemic phenomena. DeFi, on the other hand, functions on a completely new basis as it gives total independence to people when it comes to choosing a path in the financial world.

Of course, DeFi still faces problems. For example, the congestion of the Ethereum core network with the popularity of DeFi itself leads to the birth of too many transactions, which then results in higher fees. On top of that, many applications still have awkward, clumsy user interfaces. As such, DeFi can be considered as a simple local phenomenon, which only people from the crypto world or those well versed in technical nuances can enter. Because DeFi is still difficult for those who are far from being tech geniuses. These are important problems that need to be addressed, and whoever overcomes these obstacles will emerge victorious.

