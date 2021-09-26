Connect with us

Bitcoin

Solana (SOL) Upswing Towards $200 Soon as Bulls Get Ready

Published

11 mins ago

on

Solana (SOL) upswing towards $200 Soon as Bulls Get Ready
Altcoin News
  • The 14-day RSI rises over the midline, indicating further upward potential.
  • The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has banned all crypto transactions.

Solana is a protocol for creating decentralized apps (Dapps). It attempts to enhance scalability by combining proof-of-history (PoH) with proof-of-stake (PoS) consensus.

Unique Hybrid Consensus Approach

Solana’s unique hybrid consensus approach attracts both retail and institutional traders. Moreover, the Solana Foundation is working hard to provide access to decentralized finance (DeFi) on a large scale. Saturday, Solana reverses Friday’s brief dip to around $127.50.

SOL bears regained control the day prior, mirroring the general market gloom after China’s blow. The People’s Bank of China (PBOC) has banned all crypto transactions, calling them illegal financial activity. Its price has reclaimed the $140 level, gaining approximately 1% on the day, but is still on pace to lose money for the second week in a row.

Solana SOL Upswing Towards 200 Soon as Bulls Get Ready
SOL/USDT: Source: TradingView

After two unsuccessful tries earlier this week, SOL bulls are targeting the falling trend line resistance at $148. If SOL bulls maintain a daily closing position above the latter, it will indicate an upward breakout from a falling wedge pattern. The SOL price has been moving bullishly since hitting an all-time high of $221.38 on September 9. In the stated period, the price formed lower highs and lows, forming a falling wedge.

The 14-day RSI rises over the midline, indicating further upward potential. So, a wedge breakthrough would allow a rise towards $200. Its horizontal 21-day Moving Average (DMA) at $159.40 may challenge bearish commitments first.

The SOL price may retreat towards the upward-sloping 50-DMA at $110.50 if the wedge barrier is difficult to overcome. Under $100.60, a new downswing may occur towards the moderately positive 100-DMA at $71.54. According to CoinMarketCap, the price of SOL is $137.59 and has a 24-hour trading volume of $2,246,125,994.

Bitcoin

Top Crypto Price Updates- Bitcoin Drops Below $42,900; Ether Near $2,900

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 26, 2021

By

Top Crypto Price Updates- Bitcoin Drops Below $42,900; Ether Near $2,900
  • Binance coin $357.98, down 4.7% in 24 hours.
  • Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana were all in the red.

Bitcoin prices fell 3.95 percent to $42,732.98 on Saturday. As per CoinMarketCap estimates, the biggest cryptocurrency’s market cap stood at $801.92 billion.

On Saturday, cryptocurrencies plummeted on the heels of China’s new crackdown. The country’s central bank stated digital currencies “cannot be used as money” and barred businesses from operating cryptocurrency exchanges.

According to Bloomberg, the Peoples Bank of China said,

“All crypto-related transactions, including services provided by offshore exchanges to domestic residents, are illicit financial activities.”

China Is One of the World’s Biggest Cryptocurrency Marketplaces

The threat of a payment failure by China’s housing giant Evergrande caused a cryptocurrency crash last week. The Evergrande issue and the US Fed meeting where a possible decision on reducing asset purchases was anticipated led to a significant decline in the cryptocurrency market last week.

Ethereum was worth $343.18 billion, with a price of $2,918.16 per token on Saturday. Cardano rose 2.46 percent to $2.36, whereas the currency fell 0.83 percent in the previous week as per CoinMarketCap.

In the past, on April 13, bitcoin reached $63,729.5. The value of Ether, the second most valuable cryptocurrency behind bitcoin, had risen to $2,317. Recently, the cryptocurrency soared to an all-time high due to favorable news developments globally. However, current developments in China surrounding cryptocurrencies are causing a market decline.

In May, the Chinese State Council pledged to clamp down on bitcoin mining and trade, causing a massive sell-off of cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, China is one of the world’s biggest cryptocurrency marketplaces, and its swings frequently affect worldwide prices.

Binance coin $357.98, down 4.7% in 24 hours. However, Binance currency has lost 13.19% in the past week, bringing its market value to $59.76 billion. Dogecoin, Polkadot, and Solana were all in the red.

Bitcoin

Axie Infinity's Transaction Volume Crosses $2 Billion

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 26, 2021

By

Axie Infinity's Transaction Volume Crosses $2 Billion
  • Axie has 1.8 million active players.
  • Signing an Axie scholarship agreement is a significant commitment.

What is the largest NFT project? Not NBA Top Shot or CryptoPunks in terms of the trading volume. No, it’s Axie Infinity, a monster-battling Ethereum-based game that surged in popularity last summer.

Game Only for the People Who Can Afford

According to DappRadar, the transaction volume for Sky Mavis’ game topped $2 billion last week. In a game with over 1.8 million daily active users, players are splashing ETH on cartoon monsters, land plots, and other goods. Tokens like Axie’s native AXS also have risen in value, approaching $4 billion.

But it’s not a cheap game. Unlockable digital items such as interacting creatures and customizable landscapes may be purchased with NFTs. Axie Infinity requires three monstrous NFTs, each costing between $150-200 ETH. Although a large initial expenditure, it hasn’t slowed recent project development. That’s the goal of Axie Infinity, a video game created by Sky Mavis in Singapore.

The Axie Infinity community has grown steadily since late 2017 but exploded this summer with the introduction of Ronin, an Ethereum sidechain. It reduces transaction costs and avoids Ethereum network congestion, allowing participants to quickly purchase, trade, and breed Axie NFTs.

In May, Axie announced a $7.5 million Series A financing round. It’s a modest sum compared to other crypto industry rounds, but it drew in heavyweights like Mark Cuban, owner of the Dallas Mavericks, and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. The latter has been vocal about the game and its crypto-based play-to-earn concept.

The company now has a $4 billion pool of AXS tokens set aside to drive future development. The extended play-to-earn effort will involve staking AXS for incentives and token-based governance, according to Zirlin. While Axie has 1.8 million active players, the hefty initial fee prevents Axie from reaching potentially millions more. Buying three Axie NFTs is costly, and signing an Axie scholarship agreement is a significant commitment.

Bitcoin

Celer Network (CELR) Is the Top Gainer of the Day

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 26, 2021

By

Celer Network (CELR) Is the Top Gainer of the Day
  • CELR is a well-constructed layer-2 scaling solution.
  • The platform utilizes Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus (DPoS).

In the cryptocurrency market, Celer Network’s token – CELR – has grown approximately 1110.1 percent since its launch, trading about $0.08107 as of September 12. Despite the general crypto sell-off, the currency has managed to remain positive thus far in 2021.

Although blockchain is an intriguing technology, transaction and throughput rates are likely to be poor. CELR is a well-constructed layer-2 scaling solution handling off-chain transactions. Off-chain payments and smart contracts are made simple, fast, and safe using the Celer platform. One of the first Substrate projects was the Polkadot ecosystem.

The Celer Network architecture (cStack) has four parts:

  • cOS: The network’s workflow core.
  • cRoute: A method for increasing network capacity by simplifying routes.
  • cChannel: Network transaction channels.
  • cApps: A scalable and user privacy application layer.

Layer-2 Scalability For Any Blockchain

The platform utilizes Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) consensus (DPoS). This method allows users to stake their currencies for a reward while delegating transaction validation to “delegates.”

Holders of CELR coins will be rewarded for providing liquidity. Furthermore, Celer’s main feature is layer-2 scalability for any blockchain. Thus, the project improves the product’s dependability, coverage, and adaptability while increasing its liquidity potential.

Celer Network, established in 2018 by a talented group of engineers. Celer’s four co-founders all have PhDs in computer science from prestigious institutions, including MIT and UC Berkeley.

According to CoinMarketCap, the price of the Celer network has recently gone up by 31.98% in the last 24 hours. The Celer Network price is $0.164142 USD, and the 24-hour trading volume of $1,135,169,584 USD.

For the long run, the Celer network price forecast is even more bullish, with the platform expecting the CELR token to reach $0.243 in five years, a possible 170 percent increase.

Bitcoin

Can Decentralized Finance Become the Future's New Digital Economy ?

Published

6 hours ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

Can Decentralized Finance Become the Future's New Digital Economy ?

Over the past two years, DeFi has perhaps become the most striking event in cryptocurrency reality. The rise of this new star is closely tied to Ethereum, the second-largest cryptocurrency network by market capitalization, on top of which almost every existing DeFi application runs. The fact of the matter is, Ethereum is not only a digital asset that allows you to make transfers on the blockchain network but also an entire ecosystem within which you can provide services and perform more complex tasks, such as writing smart contracts. It was these two functions that became the foundation for the emergence of the DeFi phenomenon, which ultimately became something of a spontaneous market response to the request for freedom of financial services and their equal provision to any participant in the ecosystem, regardless of the social status and geographic location.

Over the past year, the capitalization of the DeFi market has grown by almost 60 times reaching a height of $130 billion, and the total value of user deposits (total value locked, TVL) has grown about 100 times, reaching roughly $100 billion. Many analysts predicted the industry to have the quickest decline in history, but DeFi withstood every problem it faced thanks to its underlying network. Being overloaded with transactions allowed for a general correction in the cryptocurrency market, which brought down the cost of the first cryptocurrency and along with it, the rest of the crypto assets in the spring and summer of 2021. Despite all the negative events, DeFi continued to grow. What was the fundamental driving force behind this growth?

The art of cutting off obstacles

The coolest feature of DeFi is the elimination of middlemen from its financial processes. In CeFi (centralized finance), the transaction’s confidence is provided by an intermediary: a bank, a stock exchange, a brokerage office, a settlement center, etc. The intermediary typically performs important functions for the economy such as storage and movement of funds, as well as lending to individuals and organizations.

Everyone is more or less familiar with the shortcomings of these organizations: due to their complex and demanding structure, they exclude more than a billion inhabitants of the planet from economic life, and the high commissions they charge customers guarantee neither a quick nor a trouble-free transaction. Often transactions, especially international ones, may be delayed for no apparent reason, and some of them may be regarded as suspicious. All this leaves the feeling that your money does not belong to you, it’s as if someone is disposing of your funds at his own discretion.

This situation, however, has greatly changed thanks to blockchain — a transaction register protected from unauthorized access, distributed among users, and belonging to everyone and no one in particular at the same time. Due to its decentralization, a common transaction log serves as a general source of truth for all network participants. And if some network participants are motivated to give their free funds to others, while others take these funds as a loan from a bank, then there is no need for an intermediary: the role of the trusted party is played by the blockchain itself, and a self-executing smart contract guarantees the fulfillment of the conditions. The same applies to any other economic interactions — insurance, the issuance of stable assets backed by currencies or individual advantages of protocols, and even the sale of unique works of art in the form of NFT tokens.

The uniqueness of DeFi lies in the fact that the users of decentralized applications (DApps) get rid of not only financial intermediaries from the real world but also centralized crypto platforms that require them to verify their identity with the personal information disclosure, which essentially violates one of the basic principles of cryptocurrencies — anonymity.

DeFi, with its decentralized exchanges (DEXs), allows its users to trade without having to go through identity verification, interference of anti-money laundering regulations, or any other restrictions that centralized exchanges were forced to impose.

DeFi is more than fintech. Most fintech projects are a digital shell that wraps up old systemic phenomena. DeFi, on the other hand, functions on a completely new basis as it gives total independence to people when it comes to choosing a path in the financial world.

Of course, DeFi still faces problems. For example, the congestion of the Ethereum core network with the popularity of DeFi itself leads to the birth of too many transactions, which then results in higher fees. On top of that, many applications still have awkward, clumsy user interfaces. As such, DeFi can be considered as a simple local phenomenon, which only people from the crypto world or those well versed in technical nuances can enter. Because DeFi is still difficult for those who are far from being tech geniuses. These are important problems that need to be addressed, and whoever overcomes these obstacles will emerge victorious.

How the LocalTrade ecosystem solves the pressing problems of DeFi

In fact, despite the explosive growth, DeFi is still beyond the attention of most financial market participants. This will undoubtedly change soon thanks to the LocalTrade platform — a universal cryptocurrency exchange and an ecosystem of financial products that aims to bridge the gap between traditional finance and the cryptocurrency industry.

The LocalTrade ecosystem includes a full-fledged centralized trading platform and a decentralized financial platform for investments named DeFi Lab. Combining the experience and powerful technical infrastructure of CeFi with the capabilities of DeFi, LocalTrade attracts traders and investors from fields. If they wish, they can join the world of decentralized finance just as easily as they would be dealing with traditional financial products that they understand.

LocalTrade intends to become the first platform that will allow everyone, even those who have only a fiat bank card and $10 in their account, to get unhindered access to the most profitable DeFi and CeFi products. How is this possible? Using the capabilities of CEX, LocalTrade simultaneously simplifies the process of investing in DeFi products and makes this investment safer. This part of the LocalTrade ecosystem is called DeFi Lab, and it includes components such as NeoBroker smart-fund, DeFi Wallet, a Launchpad for crowdfunding, as well as last year’s trend — yield farming, and even more. LocalTrade’s products are absolutely unique, so let’s briefly describe the essence of the innovative functions that you can access in the updated LocalTrade platform.

LocalTrade’s DeFi Tools

LocalTrade’s DeFi Wallet is not your everyday wallet, but rather a product that will allow you to promote DeFi and make it mainstream. This is a smart multi-currency wallet for mobile devices with an intuitive interface, completely private and confidential with 100% storage of information locally on the user’s device, full data encryption, 2FA, and biometric authentication for increased security. You can set up commissions in the wallet, but its killer feature is the ability to exchange assets from different blockchains within the same application. This specific option makes DeFi Wallet the world’s first decentralized crypto wallet with a cross-chain exchange functionality.

LocalTrade’s DeFi Lab is a set of special digital tools tailored for investments and are classified by categories based on their risk factor. DeFi Lab is designed to meet users’ needs and is available to all retail investors. These tools are available for investors with different levels of DeFi knowledge, ranging from pros to newbies.

  • NeoBroker Smart Fund allows users to invest in company shares before their initial public offering( pre-IPO), thus becoming a co-owner of such companies.
  • Yield Farming Protocol offers users high APY rates for their assets, which will be used to mine liquidity via a variety of DeFi projects.
  • Token Sale Investpool is a solution that allows users to purchase tokens from crypto projects that are currently on the pre-sale/ICO stage in order to get enhanced returns.
  • LocalTrade Launchpad is a tool for more sophisticated investors, aimed at supporting and promoting cryptocurrency projects, as well as allowing the investors to purchase tokens during IDO, at the lowest price possible.

All projects hosted by LocalTrade’s DeFi Lab undergo strict verification and audit of smart contracts to identify potential risks and thus prevent users from investing in intentionally fraudulent projects.

There is also an opportunity to earn money on the platform using the LocalTrade token (LTT), which is a BEP-20 standard token issued on the Binance Smart Chain. The LTT token combines utility and governance functionalities, powering the entire LocalTrade ecosystem. As a link between the LocalTrade CEX and DeFi platforms, LTT includes a unique token model and is used in various cases on the platform. There are several ways to earn money with LTT:

  • Staking, through which users join the DAO Sharing Economy and can participate in the management of the platform.
  • Receiving remuneration for attracting new participants.
  • Adding LTT to liquidity pools and receiving rewards for farming.

The LocalTrade VISA card & The NeoBank application are other LocalTrade products that allow you to use crypto whilst still enjoying the full convenience of fiat money. The card instantly converts cryptocurrency into fiat, after which you can pay for any purchases. At the same time, cashback in LTT tokens is paid for using the card. In addition, the card allows you to withdraw cash at any ATM.

Conclusion

If bitcoin was the spark for the financial services’ revolution, then DeFi was the catalyst for this process. Companies that bring DeFi into the mainstream are doing a huge service not only to the world of technology but also to the entire human society. This is exactly the task that LocalTrade has taken upon itself, providing its users with a full set of tools that will allow them to enter the world of DeFi as smoothly as possible. On the platform, LocalTrade conducts step-by-step training in mastering DeFi within the framework of its university. After graduating, students will not only have a clear understanding of DeFi, but also of traditional financial instruments and investing in general.

 

Bitcoin

NFT Project To Donate 100% Of Income To Help Afghan Women Access Education

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

NFT Afghan women

Bookblocks.io, an NFT company has partnered with a New York-based company, Women for Afghan Women to help women in Afghanistan have access to education.

Under the new Taliban-run government, women in Afghanistan have had their rights to education restricted by the fundamentalist militants. Since this development, Afghan women have taken to the streets to protest. Over a dozen women protested outside the premises of what used to be the Afghan Women’s Affairs Ministry – until the Taliban turned it into the department for the “propagation of virtue and the prevention of vice.”

Bookblocks.io NFT

Bookblocks.io announced that it would be releasing a non-fungible token on October 5, and the proceeds of its sales would be given to Women for Afghan Women (WAW). Women for Afghan Women is a grassroots civil society organization dedicated to protecting and promoting the rights of disenfranchised Afghan women and girls in Afghanistan and New York.

According to the company, the inspiration for the NFT was Louisa May Alcott, who was a pioneer for women’s rights. “Not only did her many famous writings seek to lift women in society, but she was an ardent feminist, abolitionist, and supporter of women’s suffrage. As such, she seemed a perfect inspiration for our charity focus this month, which is dedicated to helping the woman and girls of Afghanistan find equality in all aspects of life.”

Total crypto market cap drops to $1.93 Trillion | Source: Crypto Total Market Cap from TradingView.com

The NFT is a portrait of Louisa May Alcott with two different butterfly wings. It signifies the hopeful emergence of Afghan women and girls from the restrictions that impede their freedoms. The background colors of each NFT are also different, signifying the diversity of backgrounds that make up the women and girls that Women for Afghan Women serve. There are also four different versions of this illustration to represent the 40% of Afghan children who suffer from malnutrition.

The company says it will mint 2200 copies of this NFT to represent the reported 2.2 million girls currently excluded from school in Afghanistan. 100% of the money raised from the sale of the NFTs will go towards Women for Afghan Women, with a 5% residual for each subsequent sale. The price starts at 0.025 Ether (ETH).

Other NFT And Crypto Donations To Afghanistan

There are several ongoing projects in the digital assets space that are focused on charity work towards Afghanistan. About a month ago, Jack Butcher, the founder of Visualize Value, launched a series of NFT “care packages,” that cover one Afghan family’s emergency needs for one month. This care package is still accepting donations via The Giving Block.

Related Reading | An NFT “Care Package”: Tokens That Deliver Humanitarian Aid In Afghanistan

Other organizations are also accepting crypto donations through The Giving Block to provide humanitarian aid in Afghanistan. They include: Save the Children. International Medical Corps, Direct Relief, and Code To Inspire.

Featured image from dw.com, Chart from TradingView.com

 

Bitcoin

Zilliqa Price Prediction 2021 – Will ZIL Hit $0.2 Soon?

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

Zilliqa Price Prediction 2021 - Will ZIL Hit $0.2 Soon?
  • Bullish ZIL price prediction ranges from $0.113 to $0.155.
  • ZIL price might also reach $0.2 soon.
  • ZIL bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.048.

In Zilliqa (ZIL) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about ZIL to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

Zilliqa is a public, permissionless blockchain which is created to provide high throughput with the facility to finish thousands of transactions per second. Moreover, it seeks to solve the issue of blockchain speed and scalability by offering sharding as a second-layer scaling solution. More so, it is home to many decentralized apps, and as of October 2020, it will enable staking and yield farming.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Current Market Status

According to CoinGecko, the Zilliqa price is trading at $0.084 with a 24-hour trading volume of $63,303,717, at the time of writing. However, ZIL has increased by 4% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, ZIL has a circulating supply of 12,531,956,331 ZIL and maximum supply of 21,000,000,000. Currently, ZIL trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Binance, Huobi Global, OKEx, FTX, and Upbit. 

Zilliqa (ZIL) Price Prediction 2021

Zilliqa (ZIL) holds the 94th position on CoinGecko right now. ZIL price prediction 2021 explained below with a daily time frame.

ZIL/USDT Price Chart Daily Time Frame (Source: TradingView)

The falling wedge pattern is a continuation pattern formed when the price bounces between two converging and descending trendlines. This is a bullish chart formation, but it can also indicate reversal or continuation patterns depending on where it appears in the trend.

Currently, ZIL is waving in a range of $0.08. If the price of the ZIL moves upward, it will reach the resistance level of $0.137. If the trend reverses to the down side, then it will reach the support level at $0.067.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of ZIL.

1632586417 814 Zilliqa Price Prediction 2021 Will ZIL Hit 02 Soon
ZIL/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of ZIL.

  • Resistance Level 1 – $0.117
  • Resistance Level 2 – $0.155
  • Resistance Level 3 – $0.201
  • Support Level 1 – $0.077
  • Support Level 2 – $0.048

The charts show that ZIL has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, ZIL might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.201.

Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of ZIL might plummet to almost $0.04, a bearish signal.

Zilliqa (ZIL) Average Directional Index (ADX)

Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of ZIL. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps crypto traders identify the strength of a trend, instead of its actual direction. It can be used to check whether the market is changing or a new trend is initiating. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line. 

The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value represents a strong trend, and a low value shows a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators. 

The above chart shows the ADX of ZIL stays above the range of 16.43, so it indicates a weak trend.

Conclusion

With the further developments and upgrades that are happening within the ZIL platform. The cryptocurrency ZIL has a great future in upcoming days in this crypto market. However, it is possible to see ZIL reaching new heights.

Bullish ZIL price prediction 2021 is $0.155. As said above, it may reach even high heights, however reaching $0.2 if investors have planned that ZIL is a good investment in 2021.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Bitcoin

Bit2Me Raises $23.9M After Several Successful Token Sales

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

Bit2Me

Spanish cryptocurrency exchange, Bit2Me, has successfully raised $23.9 million (20M EUR) following three highly-demanded public sale rounds for its newly launched token, B2M. The first public sale, launched on September 6th, 2021, saw a staggering $5.9 million raised in just 59 seconds, followed by a second which raised $8.8 million in just 47 seconds. The final phase sold out in just 38 seconds, involving over 7,000 participants. Each marks some of the quickest and largest grossing for a public sale of an exchanged-based token in crypto history.

In addition to this staggering retail demand, Bit2Me also drew on its existing network of partners and investors, securing a further $3.3 million in private funds. Moreover, the Spanish exchange is confident this momentum will carry through to November 1st when B2M goes live on Bit2Me’s own cryptocurrency exchange, given both the figure raised so far and the growth of and interest from the community since B2M was launched.

Commenting on the token sale’s success, Koh Onozawa, a recent addition to Bit2Me’s advisory board, said that the sales are the product of “6 years of hard work and community building” undertaken by Bit2Me, with the team having “bootstrapped” the exchange from a small unknown exchange, to one of the largest in Europe, and the largest in the Spanish speaking world.

Onozawa went on to say that the team is excited to see what the future brings for the exchange and the change and impact it will have on the cryptocurrency exchange industry as a whole:

“We [Bit2Me] won’t stop until everyone can easily discover access and operate with crypto in their day-to-day lives.”

Evolving the Cryptocurrency Exchange Industry

Indeed, pursuant to this mission, Bit2Me has been on a development spree, reflecting its aim to become a one-stop ecosystem for all things cryptocurrency-related. Their product portfolio, aptly named the Bit2Me Suite, consists of a range of products specifically designed to cater to the bespoke needs of its committed user-base.

These comprise a series of exchange services, including Bit2Me Wallet – a multi-asset storage and exchange application that hosts over 60 different crypto assets, Bit2Me Trade – a high-frequency trading platform supporting market, limit and stop-limit orders and an over-the-counter (OTC) trading desk to support high-volume transactions.

Additionally, Bit2Me has rightly focussed on the area of the crypto-world which still arguably requires a significant amount of attention – fiat-crypto off and on-ramps. Bit2me Pay and Bit2Me Card provide payments solutions for cryptocurrency traders, allowing them to purchase crypto-assets with fiat currencies and spend crypto-assets using traditional online payment gateways.

In addition, the Bit2Me ecosystem also offers community-focused products like Bit2Me Academy for crypto learning, Bit2Me News, Bit2Me TV, directory services, event listings, loyalty programs and a range of on-demand services for the community.

B2M: Powering The Bit2Me Ecosystem

Powering all of this is Bit2Me’s newly-launched, Ethereum-based token, B2M. B2M is a utility token that acts as a medium for information and value exchange in the Bit2Me ecosystem. Users can pay for Bit2Me’s educational resources, such as courses in the Bit2Me academy using the ERC-20 token, and even receive exclusive discounts (up to 90%) on content.

These discounts also extend to fees paid when using Bit2Me’s exchange services, including Bit2Me Trade and Bit2Me Wallet. You will obtain these benefits only by holding B2M, you won’t need to spend it.

Finally, borrowing from the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, Bit2Me’s token will power the cryptocurrency exchange’s borrowing and lending facility. Users who effectively “stake” other cryptocurrency assets, such as Bitcoin (BTC) or Ethereum (ETH), making those assets available to be borrowed by others for trading purposes, will receive an interest payout. If lenders agree to receive these payouts in B2M, their earned interest will be significantly higher.

Finally, the team behind Bit2Me is also considering including a governance feature within B2M’s framework which will allow holders to vote on the platform’s product offering and additional features. This might include voting on specific features, cryptocurrency listings up and the general direction of the exchange.

If the successful public raise is an indicator of future success, Bit2Me is destined to be a giant in the cryptocurrency exchange space and remain as such for a long time into the future.

To learn more about B2M and Bit2Me’s suite of cryptocurrency exchange services, visit their main page here.

Bitcoin

XDC Network Price Prediction 2021 – Will XDC Hit $0.2 Soon?

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

XDC Network Price Prediction 2021 - Will XDC Hit $0.2 Soon?
  • Bullish XDC price prediction ranges from $0.13 to $0.189.
  • XDC price might also reach $0.2 soon.
  • XDC bearish market price prediction for 2021 is $0.04.

In XDC Network (XDC) price prediction 2021, we use statistics, price patterns, ADX, and much other information about XDC to analyze the future movement of the cryptocurrency. 

XDC is an enterprise-ready hybrid Blockchain technology firm optimized for international trade and finance. The XDC network is based on the native coin known as XDC. Moreover, the XDC protocol is designed to support smart contracts, 2000TPS, 2seconds transaction time, KYC to Masternodes (Validator Nodes). 

According to CoinGecko, the XDC price is trading at $0.12 with a 24-hour trading volume of $6,798,745, at the time of writing. XDC has increased by 3.9% in the last 24 hours.

Moreover, XDC Network has a circulating supply of 12,238,141,964 XDC. Currently, XDC trades in cryptocurrency exchanges such as Bitfinex, KuCoin, HitBTC, Bitcoin.com Exchange, and Changelly PRO.

XDC Network (XDC) Price Prediction 2021

XDC Network (XDC) holds the 76th position on CoinGecko right now. XDC price prediction 2021 explained below with a weekly time frame.

XDC/USDT Price Chart Weekly Time Frame (Source: TradingView)

The above chart shows the Swing High and Swing Low patterns. A swing low is when the price makes a low and is immediately followed by two consecutive higher lows. Similarly, a swing high is when the price makes a high and is followed by two consecutive lower highs.  

Currently, XDC is waving in a range of $0.12. If the price of the XDC moves upward, it will reach the resistance level of $0.189. If the trend reverses to the down side, then it will reach the support level at $0.038.

XDC Support and Resistance Level

The below chart shows the support and resistance level of XDC.

1632582537 377 XDC Network Price Prediction 2021 Will XDC Hit 02
XDC/USDT Support and Resistance Level (Source: TradingView)

From the above daily time frame, it is clear the following are the resistance and support level of XDC.

  • Resistance Level 1 – $0.13
  • Resistance Level 2 – $0.15
  • Resistance Level 3 – $0.19
  • Support Level 1 – $0.09
  • Support Level 2 – $0.07
  • Support Level 3 – $0.04

The charts show that XDC has performed a bullish trend over the past month. If this trend continues, XDC might run along with the bulls overtaking its resistance level at $0.19.

Conversely, if the investors turn against the crypto, the price of XDC might plummet to almost $0.04, a bearish signal.

XDC Network (XDC) Average Directional Index (ADX)

Now let’s look at the average directional index (ADX) of XDC. Generally, the Average Direction Index (ADX) helps crypto traders identify the strength of a trend, instead of its actual direction. It can be used to check whether the market is changing or a new trend is initiating. It is associated with the Directional Movement Index (DMI) and basically includes the ADX line. 

The range of the oscillator is from 0 to 100. A high value represents a strong trend, and a low value shows a weak trend. It is often combined with directional indicators. 

1632582538 763 XDC Network Price Prediction 2021 Will XDC Hit 02
XDC/USD ADX(Source: TradingView)

The above chart shows the ADX of XDC stays above the range of 9.19, so it indicates a weak trend.

Conclusion

The XDC is one of the cryptos that keeps its ground against the bearish market. Furthermore, our long-term XDC price prediction 2021 is bullish. It has a huge possibility of overtaking its current all-time-high (ATH) of $0.19 this year. This will only happen if it breaks many past psychological resistances.

Furthermore, with the ongoing developments and upgrades within the XDC ecosystem, it could experience a great future ahead in 2021. It may reach $0.15 soon and it might even reach high heights, however reaching $0.2, if investors have planned that XDC is a good investment in 2021.

Disclaimer: The opinion expressed in this chart solely author’s. It does not interpreted as investment advice. TheNewsCrypto team encourages all to do their own research before investing.

Bitcoin

China's Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) Ban as Dreadful as Ever!

Published

9 hours ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

China’s Crypto & Bitcoin (BTC) Ban as Dreadful as Ever!
  • Additional rules and regulations imposed for the crypto industry in China.
  • Even off-shore crypto trading now becomes illegal. 
  • China’s Judicial management consists of several bodies, now responsible for these new regulations.

The adaptation of the crypto regulations among various nations across the globe is getting severe with the passing of each day. These rules and regulations are not only a threat for the crypto exchanges alone but for the entire crypto industry. 

Amidst all these, the worse factors these days are making the already existing regulations even more aggressive. In such terms, China has newly imposed certain regulations upon its already prevailing crypto regulations. In spite of these new regulations, it seems there would not be any future for the crypto industry in the nation. Also, it’s well known that China has been into such regulations way back since 2013, upon Bitcoin (BTC).

The New Regulations

On 24th September, China announces officially certain new regulations in addition and upon effect immediately for the crypto industry. However, it seems these new additional regulations are much worse than the already existing ones and previous regulations.

In spite of this, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) is one of the head council members for imposing these regulations. 

Accordingly, the official notice which was given out on 24th September states that all banks and other financial services providing firms to immediately cease all their services related to crypto trading, converting fiat to crypto, crypto to fiat and crypto to crypto, etc. 

Moreover, any individual who indulges in crypto trading with off-shore crypto exchanges, but presently living in China is also now illegal and against the law. 

Agencies Responsible for New Regulations

Although, it’s well known that these new implementations and regulations are done as many members brainstorming together. Apart from the PBoC, there are nearly ten agencies of the government together. 

On the other hand, the main agencies involved in these new regulations are the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC), Public Security Bureau (PSB), Supreme People’s Procuratorate (SPP), and the Supreme People’s Court (SPC). 

In spite of all this, it’s quite evident that China is now targeting the criminal aspects of the crypto industry.

On the contrary, it’s well known that judicial and legal entities, Civil entities, and law enforcement entities are on par with these new regulations. 

Bitcoin

'Side-eyeing Chloe' Meme Fame Girl Sells NFT in Auction For 25 ETH

Published

10 hours ago

on

September 25, 2021

By

‘Side-eyeing Chloe’ Meme Fame Girl Sells NFT in Auction For 25 ETH
  • ‘Side-eyeing Chloe’ sells her meme as NFT in an auction.
  • Auction started at 5 ETH and finally sold for 25 ETH. 
  • Many meme based NFTs are profusely being sold at high prices. 

The non-fungible token (NFT) industry is quite on the brimming these days. The last few months the market is up drastically. With the passing of each year, the NFT market and the industry is onto new heights as it has ever seen. In addition, many prominent game changing NFTs have significantly thrusted up the industry.

In spite of this, lately a few meme based NFTs have been selling hot cakes in the market. Am for sure that in all social media, this particular meme has been so viral for ages. This is the ‘Side-eyeing Chloe’ meme which has the image of a cute chubby little girl giving a puzzled look expression, which took all the internet to awe.  

‘Side-eyeing Chloe’ NFT

No one in the social media could have passed by without having a look at this meme image. Ever since it got out 9 years back, it’s still being used profusely. The ‘Side-eyeing Chloe’ image took place when the mother, Katie took her two young daughters to Disneyland in 2013.  

However, their mother did not reveal where she was taking the two girls to, as it’s a surprise. On the way in their car, Katie reveals to her daughters where she’s taking them to and films their whole reactions.   

Furthermore, out of surprise Chloe’s sister starts crying whereas Chloe just gave a side eyeing puzzled look with a snout face showing her protruding milk teeth, which was captured by the camera vividly. And so, Katie posted the video on social media, and the rest is history!

The Auction Close-off

In spite of all this fame, now the meme image is being sold as an NFT by Chloe herself. Also, this NFT was sold off as an auction though. 

Besides, initially the price was bid for 5 Ethereum (ETH), which approximate to $15,000. Fortunately, the auction finally closed off at about 25 ETH, which amounts to about a whopping  $74K! 

Furthermore, this NFT was bought by a music production company based in Dubai, called the ‘3F Music’.

