The Patriots have the answers to fix their NFL worst red-zone offense
FOXBORO — It’s been almost three years since the Patriots fielded an average red-zone offense.
Three. Years.
So far this season, the Pats rank dead last in red zone efficiency, scoring touchdowns on 28.6% of their possessions. Last year, they completed seven touchdown passes inside their opponents’ 20-yard line, fewest in the league, and ranked 24th in red-zone scoring overall. With Tom Brady in 2019, they ranked one spot worse.
The Patriots’ problems back then were tied to poor weaponry. Brady couldn’t overcome it, neither could Cam Newton. Those problems have since been addressed.
It’s the famous “little things” that players and coaches so often reference during the week and hammer after losses that have dogged them.
“I think everybody just has to do their job to the best of their ability. There’s not particularly one guy who’s messing up everything or one play-call that’s not working. It’s just, we need everybody on the same page, executing to the best of their ability,” Pats wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said Friday. “And when the time comes, it’ll come. Those guys get paid, too, to make plays on that side of the ball. So, I say we go out there and do our job, and it’ll all follow through.”
On their five failed red-zone trips, the Pats have fumbled once, dropped a pass, been flagged for holding and allowed Damien Harris to get repeatedly stuffed during a fourth-quarter drive and garbage time. Their other red-zone flop was a credit to Jets safety Marcus Maye, who broke up a pass on second-and-9 last weekend before a third-down checkdown to James White ushered Nick Folk on for another field goal.
Earlier this week, Patriots rookie quarterback Mac Jones took responsibility for failing to thread more end-zone throws against tight coverage.
“They’ve called good plays, and Josh has done a good job preparing me in the red zone knowing what the other team is going to do and stuff,” Jones told WEEI’s “Merloni &Fauria.” “I definitely can just have those conversations with him to let him know that I can do better because I feel like it’s more on me than anybody else. I can make those tight-window throws. I have in the past, and we can be better.
The bad news is the Saints should force more tight throws Sunday. Through two weeks, their opponents — including Green Bay and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers — have scored touchdowns on just 40% of their red-zone trips. And it’s unlikely the Pats can pound the rock, with New Orleans again ranking among the league’s elite against the run with an average 2.8 yards per carry allowed.
“This has been a top run defense now for the last few years, and they’re really, really hard to block and run the ball effectively against,” Patriots coach Bill Belichick said. “They’ve got a real good third-down scheme. Very experienced defense, and especially in the secondary are the guys that have played a lot of football, and they really know what they’re doing.”
Now for the good news: the Pats have matchups they’ve yet to exploit.
Tight end Jonnu Smith, who scored eight touchdowns last year in Tennessee, is a monster against man-to-man coverage. Safeties Malcolm Jenkins and PJ Williams have struggled in 1-on-1 coverage the past few seasons, and the Patriots should be able to isolate them in passing situations. If Smith fails to draw one of them, Hunter Henry should.
Henry, at 6-foot-5, could snag either a fade throw or a high seam pass, like he did early in training camp before suffering a shoulder injury. Last year with the Chargers, Henry beat Saints linebacker Demario Davis for a 3-yard touchdown during a close. He’s has also navigated zone coverage expertly throughout his career.
Beyond their tight ends, the Pats have Meyers, another savant against soft zone. There’s also Nelson Agholor, who has the team’s only receiving touchdown this year and can stretch the defense on fly sweeps and screens, if not traditional passes. White bears watching, too, having scored last week on a 7-yard run from shotgun, which to that point had been a pass tell for the Patriots.
On Wednesday, Pats defensive back Jonathan Jones revealed the difficulty of defending in the red zone is covering every inch of grass sideline to sideline.
Four days later, Jones’ words might serve as a guide for his offensive teammates versus New Orleans: get horizontal, and the soar back up the league’s red-zone rankings.
Oak Park Heights objects to federal relief funds for Stillwater retail/housing development
Oak Park Heights officials are crying foul over Washington County’s plan to make the city of Stillwater a sub-recipient of COVID-19 relief funds to bring sewer and water to the southeast corner of Minnesota 36 and Manning Avenue.
The county board is slated to vote on the $750,000 grant on Tuesday. Stillwater would be the first municipality to receive such a grant from the county; the grant would supplement the $2 million Stillwater is contributing to the project, said Jennifer Wagenius, deputy county administrator.
Plans call for a Hy-Vee grocery and about 200 luxury apartments. The $50 million project, called Central Commons, is the largest retail development proposed for Stillwater in the last two decades.
The Stillwater City Council approved in May a tax-incentive plan that includes a 15-year property-tax abatement worth about $3.145 million.
Stillwater had asked Washington County to consider $750,000 in tax abatement for the project, but county officials instead proposed using funds from the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021, Wagenius said. The ARPA provided billions of dollars in emergency funding for state and local governments to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.
ARPA funds can be used to aid in certain infrastructure issues, including sewer and water, she said. Washington County received $51 million and has allocated about $40 million. Among the projects are: $8 million for heating and cooling improvements at the Washington County Government Center in Stillwater; $6.8 million for a 50- to 75-bed hotel to be converted into a 30-bed shelter; and $700,000 to replace the boat launch at St. Croix Bluffs Regional Park.
But officials in Oak Park Heights are questioning what criteria county officials are using to make Stillwater a sub-recipient of the ARPA funds.
“Is this a proper use of public funds to basically subsidize a private business?” said city council member Mike Runk. “The money should be spent for the common good of the public, not solely for private interests.”
SEEKING AN ‘OPEN PROCESS’
Before the county board votes on sub-recipients for ARPA grants, they should establish an “orderly and open process,” Runk said.
“They should establish a process that is clearly laid out and open to the public,” he said. “How much money is available? How can it be used? How can cities and townships apply? What are the criteria? When the money is awarded, there should be a public discloser of all relevant information.”
Runk said he is particularly concerned about how a new Hy-Vee could affect a Kowalski’s grocery store, which is located in Oak Park Heights.
“This is a subsidy for Hy-Vee,” Runk said. “Washington County should not be in the process of subsidizing a company that is going to come in and compete with current businesses.”
Oak Park Heights City Administrator Eric Johnson said county officials told him Washington County would follow the “guiding principles” of its economic development tax-abatement policy. But the Stillwater project does not demonstrate meeting those criteria because it does not have a regional impact, does not create livable-wage jobs or affordable housing and does not include transit-oriented development, he said.
In a letter to county officials in June, Johnson spelled out many of the city’s objections.
“Our area, like most in the metro, is experiencing an affordable-housing shortage, flat wages and service-worker shortages,” Johnson wrote. “The current proposal does not offer, nor supports, a remedy to these problems and may further exacerbate … some of these issues.
“The proposal, in the developer’s terms, offers “high-end” luxury housing, appears to promote jobs that would not provide living wages, and has clear potential for job displacement in this market,” he wrote. “Businesses competing for workers that are already in short supply in this area could make businesses harder to run and risks more commercial vacancies in an area already plagued with empty buildings.”
A NEW LOOK FOR AREA
Stillwater annexed the property from Stillwater Township in 2020; the land had previously been in Lake Elmo. The Stillwater City Council approved the final plat for the project in November.
It’s part of a massive makeover in the area that includes a new $31.5 million interchange at Minnesota 36 and Manning Avenue, a partial-cloverleaf design under construction. Plans also call for the northeast corner of the intersection to be the future site of a Lakeview Hospital campus.
County Commissioner Gary Kriesel, who represents the area, said using ARPA funds for the Stillwater project makes sense. The funding, he said, is meant to be spent on infrastructure that has an immediate impact on economic development — and bringing sewer and water to the area fits the bill.
“We’re out to provide economic development consistent with a community’s desire to increase their tax base and create jobs, and this is a mechanism to do it,” he said.
One advantage to using ARPA funds over tax abatement is that funds are available now, Wagenius said
Said Kriesel: “If we funded it through levy, that would be $50,000 a year over 15 years that our local taxpayers would have to pay, but we can use the ARPA funds, and that wouldn’t impact local taxpayers. That seems a reasonable approach to me. I haven’t heard an outcry from citizens saying, ‘Don’t use federal funds, tax me.’ ”
Any municipality in the county is welcome to make a funding request to the county board for a project, and the county “would decide the best way to support them,” Kriesel said. “Who knows? It could be something down at the King plant (in Oak Park Heights) when they redevelop that.”
The debate over ARPA funds isn’t Oak Park Heights’ only issue with the county. City officials earlier this year informed the county that the city will not pay any of the costs to build a new frontage road in Oak Park Heights that would lead to the Hy-Vee development. The county has asked the city for $1.4 million in cost-sharing, Johnson said.
“We have made it clear to them that we are not going to pay for a road that would hurt our businesses and shift traffic problems to our city,” he said.
Defense can get turnovers vs. Jameis Winston and Saints
The Patriots shut down the Jets offense because they either forced or baited rookie quarterback Zach Wilson into a four-interception afternoon.
Next up, turnover machine Jameis Winston and the Saints.
Winston has gotten off to a topsy-turvy start, throwing five touchdowns Week 1, then zero TDs and two picks last weekend. The Panthers frazzled Winston all game, leaving him with a 26.9 quarterback rating, the worst of his career. Overall, they held the Saints to just 128 total yards.
Might they have provided a defensive blueprint for the Patriots?
Maybe, but even if the Pats have the answers to the test, they still have to execute. Several members of the defense termed it a “do your job game” this week. From Bill Belichick on down, there’s plenty of respect for Saints coach Sean Payton as a play-caller and play designer.
Naturally, the Patriots are expecting the Saints offense that showed up in Week 1 and blew out the Packers 38-3.
“We’ll see the team that played Week 1, there’s no doubt about it,” said defensive captain Devin McCourty. “They’re going to be ready to go … coming off a tough game in Carolina, there’s no doubt to me they’ll be ready and we’ll see their best stuff.”
Here’s how the Patriots defense can shut down Winston and the Saints.
1. Corral Alvin Kamara
Kamara has touched the ball on 48.6% of New Orleans’ offensive snaps; the Saints clearly rely on him to jumpstart the offense, especially with All-Pro wide receiver Michael Thomas on the sidelines.
So the first bullseye is square on Kamara. The Patriots need to contain him as best as they can. He’s going to make plays both running and catching the football, so it’s up to the Patriots to limit the chunk plays.
“(They) get him the ball a lot of different ways … and he produces with it,” said Belichick. “He’s a guy you got to keep your eye on at all times. He plays on all three downs, so he’s always in there.”
Perhaps they’ll have Adrian Phillips tail him if he’s coming out of the backfield. Maybe they’ll take a page out of their strategy in Super Bowl XXVI with the Rams’ back Marshall Faulk, play physical with him, and drill him with a shot every time he heads out of the backfield.
During the first two games, the Patriots haven’t exactly distinguished themselves as run-stoppers, but if they want a chance to slow down the Saints offense, they need to keep Kamara bottled up. The Panthers held him to five rushing yards on eight carries, and won big.
2. Bring out the bad Winston
As Belichick pointed out, Winston can effectively throw the ball from the pocket, and also on the fly. He’s thrown for over 5,000 yards in a single season, but he also has a reputation for making mistakes.
The Panthers managed to draw out that side of Winston by pressuring him, and sending in timely blitzers.
Against the blitz, Winston was 1-for-8. When pressured in general, Winston was 4-of-13 for 54 yards, two picks, and four sacks, according to Pro Football Focus.
Winston didn’t do the best job diagnosing pressure pre-snap. Obviously, the Saints probably worked all week on that, but the Patriots should still try to take advantage.
“We didn’t handle the communication well enough, we didn’t handle the pressures well enough, and we didn’t coach it well enough,” Payton said following the Carolina loss. “We had seen it on tape, and obviously we got more of it and didn’t handle it well.
“So we clearly didn’t work on it well enough and effectively enough, and it kind of bit us in the butt.”
3. Protect against the long ball
The Patriots get a break with Thomas out. The wide receiving corps isn’t nearly as dangerous, but one Massachusetts product, Assumption College alum Deonte Harris, can fly. He’s a legitimate deep threat the Patriots have to monitor.
In two games, he has just three catches for 81 yards, but one of the those was a 55-yard bomb for a touchdown against Green Bay. Harris is a threat as a returner and receiver. Get him in space, and he’s tough to catch.
“He’s fast, quick. He’s an explosive guy,” Belichick said. “He’s obviously not very big, but if he gets the ball in space, he’s dynamite.”
As a returner, Harris averages 31.2 yards per touch, so yes, he’s explosive, and someone the Pats will have to protect against downfield.
Faye Flam: Decide on a purpose for pandemic mask rules
San Francisco Mayor London Breed sent an important but unintentional message recently when she was caught violating her own mask mandates while partying away, maskless, in a jam-packed jazz club.
Her excuse was incoherent; she said she was “feeling the spirit,” enjoying the music and so not thinking about a mask.
But the more serious problem wasn’t her hypocrisy and lame rationalizing so much as the mixed and misleading messages sent by the rules themselves. Americans are in dire need of guidance that’s coherent, fair, sustainable and backed by evidence. And they’re not getting it from public health authorities or the rule-makers who rely on them, even as the country slouches toward a confusing new normal with no end to COVID-19 in sight.
“We don’t need the fun police to come in and micromanage and tell us what we should or shouldn’t be doing,” Breed said when questioned. She was making a good point! But as Charles C.W. Cook wrote on Monday in National Review, she is the person who authorized the mask mandate. She is the fun police.
What we do know from scientific observations is that some environments are more risky than others. Epidemiologists had at one point used the term the Three Cs to describe the major risk factors: crowds, close contact and closed spaces. The San Francisco club where Breed was caught might as well have been flashing all three Cs in neon signs.
Her explanation after the fact made the point that it’s kind of absurd to expect people to enjoy live music in clubs while wearing “well-fitting” masks, as required by local rules. Even the most enthusiastic maskers probably wear a mask about 20% of their time in a club, or cocktail party or similar event. Does that really help?
Not really. There is scientific evidence to suggest that this small amount of mask wearing is mostly symbolic in such situations.
Early in the pandemic, infectious disease doctor Muge Cevik had collected studies in which researchers employed contact tracing to figure out how and where the virus was actually jumping from person to person. What the studies kept showing was that the virus was transmitted indoors, and the longer people spent indoors together, the more likely transmission would occur.
Duration is extremely important — it’s not all about that six-foot distance. The virus travels on small airborne particles, which would be diluted quickly outside but build up in indoor air. That would mean spending three hours mostly unmasked in a club is much worse than spending 10 minutes totally unmasked to grab a soda in a convenience store. Other studies showed that risk skyrocketed when there was singing and the kinds of loud conversations people have in clubs and bars.
The San Francisco club did require patrons to be vaccinated, but new data on the delta variant suggests that it’s still possible for fully vaccinated people to get a mild or asymptomatic case, and possibly to transmit the virus to others. That could lead to more hospitalizations among children, who can’t yet be vaccinated, or the immunocompromised, who aren’t getting full protection from their vaccines.
At the same time, COVID prevention has to be balanced with human needs. Nobody wants to live in a world where live music is outlawed. Imposing some mask mandates might seem like a reasonable compromise.
But let’s not stumble into a future in which mask rules seem arbitrary, stupid or unfair. In San Francisco, runners in the marathon have to wear a mask, though that kind of venue is much less risky than the club where Breed was caught partying. Maybe she just likes music more than marathon running.
The first step toward reshaping policy would be to agree on a goal. A pair of researchers from Harvard and Boston Universities recently wrote in the New York Times about the need to agree on a purpose for COVID-19 rules and restrictions.
“Sleepwalking into indefinite masking is not in anyone’s interests and can increase distrust after an already very difficult year,” they wrote.
As risk-communication expert Peter Sandman wisely said early in the pandemic, science can tell us which activities are riskiest but it can’t tell us how much risk to accept. That is, by its nature, a political decision.
Science can help shape coherent policies that would achieve a goal once people decide what they want. If the situation is indeed serious enough that goals can’t be achieved without masking marathon runners, then music lovers would have to adapt and enjoy live performances outside, or in venues where there’s no drinking so people remain masked. Fair is fair.
It may turn out that an additional vaccine shot will be enough to stem the tide of delta cases, but scientists are still split on who should get them and whether the purpose is to keep people from being hospitalized, or to cut down on all cases. And the tangle of booster recommendations coming from Washington is hopelessly confusing.
For a healthier new normal, we also need more information to help people navigate a world with less draconian rules. Many younger, healthier people who’ve been vaccinated are rightly not all that scared about getting severely ill. It can happen, sure, but so can brain cancer or getting wiped out by a drunk driver. It’s one of many risks we face, but what makes the virus different is that we don’t want to give the disease to people who are more vulnerable than we are.
That means we need to know if we’ve been somewhere that would warrant staying away from vulnerable people for a while, or getting tested a couple of times. It’s important to know that clubs are a worse bet than a walk on the beach. If Breed really wanted to do damage control, she could have promised to quarantine, or stay home until she’d had a couple of negative tests. Or she could have said that she will rethink her policy to be more reality-based for the long haul.
‘I’m sorry’: Family friend says Kroger shooter’s parents request prayers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Roughly 15 people gathered to pray Friday afternoon, shortly after authorities identified the Memphis area grocery store shooter as 29-year-old Uk Thang.
Thang worked in a sushi business at the Kroger store in Collierville and was the son of refugees from Myanmar who had settled in Nashville, said a family friend.
Police arrived minutes before Thang had died of an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound at the location of the business in the upscale suburban community outside of Memphis.
Some of the victims which include 10 employees and five customers wounded in the shooting are still in critical condition, fighting for their lives Collierville Police Chief Dale Lane said.
A family friend, who didn’t share his name, explained that Thang’s mother and father, do not speak English, and are confused by the circumstances surrounding the deadly shooting, he says they are sorry for what has happened.
“The situation we have, it’s scary…and very [upsetting],” the family friend said.
The family is working with authorities as best they can. Even still, the friend explained, Thang’s father is hurting. “The son, you know has passed away. So yeah, he’s upset,” he said.
Thang’s father has a request to the community as he tries to come to grips with the situation said: “Please, pray for our family.”
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
High school football: Como Park earns season’s first win with homecoming victory over Johnson
In a Twin City Gold divisional matchup Saturday, Como Park defeated Johnson 22-6 to win its first game of the season on their school’s homecoming.
“The key is we got a win,” Cougars head coach Kirby Scull said. “We just made enough plays, we eliminated some mistakes and played hard.”
After a quick defensive stop on the Governors’ opening drive, Como Park (1-3) started on Johnson’s 28-yard line after a long punt return, and senior running back Santos Aguirre did the rest.
Aguirre began his big day by converting a short fourth down and eventually found the end zone on a 2-yard touchdown run. Como Park would take an early 6-0 lead after a botched extra-point attempt.
In the second quarter, the Cougars converted on another fourth down that led to another touchdown. Quickly after the conversion, senior quarterback Jude Breen connected on a 19-yard touchdown pass to senior wide receiver Dekedrick Johnson with five minutes left in the first half to extend the Cougars’ lead to 14-0 after a successful two-point conversion.
Como Park went into halftime with a 14-0 lead after a dominating first half. They forced Johnson (0-4) into three turnovers on downs, one punt, and they intercepted junior quarterback Elijah Knox on a long pass as time expired in the second quarter.
However, Johnson came out strong early in the second half as they forced a fumble on Como Park’s opening drive. The Governors cut into the Cougars’ lead after Knox ran for a touchdown to bring the score to 14-6 after a missed extra point.
For much of the remainder of the second half, the game was a defensive battle. The Cougars punted on their next two possessions, while the Governors turned the ball over on downs on their next two.
With just minutes remaining, the Cougars took over possession of the football, leading the Governors 14-6. Aguirre broke loose for a huge 66-yard touchdown down the right sideline.
Como Park would go on to convert their second two-point conversion of the evening to extend their lead.
“I think our goal is to become better every week,” Governors head coach Eric Moberg said. “Como played well. Hat’s off to them. They did things well and they executed.”
Aguirre had 22 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, Breen had four completions for 45 yards and one touchdown, and Johnson had three catches for 35 yards, one touchdown and one two-point conversion.
“Those three guys are some of our key guys,” Scull said. “We need them to make plays if we got a shot, and they all made plays today. It was huge.”
Panel OKs Dems’ $3.5 trillion bill, crunch time for Biden agenda
WASHINGTON — Democrats pushed a $3.5 trillion, 10-year bill strengthening social safety net and climate programs through the House Budget Committee on Saturday, but one Democrat voted “no,” illustrating the challenges party leaders face in winning the near unanimity they’ll need to push the sprawling package through Congress.
The Democratic-dominated panel, meeting virtually, approved the measure on a near party-line vote, 20-17. Passage marked a necessary but minor checking of a procedural box for Democrats by edging it a step closer to debate by the full House. Under budget rules, the committee wasn’t allowed to significantly amend the 2,465-page measure, the product of 13 other House committees.
More important work has been happening in an opaque procession of mostly unannounced phone calls, meetings and other bargaining sessions among party leaders and rank-and-file lawmakers. President Joe Biden, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., have led a behind-the-scenes hunt for compromises to resolve internal divisions and, they hope, allow approval of the mammoth bill soon.
Pelosi told fellow Democrats Saturday that they “must” pass the social and environment package this week, along with a separate infrastructure bill and a third measure preventing a government shutdown on Friday. Her letter to colleagues underscored the pile of crucial work Congress’ Democratic majority faces in coming days and seemed an effort to build urgency to resolve long-standing disputes quickly.
“The next few days will be a time of intensity,” she wrote.
Moderate Rep. Scott Peters, D-Calif., joined all 16 Republicans on the Budget committee in opposing the legislation. His objections included one that troubles many Democrats: a reluctance to back a bill with provisions that would later be dropped by the Senate.
Many Democrats don’t want to become politically vulnerable by backing language that might be controversial back home, only to see it not become law. That preference for voting only on a social and environment bill that’s already a House-Senate compromise could complicate Pelosi’s effort for a House vote this week.
Peters was among three Democrats who earlier this month voted against a plan favored by most in his party to lower pharmaceutical costs by letting Medicare negotiate for the prescription drugs it buys.
Party leaders have tried for weeks to resolve differences among Democrats over the package’s final price tag, which seems sure to shrink. There are also disputes over which initiatives should be reshaped, among them expanded Medicare, tax breaks for children and health care, a push toward cleaner energy and higher levies on the rich and corporations.
Democrats’ wafer-thin majorities in the House and Senate mean compromise is mandatory. Before the measure the Budget panel approved Saturday even reaches the House floor, it is expected to be changed to reflect whatever House-Senate accords have been reached, and additional revisions are likely.
The overall bill embodies the crux of Biden’s top domestic goals. Budget panel chairman John Yarmuth, D-Ky., cited “decades of disinvestment” on needs like health care, education, child care and the environment as the rationale for the legislation.
“The futures of millions of Americans and their families are at stake. We can no longer afford the costs of neglect and inaction. The time to act is now,” Yarmuth said.
Republicans say the proposal is unneeded, unaffordable amid accumulated federal debt exceeding $28 trillion and reflects Democrats’ drive to insert government into people’s lives. Its tax boosts will cost jobs and include credits for buying electric vehicles, purchases often made by people with comfortable incomes, they said.
“This bill is a disaster for working-class families,” said Rep. Jason Smith of Missouri, the committee’s top Republican. “It’s a big giveaway to the wealthy, it’s a laundry list of agenda items pulled right out of the Bernie Sanders socialist playbook.”
The unusual weekend session occurred as top Democrats amp up efforts to end increasingly bitter disputes between the party’s centrist and progressive wings that threaten to undermine Biden’s agenda.
Biden conceded Friday that talks among Democrats were at a “stalemate,” though Pelosi and Schumer have been more positive in an apparent effort to build momentum and soothe differences. A collapse of the measure at his own party’s hands would be a wounding preview to the coming election year, in which House and Senate control are at stake.
To nail down moderates’ support for an earlier budget blueprint, Pelosi promised to begin House consideration by Monday of another pillar of Biden’s domestic plans: a $1 trillion collection of roadway and other infrastructure projects. Pelosi reaffirmed this week that the infrastructure debate would begin Monday.
But many moderates who consider the infrastructure bill their top goal also want to cut the $3.5 trillion social and environment package and trim or reshape some programs. They include Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz.
In response, progressives — their top priority is the $3.5 trillion measure — are threatening to vote against the infrastructure bill if it comes up for a vote first. Their opposition seems likely to be enough to scuttle it, and Pelosi hasn’t definitively said when a vote on final passage of the infrastructure measure will occur.
With each portion of the party threatening to upend the other’s most cherished goal — a political disaster in the making for Democrats — top Democrats are using the moment to accelerate talks on the massive social and climate legislation. The party can lose no votes in the Senate and a maximum of three in the House to succeed in the narrowly split Congress.
Wild name Matt Dumba and Marcus Foligno alternate captains
The dismissal of Zach Parise and Ryan Suter this offseason left a void in the Wild locker room. Not only were they the faces of the franchise, they were both longtime alternate captains for the organization.
That void has now been filled by the biggest vocal leaders on the roster. After months of speculation from the fan base, the Wild officially named Matt Dumba and Marcus Foligno the new alternate captains on Saturday afternoon. They join captain Jared Spurgeon to form a solid leadership group.
This move makes a lot of sense, considering the role Dumba and Foligno play in the locker room. Though there’s no doubt that Spurgeon is the unquestioned leader of the bunch, he has a somewhat quiet demeanor and does most of his leading by example.
That’s where Dumba and Foligno come in. If the Wild ever need a spark, they can count on both of those guys to provide it.
For Dumba, 27, that often manifests itself in the locker room before games. He’s the hype man that gets everyone fired up. He also curates the pregame playlist that plays over the loudspeakers.
For Foligno, 30, that often manifests itself on the ice during games. He has dropped the gloves countless times to stand up for his teammates. He has also been known to lay a big hit at a moment’s notice.
While this is a big honor for both players, for Dumba specifically, it seems to carry some extra weight. He has long been the epicenter of trade rumors — something he has talked openly about — and this is an example of the Wild committing to him in a big way.
As for the rest of the team, coach Dean Evason has always said the Wild have a lot leaders on the locker room, and that won’t change even with Dumba and Foligno now wearing letters.
Is it safe to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?
(KXMA/NEWS10) – Medical experts say it’s more crucial now than ever to get the flu vaccine, even if you’ve already received the COVID-19 vaccine. This year’s flu vaccine is designed to offer increased protection from different strains of the flu.
An infectious disease specialist at Trinity Health says it’s safe to take both the flu and COVID vaccine at the same time. Most health insurance plans cover the cost of the flu shot, which the COVID vaccine will not protect you from the flu.
“Influenza is one of the biggest causes of hospitalizations and death in people 65 and above, especially those with underlying conditions and the best way to prevent influenza is to get the vaccination,” said Dr. Casmiar Nwaigwe.
Medical experts say the flu vaccine remains the most effective way to prevent serious illness and hospitalization.
More from NEWS10
- Is it safe to get the COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time?
- Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’
- Pennsylvania students charged in alleged plot to attack school on Columbine anniversary
- Governor Hochul provides Saturday coronavirus update
- Legislators race to avoid government shutdown
Follow NEWS10
Gabby Petito’s mom makes bracelets in daughter’s honor, says ‘celebrate and enjoy life’
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Every day is a new opportunity to learn how to cope with loss. That’s exactly what the family of Gabby Petito is trying to do.
On Sunday, the Petito and Schmidt family learned that their daughter was found dead at the site of the Spread Creek campsite in Wyoming, just over a week after reporting her missing.
Now the family and close family friends hope to continue to share her love of life and adventure. One way they are doing so is by creating and sharing bracelets in her honor.
“It represents Gabby. Remember to celebrate and enjoy life and not be sad,” Petito’s mother Nicole Schmidt said.
When WFLA Now’s JB Biunno asked Schmidt what she’d like the world to know about the bracelets and their significance to the memory of her daughter, she replied, “Live every day like it’s your last.”
While the bracelets are currently being shared with those closest to the family, Schmidt says “We’d love the whole world to wear them!”
Schmidt says they only have a limited supply of the bracelets after their local arts and crafts store sold out of turquoise beads. There’s no plan to sell any at this time, she added.
“This was an effort that came together quickly to symbolize how Gabby lived, not how she died,” said Biunno, who has been speaking with Schmidt over the course of the week.
“I’ve heard of folks making their own versions of these bracelets at home to honor Gabby, but there’s no word yet on whether the family and close friends are making more at this time.”
Pennsylvania students charged in alleged plot to attack school on Columbine anniversary
According to court paper work, text messages were uncovered between the students discussing plans to “shoot up the school”, another student calling “dibs” on a specific victim
DUNMORE, Pa. (WBRE/WYOU) – Four Pennsylvania high school students have been charged, two as adults and two as juveniles, for conspiring to carry out an attack on the school on the 25th anniversary of the Columbine massacre, Lackawanna County District Attorney Mark Powell announced Friday.
Dunmore High School students Zavier Lewis, 15, and Alyssa Kucharski, 15, are being charged as adults due to the serious nature of the threats, DA Powell said.
According to court paperwork, text messages were uncovered between the students discussing plans to “shoot up the school”, with another student calling “dibs” on a specific victim.
The students wrote that they “hated” Dunmore High School and wanted “everything to go down like that,” referring to the 1999 Columbine High School mass shooting, investigators say.
It was also noted by investigators the intended date chosen by Lewis and Kucharski was April 20, 2024, the 25th anniversary of the shootings.
Within the text messages in the court affidavit, the students discussed that Kucharski made Molotov cocktails as well as homemade explosives in the form of gun powder and CO2 cartridges. Investigators say another student told them Kucharski had 20-30 Molotov cocktails underneath the front porch of her home.
Court papers say the student’s plans were to use bombs first and then shoot the guns. They had even created a title for the planned attack, investigators say: “Natural Born Killers.”
Kucharski told a student she was also going to purchase gas masks, bulletproof vests, and trench coats, police reports say.
A search warrant was executed at Kucharski’s home where police say they recovered explosive devices, BB pellets, CO2 cartridges, notebooks explaining how to make a bomb, a 5-subject notebook with a section devoted to the Columbine shootings, and another notebook referencing Rodney King.
An entry in Kucharski’s notebook dedicated to Columbine read, “I think I’m gonna go with Klebold setup, (referring to Dylan Klebold, one of the Columbine shooters). A Tech-9 and a sawed-off shotgun, but instead of a double barrel, I want one like Eric shot” (referring to Eric Harris, the other Columbine shooter), court papers detail.
Investigators say another entry in Kucharski’s notebook read “4-20-24 April 20, 2024, you’ll all be dead soon anyway” and “the only thing you’d get from me would be a 9 sawn-off shotty to the face, blow your damn head off.”
A digital camera was also recovered from the home, in which investigators said they found a video of Kucharski and Lewis preparing to make explosive devices. Kucharski says “this is for our pipe bombs and crickets,” and Lewis says “hey [expletive] this is going to boom up in your faces”.
After police took Kucharski into custody, court papers say he told investigators that he didn’t know why he did it, adding, “I just did it because that was on my mind at the time.”
Investigators say Kucharski’s mother told police her daughter was “obsessed with” the Columbine massacre.
Lewis told police he had never heard of Columbine until Kucharski told him about it, and the two started planning in September of 2020, according to the police affidavit.
Lewis told police Kucharski had found out their plan was under investigation so they stopped actively preparing. Lewis said he “felt better about it because he didn’t think he was going to be able to kill someone,” according to investigators.
“While the investigation is ongoing, I want to assure the parents, students, and staff at Dunmore High School that we do not believe there is any active threat at this time,” Powell said. “We are relieved that this plot was uncovered before anyone was hurt and urge anyone who has information about potential threats of school violence to contact police immediately.”
Friday, the Dunmore School District posted a statement on its website regarding the arrests:
Kucharski is being charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, terroristic threats, aggravated assault, and criminal conspiracy.
Lewis is being charged with possessing weapons of mass destruction, possessing explosive materials, criminal conspiracy, terroristic threats, criminal conspiracy, and aggravated assault.
“We are charging two students as adults because of the serious nature of the charges and to reassure the
public that all threats to the safety of our children will be aggressively prosecuted. Two additional students have been charged as juveniles,” Powell said.
