Pandemic, Amazon driving growth of east metro mega-business centers
An enormous new kind of trucking center is rolling into the Twin Cities — thanks in part to the pandemic and the home-delivery giant Amazon.
In Woodbury, Lake Elmo, Oakdale and Cottage Grove these kind of facilities have been proposed for development, with a total combined floor space of 109 football fields.
“We call them flex-centers,” said Carolyn Bates, research director for JLL, a worldwide real-estate service provider. The company reports a metro-area boom in the centers, which combine warehousing, offices, distribution and sometimes light manufacturing.
Their defining feature is their gigantic size. For example, a seven-building project in Cottage Grove will have 2.4 million square feet, the size of 31 typical Cub Foods stores.
EAST METRO PROJECTS
The east metro projects remain mysteries, with the occupants not yet known. None of them has been officially approved, but city officials have welcomed the potential additions to employment and tax base.
JLL’s Bates said businesses are presently asking for 13 million square feet for such facilities in the metro area.
“That is a very big number,” she said. Usually, demand hovers around 7 million to 8 million square feet.
That need is being met, in part, by similar centers proposed or underway in Blaine, Burnsville, Brooklyn Park and Arden Hills.
Bates said the demand is driven by COVID and the success of Amazon.
The company blazed a trail in home-delivery e-commerce by building its unified warehouse/office/distribution centers nationwide. It opened an 855,000-square-foot Fulfillment Center in Shakopee in 2016, and plans to open a 755,000-square-foot center in Lakeville this fall.
Amazon sales soared as COVID-fearful customers stayed home and ordered products on-line. In April, the company reported a 44 percent 12-month jump in sales.
OTHER COMPANIES FOLLOW AMAZON
Now, other companies are catching up. According to JLL, they are following the Amazon prototype of the multi-purpose mega-center.
“It is no surprise to me to see more interest in warehousing complexes,” said Kristina Handt, administrator of Lake Elmo, where a one-million-square-foot project is proposed.
At a meeting Sept. 14, the Lake Elmo City Council heard about the plan to build on a 77-acre site at 34th Street and Ideal Avenue. The $104 million proposal calls for four buildings, employing 560 workers.
Handt welcomes not only the increase in the tax base, but the diversification. The city has proportionately fewer business and more housing than its neighbors.
In Woodbury, developers gave the name Project Belle to a proposed 517,000-square-foot building at Hudson Road and Manning Avenue. When completed, about 140 trucks per day would go into the site.
The developer, Ryan Companies, has agreed not to identity the tenant. But the employment projections fit those of a large-scale consumer goods retailer — 500 jobs that jump to 1,000 during the Christmas holiday season.
One million square feet of additional space is planned in the Woodbury Business Park.
The park is anchored by the 136,000-square-foot headquarters of the drug-delivery-system maker Kindeva. An additional 1 million square feet is proposed for that site, according to the developer, Ryan Companies.
City Planner Eric Searles said the site would be used for light manufacturing, research and distribution. “It’s all integrated,” he said.
Whoever moves into the site, he said, will most likely be delivering goods locally for consumers and businesses. “It’s about just-in-time delivery,” he said.
The park is at Hudson Road and Settlers Ridge Parkway.
OAKDALE, COTTAGE GROVE PROJECTS IN THE WORKS
Oakdale’s entry into the huge-warehouse derby is in the 4Front Technology and Office Campus, near Interstate 694 and 34th Street.
According the city records, a 24-acre parcel would be the site of a 310,000-square-foot building. The owners have the option of splitting that building into two smaller buildings. Then the project is going to get even larger. The business park is projected to more than double in size to 700,000 square feet of space.
The largest of the projects would sprawl across a 196-acre plot in Cottage Grove, southwest of 100th Street and Ideal Avenue. The unidentified business would employ 1,300 workers.
There are other proposals that don’t exactly fit the definition of a super-sized “flex-center,” but fill the demand for light-industrial distribution centers:
- In Inver Grove Heights, the 475,000-square-foot InverPoint project is proposed along Minnesota Highway 55 near U.S. Highway 52. The developer does not have tenants for that project, and it’s unclear if it will include a trucking operation.
- A 298,000-square-foot distribution center is proposed in Lake Elmo on Hudson Road east of Lake Elmo Avenue.
JLL’s Bates said that recently the east metro area had a reputation for having only older and less desirable warehouse space.
“But now,” she said, “that is shifting.”
Ticker: Johnny Ramone’s guitar tops $900K at auction; UMass Lowell professor lands $2.7M Alzheimer’s grant
The primary guitar used by Johnny Ramone, on each of the Ramones records and at nearly 2,000 shows over the band’s career, sold for $937,500 at auction this weekend.
The 1965 Mosrite Ventures II electric guitar sold to an unnamed buyer in the U.S. in bidding on the Ramones and Punk Collection of Daniel Rey hosted by RR Auction.
“The consignor was thrilled with the results and is very happy that the guitar is in the hands of someone who will curate Johnny Ramone‘s Mosrite for future generations to enjoy,” said Bobby Livingston, executive VP at RR Auction.
It was played at every Ramones performance until his retirement: from November 1977 through August 1996, for about 1,985 shows.
The fretboard shows an incredible amount of wear from his aggressive down-stroke playing style. Secured to the guitar with gaffer’s tape is the original strap and three Ramones picks.
UMass Lowell professor gets $2.7M Alzheimer’s research grant
A University of Massachusetts Lowell researcher has received a $2.7 million federal grant to continue her research into the progression of Alzheimer’s disease.
The National Institutes of Health grant will help engineering associate professor Joyita Dutta look at the disease from a network perspective, viewing the interconnections between the regions of the brain, the university said in a statement last week.
She will use machine learning and artificial intelligence tools to build models from existing patient imaging data.
High school football Stars of Week 3
High school football superlatives from Week 3
DIVISION 1
*Jacob Leonard completed 16-of-29 passes for 145 yards and a pair of scores as Taunton handed Middleboro its first loss, 28-8.
*Mack Gulla ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns as Franklin defeated Duxbury, 27-14.
*Jayden Abreu completed 9-of-10 passes for 165 yards and two scores as Lawrence defeated Andover for the first time in 37 years, 37-26.
*Zach Gabriel rushed for 140 yards and three touchdowns as Newton South outscored Waltham, 38-31.
*Xaverian earned his second straight win as Michael Oates ran for 124 yards and two scores in a 42-6 win over Brockton.
DIVISION 2
*Jaden Lewis rushed for 195 yards and scored twice as Durfee defeated Somerset Berkley 34-14 for its first win of the season.
*Marcues Jean-Jacques had 151 all-purposes yards and two touchdowns, while registering five tackles and two pass breakups in Arlington’s 25-17 win over Brookline.
*Andre Sullivan ran for 209 yards and three scores as Beverly beat Peabody, 55-35.
*Tyler Lane ran for 142 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries as Milford nipped Natick, 28-27.
*Jason O’Keefe caught nine passes for 150 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 110 yards and a second score as Marshfield defeated BC High, 35-0.
*James Murphy completed 18-of-26 for 252 yards and two touchdowns as Reading defeated Danvers, 14-10.
*Conner Zukowski was nearly perfect, completing 15-of-18 passes for 174 yards and three touchdowns as Mansfield defeated Stoughton, 42-14.
DIVISION 3
*Mike Landolfi completed 14-of-20 passes for 235 yards and five touchdowns, while rushing for a sixth, as Hanover rolled to a 47-13 win over Dighton-Rehoboth. Joe Curran was the top target with nine catches for 142 yards and three scores.
*James Doody caught six passes for 147 yards and three touchdowns as Marblehead defeated North Andover, 42-8.
*Davie Barretto and Mark Marchese combined to rush for 280 yards and four touchdowns as Revere rolled past Medford, 34-6.
*Ryan Carroll had three sacks as Silver Lake knocked off Norwood, 20-7.
DIVISION 4
*Andrew Meleski ran for 208 yards and a touchdown as Ashland edged Wayland, 24-20.
*Dylan Gordon rushed for 287 yards and scored four touchdowns as Foxboro rolled to an easier-than-expected 51-14 win over Plymouth South.
*Henry Gates completed 10-of-20 passes for 256 yards and three touchdowns as Scituate handled Malden Catholic, 35-0.
*Alex Arbogast ran for 162 yards and three touchdowns on six carries as Tewksbury defeated Hopkinton, 34-3.
DIVISION 5
*Jason Romans caught four passes for 145 yards and two scores as Bishop Fenwick defeated Austin Prep, 28-7.
*Dan Sullivan threw three touchdown passes as Dover-Sherborn remained undefeated with a 42-0 win over Sharon.
*Matthew Kirrane threw for 156 yards and two touchdowns as Norton went to 3-0 with a 27-6 win over East Bridgewater.
*Mason Andrade ran for three scores as Watertown defeated Saugus, 32-6.
*Alex Diaz ran for 212 yards on 11 carries as Greater Lowell beat Essex Tech, 35-14.
DIVISION 6
*Sandwich earned its first win as Patrick Morin ran for 125 yards and two touchdowns in a 35-14 victory Falmouth.
*Drew Donovan ran for two scores and also picked off pair of passes as Abington held off North Quincy, 27-21.
*Gavin Elder completed 13-of-17 passes for 272 yards and two scores, both going to Calvin Polchlopek, who had five receptions for 128 yards in Bellingham’s 20-14 win over Medfield.
*Jacob Coulstring rushed for 212 yards and three scores as Rockland defeated Whitman-Hanson, 23-7.
*David Brown ran for 140 yards and three touchdowns as St. Mary’s knocked off Bishop Feehan, 28-14.
DIVISION 7/8
*Xavier Polanco rushed for 231 yards and four touchdowns as Latin Academy headed into its bye week with a 41-8 win over Boston Latin.
*Ryan Silva ran for 135 yards and four touchdowns as Old Colony cruised to a 46-0 win over Wareham.
*Ashton Gabler and Tyler Richards teamed up to rush for 338 yards and three touchdowns as South Shore defeated Upper Cape, 22-6.
*Nick Sawyer rushed for over 200 yards and a touchdown, while adding a 65-yard TD reception as Lowell Catholic defeated Lowell Catholic, 35-28.
ISL/PREP
*Mason Hatfield ran for a school-record 293 yards and three touchdowns, while adding three receptions for 84 yards as Dexter Southfield defeated Worcester Academy, 35-6.
*Hudson Weidman threw for 133 yards and four touchdowns, while rushing for 111 yards and a fifth score as Pingree defeated Kingswood Oxford, 40-6.
*James Birch rushed for 212 yards and a pair of scores as Roxbury Latin edged Middlesex 16-13.
Lucas: Biden policies call for return of the misery index
It is time to bring back the misery index.
No, not as an indicator of economic distress by everyday people faced with inflation and other economic concerns — although a good case can be made for that.
Nor is it in reference to a dictatorial President Biden policy over COVID-19 masking and vaccinations — although a good case can be made for that, too.
Technically the misery index is determined by economists by adding the unemployment rate to the inflation rate. It was made popular by Jimmy Carter in 1976 when he defeated Republican President Gerald Ford.
You may have recently noticed it by the soaring hikes in the price for groceries, gasoline and other consumer purchases.
But now, thanks to the lame and lamented presidency of Joe Biden, we have the return of the misery index. Only this time the misery is not based on economics, but human misery instead.
If nothing else, Biden has spread more misery around the country and overseas than any of our recent presidents. And it extends from the humanitarian crisis at the southern border to the miserable confines of Afghanistan.
While Biden can wave hundreds of thousands of unvetted, unmasked and unvaccinated illegal immigrants into the country, he is unable or unwilling to rescue hundreds of Americans he left stranded in Afghanistan.
He can sneak in the thousands of illegal Haitian immigrants, but he cannot lift a finger to help thousands of Afghan interpreters and allies he left behind to be killed in Afghanistan.
Talk about misery. What can be more miserable for an American than to be abandoned by your country? Joe Biden is a master of misery.
We used to say — and believe — the phrase that we as Americans do not leave anyone behind. Only now, thanks to Biden, we not only do leave Americans behind, but we forget them too.
Think about the misery those Americans, or what the thousands of Afghan allies are going through now that Biden has abandoned them to the Taliban, ISIS and other terrorist groups hunting them down.
Misery? How about the misery the families of the 10 innocent Afghans, including children, killed in Kabul by a U.S. drone? Think about what they are going through because of a military mistake?
Biden, with the folly of his hasty and reckless pullout from Afghanistan, has has killed more children (seven) than he has terrorists since he’s been president.
If the administration of former President Donald Trump were responsible for those civilian deaths, it would have been condemned as a war crime and he would have been called a war criminal. Did Biden, the commander in chief, give the order to launch that attack?
Instead, before calling it a “mistake,” hapless Gen. Mark Milley, the self-righteous chairman of the joint chiefs of staff, called it a “righteous strike.” It was apparently launched in retaliation for the killing of 13 U.S. soldiers on duty outside the Kabul airport days earlier.
These soldiers were not in combat, but were dealing with Afghans trying to storm the airport to get out of Afghanistan. They were part of a contingent of troops flown in to help deal with the botched Biden evacuation mess. Think of the misery their loved ones are going through.
This is not even to mention the misery of all those Haitians and others down at the southern border in and around Del Rio, Texas, who have flooded across the Rio Grande.
Not only are thousands living in squalid conditions under a bridge, but they are still coming — all unvaccinated, unmasked and unvetted.
Not only are they living in misery, thanks to Biden’s open borders, but they have caused misery for the residents of Del Rio as well as for thousands of other Americans living in other border towns.
If nothing else, Biden believes in spreading the misery around.
And where are the politicians? Sen. Elizabeth Warren and Rep. Ayanna Pressley, who made a big deal out of seeing “kids in cages” when Trump was president, have yet to inspect the horrendous living conditions in Del Rio or anyplace else along the border since Biden became president.
Meanwhile, Biden administration is secretly shipping these newcomers by bus to various parts of the United States, without anybody knowing anything about who they are or where they are going.
One thing for sure, though, is that they will not be transported to Martha’s Vineyard because that is where Barack Obama and John Kerry live.
Peter Lucas is a veteran Massachusetts political reporter and columnist.
Vikings thrilled to have a loud sellout crowd as fans return to U.S. Bank Stadium
U.S. Bank Stadium can indeed get loud. Justin Jefferson found that out on Sunday.
As a rookie wide receiver last season for the Vikings, Jefferson didn’t play a single home game in front of fans due to the coronavirus pandemic. But in Sunday’s 30-17 win over Seattle, the first regular-season game with fans at U.S. Bank Stadium since Dec. 29, 2019, Jefferson got a taste of what it’s all about.
“I was sitting on the bench with Justin Jefferson during the first drive and I forgot he had never been in our stadium for a regular-season game with a full crowd like that, and he was saying, ‘Oh, it’s loud in here,’ ” said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “And I kind of looked at him thinking, ‘I guess this is your first time.’ He was really impressed.”
Yes, Jefferson was. After his three-yard touchdown reception from Cousins with 16 seconds left in the half put the Vikings up for good at 21-17, he did his dance “The Griddy,’’ and it was warmly received by the crowd, announced to be 66,729.
“It was crazy,’’ Jefferson said. “It was so energetic.’’
The Vikings, who did have fans for two preseason games last month, made a big deal out of fans returning for the regular season. Among other things, there was a pregame country music concert outside the stadium, and before the game there was an elaborate introduction of players that featured plenty of special effects, including snow coming down in the indoor venue.
“I missed our fans a lot,” said linebacker Eric Kendricks. “They brought the energy. I knew driving to the stadium, I saw everybody out and being rowdy and everybody was excited about the game and it showed.’’
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said kickoff being at 3:25 p.m., rather than noon, might have made the fans even more rowdy.
“It was great,’’ Zimmer said. “It seemed like the fans have been pent up for a year, so I’m glad that they came out. It was nice to have a late-afternoon game where they could hit some of the local establishments before the game.”
GRIFFEN BOUNCES BACK
After missing one game with a concussion, Vikings defensive end Everson Griffen bounced back.
Griffen had three tackles, including a sack of Seattle quarterback Russell Wilson in the third quarter for a loss of nine yards.
“My sack, I think every big play creates a momentum swing,’’ Griffen said of the play that soon led to the Seahawks punting and the Vikings getting a field goal on their next drive for a 27-17 lead.
Griffen, who returned to the Vikings this season after playing for Dallas and Detroit in 2020, had his first sack for them since Dec. 8, 2019, against Detroit. It came after Griffen had sat out Sept. 19 at Arizona following a Sept. 16 incident in which he swerved to miss a deer and his car hit a tree and he sustained a concussion.
“It’s going to take a little bit, but I’m still getting my feet under me,” Griffen said of not signing with Minnesota until Aug. 23 and then missing some time after the accident. “The more reps I get, the better I feel like I’m going to get.’’
COUSINS AND ‘SWAG’
Vikings running back Alexander Mattison said Cousins having a locker this season next to the hip Jefferson has led to one change in the quarterback.
“Being around Jet in the locker room, the lockers are switched around a little bit, he has a little more swag to him,’’ Mattison said.
Cousins was asked if that was a good word choice.
“(Tight end) Irv (Smith Jr.) said that a couple months ago, too,’’ Cousins said. “I don’t know. I think if you win it helps.’’
Cousins then joked about the word while referring to Kyle Shanahan, now San Francisco’s coach and once Cousins’ offensive coordinator with Washington.
“Kyle Shanahan used to say that my swag was having no swag,’’ Cousins said. “He told me as a rookie (in 2012) to never change.”
DEFENSE STEPS UP
After allowing 308 yards of total offense in the first half Sunday, the Vikings allowed just 81 in the second half and held the Seahawks.
“Defensively, we started out a little shaky,” Zimmer said. “They gave us some different things that we had to take care of.”
Kendricks called it a case of the defense “settling down.” In the end, the Vikings who entered the game giving up an average of 30.5 points and 420 yards, had their best defensive game of the season.
BRIEFLY
Jefferson, in his 19th career game, became the fastest receiver in team history to reach 100 catches and now has 108. “It’s a good achievement,” he said. … Inactive for Minnesota were running back Dalvin Cook (ankle), linebacker Anthony Barr (knee), tackle Christian Darrisaw (groin), cornerback Harrison Hand (hamstring), quarterback Kellen Mond and defensive linemen James Lynch and Patrick Jones II. … A source said the Vikings want to re-sign tackle Blake Brandel, who was waived Saturday when running back Ameer Abdullah was signed off the practice squad, to at least the practice squad if he clears waivers Monday. … The Vikings were 9 of 14 on third-down conversions.
Vikings’ Alexander Mattison steps in for Dalvin Cook and runs wild
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said he got the word Sunday morning that star running back Dalvin Cook would not be able to play in the late afternoon game against Seattle at U.S. Bank Stadium because of his ankle injury. Backup running back Alexander Mattison said he found out from Cook “a little sooner than everyone else,” though he didn’t give a precise timeframe.
Nevertheless, when the game got underway at 3:25 p.m. Mattison knew what he needed to do in replacing Cook.
“He knew I didn’t need a pep talk or anything,” Mattison said of what Cook told him before the game. “He knew I was ready for the opportunity, and told me just go run with it.”
That’s exactly what Mattison did. In Minnesota’s 30-17 victory over the Seahawks in front of a full house at U.S. Bank Stadium, Mattison carried 26 times to tie his career-high with 112 yards rushing. He also caught six passes for 59 yards.
“He always runs hard,” Zimmer said. “He got many opportunities. Alex is a good back.”
Cook, who entered Sunday ranked fourth in NFL rushing with 192 yards in two games, was hurt in the second half of 34-33 loss at Arizona on Sept. 19 but remained in the game. He did not practice all week, but Zimmer held out hope that he still would be able to play.
Mattison’s previous 112-yard game came last season October at Seattle when Cook was knocked out of the game on the first play of the second half with a groin injury. But that game didn’t end well with Mattison failing to convert on a key fourth-and-1 play, then the Seahawks winning 27-26 on Russell Wilson’s 6-yard touchdown pass to D.K. Metcalf with 15 seconds left, scoring on fourth-and-goal.
“We definitely owed them that one,” Mattison said of Sunday’s victory. “It was kind of something throughout the game that me and (tackle Brian O’Neill) and the O-line up front, we kind of had that vengeance feel to it. It felt great to go out there and execute.”
Mattison, in his third season, gave his offensive line credit Sunday.
“Feels good when you’re able to get the ball and be productive,” he said. “We love to be productive as backs in this offense. Feels amazing. Wouldn’t be able to do it without those guys up front, though.”
Mattison was more of a threat receiving than running in the first half. At halftime, he had five catches for 60 yards, and eight rushes for 36 yards. But once the Vikings took a 21-17 halftime lead, they leaned more heavily on the running game, and Mattison had 18 second-half carries for 76 yards.
Mattison’s receiving in the first half helped set up the ability to keep the ball on the ground in the second half. Most notably, with Minnesota trailing 17-7 early in the second quarter, Mattison gained 23 yards on a screen pass on a drive the Vikings used to cut the deficit to 17-14.
“Any time you have a guy like Dalvin out, especially not only the type of player he is on the field, but the leadership, his energy, it’s tough,” veteran Vikings receiver Adam Thielen said. “But (Mattison) is such a great guy to be able to come in there and fill (in) for him, because he’s just got a great mindset. He’s just in there, he’s working. He ain’t talking. He makes the most of it. So, we had no worry going into this game.”
In the end, Mattison was proud to help make up for the absence of his good friend Cook, who is in his fifth season.
“He’s telling me I was doing exactly what he would do, so that just made me proud to kind of be that little brother in a sense where I’m just there trying to learn from him, and it prepared me for this moment,” Mattison said.
Mike Zimmer joins Kirk Cousins fan club after Vikings QB lights up Seahawks
Vikings coach Mike Zimmer isn’t known as a guy who’s always heaping praise on his quarterback..
At halftime of the season opener in Cincinnati, for instance, Zimmer mentioned to a network sideline reporter that Kirk Cousins was holding the ball too long.
After Sunday’s 30-17 victory over the Seattle Seahawks, Zimmer was effusive in his praise of Cousins.
“I think he’s playing outstanding,” the coach said. “Not only that, he’s playing with a lot of confidence. I really appreciate his leadership he’s been doing lately. It’s been so much better. (It’s) something he wanted to work on this offseason. He’s done a great job with that.”
Zimmer wasn’t done praising Cousins.
“He’s always been very accurate,” Zimmer said. “He’s been in the offense a while. He sees things a little bit more clearly. Defensively, (the Seahawks had) some changeups in there, but he saw those really well. (On) the blitz, he threw to K.J. Osborn (on third down) It was an outstanding play because he was going to get rocked, and he knew it. He made a great, accurate throw to K.J.”
Cousins always has been known for being accurate, but he needs time, which is something his offensive line gave him Sunday. He was sacked just once by the Seahawks while leading the Vikings on six scoring drives and keeping possessions alive with clutch throws.
With star running back Dalvin Cook sidelined with an ankle injury suffered last week in Arizona, Cousins stepped up into that leadership role against Seattle.
“I try to be the same guy,” Cousins said. “Be consistent. Always building relationships. I assert myself when it’s good to do that.”
Cousins certainly asserted himself after the Seahawks’ opening drive concluded with a touchdown. He responded with a seven-play, 70-yard drive highlighted by hitting all five of his passes for 62 yards, finished off by a 7-yard touchdown throw to Tyler Conklin.
“It was great to start fast offensively,” Cousins said. “A lot of players stepped up and made plays.”
Cousins has played well in all three games this season. Even in the losses in Cincinnati and Arizona, it wasn’t his fault the Vikings (1-2) lost.
He was driving them to a potential game-winning field goal attempt against the Bengals when Cook fumbled the ball away.
In Arizona, he put the Vikings in position to win the game but Greg Joseph missed his attempt at a game-winning field goal as time expired.
In Sunday’s game, Cousins completed 30 of 38 passes for 323 yards and had touchdowns to Conklin, Adam Thielen (15 yards) and Justin Jefferson (3 yards).
Over the Vikings’ three games, Cousins is averaging more than 300 yards a game with eight touchdown passes and no interceptions.
“He has just no fear,” Thielen said of Cousins. “He’s not worried about anything other than going out there and doing his job.”
Bob Sansevere: Alexander Mattison, Tyler Conklin, revved-up offense pull Vikings from the abyss
Put away the toe tag. The Vikings have some life in them.
They played their best game of this young season on Sunday. Of course, it had to be their best game. They lost the first two before beating the Seattle Seahawks 30-17 at U.S. Bank Stadium.
And now the Vikings are 1-2, same as the Kansas City Chiefs and, oh, yeah, the Seahawks, too.
The season is not a lost cause. At 0-3, it sure would have seemed like it.
Besides locking down a much-needed victory, it was encouraging for the Vikings to put themselves back in the conversation about contending for the NFC North title and, at least for the next week, social media won’t be littered with posts to fire coach Mike Zimmer.
“Feels good to win,” Zimmer said. “I told the team I thought it was the best offensive performance in the eight years I’ve been here.”
Perhaps most impressive about the win is the Vikings did it without Dalvin Cook. He was inactive due to that ankle injury suffered last week in Arizona.
Alexander Mattison did a fine job filling in. Mattison is a good back, much like there are good cover bands. None are like the original, and ordinarily Mattison is nowhere near as dynamic and game-altering as Cook.
He was Cook-like Sunday, running for 112 yards and catching six passes for 59 yards for a combined 171-yard game.
Mattison forced the Seahawks to respect the run, allowing Kirk Cousins to locate receivers and make this game a double-digit victory.
Cousins was outstanding. That was Zimmer’s word for how his quarterback performed.
“He played with a lot of confidence,” Zimmer said. “He’s very confident when he throws the football. He’s just very accurate and playing fast.”
On the Vikings’ first drive, Cousins completed all five of his passes for 62 yards, including a 7-yard touchdown to Tyler Conklin.
Conklin, by the way, needs to be a bigger part of this offense every week. He has some Travis Kelce in him. He will get yards after the catch and his hands are as good as tight ends who get much more acclaim than he does. He had seven receptions for 70 yards.
Jefferson, meantime, continues to show he is one of the NFL’s best receivers. He caught nine passes for 118 yards, including a 3-yard touchdown in the second quarter.
Even Greg Joseph made all his kicks, and the long-suffering offensive line only allowed one sack. And the defense, after a rough start that saw the Vikings fall behind 17-7, shut out the Seahawks in the second half.
“Defensively, we started out a little shaky,” Zimmer said. “The players did a good of adjusting.”
Middle linebacker Eric Kendricks attributed the Seahawks’ early success to catching the Vikings by surprise.
“They came out with a lot of looks we hadn’t seen on film,” Kendricks said. “We started neutralizing (them).”
The Vikings also took that first step in resurrecting a season that looked to be headed for an abyss when the Seahawks went ahead by 10 points in the second quarter behind Russell Wilson’s shredding of the secondary and Chris Carson picking up yards on the ground.
“I wouldn’t say we’re in a good position,” receiver Adam Thielen said.
Then came the but.
“We’re going to try to ride this momentum,” he said. “This a momentum league. We know we just got to get a win. This has been frustrating, obviously, after the first two weeks, but we knew we were going to just focus on this week. And now after we enjoy this today, tomorrow we’re going to move on and get ready for our next opponent.”
Then Thielen told the story about a conversation he had with some teammates.
“Man, it’s hard to win in this league,” Thielen said. “These young guys were talking about it. ‘Man, it’s like Kansas City is losing and some of these really good football teams are losing.’ It’s not like college where you kind of have these gimme games where you pay them $500,000 and you crush them. You can’t do that in the league.”
You can, however, make the season look a whole lot brighter with a win — just like the Vikings did Sunday.
Without injured Dalvin Cook, Vikings swamp Seahawks 30-17 in home opener
No Dalvin Cook, no problem.
The Vikings were missing their injured star running back Sunday but the offense still flourished in a 30-17 victory over Seattle in the home opener.
With no fans allowed to attend last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, the game was Minnesota’s first with fans at U.S. Bank Stadium in the regular season since Dec. 29, 2019. And the Vikings gave them lots to cheer about.
“I told the team that it’s the best offensive performance that I’ve seen in the eight years I’ve been here,” said Vikings coach Mike Zimmer, whose team got its first win after starting the season with two road losses by a combined four points.
Alexander Mattison filled in admirably for Cook, rushing 26 times to match his career high with 112 yards. He also caught six passes for 59 yards. Cook injured his ankle late in last week’s game at Arizona but remained in the game. Zimmer held out hope that Cook might be able to play after not practicing all week but said he got the word on Sunday morning that he was out.
“Feels good when you’re able to get the ball and be productive,” Mattison said.
Kirk Cousins completed 30 of 38 passes for 323 yards and three touchdowns as the Vikings roared back from a 17-7 second-quarter deficit. His favorite target was wide receiver Justin Jefferson, who caught nine passes for 118 yards and a touchdown. Jefferson, a rookie last season who was playing before fans at the first time at U.S. Bank Stadium, performed his well-known dance “The Griddy” after his 3-yard touchdown reception put the Vikings up for good at 21-17 with 16 seconds left in the first half.
“It was crazy,” Jefferson said. “It was so energetic, I was waiting for that moment for a long time now, so to finally score a touchdown in front of the fans and then hit ‘The Griddy.’ ”
The win ended the Vikings’ seven-game losing streak against the Seahawks, all with Russell Wilson as their quarterback. The Vikings’ previous win over Seattle came all the way back in 2009 at the Metrodome. Wilson arrived in the NFL as a rookie in 2012, when he beat the Vikings for the first time at the starter.
“That was my first time beating him since I’ve been in the league, so that was huge for me,” said Vikings linebacker Eric Kendricks, who entered the NFL in 2015 and had been on the losing side five straight times. “It definitely was nice.”
It looked for much of the first half as if it would be the same old, same old as the Seahawks (1-2) took leads of 7-0 and 17-7. But in the second quarter, with Seattle leading 17-7, a holding penalty on the Seahawks’ Ugo Amadi nullified a third-down sack of Cousins, and the game completely changed after that.
Cousins soon threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Adam Thielen to cut the deficit to 17-14, and the Vikings were on their way.
“It’s a razor’s edge,” said Cousins, whose first touchdown pass was seven yards in the first quarter to tight end Tyler Conklin to tie the score 7-7. “I remember after we scored on that drive walking off the field thinking that without that penalty we were punting … We were 0-2 going into the game on a razor’s edge too, so you look at it both ways.”
The Vikings opened the season with a 27-24 overtime loss at Cincinnati, then a 34-33 loss at Arizona. They were doomed in the opener by a Cook fumble late in overtime, then Greg Joseph missed a 37-yard field goal against the Cardinals on the final play.
The Vikings had no issues with Joseph on Sunday. He made all three of his field-goal attempts, hitting from 43, 34 and 20 yards, and all three of his extra-point attempts.
“I wouldn’t say we’re in a good position, but I think we’re going to try to ride this momentum,” Thielen said of the Vikings improving to 1-2. “This is a momentum league. We knew we just had to get a win. It’s been frustrating for the first two weeks, but we knew we were just going to focus on this week.”
The Vikings rolled up 453 yards of total offense. They allowed 389 yards, but just 81 in the second half.
In the first half, Wilson completed 15 of 19 passes for 218 yards and a touchdown. But he was shut down in Seattle’s scoreless second half, and finished 23 of 32 for 298 yards.
“Just settling down, especially in the second half,” Kendricks said of Minnesota’s defense.
Meanwhile, the second half was when Mattison really got going. He had 76 of his rushing yards after intermission.
“We go out there and prepare to be the best offense we can be, so for us to go out there and prove (Sunday), it was a huge win for us individually and as a group,” Mattison said.
Lynx ousted from WNBA playoffs after stunning home loss to Chicago
The reality of the WNBA’s playoff structure is a cruel one: For those outside the top two seeds, if you don’t bring your ‘A’ game in either of the first two rounds, you’re going home.
Or, in the Lynx’s case, staying home.
Minnesota’s 2021 playoff experience can be described as short and not so sweet. After just one game — Sunday’s stunning 89-76 loss to sixth-seeded Chicago at Target Center — it’s over. The No. 3 seed is out in the quarterfinal round.
Minnesota picked the wrong time to play one of its worst games in months, and in the process spoiled what looked to have the makings of a special season.
The Lynx committed 20 turnovers. The Sky had 22 fast-break points, many coming off of those Lynx turnovers. More than half of Chicago’s points came in the paint (48).
The latter stat is the one that frustrated Lynx coach Cheryl Reeve most because, she noted, “it’s not that hard.” But in three tries against Chicago this season, while the Lynx beat the Sky once, they weren’t able to keep Chicago out of the paint.
“They played as they are. They know who they are and they’re so persistent in identity and we couldn’t break their identity. That’s a sign of a really good team,” Reeve said. “I don’t have an explanation for getting outworked in those areas. Layup after layup after layup (on defense), and obviously our offense wasn’t good enough. … We just didn’t get the job done.”
Minnesota floor general Layshia Clarendon played just 12 minutes, as Clarendon was clearly limited by the stress-related injury in her right fibula.
“They’re taking it really hard,” Reeve said of Clarendon’s post-game emotions. “But you can’t help those things. That was such a bummer. We need Lay. We need (Damiris) Dantas. We need those players.”
Sylvia Fowles established her presence early in the game, but Minnesota could get its start center any touches over the final three quarters. Fowles had 17 points on only nine attempts from the field as she quickly became the sole focus of Chicago’s defense.
“She was the only one that was established,” Reeve said. “So they literally were taking three or four people and saying, ‘You can throw it anywhere. You can take as many threes as you want to.’ … For Syl, it got harder and harder. And we don’t have great entry passers. Lay is one of our best.”
The Lynx did have success from the perimeter at points, going 9 for 18 from deep. Most of those makes came late.
The Lynx trailed by as many as 14 points in the final quarter, and while Minnesota made a push late — largely thanks to Aerial Powers, who led the way with 24 points and whose shot making kept the Lynx around. There was a stretch in which Powers hit two triples, Kayla McBride hit one and Napheesa Collier hit another. The three-for-all helped Minnesota trim the deficit to four.
But Chicago provided an answer, as it did all night. It was too little, too late for Minnesota.
Chicago (18-16) had five players score in double figures, led by Courtney Vandersloot’s 19 points, 15 of which came in the second half.
Next year appears to be bright for the Lynx (22-11). After an 0-4 start to the season and many early struggles that were a result of injuries, late arrivals and adjusting to plenty of new faces, they became one of the WNBA’s top teams over the second half. Minnesota won nine of its final 10 games to close the regular season.
BRIEFLY
Sylvia Fowles was named the WNBA’s Defensive Player of the Year earlier in the day Sunday. It’s the fourth time Fowles, who was named Defensive Player of the Year by the Associated Press earlier in the week, has claimed the WNBA’s honor four times.
The 35-year-old center finished second in the league in rebounds (10.1), steals (1.8) and blocks (1.8) per game, which makes her the first player in league history to finish in the top two in all three categories in a single season.
Longball bites Griffin Jax, Twins in 5-2 loss to Blue Jays
The first ball landed just past an outstretched Nick Gordon, who raced back from his position at shortstop to try to nab it. The second dropped in between center field Byron Buxton, second baseman Jorge Polanco and Gordon.
Neither was hit hard.
The third one sure was, though. Danny Jansen’s three-run homer landed in the stands and helped sink starting pitcher Griffin Jax and the Twins in a 5-2 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday afternoon at Target Field.
Jax’s start could have looked a lot different if the two softly-hit balls — neither was hit harder than 70 miles per hour off the bat — hadn’t fallen in. Instead, he was bitten once again by the longball on a day when both the rookie and his manager thought he threw the ball well.
Jax viewed those two hits, as well as one in the first inning, as three hits that nine times out of 10 would have been outs.
But not on Sunday.
“A majority of the time, those are going to go my way,” Jax said. “Unfortunately they didn’t today. But I think for the most part, those two home runs were the only thing that beat me today.”
Jax gave up one more home run in his five-inning start, to George Springer in the fifth inning. That pair of home runs brought Jax up to 23 on the year — in just 75 innings. Jax has now given up a home run in 10 straight starts, and a home run in all but two of his 17 major-league outings.
“Down in the minors, some of the pitches that I could be making … they’d be outs or they’d be missing it,” Jax said. “But here, they don’t.”
His own offense hit one home run — Byron Buxton’s 16th of the season — but never captured a lead after falling behind by three runs to the Blue Jays (87-69) in the second inning.
Buxton’s home run tied a career high set in 2017. This time, he did it in 55 games, as opposed to the 140 games it took him to get to 16 home runs back then.
“He’s been basically the best player in baseball for the time he’s had on the field,” Twins manager Rocco Baldelli said. “ … Buck is a great player. We see it every day when he’s out here.”
Buxton’s home run was the only offense in the game for the Twins (69-87) besides a Jake Cave RBI single in the second. Blue Jays starter Alek Manoah gave up just the two runs in 5 2/3 innings pitched while striking out eight.
The Twins finished the day 1 for 10 with runners in scoring position, leaving eight on base.
“At every point really we felt like we were absolutely in the game. A baserunner and a big swing away from something happening. I think we got beat today, every way you kind of look at it,” Baldelli said. “…We didn’t get enough baserunners out there. We didn’t take advantage of the ones we did get out there. We needed to do more offensively.”
BRIEFLY
Rookie pitcher Joe Ryan, who is currently on the bereavement/family medical emergency list, is scheduled to start on Thursday. Baldelli said the Twins did not want him to come back and rush back into his start, so this will allow him to throw a bullpen after his return. … Michael Pineda is scheduled to start the second game against the Tigers; the Twins have not named a starter for Tuesday’s series opener.
