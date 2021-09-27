TA: Ethereum Regains Strength, Why $3,200 Is The Key For More Upsides

Ethereum started a steady increase above $3,000 against the US Dollar. ETH price must clear the $3,200 to continue higher in the near term.

Ethereum started a strong increase from the $2,750 support zone.

The price is now trading above $3,000 and near the 100 hourly simple moving average.

There was a break a major declining channel with resistance near $2,925 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).

The pair must surpass $3,175 and $3,200 to continue higher in the near term.

Ethereum Price Is Gaining Momentum

Ethereum found a strong support near $2,750 and started a fresh increase, similar to bitcoin. ETH broke the $2,880 and $2,950 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

There was also a break a major declining channel with resistance near $2,925 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair settled above the $3,000 zone and near the 100 hourly simple moving average. It gained traction and climbed above the $3,100 level.

Ether price is now facing resistance near the $3,175 zone. It traded as high as $3,165 and is currently correcting lower. An immediate support sits near the $3,065 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,740 swing low to $3,165 high.

On the upside, an immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,165 level. The first major resistance is near the $3,175 level. The main breakout zone could be near the $3,200 zone. A close above the $3,200 resistance could push the price further higher. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $3,320.

Dips Supported in ETH?

If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $3,165 and $3,200 resistance levels, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,065 level.

The next major support seems to be forming near the $3,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any more losses might call for a test of the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,740 swing low to $3,165 high at $2,950. If ether fails to stay above $2,950, it could resume its decline in the near term.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,065

Major Resistance Level – $3,175