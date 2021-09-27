Connect with us

Bitcoin

TA: Ethereum Regains Strength, Why $3,200 Is The Key For More Upsides

Published

1 hour ago

on

Ethereum
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Ethereum started a steady increase above $3,000 against the US Dollar. ETH price must clear the $3,200 to continue higher in the near term.

  • Ethereum started a strong increase from the $2,750 support zone.
  • The price is now trading above $3,000 and near the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break a major declining channel with resistance near $2,925 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
  • The pair must surpass $3,175 and $3,200 to continue higher in the near term.

Ethereum Price Is Gaining Momentum

Ethereum found a strong support near $2,750 and started a fresh increase, similar to bitcoin. ETH broke the $2,880 and $2,950 resistance levels to move into a positive zone.

There was also a break a major declining channel with resistance near $2,925 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. The pair settled above the $3,000 zone and near the 100 hourly simple moving average. It gained traction and climbed above the $3,100 level.

Ether price is now facing resistance near the $3,175 zone. It traded as high as $3,165 and is currently correcting lower. An immediate support sits near the $3,065 level. It is near the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,740 swing low to $3,165 high.

Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

On the upside, an immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,165 level. The first major resistance is near the $3,175 level. The main breakout zone could be near the $3,200 zone. A close above the $3,200 resistance could push the price further higher. In the stated case, the price could rise towards $3,320.

Dips Supported in ETH?

If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $3,165 and $3,200 resistance levels, it could start a downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,065 level.

The next major support seems to be forming near the $3,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any more losses might call for a test of the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,740 swing low to $3,165 high at $2,950. If ether fails to stay above $2,950, it could resume its decline in the near term.

Technical Indicators

Hourly MACDThe MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSIThe RSI for ETH/USD is now well above the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $3,065

Major Resistance Level – $3,175

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
Related Topics:
Advertisement
Click to comment

Bitcoin

Finally! WallStreetBets Indulges in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Other Cryptos!

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 27, 2021

By

Finally! WallStreetBets Indulges in Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and Other Cryptos!
  • Despite a long wait, finally WallStreetBets enters into the cryptocurrency industry.
  • Discussions to be mainly focused on Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH) and other prominent coins.
  • Discussions regarding scams, predictions and crypto fanning are not allowed. 

Even a random novice into the stock market industry will be knowing the WallStreetBets! The WallStreetBets is a subreddit platform which is vividly into all discussions regarding the stock market. In addition, the WallStreetBets are a vital reason for the stocks of GamStop to spike up profusely, recently. 

However, almost everyone who is into the WallStreetBets so badly wanted them to start discussions upon the cryptocurrencies too. Yet, the WallStreetBets has been avoiding it and once even strictly announced that crypto discussions wouldn’t take place. 

On the contrary, a few days back on September 22, the WallStreetBets (WSB) finally gave out officially regarding their crypto discussion entity.

WallStreetBets Views

In spite of their much awaited and epic entry into the crypto industry, many are eagerly on what crypto the discussions would start. Moreover, the expectations on WSB into cryptocurrencies is extreme though. 

Furthermore, WSB terms that their new crypto entity will be by the same team, by the same people and by the same system and protocol as that of their stocks. 

Amidst all this, WSB does put up certain limits and restrictions regarding what to be discussed and what not too. They tend that these rules and regulations are necessary for them to maintain their standards. 

On the other hand, people are expecting so much on WSB when it comes to cryptos. This is because the GameStop was in fact absolutely nothing at start , but with the WSB, it is now at its all time high. This in fact, no one ever even dreamt of!

Crypto Rules of WSB

Besides the expectations, the WSB is so strong in maintaining their standards. Accordingly, they have devices with certain rules and regulations upon the cryptocurrency discussions. 

In addition, one of their rules depict not to discuss any sorts of market bear or bull, scams and smart contract schemes etc. 

Moreover, they tend to stick to their discussions with renowned coins such as the Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), the Dogecoin (DOGE) and so on. 

Furthermore, they tend to concentrate more upon recent hot trends like the China crypto ban, developments of Solana (SOL), and further on. 

Continue Reading

Bitcoin

TA: Bitcoin Forms Bullish Pattern, Why BTC Could Rally above $45K

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 27, 2021

By

Bitcoin

Bitcoin price stayed above the key $40,750 support zone against the US Dollar. BTC is rising and it could soon rally above the $45,000 resistance.

  • Bitcoin started a recovery wave above the $42,800 and $43,000 resistance levels.
  • The price is now trading above $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $42,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could accelerate higher once it clears the key $45,000 resistance zone.

Bitcoin Price Starts Fresh Increase

Bitcoin price struggled below the $43,000 level for a few sessions. BTC declined below $41,000, but the bulls protected the $40,750 zone. There were two attempts to clear $40,750, but the bears failed.

As a result, the price started a fresh increase and it seems like it has formed a double bottom pattern near the $40,750 level. It is rising and it has cleared the $42,000 and $42,800 resistance levels. There was also a break above a connecting bearish trend line with resistance near $42,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.

Bitcoin cleared the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $45,153 swing high to $40,750 swing low. It is now trading above $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Besides, it is consolidating near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $45,153 swing high to $40,750 swing low. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $44,800 level. The first major resistance is near the $45,000 level.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A close above the $44,800 and $45,000 levels could start a steady increase. The next major resistance is near the $45,500 zone, above which the price could rise towards the $46,200 resistance.

Dips Limited In BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $45,000 resistance zone, it could start a downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $43,600 level.

The first major support is near the $43,200 zone and the 100 hourly simple moving average. Any more losses could lead the price towards the $42,000 support zone in the near term.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $44,600, followed by $43,200.

Major Resistance Levels – $44,800, $45,000 and $45,500.

Continue Reading

Bitcoin

London College Student Been Mugged off $98k Bitcoin (BTC)

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 27, 2021

By

London College Student Been Mugged off $98k Bitcoin (BTC)
  • A London college student gets robbed off $98K worth Bitcoin (BTC).
  • A gang of eight gangsters robbed the student threatening him with knives.
  • Despite such hideous crimes, the police failed to capture the thieves. 

This piece of news is quite an interesting one, but not to offend anyone though. However, it’s vivid that all crypto related crimes are usually cyber ones, but this is the first time as a writer I am coming across a live one! 

About the start of this year, a freshman got mugged at knife point by a gang of eight thieves. True to the fact, these thieves were not after money or other assets, but instead for Bitcoin (BTC). The incident took place at the University of Kent, London.

The BTC Mugging

A freshman was about to start his college in the University of Kent, full of many dreams and positivity. However, all his postivesness was short-lived. About, just 5 days remaining for him to start his course, the freshman was talking to one of his school friends about cryptocurrency and other such related stuff.  

Furthermore, at the end of the conversation, the school friend said a few of his friends from East London will be visiting him soon. In spite of this, the freshman got quite suspicious and scared. 

Moreover, the very next day, a gang of about eight anonymous people came to his dorm room. In addition, all had knives with them and threatened the freshman to reveal his crypto wallet passwords and wallet addresses. 

As a result, terrified by the act, the freshman handed over his passwords and wallet addresses. Once the thieves got what they wanted they left immediately and along with them BTC worth $8.2K. 

Despite all these events, the freshman ran out to the camp security , then the police who however did not arrive at the scene though.

The Action of Police

In spite of this whole incident, the mother of the freshman expressed her agony. The mother reveals that no proper action was taken by the police and the police did not arrive at the crime scene that day. 

In addition, the mother claims that the University of Kent took no proper action, and just simply shifted the dorm room of the freshman to a more secure campus. 

Furthermore, it’s been about nearly eight months since the incident happened. Yet, the police too have not concluded anything on the case. Also, at present the case has been closed without any consent. 

Moreover, now the value of BTC lost by the freshman accounts to about more than $98K.

In spite of all this, the mother of the freshman warns other parents and fellow freshman students that this practice of mugging freshman , known as the ‘Fresher’s Fishing Week’ is profuse in London. Freshmen in London have to be safe and secure during those times!

Continue Reading

Bitcoin

GoldFinX (GIX) Skyrockets 1674% In A Day After New Partnerships

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 27, 2021

By

GoldFinX (GIX) Skyrockets 1674% In A Day After New Partnerships

30 seconds ago |