ADA, Alonzo, And 200 Smart Frozen Contracts
Amongst the madness in broader crypto, along with Cardano’s substantial volatility, the Alonzo hard fork update for ADA has sought to provide a solution to maintaining its powerhouse status, and continue to dominate the year.
This solution, though, has some twists and turns that leave the bulls hopeful and patient.
ADA And The Push To The Top
Cardano has had an amazing run this year with the new wave of crypto bulls ready to see what ADA will become. Dubbed the “Ethereum killer,” Cardano and it’s founder Charles Hoskinson seem confident that his team will and project will dominate to become the top dog. With Hoskinson’s recent comments that the DeFi space in Cardano’s ecosystem is currently ‘up for grabs,’ smart contracts with Cardano have finally arrived. He also noted that DeFi is now seeing a second wave, and the winners of this move will feature both interoperability and liquidity, as well as the ability to move multi-chain, all with an easily predictable cost.
“The way we constructed Cardano was for that second wave” – Charles Hoskinson
The founder of Cardano has been one of the main individuals in crypto to express the need for more regulation, governance and much more throughout crypto, and he also understands decentralization is a major necessity. These reasons play a part in why Hoskinson and his team worked on designing Cardano, allowing it to fit and work perfectly with the second wave of DeFi. With the Alonzo hard fork successfully launching, it made a new wave and push for anyone to add smart contracts to the blockchain with ease. How will this impact ADA?
ADA: Currently trading at about $2.213 after big jump to $3.00. Source: ADA-USD on TradingView.com
200 Smart Contracts We Will Have To Wait To See
ADA has about 2,300 smart contracts loaded up and ready to go, but within that gang of contracts more than 200 of those won’t see the light of day just yet, according to Cointelegraph. Cardano has some game-changing contracts that remain time locked and unavailable to the public, and many of these very notable projects are not yet ready for the world. However, changing landscapes could come in to play that will change that. One of frozen few is GREED, a rewards token that is redistributing ADA back to holders and providing a new way to distribute and stream both live and recorded music.
This list also includes SingularityNET and Cardax – two notable projects with a lot eyes waiting to see what’s next as time progress. As things unfold and more countries address much-needed regulations to crypto currency, all we can do is sit and see whats next for these projects as we wait to find out who will join the list or make a debut.
Play To Earn & The New Leisure Economy – What are the Options?
In recent times, those in the DeFi and metaverse space have encountered yet another way in which ordinary people can earn considerable amounts of money on the blockchain. Coming in the form of play-to-earn communities, platforms such as Yield Guild Games (YGG) and UniX are early adopters of ecosystems that provide gamers in developing countries with these financial opportunities. Such business models, in theory, could utilize leisure as a way to help reduce unemployment around the world.
Although the idea of the play-to-earn model is still in its infancy, it is an idea that is turning heads. “PLAY-TO-EARN | NFT Gaming In The Philippines” is the title of an 18-minute documentary funded by YGG and created by Emfarsis Consulting about a group of people in the Philippines, a country that suffered unemployment as high as 40% during the pandemic. People in the Philippines had been playing Axie Infinity (a blockchain-based game that rewards its players) during the pandemic, discovering that they could earn two or three times the minimum wage by playing.
It is apparent that this new “Leisure Economy” could be the dawn of something huge. However, if you are considering joining a play-to-earn gaming guild, don’t let FOMO lead you down the path of making a decision too quickly. New investors in crypto, for instance, have a tendency to jump on the bandwagon of whatever is trending, without doing their own research. Let’s not forget the number of disappointed DOGE holders who filled their pockets with the popular token prior to Elon Musk’s SNL appearance, anticipating a surge in price, only for Musk’s remarks to send the value of the cryptocurrency down rather than up.
Evidently, when investing time or money in anything, it’s better to weigh up your options beforehand.
So what exactly are YGG and UniX offering players, and how do they differ?
Scholarships & Revenue
As the price of the NFT pets known as Axies needed to play the game has significantly increased, a profit-sharing model known as scholarships are issued to bring willing new players on board without them having to pay large amounts. UniX and YGG sell or lease their Axies to these new players, known as scholars, providing them with recruitment, coaching and management, in exchange for a percentage of the revenue they earn in the game. Yield Guild Games currently splits the revenue of its scholars in the following breakdown – 70% to the scholar, 10% to YGG, and 20% to a Community Manager. UniX, on the other hand, takes 50% – but don’t let that fool you. Comparing 8,000 scholars from both guilds, 4,000 from YGG produced 580K revenue, whereas 4,000 UNIX scholars would make 1.44 million.
Community & Governance
Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAO) like UniX and YGG issue governance tokens in order to establish levels of voting power among holders. Holders of these tokens will determine how the platform develops. Therefore, community-conscious players may want to consider who exactly the individuals are that have the highest investment in the platform. Although Yield Guild Games ensure that each investor of their Seed and Series A rounds are carefully selected for their depth of understanding of the play-to-earn model’s potential, they are largely composed of venture capitalist firms. Also, in terms of community size, while YGG’s Discord is approaching 60,000, UniX recently surpassed 130K.
UniX’s Charity & Educational Programme
UniX’s Scholar and Education programme has currently onboarded 1,000 people, giving them access to some of the best teachers from their native country. These teachers don’t only work with UniX Scholars, but also with their 100,000+ community. This free education programme intends to identify and place talented individuals in jobs in blockchain and companies that UniX already has partnerships with. Regular creative and research competitions are run throughout the community in order to scout talent while rewarding members with tokens and points that will later equate to either a scholarship or employment. Furthermore, through the UniX Foundation Fund, access to the education programme will be available to everyone and not just scholarship holders.
As the originator of the concept of playing to earn in developing countries, Yield Guild Games is a tempting prospect for newcomers to the metaverse’s leisure economy. However, with UniX’s own native play-to-earn game, Unity, currently, in the works, it will be interesting to see how much more the NFT and the play-to-earn market will shift in their favour going forward. However, one thing we do know is that it is good to shop around.
COINDEKS.ORG – Staking Aggregator Is a New Step in the Development of Blockchain Technologies and the DeFi Sector
The crisis of 2020 led to the fact that many countries lowered the refinancing rate in order to provide their economies with cheaper loans.
The economy needs money, cheap and affordable loans. All this has led to the fact that even countries with negative refinancing rates have appeared.
Negative rates mean free loans. However, negative rates lead to the fact that depositors have to pay for making deposits in banks. This contributes to a huge outflow of deposits from banks.
But people need to invest money somewhere. During the crisis, the shares of many companies fell and investments in securities also carried increased risk.
Therefore, more and more people are paying attention to the DeFi sector and to the opportunities that decentralized finance offers to the world.
DeFi unites people from all over the world, makes financial services accessible to everyone. Until now, banking and financial services are not available to many people.
People in the poorest countries, as well as the least protected segments of the population, are particularly suffering. DeFi makes financial services accessible to everyone, and DeFi is also a great opportunity to make money on staking and various financial tools.
Different DeFi platforms offer various conditions for staking, that is, receiving passive income for blocking their assets in wallets. Coindeks knows about different conditions for staking on various platforms. Knowing this feature, Coindeks has created a new and unique product on the market.
Coindeks.org is a DeFi staking and mining aggregator.
The system automatically analyzes the DeFi staking conditions on the leading DEX, and adds user tokens to the most profitable and secure directions.
Thanks to Coindeks, any user, regardless of his place of residence, citizenship and social status, receives the highest profit in DeFi staking.
Now users do not need to monitor the profits paid by different DeFi platforms in order to choose the most favorable and suitable investment conditions for themselves. The Coindeks platform will find the most profitable pools for all investments of its clients.
The platform carefully checks what other DeFi projects offer, closely monitoring the state of the market in order to choose the most favorable conditions for everyone.
The DeFi sector is developing very quickly and it is very difficult to keep track of all the opportunities that the market offers. This requires a lot of experience and time.
Now there are a huge number of new DeFi projects and it is difficult to understand them even for professionals. For beginners, it is almost impossible to check the variety of opportunities that the market offers.
Coindeks gives access to all the features of DeFi to all users, both experienced investors and traders, and beginners.
You can find out about all the tools of Coindeks by visiting our website (www.coindeks.org) and carefully studying it. Do not miss your chance to make money on the fastest, most profitable, promising and actively developing DeFi market.
COINDEKS operates under the laws of the United Kingdom. You can check this on the official website https://find-and-update.company-information.service.gov.uk/company/13526588
COINDEKS.ORG LTD does not charge any commissions from users, all services are free of charge. High passive earnings and zero commissions, we are the leaders in the market of the DEFI sector!
Learn more about our referral program here https://medium.com/@coindeksorg/coindeks-referral-and-bounty-programs-7fc0da74db65
Our team:
- Co-founder Jeffrey D Abbott
- Founder Edward Long
- General Manager Margaret Straley
- Blockchain Developer Sylvia Curry
- Blockchain Developer Christopher Jackson
- Blockchain Developer Reynold Parrish
- Lawyer Tyrone Wood
Contact links:
Coindeks.org
https://twitter.com/Coindeksorg
https://medium.com/@coindeksorg
https://www.linkedin.com/in/sylvia-curry-coindeks
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_rwOMehE-tDVNQA6SFvL7w
https://t.me/coindeksorg
TA: Ethereum Tops Near Key Juncture, Why Bulls Could Struggle
Ethereum failed to clear a major hurdle near $3,165 against the US Dollar. ETH price is declining and it remains at a risk of a move below $2,800.
- Ethereum started an upside correction above $3,000, but it failed near $3,165.
- The price is now trading below $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could extend decline if it breaks the $2,900 support zone in the near term.
Ethereum Price Is Trimming Gains
Ethereum started a fresh increase from the $2,740 low, similar to bitcoin. ETH broke the $2,950 and $3,000 resistance levels. It also cleared the $3,100 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
However, the bears protected a major refection zone near $3,165. A high was formed near $3,165 and the price started a fresh decline. Ether price declined below the $3,100 and $3,050 support levels. The price even traded below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,740 swing low to $3,165 high.
It is now trading below $3,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $3,030 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $3,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $3,030 level. A break above $3,000 and $3,030 could lead the price towards the main breakout zone at $3,165. A close above the $3,165 resistance could push the price further higher towards $3,320.
More Losses in ETH?
If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $3,000 and $3,030 resistance levels, it could extend its decline. An initial support on the downside is near the $2,920 level.
The next major support seems to be forming near the $2,900 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $2,740 swing low to $3,165 high. If ether fails to stay above $2,900, it could accelerate lower towards the $2,740 swing low.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is slowly losing pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is now well below the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $2,900
Major Resistance Level – $3,030
TA: Bitcoin Stuck In Range, What Could Spark Key Reversal
Bitcoin price failed to clear the $45,000 resistance against the US Dollar. BTC is declining and it remains at a risk of more downsides below $42,000.
- Bitcoin failed to continue higher above the $44,500 and $45,000 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $43,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could continue to move down if it stays below the $43,000 pivot level.
Bitcoin Price Fails Again
Bitcoin price started a steady increase above the $43,000 resistance. BTC even climbed above the $44,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average, but it failed to extend gains.
There was no upside continuation above $44,500 and $45,000. As a result, the price started a downside correction below the $44,000 and $43,500 levels. The price declined below the 50% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $40,802 swing low to $44,327 high.
It is now trading below $43,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There is also a key bearish trend line forming with resistance near $43,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Bitcoin price is now consolidating near the $42,200 level. The bulls are protecting the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the upward move from the $40,802 swing low to $44,327 high. On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $42,800 level.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The first major resistance is near the $43,000 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A close above the $43,000 level could start a fresh increase. Having said that, a clear break above $45,000 is must to spark a key reversal in the near term.
More Downsides In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $43,000 resistance zone, it could continue to move down. An immediate support on the downside is near the $42,200 level.
The first major support is near the $42,000 zone. A close below the $42,000 support level might lead the price towards the $40,800 zone. Any more losses could increase selling pressure for a move below $40,000.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is slowly gaining pace in the bearish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now below the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $42,200, followed by $42,000.
Major Resistance Levels – $42,800, $43,000 and $44,500.
$2M+ In Bids Already Placed For The First Dolce & Gabbana NFT Collection
The auction for the digital items of Dolce & Gabbana ’s Collezione Genesi ends tomorrow. From a total of nine pieces, five have a physical and a digital version, which reportedly are wearables that can be used in the metaverse. This is the first high-fashion meets NFTs moment, but it certainly won’t be the last. Besides the competitors that are surely going to pop out soon, Dolce & Gabbana themselves are planning a whole lot more in the space.
Related Reading | NFT Project To Donate 100% Of Income To Help Afghan Women Access Education
But, let’s not get ahead of ourselves. The official auction site describes the collection as:
“In a historic moment for the NFT ecosystem, Collezione Genesi is the first luxury NFT collection that involves both digital and physical works, truly bridging the physical and the metaphysical.”
The legendary fashion brand, Dolce & Gabbana, is working alongside UNXD, who describe themselves as “a curated marketplace for the best of digital culture.” They inform us that “All pieces were personally designed by Domenico Dolce and Stefano Gabbana exclusively for UNXD.” Here’s a phenomenal video showing the nine available items, but, make sure to notice that since it was published the bids have doubled up. And the number will probably increase tomorrow.
.@dolcegabbana‘s Genesi collection already has $1M+ in bids, 5 days before the end of the auction! 🔥
The collection is amazing and sets new standards in many ways.
Bidding is live at https://t.co/yy33o56Vxs; powered by @0xPolygon so everything is fast and there are no fees. 💫 pic.twitter.com/hdeJ8qjMJC
— Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) September 25, 2021
Also, notice that the tweet comes from Polygon’s co-founder Mihailo Bjelic. The Dolce & Gabbana ’s NFTs live on the Polygon network.
MATIC price chart on Bittrex | Source: MATIC/USD on TradingView.com
Dolce & Gabbana Hits First And Hits Hard
Even to the casual observer, it’s obvious that Dolce & Gabbana ’s Collezione Genesi is a well-thought-out project. Their advisors knew what they were doing. As we said, the NFTs come with a digital wearable piece. They also include a handmade sketch of the piece, and, more importantly access to a community.
As NewsBTC established when analyzing Gary Vee’s Christie’s auction, community and access might be as important as the art when it comes to NFTs. The Dolce & Gabbana team obviously understands that, so they’re offering two crucial items with their genesis collection. 1.- A 3-day pass to Dolce & Gabbana ‘s “Alta Moda couture,“ the brand’s own biggest event for next year. The pass includes access to all the shows and parties. Plus, a private atelier tour. 2.- Membership to the DGFamily NFT community.
For a better explanation of that last item, let’s quote UNXD:
“Dolce & Gabbana will next roll out the #DGFamily NFT community. 4 exclusive levels, including an ultra-exclusive gold level whose inaugural members will be the winners of this Genesis auction. A similar approach to digital + physical + experiential access.”
So, this auction is the first step in a journey of a thousand miles, so to speak. Dolce & Gabbana is all in on the NFT space.
1/8 The bids for the magnificent @dolcegabbana‘s NFT collection have reached $2M+! 🔥
This game-changing collection offers items, utilities and experiences that have never been seen in the NFT world before! 💫
The auction for the four digital items ends tomorrow.
A quick 🧵 pic.twitter.com/O6lwIudCXd
— Mihailo Bjelic (@MihailoBjelic) September 27, 2021
High Fashion And NFTs Belong Together
When our sister site Bitcoinist announced Dolce & Gabbana ‘s NFT collection, they made a great point:
“What’s more, high fashion and acquiring expensive items is not about necessity. Rather, it caters to being part of the luxury culture and communicating status. In many ways, NFTs also fit this bill, in that, they too have become indicative of status.”
However, for the fusion to succeed, there needs to be a landmark case. A moment that makes everyone involved see the light. Is this Dolce & Gabbana collection it? Well, it mixes the crypto universe with the real world and it’s backed by a legendary brand, but, is that enough?
1/
Bids on the @DolceGabbana x UNXD collection have already crossed 500 ETH (~$1.5M). This collection took an insane 16,000 hours of collective time to create, and the offer is unrivaled (digital, physical, experiential). What makes it so historic? 🧵👇https://t.co/DJnXW8YW5j
— UNXD (@UNXD_NFT) September 26, 2021
According to UNXD, the collection took the creators “an insane 16,000 hours of collective time.” It consists of “9 one-of-a-kind pieces that will never be made again.” So, you know?, it’s rare. Also, “Many of the pieces used creation techniques that are only known by a handful of people alive today. This is museum-grade work.” To top it all off, they promise, “These pieces look and “feel” real and will change how people think of digital assets.”
Related Reading | How Polygon Will Seek To Strengthen DeFi With $2 Million Bug Bounty
That sounds incredible, but, it also opens a question. In what metaverse will they be wearable, exactly? Which one of your digital avatars will you be able to crown with “The Impossible Tiara” or “The Doge Crown”?
Featured Image by NeONBRAND on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView
Refinable Lists on AscendEX
AscendEX, a global digital asset trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of the Refinable token (FINE) under the pair USDT/FINE on Sept. 28 at 1 p.m. UTC.
Refinable is an interactive, multi-chain capable NFT marketplace with a one-stop solution to create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs for brands and creators. Refinable is the first NFT marketplace built on the Binance Smart Chain enabling users and established brands to interact with each other by leveraging NFTs.
Beyond standard marketplace features, Refinable’s strategy is quite different from other NFT marketplaces. They are actively talking to non-crypto companies to develop unique NFT engagements. Its community’s strength will differentiate the NFT marketplace on Refinable, and they believe the most engaged, long-lasting communities are those of existing and beloved brands. Refinable believes in the idea that each brand would bring with it a whole community of users. The main goal and long-term value proposition for Refinable is to onboard brands and their dedicated communities.
As gas prices continue to rise on the Ethereum chain, it is becoming prohibitively expensive for creators and traders alike. These high costs stymy artists’ creativity and willingness to engage with the technology. Beyond the general inaccessibility, brands also lack an easy onramp to work with NFTs.
Refinable is building on BSC to solve these issues, providing users and brands with cheaper and more efficient scalability options. Additionally, BSC offers smart contracts that Refinable will leverage for engagements between its users and brand partners. Building on BSC represents an untapped opportunity to drive customer engagement and reach new demographics. Overall, the decision to run Refinable on BSC creates an accessible environment for brands and users to start engaging with NFTs and like-minded communities.
FINE is the platform’s native token. Token holders can access membership tiers with more platform benefits such as discounted service fees. Users can spend FINE tokens to access certain platform features without membership requirements, such as priority listing. Furthermore, token holders can obtain governance privileges to suggest proposals and even moderate content on the platform.
AscendEX’s listing of the FINE token highlights its commitment to supporting the growth of the NFT ecosystem. FINE joins a long list of high-quality NFT based projects listed on AscendEX. You can find a list of NFT related listings HERE.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 150 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum. AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: https://ascendex.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/AscendEX_Global
Telegram: https://t.me/AscendEXEnglish
Medium: https://medium.com/ascendex
About Refinable
Refinable is an interactive, multi-chain capable NFT marketplace that provides a one-stop solution to create, discover, trade, and leverage NFTs for brands and creators. Refinable is the first NFT marketplace built on Binance Smart Chain that enables individual users and established brands to interact by leveraging NFTs.
For more information and updates, please visit:
Website: www.refinable.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/refinableapp
Telegram: https://t.me/refinablenft
Medium: https://refinable.medium.com/
Disclaimer: This is a paid Press Release. Any information contained in this website is not proposed to be and doesn’t constitute financial advice, investment advice, trading advice, or any other advice. TheNewsCrypto is not responsible to anyone for any decision made or action taken in conjunction with the information and/or statements in this press release.
Ripple (XRP) CEO Refuses Settling With SEC Strongly
- Battle between the U.S SEC and Ripple intensifies.
- The CEO of Ripple refuses to surrender and fights against the SEC to prove XRP is legit.
- The CEO compares XRP to Ethereum, oil and gold.
By the passing of each day the dispute and war between the Ripple and the SEC gets intensified, day by day. Moreover this legal battle has been going on since December of 2020. Besides, last month the battle got even more serious as both started legal cases against each other. And so, now the case is with the New York jurisdiction court.
Furthermore, just last week the court rejected Ripple’s request for SEC employees’ crypto transaction history. This request by Ripple, is in order to prove that XRP is harmless as SEC employees themselves would have for sure invested upon it. In addition, the overall court’s decisions are in terms of supporting the U.S Securities Exchange (SEC).
Moreover, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse vented out his views in a recent interview to Fox Business.
The CEO’s Views
Upon the interview, the CEO of Ripple, Brad Garlinghouse states openly that they are looking towards a concrete path to the future with the SEC. In addition, the CEO states that they are actually willing to be on good terms with the SEC.
However, Garlinghouse states Ripple would never settle down with the SEC until or unless SEC gets a clear image of the truth behind XRP.
In spite of all this, it’s clearly evident that the CEO is extremely confident over their native coin,the XRP.
Comparisons of XRP
Apart from this, the CEO compares XRP to Ethereum (ETH) stating that both are similar and the only way in which XRP differs is on the basis of its incomplete ledger.
In addition to this, Garlinghouse states that XRP is nothing different from the usual commodities. Accordingly, he states that XRP is the same as the usual commodities of trade like oil and gold.
Price of XRP
The start of the month saw a steady rise in the price of the XRP. The price rose to about $1.50 , the highest for the month.
However, the rise was short lived, as for the past few days the prices drifted down drastically. And so, now at present the price of XRP stands at $0.938 at the time of writing.
Swiss Alps Hotel Accepts Bitcoin (BTC) & Ethereum (ETH)
- Hotel in the Swiss Alps accept payments in Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH).
- The five-star hotel Chedi Andermatt foresees business opportunities through this new move.
- Chedi Andermatt is determined to lure in more customers.
This may not be completely out of the box news though. It has now become very common for all sorts of establishments to start accepting cryptocurrencies as means of payments. In this scenario, many hotels and profusely five star rated hotels have been accepting cryptocurrency payments for a long time.
In spite of this, the latest in the line is the epic five star hotel, the Chedi Andermatt situated in the Alps mountains of Switzerland. Switzerland is always the most anticipated dream destination for almost everyone all over the world. To witness the beautiful sceneries with mountains and lakes, the majestic Alps mountains and so on, crowds all over the world hit the spot like anything.
Accordingly, the most famous five star hotel is right in the Swiss Alps could be said to be a place for the wealthy. In spite of this, the five star hotel now officially states the acceptance of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) as means of payments.
The GM’s Views
In spite of their new initiative, the General Manager of Chedi Andermatt states that the present age is the digital age and it’s the right time for them to adopt the digital technological advancements too.
Moreover he adds, they knew very well for a long time the benefits from using cryptocurrencies and digital assets.
And so, he terms now is the ripe time for them to implement them to their operations and hotel management.
In addition, he insists that for the hotel to prosper into the future vividly, this adoption of crypto payments is extremely essential.
The New Strategy & Partnership
Besides, the GM reveals that they have made a partnership with the Switzerland based payment service, the Bitcoin Suisse.
In spite of this, whatever payments are being done in either BTC or ETH, immediately the payment service converts them into Swiss francs for the hotel.
Moreover, the GM states that they are focusing more into the future profusely. Also, he points out that the majority of their customers range above the age of 30.
In this age group of 30s , these groups of people are the main targets here, as these are the ones evidently focused into technology.
In addition, he terms that digital assets means of payments and crypto payments will be the most used forms of payments in near future.
Cardano Summit Sees Launch Of Exciting New Partnerships
The Cardano Summit has now officially come to an end. Saturday and Sunday saw live and virtual events from around the world, while notable figures in the crypto space spoke at the event, including the founder of Cardano Charles Hoskinson. The event brought a lot of excitement to the space and allowed community members to interact with one another from around the world. But most notable has been the announcements of new partnerships made at the event.
Related Reading | Billionaire Mike Novogratz Says He’s “Not Nervous” About Crypto Sell-Off
In the weeks leading up to the event, the founder, developers, and individuals involved in the Cardano project had teased a lot of exciting new partnerships coming to the blockchain. Some of these announcements had been anticipated by the community. Mostly ones related to decentralized finance projects debuting on the network. But a couple of others were completely new to the space.
Cardano Partners With Veritree To Fight Climate Change
Climate change and crypto’s contribution to the problem is one that no doubt has to be addressed. In response to this, Cardano announced at the summit that it is taking proactive steps to fight this growing problem. Veritreeis a subsidiary of Tentree, a company that makes sustainable apparel by planting 10 trees for each clothing item sold. Using Veritree, the company aims to track its tree-planting efforts around the world.
Veritree which has planted 68 million trees in the past ten years has had a hard time keeping track of the trees it has planted. And using Cardano’s blockchain technology, Veritree can provide “immutable, transparent and audible blockchain-based report on all of Veritree’s afforestation and reforestation efforts — using a fraction of the carbon footprint of other blockchains.”
DeFi, NFTs, Staking, And More
Given the fact that smart contracts were deployed on the Cardano network not too long ago, announcements were expected on this front and the project did not fail. Developers behind the project announced various partnerships to this end, ranging from NFTs to staking.
NFT marketplace Rival joins the long list of new partners of the network to enable the creation and distribution of NFTs. As well as allowing NFTs to be redeemed in exchange for physical goods and distributing marketplace-based royalties. This will help improve the experience of users when minting and using NFTs on the Cardano ecosystem.
Related Reading | Why Cardano Bull Trend Isn’t Over And 91% Increase Is Imminent, deVere CEO Nigel Green
Another partnership with UBX, a UnionBank fintech venture studio, brings public stake pools to the public. This will allow users to earn rewards for staking their ADA tokens to help maintain and secure the blockchain. Furthermore, a partnership with AID:tech brings decentralized finance identity solutions to the blockchain. Using AID:tech, users can easily verify ownership, allowing a large number of transactions to be processed in a short time.
Other partnerships include a deal with cable provider and Fortune 500 company Dish Network/Boost Mobile to integrate its telecom services with the Cardano blockchain. And another partnership with Chainlink will give developers who are building on the blockchain to develop smart contracts and other solutions on the network.
Speaking on these recent partnerships, the founder of Cardano, Charles Hoskinson, explained, “We have to do a lot of science, a lot of innovation, and a lot of engineering.”
Featured image from Medium, chart from TradingView.com
Art Auctions in Hong Kong Feature Five Highly-Anticipated NFT’s
- NFTs address shared and duplicated digital work.
- Jacky Tsai, a Shanghai-based artist, designed a floral skull symbol in 2008.
NFT initiatives continue to explode in Hong Kong, celebrities join artists in supporting a technology altering how digital art and now movies, purchased and sold. Furthermore, NFTs address shared and duplicated digital work, lowering the value of having an “original” version of a piece.
Wong Kar Wai’s
In the Mood For Love, an unreleased behind-the-scenes video will be auctioned off by Sotheby’s in October. Moreover, Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Maggie Cheung Man-yuk appear in Wong’s most highly praised films from 2000.
Refik Anadol’s
Space pictures collected by satellites and spacecraft, utilized to create eight digital artworks by Turkish media artist Anadol. Furthermore, the images he gets are what machines dream about the cosmos.
They are created from over two million raw space pictures and sophisticated machine learning algorithms as if the original telescopes could think for themselves.
Shawn Yue Man Lok’s
Christie’s is presently auctioning 14 NFT artworks held by the Hong Kong star as part of the “No Time like Present” online charity sale.
Among the highlights of the auction are six CryptoPunks, a historical series. Moreover, for CryptoPunk #9997, the top offer in the auction is HK$5.5 million ($706,500), while the other five less uncommon CryptoPunks are all going for over HK$1 million.
Jacky Tsai’s
For fashion designer Alexander McQueen, Jacky Tsai, a Shanghai-based artist, designed a floral skull symbol in 2008. Since then, he’s used the skull in many of his works, including the NFT art he recently coined on Opensea, the Ethereum NFT art platform.
Lockdown
Bizhan Tong, 33, a British-Chinese director, is producing Asia’s first “NFT film” alongside Marvion Media, a blockchain technology firm. Moreover, The Walking Dead’s Xander Berkeley and Hong Kong actress Anita Chui Pik-ka feature in Lockdown.
