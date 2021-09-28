News
Broncos Week 4 Talking Points: In last two years, starting 4-0 has meant qualifying for playoffs
Beat writer Ryan O’Halloran offers up three storylines ahead of the Broncos’ game against the Baltimore Ravens at Empower Field on Sunday.
Chasing 4-0
The Broncos are a narrow home favorite (two points) over Baltimore and have a chance to start 4-0 for the sixth time since 1999. Only three of the previous five teams made the postseason after their quick starts — wild-card loss in 2003, Super Bowl loss in ’13 and Super Bowl win in ’15. In the last two seasons, every team that started 4-0 made the playoffs — Kansas City and New England in ’19 and Buffalo, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, Seattle and Green Bay last year. The Broncos have wins of 14, 10 and 26 points over the Giants, Jaguars and Jets, respectively. They are dealing with injury adversity, but the Ravens (2-1) will be the first team to test the Broncos’ in-game resolve.
Jackson, the passer
The Broncos face Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson for the first time. During the teams’ last meeting, Week 3 of 2018, he was backing up old friend Joe Flacco. Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, ranks fifth in the league with 251 rushing yards and his 7.17 average is tops among the top 40 players. But the Broncos will also need to be on alert for his passing. Jackson is averaging 12.3 yards per attempt, well ahead of second-ranked Josh Allen of Buffalo (9.7), and also leads in yards per completion (14.4). The Ravens have 14 completions of at least 20 yards. The Broncos have allowed 11 explosive pass plays (at least 16 yards), including seven of 20-or-more yards (tied for seventh-fewest).
Baltimore’s third-down trouble
The Broncos are 24th on third down, converting 35.5% of their chances, but they’re lighting it up compared to the Ravens. Baltimore is 30th at 30.3% and its crutch has been too many third-and-longs. The Ravens are 1 of 16 when needing seven or more yards on third down. Overall, they went 3 of 12 at Las Vegas, 6 of 11 vs. Kansas City and 1 of 10 at Detroit. If the Broncos can get the Ravens into third-and-long, it will semi-limit Jackson’s willingness to leave the pocket and scramble for the first down. Through three games, Broncos opponents are 6 of 14 when needing 4-7 yards, but 2 of 13 when needing eight or more yards.
Opinion: The Bureau of Land Management belongs in Washington, D.C.
Since its inception in 1946, the U.S. Bureau of Land Management has been responsible for sustaining the “health, diversity and productivity” of our nation’s public lands, of which there are 245 million acres today. The agency manages these lands for an array of uses including farming and ranching, outdoor recreation, and energy and mineral development, all of which are critical to our local economies and way of life here in the West.
The previous administration’s decision to relocate BLM headquarters from Washington, D.C., to Grand Junction was a controversial one, to say the least. I’ve heard passionate arguments both for and against the move from respected leaders and stakeholders who I believe have the best of intentions for our public lands. Deciding how and from where to manage our lands and natural resources is not a simple issue.
But as the head of an organization that advocates for natural places, and a lifelong lover and user of public lands, I applaud Interior Secretary Deb Haaland’s recently announced decision to return BLM headquarters to our nation’s capital while expanding BLM presence in the West.
When the relocation to Grand Junction began in 2019, hundreds of D.C.-based staff were reassigned to western cities, ostensibly to provide them with “a greater on-the-ground understanding” of the lands and programs managed by the agency. Local, state and national leaders on both sides of the political aisle argued that the new location would foster better relationships and partnerships in the West, where the vast majority of our public lands are located.
In theory, it might have seemed like a reasonable move. But in reality, the relocation decimated the agency’s invaluable institutional knowledge, which some former staffers say was exactly what the previous administration intended. Nearly nine out of 10 of the reassigned staffers chose to leave the agency rather than move West, according to new numbers released by the Biden administration. An analysis by the Government Accountability Office also found that BLM did not follow best practices for achieving effective reform.
It is misleading to suggest that if BLM is not headquartered in the West, then agency staff are somehow disconnected from and out of touch with the values and interests of public land users and stakeholders. Ninety-seven percent of agency employees were already stationed at field offices throughout the West. My organization, Western Leaders Network, consists of more than 450 local and tribal elected officials across the Interior West who work routinely with local and regional BLM offices on issues that affect our public lands, sacred and cultural sites, air quality, water resources, wildlife, livelihoods and local economies. But the BLM also needs DC-based senior staff to serve as liaisons between westerners and federal lawmakers, and to speak up for our western values.
The strength of this agency depends not only on having boots on the ground in the West, but also having a physical presence in Washington where decisions are made every day that affect western lands, air and water. We need that presence in our nation’s capital to coordinate with other public lands and natural resource agencies, have easy access to and testify before Congress, maintain strong working relationships with key federal leaders, and to fight for adequate funding and staffing in order to better steward America’s lands.
This is not “a partisan attack on rural communities,” as Congresswoman Lauren Boebert has said, but a move to better accommodate all communities. I commend the Interior Department and Secretary Haaland for this decision to move headquarters back to their rightful place in Washington, D.C., while committing to growing the bureau in Colorado and across the West. It is critical that we maintain a robust presence in both so that the agency can best serve public lands and all Americans.
Gwen Lachelt is a former county commissioner of La Plata County, Colorado, and the executive director of Western Leaders Network, a nonpartisan nonprofit organization of local and tribal elected officials across the Interior West who work to advance conservation initiatives and climate solutions.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
Pfizer submits promising data to FDA from vaccine trial with kids ages 5-11
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Pfizer and BioNTech have submitted data to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday from a trial on the effects of the COVID-19 vaccine on children between 5-12 years old.
At this time, only children as young as 12 are able to get the Pfizer vaccine.
The Phase 2/3 trial resulted in “robust neutralizing antibody responses” for the children, who received two doses that were smaller than what has been administered to everyone else. The strong immune response came one month after getting the second dose, according to the companies.
“We are pleased to be able to submit data to regulatory authorities for this group of school-aged children before the start of the winter season,” said Dr. Ugur Sahin, CEO and co-founder of BioNTech. “The safety profile and immunogenicity data in children aged 5 to 11 years vaccinated at a lower dose are consistent with those we have observed with our vaccine in other older populations at a higher dose.”
The side effects were also “generally comparable” to the ones that people who are 16-25 years old experienced, according to the companies.
The trial included 2,268 participants who were 5 to 11 years of age and received a 10 µg (microgram) dose level in a two-dose regimen.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only one approved by the FDA for people 16 years and up. It also has Emergency Use Authorization for kids 12-15 years old.
U.S. officials recently allowed certain populations who received the Pfizer vaccine to get booster shots — a third dose administered six months after the last dose to combat waning immunity.
The booster shot is available to eligible people who have received the two-dose Pfizer vaccine at least six months ago. They include people 65 and older as well as people over 18 who have underlying medical conditions, who work in high-risk settings and who live in high-risk settings.
Clinical trial testing Ivermectin, two other drugs against COVID open for signups
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WSPA) — A new clinical trial that’s aimed at testing the effectiveness of three common drugs against COVID-19 is now open to all U.S. residents who have tested positive.
The study, conducted by the Duke Clinical Research Institute, is a nationwide double-blind study expected to enroll nearly 15,000 participants from across the United States and hopes to discover new COVID-19 treatments using already existing drugs.
The nationwide effort is called ACTIV-6 and is testing three drugs:
- Fluticasone, also known as Flonase, a corticosteroid often used for asthma or chronic obstructive pulmonary disease that is delivered via inhaler.
- Fluvoxamine, an antidepressant in pill form.
- Ivermectin, which is used to treat parasitic infections in both humans and livestock.
The Food and Drug Administration urges against taking Ivermectin to treat COVID-19, but some COVID patients are advocating for the option to take it in hospitals. The trial will allow researchers to test the drug in a safe and controlled environment.
“We have treatments for people with severe COVID-19 who are at high risk for hospitalization or death, but they are complex to administer,” said Adrian Hernandez, MD, the study’s administrative principal investigator in a release. “Currently, there are no approved prescription medications that can be easily given at home to treat mild-to-moderate symptoms of the virus early in its course to prevent worsening of COVID-19.”
Researchers at the Medical University of South Carolina (MUSC) are part of the study.
“As I was telling people, if you don’t believe in Ivermectin — or if you do believe in it — this is your chance to contribute to us understanding whether it works or not,” Dr. Leslie Lenert, director of the Biomedical Informatics Center at MUSC, said.
People interested are required to be over 30 years old, have a positive COVID-19 test in the past 10 days and have experienced at least two COVID-19 symptoms within the past seven days. Symptoms include fatigue, difficulty breathing, fever, cough, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, body aches, chills, headache, sore throat, nasal symptoms and/or new loss of sense of taste or smell.
If you meet those requirements, you can sign up and be randomly assigned to one of the three treatments or a placebo.
Once you’re accepted into the trial, the central pharmacies mail the study drug and a pulse oximeter to your home.
Then, participants will take the study medication as directed, fill out daily surveys online and respond to phone call questionnaires on days 14 and 28.
After 90 days, the participants each receive a $100 Amazon gift card as a thank-you gesture for their time and participation in the clinical trial.
Anyone interested in participating in the ACTIV-6 study can call (843)-792-4675 or visit the study website.
Hazelwood experiences ‘network malfunction’ delaying bus routes
Posted:Updated:
HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The Hazelwood School District has experienced a “districtwide network malfunction” Tuesday morning causing bus routes to be delayed.
The district said it has also impacted multiple computer systems and not only are bus routes delayed but “other services may be delayed.”
They said they are “working to identify all the systems impacted” in order to solve the problem.
Continue to refresh this story for the latest updates.
Schools in St. Charles County decide when quarantined students can return
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County schools are changing how they deal with COVID tracing Tuesday morning.
Schools can now decide when students who are quarantined can return to the classroom as long as they wear a mask. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlman said health officials and school districts will have more discretion in setting contact tracing and quarantine guidelines.
The council tabled a resolution that would have eliminated quarantine orders for schools. The measure would have left those rules up to individual school boards. The St. Charles County Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution opposing any federal COVID vaccine mandates.
Pac-12 bowl projections: Oregon on track for the playoff, ASU to the Alamo, outlooks improve for OSU and Washington
With the first month of the 2021 season complete, several Pac-12 teams face daunting climbs to the six-win mark needed for bowl eligibility.
Arizona looks utterly and completely doomed, and Colorado isn’t far behind. The Buffaloes are dead last in the country in scoring against FBS opponents (6.7 points per game).
A few others have shown enough life at various points to make mini-winning streaks possible. It doesn’t take much for the bowl math to improve, but with each passing week, margin for error slips away.
We envision at least one team falling a single victory short of the postseason requirement and looking back on a bungled September opportunity against a Group of Five or FCS opponent as the fateful result.
The top contenders for that unfortunate end-game are Washington (the loss to Montana), Washington State (to Utah State), Cal (to Nevada) and Utah (to San Diego State).
For the first time, the Hotline’s bowl projections include the remaining schedule for each team in order to provide context on the road ahead.
College Football PlayoffTeam: Oregon (4-0/1-0)Home games (four): Cal, Colorado, Washington State, Oregon StateRoad games (four): Stanford, UCLA, Washington, UtahComment: In the event they finish as a one-loss Pac-12 champion and need a boost to their CFP candidacy, the Ducks would want to face the highest-ranked team possible from the South in Las Vegas. Only ASU and UCLA currently have one loss. Oregon needs the winner of this weekend’s showdown in the Rose Bowl to keep rolling.
Rose Bowl (vs. Big Ten)Team: UCLA (3-1/1-0)Home games (four): ASU, Oregon, Colorado, CalRoad games (four): Arizona, Washington, Utah, USCComment: If Oregon jumps into the CFP, everyone else would move up one rung, with the Rose Bowl taking the highest-ranked team available. The UCLA-ASU winner on Saturday night will have a significant advantage considering the selection committee’s emphasis on head-to-head results.
Alamo Bowl (vs. Big 12)Team: Arizona State (3-1/ 1-0)Home games (four): Stanford, Washington State, USC, ArizonaRoad games (four): UCLA, Utah, Washington, Oregon StateComment: The Sun Devils were hardly impressive in their only road game thus far (at BYU), and all four remaining trips are difficult. (The visits to Seattle and Corvallis are back-to-back in November.) But the home schedule creates multiple pathways to the six-win mark.
Las Vegas Bowl (vs. Big Ten)Team: Oregon State (3-1/ 1-0)Home games (four): Washington, Utah, Stanford, ASURoad games (four): Washington State, Cal, Colorado, OregonComment: The victory at USC tilted the bowl math in OSU’s favor, effectively offsetting its loss at Purdue. The Beavers need three more wins for their first postseason berth since 2013 and, at this point, should be favored in at least six games. They couldn’t have asked for better positioning at the start of October.
Holiday Bowl (vs. ACC)Team: Utah (2-2/1-0)Home games (four): ASU, UCLA, Oregon, ColoradoRoad games (four): USC, Oregon State, Stanford, ArizonaComment: Of note in the Pac-12 bowl selection process: The Alamo, Las Vegas and Holiday bowls are not required to invite teams based on order-of-finish; they can skip one for another so long as there isn’t more than a one-game difference in conference record. But starting with the Sun Bowl, teams are slotted based strictly on conference record.
Sun Bowl (vs. ACC)Team: Washington (2-2/1-0)Home games (four): UCLA, Oregon, ASU, Washington StateRoad games (four): Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford, ColoradoComment: The bowl math hasn’t turn indisputably positive just yet for the Huskies, especially given recent history: They have lost six in a row at Stanford and four of their last six at Arizona and were awful in Boulder in 2019. It’s not difficult to sketch a scenario in which UW has five wins entering the Apple Cup.
LA Bowl (vs. Mountain West)Team: Stanford (2-2/1-1)Home games (five): Oregon, Washington, Utah, Cal, Notre DameRoad games (three): ASU, Washington State, Oregon StateComment: The rugged September schedule provides a back-end bonus with just three remaining road games. A victory over Oregon this weekend would reconfigure the math while a loss would likely turn Washington, Utah and Cal into must-win games. And all three are quite winnable.
ESPN bowl (Gasparilla, Armed Forces or First Responders)Team: USC (2-2/1-2)Home games (four): Utah, Arizona, UCLA, Brigham YoungRoad games (four): Colorado, Notre Dame, ASU, CalComment: For all their deficiencies, the Trojans have a reasonable path into the postseason due to a manageable upcoming schedule: It pays to play in the same division as Colorado and Arizona. Win those, and they should cobble together the fifth and sixth victories somewhere, somehow.
Non-qualifierTeam: Arizona (0-4/0-1)Home games (four): UCLA, Washington, Cal, UtahRoad games (four): Colorado, USC, Washington State, ASUComment: Spoiler alert: The Wildcats have taken on the role of spoiler. Even if Jordan McCloud provides a significant lift, they won’t win more than three games. More likely, the Wildcats finish 2-10 or 1-11.
Non-qualifierTeam: Cal (1-3/0-1)Home games (four): Washington State, Colorado, Oregon State, USCRoad games (four): Oregon, Arizona, Stanford, UCLAComment: Combine the five-point home loss to Nevada with the two-point road loss to TCU and the overtime loss at Washington, and the Bears have missed more opportunities than any team in the conference. That triple-whammy of wasted chances couldn’t possibly come back to haunt them, could it?
Non-qualifierTeam: Colorado (1-3/0-1)Home games (four): USC, Arizona, Oregon State, WashingtonRoad games (four): Cal, Oregon, UCLA, UtahComment: If the offense simply made incremental improvement, CU’s prospects for victory would increase exponentially. But the schedule is a huge problem: The Buffs need to win five out of eight and play UCLA and Oregon on the road. They need a Flatirons miracle.
Non-qualifierTeam: Washington State (1-3/0-2)Home games (four): Oregon State, Stanford, Brigham Young, ArizonaRoad games (four): Cal, ASU, Oregon, WashingtonComment: At this point, the best-case scenario for WSU is an Apple Cup victory that eliminates the Huskies from the bowl race. Because we can’t find five wins for the Cougars within that lineup of eight, not given the way BYU’s playing.
Expect sunshine and high temps near 90 Tuesday
St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:
ST. LOUIS – Another unseasonably warm day is on tap for the Bi-state area Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures will warm through the 70s Tuesday morning up to near 90 Tuesday afternoon with slightly high temperatures in the city. Tuesday night will be mainly clear with a low in the upper-60s.
Wednesday will start sunny, but some clouds will begin to fill in during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper-80s.
Unsettled weather in the form of scattered showers and some spotty storms will be the rule Thursday through Sunday. These will not be all-day rains, but there will be rain around at times each day into the weekend.
NLDS tickets on sale as Cardinals return to Busch Stadium tonight
ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium will be rocking Tuesday night as the Cardinals return home with a historic winning streak and a chance to make the playoffs.
It’s fair to call this the calm before the Cardinal nation storm. You can bet Redbird fans will give the team a huge welcome home ovation when they take the field Tuesday night against the Brewers.
The Cardinals extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 4-2 victory over the Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Redbirds’ 16 game winning streak is the longest in franchise history and the longest by any National League team since 1951. In addition to trying to keep the streak going, the Cardinals can also clinch a playoff birth as the second wildcard team with a win Tuesday.
One more win will ensure the Cardinals play at least one post-season game. That wildcard game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6 and the Cardinals would be on the road playing either the Dodgers or the Giants.
Cardinals playoff tickets for a potential National League Divisional Series go on sale at noon Tuesday. If the Cardinals make the NLDS as a wild card team, they would host game three on Monday, October 11 and game four, if necessary, on Tuesday, October 12. Tickets for potential NLDS playoff games start at just $20. They are available at cardinals.com/postseason or by calling 314-345-9000.
Ptarmigan fire forces 200 homes to be evacuated in Silverthorne
A wildfire sparked above Silverthorne on Monday, prompting a scramble of firefighting, aerial attacks and evacuations.
While the blaze immediately threatens no homes, evacuations were underway within an hour of the fire’s first reports. As of Tuesday morning, the upper and lower Hamilton Creek neighborhoods have been evacuated, with those in the adjacent Angler Mountain Ranch and South 40 neighborhoods were placed under a pre-evacuation notice.
“Our top priority is public safety,” said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in a news release. “We prefer to err more on the side of caution and make sure that we have everybody out before there is an imminent threat.”
The Ptarmigan fire is primarily on White River National Forest property, burning heavy mixed timber, including dense stands of dead-standing and downfall lodgepole pines. So far, it has scarred between 25 and 40 acres of land, about 30 acres east of Silverthorne.
Summit Middle School, which is still hosting school, is the site of an American Red Cross evacuation shelter. It’s located at 158 School Road in Frisco.
As early as Monday evening, a helicopter and three planes were working the fire. Summit Fire & EMS, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and the U.S. Forest Service are involved in handling the blaze. Additional resources are expected to arrive Tuesday.
“We will have a presence in those neighborhoods through the night to monitor the fire,” said Summit Fire & EMS Chief Travis Davis in a release. “Our goal is to keep the fire away from developed areas and hit it hard in the morning.”
Weather is expected to turn Tuesday evening into Wednesday as a front moves into the area. Temperatures are expected to drop with rain moving into the region.
Trails in and around Ptarmigan and Angler Mountain have been closed.
Good morning. The #ptarmiganfire is burning over about 30 acres above Silverthorne in Summit County this morning and the Hamilton Creek neighborhood is under mandatory evacuation orders. @CPRNews pic.twitter.com/xwKLB8lZW8
— Hart W. Van Denburg (@hartoutwest) September 28, 2021
Wildfire map
Click markers for details, use buttons to change what wildfires are shown. Map data is automatically updated by government agencies and could lag real-time events. Incident types are numbered 1-5 — a type 1 incident is a large, complex wildfire affecting people and critical infrastructure, a type 5 incident is a small wildfire with few personnel involved. Find more information about incident types at the bottom of this page.
Ballwin residents believe aldermen ‘sold us all out’ by approving new apartment development
BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin residents filled Ballwin City Hall, many in opposition of a proposed development. In the end, the residents didn’t get the result they wanted.
The Ballwin Board of Alderman voted yes to bringing the new 7-story apartment building next to Vlasis Park.
The apartment building will house nearly 200 units. The new structure will replace the Old Ballwin City Hall and JB Auto and Tire.
Residents say they’re disappointed in the city’s lack of transparency. They say the board of alderman passing the new development is breaking a promise to citizens.
“The board sold us all out. They had all the residents in there. There wasn’t anybody for it; no one was for it. And they still passed it,” said Ballwin resident Shane Early. “So, somebody is being paid. I don’t know who it is…I don’t know what is going on.”
But there were a few residents in favor of the outcome.
“By being right next to the park it’s obviously in walking distance and as people mentioned, there’s going to be hundreds of new people here. All of which can enjoy their house right outside their house,” Wesley Wu said.
One resident called the proposal a monstrosity and told the board of alderman the developer will just use them and be on their way.
Suggest a Correction
