COINDEKS.ORG – Staking Aggregator Is a New Step in the Development of Blockchain Technologies and the DeFi Sector

The crisis of 2020 led to the fact that many countries lowered the refinancing rate in order to provide their economies with cheaper loans.

The economy needs money, cheap and affordable loans. All this has led to the fact that even countries with negative refinancing rates have appeared.

Negative rates mean free loans. However, negative rates lead to the fact that depositors have to pay for making deposits in banks. This contributes to a huge outflow of deposits from banks.

But people need to invest money somewhere. During the crisis, the shares of many companies fell and investments in securities also carried increased risk.

Therefore, more and more people are paying attention to the DeFi sector and to the opportunities that decentralized finance offers to the world.

DeFi unites people from all over the world, makes financial services accessible to everyone. Until now, banking and financial services are not available to many people.

People in the poorest countries, as well as the least protected segments of the population, are particularly suffering. DeFi makes financial services accessible to everyone, and DeFi is also a great opportunity to make money on staking and various financial tools.

Different DeFi platforms offer various conditions for staking, that is, receiving passive income for blocking their assets in wallets. Coindeks knows about different conditions for staking on various platforms. Knowing this feature, Coindeks has created a new and unique product on the market.

Coindeks.org is a DeFi staking and mining aggregator.

The system automatically analyzes the DeFi staking conditions on the leading DEX, and adds user tokens to the most profitable and secure directions.

Thanks to Coindeks, any user, regardless of his place of residence, citizenship and social status, receives the highest profit in DeFi staking.

Now users do not need to monitor the profits paid by different DeFi platforms in order to choose the most favorable and suitable investment conditions for themselves. The Coindeks platform will find the most profitable pools for all investments of its clients.

The platform carefully checks what other DeFi projects offer, closely monitoring the state of the market in order to choose the most favorable conditions for everyone.

The DeFi sector is developing very quickly and it is very difficult to keep track of all the opportunities that the market offers. This requires a lot of experience and time.

Now there are a huge number of new DeFi projects and it is difficult to understand them even for professionals. For beginners, it is almost impossible to check the variety of opportunities that the market offers.

Coindeks gives access to all the features of DeFi to all users, both experienced investors and traders, and beginners.

