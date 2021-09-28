News
Frozen potstickers recalled after plastic found in them
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A California-based food manufacturer issued a recall for over 33,000 pounds of frozen potstickers.
Customers reported finding clear, flexible and hard plastic in the “Ling Ling Potstickers Chicken & Vegetable” produced by Ajinomoto Foods North America Inc.
The impacted 4.2-pound bags have a “best by” date of Oct. 22, 2022, on the label and a lot code of 1911203.
“The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P20069” printed on the back of the package. These items were shipped to distribution centers in California and Washington and from there sent to retailer locations,” according to the USDA Food Safety and Inspection Service.
No one has reported any adverse reactions, the USDA said Friday. However, anyone who may have purchased the Ling Ling potstickers should throw the product away or return it to the place it was bought.
The potstickers are sold at grocery stores such as Target, Price Chopper, and Shoprite.
Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854).
News
DEA warns of ‘alarming increase’ in fake prescription pills containing fentanyl
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Public Safety Alert issued Monday in Washington, D.C., warns of the “alarming increase” of fake prescription pills containing fentanyl and methamphetamine. The pills are sometimes deadly, and are being mass-produced by criminal drug networks.
The alert, the first issued by the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) in six years, says 9.5 million counterfeit pills have been seized so far this year, which is more than the last two years combined. The agency warns that the pills have been seized in every U.S. state in “unprecedented quantities.”
DEA testing indicates a dramatic rise in the number of counterfeit pills containing at least two milligrams of fentanyl – which is considered a deadly dose and could fit on the tip of a pencil.
“The United States is facing an unprecedented crisis of overdose deaths fueled by illegally manufactured fentanyl and methamphetamine,” said Anne Milgram, Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration. “In fact, DEA lab analyses reveal that two out of every five fake pills with fentanyl contain a potentially lethal dose … Today, we are alerting the public to this danger so that people have the information they need to protect themselves and their children.”
According to the news release, the counterfeit pills often look like real prescription opioid medications such as oxycodone (Oxycontin, Percocet), hydrocodone (Vicodin), and alprazolam (Xanax); or stimulants like amphetamines (Adderall). Fake prescription pills are widely accessible and often sold on social media and e-commerce platforms – making them available to anyone with a smartphone, including minors.
Most of the counterfeit pills brought into the United States are produced in Mexico, and China is supplying chemicals for the manufacturing of fentanyl in Mexico, according to the DEA.
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), more than 93,000 people died of a drug overdose in the United States last year. Fentanyl, the synthetic opioid most commonly found in counterfeit pills, is the primary driver of this alarming increase in overdose deaths. Drug poisonings involving methamphetamine, increasingly found to be pressed into counterfeit pills, also continue to rise as illegal pills containing methamphetamine become more widespread.
Drug trafficking is linked to violence. So far in 2021, DEA has seized more than 2,700 firearms in connection with drug trafficking investigations – a 30% increase since 2019.
News
Unvaccinated staff at Rensselaer County nursing home no longer working as vaccine mandate goes into effect
TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Rensselaer County Executive Steve McLaughlin says employees not vaccinated at Van Rensselaer Manor Nursing Home are no longer scheduled to work as the state vaccine mandate goes into effect September 27. McLaughlin says 29 out of 434 staff members are not vaccinated or do not have an exemption.
Under the state mandate, employees not vaccinated or declaring a religious or medical exemption will be considered as essentially resigned from their position at care facilities. McLaughlin says he expects at least some of those 29 employees will be vaccinated in the coming hours.
McLaughlin says he hopes the state will allow for a two-week period to allow more employees at care facilities to be vaccinated or declare a religious exemption, if it is decided that such exemptions are allowed.
“This mandate from the previous administration is being implemented as there is no firm plan on how to fill vacancies created by the mandate,” said McLaughlin. “There are already staffing shortages at care facilities across the state, and this will make it worse.”
Former Governor Andrew Cuomo announced this state mandate on July 28. The mandate allows for state employees to get regular testing instead of getting vaccinated. However, health care workers do not have a choice. They need to get vaccinated or have an exemption.
News
Vermont monitors spread of disease that often kills deer
MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is monitoring the spread of a deadly viral disease in deer in a neighboring state and investigating possible cases in Vermont.
New York has documented cases of epizootic hemorrhagic disease in several counties in the Hudson Valley, including some that border Vermont, the department said Thursday. The disease is spread to deer by biting midges, sometimes called no-see-ums. It does not spread from deer to deer and humans cannot get infected from deer or bites of midges, the department said.
“Vermont Fish and Wildlife is on heightened alert in the Castleton area where several dead deer have recently been reported,” the department said in a release. “Unfortunately, biologists have not been able to examine any of these deer before the samples decomposed.”
Outbreaks can temporarily lower the size of a local deer population but do not have a significant impact regionally on the number of deer, officials said. The disease regularly occurs in southern states and outbreaks happen sporadically in the Northeast where deer have no immunity to this virus. There is no treatment or way to prevent the disease. Midges die in the first hard frost, ending the outbreak.
Vermonters who see sick or dead deer should report them to the Fish and Wildlife department through the local game warden.
News
How to get free Starbucks this week
(WCMH) — Starbucks is offering a free cup of coffee to customers Wednesday to celebrate National Coffee Day and its 50th anniversary.
“Starbucks is marking the milestone anniversary with their customers to share how grateful they are for being part of their community and daily life,” the company said in a press release.
To receive the free cup of Pike Place Roast brewed coffee, either hot or iced, customers must bring their own clean reusable cup inside a participating café.
Pike Place Roast, named after the original Starbucks store’s location in Seattle’s Pike Place Market, is Starbucks’s signature medium roast coffee.
“Pike Place Roast represents Starbucks decades of coffee roasting experience, knowledge and passion,” said Starbucks, whose first store opened in 1971.
Reusable cups can be up to 20 oz. (venti sized), limited to one per customer, in-store only, with no order ahead, drive-thru orders or modifiers.
To find a Starbucks location, go to Starbucks.com/store-locator or the Starbucks Reserve store locator online.
News
Supply chain problems may hit Christmas decorations
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WXIN) — Christmas may still be three months away, but some business owners say they are already running into issues stocking their shelves.
“We’re definitely seeing supply chain issues,” says Lisa Bennett, owner of Black Sheep Gifts in Indiana. “We’re just not getting our inventory in, certainly not in a timely manner.” Right now, Black Sheep Gifts is loaded with various Halloween gifts and décor, but behind the scenes, the Christmas hustle has already started.
“If there’s things that you want for the holidays, that you know that are on people’s holiday list, you need to get it while you can,” says Bennet. “Because if we run out, I don’t know when or if we’ll be able to get more in.”
Bennett says the pandemic has brought on a series of supply chain issues. She says that rising shipping costs and labor shortages have been a problem for months, so she placed her Christmas inventory orders months in advance hoping they would arrive in time. “Our November-December sales typically make up about 35%-40% of our annual sales, so it’s a big deal for us to make sure that we can capture those big holiday sales,” explained Bennett.
At Sullivan Hardware & Garden, Christmas trees, wreaths, and garlands are just some of the items running low due to pandemic-related supply chain issues. “The skyrocketing price of a (shipping) container is shocking, just shocking,” says owner Pat Sullivan.
Sullivan says he is paying more than three times the typical cost for artificial Christmas trees this year due to rising shipping costs. He says that, generally, the retailer fronts most of the extra costs, but some of that cost will lead to higher prices. “People might have their heart set on a 10-foot tree and might have to take a 9-foot, you know, because all of them might not make it. We’re just not sure yet,” says Sullivan.
Other items, Sullivan says, will not be worth the higher cost and simply will not get stocked at all. “If what’s on the container—you just have to look at it—if it pushed the price too high, you just don’t bring it in,” he says.
Both Sullivan and Bennett agree that it’s an issue that’s only gotten worse as the pandemic drags on, so shopping early is your best bet. “Typically, people come shopping, and we’ll hear around Halloween, ‘Oh, I’ll have to come back at the holidays,’ but if you come back at the holidays, there’s just no guarantee that you’re going to find anything,” says Bennett.
News
The number of COVID cases reported in Capital Region school districts
ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- The New York States COVID-19 Report Card that shows the number of cases in every public school district statewide, as well as private and charter schools and BOCES programs was available Monday. It was the first time the public could see how each district is affected since the beginning of the 2021-2022 school year.
Locally, cases reported since September 1, were generally low in all the districts NEWS10 looked at on Monday afternoon. Larger districts Albany (52), Gloversville (44), Schenectady (39), and Ballston Spa (34) have the highest number of cases among students and teachers, while the districts of Johnsburg, North Greenbush, Salem, and Sharon Spings reported no cases.
The Capital Region has the fourth-lowest number of cases (1,390) out of all regions in New York, as of September 27. New York City has the highest (6,234), and Mohawk Valley the lowest (804).
Below are tables for each county with individual school district information. For case information in private or charter schools, a BOCES program, or district not listed below, check the states’s COVID-19 Report Card.
Albany County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Albany City School District
|47
|5
|Berne-Knox Westerlo Central School District
|5
|2
|Bethlehem Central School District
|4
|1
|Cohoes City School District
|17
|4
|Green Island Union Free School District
|2
|0
|Guilderland Central School District
|16
|2
|Menands Union Free School District
|2
|0
|North Colonie School District
|26
|4
|Ravena Coeymans Selkirk Central School District
|11
|1
|South Colonie Central School District
|18
|1
|Voorheesville Central School District
|7
|0
|Watervliet City School District
|14
|2
Columbia County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Chatham Central School District
|2
|0
|Germantown Central School District
|4
|0
|Hudson City School District
|7
|1
|Ichabod Crane Central School District
|28
|2
|New Lebanon Central School District
|2
|0
|Taconic Hills Central School District
|10
|6
Fulton County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Broadalbin Perth School District
|8
|2
|Gloversville School District
|37
|7
|Johnstown School District
|16
|4
|Mayfield School District
|8
|3
|Northville School District
|1
|1
|Wheelerville Union Free School District
|1
|0
Greene County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Cairo Durham Central School District
|5
|2
|Catskill Central School District
|2
|4
|Coxsackie-Athens School District
|4
|2
|Greenville Central School District
|9
|0
|Hunter-Tannersville Central School District
|1
|0
|Windham Ashland Jewett Central School District
|0
|0
Montgomery County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Greater Amsterdam Central School District
|18
|3
|Canajoharie Central School District
|22
|5
|Fonda Fultonville Central School District
|10
|1
|Fort Plain Central School District
|11
|0
|Oppenheim-Ephratah-St. Johnsville Central School District
|4
|0
Rensselaer County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Averill Park School District
|12
|1
|Berlin School District
|5
|0
|Brittonkill (Brunswick) Central School District
|8
|0
|East Greenbush School District
|14
|2
|Hoosic Valley School District
|13
|3
|Hoosick Falls School District
|9
|2
|Lansingburgh School District
|10
|6
|North Greenbush School District
|0
|0
|Rensselaer City School District
|6
|4
|Schodack School District
|2
|0
|Troy City School District
|24
|2
|Wynantskill School District
|1
|0
Saratoga County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Ballston Spa Central School District
|31
|3
|Burnt Hills- Ballston Lake Central School District
|9
|0
|Corinth Central School District
|4
|0
|Edinburg Common School
|2
|1
|Galway Central School District
|4
|9
|Hadley-Luzerne Central School District
|4
|0
|Mechanicville City School District
|7
|1
|Saratoga Springs City School District
|26
|2
|Schuylerville Central School District
|1
|0
|Shenendehowa Central School District
|20
|3
|South Glens Falls Central School District
|29
|2
|Stillwater Central School District
|12
|0
|Waterford-Halfmoon Central School District
|7
|1
Schenectady County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Duanesburg School District
|2
|0
|Mohonasen School District
|10
|0
|Niskayuna School District
|9
|0
|Schalmont School District
|22
|0
|Schenectady City School District
|33
|6
|Scotia-Glenville School District
|8
|1
Schoharie County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Cobleskill-Richmondville Central School District
|9
|1
|Jefferson Central School District
|7
|3
|Sharon Springs Central School District
|0
|0
Warren County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Glens Falls Central School District
|16
|1
|Johnsburg Central School District
|0
|0
|Lake George School District
|10
|1
|North Warren Central School District
|5
|0
|Queensbury Union Free School District
|20
|6
|Warrensburg Central School District
|3
|0
Washington County
|School District
|Students
|Teachers/staff
|Argyle Central School District
|0
|1
|Cambridge Central School District
|2
|0
|Fort Ann Central School District
|6
|0
|Granville Central School District
|19
|0
|Greenwich Central School District
|9
|1
|Hartford Central School District
|2
|0
|Hudson Falls Central School District
|28
|3
|Salem Central School District
|0
|0
|Whitehall Central School District
|12
|2
News
Ex-Vermonter arrested in Alaska, charged with threat to kill local relatives
(NEXSTAR) – A DiGiorno customer’s complaint about finding the wrong pies in a box labeled as pepperoni pizza has led to the recall of roughly 27,872 pounds of pizza.
Nestle USA Inc. is recalling the frozen DiGiorno Crispy Pan Crust pies because they may actually contain a different type of pizza – DiGiorno’s “three meat” frozen pizza – which is made with a textured soy protein that is a known allergen, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).
News
New York moves forward with $15 minimum wage despite labor shortage
NEW YORK (WWTI) — New York State is continuing with its plan to implement its $15 minimum wage. The New York State Department of Labor announced on Monday that the state’s minimum wage phase-in will continue. The next steps are set to take effect on December 31, 2021.
According to the DOL, this next phase will require the minimum wage to be increased to $15 per hour on Long Island and Westchester, matching the minimum wage already set in New York City. All other areas will be required to raise the minimum wage to $13.20 per hour based on economic factors and indices.
Below is the general minimum wage scheduled for New York State.
|12/31/16
|12/31/17
|12/31/18
|12/31/19
|12/31/20
|12/31/21
|NYC- 11 or more employees
|$11.00
|$13.00
|$15.00
|$15.00
|$15.00
|$15.00
|NYC- 10 or fewer employees
|$10.50
|$12.00
|$13.50
|$15.00
|$15.00
|$15.00
|Long Island and Westchester
|$10.00
|$11.00
|$12.00
|$13.00
|$14.00
|$15.00
|Remainder of New York State
|$9.70
|$10.40
|$11.10
|$11.80
|$12.50
|$13.20
This announcement follows a required report by the Division of the Budget, which found evidence of pressure for wages to rise in the midst of the ongoing labor shortage.
“Companies, particularly those that employ low-wage workers, are already raising wages and in some cases offering incentives to hire amid a labor shortage that is showing no sign of abating, and it makes sense to raise the wage floor now and continue supporting New York’s families while providing a predictable path forward for businesses,” Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon said in a press release. “With today’s action, we are continuing the work of building back with equity and justice.”
Findings from the Division of the Budget’s Minimum Wage Report included that the low-wage sector was the most impacted by the pandemic. The report stated that 57.2% of the private sector losses were in retail trade, health care and social assistance, leisure and hospitality. Additionally, results from the Survey of Consumer Expectations suggested that the pandemic has caused some workers to reassess the value of their labor.
The DOL stated that future increases in the remainder of New York State will be based on an indexed schedule. This will be set by the Director of the Division of the Budget in consultation with the Department of Labor following an annual review of the impact.
News
Suicide Prevention Awareness Month centers breaking mental health stigma
(WFFF) — September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month, and the Department of Mental Health and Vermont’s advocacy groups want you to know how to make a difference. Suicide is the second leading cause of death among Vermonters ages 15 to 34.
Even so, Laurie Emerson, executive director of NAMI Vermont, says conversations about mental health have grown more open and accessible. “We’ve been more open about it, and we’ve realized we all have mental health, and we all need support,” she says.
Emerson says those discussions can take many forms, whether it’s a conversation with a friend, visiting a community mental health center, or calling the Suicide Prevention Hotline during a crisis. Emerson added that next year, there will be a new lifeline, which can be reached by dialing 988.
NAMI Vermont is also pushing for mobile crisis teams in Vermont. “Let’s be able to meet people where they’re at to give them the support that they need,” Emerson said. “What we really want to do is keep people out of the emergency room to ensure they’re getting the help that they need when they need it.”
Alex Raeburn, the Vermont Department of Mental Health’s data and outreach coordinator, says there’s been a particular focus on helping employees create work environments free of mental health stigma. “There’s a lot of opportunities to just really check in, be mindful of where everyone is, and how their mental health is being affected,” Raeburn said. “Not just by these extreme circumstances we’ve all been dealing with for the last year and a half, but also just to make this a norm.”
Emerson also highlighted the importance of support groups. She first got involved with NAMI Vermont by going to meetings with a family member. Although it might not be a preferred method for some, there can be strength in numbers.
“I was able to connect with other families who were going through the same experiences I was going through, and we were able to talk to each other very openly and honestly,” Emerson said. “Sometimes talking with people other than family is really helpful, because they understand what you’re going through.”
On October 9, NAMI Vermont will host its annual NAMIWalks event. The fundraiser will be an in-person event and a virtual experience. Participants will meet on the lawn of the First Unitarian Universalist Society of Burlington for a walk and a BBQ.
If you or someone you know is thinking about or planning to take their own life, there is help available:
News
Meeting in Poestenkill Monday night to discuss PFOA found at local school and homes
POESTENKILL, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A community meeting will be September 27 at 7 p.m. in Poestenkill to discuss PFOA found in the drinking water at a local school and nearby homes. PFOA is a toxic chemical which can cause serious health problems.
PFOA was found in drinking wells at Algonquin Middle School in Poestenkill and in nearby residential wells. The school has shut off water fountains since learning of the drinking water problem.
It was standing room only Monday night at the Poestenskill VFW where residents shared their concerns to members of the Poestenskill Town Board, the Rensselaer County Health Department, the NYS Department of Health and the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation.
The Poestenkill Town Board says they are in the early stages and no major decisions have been made yet.
Residents say they want to get forever chemicals out of their water. Poestenkill Town Board Member Eric Wohlleber says action needs to be taken.
“They need to be doing free testing in Poestenskill and they need to be doing free testing in Poestenkill tomorrow,” said he.
The town is working the state on addressing frequent testing, as well as finding the source.
“We need to know what the source is, we need to know where the plume is and we need to know where the plume is not,” said Wohlleber.
The town says they have long term goals put in place such as Troy water connection or getting EPA grants such as the Clean Water Act.
Residents say they just want some answers.
“We need more testing in local areas, they need to put the filters on the wells that need them and let us know that we are safe or not safe, so I can go on living my life,” said Evan, a resident in Poestenkill.
This chemical was also found in drinking water in Hoosick Falls and Petersburg, also in Rensselaer County.
Speakers include:
- Bob Brunet, Poestenkill Public Health Coordinator
- NYS Department of Environmental Conservation
- NYS Department of Health
- Rensselaer County Health Department (invited)
- Judith Enck, former EPA Regional Administrator and resident of Poestenkill
- Michele Baker, NY Water Project and resident of Hoosick Falls
The meeting will also be available on Zoom. Participants on Zoom can enter comments or questions in the chat portion of the meeting.
The NYS DOH will be holding a drinking water quality council meeting on October 5, 1:30 – 4 PM.
Due to current COVID-19 precautions, the meeting will be held via live Webcasting only at the following link.
The public may write and submit comments during the meeting through a portal on the live webcast. The comments will then be read into the public record.
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
