Hazelwood experiences ‘network malfunction’ delaying bus routes

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Posted: / Updated:

Hazelwood West High School

HAZELWOOD, Mo. – The Hazelwood School District has experienced a “districtwide network malfunction” Tuesday morning causing bus routes to be delayed.

The district said it has also impacted multiple computer systems and not only are bus routes delayed but “other services may be delayed.”

They said they are “working to identify all the systems impacted” in order to solve the problem.

Continue to refresh this story for the latest updates.

News

Schools in St. Charles County decide when quarantined students can return

Published

9 mins ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – St. Charles County schools are changing how they deal with COVID tracing Tuesday morning.

Schools can now decide when students who are quarantined can return to the classroom as long as they wear a mask. St. Charles County Executive Steve Ehlman said health officials and school districts will have more discretion in setting contact tracing and quarantine guidelines.

The council tabled a resolution that would have eliminated quarantine orders for schools. The measure would have left those rules up to individual school boards. The St. Charles County Council also voted unanimously to approve a resolution opposing any federal COVID vaccine mandates.

Continue Reading

News

Pac-12 bowl projections: Oregon on track for the playoff, ASU to the Alamo, outlooks improve for OSU and Washington

Published

18 mins ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

With the first month of the 2021 season complete, several Pac-12 teams face daunting climbs to the six-win mark needed for bowl eligibility.

Arizona looks utterly and completely doomed, and Colorado isn’t far behind. The Buffaloes are dead last in the country in scoring against FBS opponents (6.7 points per game).

A few others have shown enough life at various points to make mini-winning streaks possible. It doesn’t take much for the bowl math to improve, but with each passing week, margin for error slips away.

We envision at least one team falling a single victory short of the postseason requirement and looking back on a bungled September opportunity against a Group of Five or FCS opponent as the fateful result.

The top contenders for that unfortunate end-game are Washington (the loss to Montana), Washington State (to Utah State), Cal (to Nevada) and Utah (to San Diego State).

For the first time, the Hotline’s bowl projections include the remaining schedule for each team in order to provide context on the road ahead.

College Football PlayoffTeam: Oregon (4-0/1-0)Home games (four): Cal, Colorado, Washington State, Oregon StateRoad games (four): Stanford, UCLA, Washington, UtahComment: In the event they finish as a one-loss Pac-12 champion and need a boost to their CFP candidacy, the Ducks would want to face the highest-ranked team possible from the South in Las Vegas. Only ASU and UCLA currently have one loss. Oregon needs the winner of this weekend’s showdown in the Rose Bowl to keep rolling.

Rose Bowl (vs. Big Ten)Team: UCLA (3-1/1-0)Home games (four): ASU, Oregon, Colorado, CalRoad games (four): Arizona, Washington, Utah, USCComment: If Oregon jumps into the CFP, everyone else would move up one rung, with the Rose Bowl taking the highest-ranked team available. The UCLA-ASU winner on Saturday night will have a significant advantage considering the selection committee’s emphasis on head-to-head results.

Alamo Bowl (vs. Big 12)Team: Arizona State (3-1/ 1-0)Home games (four): Stanford, Washington State, USC, ArizonaRoad games (four): UCLA, Utah, Washington, Oregon StateComment: The Sun Devils were hardly impressive in their only road game thus far (at BYU), and all four remaining trips are difficult. (The visits to Seattle and Corvallis are back-to-back in November.) But the home schedule creates multiple pathways to the six-win mark.

Las Vegas Bowl (vs. Big Ten)Team: Oregon State (3-1/ 1-0)Home games (four): Washington, Utah, Stanford, ASURoad games (four): Washington State, Cal, Colorado, OregonComment: The victory at USC tilted the bowl math in OSU’s favor, effectively offsetting its loss at Purdue. The Beavers need three more wins for their first postseason berth since 2013 and, at this point, should be favored in at least six games. They couldn’t have asked for better positioning at the start of October.

Holiday Bowl (vs. ACC)Team: Utah (2-2/1-0)Home games (four): ASU, UCLA, Oregon, ColoradoRoad games (four): USC, Oregon State, Stanford, ArizonaComment: Of note in the Pac-12 bowl selection process: The Alamo, Las Vegas and Holiday bowls are not required to invite teams based on order-of-finish; they can skip one for another so long as there isn’t more than a one-game difference in conference record. But starting with the Sun Bowl, teams are slotted based strictly on conference record.

Sun Bowl (vs. ACC)Team: Washington (2-2/1-0)Home games (four): UCLA, Oregon, ASU, Washington StateRoad games (four): Oregon State, Arizona, Stanford, ColoradoComment: The bowl math hasn’t turn indisputably positive just yet for the Huskies, especially given recent history: They have lost six in a row at Stanford and four of their last six at Arizona and were awful in Boulder in 2019. It’s not difficult to sketch a scenario in which UW has five wins entering the Apple Cup.

LA Bowl (vs. Mountain West)Team: Stanford (2-2/1-1)Home games (five): Oregon, Washington, Utah, Cal, Notre DameRoad games (three): ASU, Washington State, Oregon StateComment: The rugged September schedule provides a back-end bonus with just three remaining road games. A victory over Oregon this weekend would reconfigure the math while a loss would likely turn Washington, Utah and Cal into must-win games. And all three are quite winnable.

ESPN bowl (Gasparilla, Armed Forces or First Responders)Team: USC (2-2/1-2)Home games (four): Utah, Arizona, UCLA, Brigham YoungRoad games (four): Colorado, Notre Dame, ASU, CalComment: For all their deficiencies, the Trojans have a reasonable path into the postseason due to a manageable upcoming schedule: It pays to play in the same division as Colorado and Arizona. Win those, and they should cobble together the fifth and sixth victories somewhere, somehow.

Non-qualifierTeam: Arizona (0-4/0-1)Home games (four): UCLA, Washington, Cal, UtahRoad games (four): Colorado, USC, Washington State, ASUComment: Spoiler alert: The Wildcats have taken on the role of spoiler. Even if Jordan McCloud provides a significant lift, they won’t win more than three games. More likely, the Wildcats finish 2-10 or 1-11.

Non-qualifierTeam: Cal (1-3/0-1)Home games (four): Washington State, Colorado, Oregon State, USCRoad games (four): Oregon, Arizona, Stanford, UCLAComment: Combine the five-point home loss to Nevada with the two-point road loss to TCU and the overtime loss at Washington, and the Bears have missed more opportunities than any team in the conference. That triple-whammy of wasted chances couldn’t possibly come back to haunt them, could it?

Non-qualifierTeam: Colorado (1-3/0-1)Home games (four): USC, Arizona, Oregon State, WashingtonRoad games (four): Cal, Oregon, UCLA, UtahComment: If the offense simply made incremental improvement, CU’s prospects for victory would increase exponentially. But the schedule is a huge problem: The Buffs need to win five out of eight and play UCLA and Oregon on the road. They need a Flatirons miracle.

Non-qualifierTeam: Washington State (1-3/0-2)Home games (four): Oregon State, Stanford, Brigham Young, ArizonaRoad games (four): Cal, ASU, Oregon, WashingtonComment: At this point, the best-case scenario for WSU is an Apple Cup victory that eliminates the Huskies from the bowl race. Because we can’t find five wins for the Cougars within that lineup of eight, not given the way BYU’s playing.

Support the Hotline: Receive three months of unlimited access for just 99 cents. Yep, that’s 99 cents for 90 days, with the option to cancel anytime. Details are here, and thanks for your support.

*** Send suggestions, comments and tips (confidentiality guaranteed) to [email protected] or call 408-920-5716

*** Follow me on Twitter: @WilnerHotline

*** Pac-12 Hotline is not endorsed or sponsored by the Pac-12 Conference, and the views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the views of the Conference.

 

Continue Reading

News

Expect sunshine and high temps near 90 Tuesday

Published

27 mins ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

St. Louis weather from FOX 2 Meteorologist Chris Higgins:

ST. LOUIS – Another unseasonably warm day is on tap for the Bi-state area Tuesday with plenty of sunshine and lighter winds. Temperatures will warm through the 70s Tuesday morning up to near 90 Tuesday afternoon with slightly high temperatures in the city. Tuesday night will be mainly clear with a low in the upper-60s.

Wednesday will start sunny, but some clouds will begin to fill in during the afternoon. High temperatures will reach the upper-80s.

Unsettled weather in the form of scattered showers and some spotty storms will be the rule Thursday through Sunday. These will not be all-day rains, but there will be rain around at times each day into the weekend.

Continue Reading

News

NLDS tickets on sale as Cardinals return to Busch Stadium tonight

Published

36 mins ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

ST. LOUIS – Busch Stadium will be rocking Tuesday night as the Cardinals return home with a historic winning streak and a chance to make the playoffs.

It’s fair to call this the calm before the Cardinal nation storm. You can bet Redbird fans will give the team a huge welcome home ovation when they take the field Tuesday night against the Brewers.

The Cardinals extended their winning streak to 16 games with a 4-2 victory over the Cubs on Sunday at Wrigley Field. The Redbirds’ 16 game winning streak is the longest in franchise history and the longest by any National League team since 1951. In addition to trying to keep the streak going, the Cardinals can also clinch a playoff birth as the second wildcard team with a win Tuesday.

One more win will ensure the Cardinals play at least one post-season game. That wildcard game is scheduled for Wednesday, October 6 and the Cardinals would be on the road playing either the Dodgers or the Giants. 

Cardinals playoff tickets for a potential National League Divisional Series go on sale at noon Tuesday. If the Cardinals make the NLDS as a wild card team, they would host game three on Monday, October 11 and game four, if necessary, on Tuesday, October 12. Tickets for potential NLDS playoff games start at just $20. They are available at cardinals.com/postseason or by calling 314-345-9000.

Continue Reading

News

Ptarmigan fire forces 200 homes to be evacuated in Silverthorne

Published

45 mins ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

A wildfire sparked above Silverthorne on Monday, prompting a scramble of firefighting, aerial attacks and evacuations.

While the blaze immediately threatens no homes, evacuations were underway within an hour of the fire’s first reports. As of Tuesday morning, the upper and lower Hamilton Creek neighborhoods have been evacuated, with those in the adjacent Angler Mountain Ranch and South 40 neighborhoods were placed under a pre-evacuation notice.

“Our top priority is public safety,” said Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons in a news release. “We prefer to err more on the side of caution and make sure that we have everybody out before there is an imminent threat.”

The Ptarmigan fire is primarily on White River National Forest property, burning heavy mixed timber, including dense stands of dead-standing and downfall lodgepole pines. So far, it has scarred between 25 and 40 acres of land, about 30 acres east of Silverthorne.

Summit Middle School, which is still hosting school, is the site of an American Red Cross evacuation shelter. It’s located at 158 School Road in Frisco.

Continue Reading

News

Ballwin residents believe aldermen ‘sold us all out’ by approving new apartment development

Published

55 mins ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

BALLWIN, Mo. – Ballwin residents filled Ballwin City Hall, many in opposition of a proposed development. In the end, the residents didn’t get the result they wanted.

The Ballwin Board of Alderman voted yes to bringing the new 7-story apartment building next to Vlasis Park.

The apartment building will house nearly 200 units. The new structure will replace the Old Ballwin City Hall and JB Auto and Tire.

Residents say they’re disappointed in the city’s lack of transparency. They say the board of alderman passing the new development is breaking a promise to citizens.

“The board sold us all out. They had all the residents in there. There wasn’t anybody for it; no one was for it. And they still passed it,” said Ballwin resident Shane Early. “So, somebody is being paid. I don’t know who it is…I don’t know what is going on.”

But there were a few residents in favor of the outcome.

“By being right next to the park it’s obviously in walking distance and as people mentioned, there’s going to be hundreds of new people here. All of which can enjoy their house right outside their house,” Wesley Wu said.

One resident called the proposal a monstrosity and told the board of alderman the developer will just use them and be on their way.

Continue Reading

News

Denver weather: Cool down hits with showers and storms on the way

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

A cooling trend has begun in Denver. Temperatures will drop on Tuesday by about 10 degrees ahead of showers that will move into the area later today.

According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will hit 82 degrees under mostly sunny skies on Tuesday. Rain could move in after lunch with a 20% chance of thunderstorms.

Overnight temperatures will dip to 53 degrees with 15 mph winds as the chance of precipitation increases to 30% through midnight. Showers should develop over the mountains and linger into the evening, with isolated, stronger storms possibly impacting burn scar areas.

Continue Reading

News

In R. Kelly verdict, Black women see long-overdue justice

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

NEW YORK — For years, decades even, allegations swirled that R&B superstar R. Kelly was abusing young women and girls, with seeming impunity.

They were mostly young Black women. And Black girls.

And that, say accusers and others who have called for him to face accountability, is part of what took the wheels of the criminal justice system so long to turn, finally leading to his conviction Monday in his sex trafficking trial. That it did at all, they say, is also due to the efforts of Black women, unwilling to be forgotten.

Speaking out against sexual assault and violence is fraught for anyone who attempts it. Those who work in the field say the hurdles facing Black women and girls are raised even higher by a society that hypersexualizes them from a young age, stereotyping them as promiscuous and judging their physiques, and in a country with a history of racism and sexism that has long denied their autonomy over their own bodies.

“Black women have been in this country for a long time and … our bodies were never ours to begin with,” said Kalimah Johnson, executive director of the SASHA Center in Detroit, which provides services to sexual assault survivors.

“No one allows us to be something worthy of protection,” she said. “A human that needs love, and sacredness.” It’s as if, she said, “there’s nothing sacred about a Black woman’s body.”

In a 2017 study from the Georgetown Law Center on Poverty and Inequality, adults were asked about their perceptions of Black girls in comparison with white girls of the same age in terms of their needs for nurturing and protection, as well as their knowledge of adult topics like sex.

At all ages, Black girls were perceived as more adult than white girls, needing less protection and knowing more about sex. The gap was widest between Black and white for girls between the ages of 10 and 14, followed by girls between the ages of 5 and 9.

“We don’t value Black girls, and they are dehumanized, and they are also blamed for the sexual violence that they experienced to a greater extent than white girls are,” said Rebecca Epstein, executive director of the center and one of the study’s authors.

For years, girls suffering at R. Kelly’s hands were treated as more of a punchline than a travesty, even during a trial on child pornography charges where a video, allegedly of him abusing a girl, was shown. He was acquitted in 2008.

Continue Reading

News

Woman killed in Aurora drive-by shooting

Published

1 hour ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

A woman is dead following an overnight drive-by shooting in Aurora.

Just before 2 a.m. on Tuesday, Aurora police say they responded to the 1200 Block of North Worchester Street in the Hoffman Heights neighborhood for reports of a shooting.

Continue Reading

News

Roger Hunt, England World Cup winner and Liverpool great, dies at 83

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

Roger Hunt, a striker in the only England team to win the World Cup and Liverpool’s all-time record league scorer, has died. He was 83.

Liverpool, where Hunt spent most of his playing career, said he died on Monday after a long illness.

Hunt’s three goals at the 1966 World Cup helped England to advance from the group stage. He went on to feature in all six games at the tournament, culminating in the 4-2 victory over West Germany in the final at Wembley Stadium when he partnered hat-trick scorer Geoff Hurst up front. It remains England’s only major football title.

“I never had any guarantees that I’d get in the squad,” Hunt recalled last year in an interview with the Liverpool Echo newspaper. “There was such a bulk of forwards that I had to be at the top of (my) game to get in at that time. There was always Jimmy (Greaves who died this month). He was the best player at the time. He was so established while I was in and out of the England team.”

By that time Hunt had already won two league titles with Liverpool — in 1964 and earlier in 1966. With 245 goals, Hunt is the club’s highest scorer in league games. Overall, Hunt scored 285 goals in 492 appearances for Liverpool from 1958 to 1969 before moving to Bolton.

“Roger Hunt comes second to no-one in his importance in the history of Liverpool FC, that much is clear,” Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp said on Tuesday. “To be the goalscoring catalyst of the Shankly team to actually achieve promotion and then go on to win those precious league titles and the FA Cup puts him in a bracket of LFC legends who are responsible for making us the club we are today. Not only that, he was also a World Cup winner in 1966, too.”

Hunt wasn’t knighted by Queen Elizabeth II but he was proclaimed “Sir Roger” by Liverpool fans, who raise a banner to him on the Kop at every match.

Hunt was honored only in 2000 for his sporting achievements by the queen, being made a Member of the Order of the British Empire among the so-called forgotten heroes of the 1966 World Cup.

“One of the greatest goal scorers our club has ever seen,” Jamie Carragher, a Liverpool player until 2013, tweeted. “Sir Roger along with the other Legends from the 60s made LFC the club it is today.”

Hunt was born in the northwest English county of Lancashire on July 20, 1938. He was on leave from national service in the army when he was spotted by Liverpool playing for amateur team Stockton Heath in 1958, going on to score on his home debut at Anfield.

In the 1961-62 season, Hunt scored 41 goals in as many games to help Liverpool win promotion to the top division as second-tier champions. He formed an attacking partnership with Ian St John, with both scoring in the 1965 final against Leeds as Liverpool won the FA Cup for the first time.

Having gone to the 1962 World Cup but never playing, Hunt made a significant impact at the next tournament four years later for Alf Ramsey’s side.

He was the nearest player to the ball when Hurst scored the contentious second goal in the final. The shot hit the crossbar and bounced down over the line, according to England players and the referee but not the Germans who disputed the legitimacy of the goal.

Hunt instinctively celebrated, raising his arms which could have influenced linesman Tofiq Bahramov.

“People still say to me now, ‘Why didn’t you just put it in?’ because I was only four yards away,” Hurst told The Anfield Wrap website in 2015. “As Geoff Hurst hit it, I anticipated it, Wolfgang Weber was marking me but I got in front of him — I was there , ready if it didn’t go in.

“So it hits the underside of the bar and came down, I turned away because I thought it was over the line and would be bouncing into the roof of the net. But it went in, came back out — I was still convinced — and by then I couldn’t get it because it came out at an angle and Weber headed it away.”

Continue Reading

