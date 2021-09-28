Connect with us

Bitcoin

Morgan Stanley Bags Over 58,000 GBTC Shares As Bitcoin Price Shakes

Published

3 seconds ago

on

Morgan Stanley Bags Over 58,000 GBTC Shares As Bitcoin Price Shakes
As Bitcoin and other cryptos gain more credence, many top shots in diverse industries embrace the crypto community.

Many companies, including Tesla, had accepted BTC payments once, and even a country like El Salvador is now using it as a legal tender. So, it’s not surprising that Morgan Stanly, an extensive American Investment bank, will buy shares of a Bitcoin Trust.

In a recent development, the bank acquired 58,000 shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Trust. It had previously owned some shares of the Trust, including the 28,289 shares bought earlier in 2021. This latest addition has increased the number of shares that the bank holds across many portfolios.

The investment bank disclosed this latest purchase through an SEC filing showing that it bought the shares on July 31, 2021. At the time of writing, the price of Grayscale BTC Trust stands at $32.55. The bank “Insight Fund” holds 928,051 shares which depicts a $31.7 million worth of shares for one of Morgan Stanley’s portfolios.

The Grayscale Bitcoin Trust is currently trading in a downward momentum | Source: GBTCUSD on TradingView.com

The bank’s announcement in April 2021 has added Bitcoin assets to at least 12 of its funds through the Grayscale BTC Trust plus Cash-settled Futures. The accumulated figure shows 6.5 million GBTC shares.

Companies Holding Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust

Apart from Morgan Stanley, another investment bank pushing into BTC exposure is JP Morgan. It is the second-largest GBTC shareholder, while Cathie Woods Ark Investment remains in the first position to date.

The firm disclosed in July that it had added over 450,000 GBTC shares in two purchases. Many others with GBTC shares include Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, and BlackRock.

chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin

Zoracles to Launch Unibond Financial NFT Marketplace

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

zoracles

A credit score is a statistical value or number that helps lenders assess the creditworthiness of their customers based on their past credit and repayment history. Zoracles has developed an on-chain solution called the Zora Score to calculate the creditworthiness of an Ethereum wallet based on factors such as the age of the wallet, DeFi activity, and loan repayment.

Credit scores are standard in traditional finance and are necessary for making and issuing loans. Zoracles has developed an API for Zora Score that allows decentralized crypto lending platforms to not require collateral due to their algorithmic scoring. This was the first in cryptocurrency projects and protocols.

The Zoracles product team will implement the Zora Score in an NFT marketplace to serve as a data point for buyer and seller reputation. Hacks are common in DeFi, and this metric protects market participants from transacting with people with a bad DeFi reputation or in connection with banned wallets.

Zora Score was very different from the typical scoring system of a rating agency. Consumers have the opportunity to enhance their traditional creditworthiness with complementary products and services from companies like Credit Karma and credit partners like banks.

In this era of financial uncertainty and rapid advancement, the pace of crypto protocol development is no different. Zoracles has contacted several major protocols that have requested submission of their Zora score before implementation. The team then developed an NFT exchange product to meet the needs of more extensive lender protocols and generated a lot of interest in the standalone product. The product has evolved and includes not only exchanges of NFTs, but also data analysis to assign value to these NFTs.

Next Evolution: Unibond

In early May, Uniswap v3 introduced a concept called concentrated liquidity positions, expressed as NFT. Generally, liquidity providers are tasked with specifying a price range for their token pairs. These positions are converted to NFT based on the unique parameters underlying each asset.

Uniswap v3 NFT is currently an underserved market, while art and collectibles NFTs will have sales of more than 2.3 billion in 2021.

Zoracles plans to use as much data analytics as possible to help buyers and sellers fix the price of your liquidity positions based on the percentage of time spent in the area and other factors the team is currently considering, including historical APY. This would resolve an essential missing piece that other Uniswap NFT Assets NFT markets have that do not guide the price of this new asset class.

 

Bitcoin

Acala Partners With Blockdaemon To Launch Staking Derivatives For DOT, KSM

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

Acala Partners With Blockdaemon To Launch Staking Derivatives For DOT, KSM

Acala, a DeFi platform that is built on the Polkadot ecosystem, announced its partnership with Blockdaemon. This partnership with a leading blockchain infrastructure platform is to support its first liquid staking derivatives for DOT and KSM.

Significantly, Acala’s DOT and KSM Liquid Staking, the first staking derivatives in Polkadot and Kusama ecosystems. It brings a new class of financial products and creates new cases for DeFi users and developers. The product which was released today is Acala’s Kusama-based blockchain, whereas the Polkadot-based blockchain is soon to be launched.

Additionally, over $21 billion in liquidity is staked on the Polkadot ecosystem currently. Whereas, Kusama has about $2 billion but these assets are locked which is unable to benefit from other DeFi applications. On the other hand, users have to wait for a long-period to redeem their assets. Polkadot (DOT) users have to wait 28 days and Kusama (KSM) users have to wait for 7 days. The significant reason for the Acala team to launch staking is to address these challenges and unlock billions of dollars in liquidity for DOT and KSM networks.

Acala partner Blockdaemon recently became a unicorn raising over $155 million in Series B funding round, with a $1.255 billion valuation, establishing it as the world’s largest blockchain infrastructure company. This funding round was led by SoftBank Vision Fund 2* while the participants were Matrix Capital Management, Sapphire Ventures, and Morgan Creek Digital.

More so, the latest round funding will aid Blockdaemon’s international expansion, which allows the firm to hire high-class talents. Furthermore, the new funding will enable the firm to make strategic acquisitions to supplement its already robust technology stack.

First Liquid Staking Product

A product which is launched today on Karura parachain is the first Liquid Staking product of Acala. It is KSM Liquid Staking (LKSM), which allows users to stake their KSM while maintaining access to its liquidity.

Moreover, users will receive LKSM when they stake KSM on Karura but then it also includes staking rewards. Currently, those who stake KSM for LKSM will earn approximately 16% APR in staking rewards. On the other hand, they can also enjoy the benefit from LKSM being an unlocked token that offers access to KSM liquidity for other DeFi uses.

In addition, LKSM offers low staking minimums, where early unbonding allows users to exit staking positions instantly. Users don’t require to wait for 7 days unbonding time, since users can unbound any time for a small fee.

Acala Partners Blockdaemon As First Validator

Blockdaemon is the top blockchain infrastructure platform for node management and staking. Exchanges, custodians, crypto platforms, financial institutions, and developers use Blockdaemon to bridge stakeholders to blockchains. It enables users to transact, earn and stake via nodes with security, scalability, and reliability.

Acala announced the first validator in its Liquid Staking Validator Program, Blockdaemon which will run validators for the KSM Liquid Staking pool. From today, Blockdaemon offers the KSM Liquidity Staking pool participants low commissions and no-slash guarantee.

However, the Acala team is kicking off a new liquidity mining program to reward the community. Users can earn rewards in two ways, where they can stake KSM for LKSM and earn by staking newly minted LKSM or offer liquidity for new LKSM/KSM pair. Moreover, the participants who want to join the Liquid Staking validator program can apply and validate on Polkadot and Kusama.

Bitcoin

Green Beli Raises $1.1M for its Eco-Friendly NFT Gaming Project

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

Green Beli Raises $1.1M for its Eco-Friendly NFT Gaming Project

Undoubtedly, climate change has brought numerous problems to the world. The activities of man, which mainly centers on industrialization, have created a grave issue that will only take the combined efforts of everyone to solve. Although we can’t dispute the countless benefits of industrialization, the climate is the one paying the repercussions of human affairs.

The past year has seen world leaders clamor about addressing climate change and set up targets to save the world from the frequent forest fires, coastal flooding, extinction of animals, rising sea levels, carbon emissions, and so many more. However, more collaborative efforts are desperately needed to effect the kind of change that is required.

Technology and industrialization are often accused of worsening the climate. While this is true, technology can still play a huge part in making the change the whole world clamor. Rather than pointing fingers, technology should be deployed as a way to correct the climate. This is where blockchain comes in.

Funding initiatives amassed major traction from investors

Green Beli may be relatively new to the scene, but it still addresses the problem the world has been facing for decades. Founded in 2019, Green Beli’s mission is to promote an eco-friendly lifestyle and reduce plastic wastes by engaging in campaign awareness through the media. Green Beli has contributed immensely to the environment, and now, it has come out with a new project known as the Green Beli NFT Game.The project also envisions combining the Green Map, the genesis project with the game, therefore building a green metaverse. The have fascinating plans for a greater contribution to the NFTs & Gaming ecosystem.

The latest project is Green Beli’s way of raising funds to promote its eco-friendly activities. Green Beli commits at least 30% of revenue from the sales of tree seeds, land & NFT items, or 10% of the total Green Beli Ecosystem Fund, allocated to community and environmental initiatives. The game is based on the concept of saving the world one tree at a time and utilizes the blockchain platform to achieve its goal. The characters are in the form of Green Hero NFTs – Fire, Earth,Wood, Water and Metal. These trees are upgradable and come in different rarities

The funding round witnessed participation from BSCStation, Basics Capital and some of the biggest names in the blockchain venture capital. Onebit, FIM Ventures, AU21, X21, and Momentum 6 were some of the prominent names involved. Green Beli raised $1.1M funding, highlighting the ecosystem growth around environment and sustainability. Green Beli was also selected as one of the top 6 gaming projects in Game2Blockchain event accelerated by Axie Infinity, Tomo Chain, Kyber Network and other partners.

An NFT marketplace is available in the game that allows trading between various players. Players can purchase NFT items and lands where they can grow trees. Growing a collection of trees qualifies you for PvP, and you can farm to earn more rewards. Plus, you can boost the stats of your trees with Fusion.

Revolutionizing the NFT Gaming Landscape with Solid Roadmap

Green Beli NFT Game uses GRBE tokens as a medium of exchange. After the successful IDO on BSC Station, the token is currently listed on leading BSC DEX, Pancakeswap. It is the game’s native token that allows the purchase of items in-game. These tokens can also be offered as a reward. The game’s growth will positively impact the token’s price and as you amass more trees, you could earn profitably. In addition, GRBE tokens will be given out, and new ones will be created to maintain the game’s growth and its price. Green Beli’s current plan of action also involves preparing an open Tree for Seed Sale with 20.000 Seeds by the September end.

 

Bitcoin

Newly Added Crypto Assets: DAOS, RVL, ARATA

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

Newly Added Crypto Assets: DAOS, RVL, ARATA

As the crypto world evolves, the investors for crypto tokens are gradually increasing. The number of users that the crypto industry has gained is enormous which is achieved within a decade. As users surge up in the count, on the other hand, the launch of new tokens is also surging in number.

Significantly, the crypto market initially began to witness new coins in a month which took the next step to weeks. Recently, the market witnesses new coins each day whereas, after the boom of crypto space people began to witness new coins every few hours. This routine has become usual and still, the crypto market leads the digital world.

Similarly, the newly added coins for the day are CyberTime Finance (DAOS), REVIVAL (RVL), and Arata (ARATA). These coins were added to the list just a few hours ago. Investing in new coins might generate a gain for investors but at times the price may fall and lead to disappointment.

Issued On Blockchain Of BSC

All these three tokens DAOS, RVL, and ARATA operate on the blockchain of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). At the time of writing, the price of DAOS, RVL, and ARATA are $0.0114, $0.000000002992, and $5.85 respectively.

Additionally, DAOS is actively available in the ApeSwap exchange where the trading pair is DAOS/WBNB. Similarly, RVL is available in PancakeSwap (V2) with trading pair RVL/WBNB. ARATA is currently traded in DODO BSC and PancakeSwap (V2), its trading pair is ARATA/WBNB.

As these coins are issued on the Binance Smart chain, they may reach highs real soon. However, for the past few hours, the price chart of the coin has been in a downtrend. Consequently, this trend won’t continue as it has a high possibility to march towards an uptrend. If investors think that these coins will reach heights then it’s price may boost in the near future.

Bitcoin

dYdX Derivative Decentralized Exchange Trade Volume Gained Tremendously

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

dYdX Derivative Decentralized Exchange Trade Volume Gained Tremendously
Exchange News
  • dYdX derivative DEX trade volume gained tremendously.
  • dYdX provided over $4.3 billion worth of trades.
  • The trading volume of dYdX has gained by 19,700% over the past 6 months.

dYdX, a popular derivatives decentralized exchange has seen a tremendous gain in trade activity. The derivative DEX surrounding a renewed Chinese crypto crackdown has circulated this year. For the first time generating more volume than Coinbase’s spot markets.

As per Coingecko, dYdX provided over $4.3 billion worth of trades, overtaking Coinbase’s $3.7 billion in volume by roughly 15%. In the Monday tweet, the founder of dYdX and Coinbase former employee Antonio Juliano celebrated the milestone.

Accordingly, the expanding growth of decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX comes among renewed concerns based on the threat heavy-handed Chinese regulation could pose for the global crypto sector.

Moreover, Beijing increases the crackdown on crypto-assets by prohibiting all cryptocurrency transactions on Friday. Cryptocurrencies are not authorized and cannot be used as currency in the market, stated by the people’s Bank of China. On Sunday, in a tweet Colin Wu reported of China-based crypto has mentioned, a recent gain in demand for decentralized exchanges (DEX) and other decentralized finance (DeFi) products among Chinese users.

Furthermore, in June the largest crypto exchange Huobi Global has prohibited domestic derivative tradings. And also shut down its China-based exchange operator as compulsion from Beijing derived before stopping all new registrations for Chinese users on Friday.

Henceforth, according to CoinGecko, in late April the trade volume of dYdX has just remained $22 million but for the past 6 months, it has tremendously gained by 19,700% concerning daily exchange trade volumes. 

Bitcoin

Treat Your Credit Cards With Care And Attention

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

Nearly all credit cards these days provide limited liability insurance, should the card be lost or stolen. This means that usually, you only have to pay the first £50 of any loss. But should not mean that you don’t look after your credit card, it is essential to safeguard the card itself and your credit card information.

Even if it won’t cost you much money, the loss of your card, can cost you a lot in time and hassle. Also information obtained from the credit card can be used in identity theft scams, which can seriously hurt you financially.

Simple card theft may be the easiest problem to resolve, although it is not without difficulties, online theft can be a much more complicated issue to resolve. If you lose or cancel your card, any regular payments will not be paid when the new card is issued, as payments are card specific, not name specific. In addition, you will have to wait several days for your new card to arrive in the post.

Taking care of your credit card when using it online is very important. First, you should guard against what are known as “phishing” e-mails. These official looking e-mails are perfectly constructed to duplicate e-mails from your bank.

They will often say there is some problem with your card that requires immediate action, to avoid cancellation. There will be a link that takes you to a page, which on the surface is identical to your bank’s official page. You will then be asked to enter your ID, password and credit card number.

The criminals now have all the information they need to raid your real credit card account. Some of these sites will go further, requesting even more detailed financial information that they can use to milk you, the credit card and the bank. If you are not sure that the email came from your bank, or even if you are sure. Go directly to your bank’s page and see if there is a message for you, do not use the link in the e-mail.

When shopping online great care needs to be taken when giving your credit card number to a site that is not very well known. You should also check contact details, to make sure there is a phone number, a full physical address, as well as a contact e-mail.

When making payments online, you need to be sure that it is a secure site; there will be a ‘padlock’ image in the bottom part of your browser. The website address is will begin https not http, the ‘S’ means it is a secure page.

It is best to avoid websites that store your credit card information, this means that others may have access to this information may be able to use it to their own ends.

Hackers have been known to target companies that have huge numbers of stored credit card details available for them to steal and sell on to criminal elements.

You should also take great care of the card itself, large numbers of people lose their cards every day leaving them at petrol stations and restaurants. It is also important to keep your card covered. It is so easy these days for people to take a photograph of the card using a mobile phone.

You should not give out your card number over the phone to companies or individuals that you are not completely familiar with. If someone calls you out of the blue with some fantastic offer that seems too good to be true, it probably is, they may well just be fishing for your credit card details.

Do you really need to carry all of those cards around? Many people will carry 5, 6, 7 or more cards in their wallets or purse, the more cards you carry the more you have the lose. Try to just to take with you just the ones that you intend to use that day.

If you did lose your cards or they were stolen, could you remember all of them? It is important to take photocopies of the cards, along with the emergency phone number from the back of the card and keep them in a safe place at home. That way, if they are lost you can quickly call all the companies and be sure that all of them are cancelled.

Statements should be checked thoroughly as soon as they arrive, you should be looking for unusual transactions, and anything else that looks out of place. If you are uncertain about any charges, call the credit card company and ask them to verify the payment. The worst that can happen is that you realise, that you did to spend all that money.

If your credit card statement is late arriving in the post this may be a normal delay, or it could be an indication that someone has their hands on your statement, somewhere between the company and you.

After you’ve finished with your statement, shred it, don’t just throw it away, and don’t just rip it up. Make sure it is totally destroyed; the same is true for your credit card receipts, any credit card applications. Even ones that you didn’t fill in and any other credit related paperwork.

Keep your card and its details, as safe as you can it may not save you money, but it will certainly save you a huge amount of inconvenience.

Bitcoin

Top Gainer Of The Day In The Market: PERP

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

Top Gainer Of The Day In The Market: PERP
  • The top gainer cryptocurrency of the day is PERP.
  • PERP has surged nearly 60% within the past 24-hours.
  • The platform understands the importance of new partnerships and updates.

Among the growing technology, blockchain is the significant tech that is integrated into most of the platforms. Blockchain technology offers users security and high-speed transactions at a low cost. Significantly, one of the use cases of blockchain technology is decentralized exchange. DEX has also risen in popularity and adoption.

DEX is a type of crypto exchange that allows transactions directly via online securely without intermediaries. As it does not require a third party or intermediary, DEX has captured the interest of investors to choose this technology. Similarly, Perpetual Protocol (PERP) is also a decentralized exchange that has been listed as the top gainer of the day.

Perpetual Protocol is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that offers highly efficient liquidity provisioning as well as up to 10x leverage for makers and takers. The goal of PERP is to make powerful trading tools more available to the general public.

Current Market Status

At the time of writing, the trading price of PERP is $17.15 with a trading volume of $283,119,944 in the past 24-hours. According to Coinmarketcap, the price value of PERP has soared to 58.63% within a day and holds 81st rank. Moreover, the current circulating supply of PERP coins is 68,700,000.

Trading Chart of PERP

The chart displays the bullish pattern for the past 24-hours. The price value of PERP has skyrocketed from $10.67 to $18.85 within a day. With the 7-day statistics, the price has risen to 22% but however, PERP’s price is still 30% lower than its ATH. Moreover, it is available in top exchanges like Binance, Mandala Exchange, OKEx, FTX, and ZT.

Furthermore, PERP made it to reach this level with so much effort from its network. The platform has covered the attention of seekers in the crypto market which led to price hikes. Moreover, on September 25, Perpetual Protocol conducted an AMA session on “why partnership and integration”.

As a matter of fact, the platform focuses on building new partnerships and integrating technology as well as features to its ecosystem. Thus, the advancements and updates from the network might grab the attention of investors which results in a price surge. However, the users had their sweet spot for the past couple of days and they expect more highs. If the trend continues then it may also crack its ATH level and set-up a new all-time high.

Bitcoin

Debt Consolidation Loans: Taking Control Of Your Credit Card Debts

Published

7 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

As anyone who has ever owned credit cards will attest, card debt can build with surprising speed. It only takes a few months of missed payments to create a card balance that is almost too much to handle. But when it happens, there is a solution. A debt consolidation loan can clear it all in one payment.

The challenge of clearing unsecured credit card debt is admittedly a tough one, with the slightest delay increasing the scope of the undertaking. With the average American professional owning as many as 4 credit cards, it can mean a total debt of between $20,000 and $40,000

The only real solution is to swiftly clear the debt, so as to leave no room for any further delays. But is a debt consolidation program really the most effective solution to the problem?

The Nature Of Credit Card Debt

Credit cards are an essential tool for all of us. Even if we are not too fond of weekly shopping sprees and luxurious spending, we use cards to book cheaper air fares, hotel rooms and for bargain online shopping. The problem is that it is only a matter of time before a debt consolidation loan is needed to deal with the consequences of using the card.

Of course, clearing unsecured credit card debt is not cheap, but the advantage of using a single loan sum to do so is that the immediate debt is gone, and the replacement debt is easier to manage. For example, a $10,000 loan can be repaid over 3 years for much less per month than the minimum payment the card company would have demanded.

However, while a debt consolidation program seems ideal for dealing with credit cards, only personal discipline can keep any future card activity under control and prevent a similar situation from developing.

Added Advantage of Consolidation

Of course, there is more to clearing a debt than simply alleviating the immediate financial pressure. There are several positive aspects to getting a debt consolidation loan, with the potential to pay off more than just existing credit card debt means the financial situation can be improved completely.

When any debt is paid off, it is registered in your credit record and the credit score is adjusted. This means that by clearing unsecured credit card debt your future loan terms can be improved greatly. This includes a lower interest rate, and a high loan limit.

Also, by buying out the existing debts and replacing it with a more manageable debt structure, extra cash is actually freed up. This is especially true when the terms of the debt consolidation program include a longer loan term, with monthly repayments often 50% that of the original repayments combined.

Debt Consolidation Companies

There are two ways to secure a debt consolidation loan. The most obvious is to approach a lender – either traditional or online – and apply for a loan for the specific purpose of repaying existing debts. Generally, lenders are happy to accommodate, but the loan sum is usually limited so is fine for up to $30,000.

For larger debts, it is a good idea to approach a debt consolidation company. These companies take care of the smaller details involved, and sometimes negotiate reductions with the creditors. Also, clearing unsecured credit card debt is only part of the total sum covered, with personal loans and mortgages included, if desired.

Repayments are made to the company, which add on a fee for their services, and in some cases the debt consolidation program practically controls spending until the debt is cleared. However, the debt is cleared and that is the welcome point in the first place.

Bitcoin

Some Factors Bank Managers Consider Before Granting Loans

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

There are many factors which may influence the granting of loans by most Bank Managers and a number of them are outlined below;

1. The type of Account The Customer operates: Although non-account owners get loans, loans are normally given to current account owners more than those who operate savings accounts.

2. The Amount Involved: If it is a large sum of loan, the Bank Manager will consider whether if such an amount is removed, it will not affect the financial standing of the bank.

3.The Past Financial Dealings of the Customer with the Bank: one with sound past financial dealings with a bank has a higher chance of getting a loan and vice versa.

4. The Purpose for which the loan will be used: financially yielding projects are considered more buy bank managers in order to make sure that the loan will be used for projects that will yield profit so that it will enable the borrower to repay the loan.

5.The Collateral Security Offered:These collateral securities which are fixed assets must be the things the bank can sell easily and more than the value of the loan given.

6. The Period of Repayment: The period of re-payment of such loan is very important because, the Bank would not want its loan to be tied down for a very long time in spite of the fact that it changes interest on the loan.

7. The Customers Referee: The referee must be one who is well known to the bank and who will guarantee that in case the borrower defaults or becomes insolvent, that he will repay the loan.

8. The Earning Power of The Customer: The person’s earnings vis-a-vis the amount to be given out as loan are some of the determining factors in granting and issuing loans.

9. The Sources of Re-payment: The Bank Managers will also like to know the possible sources the customer intending to borrow loans has for repaying the loan.

10. The Present Government Policy on Bank Lending: A Customer may fulfill all the “Conditions” but if government policy on lending is credit squeeze, the Bank will not grant the Loan and vice versa.

Bitcoin

Bitcoin – A Secure Investment for the Future

Published

8 hours ago

on

September 28, 2021

By

Bitcoin is an online digital currency, just like a dollar or a pound but with a few exceptions. Introduced by Satoshi Nakamoto in 2009, Bitcoin engages in a peer-to-peer payment system where no intermediaries exist and goods can be securely transferred between any two people on the planet. It is associated with a heavy network of computers and the unit of currency for the Bitcoin system (appropriately called Bitcoin) can be simply acquired by joining the vast network. Bitcoin provides a fast cheap and secure transaction alternative but few are willing to take the jump for it. So the one million dollar question still lingers, is Bitcoin a secure investment?

Bitcoin is only a few years old, an interesting creation that has awed many and for the record, has attained a name in the top financial charts. Its popularity has spanned and it has led some of the top businesses like Virgin Galactic to consider it as an acceptable source of payment. Bitcoin prices increase at rates of up to 10% and continue to dominate as the alpha of the market and this has made many interested in investing in it.

Another special feature of Bitcoin is that it does not have a central bank and neither does a central government control it. It’s a global currency and its creation and existence lies behind a complex and geeky mathematical algorithm that enables it to shadow government related mishaps. Cases of political instability and government absurdities that plunge the economy down to shame and lead years of investments in a currency down the drain do not occur in the crypto-currency system. This creates a secure and friendly investment opportunity with low inflation risks.

The Downside

With an ever-amazing upside, crypto-currency also has its downs. As mentioned, this thing is still taking baby steps; and with that comes great uncertainties. Bitcoin prices are volatile; currently increasing sharply and can fluctuate at 30% to 40% in a month. The world is still surprised at its emergence and there exists very few Bitcoin holders and Bitcoin. This leads to unanswered questions and cold fear among people as investing in a new unpredictable ‘gold mine’ can yield devastating effects. Its newness brings forth lack of regulations and scares off potential investors.

The enigma surrounding the Bitcoin system is a major factor to be considered. Anything can happen and everyone participating in the Bitcoin market is on a high alert. China in December 2013 eliminated the use of Bitcoin and this led to a drastic drop to its value from $1240 to $576 in just three weeks. Programmers also determine the functionality of this global currency and many question the thought of risking their finances for some group of geeks. This prevents many from venturing into the system and increases the risk of Bitcoin investment ever so highly.

