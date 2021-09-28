TIFF 2021 ‘I’m Your Man’ Review: A Sincere Dissection of Relationships That Utilizes Human Cyborgs

In a world as lonely as ours, many people just want to find someone who makes them happy. But in a world as twisted as the one we inhabit, a corporation will find a way to exploit that loneliness for a profit. Maria Schrader’s I’m Your Man approaches this concept with understanding and tenderness, while exploring the questionable aspects of replicant beings. A meditation on human nature and how we relate to one another, the film will leave audiences warm and fuzzy while pondering the numerous topics it grapples with.
The concept of having the “perfect partner” created for you is the inception of Schrader’s film. Alma (Maren Eggert) is an archeologist who clearly appreciates her own space. She prefers things tidy and avoids disruption. When she is picked to participate in a study on human cyborgs designed to be one’s perfect companion, she approaches it with skepticism from the very start. The study is meant to last three weeks and will help determine whether these robots will receive similar or at least partial treatment to humans. Her manufactured man is Tom (Dan Stevens), a handsome and polite cyborg who appears to be completely genuine. Alma immediately keeps him at an arms-length, deciding that this whole thing is a mistake. She still has to interact with him for the next three weeks, however, during which he will attempt to fulfill her every wish.
Schrader’s awareness of emotional connection versus logical reasoning is astounding, making for a complex study of human nature. Alma’s analytical mind keeps her at a distance from Tom from the beginning. She concludes that he is nothing more than a machine, so why should she invest her time in caring for him? Tom, on the other hand, though built for the singular purpose of providing Alma with happiness, is much more complex than she originally perceived. Referring to his operating system every time she dismisses him as a robot, she begins to question whether or not that means he can’t feel. Tom’s operating system programs him to emote and react in a specific way, but isn’t that how humans are wired, just with organic matter instead of machinery? There is no one true answer to the question of whether robots can truly feel things, and Alma struggles with this throughout the story. However, Schrader never turns her film into an exploration of science or religion. Instead, she uses the premise to investigate the contradictions we hold as humans who are constantly seeking connection.
Dan Stevens shines as Tom, playing him with the perfect balance of robotic precision and cutting honesty. It is his genuine nature that works to win Alma over, along with the audience. The viewing experience is a delight to witness mostly as a result of the dynamic between Tom and Alma. They are almost complete opposites due to Alma’s pessimism and Tom’s never-ending optimism. Beneath these layers, however, Schrader works to unpack the makeup of each of these characters, resulting in empathetic people. As their relationship develops, the film meditates on our abilities to trust our hearts versus our heads, thus opening ourselves to love.
Blending all of these elements together results in a truly captivating film. This is partly thanks to Stevens’s earnest performance, which matches so well with Eggert’s uptight Alma. Although the ideas circling the narrative sound complex, Schrader crafts a digestible romance that carries much within it. The sincerity between the actors and the story itself creates a relationship that is easy to fall for over the runtime. If Dan Stevens’s striking blue eyes won’t win you over, the tenderness of I’m Your Man surely will.
To support the site and gain access to exclusive content, consider becoming a patron.
A blonde-haired, blue-eyed actor rocks up aboard HMS Belfast facing the world’s press. It’s Daniel Craig, the new James Bond, soon to prove wrong the naysayers and that vocal minority who will pooh-pooh his legitimacy as the sixth actor to take on 007 in the Eon series.
15 years later, Craig’s debut outing, Casino Royale, is cemented as a modern classic with emotional and physical punches galore. Not to mention that it’s also a standalone exemplar of filmmaking and a victorious addition to Eon’s rich 007 canon — quite a considerable achievement for a franchise of 25 entries approaching its 60th anniversary faster than a Roger Moore eyebrow raise.
Yet the road to CasinoRoyale was far from smooth. Columbia’s acquisition of the story’s rights in the 1950s prevented the first Bond adventure from being adapted by Eon. CBS’s 1954 TV play following Barry Nelson’s Americanised ‘Jimmy Bond’ and David Niven’s kooky 1967 psychedelic spoof were both wanting as faithful adaptations to “the spy story to end all spy stories” until a 1999 court settlement granted the rights to Eon Productions.
By that time, Pierce Brosnan was still James Bond, spearheading a tenure that favored the fantastical. This was especially true for the series’ ruby entry Die Another Day, infamous for its CGI tsunami kite-surfing and invisible Aston Martin. Needless to say, the overall flippancy of the series seemed at odds with a world seismically changed after 9/11. To Bond producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G. Wilson, it was clear that 007 needed more than his martinis to be shaken, not stirred. A reboot was needed — a chance for the franchise to return to its roots, to the original gritty imagination of author Ian Fleming, who had worked on covert operations during WW2.
Like the novel, Casino Royale would act as an origin for the world’s most famous super spy, but not quite as we had ever seen him before. Here is a younger, more brutish Bond, a blunt instrument who throughout the film will be sharpened by tragedy and woe. No traditional gun barrel is present in the opening shot (pun most definitely intended). Instead, we enter a rather moody, monochromatic world angled at Dutch tilts, redolent of the dirty, crooked game of espionage. For the first time, we witness Bond attain double-0 status through the murder of two double agents: one is battered, drowned, and shot at, and the other silenced by a silencer, the latter killing promising that the savage we have witnessed is indeed a stealthy sophisticate in the making. Cue Chris Cornell’s “You Know My Name”, a rock anthem drenched in adrenaline. As we head bob, we wonder if the name “Bond. James Bond” is all we’ve ever known about cinema’s icon.
Director Martin Campbell affirms that there is more to Mr Kiss Kiss Bang Bang than this swinging ‘60s epithet. Like his stellar entry directing Goldeneye — when Bond was dismissed as “a relic of the Cold War” and initially seen to be at a loss without his regular international nemesis — Campbell turbocharges 007 into the 21st century, this time facing the threat of modern terrorism.
In Casino Royale, Bond must beat Mads Mikkelsen’s slimy Le Chiffre, a banker to the world’s terrorists, in a game of poker at Casino Royale Montenegro. Should Bond lose, MI5 will have directly financed terrorist organisations and orchestrated millions of deaths.
Such dangers are translated through the langue of action, with Campbell crafting set-pieces that are just as characterful as they are exciting. Bond’s foilings of two bomb-makers are staged on such a scale that they would be the grand crescendos to any nominal blockbuster. In the first sequence, a kinetic camera keeps up with a thrilling foot-chase through a Madagascan construction site, with Sébastien Foucan’s (the very founder of freerunning) Mollaka diving and darting with balletic energy, displaying the slipperiness of such modern dangers. Craig’s Bond smashes and crashes after him, evoking the reckless but persistent force that this younger, more inexperienced man possesses. In another scene, while defending an airport, Bond himself is bruised and bloodied, but throughout the film, he proves to be a reassuring presence for our times, having terrorized the terrorists that invade our own reality. Here, 007 excels in encouraging a wounded West to feel that we are not so entirely at the mercy of such pestiferous evils.
Whereas most directors would fail at the tremendous challenge of making a card game exciting for the big screen, Campbell understands that the film’s poker match is more than just a gamble. What we see on screen is a spectacular war between freedom and terror, a clash of ideologies — the fate of the modern world up for grabs. Close-up shots of Craig’s piercing blue eyes and Mikkelsen’s weeping tear duct affirm the adage that we learn most about characters when they are under pressure: revealed are each man’s determination to best the other and the fear each has if they don’t. As Bond quips, “you play the man,” not the hand he has. We see Bond’s resourcefulness, followed by a tempest of tension and angst that imbues the shifting of casino chips on the table, making them feel like armadas being sent along a green baize sea by their admirals. Indeed, these quiet moments ring the loudest.
Such scenes of introspection make Casino Royale so special. If you manage to avoid a cardiac arrest at what can only be described as a blood-curdling stairwell fight with a nasty sword-swinging rogue, you will remember how the film then dares to slow down, nestling comfortably with the anomie of murder. Bond heads back to his room, reflecting on his near-death experience. Despite being a double-0, every kill is a dirty job. He washes the blood off his crisp white shirt and looks in the mirror, knowing he can’t do the same for his stained soul. Again, we see Craig’s blue eyes, piercing one second, pools of self-loathing the next. Throughout the film, the gaze of our hero fluctuates, expressing an internal dialogue: is this path of an assassin the one for him? And in this mirror scene, the camera holds, beat after beat, refusing to be any generic action movie that will skip to the next explosion. We stay with Bond and feel his pain, never more so than when he comforts Eva Green’s Vesper in the shower in one of the most touching and real scenes in the series, devoid of lascivious subtext and aided by David Arnold’s gentle orchestral score, brassy and bold in the style of John Barry but able to offer a softer, tender delicacy at times like this.
Green is bewitching as Vesper Lynd. Beneath a steely exterior, she’s just as witty as she is fallible; there has been no greater match for Bond since Diana Rigg’s Tracy in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service. Her tragic end gives this entry emotional depth like never before as we smart and cry from what could have been. She is the harbinger of this film’s theme — trust — and complements an impressive-looking Bond stepping out of the Bahaman surf, his marble-like exterior acting as hard armour around the cold heart that is set to be broken before it is betrayed.
Indeed, Bond is challenged — physically and spiritually — like never before in this film, particularly in the horrendous testicular torture scene that comes straight from the novel and which is surely the most wince-inducing moment ever committed to celluloid.
It is a test of Bond’s faith, which has always been incorruptible — a key ingredient that has forever been a huge part of the character’s success. But in this film, our hero is the most human he has ever been, and a body, no matter how chiselled, can be broken. Bond’s trust in his cause, however, prevails after surviving a hero’s journey for the first time in the series.
That is not to say that Casino Royale forgets to be — to steal a phrase from Octopussy’s theme “All Time High” — “a sweet distraction for an hour or two”.
Cinematographer Phil Meheux does a stellar job of setting a standard of visual excellence before the much- and rightly lauded Roger Deakins in Skyfall. That precedent is set in Craig’s first film, with an outing that has had no greater vacation vibe since Thunderball. The white sand and blue water of the Bahamas, the Caribbean sunshine, the return of the Aston Martin DB5, and a return to Fleming’s hungry hedonism, including the Vesper Martini — it is all enough to make you grin. The ordering of Champagne Bollinger and caviar makes any 007 fan fist-pump as our hero relishes a true Bondian lifestyle, forever reminding us that life is short and dangerous and one should savour the finer things just as Fleming, who stimulated the reader “even to his taste buds,” did.
Indeed, in every aspect, this is the most visceral Bond film. Every punch and kick counts. Every bead of sweat is seen. We feel the pain of death and the pleasure of living life to its fullest. CasinoRoyale filled our cup and we drained it dry. It was as tasty as a Vesper.
For some of us, it’s all we want to drink…
To support the site and gain access to exclusive content, consider becoming a patron.
“The only way we can move past this pandemic is to ensure that everyone eligible is vaccinated, and that includes those who are taking care of our vulnerable family members and loved ones,” Gov. Hochul said.
In New York, 84% of hospital workers are vaccinated. But Hochul said that’s not enough.
“I will be signing an executive order to give me the emergency powers necessary to address these shortages where they occur,” Hochul said during an appearance in the Bronx.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
The National Guard troops will fill in for understaffed hospitals, clinics, and nursing homes.
It isn’t clear who will fill the jobs vacated by the National Guard troops.
According to CDC statistics, over 74% of Black NY residents are unvaccinated.
On Sunday, Gov. Hochul told the congregation at the Brooklyn-based Christian Cultural Center that the mRNA vaccine is God’s answer to “our prayers.”
“I prayed a lot to God during this time and you know what, God did answer our prayers,” she said.
“He made the smartest men and women, the scientists, the doctors, the researchers — He made them come up with a vaccine. That is from God to us and we must say, thank you, God. Thank you.”
Hochul urged the congregation to become her “apostles” by encouraging others to get their shots.
“I need you to be my apostles. I need you to go out and talk about it and say, we owe this to each other. We love each other. Jesus taught us to love one another and how do you show that love but to care about each other enough to say, please get the vaccine because I love you and I want you to live, I want our kids to be safe when they’re in schools, I want to be safe when you go to a doctor’s office or to a hospital and are treated by somebody, you don’t want to get the virus from them. You’re already sick or you wouldn’t be there.”
She added that the vaccinated are “the smart ones” and the unvaccinated “aren’t listening to God and what God wants.”
Hochul, who is a Democrat, became governor on August 24 after her predecessor, Andrew Cuomo, also a Democrat, resigned in disgrace.
Twitter responded to Hochul deploying the National Guard to replace experienced nurses and doctors.
Last year: healthcare heroes This year: you’re fired.
R. Kelly’s lawyer is considering filing an appeal after the disgraced R&B star was found guilty of racketeering and related sex crimes in New York on Monday.
The “I Believe I Can Fly” singer faces decades behind bars after a jury found him guilty on all nine counts of recruiting women and underage children for sex.
Kelly’s attorney tells CNN the defense team is disappointed by the verdict and is considering filing an appeal.
Deveraux Cannick accused federal prosecutors of cherry-picking evidence to suit their case against the singer.
“You didn’t get to see what we saw in terms of the discovery,” he said.
“You didn’t get to see all the inconsistencies. We said in our summation that the government cherry-picked their version that they thought would support the continuation of the narrative.”
Kelly, who has repeatedly denied the allegations against him, didn’t react when the verdict was read out in court.
Nuccio DiNuzzo/Getty Images
However, his lawyer admitted the singer was shocked when the verdict was read out loud.
Attorney Gloria Allred, who represented three of six alleged victims, called Kelly the “worst” sexual predator she has ever encountered.
“I have been practicing law for 47 years. During this time I have pursued many sexual predators who have committed crimes against women and children. Of all the predators that I have pursued, however, Mr. Kelly is the worst, for many reasons.
“First, he used the power of his celebrity to recruit vulnerable underage girls for the purpose of sexually abusing them. These were not May-October relationships, which is what his defense attorney wanted the jury to believe; these were crimes against children and some adults.
“Second, to use the power of his business enterprise and many of his inner circle employees to assist him and enable him in his plan and his scheme to lure his victims to him, isolate them, intimidate them, control them, indoctrinate them, punish them, shame them, and humiliate them.
“All of which made Mr. Kelly more powerful and more dangerous than many other sexual predators who operate without a network of financial and businesses to support and enable them.”
None of Kelly’s former employees have been charged.
Kelly is scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2022. He is also facing similar charges in Illinois and Minnesota.
R&B crooner Miguel Jontel Pimentel is back on the market 3 years after tying the knot with Nazanin Mandi in 2018.
Miguel and Nazanin announced their divorce in a statement to People magazine via their publicist on Monday.
“After 17 years together, Miguel and Nazanin Mandi have decided to separate and have been for some time now. The couple both wish each other well.”
Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images
Miguel met Nanazin in 2004. Pals say she pressured him to put a ring on it. Nazanin told friends she wanted to get married and start a family before age 35, but Miguel was hesitant. She is still childless at age 35.
Miguel, 36, initially kept Nazanin a secret from his adoring female fans – which prompted rumors that he wasn’t into females.
BACKGRID
In a cryptic post on Instagram, Miguel wrote:
“What do you desire? Have certainty and clear intention about your desire. Clarity is key. I accept and I am worthy of all I desire. Imagine how attaining that desire will bring happiness to you and those you love until you find excitement and positive emotion.”
Christopher Polk/Getty Images
Nazanin also shared a vague post on Instagram:
“Someone once said: ‘You know you have a big heart when you feel bad for doing what’s best for you.’ And I felt that. Angel number 1212 symbolizes your spiritual awakening in life and a great sign that you’re on your way towards your luck for love.”
R. Kelly has been found guilty of sexually abusing women, boys, and girls in a Brooklyn courtroom on Monday.
Kelly was found guilty on nine counts of RICO violations, as well as transporting minor females across state lines for sex, on Monday.
The jury of seven men and five women deliberated for nine hours before returning their verdicts on the evidence against the singer.
Testimony of accusers and prosecution witnesses closed out the month-long trial in Brooklyn, New York.
Pool via Getty Images
During the proceedings, prosecutors told jurors that Kelly used a network of friends and employees to secretly transport minors and women across state lines and control their actions.
Many of the witnesses who took the stand during the trial claimed Kelly had kidnapped them and restricted what and when they could eat. They also claimed he controlled when they could take bathroom breaks.
Kelly’s attorneys attempted to discredit the accusers as groupies who who were willing to be used and controlled.
The defense claimed the victims had concocted tall tales about the singer after he refused their advances.
Pool via Getty Images
One of his alleged victims claimed she witnessed the singer performing oral sex on teenage R&B singer Aaliyah, who Kelly illegally wed in a Chicago hotel room in 1994 – when she was only 15.
A former tour manager for Kelly also testified that he bribed a welfare office employee to make a fake ID for Aaliyah, which listed her age as 18.
Fred Duval/FilmMagic
Prosecutors claimed Kelly married Aaliyah in a bid to avoid criminal charges for having sex with a minor. Their marriage was later annulled.
Kelly did not take the stand to testify in his own defense during the trial.
Kelly also faces criminal charges in separate cases from state prosecutors in Minnesota and federal prosecutors in Illinois.
Cynthia Baileyconfirmed reports that she is out as a cast member of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Cynthia, who joined the cast of RHOA in season three, announced her departure on Instagram on Monday.
“After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!”
Prince Williams Williams/ATLPics.net
She also thanked her former castmates “for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!”
Over the years Cynthia struggled to come up with a storyline to remain on Bravo TV’s payroll. The 54-year-old former fashion model joined the cast with her then-husband Peter Thomas. When their marriage went south she married sportscaster Mike Hill in 2020.
Maciel / BACKGRID
Earlier it was reported that one of singer Akon‘s harem of wives, Tomeka Thiam, will join the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta.
It isn’t clear if Tomeka will be a “friend” of the cast, or if she even knows any of the cast members personally.
Corbis via Getty Images
Blogger Lovebscott revealed that former Olympic gold medalist sprinter Sanya Richards-Ross is joining the cast of The Real Housewives of Atlanta for season 14.
B. Scott also reported that original RHOA cast member Shereé Whitfield is returning after more than a decade.
Marlo Hampton, a longtime friend of the show, is rumored to be getting her own peach as a full-time cast member.
And restaurateur Kandi Burruss, who joined RHOA in season 2, is also out as a castmate.
B. Scott writes:
“Production is aggressively interviewing new prospects in hopes of filling all seven slots. They’re specifically looking for ladies with husbands and/or significant others.”
The role-playing exercises are part of the “Comprehensive Sexuality Education” (CSE) program.
The curriculum was designed by Advocates for Youth, a group that is partnered with Planned Parenthood, according to reports.
The role-playing is part of the “3R” principle, which stands for “rights, respect, responsibility.”
The teenagers are given examples of sexual relationships and they are asked to role play the scenarios.
The role-playing examples include:
“Terrence” is described as “You date girls you like, but haven’t done much sexually with them; you’ve kissed a couple of them, but didn’t find it very exciting. Now you feel very attracted to Morgan. When you kissed him last week, it felt wonderful, but also confusing. You just can’t stop thinking about Morgan and imagining his touch. You think you want to have sex with him, but you don’t want your family or friends to find out, because they would disapprove.”
Two girls, “Andie” and “Diana” are alone in a basement and considering having sex. Andie thinks Diana “is great and feel that this could be the relationship you’ve always wanted. You’ve never felt like this before and don’t want to do anything to turn Diana off. You feel open to all kinds of things with Diana, including commitment and sex. You plan to use protection if you and Diana decide to have sex.”
“Zee”, a biological girl, is considering having sex with trans teen “Sydney”, a biological boy who identifies as a girl: “Biologically you were assigned female at birth but you hate all of the boxes that society puts people in and identify as genderqueer. You work hard to have a gender-nonconforming appearance and style. You enjoy gender-bending and you feel like with Sydney you have finally met someone who really ‘gets you.'”
Teenagers who are resistant to the role-playing exercise are taken aside and lectured about homophobia, intolerance and acceptance of others.
Then the entire class is asked “to reflect on what’s happening and why. Direct the students back to your class ground rules — and reinforce the agreement to be respectful — and that making homophobic comments is not respectful.”
Parents can opt their teenage children out of the class at any time. One school district denied asking elementary school children to role play.
“We do NOT teach elementary students about anal sex, show them graphic images, or ask them to role play, as has been reported by some media outlets. There are no activities in the secondary curriculum that have students role-playing situations in front of the entire classroom.”
Parents protested the curriculum at a Richfield Public School board meeting (below)
An attorney for Jelani Day’s family rejects the police theory that the 25-year-old graduate student killed himself.
Jelani’s body was discovered floating near the south bank of the Illinois River in Peru, on September 4.
The aspiring doctor was last seen outside a marijuana dispensary on August 24. His car was located in Peru 2 days later on August 26. Inside the car were the clothing he wore in the surveillance video outside the dispensary. There was no evidence of foul play inside the car.
His car was found in a wooded area near the Route 251 Bridge, not far from where his body was recovered. The license plates were missing from the car. His wallet was discarded about three blocks away.
Detectives in Peru have concluded that Jelani killed himself based on the evidence.
While investigators have not released an official cause of death, an attorney for the family claims to know what happened to him.
“I speak for the family when I say that we are confident someone did something to Jelani. We don’t know who that person is, we don’t know what they did, but we feel very strongly, and the evidence points to someone else being involved in this.”
Benzer did not share any evidence with Newsy.
Jelani’s mother, Carmen Bolden Day, also believes her son met with foul play.
YouTube
“They didn’t look for him,” she said, while fighting back tears in a recent interview. “They wanted to create – and they still want to create this narrative that he did something to himself.”
Meanwhile, detectives in Peru appealed to the public to help identify a suspicious man seen in surveillance video knocking on a door in LaSalle, near Peru.
The homeowner shared the video footage with police, believing it could be Jelani.
The family reviewed the video and say it is not him.