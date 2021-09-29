Connect with us

Dolores Catania Says Teresa Has “Epic” Meltdown Worse Than Table-Flipping on RHONJ, Jennifer Calls New Season “Hard”

25 mins ago

RHONJ's Dolores Catania Teases "Epic" Teresa Giudice Meltdown as Jennifer Aydin Describes New Season as "Very, Very Bad"
Credit: Janet Mayer/JOHN NACION/Startraksphoto, Nancy Rivera/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

Dolores Catania and Jennifer Aydin attended an event earlier this week where they teased the upcoming episodes of The Real Housewives of New Jersey season 12.

After wrapping filming earlier this month, Dolores spoke of a meltdown Teresa Giudice suffered during filming while Jennifer described the season as “very, very bad” before getting questioned about the potential rekindling of friendships with her castmates.

“We just got done filming,” Dolores confirmed to The Knockturnal via RHONJ Obsessed on Instagram.

When Dolores was then asked for some teasers, she said that each cast member has a moment.

“We all have our [moments]. Every single person has a moment. I have a moment with somebody. [Jennifer] has a moment. [And] Teresa has an epic moment,” Dolores shared.

According to Dolores, Teresa’s season 12 meltdown puts her season one table flip to shame.

“That takes the table flip… I would consider that, like Pre-K grade,” Dolores explained.

Amid her interview with the outlet, Dolores turned to Jen and asked her castmate, who was posing for photos with fans, “Jen, how bad was this season? Crazy?”

In turn, Jennifer said the filming of the new episodes was “very, very bad.”

“It’s a very real season for everybody involved,” Jennifer continued.

Throughout production, fans frequently took notice of the fact that Jennifer was missing from a number of group events. And, when asked about her estrangements from certain cast members, Jennifer confirmed there was “some un-kindling” that took place.

“Un-kindling and then rekindling and then just, yeah, it’s a lot,” Jennifer said. “It’s going to be a hard season for me, but at the end of the day everything works out and we had a great season.”

As for the premiere date of the new episodes, Jennifer said she wasn’t sure when season 12 will begin airing.

“At this point, it’s whenever they can get it to air,” she shared.

Earlier this month, Melissa Gorga spoke of “twists and turns” on the new season.

“There’s some new people, some new faces, which is really exciting for us. I think this season tops the other one,” she added.

Chiille, BYE! Yung Baby Tate Clapped Back At Lames Losing Sleep Over Her Belly Meat At Afropunk

4 mins ago

September 29, 2021

Chiille, BYE! Yung Baby Tate Clapped Back At Lames Losing Sleep Over Her Belly Meat At Afropunk
Really???

Source: Jamie McCarthy / Getty

Rapper Yung Baby Tate wants the criticism of her body to stop, ASAP.

Early this morning, 25-year-old Tate Sequoya Farri who goes by the rap alias Yung Baby Tate had to clap back at critics on her IG page who shaded her belly fat. The confident cutie performed in Atlanta last weekend at Afropunk, a music festival meant to promote a positive attitude towards Black art and expression. For the event, Tate draped her natural curves in a cheetah print get-up, letting her midsection shine.

The confident performer shared the photo with a caption saying, “this is honestly so iconic.”

2021 AfroPunk Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

 

Fans replied with kind words in agreement with Tate. but it wasn’t long before criticism poured in over her stomach appearing to not be the “ideal” standard: flat and without any rolls. One of Tate’s critics wrote, “She can lose 10 pounds.” Another stated: “You should work that belly off.”

YBT seemingly had enough of the criticism and clapped back super hard at haters with a Twitter statement.

Addressing her haters Tate wrote:

I really been going off on b**ches for 2 days straight. It’s always people with the least going on with the most to say. MY BODY is MY BODY to work on or NOT!

Tate specifically replied back at the nasty commenters over her weight, dishing back the same energy. She pointed out one woman’s synthetic wig and another for not minding her kids and husband instead of her stomach.

Is this really THAT serious??? In related news, she sounded great on stage.

2021 AfroPunk Atlanta

Source: Paras Griffin / Getty

Hit play to see some of her performance.

Miranda Kerr Raves That It’s ‘A Blessing’ To Get Along With Katy Perry: ‘We Clicked Instantly’

15 mins ago

September 29, 2021

katy perry, miranda kerr
Model Miranda Kerr explained that she has an excellent relationship with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom’s new fiancée Katy Perry, who is a major supporter of Miranda’s skincare brand!

Who says exes can’t be friends? Miranda Kerr, 38, opened up about her close friendship with Katy Perry, 36, in an interview for InStyle’s Ladies First podcast on Tuesday September 28. Miranda was married to the “Teenage Dream” singer’s fiancé Orlando Bloom, 44, from 2010 to 2013, and the exes share a 10-year-old son Flynn Christopher Blanchard Copeland Bloom. Katy’s been a huge advocate for Miranda’s skincare line KORA Organics, and the model shared that her and her husband Evan Spiegel, 31, are quite close with the couple.

Miranda, 38, opened up about her relationship with Katy, 36, in a new interview. (Shutterstock)

The former Victoria’s Secret model said that it’s nice that she’s able to continue to have a strong bond with her ex-husband, even if the marriage didn’t work out. “It’s incredible that [Orlando and I] have been able to find other partners who work really well with us,” she said. “Evan and Orlando really get along just as well as Katy and I, so it’s such a blessing, and it doesn’t need to be any other way. It can be harmonious and you can be super kind.”

1632925477 977 Miranda Kerr Raves That Its ‘A Blessing To Get Along
Miranda was married to Orlando Bloom from 2010 to 2013 and have remained friends since the split. (Shutterstock)

Katy and Orlando have been together since the start of 2016, and got engaged in February 2019. Katy also had a daughter Daisy with The Lord of the Rings star in August 2020. Miranda explained that she “love[s]” the singer, since they first formally met through Orlando. “We just clicked instantly so easily, like we had been friends before or something,” she said. “We had great conversation, and she’s just really down to earth and really was keeping it real, and I was really into it. We just developed a friendship over the years, and it’s been really great, and she’s obsessed with [KORA’s] turmeric moisturizer.”

1632925477 375 Miranda Kerr Raves That Its ‘A Blessing To Get Along
Katy has been dating Orlando since 2016, and the pair have been engaged since 2019. (Shutterstock)

Miranda has spoken extensively about how great her relationship with Katy, even making a few jokes at her ex-husband’s expense to talk about how much she loves the “Firework” popstar. The two even took part in an April Instagram Live, where they spoke about the joys of motherhood. The model expressed so much joy that her ex-husband was happy with Katy in a November 2020 interview. “I adore Katy and I just feel so happy that Orlando has found someone who makes his heart so happy. Because at the end of the day, for Flynn to have a happy mother and a happy father, it’s just the most important thing,” she said at the time.

#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Gil Wonders Why Michaela Won’t Dance With Zack During This 8-Count Conundrum

35 mins ago

September 29, 2021

#MAFS Exclusive Clip: Gil Wonders Why Michaela Won’t Dance With Zack During This 8-Count Conundrum
Two “Married At First Sight” couples went on an awkward double date and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look at what went down.

On tonight’s episode of #MAFS, Michaela and Zack, who are still struggling to bounce back after their miscommunication blowup, join Myrla and Gil, who are finally kissing and are the most solid couple, for a salsa class.

Source: Amber Charles Photography / Kinetic Content

Michaela and Zack

Source: Amber Charles Photography / Kinetic Content

During the class, things go left when Michaela stumbles through the steps and ultimately refuses to participate leaving Zack to dance with the instructor. Champagne Vinny, is that you?!

When Gil asks Michaela why she won’t at least try to learn the dance steps with Zack, she nonchalantly says she “did.”

“I had a great time,” says Michaela about the class. “I just didn’t wanna do it, period. That’s it. Nothing wrong with it, sometimes you just don’t want to do something.”

“Are you like that about everything?” asks Gil. “Let’s say he wants to do it, you won’t try it ’cause he wants to?”

“I did!” replies Michaela.

“Okay, that’s trying?” asks Gil.

Ultimately Michaela doubles down on just “not wanting to try” in a cringeworthy moment.

Check out an exclusive clip below.

 

Lord, Michaela.

This 8-count conundrum is the latest complication in Michaela and Zack’s marriage. Last week, an intimacy exercise ended with Zack admitting that he’s doubtful of their future.

“Right now I can’t see a future, it is doubtful,” said Zack. “But I am holding out hope.”

That comment apparently made Michaela feel “helpless.”

Do YOU think Michaela and Zack can get back on the right track?

Tune in to #MAFS tonight at 8 p.m. EST on Lifetime. 


“Married At First Sight” is produced by Kinetic Content (a Red Arrow Studios company). Executive producers for Married at First Sight are Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler, Ally Simpson, Montre Burton and Toni Gallagher from Kinetic Content and Cat Rodriguez from Lifetime.

Lo Bosworth Reveals Why She Won’t Return To ‘The Hills’: ‘TV Was Not My Strong Suit’

46 mins ago

September 29, 2021

lo bosworth
More than ten years after ending her run on ‘The Hills,’ Lo Bosworth opened up to us EXCLUSIVELY about wVideoshy she plans to leave reality television in her past.

Lo Bosworth did not return for The Hills reboot, New Beginnings, in 2019, and if the show gets picked up for a third season, don’t expect to see her make an appearance. “I have really been focused on the consumer products groups pace the past five years,” Lo explained to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “I own and operate a women’s wellness business called Love Wellness, and we create total body care for women, so my focus is on women’s wellness. If you were to ever see me on television again, it would be in a wellness space.”

Although Lo was a staple on MTV for six years in the early 2000s — she first starred on Laguna Beach before joining The Hills from 2007 until 2010 — she later realized that reality television wasn’t for her. “Working in television was not my strong suit,” she admitted. “I would much prefer to have a normal, every day job with reliability and security and stability. I am much more comfortable in that space. I was 17 when I was first on television, and I wasn’t ready to deal with all the negativity and pressure”

Lo Bosworth poses with Lauren Conrad during their time on ‘The Hills.’ (BDG/Shutterstock)

Still, she looks back at her time on the shows with fondness, regardless of how she feels about the environment. “I did my best for a number of years and I was so grateful for the opportunity and for the privilege it has given me and the platform,” she gushed. “I wouldn’t have the life that I have now without it, undoubtedly. But it takes a certain type of person and personality to persevere through that public exposure.”

lo bosworth
Lo Bosworth poses with her frothy coffee, featuring Bailey Deliciously Light.

We caught up with Lo while she was promoting her partnership with Baileys Deliciously Light. The drink is the latest addition to Baileys portfolio, and is made with 40 percent less sugar and 40 percent less calories with Baileys Original Irish Cream. “I went to culinary school a number of years ago, and I love all things food and beverage,” Lo revealed. “I’m so excited to talk about our fabulous frothy coffee recipe, which is a warm coffee with Deliciously Light. You mix your hot coffee with your Deliciously Light and then milk on the side and foam it up, add a little bit of cinnamon and it’s a fantastic coffee recipe!”

The hot drink is perfect for fall, and Lo already knows the best ways that her fans and friends can enjoy it. “Football Sundays have started, which is one of my favorite days of the week,” she said. “I often have friends over, so this frothy coffee recipe is something I will be serving at 3:00 or 4:00 in the afternoon when everyone needs that boost for the rest of the day.”

SMH: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Sparks Controversy For Styling White Models In Braids

56 mins ago

September 29, 2021

SMH: Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Fashion Show Sparks Controversy For Styling White Models In Braids
Rihanna is at the center of another cultural appropriation debate after white models were styled in braids for the latest installment of her Savage X Fenty fashion show.

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

While a lot of folks think Rihanna can do no wrong, it seems like there’s a new controversy every time she releases one of her Savage X Fenty fashion shows.

Former High School Musical star Vanessa Hudgens and model Emily Ratajkowski were among those to appear on the catwalk at the unveiling of the singer’s latest lingerie collection, wearing their hair in braids like many of the other models.

Obviously, neither Hudgens nor Ratajkowski are Black, which has some people upset, accusing Rihanna and the others in charge of styling her show of cultural appropriation. After the show was released on Amazon Prime Video, fans took to social media to express their concern about the use of braids on white models.

One user wrote, “I wish I could write something as funny as Rihanna putting all these white girls in braids for the fenty show.”

“I love the fenty show but I think we deserved a trigger warning for seeing this many white women in braids,” said another.

This is just the latest Savage X Fenty-driven controversy to come Rihanna’s way, following a mishap last year that lead to Rih’s lingerie brand using a recording that included a narration from the Hadith, a sacred Islamic text, during a fashion show for the lingerie brand.

The song “Doom” by producer Coucou Chloe included a remix of a Hadith narration that was played during a segment of the show. In the Islamic faith the Hadith is a sacred written record representing the traditions or sayings of the Prophet Muhammad, used as guidance by Muslims.

There’s an ongoing lawsuit surrounding that mistake, with the artist saying she received death threats after the release of the fashion show.

Rihanna tends to respond to the controversies that come her way, so we’ll have to wait and see if she comments on this one.

Lil Duval drops a message to women stunting on Instagram

1 hour ago

September 29, 2021

Lil Duval drops a message to women stunting on Instagram
Paras Griffin for STARZ

Lil Duval sent a clear message to aspiring female entrepreneurs and side hustlers who flaunt their wealth and material gains on Instagram.

There are an abundance of independently wealthy women on Instagram whose motto is: “Don’t depend on a rich man. Become a rich woman.”

Women have been doing it for themselves for decades. But social media – particularly Instagram – ushered in a new era of women who show off their wealth to an audience of millions.

1632922485 903 Lil Duval drops a message to women stunting on Instagram

Paras Griffin for STARZ

Lil Duval has a message for women who chase dollars instead of men.
 

 
On Tuesday, the comedian-turned-rapper tweeted:

“Women been doing a lot of flexing lately which is cool but I don’t think most of them fully understand what comes with that. You an easier target to rob.”

 


 
The Internet was intrigued by Duval’s post. Many agreed with his message that women are putting themselves at risk by flossing on social media.
 

NeNe Leakes Admits She’s Missing Husband Gregg ‘Like Crazy’ 4 Weeks After His Death

1 hour ago

September 29, 2021

NeNe & Gregg Leakes
NeNe Leakes is still grieving the loss of her husband Gregg Leakes, who sadly passed away on Sept. 1 after a battle with colon cancer.

Nearly a month after the tragic death of Gregg Leakes, NeNe Leakes, 53, is still feeling her husband’s absence. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum, who officially became a widow when Gregg passed on Sept. 1, posted about her late hubby on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday (Sept. 28), and admitted to her followers that she’s still grieving the devastating loss.

“Missing you like crazy fu**kkkkk,” NeNe wrote alongside a photo of Gregg soaking up the sun while on a scenic walk near the beach. NeNe also included a broken-heart emoji to emphasis her pain following Gregg’s death.

As we previously reported, Gregg died at age 66 on Sept. 1 after losing his battle with colon cancer. This was Gregg’s second battle with stage 3 colon cancer. He’d beaten it after six months of chemotherapy back in 2019, but it unfortunately returned in June 2021. At the time, NeNe described the battle as “difficult” and “different” during an Instagram Live session. “He’s super small. If you’ve ever been around somebody who’s had cancer before, he’s different. He’s different,” she said.

NeNe & Gregg Leakes (Photo: Mediapunch/Shutterstock)

Since Gregg’s passing, NeNe has been open about trying to cope with the loss. In a series of IG videos that she posted on Sept. 16, the Bravo alum said that she has “good days and bad days” in mourning her husband. “So, some days I’m up, some days I’m down. Today I felt like going to the salon, so that was good,” she told her followers. “I normally don’t go to the salon, I usually have people come to my house. Today, I decided to drive to the salon and actually sit in the salon with other women and that was good to be around other people.”

NeNe and Gregg’s son Brentt, 22, has also spoken out since his dad’s death. He posted a heartbreaking tribute that read, “Damn i miss my daddy. Rest Up Pop , Love You.”

Kodak Black Violated Probation with Failed Drug Test

2 hours ago

September 29, 2021

Photo may have been deleted
Getty Images

Kodak Black has worked hard to improve his public image following his release from prison earlier this year. But the troubled rapper was dealt a setback when he violated the terms of his probation by failing a drug test.

The 24-year-old rapper, born Dieuson Octave in Florida, violated the terms of his supervised release in his federal gun case by failing a drug test, TMZ reports. And now Black is ordered to get treatment.

The rapper, who legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri in 2018, was sentenced to 46 months behind bars in the gun case in late 2019.

Photo may have been deleted

Getty Images

However, he was released from prison by outgoing President Donald Trump when his sentence was commuted back in January.

Kodak was back in a courtroom hearing this week after violating the terms of his supervised release.

According to court records, obtained by TMZ, the judge ordered Kodak to complete a 90-day stint in a residential drug treatment program. TMZ sources say Kodak has already enrolled in the drug treatment program.

Kodak’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen, declined repeated requests to comment on his client’s latest legal trouble.

Khloe Kardashian Claps Back At Rumor She Was Banned From Met Gala

2 hours ago

September 29, 2021

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian responded to a fan on Twitter who asked about her status with the Met Gala and if she could clarify the rumor that she’d been ‘banned’ from the costume event.

Khloe Kardashian returned to Twitter and did a Q&A with fans to answer some of their burning questions. One fan asked about the Met Gala and whether the “rumors are true” regarding speculation Khloe is banned from the annual event. Khloe firmly denied the rumor and responded, “Absolutely NOT True.”

Khloe, as well as Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian, have never been to the Met Gala. Every year, rumors circulate that Khloe has been “banned” because she’s never attended. Now, Khloe is putting those rumors to bed once and for all.

Khloe’s sisters Kim Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, and mom Kris Jenner have all become Met Gala staples over the years. Kendall dazzled in an Audrey Hepburn-inspired look at this year’s Met Gala, while Kim shocked everyone in a black Balenciaga look that covered her entire body — even her face! Kylie, who is expecting her second child, didn’t attend the 2021 Met Gala.

The reality star responded to other questions from fans on Twitter, including one about how True Thompson, now 3, is doing. “True’s is amazing! She is growing up way too quickly. I’m not sure how I feel about this,” Khloe wrote.

She also revealed what it’s been like filming her new Hulu show with her sisters. “The show is going great. We’re all so happy to be filming. It’s nice to be with each other endlessly all over again LOL,” Khloe tweeted.

Khloe Kardashian at NBC upfronts in 2017. (Gregory Pace/Shutterstock)

The Kardashians usually make Halloween the Met Gala of holidays. The sisters are notorious for getting all dressed up along with their kids. However, Khloe’s a little late to the game this year. “We haven’t chosen a thing,” Khloe responded to a fan asking about Halloween costumes. “Normally I am further along than I am right now but I can’t think of some thing. True wants to be Moana and she wants me to be the pig, pua lol.”

Daniel Craig Is Joined By Daughter Ella, 29, For ‘No Time To Die’ Party — Rare Photos

3 hours ago

September 29, 2021

daniel ella craig
Rachel Weisz wasn’t by her husband, Daniel Craig’s, side for the ‘No Time To Die’ premiere in London, but he had another special date — his 29-year-old daughter!

Daniel Craig brought his gorgeous daughter, Ella, 29, to the No Time To Die premiere in London on Sept. 28. As the star of the film, Daniel was the center of attention on the red carpet, and Ella was by his side. The pair was also photographed leaving the premiere after-party, which took place at Annabel’s.

Daniel Craig leaves the ‘No Time To Die’ after-party with his daughter, Ella. (BB/MEGA)

For the rare night out with her famous dad, Ella looked gorgeous in a menswear-inspired ensemble. She rocked a white button down tucked into high-waisted black pants, which she paired with a black blazer. Her hair was heavily parted to the side and slicked back into a low bun. Meanwhile, Daniel stood out in his velvet pink tux jacket, which was paired with a bowtie and black pants.

Ella is a fairly private figure, but she does have a few acting credits on her IMDB page. Daniel shares Ella with his ex-wife, Fiona Loudon, who he was married to from 1992 until 1994. The 53-year-old subsequently married Rachel Weisz in 2011, and in 2018, the couple had their first child, a daughter, together. Rachel also has a 15-year-old son named Henry, who she shares with her ex-fiance, Darren Aronofsky. Rachel and Darren were together from 2001 until early 2010.

daniel ella craig
Daniel Craig leads his daughter, Ella, out of the ‘No Time To Die’ party. (BB/MEGA)

Meanwhile, the No Time To Die premiere was certainly a big night for Daniel. The movie is his fifth time playing the iconic James Bond, and he has made it clear that it will be his last. Daniel made his debut as Bond in 2006’s Casino Royale, which was followed by Quantum of Solace in 2008, Skyfall in 2012 and Spectre in 2015.

Other celebrities who attended the star-studded premiere included Kate Middleton, Prince William and Ana de ArmasRami Malek was also in attendance with Lucy Boynton, while Billie Eilish made a stylish appearance, and Phoebe Waller-Bridge showed up looking stunning in a plunging jumpsuit. The movie is set to be released internationally on Sept. 30, 2021, and is due out in the United States on Oct. 8, 2021.

