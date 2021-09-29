Jason Momoa’s Kids: Facts About The ‘Aquaman’ Star’s Kids Lola, Nakoa-Wolf, & Even Zoë

Learn more about Jason Momoa’s children with wife Lisa Bonet, and his relationship with his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, with this comprehensive timeline about the blended family!

Before he’s an actor and one of the biggest stars in the world, Jason Momoa is a family man who adores his kiddos. The Justice League star, 42, and wife Lisa Bonet, 53, share children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, together. The duo often make red carpet appearances with their famous dad, including the premiere of his film Aquaman back in 2018 and, most recently, the premiere of No Time To Die in London on September 28.

Jason is also the stepfather to Lisa’s daughter Zoë, 32, from her first marriage to husband Lenny Kravitz. The actor often shares his support of his stepdaughter on social media and at premieres. So who are the famous couple’s kids? What’s Jason’s bond with his stepdaughter like? And how does this blended family make it work? Learn more about Jason Momoa’s kids below!

Lola Momoa

Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet share daughter Lola Iolani Momoa. Lola was born in July 2007. The 13-year-old currently resides with both of her parents in Los Angeles. The couple finally tied the knot in 2017 after roughly 12 years together and two children! Jason met his future wife in 2005, and was totally smitten.

The actor has spoken candidly about being a parent, and how he handled his daughter officially becoming a teenager. “I’m not going to do well with it,” the Game of Thrones alum said of his daughter getting older. “I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dipsh*t bad boy,” the father-of-two explained to Men’s Health in November 2020. “I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!’ ”

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa

In December 2008, Jason and Lisa welcomed their second child and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. Just like his older sister, Nakoa, who Jason refers to as “Wolfie” also lives with his mom and dad in Los Angeles. Much like his relationship with Lola, Jason’s bond with Nakoa is also very strong. In May 2020, the actor shared a video of the father-son duo throwing tomahawks at a target! But that’s pretty much par for the course for Jason and his kiddos.

“My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better,” he told Men’s Health. “I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.” Jason’s efforts to be a better husband and father couldn’t be more evident than in his relationship with his stepdaughter.

Zoë Kravitz

Along with being the father to Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason is the stepfather to Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz. The actress was born on December 1, 1988 to her famous parents, who were married from 1987-1993. Over the years, Zoë has proven that she’s paving her own path in the entertainment industry. Zoë is both a singer and actress, best known for her work on two acclaimed TV series, Big Little Lies and High Fidelity. Up next, the actress will take on the coveted role of Catwoman in the 2022 film The Batman, co-starring Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, and Paul Dano.

Upon earning the role in October 2019, Jason proudly shared a photo of himself with Zoë, and congratulated his stepdaughter on her new gig. “I’m so proud of u zozo bear,” he began the caption to his post. “On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN,” he wrote with clear enthusiasm. “Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your [SIC] going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”

A Blended Family

“I work hard and don’t take anything for granted. I’m a big family guy,” Jason explained to Men’s Health. The actor really prioritizes his family, often referring to his blended family as “Ohana” and having pet names for the ones he loves. Jason even has an incredibly strong bond with Lisa’s former husband, Lenny.

In August 2020, on the occasion of his 41st birthday, Jason received the sweetest birthday tribute from the 56-year-old music icon. “Happy Birthday [Jason Momoa]. One family. One love,” Lenny wrote in a Twitter post to Jason. The actor sent a sweet reply, writing, “love you ohana. miss u.” It was such a sweet exchange, but it’s not at all uncommon.

“I met Jason when [he and Lisa] got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we’re all one big family. It’s beautiful,” Lenny shared with People in February 2019. Despite being an in-demand actor, Jason prioritizes his family ahead of everything else. The actor loves to take trips with his family, and he and Lisa even took their daughter, Lola, to the Fendi fashion show in July 2019.

Jason also enjoys doting on his loved ones. In August 2020, the actor revealed that he refurbished Lisa’s very first car: a 1965 Ford Mustang. The couple’s son and daughter were right there to take in the whole experience and see how much Jason adores their mom. It’s so clear that this blended family is so incredibly tight. Nothing can break their bond, and fans cannot wait to see how they continue to grow together.