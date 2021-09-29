News
Lava from La Palma eruption finally reaches the Atlantic
By DANIEL ROCA and JOSEPH WILSON
LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — A bright red river of lava from the volcano on Spain’s La Palma island finally tumbled over a cliff and into the Atlantic Ocean, setting off huge plumes of steam and possibly toxic gases that forced local residents outside the evacuation zone to remain indoors on Wednesday.
The immediate area had been evacuated for several days as authorities waited for the lava that began erupting Sept. 19 to traverse the 6.5 kilometers (4 miles) to the island’s edge. On the way down from the Cumbre Vieja volcanic ridge, the lava flows have engulfed at least 656 buildings, mostly homes and farm buildings, in its unstoppable march to the sea.
The meeting of molten rock and sea water finally came at 11 p.m. on Tuesday. By daybreak, a widening promontory of newborn land could be seen forming under plumes of steam rising high into the area.
Even though initial air quality reading showed no danger in the area, experts had warned that the arrival of the lava at the ocean would likely produce small explosions and release toxic gases that could damage lungs. Authorities established a security perimeter of 3.5 kilometers (2.1 miles) and asked residents in the wider area to remain indoors with windows shut to avoid breathing in any gases.
No deaths or serious injuries have been reported from the island’s first eruption in 50 years, thanks to the prompt evacuations of over 6,000 people after the ground cracked open following weeks of tremors.
The flattening of the terrain as it approached the coast had slowed down the flow of the lava, causing it to widen out and do more damage to villages and farms. The local economy is largely based on agriculture, above all the cultivation of the Canary plantain.
Just before it poured down a cliff into the sea at a local point known as Los Guirres, the lava rolled over the coastal highway, cutting off the last road in the area that connects the island to several villages.
“We hope that the channel to the sea that has opened stops the lava flow, which widened to reach 600 meters (2,000 feet) at one point, from continuing to grow, because that has caused tremendous damage,” Ángel Víctor Torres, president of the Canary Islands regional government, told Cope radio.
Torres said his government is working to house those who have lost their dwellings. Authorities have plans to purchase over 100 currently unoccupied homes. Torres cited one village, Todoque, home to 1,400 people, which was wiped out.
La Palma, home to about 85,000 people, is part of the volcanic Canary Islands, an archipelago off northwest Africa. The island is roughly 35 kilometers (22 miles) long and 20 kilometers (12 miles) wide at its broadest point.
Cleaning crews swept up ash in the island’s capital, Santa Cruz, while more small earthquakes that have rumbled under the volcano for weeks were registered by geologists.
Favorable weather conditions allowed the first flight in five days to land at airport on La Palma, an important tourist destination along with its neighboring Canary islands, despite a huge ash cloud that Spain’s National Geographic Institute said reached up to 7 kilometers (4.3 miles) high.
Laura Garcés, the director of Spain’s air navigation authority ENAIRE, said she does not foresee any major problems for other airports on the archipelago due to the ash.
While the red tongue of lava lolled off the coast, the two open vents of the volcano continued to belch up more magma from below.
Experts say it’s impossible too early to determine how long the eruption will last. Previous eruptions in the archipelago have lasted weeks, even months.
___ Wilson reported from Barcelona.
News
National Coffee Day: Get fee coffee at Dunkin’, Starbucks, Panera and more
(NEXSTAR) – Americans are much more pleasant after their first cups of coffee, especially when the coffee is free.
Several national chains are celebrating National Coffee Day on Wednesday, Sept. 29, by giving away free coffee (or other perks and pick-me-ups) for undercaffeinated customers across the country.
The deals — to be redeemed at shops including Starbucks, Dunkin’ and more — come at just the right time, too. According to an annual study conducted by the National Coffee Association (NCA), data shows that Americans are returning to the drive-thru in droves after a dip in demand during the early stages of the pandemic,
“As COVID restrictions ease, coffee drinkers are returning to pre-pandemic routines but also keeping their favorite new coffee options like drive-through and app-based ordering,” said NCA CEO William Murray of the findings, which indicated a 16% increase in out-of-home coffee consumption among U.S. consumers.
“Wherever Americans go, they keep America’s favorite beverage with them.”
Those same Americans can theoretically redeem dozens of free coffees from major chains on National Coffee Day — if they play their cards right, that is.
Here are just a few places where customers can grab a complimentary cup:
7-Eleven
7-Eleven’s 7Rewards loyalty members can get a free hot coffee of any size with the purchase of a baked good at participating stores. Delivery customers can also get a free large coffee with any purchase made through the 7NOW app.
Blue Bottle
California-based Blue Bottle has over 70 locations across the country, mainly on the coasts. For those in between, the company is offering free shipping for online orders between Sept. 29 and Oct. 1 in honor of National Coffee Day.
Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf
Stop by the Coffee Bean & Tea Leaf and pick up a free brewed coffee with any purchase of a food or bakery item on Sept. 29.
Dunkin’
Members of Dunkin’s free DD Perks program can get a free medium coffee, hot or iced, with any purchase on Sept. 29 (cold-brew varieties excluded). Those who aren’t members of the chain’s loyalty program can also sign up and redeem their free cup on the spot, with any qualifying purchase.
Krispy Kreme
Members of Krispy Kreme’s MySweetRewards program can redeem a free coffee and doughnut of their choice at participating shops on Sept. 29. Meanwhile, those who aren’t members can still redeem a free cup of coffee, no purchase necessary.
In addition, Krispy Kreme is giving away a Krispy Kreme tumbler with every purchase of $50 or more through ShopKrispyKreme.
Panera Bread
Customers who walk up to the cashier at Panera (or pull up to the drive-thru) can have as much free coffee as they can handle on one condition: They have to identify themselves as a parent or caregiver.
“Whether you are toddler parents, tween parents, teenage parents, older parents, foster parents, tired parents, stressed parents or happy parents, you’ve had the realization that it’s going to take more than one cup of coffee to get you through certain days,” said Eduardo Luz, Panera’s chief brand and concept officer, in a press release.
Peet’s Coffee
Peet’s offers 25% off on all beans, K-Cup pods, and espresso capsules in-store and online through Sept. 29 (online shoppers can use the code GOODSTUFF to redeem the discount). The chain is also hosting a National Coffee Day Giveaway, which will award one winner with a “Black Card” redeemable for $2,000 worth of Peet’s.
Sheetz
Stop by Sheetz with your loyalty card on Sept. 29 for a free self-serve coffee of any size. Those without a loyalty card can also sign up for free to take advantage of the deal.
Starbucks
In honor of National Coffee Day and the company’s 50 years in business, Starbucks offers a free iced or hot cup of Pikes Place Roast coffee — up to 20 ounces — for customers who bring their own clean, reusable cup. The offer is reserved only for customers who order inside the café and not at the drive-thru or via the app.
Wawa
Customers at Wawa can walk in and grab a free coffee of any size from the self-service bar on Sept. 29, though prices and participation may vary. In addition, Wawa is also offering an ongoing deal for teachers and school administrators, who can grab a free coffee of any size each day for the remainder of September.
Suggest a Correction
News
Red-hot Cardinals help newlyweds complete ‘Honeymoon Bucket List’
ST. LOUIS – Two months ago, Mike Moore of Pineville, Indiana knew he was going to marry his now-wife Abby.
“Got married have a little bucket list me and my beautiful wife have accomplished. Sedona, Arizona, wow. married my best friend,” Moore said.
But he had no idea the Cardinals would be playing this well as the two continued their ‘Honeymoon Bucketlist’ that covered nine states and continued in St. Louis Tuesday night where the Cards won again.
“On a streak like this, I was pulling for maybe a wild card spot. on a run like this, na, I didn’t see it,” Moore said.
Tuesday night he was happy to be at Busch Stadium as the Cards extended its longest win streak in team history. Moore likes what he’s seen.
“Keep winning! Keep winning!” Moore said.
As the Moore’s celebrated the latest leg of their journey Jason Kruchko of Milwaukee was in St. Louis for a business trip.
Kruchko wasn’t worried about Tuesday night’s game or the series for that matter.
“I’m worried about it a week or two from now because St. Louis, whenever they make the playoffs, it’s the toughest team in the National League,” Kruchko said.
He likes his club but he also has memories of past Cardinal playoff runs.
“I’ve got a lot of respect for Cardinals because geez you guys kill people,” he said.
Meanwhile, Moore says the last three weeks have been unforgettable
He said the next best thing to marrying Abby this year would be for the Cardinals to win the whole thing.
“Keep winning, keep winning, bring us another championship,” Moore said.
Suggest a Correction
News
Person shot and in serious condition after shooting in Hazelwood
ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. – Residents of the Heritage Subdivision in St. Charles County rejoiced after witnessing the demolition of a sinking home.
FOX 2 was called to shine a spotlight on issues residents have had to cope with for more than a year. Besides the unsightly sinking house, residents have been dealing with severe stormwater run-off troubles.
News
COVID-19 fears linger for vaccinated older adults, AP-NORC poll says
NEW YORK — Bronwyn Russell wears a mask anytime she leaves her Illinois home, though she wouldn’t dream of going out to eat or to hear a band play, much less setting foot on a plane. In Virginia, Oliver Midgette rarely dons a mask, never lets COVID-19 rouse any worry and happily finds himself in restaurants and among crowds.
She is vaccinated. He is not.
In a sign of the starkly different way Americans view the coronavirus pandemic, vaccinated older adults are far more worried about the virus than the unvaccinated and far likelier to take precautions despite the protection afforded by their shots, according to a new poll out Wednesday from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research.
While growing numbers of older unvaccinated people are planning travel, embracing group gatherings and returning to gyms and houses of worship, the vaccinated are hunkering down.
“I’m worried. I don’t want to get sick,” says Russell, a 58-year-old from Des Plaines, Illinois, who is searching for part-time work while collecting disability benefits. “The people who are going about their lives are just in their own little bubbles of selfishness and don’t believe in facts.”
As the virus’ delta variant has fueled new waves of infection, the poll of people age 50 or older found 36% are very or extremely worried that they or a family member will be infected, roughly doubled since June. The increase is fueled by the vaccinated, who are especially likely to be highly worried. Just 25% of vaccinated Americans, but 61% of unvaccinated Americans, say they are not worried.
That worry is taking a toll: Those concerned about COVID-19 are less likely to rate their quality of life, mental and emotional health, and social activities and relationships as excellent or very good.
The dichotomy is at once peculiar and pedestrian: Though the unvaccinated stand most at risk of infection, their refusal of the shots shows many are convinced the threat is overblown.
Midgette, a 73-year-old retired electronics salesman in Norfolk, Virginia, sees the government as the culprit in fueling fear, but he’s not buying into it. He says “life is normal” again and the only thing he’s missing out on is going on a cruise with his wife because of vaccination requirements. It won’t convince him.
“I grew up in the old days. I ate dirt. I drank water from a hose. I played outside. I don’t live in a cage right now,” he says.
About two-thirds of people age 50 or older say they rarely or never feel isolated, but about half of those most worried about COVID-19 say they’ve felt that way at least sometimes in the last month.
Kathy Paiva, a 70-year-old retired bartender from Palm Coast, Florida, says she’s feeling the weight of staying home so much.
“My life is more limited than it ever was,” Paiva says. “I’m scared to go anywhere right now. I’d like to go out to eat, too, but I’m not going to put anyone’s life in danger, especially my own.”
Her son died of a heart attack in January. In July, she and her closest confidant, her 67-year-old sister, both fell ill with COVID-19. Paiva, who is vaccinated, survived. Her sister, who wasn’t, did not.
About 1 in 4 older adults, including roughly a third of those who are most worried about COVID-19, say their social lives and relationships worsened in the past year.
The poll found vaccinated older adults are more likely than the unvaccinated to say they often avoid large groups, wear a mask outside their home and avoid nonessential travel. Compared with June, vaccinated people were less likely to say they would travel or visit bars and restaurants in the next few weeks.
Dr. Irwin Redlener, a public health expert and founding director of the National Center for Disaster Preparedness at Columbia University, said unvaccinated people’s fear of the virus is lower because of their “disregard for science.”
“Vaccinated people have generally bought into the scientific realities of risk. They’re reading the reports of new variants or mutations, they’re reading stories about breakthroughs,” he said.
All of that is fueling anxiety for the vaccinated, Redlener said, compounded by a loss of confidence in experts and officials and their shifting guidance, most recently on the issue of booster shots.
Lee Sharp, a 54-year-old information technology consultant from Houston, who was so seriously ill with COVID-19 last year that he made sure his wife knew how to access all his accounts, initially thought he would get vaccinated as soon as shots were available. But as the months went by, the forcefulness with which vaccines have been pushed has made him not want to get one.
“As time has passed, I have less and less and less trust. ‘Masks don’t do anything!’ ‘Masks do something!’ ‘You need two masks!’ ‘No, you need four masks!’ ‘You need disposable masks!’ ‘No, cloth masks are OK!’” he said in exasperation. “What the heck?”
Linda Wells, a 61-year-old retired high school administrator in San Francisco, says that defiance has been discouraging. She got her shots and a booster, but because of an arthritis medication she takes, has been told by her doctors she’s in the “nebulous area of not knowing whether I’m protected.”
She’d like to go to a community pool to swim or hop on a plane to see a play in Los Angeles or to visit nieces in Arizona. She’d like to dine in a restaurant or take a leisurely shopping trip. She doesn’t, for fear of infection.
“I’m dependent on what other people do and, you know, I’ve done everything I could do. I wear a mask. I got the vaccine. And for people to be so selfish to not do this, it’s ridiculous,” she says. “A stubborn point of view keeps them from resolving a health crisis.”
The AP-NORC poll of 1,015 people age 50 or older was conducted Aug. 20-23, using a nationally representative sample drawn from the probability-based Foresight 50+ Panel, developed by NORC at the University of Chicago. The margin of sampling error for all respondents is plus or minus 4.1 percentage points.
Subscribe to bi-weekly newsletter to get health news sent straight to your inbox.
News
The AP Interview: Capitol Police chief sees rising threats
WASHINGTON — The newly installed chief of the U.S. Capitol Police says the force, still struggling six months after an insurrection that left its officers battled, bloodied and bruised, “cannot afford to be complacent.” The risk to lawmakers is higher than ever. And the threat from lone-wolf attackers is only growing.
In an interview with The Associated Press, J. Thomas Manger said his force is seeing a historically high number of threats against lawmakers, thousands more than just a few years ago. He predicts authorities will respond to close to 9,000 threats against members of Congress in 2021 — more than 4,100 had been reported from January to March.
“We have never had the level of threats against members of Congress that we’re seeing today,” Manger said. “Clearly, we’ve got a bigger job in terms of the protection aspect of our responsibilities, we’ve got a bigger job than we used to.”
Manger touted changes that have been made in intelligence gathering after the department was widely criticized for being woefully underprepared to fend off a mob of insurrectionists in January. Officials had compiled intelligence showing white supremacists and other extremists were likely to assemble in Washington on Jan. 6 and that violent disruptions were possible. Police officers were brutally beaten in the insurrection.
The events of that day have redefined how the U.S. Capitol Police and other law enforcement agencies in Washington approach security. Extreme measures put into place two weeks ago for a rally in support of those jailed in the riot aren’t a one-off, they might be the new normal. Propelled by former President Donald Trump, the awakening of domestic extremist groups and the continued volatility around the 2020 election have changed the calculus.
Manger said putting up temporary fencing around the Capitol and calling in reinforcements was a prudent decision. It may not be the same for every demonstration.
“It’s really going to depend on the intelligence we have beforehand,” he said. “It’s going to depend on the potential for violence at a particular demonstration.”
With Manger, the police force got a longtime lawman. He served as chief in Maryland’s Montgomery County, outside Washington, from 2004 to 2019. Before that, he led the Fairfax County, Virginia, police department. Those jobs, as well as a leadership position in the Major Cities Chiefs Association, have made him a familiar face in Washington law enforcement circles and on Capitol Hill.
He took over in late July, months after the former chief resigned amid the fallout from the insurrection. The Sept. 18 rally was Manger’s first test — and he was taking no chances.
“We just were in a position where we could not allow another January 6th,” he said. “And I really needed to ensure that the men and women of the Capitol Police department understood that we had the resources we need, the training that we needed, the equipment that we needed, and the staffing that we needed to ensure that they could do their job and do it safely.”
In the end, police far outnumbered the protesters and the Capitol officers were mocked by some for going overboard. But Michael Chertoff, a Homeland Security secretary during the George W. Bush administration, said it’s just smart policing to learn from mistakes and be better prepared the next time, and so what if there’s too many police milling around — if the result is no one is killed or hurt.
“When you get demonstrations that are advertised or pitch to right wing or left wing extremists, I think you’re going to see that they’re going to lean into a visible show of protection, maybe more than they need but enough to make it clear they won’t be overwhelmed again,” he said.
Chertoff, who now runs the Chertoff Group security and cybersecurity risk management, said such fortifications won’t be necessary for every free speech event planned in the nation’s capital, but law enforcement must be better prepared when it comes to people who have expressed sympathy for Jan. 6, because there is strong reason to believe they’re sympathetic to the idea of using violent force to disrupt government. Because it already happened.
The Capitol Police are part security agency, part local police — it has an annual budget of approximately $460 million and about 2,300 officers and civilian employees to police the Capitol grounds and the people inside the building, including all the lawmakers and staff. By contrast, the entire city of Minneapolis has about 800 sworn officers and a budget of roughly $193 million.
On Jan. 6 at least nine people who were there died during and after the rioting, including a woman who was shot and killed by police as she tried to break into the House chamber and three other Trump supporters who suffered medical emergencies. Two police officers died by suicide in the days that immediately followed, and a third officer, Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, collapsed and died after engaging with the protesters. A medical examiner later determined he died of natural causes.
The Metropolitan Police announced this summer that two more of their officers who had responded to the insurrection, Officers Kyle DeFreytag and Gunther Hashida, had also died by suicide.
A scathing internal report earlier this year found that serious gaps in tactical gear including weapons, training and intelligence capabilities contributed to security problems during the Jan. 6 melee. In his report, obtained by the AP, Capitol Police Inspector General Michael A. Bolton cast serious doubt on the force’s ability to respond to future threats and another large-scale attack.
But then a second task force later charged with reviewing Jan. 6 said the Capitol Police already has the ability to “track, assess, plan against or respond” to threats from domestic extremists who continue to potentially target the building.
The report recommended a major security overhaul, including the funding of hundreds of new officer positions and establishing a permanent “quick response force” for emergencies.
But those changes would require massive influx of money. In a $2.1 billion measure in July, Congress delegated nearly $71 million, with much of that funding going to cover overtime costs.
Still, Manger said, “I think that what we have in place today is an improvement over what we had a year ago or nine months ago.”
The event, which Republican lawmakers and Trump and his allies have sought to downplay and dismiss, has prompted a surge in applications to join the force. Manger likened it to police and firefighter applications after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.
Manger also defended keeping on Yogananda Pittman, the Capitol Police official who led intelligence operations for the agency ahead of January’s attack. Pittman, who was elevated to acting chief with a tenure marred by a vote of no-confidence from rank-and-file officers on the force and questions about intelligence and leadership failures, is back in charge of intelligence and protecting congressional leaders.
Manger pointed to Pittman’s decision as acting chief to implement recommendations from the inspector general and to expand the department’s internal intelligence capabilities so officers wouldn’t need to rely so heavily on intelligence gathered by other law enticement agencies. A number of top officials had left their posts after January’s attack.
But Manger shot back at critics who have said Pittman should have been let go after her stint as acting chief because she was the top official in charge of intelligence before the insurrection.
“This notion that I should come in and just fire everybody on the leadership team because they failed on January 6th … first of all, this department was in enough chaos without me firing everybody,” Manger said, “and then where would I have been without any experience on my leadership team to rely on and to assist me going forward?”
News
Denver weather: A possibly rainy Wednesday
A cold front moved into the Denver area, dropping temperatures and bringing some rain Wednesday.
Good morning!!
A front will move through the area today, bringing cooler temperatures, widespread showers and a few t-storms, mainly this afternoon and evening. A few inches of snow are expected on the peaks ❄️
Temperatures will trend back up after Thursday. #COwx pic.twitter.com/dO96brZTIu
— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 29, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will reach 69 degrees on Wednesday under partly sunny skies. This afternoon has a slight chance of showers along with thunderstorms. Winds could gust over 20 mph.
The showers and thunderstorms will begin over the mountains and move over the metro area in the afternoon. The threat of rain will last into the evening with a 70% chance of storms before midnight. Some snow is expected, between 4 to 8 inches, above 10,500 feet. The low temperature in Denver should be 45 degrees Wednesday night.
Thursday will be cooler, with a high of 60 degrees and a 20% chance of precipitation. The low will fall to 46 degrees.
Friday is forecasted to be 68 degrees, with a 40% chance of precipitation later on in the day. The overnight temperatures could dip into the 40s.
Over the weekend, highs could reach the low 70s.
News
Rags to riches: Boxing great Manny Pacquiao announces retirement
MANILA, Philippines — Boxing legend Manny Pacquiao is officially hanging up his gloves.
The eight-division world champion and Philippine senator on Wednesday announced his retirement from the ring.
“I would like to thank the whole world, especially the Filipino people, for supporting Manny Pacquiao. Goodbye boxing,” the 42-year-old said in a video posted on his Facebook page. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time as a boxer is over. Today I am announcing my retirement.”
Pacquiao finished his 26-year, 72-fight career with 62 wins, eight losses and two draws. Of those 62 wins, 39 were by knockout and 23 by decision. He won 12 world titles and is the only fighter in history to win titles in eight different weight classes.
His retirement from boxing followed a disheartening defeat to Yordenis Ugas in Paradise, Nevada, on Aug. 21. The younger Cuban boxer beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision, retaining his WBA welterweight title. It was Pacquiao’s first fight in more than two years.
“Thank you for changing my life. When my family was desperate, you gave us hope, you gave me the chance to fight my way out of poverty,” Pacquiao said in the video. “Because of you, I was able to inspire people all over the world. Because of you I have been given the courage to change more lives.”
Pacquaio had hinted at retirement recently. It had also been expected because he is setting his sights on a bigger political battlefield. Earlier this month, he accepted his political party’s nomination and declared he will run for Philippines president in elections next May.
He has accused the administration of President Rodrigo Duterte, his former ally, of making corruption worse in the Philippines. He promised to fight poverty and warned corrupt politicians they will soon end up in jail.
Pacquiao’s rags-to-riches life story and legendary career brought honor to his Southeast Asian nation, where he is known by the monikers Pacman, People’s Champ and National Fist.
He left his impoverished home in the southern Philippines as a teenager and stowed away on a ship bound for Manila. He made his professional boxing debut as a junior flyweight in 1995 at the age of 16, fighting his way out of abject poverty to become one of the world’s highest-paid athletes.
Eddie Banaag, a 79-year-old retiree, said Pacquiao was his idol as a boxer and he watched almost all of his fights. But he believes the boxing icon should have retired earlier.
“He should have done that right after his victory over (Keith) Thurman,” Banaag said of Pacquiao’s win over Thurman on July 20, 2019, in Las Vegas, Pacquiao’s second-to-last fight. “It would have been better if he ended his boxing career with a win rather than a loss.”
Still, Pacquiao believes he will always be remembered as a winner. Hundreds of millions of dollars in career earnings and his record in the ring leave no doubt.
“I will never forget what I have done and accomplished in my life,” Pacquiao said Wednesday. “I just heard the final bell. The boxing is over.“
News
Opinion: Littleton can address homelessness by building a compassionate community
A major issue facing the city of Littleton, and one of the reasons why I am running for city council, is the growing problem of homelessness, which has been increasing across the metro area. My approach to this issue sets me dramatically apart from my city council opponent Krista Kafer who is a regular columnist for The Denver Post and has written on the issue.
Unhoused people are people first, and like all people, their history and their journey through life have been unique and often deeply traumatic. Many have lost their jobs due to COVID. Many are military veterans with PSTD. Many have experienced domestic violence. Many are families with children. Some have experienced racism or mental health or addiction issues.
I suggest we build communities that are more informed about the complexities of homelessness, not just show these vulnerable people more “tough love,” as Kafer wrote recently. So how do we develop communities that are more compassionate and well-informed about the impact of trauma and stress?
First, as a mental health professional, I believe that Littleton and other metro-area cities need to consider increasing the use of trained mental health professionals to assist police on calls for help from people suffering a mental health crisis.
I’ve met with Littleton Police Chief Doug Stephens, who wishes his department had twice as many mental health professionals available to respond to calls that are clearly not criminal in nature but are mental health-related. The involvement of a mental health professional can defuse situations that can otherwise be dangerous for citizens and police officers alike.
Second, we need to build more compassionate communities by giving back to others through volunteer work and mentorship. That is why I coach a girls’ softball team as a South Suburban Parks and Recreation volunteer, and why I have volunteered with hospice, mentored foster children, and worked with people who are blind.
Third, we must not underestimate the importance of parks, trails, and beautiful open spaces in reducing stress (especially pandemic-related stress) and at other difficult times. Parks must be safe for everyone, especially children. That’s why I pledge to enhance and protect the quality of Littleton’s outdoor spaces.
Fourth, we need to use the power of the arts to bring joy and healing in stressful times. That’s why I play viola with the Denver Pops Orchestra and for my church, and why I support programming at the Littleton Museum, Town Hall Arts Center, Hudson Gardens, and other Littleton venues.
Fifth, as the child of grandparents who ran their own small business, I know the stress facing our small businesses entrepreneurs. Compassionate communities take care of their local businesses, especially during stressful times, which is why I am deeply committed to doing everything possible to help our small businesses thrive.
Compassionate communities are healthy and well-rounded places that are welcoming to all and where all people want to live, work, play, and retire. Littleton has always striven to do the things that will make everyone feel welcome.
As a mental health professional, I understand all the different steps needed to ensure that Littleton continues to value its history, to face the future with confidence, and to continue to be the community we love.
Like other cities across the state, Littleton needs city council members who can build compassionate communities. I hope that on Nov. 3, The Denver Post will be able to report that I have been elected by the voters to help lead Littleton into a positive future.
Gretchen Rydin is a candidate for Littleton City Council and is a clinical social worker, and addiction counselor.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
Get Cooking: The origins of the real Caesar Salad
Recipes are stories and, so, they have tales to tell. About a set of ingredients transformed into a new thing, surely, but also about their time and place, about the level of skill of their cook, even about the cook’s ideals.
But because recipes are stories, they also are fact — or fiction. In one way, every recipe is a fact; it’s there, simply. But is a “Grilled Chicken Caesar Salad” a “Caesar Salad?” No, it’s a fiction, because the fact of a true “Caesar Salad,” at its origin, as it began, didn’t sport any grilled chicken. (Or, for that matter, anchovy, garlic, Dijon mustard, or small croutons or many other possible ingredients that a typical, contemporary, so-called Caesar salad might contain.)
This is the hobgoblin of “authenticity,” a notorious determinant for any recipe.
Cesare Cardini, an Italian immigrant to the United States, who lived in San Diego but also ran a restaurant in Tijuana, Mexico, was said, by his daughter Rosa Cardini, to have invented the Caesar Salad on the Fourth of July 1924 by cobbling together merely seven ingredients: whole leaves of romaine lettuce, a raw egg yolk, Italian olive oil, grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, Worcestershire sauce and lime juice. And a round slice of baguette, nicely toasted.
Apparently, Rosa’s father did not appreciate whole anchovies and considered the amount of anchovy (in essence, the level of umami) in Lea & Perrins Worcestershire sauce to suffice. All the other stuff — the garlic, etcetera — came afterward and at the hands of others, including his brother, Alex, who also laid claim to the “authentic” Caesar salad.
And so it goes with the origins — and, to say it another way, the authenticity — of recipes.
And when more than one source lays claim to the beginnings?
Along a 60-mile stretch of the Canal du Midi in southwestern France, three towns boast theirs as the authentic cassoulet. But Castelnaudry’s original recipe insists on lingot beans and a piece of ham added to the universally-included various cuts of pork, whereas Carcassonne’s adds a shank of lamb and a partridge (though updated from its original, neither) and Toulouse’s insists on its famed sausage as well as tarbais, never lingot, beans.
So which is “the” authentic cassoulet?
In Nice, writes the great food historian Waverly Root in his classic “The Food of France,” the salade nicoise “is innocent of lettuce … and must contain tomatoes, cut into wedges (not slices) … and should contain nothing cooked, with the possible exception of hard-boiled egg, not often permitted in Nice itself.
“Outside of Nice (and as close as Paris itself), the salade nicoise often sports green beans and potatoes, both cooked,” writes Root, “though a purist would regard either of these, especially the latter, with horror.”
And where’s the tuna?
“The Nicois [a person or persons from Nice, France] often combine anchovies and tuna fish in the same salad,” allows former Nice mayor Jacques Médecin in his book “Cuisine Nicoise,” although, he adds, “traditionally this was never done, tuna fish being very expensive and reserved for special occasions, so the cheaper anchovies filled the bill.” (Root does not even mention tuna fish as a possibility.)
In any case, in France, even today, the tuna would rarely, if ever, be a grilled plank of sushi-grade tuna with a cold center. It would “authentically” be canned tuna in olive oil. So, again, it goes.
As for the authentic recipe for our beloved green chile (chile verde)?
“It’s not canonical,” points out Mark Antonation, Communication Manager for the Colorado Restaurant Association and former food and drink editor for Westword. “It varies from town to town and region to region and changes all the time. Probably the only original ingredient is the chile itself,” which everyone agrees gives it its surname, “green” or “verde.”
In Mexico, Antonation notes, “they will use a combination of poblano and jalapeño, along with tomatillos,” but in New Mexico, “Hatch chiles, no thickeners and no or few tomatoes,” and in Colorado, “jalapeño and Pueblo chiles, tomatoes and thickeners such as masa or cornstarch or potatoes,” all these latter very much looked down the nose by New Mexicans who consider, Antonation says, “chile verde as the state dish.”
The Original Caesar Salad
By Cesare Cardini, July 4, 1924, at Hotel Caesar, Tijuana, Baja California, Mexico; measurements from various sources. Serves 2.
Ingredients
- 1 head romaine lettuce, outer leaves discarded and separated into individual leaves
- 1 coddled egg yolk (see note)
- Juice of 1 lime
- 1 1/2 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce (preferably Lea & Perrins)
- 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper
- Shy 1/2 cup extra-virgin olive oil
- 2 tablespoons freshly grated Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese
- 2 slices baguette, toasted (2 round croutons)
Directions
Using a large open bowl (wooden, if you have one), add the lime juice, the egg yolk and the Worcestershire sauce and whisk or emulsify with a wooden spoon or spatula. Grind in the black pepper and mix in.
Slowly add the olive oil while emulsifying further and then 1 tablespoon of the cheese. Mix well. Add the romaine leaves longways and gently roll them over each other so that they gather up as much of the dressing as they can.
Plate the salad onto 2 chilled plates, the romaine leaves spine-side up and topped with the toasted baguette slice. Sprinkle the remaining 1 tablespoon of grated cheese over the plated salads and croutons.
Note: To coddle an egg, bring a small pot of water to a rapid boil. Meanwhile, have ready an ice water bath in a bowl in the sink. Carefully lower the egg into the boiling water and precisely time exactly 1 minute when the water begins simmering again (almost immediately). Remove the egg to the ice water and let it cool well, 3-4 minutes, stirring gently. Crack the egg at its fat end and allow the liquid-y white to drain away, saving the yolk in the palm of your hand or on a large spoon for making the Caesar salad dressing.
Subscribe to our weekly newsletter, In The Know, to get entertainment news sent straight to your inbox.
News
Warehouse building being reduced to rubble along Brighton in RiNo
Cleanup on aisle Brighton.
Demolition is underway on the large warehouse building at 2900 Brighton Blvd. in RiNo, resulting in a pile of rubble that extends for a full block.
A large apartment complex is part of what will eventually replace it, development plans indicate.
The property, directly across from the Industry Denver coworking space, has been owned since 2017 by Santa Monica, California-based Mass Equities and AECOM Capital. They paid $38 million that year for the 2900 and 3060 Brighton Blvd. parcels — about 8 acres in all.
The two firms renovated the existing building at 3060 Brighton Blvd. and landed VF Corp. as a tenant before selling that property for $37.6 million around the start of this year.
The 2900 Brighton Blvd. parcel had 93,736 building square feet on it prior to demolition, according to property records. It is zoned for up to eight stories.
Houston-based developer Hanover Co. is looking to build an apartment complex on part of the site. The latest version of the company’s site development plan, submitted to the city in August, calls for a seven-story, 390-unit complex. It would have about 8,600 square feet of retail space and 530 parking spaces, the plans show.
The complex would be built on 3.3 acres, according to the plans, leaving room for additional development on the parcel.
Mass Equities Principal Brian Bair told BusinessDen in an email Monday that the company is still evaluating options for the northern portion of the parcel.
Hanover didn’t respond to a Monday request for comment. The company does not currently own any complexes in Colorado, according to its website, but has previously developed here. Its projects include Acoma at 816 Acoma St. in the Golden Triangle, completed in the late 2000s.
And RiNo isn’t the only local neighborhood of interest for Hanover. The company paid $9.5 million in late December for a 2.47-acre site at the corner of Jewell Avenue and Acoma Street in Overland. The city has approved development plans for a five-story, 278-unit apartment complex there, records show.
