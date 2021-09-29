Celebrities
SMH: Bill Cosby Believes R. Kelly Was ‘Railroaded’ In Court & Hopes He Will Win Appeal
Bill Cosby’s spokesman reveals what Cosby thinks of the R. Kelly verdict.
Yesterday in a New York courtroom, R. Kelly was found guilty of 8 violations of the anti-sex trafficking law. The trial lasted six weeks with testimonies from 50 witnesses, including 45 from the prosecution.
For years, the rumors of R. Kelly being a predator have been yelled from rooftops from many. When the documentary Surviving R. Kelly hit network TV, the conversation took an intense shift and brought more awareness than ever before. They did a great job of having people close to him, who were around at the times of these crimes, speak their truth as well as those impacted by his actions.
No one was surprised by the verdict, but as always, you have those few who still believe he is innocent. On social media, you see them every day and their promises to still stream his music. What you don’t usually see is someone like Bill Cosby, who has already had his fair share of allegations, supporting someone like R. Kelly.
TMZ caught up with Bill’s spokesperson Andrew Wyatt, who didn’t hold back when asked what Cosby thinks of the verdict. Wyatt shared Cosby’s response to the verdict was, “the guy was railroaded” and thinks he will win his appeal. After Bill was released from prison, you would think he and his handlers would mind Cosby’s business–but of course, they choose not to.
R. Kelly, 54, Will Likely Spend The Rest Of His Life In Prison After Conviction, Lawyer Says
R. Kelly could spend the rest of his life behind bars after being convicted for sex trafficking in a federal court.
R. Kelly, 54, will “likely” spend the rest of his life in jail after being convicted on eight counts of sex trafficking and one racketeering charge on Sept. 27 during his federal trial in New York. The disgraced R&B singer faces a minimum of 10 years behind bars and a maximum of life imprisonment along with being required to register as a sex offender. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on May 4, 2022.
HollywoodLife spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Julie Rendelman, New York criminal attorney, who explained why the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer could spend the rest of his natural born life locked up. “Based on the serious charges for which R. Kelly was convicted, I believe the Court will be hard-pressed to give him a break and will likely sentence the defendant to several decades in prison.” Given Kelly’s age, it’s possible he may never be free from incarceration.
On July 11, 2019, the hip hop songwriter was arrested on federal charges alleging sex crimes, human trafficking, child pornography, racketeering, and obstruction of justice. Kelly faced a total of 22 federal counts, including child pornography, kidnapping and forced labor. In June, Kelly was moved from the Chicago Metropolitan Correctional Center to a Brooklyn detention center ahead of his New York trial. He’s currently being held at MDC Brooklyn.
Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg took to Twitter shortly after the verdict was released to share his upset. “We are extraordinarily disappointed in the verdict was returned by the New York jury today. Mike Leonard and myself believe that the verdict was not supported by the evidence and instead is a reflection of the hysteria whipped up by a couple of TV shows,” he tweeted. “We intend to continue to fight on R Kelly’s behalf to ensure that everything is being done that can possibly be done.”
We intend to continue to fight on R Kelly’s behalf to ensure that everything is being done that can possibly be done.
— Steve Greenberg (@SGcrimlaw) September 27, 2021
Despite the fact that Greenberg says Kelly’s legal team will “continue to fight” for their client, Rendelman explained that although there will be appeals, “whatever the result, he is still facing state and federal charges out of Illinois along with charges in Minnesota, all involving additional minor victims. If convicted of those additional crimes, those sentences will likely run consecutively with his upcoming sentence in Brooklyn.”
The jury, which was made up of seven men and five women — reached a unanimous decision after they reportedly deliberated for nine hours over the past two days. “In rendering its verdict today, the jury delivered a powerful message to men like R. Kelly, no matter how long it takes, the long arm of the law will catch up with you,” said Jacqueline Kasulis, U.S. Attorney for New York. The trial was largely based on the victim’s statements. Six of them alleged that Kelly used his fame to keep them quiet after he sexually abused and assaulted them.
Meet the RV dwellers facing eviction in Tofino, B.C.
Melissa Leonard finishes her bartending shift and hears the familiar crash of waves on her bike ride home, the sound carried in on the breeze from the open Pacific. But home itself—an RV on a campground facing closure—reminds her she might not be here much longer.
The 28-year-old transplant from Montreal works in Tofino, B.C.’s idyllic ocean playground framed by stretches of sand and lush rainforest. Now she feels she’s being pushed out of paradise. “I don’t know how to really survive through this whole transition,” Leonard says. “It feels like they just want locals to leave.”
Leonard and her partner, who until recently managed a popular restaurant called SoBo (short for “sophisticated bohemian”), bought an RV trailer and have been renting a space year-round at the Crab Apple Campground, a 1.7-acre site tucked away on a corner of the Pacific Rim Highway.
The property is known for housing employees who serve the area’s thriving tourism industry. But in April, the district rejected the campground’s permit application, potentially leaving its 50 residents in the lurch when the current one expires in October. Year-round residential campsites do not exist in Tofino’s zoning bylaws.
RELATED: Renters across Canada are banding together to fight high housing costs and evictions
The decision was a contentious one. Campground dwellers argue there’s nothing wrong with their way of living, and that it perfectly suits service workers in a village with limited housing: they demonstrated and circulated a petition that garnered more than 1,700 signatures.
But some permanent residents raised safety and security concerns, suggesting the site encourages transitory living and pointing to the camper vans and motorhomes proliferating on side streets and vacant lots throughout town. Several Facebook comments call Crab Apple an “eyesore.”
ELECTION 2021: Party Platform Guide
Once a commercial fishing town, Tofino is now a resort haven for surfers, hikers and foodies. Its base population of 1,900 swells enormously as the weather warms, with as many as 750,000 people a year, according to provincial estimates. And the rise of tourism as an economic driver quickly transformed the community’s housing needs. Travellers to Tofino were sleeping in vans long before #vanlife—living on wheels, cheaply, while following job opportunities—trended. The local tourism board even uses a Tofino-branded Volkswagen bus as part of its promotions.
Leonard’s Crab Apple neighbour, Tina Alcorn, is one of the trans-provincial migrants. Five years ago, she hopped the first flight she’d ever taken out of her hometown of Halifax, with a dream of “expanding” her life. Over time, she bought a white 1998 Vanguard Fifth Wheel with turquoise decals, and became the manager of Tofino’s Co-op grocery store. “I’m finally making some traction on a career and now this rug is being pulled out from underneath me,” she says. “It’s definitely a lot of panic.”
Like many business operators in town, Alcorn has posted a “help wanted” sign at the Co-op—reflecting a dilemma that the district of Tofino acknowledges: working people are said to be leaving because they can’t find housing, putting a labour squeeze on local businesses. While rates at the Crab Apple start at $400 a month, a one-bedroom apartment in Tofino rents at $1,300. Buying an apartment of that size would cost roughly $785,000.
Communities throughout B.C. are grappling with the same problem, in many cases siding with anti-RV residents. Over the last year, Vancouver, Kelowna, Kamloops and Nanaimo have all asked permanent RV dwellers to leave. Squamish and Surrey recently passed bylaws preventing people from overnighting in vans or RVs.
But a few places have tried to balance residents’ concerns against the need to house workers. Tofino’s neighbouring municipality, Ucluelet, recently rolled out a pilot program allowing landowners or businesses to host RVs and fast-tracking permits for seasonal-worker campsites. Leonard and her partner hope to move there.
Back in Tofino, Crab Apple’s owner finds the situation devastating. Mathieu Amin, 45, first leased the land for his small floral design business in 2008. Within months, a local in a camper van asked to rent a spot there and, seeing a need, Amin obliged. “I had the space,” he says.
He operated illegally until he scraped together financing to purchase the Crab Apple land five years ago. Right after, he applied for his first three-year, temporary-use permit at the request of the district. By then, he was housing more than 25 people.
Amin had gotten a series of extensions, but emotions ran high at the April district council meeting when his latest renewal request came up. According to B.C.’s Municipal Act, only two consecutive temporary-use permits can be granted. And Dan Law, Tofino’s mayor, says the district’s new Official Community Plan prioritizes permanent housing. “Nobody in the room wants to evict people from their homes,” he says. “We had to be very careful that what we’re doing is in the best long-term interest of everybody.”
MORE: If you thought the cutting of B.C.’s ancient forests was winding down, you’d be wrong
Amin is revamping his application on the recommendation of council but doubts it will be approved by October. Where RV-dwelling workers will go in the meantime is not clear.
Mandy Nordhan, who owns the Meares Vista Inn motel, acknowledges council’s need to balance worries about affordability and safety, with so many people coming in and out of the community. But RV life, she says, “is the way out here for some people.”
Nordhan came to Tofino in 2012 after the hotel she owned in Grand Forks, B.C., burned down. For months, she and her family lived in a trailer, saving money to renovate the motel. She has rented space on her property to campers for almost a decade. One, who works at a local surf shop, has lived there eight years.
Some of Nordhan’s guests complain the RVs are unsightly, but she’ll hear none of it. “They’re the people making your breakfast, they’re the people teaching you how to surf,” she responds. “The town will die if there’s nobody to work.”
This article appears in print in the September 2021 issue of Maclean’s magazine with the headline, “Decamping paradise.” Subscribe to the monthly print magazine here.
Jason Momoa’s Kids: Facts About The ‘Aquaman’ Star’s Kids Lola, Nakoa-Wolf, & Even Zoë
Learn more about Jason Momoa’s children with wife Lisa Bonet, and his relationship with his stepdaughter, Zoë Kravitz, with this comprehensive timeline about the blended family!
Before he’s an actor and one of the biggest stars in the world, Jason Momoa is a family man who adores his kiddos. The Justice League star, 42, and wife Lisa Bonet, 53, share children Lola, 14, and Nakoa-Wolf, 12, together. The duo often make red carpet appearances with their famous dad, including the premiere of his film Aquaman back in 2018 and, most recently, the premiere of No Time To Die in London on September 28.
Jason is also the stepfather to Lisa’s daughter Zoë, 32, from her first marriage to husband Lenny Kravitz. The actor often shares his support of his stepdaughter on social media and at premieres. So who are the famous couple’s kids? What’s Jason’s bond with his stepdaughter like? And how does this blended family make it work? Learn more about Jason Momoa’s kids below!
Lola Momoa
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet share daughter Lola Iolani Momoa. Lola was born in July 2007. The 13-year-old currently resides with both of her parents in Los Angeles. The couple finally tied the knot in 2017 after roughly 12 years together and two children! Jason met his future wife in 2005, and was totally smitten.
The actor has spoken candidly about being a parent, and how he handled his daughter officially becoming a teenager. “I’m not going to do well with it,” the Game of Thrones alum said of his daughter getting older. “I’ll just hate it if she brings home some dipsh*t bad boy,” the father-of-two explained to Men’s Health in November 2020. “I’m like, ‘If you find a man who treats you better than I [treat Bonet], good luck!’ ”
Nakoa-Wolf Momoa
In December 2008, Jason and Lisa welcomed their second child and son Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa. Just like his older sister, Nakoa, who Jason refers to as “Wolfie” also lives with his mom and dad in Los Angeles. Much like his relationship with Lola, Jason’s bond with Nakoa is also very strong. In May 2020, the actor shared a video of the father-son duo throwing tomahawks at a target! But that’s pretty much par for the course for Jason and his kiddos.
“My wife is very sophisticated and smart and [our kids and I are] kind of like animals that need to be trained a little better,” he told Men’s Health. “I’m constantly a work in progress, and I’ve just been trying to get better as a father and a husband.” Jason’s efforts to be a better husband and father couldn’t be more evident than in his relationship with his stepdaughter.
Zoë Kravitz
Along with being the father to Lola and Nakoa-Wolf, Jason is the stepfather to Lisa Bonet and Lenny Kravitz’s daughter, Zoë Kravitz. The actress was born on December 1, 1988 to her famous parents, who were married from 1987-1993. Over the years, Zoë has proven that she’s paving her own path in the entertainment industry. Zoë is both a singer and actress, best known for her work on two acclaimed TV series, Big Little Lies and High Fidelity. Up next, the actress will take on the coveted role of Catwoman in the 2022 film The Batman, co-starring Robert Pattinson, Colin Farrell, and Paul Dano.
Upon earning the role in October 2019, Jason proudly shared a photo of himself with Zoë, and congratulated his stepdaughter on her new gig. “I’m so proud of u zozo bear,” he began the caption to his post. “On and off screen OHANA. DC WB ohana Lola and Wolfies big sister is CAT WOMAN,” he wrote with clear enthusiasm. “Unbelievable so freaking stoked. Your [SIC] going to have so much fun Aloha P bear.”
A Blended Family
“I work hard and don’t take anything for granted. I’m a big family guy,” Jason explained to Men’s Health. The actor really prioritizes his family, often referring to his blended family as “Ohana” and having pet names for the ones he loves. Jason even has an incredibly strong bond with Lisa’s former husband, Lenny.
In August 2020, on the occasion of his 41st birthday, Jason received the sweetest birthday tribute from the 56-year-old music icon. “Happy Birthday [Jason Momoa]. One family. One love,” Lenny wrote in a Twitter post to Jason. The actor sent a sweet reply, writing, “love you ohana. miss u.” It was such a sweet exchange, but it’s not at all uncommon.
“I met Jason when [he and Lisa] got together and I love him, he loves my kid and I love their kids and we’re all one big family. It’s beautiful,” Lenny shared with People in February 2019. Despite being an in-demand actor, Jason prioritizes his family ahead of everything else. The actor loves to take trips with his family, and he and Lisa even took their daughter, Lola, to the Fendi fashion show in July 2019.
Jason also enjoys doting on his loved ones. In August 2020, the actor revealed that he refurbished Lisa’s very first car: a 1965 Ford Mustang. The couple’s son and daughter were right there to take in the whole experience and see how much Jason adores their mom. It’s so clear that this blended family is so incredibly tight. Nothing can break their bond, and fans cannot wait to see how they continue to grow together.
Kush Chronic-les: Los Angeles County To Overturn 60,000 Cannabis-Related Convictions Say District Attorney
It’s about damn time! Free ’em all!
The fight for legal marijuana continues each and every day as more and more states just accept the fact that people are gonna get high and that weed is no worse for society than alcohol or any of the other dangerously addictive drugs that are “approved” for medicinal use. If that isn’t enough reason, then let’s take a more sinister and cynical approach. There is likely more money to be made by selling recreational marijuana than locking people up for ridiculous amounts of time for “crimes”. If the will of the people doesn’t suffice, then cold hard cash should. But we digress…
According to ABC7, Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascon has announced that he will be dismissing close to 60,000 cannabis convictions. Men and women who have been incarcerated over a naturally-growing plant will finally be allowed to come home to their families.
A man named Ingrid Archie was the beneficiary of California’s legalization effort in 2016 when his prior conviction was overturned and his record was cleared. He spoke about what the new batch of dismissals will mean to those who had been unjustly punished.
“The barriers that are created when a person cannot get a job, when a person cannot find housing, when a person cannot get the necessary resources that they need because of the barriers that are created by archaic laws that target poor people from our community,” Archie said.
Again, locking people up for these petty a** “crimes” is just bad business however you slice it. This is what rehabilitation and transformation is supposed to be about. Not marking people with a scarlet letter for the rest of their lives to be further judged by society. Activist Felicia Carbajal of the Social Impact Center agrees:
“Today’s announcement solidifies for us that transformation is possible, that storytelling, changing hearts and minds and intersectional community building, continues to afford our beloved communities opportunities to have the audacity to ask questions, like the one we did leading to the identification of nearly 60,000 Angelenos,” Carbajal said.
Hopefully, other states will get off the boo-boo and step into the modern era with renewed perspective.
O’Toole and Trudeau sharpen their tone as election day nears
Politics Insider for Sept. 14, 2021: The gloves come off; taking on hospital protesters; and more Quebec drama
Welcome to a sneak peek of the Maclean’s Politics Insider newsletter. Sign up to get it delivered straight to your inbox in the morning.
It’s a week to E-day, and Erin O’Toole and Justin Trudeau don’t have nice things to say about one another, CBC’s Catherine Tunney reports.
In Carp, outside Ottawa on Monday, O’Toole levelled his harshest personal attack on Trudeau, contrasting Trudeau’s blackface-wearing party phase with his own record of military service: “Every Canadian has met a Justin Trudeau in their lives—privileged, entitled and always looking out for number one. He was looking out for number one when he called this expensive and unnecessary election in the middle of a pandemic. That’s not leadership, that’s self interest. And it’s Justin Trudeau through and through.”
A few hours later, in Vancouver, Trudeau responded with an attack on O’Toole: “I’m not impugning his character. I’m not saying he doesn’t love his kids. I’m saying he’s wrong about how to ensure jobs and prosperity and a protected country for people in the future. But that’s what Canadians get to choose. I’m going to let him and his proxies and the anti-vaxxer movement and the gun lobby and the anti-choice crowd … continue to attack me, fine. I’m going to stay focused on Canadians.”
Hospital protests: Trudeau was in Vancouver to promise to make it a criminal offence to obstruct access to hospitals, which may actually already be illegal. There were protests outside hospitals across Canada on Monday, CBC reports, which politicians of all stripes, except those in the People’s Party, were quick to condemn. The Canadian Press has a good roundup, including the story of Faye Doiron, who is in Toronto from P.E.I. for a double lung transplant and had a police escort to get her through the lines of unmasked, unvaccinated protesters, which she said was “terrifying,” since she has been told COVID-19 would likely kill her.
When a protester taunted Trudeau about his wife, he responded: “Isn’t there a hospital you should be going to bother right now?” Global reports.
Splinter party: Writing for Bloomberg, Stephen Wicary points out that the PPC’s unusually high polling numbers appear to be coming at the expense of the Conservatives.
Bloc bounce: In Quebec, the fallout from the English debate continues to boost Yves-François Blanchet. Aggregator Tooclosetocall.ca says the Bloc surge may deny the Liberals a majority.
Former senator and La Presse editor-in-chief André Pratte has a piece in the Gazette explaining why Quebecers were angered by a question posed to Yves-François Blanchet. In short, the question, about two Quebec laws (bills 96 and 21), was ill-informed and ill-advised, he argues. In Le Journal de Montreal, nationalist columnist Richard Martineau denounces (translation) what he calls “systemic anti-Quebec racism” in English Canada.
On the other hand: Constitutional and civil rights lawyer Julius Grey tells the Gazette that the laws really are bad.
“Everyone has been trying to please Mr. Legault, but the truth is that those two laws are very, very questionable. We have to have courage and we have to speak even if speaking carries certain risks. I’m tired of the non-debate that you can’t discuss these things without a chorus of the indignant attacking you. There is no attack on Quebec. On the contrary, those two laws are bad, and it has to be said without any anti-Quebec sentiment. I feel very strongly that I am a Quebecer, but I feel that those two laws are terrible.”
Dawson survivors: If the Conservatives are also under pressure from the Bloc wave in Quebec, they will not benefit from a gaffe Erin O’Toole made in a CBC interview in which he wrongly said that the gun used at the Dawson College shooting was illegal. Dawson survivors on Monday called for voters to shun the Conservatives, the Gazette reports.
— Stephen Maher
‘The Bachelor’ Names Jesse Palmer As New Host After Chris Harrison’s Exit
New beginnings are coming for ‘The Bachelor’. ABC confirmed that former ‘Bachelor’ star Jesse Palmer will be Chris Harrison’s replacement for season 26 of ‘The Bachelor.’
Three months after Chris Harrison’s departure from The Bachelor franchise, the show has found its new host for season 26 of The Bachelor. ABC revealed on Sept. 28 that the show’s Season 5 star Jesse Palmer will be Chris’s replacement. However, he has not been officially confirmed to permanently stay on for seasons of The Bachelor and its spinoffs to come.
“For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own,” Palmer, who is a television broadcaster and former NFL quarterback, said in a statement. “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”
Currently, Jesse is only signed on to host Season 26 of The Bachelor, which will air in 2022, but according to Variety, the plan is to have him “continue with the franchise in the future, both on the flagship ‘Bachelor’ and ‘The Bachelorette’.” Plans for the hosting of Bachelor In Paradise, which was also led by Chris Harrison, are still being hashed out, the news outlet further claims.
Chris was host of The Bachelor and its spinoffs ever since the show first aired in 2002. However, he stepped away from his role in 2021 amidst a racism controversy that made major headlines. The drama went down as season 25 of The Bachelor was airing, and contestant Rachael Kirkconnell got called out for attending a racist, antebellum-themed party while in college. While discussing the backlash during an interview, Chris glossed over Rachael’s actions and even defended her, leading him to be called out.
At the time, Chris decided not to host After the Final Rose for season 25, and then stepped aside from hosting the subsequent season of The Bachelorette and Bachelor in Paradise. In June 2021, he announced that he would be leaving the franchise for good.
However, the series took some time to find a new, permanent replacement. Seasons 17 and 18 of The Bachelorette were hosted by show alum, Kaitlyn Bristowe and Tayshia Adams. Meanwhile, season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise had a rotating set of hosts, including David Spade, Lance Bass and Lil Jon. Now, they’ve found the person who will step into Chris’s shoes in a more full-time role.
‘Mugler Mami’ Cardi Makes First Post-Baby Appearance At Paris Fashion Week, Feathered Fineness Ensues
Bardi’s back!
After giving birth to her baby boy earlier this month, Cardi B made her first public appearance and did so in feathered and fine fashion. As previously reported Cardi and her hubby Offset welcomed their second child, a boy, on Saturday, September 4, 2021. The rappers posted the baby news on Instagram following their son’s arrival, but they’ve yet to reveal his name publicly.
Since then, proud mom of two Cardi has kept a low profile, but on Tuesday she remerged during a surprise appearance in Paris to celebrate designer Thierry Mugler’s “Thierry Mugler, Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs.
Bardi hit the fashion week scene in a ruby red sequined gown with a bustier top, intricate fathers, and a long red cape. Cardi’s look was also offset (no pun) by platinum blonde finger waves and glittery eyebrows.
“MUGLER MAMI,” Cardi captioned photos of her modeling the one-of-a-kind garment.
Cardi’s look is actually from Mugler’s fall 1995 couture collection and it marks yet another time she was selected to rock a vintage Thierry Mugler piece.
For the 2019 Grammy Awards, Cardi wore three Mugler looks, including that head-turning “Birth Of Venus” sheath gown that included a giant shell-shaped crinoline with pearl accents around the neck and the navel.
The look was originally worn by model Simonetta Gianfelici.
Cardi has since switched up her look and was spotted wearing another Mugler piece, this time an intricate all-black gown with feathers.
She also posed with the designer himself.
What do YOU think about Paris Fashion Week/post-baby Cardi’s look?
This Nunavut grocery receipt shows just how pricey food is in the North
Northerners face the highest rates of food insecurity in Canada. A receipt from a recent shopping trip in Iqaluit illustrates the problem.
Eye-popping grocery prices are a growing concern for northerners, who face the highest rates of food insecurity in Canada despite annual subsidies under the Nutrition North Canada program (NNC). Kyra Flaherty, a working mother from Iqaluit, has used TikTok to highlight the problem. She shared this receipt from a recent shopping trip to NorthMart, the supermarket chain many northerners rely upon for groceries.
RELATED: Why we need to talk about food insecurity—in this election and beyond
Click, hover or tap on the arrows to view the annotations on Flaherty’s receipt.
Nathan Sing writes about food security and hunger issues in Canada. His one-year position is funded by the Maple Leaf Centre for Action on Food Security, in partnership with Community Food Centres Canada.
Cate Blanchett’s Kids: Everything To Know About Her 4, Rarely Seen Kids
Cate Blanchett is the proud mother of four children, including Dashiel, Roman, Ignatius, and Edith. Find out more about them here.
Actress and two-time Oscar winner Cate Blanchett, 52, is not only a powerful woman on stage and screen, but an adoring mother at home. The Australian actress, well known for her character-driven, singular performances, has been married to Australian writer-producer-playwright Andrew Upton for over 23 years, and shares four children with the 55-year-old. Their family includes three boys, Dashiel, 20, Roman, 17, Ignatius, 13, and a girl, Edith, 7,
Unlike her Miss America character, Phyllis Schlafly, an anti-feminist conservative, Cate has defined herself as a “working mother who identifies as a feminist,” per Oprah Daily, sharing how it’s a “constant juggle between following your personal, professional passion and trying to give yourself over to and serve your family.”
As far as raising a family, Cate and Andrew seem to be doing a pretty great job. Find out more about their kids, from oldest to youngest below.
Dashiel John Upton
Dashiel, the oldest of Cate and Andrew’s brood, was born December 3, 2001. Although the couple likes to keep things low-key with their family for the sake of privacy, Cate recently opened up about Dashiel’s going off to film school on a May 2020 episode of A Podcast of One’s Own with Julia Gillard, although she didn’t reveal where he would be attending.
“Sometimes I get asked what is the most difficult thing for a parent,” she was quoted by Film News. “I think it’s letting them go, being able to do it […] It is difficult to break away, very difficult, but I am so proud of my son. Of all of my kids, to be honest.”
Roman Robert Upton
The second eldest in the Blanchett-Upton clan is Roman, who was born April 23, 2004. Although the family mostly opts for privacy, the 17-year-old has been seen out with his mom on several red carpet occasions, making an appearance at the Critic’s Choice Awards back in 2014 as well as the 2018 SIHH trade show in Geneva, Switzerland, reported the Daily Mail.
Cate discussed the thought process behind her kids’ names during a 2020 appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, revealing that Roman’s name was inspired by the filmmaker Roman Polanski, causing some to raise eyebrows, considering the director’s convictions as a child sex offender. Cate then noted that it was “also the French word for book,” reported People, steering away from the potential drama around the associations with the name.
Ignatius Martin Upton
Born on April 13, 2008, Ignatius — or “Iggy” — is Cate and Andrew’s youngest son. In that same interview with Jimmy Kimmel, Cate revealed that her son’s name came from the popular children’s novel series Captain Underpants, revealing that she and husband Andrew had “ran out of ideas.” The Blue Jasmine star shared that one character in the book, Professor Pee-Pee Poopypants, stood out to her during her third pregnancy, causing her to make some considerations for naming her next baby.
“I was eight months pregnant and hallucinating, and there’s a section in the book where he gets so upset that everyone teases him because his name is Professor Pee-Pee Poopypants that he forces the world to change their names,” she explained. “They have this interior code, and they give these examples of names. You go down to ‘I’ and the example is Ignatius. It was like the Virgin Mary going ‘Boom!’”
Edith Vivian Patricia Upton
After giving birth to three boys, Cate and Andrew decided they wanted to adopt. In March 2015, they adopted a newborn baby girl and named her Edith. During a 2015 conversation with Women in the World’s Tina Brown, Cate revealed that she and Andrew “actually began the conversation a very long time ago” after Dashiel was born. SHe added, “And then we just had two other children and it sort of dropped off the radar,” via Daily Mail.
“There are a lot of children out there who don’t have the good fortune that our biological children do, so it’s wonderful to welcome a little girl into our fold—we’re besotted,” she also told Australian outlet Sky News, via Today’s Parent.
LeBron James FINALLY Reveals He’s Vaccinated…But He Still Won’t Urge Others To Do The Same
He continued, “So, I don’t feel like, for me personally, that I should get involved in what other people should do for their bodies and their livelihoods.”
“You have to do what’s best for your family,” the baller continued. “So, I know what I did for me and my family. I know some of my friends and what they did for their families. But as far as speaking for everybody and their individualities and things that they want to do, I don’t feel like that — that’s not my job.”
LeBron and the Lakers will head into the NBA season with a 100% vaccination rate on their team, something that can’t be said for some other organizations, like The Brooklyn Nets and Golden State Warriors.
Unfortunately, Bron, this matter IS political–even if it shouldn’t be–and vaccination affects more than just one’s self. Given how influential his voice is, it would be great for James to encourage the vaccine, but at least he’s gotten the shot himself.
