Sports
3 Health Benefits of Playing Baseball
If you’re lucky enough to be outdoors year-round, the game of baseball is a great way to stay healthy both physically and mentally throughout the year. Between the cardio and the camaraderie amongst friends and teammates, it’s no wonder both kids and adults enjoy playing the game of baseball. Even if you live in a cold climate and can take advantage of the warm weather to play for part of the year, you should take advantage and join a league. Let’s go over some other benefits of the game that will improve your health and your lifestyle.
Physical Strength
If you’re looking to tone up and looking for a fun way to do it instead of visiting the boring gym, this is a fun way to do it. Between pitching, batting, squatting, and running your body will go through some serious conditioning and strength. Flexibility is another benefit that comes with these movements, especially swinging a bat. If you want to put this theory to the test, record the amount of weight you can lift before you start playing. Revisit the weight room after and see how much more you’re able to bench or lift.
Mental Health
Because baseball is a team sport, you’ll spend most of your time socializing with your teammates. You’ll make new friends and even get together outside of the game. Sports, in general, are known to improve your mood. Anything that requires physical activity sends signals to your brain that release chemicals known as endorphins that make you feel happy and relaxed. The game of baseball can also help you release stress. Because you’re interacting with others while being physical, your mind is being way too distracted to make any room for negative thoughts that tend to bring you down.
Another positive of playing baseball is that it gives you a boost of confidence. Sports, in general, require you to have some type of control to master your skills, which gives you a sense of accomplishment and self-esteem. Don’t be surprised if you start to notice that you’re excelling in a lot more outside of the game.
Cardiovascular Health
Because the game of baseball is so physical and requires a lot of cardio-type movement, it will help promote better cardiovascular health. Running alone is great for your heart and lungs so take every opportunity you can to try and catch that hit no matter if it may seem like an obvious home run. If you’re the one that’s batting, don’t be afraid to spring to the bases and get that blood pumping and flowing. It’s an adrenaline rush once they call out “Safe!”
Of course, as with any sport, there are possibilities of getting hurt so make sure you wear the right protective gear. Such as sunscreen to protect your skin outdoors at all times, protective cups, gloves, and be sure to use other accessories for baseball players that will help keep you comfortable and also prevent an injury.
Sports
How Do You Play Jammin Jars 2?
Jammin Jars 2 is the most recent version of the insanely famous Jammin Jars slot game developed by Push Gaming. The slot game has been eagerly waited for and anticipated by slot gamers from the world over. It is a slot game based on a fruit theme and an on-screen D who plays music that makes the jars dance. The game has 8 reels and 8 rows. The winning rule remains simple. All you need to do is land 5 or more of the same symbol type in one given cluster. The multipliers of the game make the chances of winning pretty big on this game.
The rules and basics of the game
You can win this slot game by landing 5 or more same symbol types in a cluster, as mentioned before. The minimum bet is 0.10, and the maximum bet is 100. The RTP of this slot game is also high, and it is 96.40%. The slot machine is highly volatile, and as a result, it may take some time before wins start getting created. Although the same reason also ensures that once wins are created, they generally tend to be high. The thing that makes this slot game stand apart is the tremendous amount of maximum win multiplier. Unbelievably, the slot machine has a max multiplier of 50000X on the bet. The multiplier is quite a significant rise from its prequel, the Jammin Jars that had a multiplier of 20000X. The gameplay and feel remain similar to its predecessor, but new additions like the Giga jar DJ and a new dance floor make it exciting. The latest features of this game are Wild Jar Symbol, Instant Prize Symbol, Collectable Gold Vinyl, Fruit Blast, Free Games, and Giga Jar.
How it looks and feels, what else to know
The game has a unique interface, and it features a group of Jammin’ Jars and GigaJar DJ boogies on the dance floor. The background is also thoughtfully designed and pleasing to the eyes with neon-lit items like palm trees, fruits, music signs, and more. The winning strategy is already mentioned before. Once a cluster forms, the winning symbols disappear, and new fruits take their place. The game is also available for mobiles as the developer Push Gaming has made it available for multiple platforms and devices. The music is truly captivating in this game, and it is not unusual for players to groove to the music while playing the game.
The playing symbols are also graded as per winning standards. The lower fruit symbols include blueberries, raspberries, and peaches. When these come in 32 or more together, they can give between 100X to 150X of the bet. Only one symbol needs to be present at once and not a combination of these symbols. Watermelon and Pineapple are rated for medium returns. 32 of any one of these symbols at a time can give you a multiplier of 200X to 600X. The highest paying symbol is the pomegranate that gives a 1000X return when 32 pomegranates present themselves at a given time.
What more does the game have?
- Wild Jar Symbol – It can substitute other symbols to create more winning combinations. These jars can jump to any vacant position of a winning cluster. They come with a 1X multiplier and keep increasing.
- Instant Price Symbol – They can give you an Instant prize and have values from 1X to 1000X. You will have to get at least five of them in a cluster. These can also be activated through fruit blast mode.
- The other modes include Fruit Blast, Free Games, Collectible Gold Vinyl, and Giga Jar. All these are additional features that can help you win big in the Jammin Jars 2 slot game.
Overall, the slot game is pretty interesting for all online casino lovers. It is particularly appealing to the slot players owing to its amazing user interface, superb music, and truly stupendous prize money potential. There is a good chance that once you start playing this slot game, you will not want to go for any other. If you love slots, Jammin Jars 2 will be a delight for you! It is easy to play, and you can win big here!
Golf
Explore Top Reasons to Pursue a Career in Golf Course Jobs
For the smooth and seamless functioning of a golf course, a team of professionals is required. Golf course jobs are not restricted to merely going around all day riding golf carts. It takes a team of professionals working diligently towards keeping a golf course in pristine condition for playing. Moreover, many people are working towards facilitating the smooth functioning of the golf course. Individuals, who are interested in taking up a golf course job, usually have a passion for the game. Moreover, they would love to work in an environment where there are like-minded people who are equally passionate about golf. Here are the top reasons to pursue a career in golf course jobs. According to Web MD, golfing could prove to be a perfect ‘recipe for longevity.
Amazing Ambiance
Not all golf course jobs imply working outdoors all the time. Grounds maintenance crew and course superintendents are required to spend a reasonable amount of time outdoors, updating plantings, surveying the course, and redoing greens. However, they too need to work in offices for business or staff meetings, record-keeping, and planning. The marketing team, restaurant staff, and housekeeping members are working indoors.
All golfing jobs have one thing in common. They happen amidst great natural beauty and picturesque views. The ambiance is just mesmerizing. They are lucky to work in a serene, tranquil, park-like setting. Others can dream of such a mind-blowing ambiance only when they are vacationing. You will find lush greenery all around and a world-class golf course right here on TimberStone Golf Course.
Great Job Security
Golf is a great retreat for retired individuals who have some time to spare. As more people retire, they are likely to seek out idyllic activities that are enjoyable and engaging, and golf is very well-positioned for this. Further, over the last few years, more young people have been getting to the game. It means existing golf courses need regular maintenance, and new courses may also open up, meaning the demand for labor will be ever-present. Whether you are in management, service, or marketing, finding a job or keeping a job in a golf club or course is likely going to be a very attractive option in the years to come. There is also scope for horizontal movement to different locations, as well as, vertical mobility to better positions as you gain experience.
Doing What You Love, Loving What You Do
If you are a golfer yourself, chances are that you will enjoy being around others who share your love for the sport. Being on the course in any of the several roles involved in maintenance and administration will allow you to fraternize with golf enthusiasts of all kinds- from children learning to love the game for the first time to seasoned pros, celebrities, and experts who know more about the game than anyone else. If you revel in the company of other people, even if golf isn’t something you have enjoyed in the past, such a job will likely be highly rewarding for you.
Diverse Work Profiles
Behind the smooth operation of a sprawling golf club, several professionals are working round the clock. This list includes the managers, groundskeepers, shop staff, rangers, caddies, mechanics, food and beverage workers, traditional as well as social media marketing professionals, and many more. No matter your level of education or experience or your career aspirations, it is very likely that you will be able to find a role that is not only attractive but also suitable for you. While some roles require predefined qualifications, others come with very flexible entry restrictions as well as rigorous on-the-job training to get you up to speed quickly. Driven professionals who would like to go beyond the conventional, boring career choices will certainly enjoy working in this environment.
Conclusion
You may go ahead with your plans of joining a golf course job. There are multiple benefits involved, and you must grab the opportunity of working in a mind-blowing ambiance 365 days a year.
Sports
Top 4 Players In The MLB Who Could Benefit From A Trade Right Now
With the 2021 MLB trade deadline still a few weeks away, getting the ball rolling about players that could seriously benefit from a team change before the second half of the season gets underway sounds like a perfect idea. Online sports betting platforms already have prediction lists and MLB odds, signaling where some of the top available players might end up on the trade market days. While there are players who will always be looking like the most coveted gem in all of the mountain, like Max Scherzer or Kris Bryant, who will most definitely not move from their teams in the near future, there are still other great players wanting a change.
Here are our picks for the top four players who could definitely benefit from changing teams before the trade deadline.
Trevor Story, Colorado Rockies
What happens when you have one of the best players in a position where every team is usually looking for upgrades, like shortstop and a team who is in a clear transition and rebuild mode looking to get as many future assets as possible? You get the tale of Trevor Story and the Colorado Rockies. Trevor Story is putting on a great year when it comes to his offensive skills and has always proven to be a very valuable asset when it comes to the defensive side of the game. The issue here is that Story is on his way to becoming a free agent this offseason, leaving the Rockies without any real chances of gaining anything from him, other than a goodbye letter at best.
With Nolan Arenado being the first of Colorado’s main players to leave the team in Colorado’s effort to rebuild, followed by Jeff Bridich, it should come to no surprise for baseball fans around if by the time the trade deadline is over, Story has found another team to play in, hopefully a contending team that can benefit from his talents. Moving to the American League might be a more than welcoming change with teams like the Yankees, Athletics and Rays all wanting Story to join them for the second half of the season.
Starling Marte, Miami Marlins
After being acquired last season by Miami last season in an effort to be more competitive, it is becoming more and more obvious that Starling Marte´s time with the Marlins is getting closer and closer to an end. Marte, when healthy, can offer teams a great veteran option at center field, a position usually known for its shortage of real-deal caliber talent.
Miami could greatly benefit by trading Marte to a team in dire need of a center fielder, like the New York Yankees for example in exchange for more positional assets for the future. While he could also stay with the Marlins moving forward, this move would be a costly one on the Marlins side and one where both parts might end up leaving the party unhappy. So why go through that if better scenarios are available?
Joey Gallo, Texas Rangers
If you’re offered the chance to sign a former all-star with clear slugging power and who can truly do wonders in your outfield both at center and right field, wouldn’t you jump at the chance? This is exactly what a player like the Rangers’ Joey Gallo can offer any team wanting to trade for him. His batting skills have gone through an odd first half of the season this year but he is a proven slugger that can offer some elite power hitting to any team looking exactly for that.
It has been rumored that the San Diego Padres, one of the hottest teams in baseball, have been riding high on the “get Gallo” rumors. Given that the Padres are and will most likely continue to be one of the main contending teams in the National League for a spot in the World Series, bringing a guy like Joey Gallo in will only help making those claims even stronger.
Eduardo Escobar, Arizona Diamondbacks
If there’s a team where trading out players in order to get future assets is more than welcome it’s the Arizona Diamondbacks, especially with how bad they’re playing this year. Escobar’s true worth as a utility infielder is noticeable by everyone. His hitting and slugging percentages are experiencing a sort of rebuild in value, making him a hot candidate for teams looking for a solid option at 2nd base.
Escobar knows what it’s like to hit over 30 home runs in a season, and offer up above .500 numbers in the slugging percentage departments. A team like the Chicago White Sox seems like the perfect option right now for Escobar to move to, especially if he wants to experience what it’s like to be in a top contender.
Sports
BINGO VS. KENO VS. THE SLOTS – WHAT’S THE BEST CASUAL CASINO GAME?
When it comes to taking a trip to a casino, such as bestaucasinosites, the first thing on most people’s minds is “what games am I going to play?” If you’re a relatively inexperienced gambler (like most) the tendency is to avoid the more complex casino activities and focus on the cheaper, more simplistic varieties of games. Perhaps the 3 most classic examples of accessible casino games (which also happen to be extremely popular) are Bingo, Keno, and the Slots. Arguably, the true appeal of these activities lies in the fact that they are more or less based purely on luck. In other words, you have to make decisions when playing a game as simple as Blackjack, sticking to something like Bingo, Keno, or the Slots doesn’t require you to make any choices at all, aside from what machine to sit down at, perhaps.
Bingo is a classic lottery game that developed out of an Italian game from the 1500’s called “Il Giuoco del Lotto d’Italia”. Players basically draw a card with numbers printed on it and fill in the squares which match the corresponding figures which are called out by whoever is running the game. The first player to get 5 in a row, wins, and must yell out “Bingo!” So, why is Bingo a great casual game, you ask? Simply put, Bingo can be both exciting as well as intense, especially if you’re in a room full of people who are all vying for “the big win”. At the same time, it’s highly affordable and extremely easy to understand from a conceptual point-of-view. Pretty much anyone can jump straight into a game of Bingo and if they’re lucky, they might even emerge as the big winner.
Similar to Bingo is the game of Keno, which is slightly more complex. Yes, Keno is still a lottery game, but what makes it even more intriguing is that wagers are placed, ikt is often found in online casinos in the United States. According to most historical accounts, Keno was developed in China during the 1800’s, as a means of funding governmental projects. After players are given a card that’s numbered 1 – 80, they are to pick 20 numbers and then place their money wager. Following this, all the cards are collected and registered; then, a caller will randomly draw 20 numbers and announce them. Obviously, if more of your selected numbers are called you win increasingly larger sums. Keno is a great casual game because it affords some of the excitement of Bingo, but without the need to remain constantly vigilant (and marking numbers).
Last but certainly not least, we have the Slots, which are arguably the most iconic type of casual game associated with casinos. The first slot machines were invented in the 1800’s by an American named Charles Frey and were entirely mechanical in their design(s). Over time, of course, most slot machines have become digitized; for example, now most all of them operate via some type of software. It’s been said that around 70% of the money brought in by casinos around the world comes directly from slot machines, that’s how incredibly popular they are. To play you only need to insert a coin or token and pull the lever (or perhaps push a button), your winnings (or losses) will be displayed on screen and you can repeat the process. The slots are great because they don’t require any type of decision making process and are quite cheap. Furthermore, by playing the slots you often have a chance of winning a big jackpot which might be in the millions of dollars.
Sports
The main image that comes into people
The main image that comes into people’s minds when thinking about slot machines is usually the three reel, one pay-line slot that has seemingly been around forever. However, one of the newest additions to the slot world, called the Feature Slot, is starting to surpass the popularity of the classic three-reel.
The feature slot is a variation of the original single-line slot machines, but several more options. The basic rules of the game are really the same. You make your bet, click the spin button and watch the reels turn to get a winning or losing combination. The results of the spinning reels, whether on a single-line slot or a multi-line slot, is where the possibilities are much greater.
Feature Slots are an important part of the online casino gambling world because they offer players new angles and avenues on which to win for a relatively small bet. Some of the features of these slots games include things like multipliers, free spins and wilds. New games, such as Book of Dead, take full advantage of the latest features.
Multipliers basically multiply the amount of the original win multiply by a certain exponent. There is a specific symbol in each game that has been determined to be the multiplier symbol, and if that symbol shows up on an activated pay-line with a winning combination of symbols, the overall win is multiplied accordingly.
Introduced by Australian slot machines, similar versions can be found at online casino francais, free spins are one of the most fun and popular types of features. If a winning symbol combination appears on the pay-lines in conjunction with a free spin symbol, the player gets a certain amount of free spins without having to put any money at risk.
The wilds are just like wilds in a video poker game. They can substitute for any other symbol on the pay-line to make or complete a winning symbol combination.
All of the features talked about above will be listed on each slot games pay table. Pay close attention to the pay table to find out what symbols correspond to each feature, for this will vary from game to game and casino to casino. There are some feature slot games that offer different features than multipliers, free spins and wilds, but these are the most prevalent and the most popular out there.
Sports
WHAT YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT GAMBLING SAFELY
If you like the idea of gambling, but you’re a little concerned about getting carried away, you’ve come to the right place. While playing casino games can be fun and profitable for some people, those with an addictive personality can experience issues. With that in mind, we’re going to present you with some essential advice that should help to ensure you never go over your budget, you can try it out at the best au online casinos. At the end of the day, gambling should be considered a hobby or pastime that adds some extra excitement to your life. Unless you have amazing Poker skills, you shouldn’t aim to create your income in that manner.
Setting your budget
Before you head out to your local casino or find the best online casino to play at, it’s vital that you set a budget. You never want to risk more cash than you can afford to lose. Even if you think a winning streak is just around the corner, you must stop spending the moment your original budget is exhausted. When all’s said and done, the last thing you want is for your family to struggle financially because you’ve spent too long playing Roulette.
Selecting your games
It’s always a good idea to select a couple of games and stick with them during each session. You could select the new Lucky 88 pokie from Aristocrat or something more traditional like table Poker, you’ll get better results if you limit the amount of games you play. That will also help you to improve your skills and become a better player.
Not drinking alcohol
Casino bosses know that alcohol can affect your judgment, and so they will try to offer you drinks whenever your glass is empty. Don’t make the mistake of getting drunk. If you do that, the chances of you emptying your bank account will increase. You need to keep a clear head to ensure you make the best decisions.
Gambling infrequently
While you might like to log into your favorite site and place some bets during the week, it is not a good idea to gamble every day. People who do that tend to get hooked very quickly. At most, you should be visiting the casino once each week. That way, you will still have plenty of time to spend with your family.
Seeking help
If you feel like you are becoming addicted to gambling, there are many options open to you. First of all, you can ask the casino staff to refuse entry. You can also email any websites you might use and ask them to cancel your accounts. Those of you who still have trouble might like to contact your doctor to find out about local support groups. That said, most people do not become hooked, and so there is every chance you will be fine.
You now know how to gamble safely and avoid any major issues. So, you should feel free to head out for a healthy tipple at some point during the next couple of weeks. You might even come home with thousands in profit. Wouldn’t that be nice?
Sports
When you are looking at becoming a pro at live casino games
When you are looking at becoming a pro at live casino games, you need to know what you are doing on order to have a measure of success. If you fail to know the basics, then you will generally find yourself in a bad way and you will not win nearly as much as you had hoped you would. It is a common thing that many players that have no to little exposure to live casino games will think that they can win if they just go and start playing. One thing that needs to be understood is live games and those in an online version are two different worlds.
Know the Game you are Playing
Too often a person will think that they can just start playing and they will catch onto the rules of the game and how to play as they go along. This is great if you are looking to lose a lot of money in a short amount of time. Don’t go with games that you are not used to and stick with the ones that you know how they work. This will help you to not lose due to a learning curve. Be sure to play at real money casinos that offers many games.
Stay Focused
Losing focus is one of the biggest issues that many players have when they first begin the process of playing a live casino game. They get involved in being social that they do not pay attention to what is going on and as a result will miss out on opportunities that they could use to win a game or two. Don’t get so caught up on the social side that you forget to not focus on the actual gameplay.
Bet Small and Start Slow
Another rookie mistake is the fact that many players will start out trying to become a millionaire in a short amount of time. Take jackpotjill australian casino as an example, It is best that you start out with small bets and work your way up from there. You will not feel as successful, but when you get to the actual looking at your winnings, you will see that you won more than you lost. Also, don’t overplay yourself. Let things go at a natural pace and when you feel tired, walk away and play another time.
Know when to stop
Sometimes a player will just not know when they need to stop and walk away. If they are winning, then they think that their winning streak will go on forever. The thing is that all good things have to come to an end and that means your winning streak as well. When they are losing, they think the next hand will be when they turn it all around. If you have begun to win and are ahead of where you were when you started, then get up and walk away. It will be hard to do, but it will be the best bit of advice that you will ever get. If you follow these simple tips, then your success will be far greater than you had thought it would be. it’s all a matter of knowing what to do and when to do it.
Sports
8 Reasons Online Casino Gaming Is The Perfect Hobby For 2021
Online casino gaming’s popularity is on the rise. Since the first online casino businesses began to appear in the 90s, they’ve experienced steady growth, and while they haven’t quite overtaken their physical counterparts completely, the writing is certainly on the wall. As you might expect, online casino gaming’s popularity surged massively last year, likely owing to many people finding themselves housebound and in need of a new hobby to help take their minds off current events.
In many places around the world, the pandemic shows signs of receding, but in others, it’s accelerating, making the global situation uncertain. With that in mind, we think that online casino gaming will continue to be an excellent hobby to pursue for the rest of 2021. Whether you’re looking at an online South African casino, a UK-based operation, or a US gambling platform, you can’t go wrong with casino gaming. Here are 8 reasons why online casino gaming is the perfect hobby for 2021.
1. It’s always available
Currently, in many places around the world, it’s possible to visit friends and family, as well as to go shopping. Physical casinos are also open in many places, but this could change on a whim, as the pandemic is unpredictable. Online casino gaming, however, is unfettered by these restrictions and can continue even in the harshest lockdown conditions. No matter when you want to fire up your favourite casino games, you’ll always be able to do so if you’re playing online.
2. It’s convenient
When you want to travel to a casino, you’ll likely either have to drive or take public transport, both of which incur costs or risks you may be unwilling to accept. However, when you play a casino online, you don’t need to worry about that. You can play roulette, blackjack, and other favourites without leaving the comfort of your living room. Simply reach for your tablet, your laptop, or any other internet-enabled device, and you can be rolling dice with the pros in seconds.
3. The choice is huge
Physical casinos are, by definition, constrained by what they’re able to fit in the premises. You may not find more obscure or lesser-known casino games at physical casinos, simply because they want to cater to as broad an audience as possible. This is another downside that simply doesn’t exist at online casinos. If you want to check out some of the more esoteric casino offerings, you’ll almost certainly be able to find them online if you spend a little time looking, see Betcrazy for suggestions.
4. Security is excellent
In recent years, online casinos have stepped up their security protocols in response to unfair perceptions that they’re unscrupulous or shady. This means that on the most prominent and reputable online casino platforms, your money and your credentials are as safe as they can possibly be. When you win big at a physical casino, there’s always the risk of being accosted when leaving the premises, but this risk is nonexistent when you’re playing online.
5. You can play wherever you are
Some countries around the world have somewhat restrictive gambling laws. Usually, these laws mean that operators are forbidden from starting casino businesses in those territories, but they don’t prohibit citizens from engaging in gambling activity. This is where online casinos shine, because if you want to play a casino game and there aren’t any options in your native country, you can simply seek out an overseas platform and play there instead.
6. There are lots of withdrawal options
Very often, physical casinos will only let you withdraw your winnings in local currency. This doesn’t happen with online casinos. If you want your winnings paid to a PayPal account, for example, most online casinos will be happy to accommodate this wish. Some platforms are even starting to deal in cryptocurrency, so if you’re at the forefront of that particular technological innovation, you’re well-served by the online casino industry.
7. The social element is strong
Most online casino platforms have social tools that allow you to chat with other players. This means that if you want to enjoy a casino game alongside your friends, you can, and if you want to use casino gaming as a means to meet new people, this is possible as well. You’ll often find that online casino gaming is a decidedly more social experience than its physical counterpart. If you’re playing poker, for example, you don’t need to watch for opponent tells, so the game is altogether much friendlier than it might otherwise be.
8. Stopping is easier
While online casinos do, of course, want to retain your business, you always have control over whether or not you stop. Leaving a physical casino might be harder if you want to stop gambling because the staff can sometimes be insistent that you stay and keep handing over your cash. On an online platform, however, you simply need to close your browser window and you’re done. Of course, it’s not always as simple as that, but in principle, it’s much easier to stop when you’re simply casino gaming through a browser window.
These are our reasons why we think online casino gaming will be the perfect hobby for the rest of 2021 (and even into 2022 and beyond!). What do you think? Are you thinking of taking up online casino gaming? What’s your favourite casino game?
Sports
Michigan defeats LSU 86-78 in a Big Ten comeback.
Someone, everyone, from the Big Ten needed to start playing like they belonged there.
The conference is already a part of March Madness thanks to Michigan.
The top-seeded Wolverines, who were longer, broader, and deeper than LSU, gradually wore down the Tigers. In a nail-biting 86-78 win, they got 21 points each from Eli Brooks and Chaundee Brown Jr., giving the conference some hope in the NCAA Tournament.
Maryland had lost to Alabama by the time coach Juwan Howard and his team returned to the hotel after their second-round game, leaving the Wolverines as the only remaining Big Ten team from the nine that had traveled to Indianapolis.
Even if they can’t change what’s happened to the rest of the league, Michigan’s Big Ten experience came in handy in this game, as the Wolverines (22-4) trailed by nine points early and had to fight to stay in the game.
“To be frank, that is the Big Ten test,” Brooks said. “Every night, we are put to the test.”
The Wolverines used the biggest surge of the game — a 14-1 run halfway through the second half — to break away and save face for a conference that had otherwise tanked these four days in Indianapolis.
The Wolverines advanced to the Sweet 16 for the fourth consecutive season, where they will face No. 4 Florida State next weekend. They’ll be the only hope for a conference that has already lost everyone from the top seed (Illinois), to the second-seeded Ohio State, to the 11th-seeded Michigan State, a perennial force that was eliminated in the play-in round.
Brooks explained, “I mean, it’s March Madness for a cause.” “Everyone is going to give you their best shot. I always believe that the Big Ten is a fantastic meeting. We’ve recently suffered some setbacks.”
After the Wolverines took a one-point lead into halftime, this game saw huge momentum swings: LSU went on an 8-0 run early, Michigan went on a 10-0 run, and the Tigers went on another 5-0 run.
Michigan, on the other hand, did what traditional Big Ten teams are expected to do during the 14-1 run that got things going. Even without injured guard Isaiah Livers, they were able to use height and shooting to wear down a smaller, less-deep opponent.
Points off the bench were the most telling stat of the night: Michigan 26, LSU 2.
LSU coach Will Wade said, “They’re a tremendous, tremendous team.” “Coach Howard and his staff, their offensive execution, the way they moved, the way they defended, they’re a great squad. They’re going to be incredibly difficult to beat.”
Brown, a 6-foot-5 guard, caused the most long-term harm, making six free throws and a 3-pointer during the decisive stretch that gave Michigan a 72-64 lead with 5:55 remaining.
Then LSU’s defense was shut down by 7-1 freshman Hunter Dickenson (12 points, 11 rebounds) and 6-9 projected first-round NBA pick Franz Wagner (15 and seven).
Cameron Thomas of LSU went from illuminating Michigan to barely getting a shot off. He scored 30 points, but only after taking 23 shots and going 3 for 10 in the second half.
One of the misses was based on a Dickenson rejection, and Javonte Smart suffered the same fate moments later. Wagner’s 27 points held LSU in the game late in the second half, but he changed his shot underneath at the end.
On the other hand, the Tigers (19-10) shot 39 percent from the field and didn’t have many responses. Michigan made 10 of 25 3-pointers and shot 53%.
Even though the Tigers lost, the majority of this game must have had bracket watchers around the country scratching their heads.
Nobody with eyes and a cable sports bundle would have guessed Loyola Chicago, which defeated Illinois by a score of 13 on Sunday, was a No. 8 seed. LSU had obviously better talent than the eighth-seeded team.
But Michigan looked like a legitimate No. 1, especially after Howard began slamming the table, removing his mask, and asking for a defensive effort that was sorely lacking, particularly in the first few minutes. Thomas scored 12 points in the first eight minutes, none of which came from within the 15-foot line.
Things changed until the Wolverines began protecting the perimeter. They began to resemble a Big Ten team once more. And the Big Ten’s prospects seemed to be much brighter than they had been just a few hours before.
“Today’s slogan was ‘Empty the tank, Empty the tank.’ And our guys took care of it,” Howard said. “Unfortunately, the teams that did not advance had earned the right to be here and participate in this competition. But we only consider what we can influence.”
UPDATE ON INJURIES
Livers is out with a stress fracture in his foot, and when Howard was asked about his condition for next weekend, he was blunt: “It’s over indefinitely.”
STREAK OF SUGAR
The Wolverines have the second-longest active streak with four Sweet 16 appearances, behind Gonzaga’s six.
Sports
Has the mid-major revolt started with today’s big NCAA upset?
In every other college basketball season, four upsets in the NCAA Tournament’s eight second-round games would be a warning that something major is about to happen.
Was that the start of the long-rumored mid-major revolution? Have enough talented athletes and smart coaches moved to programs outside of the Big Six to tip the power balance?
It’s difficult to tell. Since this season is unlike any other.
Just two of the teams that won on Sunday were mid-majors: eighth-seeded Loyola of Chicago, which dominated No. 1 seed Illinois from the start and won 71-58; and 15th-seeded Oral Roberts, which beat Florida 81-78 thanks to a late surge. No. 12 Oregon State defeated fourth-seeded Oklahoma State 80-70, and No. 11 Syracuse smothered third-seeded West Virginia just enough to win 75-72.
But it felt like the day of the little boys. ORU coach Paul Mills modified his numbers-don’t-mean-anything postgame speech from the upset over Ohio State after being just the second No. 15 seed to reach the Sweet 16.
“We are not capitulating to anybody here,” Mills said bravely, referring to his Golden Eagles’ upcoming matchup with No. 3 Arkansas.
Meanwhile, four more of the 16 teams in action on Monday, including overall top seed Gonzaga and two more, Creighton and Ohio, who are facing each other, can be classified as mid-majors. If Abilene Christian manages to pull the rug out from under UCLA, there will be a total of five mid-majors in the Sweet 16. That would be a significant achievement.
However, it’s also likely that something more subtle is going on.
Teams had to navigate a stop-and-start regular season due to the pandemic, then slapdash conference tournaments before being seeded by an NCAA selection committee that, without the normal analogies, may have been playing “Eenie meenie miney mo.”
Mid-majors are used to being an afterthought. They don’t have the budget to iron out all of the rough patches in regular seasons, and since they’re still farther down the recruitment line, their players stay because only a handful are good enough to go pro early. They are almost always underdogs when they leave the conference.
During normal seasons, those drawbacks are a stumbling block. This time, qualities like resilience and cohesion are transforming moral victories into real victories.
Loyola center Cameron Krutwig, who had 19 points and 12 rebounds in the victory over Illinois, said, “Nobody was really doing something out of body or out of mind.”
Krutwig resembles a grown-up Dick Butkus, but he runs like Justin Timberlake and isn’t easily shaken. He added matter-of-factly, “We all stuck to the game plan.”
Despite this, all of the regular Big Six conference suspects are present, with a few flexing their muscles.
No. 1 seed Baylor defeated Wisconsin 76-63, while No. 5 Villanova thrashed North Texas 84-61. Both No. 2 Houston and No. 3 Arkansas came within a whisker of defeating Rutgers and Texas Tech, but ultimately prevailed.
Syracuse was given an 11 seed, presumably because the selection committee overlooked that a.) the Orange 2-3 zone defense is still uncommon enough in the game to perplex teams that haven’t seen one all season; and b.) Syracuse almost always makes the Sweet 16 when it enters the tournament with a double-digit seeding.
While the Orange’s passing of No. 3 West Virginia to get there was only slightly shocking, the twist of fate this time is that Buddy Boeheim, the son of Hall of Fame coach Jim Boeheim, is driving the bus.
After halftime, he scored 22 of his 25 points, including all but one of his six 3-pointers, and three late free throws helped put the game away. Then he revealed what father told son during what looked like a heartfelt moment just after the buzzer sounded.
Buddy chuckled as he said, “Yeah, you missed the last free throw.”
3 Health Benefits of Playing Baseball
Janitors at Denver International Airport vote to strike against contractor
Sharna Burgess Wears Crop Top As She Holds Hands With Brian Austin Green Heading To ‘DWTS’
Kiszla: Refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine makes Michael Porter Jr. a rebel without a clue
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Rapper & A KarJenner Ex Is Revealed As The Dalmatian
Residents evacuated by Ptarmigan fire allowed back home Thursday morning
The Rock’s Daughters: Meet Dwayne Johnson’s Three, Sweet Kids
Trevor Story’s likely final home game at Coors Field ends with Rockies’ victory
TRON (TRX) Ranks Second for Total Transactions on Major Blockchains
‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Jayne & Sutton Stracke Reveal Shocking Sex Secrets
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
How To Make Money Trading Domains
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
-
News2 weeks ago
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
-
Tech2 weeks ago
How To Make Money Trading Domains
-
Business2 weeks ago
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
-
Bitcoin1 week ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News2 weeks ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
News2 weeks ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
News2 weeks ago
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
-
Bitcoin1 week ago
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
-
News1 week ago
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
-
Beauty2 weeks ago
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
-
News2 weeks ago
World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously
-
News2 weeks ago
Filipina vlogger Jinky Cubillan captures neighbor’s angry tirade about her loose dog