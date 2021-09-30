Bitcoin
4 Years of KuCoin: From a 7-Person Team to 8 Million Users Worldwide
The 4th anniversary marks a special moment for KuCoin. They’ve recently claimed at TechCrunch Disrupt 2021 that it intends to be the first and biggest social trading platform in the crypto sector.
This couldn’t happen without the initial 7-person team finding a way to spearhead crypto adoption in 2013. Little did they know, KuCoin would become a global enterprise with over 600 employees and serve 8 million users in 207 countries.
KuCoin started solely as a spot-crypto trading platform. It’s now morphed into a massively rich crypto ecosystem due to onboarding industry-standard services such as KuCoin Spotlight, KuCoin Futures, KuCoin Trading Bots, KuCoin Pool, KuCoin Labs, and more.
This progress has led to $500 billion accumulated in trading volume and over 800 million transactions.
How it all started
KuCoin founder, Michael Gan was a tech expert for Alibaba Group’s Ant Financial. He first heard about Bitcoin when it was only $6 from his boss (and now co-founder), Eric Tang. Michael did what most people do when they recognize Bitcoin’s future potential – mine.
After stacking BTCs, Michael decided to sell some on Mt.Gox as it had the most liquidity. He immediately noticed how challenging the platform was for newcomers and how it would be a problem for mass adoption. He subconsciously understood that blockchain tech can only change the world if the world knows how to use it.
Michael and his friends saw their original thoughts on blockchain’s future materialize as cryptocurrencies grew more popular.
It drove them to think of ideas that would play a vital role in worldwide adoption and establish themselves in crypto history. This sparked the idea of a user-friendly exchange platform anyone can access.
While most people had their eyes on the Mayan calendar in 2012, the KuCoin dream team was forming through friends and acquaintances that shared the same passion for blockchain technology and cryptocurrencies.
By the end of 2013, KuCoin had its “hello world” moment as the team wrote down the first bits of code in a cafe. They never looked back, and the rest is history.
The ICO Era: KuCoin’s make or break moment
Michael and his team paid strong attention to the ICO market in mid-2017 as projects were failing from all directions, and some were obvious scams. They saw the opportunity to help the community not fall into ICO traps, and it started with a shift of identity.
KuCoin no longer saw itself as a basic trading exchange. It decided to be the ‘People’s Exchange’ instead.
They did this by using their platform “to find the best projects available and the ‘hidden gems’ of the crypto-world for our users.”
This was a risky decision as KuCoin’s reputation was on the line. Directing users to the wrong projects can damage an exchange indefinitely. Especially during an adoption wave.
From that moment forward, it’s been nothing but all-time highs for KuCoin.
Michael may have started his crypto journey mining Bitcoin, but now, he and his team give miners a reason to see long-term value in crypto.
In November 2018, KuCoin completed a $20 million Series A financing from IDG Capital and Matrix Partners. It’s worth noting that IDG is also an early investor of acclaimed crypto exchanges like Coinbase and Liquid. These funds also helped KuCoin continue to improve its platform’s stability, safety, and ease of use. Culminating in greater value for its users.
KuCoin increased its user base by a massive 1144% this year and tripled the number of female traders on their platform. Female traders are now 38% of users.
GameFi (the play-to-earn NFT industry) is booming and KuCoin took lead by creating the first trading board for metaverse tokens.
KuCoin also outperformed Deribit and approached BitMEX in derivatives trading volumes.
So, what’s next for KuCoin in 2022?
KuCoin CEO reveals all
Current CEO, Johnny Lyu discussed KuCoin’s roadmap for 2021-2023 early this year. It confirms their plans to upgrade their current systems and deploy more quality services.
In the 1st quarter of 2022, KuCoin will be launching a 3.0 version of its wallet custody system. In the next quarter, KuCoin Matching Engine 3.0 will go live — this will further increase the speed and efficiency of users placing trades.
The last two quarters concentrate on improving their futures trading system and achieving metrics such as 25 million worldwide users, over a million Twitter followers, and for their daily volume to pass $15 billion.
Despite their listed objectives, KuCoin’s intentions haven’t changed that much. They’re still focused on finding the next crypto gems, aiming to be the most prominent altcoin exchange. But now, they’re also fully committed to raising the value of KCS (KuCoin Token) to the point it reaches the top 30 in market capitalization.
This means they’ll be on the lookout for the next best advancements in the NFT and DeFi space.
Another interesting goal KuCoin plan to achieve is transforming into a social trading platform, which is still blank in the crypto industry. Currently, most exchanges focus on building a better trading tool, while KuCoin identified crypto investors’ needs beyond trading.
This will be accomplished through the launch of lots of new social features later this year. This will allow users to better understand and trade crypto on KuCoin and find global investors who share the same interest. Through the information and interaction services provided by the platform, even a newcomer will have a bigger chance to win.
KuCoin is successfully turning the crypto mass adoption marathon into a sprint.
Their exponential growth, recent additions, and bullish plans verify this.
The crypto space is becoming more interesting by the day as there’s always something new that can potentially change the world. KuCoin aims to be directly involved in what crypto offers the people next.
KuCoin is not just putting themselves at the forefront of the crypto rollercoaster, they’re guaranteeing the ride never ends.
Development of Business Intelligence (BI) Market of China in 2008
BI has become one of the most promising sectors in the global information technology market, and it is also an important part in the enterprise informationization evolution in China. Statistics showed that in 2007, the BI market in mainland China had reached 2 billion yuan (US$ 260 million), up 35% from 2006, consisting of BI product licensing of 900 million yuan and BI system integration of 1.1 billion yuan. There are currently more than 500 BI companies (product developers, integrators, distributors and service providers) employing about 80,000 employees in China.
BI is usually referred to as software solutions that can compile existing enterprise data into proper knowledge, in order to assist a company’s decision making process. BI usually involves the following technologies: data mart, data warehouse, user query & report, online analytical processing (OLAP), data mining, key performance indicators and analytic application.
Leading BI technology companies in China
Guangzhou Sunnet – Sunnet has been operating for nine years, starting from the basic multi-dimensional analytical product BlueQuery2.6 in 2001 to the latest BlueQueryEnterpriseV product for enterprise multi-dimensional analytical services.
Shanghai Tenly Software – Tenly’s Markway-branded products include analytical systems, network mining system, intelligent reporting and informationization testing software. Its Markway analytical system was the first Chinese language-based, large-scale statistics analysis and data mining software with proprietary intellectual property in China.
ADM Software – ADM has successfully completed more than 200 large and medium scale projects, with relatively sophisticated BI solutions for the financial, aerospace, retail and government sectors. ADM has become a leader in the enterprise decision-making supporting system field in China.
Beijing Ourway Power Co – This is a fast-growing company for enterprise informationization of small and medium enterprises. Its Power-BI enterprise decision analytical system is the first fast-installation BI software in China.
Competition landscape
Due to the surging global mergers and acquisitions activities in 2007, the BI software market from now on will be dominated by IBM, Oracle, SAP and Microsoft, and specialist BI companies such as SAS, Informatica and Microstrategy are expected to lead the product developments in the industry. Currently local Chinese BI companies have a market share of 36% in China, and Chinese BI licenses only make up of 6% of total BI licensing revenue in China.
Multinational BI advantages
Revenue sources of multinational BI companies in China mainly come from product sales, technical services and large-scale project integration. Multinationals currently have competitive advantages in data warehouses, data mining, ETL (Extract, Transform and Load), reporting and OLAP, with strong market shares in large projects of financial, telecommunication, insurance and energy sectors.
Domestic BI advantages
Local Chinese BI companies are making most money from system integration and product sales, and local system integration companies have captured half of the system integration market of financial and telecommunication sectors. Local BI product developers have achieved significant progress in 2007, especially BI reporting products from Sunnet and Runqian. Although product developers have successfully upgraded their core technologies, the key for their sales achievements last year still lies in the cooperative partnerships with downstream integrators and distributors.
Industry growth
The BI markets of financial, telecommunication and insurance industries had all experienced 20% or so growth rates in 2007, while 30%-plus growth rates were seen in energy, manufacturing and government sectors. The environment for implementing corporate-scale BI systems is becoming sophisticated in large companies, so it remains an important part of the whole BI market of China for the next three years. Medium size companies will be the major growth spot in the Chinese BI market, as this segment will be in a development phase in the next three years. BI systems for small companies are still at an early stage, and it is expected to be maturing in five years’ time. Overall, demand for BI products in China will enter a fast growing phase in the next five years, with an estimated 5 billion yuan value, and followed by another three years of post-maturity extension period.
BI softwares can be more independently implemented in large Chinese companies, while BI capabilities in small and medium enterprises may still have to rely on management softwares such as ERP and CRM. Therefore, it is expected that there will be an increasing number of BI products being embedded into ERP and CRM management softwares as complementary capabilities. But for the long term, BI developers in China should pay more attention to operative BI products.
The biggest constraints for popularizing BI products are their high prices and lack of supporting talents. While industries such as finance, telecommunication, insurance, energy and electricity may have higher reliance on BI capabilities, companies from other industries may require relatively smaller BI investments. The whole BI industry in China is expected to become more competitive, reducing the overall pricing level. Therefore, there would be a higher volume of BI license sales, but total sales value growth may remain relatively stable.
Segment market demand analysis
Demand for BI products of different segments may change over time, and the performance results in 2007 were as follows:
Reporting and OLAP products – Reporting is a basic aspect of BI capabilities, and OLAP multi-dimensional analysis is an outstanding feature of BI. Although reporting and OLAP products accounted for 45% of the BI market, this segment was highly competitive, with multinational players capturing more than 80% of shares.
Data Warehouse Products – Data warehouse and data mart products were another foundation for BI projects, accounting for 40% of China’s BI market, with foreign providers occupying prominent market positions.
ETL and data integration tools – Although ETL and data integration accounted for 40% of a typical BI project, ETL tools only had a 9% market share in China. Many applications are still based on manual coding methods in China, which means it will take some time for ETL tools to get popularised.
Data mining – Data mining technologies, with 3% market shares in 2007, have now relatively matured, but the lack of technical support experts is hindering their acceptance.
Other products such as performance management, KPI and meta data collectively had 3% market shares in China last year.
Farming Gold In WotLK – Rare And Expensive Materials To Farm In WotLK
If you want to start farming gold in WotLK, the best to start with are the rare resources that Northrend can offer. Of course, depending on the professions you have, you may or may not get certain rare resource. In that case, since the resources I’, going to talk about are always on high demand, you can buy them from AH and resell them for higher prices, when the time is right.
So, what are the best resources for farming gold in WotLK?
Titanium Ore.
You need 450 mining skill to pick up this resource. Every Titanium Vein usually contains more than Titanium Ore. Crystallized Air, Water, Fire and Earth, and also green and blue gems can be found in each Titanium Vein mined. Jewelcrafters can prospect Titanium Ore 5 at the time to obtain green, blue or epic gems. Also, by prospecting Titanium Ore jewelcrafters can obtain Titanium Powder, which can be used in a quest specific to the jewelcrafting profession. The best places to gather Titanium are Icecrown and Wintergrasp.
Frost Lotus.
Gathering Frost Lotus is a good way of farming gold in WotLK. These rare herb can be found by picking up any other herb in Northrend. The only zone in Northrend where Frost Lotus can be found as herb, not picked up by gathering other herbs, is Wintergrasp. You need 450 herbalism skill to pick up the Frost Lotus nodes in WG, though. Important to know! Frost Lotus shares the spawning cooldown with the Frozen Herbs in Wintergrasp.
Arctic Fur.
This is the highest level animal hide which can be found in Northrend. As soon as you have the skill required to skin the beasts of Northrend, you can find Arctic Fur by skinning any beast. Unlike the other two resources I mentioned above, Arctic Fur has quite a low drop rate. I never was able to get more than 3 per hour. Anyway, if you’re out farming gold in WotLK via skinning, aiming to get Arctic Fur, it’s a good idea to grind on beasts higher than level 75. They never drop Borean Leather Scraps, only Borean Leather and your farming will be more effective.
No matter which professions you have on your character, you will always make gold in WoW by selling the resources I mentioned in this report. However, gathering isn’t the only way of making gold in this game. The elite players have come up with many outstanding gold making methods so far. Therefore, you have a lot of options for farming gold in WotLK, so always choose the one that fits best to your character and play style.
The Life and Legacies of Da D B Zang
Da DB Zang a top-ranking miner, politician, philanthropist and community leader died on May 29, 2008. Late Danboyi Gyel, as he was known at the dawn of his prominence, was born on 7th October 1927. He was one of the three males of seven siblings. Coming from a modest family background, he became his own breadwinner early in life by hunting birds in the rocky hills and valleys of his Gyel home, which he sold, at Bukuru market in the present Jos South in Plateau State of Nigeria. It was not long before he found a job at the Amalgamated Tins Mines of Nigeria (ATMN). His natural inclination to hard work saw him rising up to become a mine overseer within a very short period.
During the forties the Premier of the Northern Region, Sir Amadu Bello came up with an initiative to empower the people of the Northern Region by giving out financial support to selected persons to start up businesses. D B Zang’s experience of working at the mines marked him out. He thus benefited from the empowerment programme. The resulting company, D B Zang Limited started operations in the fifties eventually becoming incorporated in 1962.
The company played a big role in boosting the popularity of the now mining entrepreneur to the point where he considered contesting for a parliamentary position. He lost however. The Parliament of the time was made up of elected and non-elected members. He was lucky to find his way into the parliament of the Northern Region in Kaduna as a non-elected member of the parliament. There he headed the Parliament Committee on Mining. He added that role to one he had prior to becoming a parliamentarian, the President of the African Miners Association.
Da Zang who never had the privilege of formal education looked around his community to discover that if nothing is done generation after generation of his people will continue to remain in ignorance. This realization inspired Gyel Commercial College, which he founded in 1966. The institution later evolved to become Zang Secondary Commercial School in 1976.
The military coup of 1966 ended his parliamentary responsibilities. He turned his full attention to D B Zang Limited and the school he founded. By the twilight years of the military junta of the 1970s, he became the chairman of the Nigerians People Party, NPP, in Plateau State. During the 1979 general elections the party won and set up government in Plateau State with Chief Solomon Lar as Governor of the state. At the peak of his mining business he was said to have become so successful that he could be ranked among the fifty wealthiest Nigerians. The Presidency of the nation was however set up by the National Party of Nigeria (NPN) that considered NPP as a threat. States where NPP set up government were denied subvention. He was said to have shouldered the financial burden of the party at the state.
The relevance of Da D B Zang continued in successive governments. In 1995 he became a member of the National Board of the Petroleum Trust Fund (PTF). When the Plateau regional branch of the PTF was inaugurated in 1997 he became the Chairman until 1999 when the government of Gen. Olusegun Obasanjo ended the PTF and its activities.
Da DB Zang lived to make obvious the fact that where there is a will there will always be a way. He remembered his modest educational background with a tinge of remorse but that never placed an insurmountable barrier in his journey towards greatness. He, no doubt, was one of the most outstanding Nigerians with four national honours to his name. The generation of youths of today can learn that education makes success easy but the lack of it does not stand in the way of big dreams.
When Sir Amadu Bello needed people to empower, he insisted on individuals who have past experience proved they can manage resources of the empowerment programme well. The late miner multiplied the resources in millions, benefiting many and the nation. This is a lesson that merit rather than nepotism works in the interest of the nation.
The secondary school he founded grew to become one of the most accomplished schools in size and quality of its products. The products of the school are found everywhere around the world and have played a remarkable role in shaping not just Nigeria but the world at large. The school, mining and other organizations he was involved in founded jobs for thousands of people.
Da D B Zang lived to be an octogenarian in a country where life expectancy is a mere 45. This in itself is an accomplishment in life. It is a mirror of the discipline that characterized his life. He married twelve wives with whom he had thirty-six children. He was able to sustain this huge family with great grand children and died of cancer in a London cancer clinic.
Reasons Why Shouldn’t Use A Personal Loan To Pay Off Your Credit Card Debt
Many people in Singapore hold multiple credit cards at the same time as each card has its own unique benefits. Under such circumstances, people can potentially fall into a debt trap as he/she owes money to several creditors. There are multiple payments and due dates to keep track of, and the non-stop reminders about unsettled balance only adds to the tension. As you fall behind the due dates of making the payments, your debts will only become larger. One of the way out from this debt trap is having a personal loan known as Debt Management Plan or DCP.
DCP was introduced by Association of Banks in Singapore (ABS) in the early part of 2017 for all Singapore nationals and Permanent Residents who are facing difficulty in settling their debts. DCP is a type of personal loan where you can borrow a lump sum amount to pay off all your current debts right away. However, you can take the help of a DCP only for unsecured credit facilities such as personal loans, credit cards and other credit lines. Let us take a look at some of the benefits and drawbacks of a Debt Settlement Plan:
Benefits
- You only have to make a single payment per month as a DCP consolidates all your debts into a single debt. This will help you save your energy and time and cutting the stress of missing a payment, as you no longer have to keep track of all the different creditors.
- Lower interest rates with a DCP makes it easier to pay off all your debts and actually make visible progress.
- When a DCP is managed well, you have a better chance of saving some money instead of spending your whole monthly earnings on paying bills.
Drawbacks
- The biggest drawback of DCP is the potential of getting into more debt. People who are not careful about their expenses and have a habit of gambling are prone to get themselves further into debt.
- Even with low interest rates, you may take longer to pay back your debt with DCP. In the long run, this will lead to more interest payment. To avoid this, you must concentrate on paying off your debt as early as possible.
- If you fail to make timely payments, fines and interests will be imposed, which will only enhance your burdens.
If you choose to transfer your DCP to other banks, you will have to do it three months after your DCP is sanctioned. You will be subject to penalty fees which the original bank may charge for early termination or transferring your DCP. Since a long commitment is required with a DCP, you should do your research extensively before applying for a plan.
Once you have taken a Debt Settlement Plan, all your prevailing credit cards and unsecured debts are adjourned. You will be offered a revolving credit equivalent to your one month’s salary. You will not be eligible to apply for any new unsecured cards during the time your DCP is active, unless you have repaid a part of your debt.
Eligibility criteria
To be eligible for a DCP, you must be a Singaporean or a Permanent Resident. You must have personal assets worth less than S$2 million or your earnings should be in the range of S$20,000 and S$120,000 a year. Your consolidated unsecured debts must exceed by over 12 times your monthly income.
Fees associated with a Debt Management Plan
There are a few banks in Singapore that charge a fixed processing fee while the others charge up to 3% of the sanctioned loan amount. You should opt for a personal loan to finance your crises if you can wait for a few days. Personal loans are better than cash advance because of fixed monthly payments and low interest rates.
A Debt Settlement Plan will help you pay lower monthly sum with low interest rates. As a result, it will help you focus on a single contribution every month and have less financial strain. A personal loan in the form of a Debt Management Plan will help you negotiate with your creditors for removal of penalties to make your loan amount lower.
Giant Dragline Excavators of the 1960s
Dragline excavator sizes today are very much smaller compared to the ones over 40 years ago. The largest draglines like Bucyrus model 4250W and Marion 7900 turned the 1960s into the era of the super draglines. The mining industry has valued the extremely low waste removal cost benefit of these machines over their high capital cost.
Scarce information about Utah International’s Marion 7900 is available to the public. The largest among the dragline excavator sizes of the former Utah Construction and Mining Company had a boom length of 275 feet (83.8 meters) and a bucket capacity of 40 cubic yards (30.6 cubic meters). It was digging 7000 tons of coal per day. The large dragline unit was disassemled for a major inspection in 2005. Repairs and upgrades in Morocco brought the machine to operate smoothly again with smaller dragline excavator sizes.
The CEMEX Operation outside of Pittsburg, Pennsylvania bought a 2,000 ton walking-type dragline. The Marion 7820-M, nicknamed ‘Brutus,’ uncovered the limestone needed to make cement. It has a boom length of 305 feet and a working radius of 289 feet. The bucket can carry 45 cubic yard of materials and can dig down to 170 feet. The 4,000,000 pound weight was somehow common for dragline excavator sizes of the time. It was originally made for Pyramid Coal Company’s Rockport Surface Mine in Rockport, Kentucky in the 1980’s.
Another large unit is the 4250W dragline unit of the Central Ohio Coal Company (a division of American Electric Power). It was popularly known as the ‘Big Muskie.’ It took mining equipment manufacturer, Bucyrus International, Incorporated, three years to build the machine that made other dragline excavator sizes look less powerful. The 27 million pound (12 million kilograms or 12,000 tonnes or 13,000 metric ton) earth-moving machine operated in Muskingum County, Ohio from 1969 to 1991. The only dragline of its size ever built stretches to 487 feet, 6 inches (149 m.) with the boom down. Its width of 151 feet 6 inches (46 m.) needs an eight-lane highway to run on; while its height of 222 feet 6 inches (68 m.) will be more than enough to look down the roof of a 22-storey building. The machine was scrapped later in 1999 after demand for high-sulfur Ohio coal slumped in 1991. The 165 cubic meter (220 cubic yards) bucket that weighs 230 tons is preserved as a monument to the miners of southeastern Ohio.
Today, construction and mining equipment manufacturers have considered the risks of building massive dragline excavator sizes. New models, although far smaller in size, can be used for both civil engineering projects such as infrastructure construction and strip-mining operations such as moving overburden above coal and tar-sand mining.
Top Financial Tips for Millennials
Are you a millennial who feels overwhelmed trying to manage your finances? Are you getting the most out of your money? Financial literacy is not often taught in schools and they don’t do a great job preparing their graduates to manage their finances. So when you’re out of college and start real life, it can be a little overwhelming and it is easy to get yourselves into debt and other financial trouble.
Most millennials are currently in their 20s and 30s – a time when many young people are ready to make major financial decisions in their lives, like home ownership, long-term investment activity, etc. If you’re currently a part of this generation here’s your crash course on what you should do to improve your financial wellness:
Take online financial courses
Since most young adults have the propensity for technology it is suggested you take a few basic online courses in economics, accounting, and any other financial topics that may be of interest to you.
Embrace Technology
When it comes down to managing your money there is probably an app. To help you do that. These apps. Can categorize your spending habits and help you manage your spending. These insights can help you save money each month and then transfer that money directly to your savings. Online financial apps can help you make a workable budget for your lifestyle and ultimately change your net worth.
When it comes down to managing your money there is probably an app to help you do that. Mobile apps like Clarity Money can help you track any wasteful spending habits. Digit and Stash can recommend where you can save money each month and then transfer that money directly to your savings. Online financial apps can help you make a workable budget for your lifestyle and ultimately change your net worth.
Examine Your Current Bank Accounts
Are you paying fees? If so, for what? Monthly maintenance and minimum balance fees should never be a fee on your account statement. Free checking accounts, are available, especially at credit unions and these accounts will help you keep more of your own money in your pockets. So don’t settle for anything else.
Build Your Credit and Understand the Impact of your Credit Score
Early on, you may only have a student loan or a credit card on your credit report. But now it’s time to start building your credit. Ask your credit union about a Credit Builder Loan to help jumpstart your credit. And if you already have some active loans, make sure you’re making payments on time every month. You’ll need that good credit history when you want to make big purchases in the future like a car, rent an apartment, or get a mortgage for your first home.
It’s also important to know that if you are planning on opening up a business your personal credit may be the defining factor in your ability to access necessary working capital.
Repay Debt Tactically
Since we are on the topic of credit, a lot of young adults have credit cards with very high interest rates. Focus on paying off those debts first! If possible, transfer those balances to a lower-rate credit card. It’s much easier to pay down debt when more is going toward the balance.
Track everything to obtain your whole financial picture
Just as businesses manage their cash flow, individuals need to do the same by tracking their income, expenses, assets and liabilities. There are many online tools to help you like Mint, Quicken and Personal Capital.
Build an Emergency Fund
Unplanned/unfair/unfortunate events can happen in the blink of an eye. You may get in a car accident, have unforeseen medical expenses or lose your job. That’s why it’s important for everyone to have an emergency fund. The best way is to set up an automatic savings plan where you pay yourself first by depositing a portion of your paycheck into a separate savings account. If you forget it’s there you won’t be tempted to spend it.
Create a Long-Term Savings Strategy
An emergency fund is a short-term strategy, but you also can’t forget the big picture. Does your employer offer a matching 401(k)? If so, be sure to take advantage of that opportunity. It’s fundamentally free money, and it’s an investment in your future.
Get yourself a financial mentor
Even though there is an overabundance of information and apps on the Internet to help with your financial security, it is far superior to pick the brain and bounce questions off a trusted friend or colleague. Their pertinent insights will most likely be tailored to your specific requirements.
Use these financial tips listed above to get your finances on track while you’re still young. You’ve got a bright future ahead – so start now and stick with it. Your financial well-being will thank you! Although these tips are targeted at millennials, they’re useful for all ages.
Doing A Personal Financial Assessment
In order to reach the top of the real estate investing mountain, you’re going to want, and need to utilize all the tools available to you in your financial tool belt. While you can theoretically build a house with just a few tools, the quality of the house can suffer if you don’t have certain specialized tools at your disposal. The same holds true when you’re trying to finance your real estate transactions.
First, a key truth in real estate: You don’t need to have a sterling credit record or access to a ton of cash in order to make a fortune as a real estate investor. But you’ll reach the real estate investing Promised Land much more quickly if you do.
Because your ultimate goal is to create a thick real estate portfolio, and a large residual monthly income that comes in regardless of whether you decide to pull yourself out of bed every morning or you choose to sleep in, you will want to ensure that your finances are in a maximum state of health. That requires you to give your finances an intensive check-up, much like your personal physician would do to ensure that you’re the picture of good health.
Step One: Get in the Right Frame of Mind
The most critical step of analyzing your financial situation lies in realizing that the way you approach money and financial decisions plays a massive role in your ultimate success or failure. If you have a proven track record of shooting yourself in the foot with bad financial decisions, it’s imperative that you do a radical about-face and change your spending habits.
If you waste a ton of money on music downloads, splurge daily on over-priced gourmet coffee, or you are on a first-name basis with the greeter at Walmart, I have a newsflash for you: Your budget has more pork in it than a Congressional spending bill. By cutting much of the waste out of your personal economy, you can generate cash out of thin air that you can use for much better purposes than instant gratification. Instead, you can change your life for the better. But the choice is yours alone to make.
Step Two: Relentlessly Cut Expenses
When you’re done paying bills at the end of the month, do you usually have cash left over, or do you tend to spend everything within a day or two of payday – and then limp through until your next paycheck comes in? Most people spend the lion’s share of their paycheck on bills, food, and other necessities. If they’re lucky, they are able to set a few dollars aside for a rainy day. The difference between those who have control of their finances and those whose financial life is in disarray, is that having control involves taking control, and keeping control. While many people have trouble increasing their income, it is possible to reduce spending. In order to do that, you need to get a handle on your expenses and identify areas of your budget that can be trimmed back. While this isn’t the sexiest topic of conversation, it’s absolutely vital to your ultimate success as a real estate investor. Budgeting for monthly expenditures and spending only what is on your list is one of the most difficult aspects of taking control of your financial life. By eliminating unnecessary expenditures, you’ll reach your goals more quickly. Here are a few ideas to get you started:
Gut the Cable Pig: That’s right; cancel your cable. You’re constantly complaining that there’s nothing good on anyway, right? Instead, talk to your spouse, take a walk, listen to a podcast or read a good investing book.
Cut Your Cell Phone Plan Down to Size: Most people load up on costly and wasteful cell phone package deals. Unlimited texting, mobile web, and massive calling plans are great, but most people don’t use all of their phone’s features. Do you need mobile browsing, or is it just a toy you use to watch YouTube videos when you should be doing something else? Do you need unlimited texting, or can you give your thumbs a rest if it will save you $20 per month?
Go Through Your Credit Card Statement: See if you have any recurring charges each month. Are they items that you need? You may even have some small charges each month that you forgot about signing up for. Eliminate the one’s not needed and keep up on them to make sure you aren’t throwing money out the window.
Stay Out of the Drive-through – Your waistline and your wallet will thank you. These often-daily trips to McDonald’sand other fast food joints are killing your health and your budget, sometimes to the tune of $5-$10 per trip. This goes for coffee as well. Caribou and Starbucks are tempting, but do you really need to stop for a $5 cup of coffee each day, or would you save money by making some at home?
Step Three: Pay off Excessive Debt
Another area that’s probably holding you back is excessive debt. High credit card balances, store charge card balances, and computer payments are a fact of life for millions of us. However, if they’re holding you back financially, they need to go the way of the 8-track tape and join the growing list of things that once had a useful purpose and no longer do. Make extra payments, have a yard sale, or do whatever else it takes to eliminate excessive debt. If you can’t find the cash to pay off some of these accounts, consolidate them, or at least make larger payments. If what’s in your wallet, credit cards, are consuming too much of your cash, it’s time to take control and protect your financial interests. Nobody else will.
Step Four: Check Your Credit Report and Score
What’s your credit history like? Do you have a long track record of consistently paying your bills on time or do you tend to pay a lot of your bills late, if at all? If you are like most people, your on-time bill paying record is somewhere in the middle. The first step in making that determination is to examine your credit report and to find out what your credit score is. Once you know those details, you can get to work improving your credit and positioning your finances to take advantage of real estate opportunities when they present themselves to you. The good news is that you won’t have to spend a small fortune obtaining your credit report. The Federal government, for once, finally had a pro-consumer idea that makes sense. The three major credit reporting agencies, Experian, TransUnion, and Equifax have teamed up with a single website www.annualcreditreport.com that allows you to get your credit report once per year for free. Whether you get all three at the same time, or you stagger them so that you examine a different one every four months, is your choice. The important thing is that you get these reports and see what information is on them. They will have the majority of your credit transactions on them, as well as any charge-offs, late payments, etc., along with your current balances. If you find that your report contains errors, omissions, or fraudulent accounts (accounts listed in your name that were opened by somebody other than you), there is a mechanism in place to correct these entries. Because your ability to borrow money, and the interest rate you’ll pay, hinges upon the accuracy of these reports, it’s in your best interest to ensure that the story your credit report is the truth. While you may not get free credit scores with your free credit reports, it’s still important that you have an accurate understanding of your current credit score as part of a comprehensive examination of your finances. You’re much more than a number, but to a potential lender, numbers are all that matter. If your FICO score is too low, your chances of getting a loan approval are reduced. This knowledge will allow you to act decisively in improving your credit score, and the rate and terms you can demand in all your financial transactions.
Step Five: Increasing your Income
You have two choices in increasing your income: work harder at your job or find an entrepreneurial opportunity that can put you on the path of financial success. Real estate investing is a proven method of creating wealth, residual monthly income, and life-changing opportunity.
Pine Financial Group aims to continue giving you tools you can put to work in your life today to increase your income and build real, sustainable wealth. What you do with this knowledge is up to you.
Types of Credit Card Fraud
“Credit card fraud is the use of plastic cards (including credit, debit, and stored value cards) to withdraw cash, make purchases, or otherwise use the card without the owner’s permission.” Australian Crime Commission.
This type of fraud is by far the most common (as compared with debit or stored value) and the most recent methods are described below:
Application fraud: Application fraud occurs when a person’s identify is stolen and a credit card is obtained in that name. The fraudsters can simply sign it and use it until the limit is reached. The unsuspecting owner becomes unknowingly liable for the debt.
Card not present fraud: The fraudsters discovers the details on the card and uses it in places where a signature, PIN or cards are not required, such as online purchases.
Not received fraud: Not received fraud describes the situation where the owner of the card does not receive it. The fraudsters steals it from the post or home and uses it in a similar way as the card not present fraud.
Counterfeit card fraud: Technology exists where he details of a credit card can be easily copied. The fraudsters simply uses the copy as if it were the real one. Credit card details are stolen and sold to fraudsters.
As the methods indicate, use of cards online in a fraudulent manner is increasing. Staying vigilant about these methods is necessary to avoid disappointment.
What do you do if you suspect fraudulent behavior?
Check your statement online regularly. Report it immediately to the provider. They will most likely put a hold on the card until the matter is resolved.
Minimize the impact of some of the frauds by insisting on the lowest possible limit.
If your credit cards are stolen, anywhere in the world, report immediately to your card provider. They have phone numbers available 24/7. Again, they will most likely put a hold on it. Always travel with at least one other option for cash and keep it in a separate place.
Look out for other payment options. You may not even need a card to carry on your lifestyle!
The credit card is a wonderful invention and a tool of convenience, particularly for the online shopper and traveler. However, it is prudent to take precautions to minimize the risks associated with the theft of the card. Most people take it lightly but ask someone who has experienced credit card fraud and they will encourage everyone to be vigilant.
Convenient Repayment of Debts With Consolidation Companies
When you find yourself buried deep in debts, finding help at the earliest will save you from trouble. One of the main reasons why people suffer because of debts is the lack of proper planning and management. Some people do struggle because of reasons that are out of their control such as sudden loss of jobs or their inability to work due to a medical condition. Whatever the reason it may be, it is advisable to get expert help to help you deal with debts effectively.
Credit Cards
Credit cards are very easy to use. While some credit card holders keep a tab of where their money goes, some do not care about it. Banks these days offer a higher credit limit to attract more customers. The charges on annual fee may also be waivered by the bank if you spend a certain limit every year. This has encouraged people to spend more. While most people make sure that they repay their monthly credit card bills without fail, some do not. When you miss a payment it results in a penalty. Repeatedly missing your payments will result in the bank declining your credit card. You will end up owning the banks a lot of money which you will have to pay off at high interest rates. Getting debt help during this tough situation will help you manage your debts effectively.
How do Consolidation firms work?
If you are a local resident who is finding it difficult to tackle the numerous payments you are making towards your home, car and credit cards, getting debt help is a sensible thing to do. Making monthly payment towards multiple debts could be very stressful. Not all creditors are the same. Each one will have a different interest rate. In the long run, this debt repayment may become very complicated too. Firms offering consolidation loans can provide you with great solutions to get you out of debts faster.
Easy Repayment
When you contact a consolidation loan firm they will analyse your financial and debt situation. Based on your monthly income, they will consolidate all your loans into one single monthly payment. The best part of opting for consolidation loans is that you will be not be repaying your debt at a higher interest rate. The consolidation firm will work out a nominal interest rate for you based on how much you earn. Everyone wishes to lead a stress-free life. By consolidating all your debts you will be able to do exactly that. Since you do not have to keep track of multiple deadlines and payments each month, you can focus on paying off your debts faster. In addition, you will also have a longer time to pay off your loans.
Credit Counselling for Bankruptcy
Feeling hopeless and do not see a way out of your financial problems other than filing for bankruptcy? Well, you are not the only one. There are many people who have found themselves in severe debts and there is no need to feel ashamed about it because it can happen to everyone. Bankruptcy is a way to find some debt relief and start all over again but it is not the only option. You are not only recommended but you are obliged by the law to get a credit counselling for bankruptcy before you file for chapter 7 or chapter 13 bankruptcy. Even more, you need to show evidence that you have had a credit counselling for bankruptcy. But how can a credit counselling for bankruptcy offer you any help and where can you find counselling?.
First of all, bankruptcy is not the only way to get out of all those debts and this is where credit counselling for bankruptcy can help you. A financial expert will review your financial situation and offer you an advice on your options and perhaps even help you avoid bankruptcy. Yes, bankruptcy may not be inevitable and for that reason it is crucial to get a professional opinion. Who knows, maybe your debts are not as severe as they seem to you at the moment and a professional may even find a better solution for your financial situation. After all, bankruptcy is considered to be the very last resort and has many negative consequences that should be kept in mind before making any sudden decisions. However, if you cannot avoid bankruptcy, your counsellor will offer you an advice on the bankruptcy process which is much more complicated than it may seem.
Now, let’s have a look on credit counselling for bankruptcy agencies. First of all, it is crucial to choose a U. S. Trustee approved agency that will give you a confirmation required to file for bankruptcy. You can find one just about anywhere, while the counselling can take place in person as well as over the phone and via the Internet. Which option to choose is, of course, up to you but considering that your future financial health is at stake you should perhaps go to the agency in person. You may be charged a fee but these usually are not a severe financial burden. A session that last about an hour to an hour and a half should not cost you over $50. However, it is also possible to find free credit counselling.
You have every right to ask how much you are going to be charged before the counselling itself but you are highly recommended not to focus on the costs alone. It is completely understandable that you have financial problems otherwise you would not need credit counselling for bankruptcy but this is not the time to start saving because a carefully chosen agency that is approved, of course, will not only issue you the required certification that is required to file for bankruptcy but will truly try to find the best solution for your financial problems.
