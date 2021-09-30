Home Improvement
Essential Kitchen Towels and How to Find Them
Most homeowners will go online or visit a home store, buy the first kitchen towels they see and then wonder why their glasses have streaks, why their dishes have fluff or why their pots and pans aren’t dry after drying. This is a common mistake and many people aren’t aware that there is a range of options available, each one offering their own unique advantages to help you get everything in your kitchen dry after washing.
Even if you own a dishwasher, there are times when you will wash by hand and want to dry the items to pack away, leaving your kitchen clean and neat. This means that ideally every kitchen should have four different kitchen towels at the ready, ensuring that each item is dried properly before putting it away, reducing the risk of bacteria growing and helping keep the family healthy.
One of the first kitchen towels you should be looking for is a cotton waffle option. These are easily identifiable with their cross design that looks like a checked pattern. These towels provide outstanding absorbency and are the perfect choice for drying pots, pans and hands. They are able to soak up the water left in pots and pans with ease, enabling you to pack them away with complete peace of mind.
The next choice is terry options. Terry is another form of cotton which is soft to the touch. You can identify it as it’s the material often used for bath towels and bathrobes. Terry is also highly absorbent and is the perfect choice for wiping down damp countertops. You can also use these as a hand towel in the kitchen area for when washing hands as you prepare meals for the family.
A cotton blend kitchen towel that is smooth to the touch without any loose pieces is the best choice when it comes to drying glasses and glass bowls. These options don’t leave any fluff behind, reducing the risk of fluff on your glasses or unwelcome streaks. A little trick if you find your glasses are streaked. Place some boiling water in a bowl and hold the glass upside down just above the bowl, allowing the inside of the glass to steam up. Once you have enough steam, use your cotton blend drying cloth to wipe out the inside of the glass for a gleaming finish.
Flat weaved kitchen towels are ideal for drying cutlery and crockery. These options also don’t leave fluff behind, but offer good absorbency to remove any excess water left behind on your dishes. These can dry your plates, side plates and bowls quickly so you can pack them away leaving you with a clean and neat kitchen. Once finished, wipe down your counters using your terry cloth and your kitchen is ready for you to start your next meal with ease.
Ensure when buying kitchen towels that you purchase from a reputable supplier that has experience in the industry. When you have to buy four different options for your kitchen space, you want to ensure they are the highest quality, so you don’t have to replace them in the near future. It’s advisable to have a minimum of three of each type of towel, so you can always have clean ones on hand when you need them.
Wash your kitchen towels regularly, reducing the risk of bacteria spreading. The kitchen is one of the most dangerous areas in the kitchen, so take advantage of the high quality of the cloths you purchase and wash them after only using them once or twice. The more you wash the healthier your family will be.
Home Improvement
Pros and Cons of Fitting Your Dream Kitchen Yourself
With the boom in online sales for flat pack kitchens, more and more people are undertaking the task of planning, purchasing and fitting their own kitchens, so I decided to have a look at some pro’s and con’s of starting a DIY kitchen project.
Pro’s
COST – First and foremost the main reason for taking on a project like a kitchen refit is to keep costs down. With companies offering ‘interest free’ or ‘buy now pay later’ options to encourage buyers to everything they need in one easy purchase, it makes it very appealing for prospective kitchen fitters to create the perfect kitchen on paper and cut out the expensive shop markups. Costs are also kept to a minimum as the need for experienced kitchen fitters is then cut out as you are planning on doing the work yourself.
LEAD TIME – Ordering direct from a supplier often means that lead times for delivery are much, much, shorter than they would be if you were buying from a store or local kitchen fitters as flat pack boxes are often stored in warehouses and can be dispatched by courier within hours. In contrast, in my experience, specialist kitchen companies that supply kitchens to you can take anywhere from 6 to 16 weeks for delivery and installation times are dependent on scheduling around other customers.
Con’s
TIME – A kitchen refit can take anything from 2 to 3 days to 2 to 3 weeks to undertake. This usually means taking time off work to take on the task, which more often than not takes a lot longer than you think – I have heard so many cases of people taking a week off work to do a kitchen, only to be still doing it months later as they can only do the rest of it on evenings and weekends!
QUALITY – As in any industry, there are experts in their field and people who think they are experts. More often than not the experts have years of experience and so know plenty of tricks to get the perfect edge on a corner unit, or a smooth join on a worktop. Experienced home DIY’ers might be great at flat pack furniture but the complex nature of kitchen cabinets, measuring sink holes, aligning kitchen hinges on the doors, and things like that, are a completely different ball game and often results in a far from perfect finish.
KNOWLEDGE – There are many parts that make up the fitting of a kitchen, and even the most helpful of kitchen suppliers will only be able to give you so much advice. It’s often very easy to choose the cupboard doors and worktops in the finish you want, but what about things like the weight the drawers are going to take? If it’s a drawer for cutlery then that’s not too heavy, but if it’s a draw for pots and pans are the drawer runners going to take the weight?
My Conclusion
A full kitchen is a large expense, often on par with a purchase such as a car, so by that rationale, would you ever buy a flat pack kit to build your family car? I’m guessing no, so why put this investment at risk by cutting corners? Always use professional kitchen fitters – they have build up experience and are often so efficient that the cost for their time is not always as much as you think!
Home Improvement
Kitchen Manufacturers – Advantages of Choosing a Professional One
Kitchen manufacturers are the only capable workers who can present your dream in front of you. The kitchen renovation is an art and it is not the strength of everyone to design a fashionable yet a compact kitchen for your home. When you face a difficulty in choosing a layout for your kitchen or installing the cabinets, the only individuals who can rescue you from the situation are the expert kitchen builders. They are called for a reason and they definitely live up to the reason provided by the owners.
However, people get tilted over the skilled workers than the one who has just started in this domain. The novice has a lot to learn, whereas the professionals have already gathered the knowledge to earn the position. Moreover, there are certain advantages too, which you can read below.
The advantages of getting a professional kitchen manufacturer
One of the prime reasons that the professionals are hired because of their knowledge and experience they hold. They are titled to be proficient for the years they have spent in the kitchen manufacturing industry learning the nitty-gritty of making the trendy cabinets, shelves, bench tops, storage units, and more.
Moreover, these individuals put all the confusion and tension of the house owners to rest by suggesting the best material and look for their home. Space management is aptly handled by them as knows how to utilize the space of the kitchen, giving you enough room to move, walk, and cook. Being the expert, they adjust the cabinets, shelves, and the bench tops according to the area of the kitchen.
In addition to this, the manufacturers know the material that you might use to change the look of the kitchen. When you are planning for a remodeling, you would crave for a unique look that can make your visitors go awe. The professionals can give you varieties of options that you can use to make your kitchen look appealing and attractive.
Responsibility is one of the prime aspects of these skilled artists. They do their job responsibly and leave a great impression on their clients. You will get a polished and smooth looking cupboard at the end of the work. The great finesse, the sleek design, and the trendy touch will definitely give a remarkable transformation to your kitchen. From laminates and wood to stainless steel and granite, these manufacturers can make incredible cabinetry, shelves and bench tops out of it.
Home Improvement
"Crazy Sexy Kitchen" Produces Plant Based Excitement
Several years ago, there were only a handful of vegan cookbooks. Today, there are dozens, and I recently learned there are 200 new vegan cookbooks on the way!
Great news, unless you are deciding which cookbook to add to your library. Fortunately for me, I did not have to choose, as I received a hardcopy version of Crazy Sexy Kitchen as a gift. With the subtitle “150 Plant-Empowered recipes to ignite a mouthwatering revolution”–and avoiding the word “vegan”–Crazy Sexy Kitchen educates us about the many benefits of plant-based diets (for animals, the environment, and health) and declares that any step toward a “plant-passionate diet” and away from the Standard American Diet is a positive one.
Though some may believe giving cookbooks titillating titles is a marketing gimmick, the approach of co-authors Kris Carr (of “Crazy Sexy Cancer”) and Chef Chad Sarno is sure to appeal to anyone seeking greater vitality and fitness.
What I like most about CSK is that it puts great emphasis on healing recipes using fresh local vegetables, and presents a variety of cuisines and cooking techniques, from basic to more advanced. CSK has a broad variety of raw recipes (16 pages dedicated to juices and smoothies, 23 pages to salad, and a few entrees) and techniques as well as cooked recipes, featuring prominent vegan chefs including Tal Ronnen, Sarma Melngailis, and Fran Costigan.
Before delving into recipes, the book gives you the basics of the Crazy Sexy Diet (Carr’s previous book), information on preparing your kitchen, and cooking tools and tips. Carr summarizes Crazy Sexy Diet (CSD) to be “a nutrient-dense plant-happy approach to eating and living that harmonizes your beautiful body at the cellular level.” She explains that inflammation leads to disease, mentioning the dangers of dairy, meats and sugar, and talks about the acid/alkaline balance (pH), too:
“As part of your inflammatory wellness plan, I encourage you to reduce or eliminate all icky foods that irritate your body. Most of the vittles commonly found in the Standard American Diet (SAD)–meat and dairy, refined carbohydrates, wheat, processed foods made with high fructose corn syrup, artificial sweeteners and trans fats. and let’s not forget the chemicals, drugs and anything else you can’t sound out phonetically.”
Carr, diagnosed with cancer at 31, deals with the controversial topic of soy products saying that “many of the same doctors who tell patients to avoid soy never mention the abundant amounts of estrogen and other growth hormones found in dairy products. If you’re avoiding soy as a result of a cancer diagnosis, please strongly consider dumping the dairy as well.”
All recipes are marked with symbols labeling recipes according to dietary preferences (soy-free, gluten-free, raw, kid-friendly), as well as difficulty level (“eazy breezy” or “cheffy”), and “time saver”. There are also a few pages (p 274) of suggested menus with promising names such as “Zero Stress in 30 Minutes or Less,” “The Simple Life,” “For Your Valentine,” and “Office Lunch Party”.
I first heard Chad Sarno’s name when preparing his cashew cheese recipe in Tal Ronnen’s “The Conscious Cook” three years ago. It was my first exposure to raw foods, and I’m glad to see that Crazy Sexy Kitchen contains a good sampling of raw recipes. Besides juice and smoothies, there are old school raw entrees such as raw noodles and “rawvioli” (ravioli made with wrappers made from sliced beets). Carr says that she encourages people to “up their intake of raw foods” and that a combo of mostly raw and some cooked foods is ideal over the long term.
Though CSK has dozens of enticing recipes, some of my favorite are:
- French Toast with Amaretto Creme (p 105)
- Hearts of Palm Style Crab Cakes with Remoulade (151)
- Chickpea with root veggie tagine (185)
- Beetroot Ravioli with Cashew Creme Cheese (193)
- Madeira Peppercorn Tempeh (203)
- Rocking Rosemary Popcorn (245)
- Raw Apple Spiced Rum Shortcake with Maple Vanilla Glaze (273)
Is Crazy Sexy Kitchen is a good choice for you?
A cookbook is a very personal choice–especially if it means a change in diet and lifestyle–but here are some features of CSK you may want to consider:
- Recipes from a wide variety of chefs that will impress your friends and family and give you a broad perspective of the all the possibilities of a plant-based diet.
- Some raw recipes require a high speed blender as well as a dehydrator, and this may be an obstacle for some. Don’t be discouraged that you don’t have or cannot afford some equipment. A Spirooli Slicer is an affordable way to start. You can always put the other items on your “Wish List”.
- Supplies tips on how to save money that you can dedicate to buying local and organic ingredients.
- Some recipes call for vegan butter or shortening or other vegan convenience foods (which I don’t care for), but they are useful for making a transition to a more plant-based diet.
In general, Crazy Sexy Kitchen is appropriate for aspiring chefs, vegan curious, or just those wanting to prepare healthier meals. For long-time vegans and experienced cooks, it may round out your collection and broaden your horizon. With dozens of beautiful photographs and appealing design, it makes a great coffee table book and gift idea, too.
Home Improvement
How to Sell Your Website for $1500 and UP (and The Simple Secret That Can Make YOU Rich)
Imagine what your life would look like if you could STOP chasing income ideas? What would you robustness become if you could start to (finally)! focus on what you love to do… and what you do BEST, rather than having to constantly learn new tactics and techniques, and have to buy more gimmicks and gadgets from “gurus” to get where you want to go?
The truth is, 99% of the people who try to earn an income online become a sad statistic. They are victimized by one get rich quick scam after another… and make a career out of chasing shiny objects that promise inside information, rather than applying what they already DO know.
I want to give you a simple system that you can use right NOW, from the comfort of home, and that you can prove to yourself that you already know MORE than enough to make a small fortune online.
The key is, and I’m going to simplify this for the purposes of a short article, but you’ll never get rich by continuously “buying” something to make money.
Instead, you want to BUILD something that has value to someone else.
The first $2000 I ever made online, came after months of struggling, suffering and trying to learn every “secret” under the sun.
The ironic thing? I had the knowledge all along to earn that first 2k, probably from the very first day.
Here is what I did… and what I challenge YOU to do as well.
First, register a hyper local domain name in a high volume, premium price point industry in your LOCAL area. (e.g. – where you currently live)
The best niches are real estate, doctors, dental, cosmetology, credit, lending and finance and even solopreneurs in high transactional value industries like coaching, consulting, etc.
Focus on .com’s if available – and if NOT, believe it or not, you can do very well with .me’s as well. (especially in the soloprenuer style marketplace that caters to self employed service owners in local areas)
Install a blog, get hosting for the site (obviously) and add about 12-15 posts to the blog using a combination of original and CURATED content from the local community. (e.g. – find other local news sites that you can clip and snip content from, which will not only add links to your site (via trackbacks) but ALSO, will bring traffic and expedite the indexing you’ll get from the search engines to boot.
The truth is, you only really care about this through the prism and perspective of your prospective customer or client, as it’s a great piece of the pitch when you sell your site. (e.g. – you have incoming links, the site is indexed and can be found on other local news blogs/portals, etc)
Lastly, make a list of about 25-50 local professionals in a 60 mile radius of the area… and contact them.
Use email. Or a web form. Or the phone. (I have folks who use postcards and do very well with that as well)
The first site I did like this, I sold for 2K on Craigslist in about a week. (1k down… and 1k to be paid when additional content was added per the dentists specifications)
You can add a Twitter account associated with the domain, a Tumblr account and other social media pages that will only ADD more value to your ideal audience, and save them having to worry about setting all of that up for themselves. (believe it or not, that’s something that many “real world” business owners are afraid of… especially the baby boomer generation who isn’t as “hip” as those who’ve grown up with through the social media revolution)
That’s really the business blueprint in a very condensed form.
Think HYPER local. Think about BUILDING something that has value to real businesses who already have real profits and real budgets to build their brand.
The above is MUCH easier than selling affiliate products. And much easier than trying to build AdSense sites. And the REAL beauty of the above is the back end opportunities you can weave into the process. (as you’ll have a captive audience of clients to sell more stuff to going forward… and if you love what you do, a TRUE win/win for everyone, including YOU!)
Home Improvement
Online Data Entry – How To Find A Genuine Outsourcing Company Online?
Data entry jobs are available online for anyone. Many companies around the world offer with data entry job works. Most companies that offer with such jobs have large volumes of paper work that needs to be completed on daily basis. A large part of such jobs are always outsourced by different companies so you can always ensure that there is a big demand for professionals who can do such jobs. One main benefit of such type of job is that you have the convenience of working from your home.
Even if this is the case, still not all of them can be considered as being genuine. Internet is flooded with thousands of such Data entry job work scams. When looking into such job opportunities you need to keep few basics in mind.
Who is offering the job?
One of the most important points to consider here is the person willing to offer data entry job online for free. Companies only outsource such jobs if they are not able to complete a big volume of paperwork on daily basis. Such companies always require individuals who can help them extract valuable information from their data base and file it. This is done with an aim to store data in electronic medium. Such companies will always offer you with genuine data entry job.
Such companies offer different types of jobs online.
Data mining
Data processing
Data extraction
Form processing
Image entry
Data conversion and much more!
There are different types of business companies that outsource such types of jobs.
Why to choose such jobs online?
These jobs can always be one of the best options for a number of reasons. You get to test all your level of accuracy, speed, logic and knowledge. The fact is that not many people are comfortable doing these jobs. If you are one who is comfortable with such jobs then you have many advantages.
Firstly people who can do data entry jobs are always in demand by these companies. Secondly, new jobs are mostly updated regularly. Then you also have the convenience to do the work from anywhere you like. You can always ensure that your schedule is very much flexible as long as you can meet the deadlines.
Beware of the scams
In the online world, you may also find many scams, and there are chances that you may come across many when performing your search. Even if this is the case still you have to keep in mind that you always can find many genuine people who will offer you the right job. If you come across a scam then you can be sure that they are not going to pay you a single dime. When performing your search you have to be sure that you focus and limit your search options. Before you select any online company always ensure that you have gone through the terms and conditions and the privacy policies of the site. This is important for you to read even before you make any payment to the site.
Home Improvement
Tips For Choosing Cabinet Hardware
If your installing New cabinets and counters, or if your resurfacing your old cabinets and counters one thing you may want to rethink is your cabinet hardware.
One thing that is always a overlooked is the kitchen hardware, your knobs and pulls, although small, has a huge impact on your kitchens overall visual effect. There are several tips that you want to keep in mind when choosing your kitchen cabinet hardware.
Color: The color alone or your cabinet hardware can command a presence in a room or blend into elegance. There are many colors to choose from, depending on who you get your knobs and pulls from. The most common colors for cabinets are black/forged, brushed steel, polished steel, brass, copper. There are many more colors to choose that are not listed here as well.
Style: The style that you choose for your cabinets should be reflected in your cabinet hardware. if you choose a simplistic design you may want to choose a pull that is simplistic in design as well. You may not want to put a hand forged celtic knot on a design that is more of a victorian design. Styles are hard to list, there are so many, and they are always changing.
You have thousands of options to choose from, don’t just settle on what MIGHT look alright or what the dealer may have in stock, but make sure that your hardware matches not only your cabinet styles but also the rest of your kitchens elements.
Home Improvement
Improve Your Kitchen With Attractive Window Treatments
The kitchen is the busiest area of your house where you spend most of your time. You must want this place to be furnished in a practical and a stylish way. Furnishing here refers to the kitchen furniture and window coverings. It totally depends on your choice whether you want to add a classy touch or something else to your kitchen appearances.
You can either go with classic wood and brick finishes or a more modern and minimal approach by making a feature of neutral colours and matte surfaces. With a large number of shapes and sizes of windows out there, choose from the wide range of options for your kitchen. Aren’t sure what window treatment will suit your space? Here’s something that will help you find the best for your kitchen.
Interesting window treatment ideas for kitchen
New window treatments can make difference to the entire appearance of your kitchen. Pairing the new coverings with existing interiors can work quite well. For renovation purpose, there are a lot of styles, finishes and colour options that can bring new life to your existing space. What will work best for your kitchen? Is itbi-fold shutters, bare window, classic net or anything else? Give it a thought because to give your kitchen an interesting look, compare the different options, their pros and cons and everything. Consider the things according to the place you want to cover. Is it a standard window, over the kitchen sink window or something to cover your patio doors, there are a number of products to choose from:
- Nets/Voiles- Apart from the standard curtains, which is made up of heavier fabrics, much light-weighted voiles or nets are quite popular for kitchens. The net curtains or voiles are popular but a little drawback with this product is that it easily picks up the dirt and grows mould, and also provides limited privacy.
- Blinds- A different variety of blind called popularly as off-the-shelf blinds that are different in terms of style and light control, are available in the market upon user’s high demand. All sort of blinds including Roman, vertical or classic Venetians are highly effective as far as privacy is concerned. On the other hand, these blinds can damage easily because of its light weight and can also bang against the window in a breeze.
- Shutters- A shutter is the more premium, high-quality and a bespoke choice available for kitchens. They are convenient for every house owner as they are easy to keep clean and don’t require high maintenance. The Bi-fold shutters are considered as the most stylish choice of window covering for the kitchen as well as every place in the home. From traditional to more contemporary designs, shutters have been a popular choice since years.
- Tinted film- Window films are very much similar to a net curtain providing limited shading. They can only reduce the light rather blocking it. Films are usually used with other window coverings.
- Bare windows- A large number of house owners prefer going as minimal as they can and therefore they are opting for no window treatments for their kitchen windows. A bare window provides no light control, no privacy or insulation, offering the home owners an unrestricted view of their garden.
Home Improvement
How To Find A Custom Home Builder That’s Right For You
The ability to find a customer home builder is important to fulfilling the dream of home ownership in terms of having things done your way. It is a big step up from traditionally lower cost options such an older home or a low-priced “fixer-upper,” which can sometimes be one in the same. You have now taken the step to dictate the various details of your home. As exciting as this can be, it can also be a step into the unknown.
Here are a few things to consider in finding the right builder for you:
1. Ask yourself, “What is it I really need?” – Custom home builders in the market of getting a client exactly what they want, from the most basic of code-compliant details to the extravagant extras. You as the homeowner need to decide what things you want for your home. Things to consider are family size, areas that will receive high traffic from family and visitors, entertainment areas, storage space, and even the needs of family members in the future.
2. Resale Value – When something is customized, only a client’s finances (in most cases) serve as the limit to how elaborate things can get. While this may serve you and your family’s needs, it may not suit others. When figuring out what you need to have as part of your home, it is a good idea to think of what these details mean to the resale value. Does your future home hold appeal for others? What features serve your needs but may also be nice amenities that attract buyers?
3. Style and Design – As you finalize your list of ideas for your custom home, start researching builders. These companies usually have websites that showcase previous projects they have completed. This may give you some great insight into whether a company is on the same page regarding the style & design elements you like. As part of the research process, contact the builders you feel might be a good fit and ask to meet with them. This would be a great opportunity to see if the company would be willing to provide references for previous projects you can visit.
4. Experience – Much like any industry, custom home builders run the gamut from long-standing companies with decades of experience all the way to the “new kid in town” builder trying to make a place for itself in the industry. As with most things, experience is key. A builder that has established itself in the local community has usually earned the trust of its customers and others in the home industry. Their name becomes synonymous with quality and confidence, and their presence in the custom home landscape stands out for all of the right reasons. This isn’t to say that a newer builder can’t deliver quality results that are exactly what you want. Just keep in mind that an established company can often bring intangibles to the mix that come with being around for a significant period of time.
Getting the right company in place to build your custom home is a monumental step for you and your family. By understanding the need to be exhaustive in your planning (aside from blueprints, for example), you can find the right fit that will yield the best results.
Home Improvement
How to Prepare Your Home For Replacement Windows
If you are reading this article, chances are you’ve made the decision to have your windows replaced, or you are at least considering it. Good decision! Your home will look great and feel comfortable with your new windows installed, and you’ll even save money on your energy bills if you’ve chosen to replace your old windows with energy efficient models. Here are some tips to make sure the installation process goes smoothly.
–Clear the windows. Take down all curtains, blinds, and any other window treatments, and check your yard for any plants or bushes that may need to be trimmed away from the windows. The replacement crew will need about two feet of space in front of each window, so go ahead and prepare this area for them. This will reduce the amount of time it takes the workers to install your windows, which will also save you money if you are being charged by the hour.
–Call off security. Remove any security sensors from the windows, and turn off your security system. Contact your security company to inform them that you are installing new windows and will need them to reconnect the alarms once the windows are installed.
–Clear a path. Make sure that the workers have a clear path from their truck to the windows and enough space by the windows to bring in their equipment. Anything that might get in their way should be moved aside, whether it is as large as a sofa or as small as a rug. Also, if you have any pets, make sure they are secured while the workers are present.
–Cover up. A good replacement window company will clean up a worksite after the installation, but it doesn’t hurt to take some precautions just in case. After all, old window sashes are often very dirty. Cover up your furniture, and ask the workers to bring a tarp or drop cloth to protect the floor.
If you have done your homework and chosen a good replacement window company, these tips should help the installation go off without a hitch. Enjoy your new windows!
Home Improvement
Options For Replacing Discontinued Flooring Products
Everyday I have customers calling me trying to locate discontinued products.
They have damaged floor to be replaced. They had a flood, or someone dragged some furniture across the floor. Or, they just want to continue existing floor to another room. But, because the manufacturer discontinued the product, they can’t find what they need.
Manufacturers discontinue products that don’t sell well. After a product has been discontinued over 2 years, it is unlikely to be found. Manufacturers discontinue items all the time, so I always suggest to my customers that they buy 1 or 2 boxes of extra flooring. It has always been my experience that damage will occur, and product will have to be replaced.
When you can no longer find the product you have several options. For Laminate, Tile or Stone, you can call the manufacturer and ask for a cross over. Many time manufacturers will make a small change to an existing product. They will either change the locking system, the wear layer, or the finish. Otherwise the product looks the same. But, manufacturers are required to change the product sku number if they make any changes to the product at all. You can also ask the manufacturer if the product was created in a cabin grade or second quality. It won’t be a perfect match to the original, but extremely close.
If there is no cross over, you can try to replace damaged areas from closets, under appliances, etc. If this is not an option, you can pick the closest matching product to fix the repair, or reinstall the room with new flooring.
In regard to Hardwood products you have more options. If you can’t find close matches or other product in your home you can use, you can get the product custom made. There are two ways to do this. One, you can send a sample to a specialty manufacturer; they can make it for you. Or, you can buy an unfinished hardwood, and take an old piece of the product to a local hardware store and have them match the stain color. You can then stain and finish it yourself. Or, you can hire a local handyman or flooring contractor to do the job for you.
So, you can find the closest matching product, search for a cross over via the manufacturer, get a custom made hardwood, or get unfinished hardwood you stain yourself.
We offer all these services at our store. Designer’s Touch Flooring in Vero Beach, FL. If you are in our local installation area, we can do the job for you. If not, you can buy either the custom made product or unfinished wood.
