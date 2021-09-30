Four suspects arrested in shooting death of man in Denver

Did the Nuggets give more than $200 million to a selfish, misguided headcase?

Michael Porter Jr can shoot that rock. No doubt about it. But he can be rock-headed and stubborn to the point where it’s detrimental to Denver’s pursuit of a championship.

As the Nuggets opened training camp in San Diego, Porter told The Denver Post that although 90% of the league’s players are vaccinated for COVID-19, he doesn’t want the shot and adamantly opposes the idea of a league mandate for inoculation.

“I had COVID twice, I saw how my body reacted, and although the chances are slim, with the vaccine you could have a bad reaction to it,. For me, I don’t feel comfortable” with the vaccine, Porter said Wednesday, during an interview with my colleague Mike Singer.

I will defend MPJ’s right to be a rebel that doubts science and places individual freedom over team success, not to mention the health of Nuggets players and staff.

But I’m far less certain the Nuggets should have rewarded Porter’s self-centered stupidity with a freshly printed max contract that could be worth $207 million. That’s serious moola for a player that would prefer to skip Denver’s games in San Francisco, New York or any other city that might require vaccination as a prerequisite to take the court rather than roll up his sleeve and take a shot in the arm for the team.

Maybe joining in the fight against a pandemic than has killed more than 700,000 Americans is none of Porter’s concern. That’s an individual choice, as well. The coronavirus isn’t smart, but it’s a relentlessly ornery foe that requires teamwork to beat, which is why every person, from kindergarten teacher or NBA star, that gets a vaccine plays an important role in the pursuit of victory. It’s a simple sports concept.

Putting team before self, however, is a concept that young Mr. Porter has struggled to grasp since the Nuggets took a chance on an immensely talented prospect with chronic back issues by taking MPJ in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.

Can MPJ’s tendency to be selfish cause trust issues within the team? Don’t take my word for it. Nuggets coach Michael Malone admitted as much last week, during a podcast with The Post.

“Michael Porter was the No. 1 player in his class coming out of high school. He was always the guy. We drafted him, he fell to us at (No.) 14 because of concerns about his health and his back. That was great for us. But you could tell when he came in he was a little bit of a me guy.” Malone said, when I asked him about the challenges of building a relationship with a player whose identity is built on scoring the basketball.

“He realized quickly, when he sat out his first year: ‘Man, I’m on a really good team. I’m no longer the best guy in the gym every day.’ I give Michael Porter so much credit, because he was willing to change, grow up and mature.”

The maturation process of MPJ, like the honing of his ballhandling skills or his commitment to defense, is a work in progress. Nobody, least of all me, expects Porter to be a fully formed player or man at age 23.

From the moment Porter arrived in Denver, I’ve been an unapologetic booster of a 6-foot-10 forward whose jumper is so pure and unstoppable his offensive skills drew comparisons to Kevin Durant from team personnel before MPJ played a minute in a Nuggets uniform.

More than the 19 points per game Porter averaged last season, it was the robotic efficiency with which he scored that encouraged president of basketball operations Tim Connelly to give a max contract extension to a player that has missed 111 of 227 regular-season games in three pro seasons. Betting on the long-term health of MPJ as a reliable member of a championship core is a calculated gamble, a far more expensive risk than getting a COVID-19 shot.

If NBA coaches, referees and all those interacting with players are required to be vaccinated, but Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and MPJ can decline to take every precaution to keep themselves and those around them safe, maybe the league’s proclivity to have one set of loose rules for stars and more stringent regulations for everybody else has reached the point of arrogant entitlement.

“I don’t know what’s going in my body with a shot, so if I already know how I’m going to react to COVID, I just feel like, for me, I don’t want to risk putting something that might affect me negatively in my body,” Porter said.

With guard Jamal Murray out indefinitely while rehabilitating a knee injury, the Nuggets are counting on Porter more than ever. But he’s willing to take the risk of negatively affecting his teammates, in the name of individual freedom.

Knucklehead is as knucklehead does. MPJ is a rebel without a clue.