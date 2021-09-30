News
Four suspects arrested in shooting death of man in Denver
Four suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a man in Denver.
On Aug. 4, police responded to a fatal shooting in the 8100 block of East 29th Avenue, according to a news release. The victim was identified as 59-year-old Johnny Quintana.
On Thursday police announced four arrests in the case. Kesha Perez, 29, and Donnie Casados, 49, have been arrested on suspicion of first-degree murder. Jackson Chism, 35, and Isabell Medina, 22, have been arrested on suspicion of abuse of a corpse, tampering with a deceased human body, accessory to a crime, and tampering with physical evidence.
Quintana’s body was allegedly moved and concealed after his murder, police said. The arrest affidavits in the case are sealed.
News
Janitors at Denver International Airport vote to strike against contractor
Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 who work as janitors at Denver International Airport have voted for a strike over wages and workloads.
Union officials said Wednesday that during three days of voting, 99% of the approximately 250 SEIU members who cast ballots backed a strike. A strike could start as early as Friday if an agreement isn’t reached before the contract expires Thursday, the union said in a statement.
About 350 janitors work for California-based Flagship Aviation Services, which won the contract at DIA in February. The company didn’t reply to requests for comment Wednesday evening.
“We put ourselves at risk every day to keep this airport running through COVID,” said Densley Philbert, a janitor at the airport for 16 years. “We are sick of being understaffed, overworked, underpaid, and undervalued for our work.”
The union said after weeks of negotiations, Flagship refused to bargain a fair contract. One of the goals is to make sure the job pays enough to handle the rising cost of living, SEIU spokesman David Fernandez said.
The janitors working for Flagship earn around $17 an hour, Fernandez said.
Another major issue is the workload, Fernandez added. “All these janitors have had just a huge increased workload throughout the entire pandemic because there aren’t enough people.”
News
Kiszla: Refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine makes Michael Porter Jr. a rebel without a clue
Did the Nuggets give more than $200 million to a selfish, misguided headcase?
Michael Porter Jr can shoot that rock. No doubt about it. But he can be rock-headed and stubborn to the point where it’s detrimental to Denver’s pursuit of a championship.
As the Nuggets opened training camp in San Diego, Porter told The Denver Post that although 90% of the league’s players are vaccinated for COVID-19, he doesn’t want the shot and adamantly opposes the idea of a league mandate for inoculation.
“I had COVID twice, I saw how my body reacted, and although the chances are slim, with the vaccine you could have a bad reaction to it,. For me, I don’t feel comfortable” with the vaccine, Porter said Wednesday, during an interview with my colleague Mike Singer.
I will defend MPJ’s right to be a rebel that doubts science and places individual freedom over team success, not to mention the health of Nuggets players and staff.
But I’m far less certain the Nuggets should have rewarded Porter’s self-centered stupidity with a freshly printed max contract that could be worth $207 million. That’s serious moola for a player that would prefer to skip Denver’s games in San Francisco, New York or any other city that might require vaccination as a prerequisite to take the court rather than roll up his sleeve and take a shot in the arm for the team.
Maybe joining in the fight against a pandemic than has killed more than 700,000 Americans is none of Porter’s concern. That’s an individual choice, as well. The coronavirus isn’t smart, but it’s a relentlessly ornery foe that requires teamwork to beat, which is why every person, from kindergarten teacher or NBA star, that gets a vaccine plays an important role in the pursuit of victory. It’s a simple sports concept.
Putting team before self, however, is a concept that young Mr. Porter has struggled to grasp since the Nuggets took a chance on an immensely talented prospect with chronic back issues by taking MPJ in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.
Can MPJ’s tendency to be selfish cause trust issues within the team? Don’t take my word for it. Nuggets coach Michael Malone admitted as much last week, during a podcast with The Post.
“Michael Porter was the No. 1 player in his class coming out of high school. He was always the guy. We drafted him, he fell to us at (No.) 14 because of concerns about his health and his back. That was great for us. But you could tell when he came in he was a little bit of a me guy.” Malone said, when I asked him about the challenges of building a relationship with a player whose identity is built on scoring the basketball.
“He realized quickly, when he sat out his first year: ‘Man, I’m on a really good team. I’m no longer the best guy in the gym every day.’ I give Michael Porter so much credit, because he was willing to change, grow up and mature.”
The maturation process of MPJ, like the honing of his ballhandling skills or his commitment to defense, is a work in progress. Nobody, least of all me, expects Porter to be a fully formed player or man at age 23.
From the moment Porter arrived in Denver, I’ve been an unapologetic booster of a 6-foot-10 forward whose jumper is so pure and unstoppable his offensive skills drew comparisons to Kevin Durant from team personnel before MPJ played a minute in a Nuggets uniform.
More than the 19 points per game Porter averaged last season, it was the robotic efficiency with which he scored that encouraged president of basketball operations Tim Connelly to give a max contract extension to a player that has missed 111 of 227 regular-season games in three pro seasons. Betting on the long-term health of MPJ as a reliable member of a championship core is a calculated gamble, a far more expensive risk than getting a COVID-19 shot.
If NBA coaches, referees and all those interacting with players are required to be vaccinated, but Andrew Wiggins, Bradley Beal and MPJ can decline to take every precaution to keep themselves and those around them safe, maybe the league’s proclivity to have one set of loose rules for stars and more stringent regulations for everybody else has reached the point of arrogant entitlement.
“I don’t know what’s going in my body with a shot, so if I already know how I’m going to react to COVID, I just feel like, for me, I don’t want to risk putting something that might affect me negatively in my body,” Porter said.
With guard Jamal Murray out indefinitely while rehabilitating a knee injury, the Nuggets are counting on Porter more than ever. But he’s willing to take the risk of negatively affecting his teammates, in the name of individual freedom.
Knucklehead is as knucklehead does. MPJ is a rebel without a clue.
News
Residents evacuated by Ptarmigan fire allowed back home Thursday morning
Wet and cooler weather calmed the Ptarmigan fire on Wednesday, and people who evacuated their homes because of the wildfire will be allowed back in on Thursday morning.
The fire had minimal growth on Wednesday, although there was fire burning within the interior of the fire zone, fire officials said.
Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons lifted the evacuation order, although the area will remain in a pre-evacuation status. On Wednesday there was no containment on the 83-acre fire.
Some residents were eager to return home Wednesday, but officials considered it too risky to allow people back in as firefighters were coming out and darkness was falling.
“It’s logisitics,” said Fitzsimons of the 10 a.m. Thursday reopening for residents.
David Barjenbruch, of the National Weather Service, said about one-tenth of an inch of rain fell on the fire area during the day Wednesday. The fire also had rain overnight Tuesday.
Firefighters will continue to use planes and helicopters to fight the fire depending on cooperative, non-stormy, weather. Ground crews will fight the fire Thursday and bulldozers could be involved as part of building a containment line, fire officials said.
Road blocks, staffed by deputies, will be in place and only credentialed residents, for the most part, will be allowed back in.
Thursday’s weather forecast calls for a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms, with a high temperature in the mid-50s. Winds will gust to about 16 mph and the chance for precipitation is 40%.
News
Trevor Story’s likely final home game at Coors Field ends with Rockies’ victory
The final home game of the Rockies’ 2021 season began with a small but classy gesture.
Two-time all-star shortstop Trevor Story took the field all by himself Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field. His teammates wanted him to have a solo moment in the sun.
Story, playing what was almost certainly his final game at Coors Field in a Rockies uniform, got to relish Colorado’s 10-5 win over the Washington Nationals.
Too bad there weren’t very many fans around to say goodbye.
The final game drew an announced crowd of 20,613, but by the time the 5-hour, 57-minute, rain-delayed game was complete, there were, at best, 2,000 fans remaining. When Story came to the plate for his final at-bat in the eighth, those hearty souls remaining gave him a standing ovation.
Story couldn’t eclipse the fireworks he created Tuesday night when he hit a 475-foot home run, but he did go 4-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored. Albeit, all four hits of his hits were infield singles, but as manager Bud Black likes to say, “That’s baseball.”
After a first-pitch temperature of 70 degrees, Wednesday’s game quickly turned stormy, with a cold rain falling in the third inning and forcing a two-hour delay. Perhaps it was a not-so-gentle reminder from the baseball gods about what a tempestuous season it’s been for Colorado. By the final pitch, the temperature had dipped to 52 degrees.
Colorado’s crazy season began with Nolan Arenado being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals on Feb. 1 and continued with a front-office shakeup that began with general manager Jeff Bridich’s resignation on April 26.
Although the Rockies own a 39-38 record since July 1, a 19-34 start to the season doomed them to their third consecutive losing season and their 20th losing season in their 29 years of existence.
On the sunny side, Wednesday’s victory gave the Rockies a 48-33 record at Coors Field, the sixth-best home record in franchise history, despite the team going 5-12 over its last 16 games.
“We’ve shown that we’re a lot better off than people pegged us for at the start of this year,” Story said.
But that won’t stop Story from exploring what will be a talented free-agent market that includes fellow shortstops Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien. Francisco Lindor already set a very high bar by signing a 10-year, $341 million contract with the New York Mets in April.
Story, like Arenado, wants to play for a consistent winner with a chance to regularly compete in the postseason.
“Like I’ve always said, winning is at the top of the list,” Story said. “For me, culture, fit, geography, all of it goes into it. But winning has always meant the most to me. This is a chance for me to see where that’s at.”
Wednesday might have also marked the final home game at Coors Field for right-hander Jon Gray and first baseman C.J. Cron, both of whom are slated to become free agents. The Rockies are expected to explore re-signing both players, but there has been no movement in that direction yet.
“It’s been a heck of a ride and winning a game for the Rockies is amazing, especially at Coors Field,” Gray said Saturday night after losing to San Francisco. “I’ve appreciated every single day. I wanted to kind of push it out of my mind a little bit, but I also wanted to appreciate what I was doing. I just really tried to take that in and that’s something I want to remember forever.”
News
Vikings DE Danielle Hunter says he’s all the way back after sitting out last season
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter said Wednesday he’s all the way back from a neck injury that sidelined him last season.
Through three games, Hunter is tied for fourth in the NFL with four sacks. He has played 89.6 percent of Minnesota’s snaps on defense.
“I feel like I’m back,” he said. “Definitely conditioning-wise, I feel great. Go out there and do what I need to do to put my team in position to win games.”
After having 14½ sacks in both 2018 and 2019 and making the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons, Hunter sat out all of 2020 due to surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck. The Vikings initially brought him along slowly, not playing him in the preseason before putting him back in the lineup for the Sept. 12 opener at Cincinnati.
“As long as he was healthy, I had no doubt in my mind,” co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said of the 26-year-old quickly returning to his previous form. “He’s young. It’s not a 32-year-old coming off an injury and having to miss a year. He’s still young, so there was no doubt in my mind, as long as he was healthy, that he was going to play like he plays.”
Hunter had one sack in the opener against the Bengals and then three sacks in his second game back, on Sept. 19 at Arizona.
“I felt great coming into the season,” he said.
Hunter is on an early pace for a 20-sack season, and will have an extra game to get to that number since the NFL has expanded the regular season from 16 to 17 games. Hunter, though, said he hasn’t set any sack goals.
“My goal is to continue going out there and doing what I need to do in order to help my team win,” he said. “That’s all I focus on.”
When Hunter was sidelined last year, he said he watched game videos Patterson sent him to “keep myself mentally focused on football.” Without Hunter, the Vikings endured a 7-9 season, managing just 23 sacks.
That number surely will increase this fall. Not only is Hunter back, the Vikings re-signed defensive end Everson Griffen after he spent last year with Dallas and Detroit. Hunter is thrilled to have Griffen back.
“Back then, we’d always make eye contact before we got off the line of scrimmage,” Hunter said of a practice that started in Hunter’s second season, 2016. “We still do.”
Already this season, the Vikings have 10 sacks. Griffen has one and nose tackle Michael Pierce, playing his first season with the team after sitting out last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has two.
“(He’s) amazing,” Pierce said of playing alongside Hunter. “That dude is a blur. … He’s a special player, obviously. One of a kind, and I’m glad he’s on my side. And hopefully, I can reap the benefits of playing with him.”
News
MnDOT’s $1 billion plan to address state’s ailing bridges
Minnesota’s aging bridges are deteriorating faster than the state and local governments currently are prepared to fix them, so state transportation officials plan to ask Gov. Tim Walz and the 2022 Legislature for $1 billion to upgrade the declining spans.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation has submitted a preliminary request for $800 million in trunk highway bonds to fund improvements to “high priority bridge projects,” plus an additional $200 million in general obligation bonds to pay for repairing or replacing deficient bridges owned by cities, counties and townships throughout the state.
That is by far the largest single bonding request from any state agency this year.
Those high-priority projects are more than 400 state highway bridges that need repairs or replacement but are not currently in MnDOT’s 10-year plan for improvements, state Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said Tuesday.
Those projects range from the Interstate 535 Blatnik Bridge over St. Louis Bay between Duluth and Superior, Wis. — Minnesota’s second longest at 7,975 feet — to rural farm-to-market bridges and smaller spans that Minnesota drivers cross every day, Kelliher said.
The cost of fixing those 400-plus bridges would be between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion, MnDOT communications director Jake Loesch said in an email.
Minnesota isn’t the only state facing a backlog of bridge projects, Kelliher said. Most mid-America states, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, “face the same, looming bubble” of having 50- to 60-year-old bridges that are reaching the end of their usable life and in need of significant repairs.
To meet Minnesota’s bridge needs “would require multiple years of MnDOT’s annual bridge construction budget at current program levels,” the department said in its bonding request. That would use most, if not all, of the money in the department’s bridge budget, leaving MnDOT “unable to address numerous other bridges deteriorating into poor condition across the state.”
For instance, repairing or replacing the Blatnik Bridge, which the department said is “in deteriorating condition,” will be “one of the more expensive projects, if not the most expensive project, that MnDOT will face in the next five to 10 years,” Kelliher said.
Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation officials are currently calculating its likely cost. But the commissioner said, “That bridge alone could encompass our entire construction budget for one year.”
BRIDGES BIG AND SMALL
Funding high-priority projects with trunk highway bonds would free up the department’s annual bridge budget to address dozens of smaller bridge needs across the state.
“Without this funding, there will be an increasing deterioration of bridges throughout the state,” MnDOT’s request said. “The percent of bridge deck pavement in poor condition is estimated to increase significantly in the next 10 years. Minnesota cannot preserve and improve the quality and performance of the state’s transportation systems in future years without making this investment.”
The high-priority bonding request would authorize spending $160 million a year over five years, starting in 2026.
Senate Transportation Committee Chairman Scott Newman, R-Hutchinson, said MnDOT has the “bonding capacity” to finance an ambitious bridge program over that time span. “The problem in our minds is that this (trunk highway bond) capacity is being used for large bridges, rather than smaller bridges or roads,” he said in an email.
Kelliher said she shares Newman’s concern and will work to balance major bridge projects with the needs of other roads and bridges. “Bridges are critical. So is road repair and rehabilitation,” she said.
STATE OF OUR BRIDGES
Minnesota has 19,856 highway bridges, 4,599 of them on state highways and 15,182 on city, county and township roads. Of the locally owned spans, 9,565 (63 percent) are “deficient,” 786 (5 percent) are in poor condition and 1,438 (9 percent) have load restrictions on the size and weight of vehicles that can cross them, according to the 2020 MnDOT annual bridge report.
The average cost to replace a local bridge last year was $708,143.
Overall, Minnesota’s bridge conditions are fairly positive. According to the latest Federal Highway Administration data, 4.9 percent of the state’s bridges are considered to be in poor condition, 36.1 percent are in fair condition and 59 percent are in good shape. The state ranks 39th in the American Road and Transportation Builders Association’s deficiency ranking.
FAMILIAR CALL FOR HELP
This isn’t the first time MnDOT has asked for $800 million for bridge projects. It requested that amount in 2020, but Walz and lawmakers did not fund it. Then it was the department’s fifth-highest bonding priority; this year it’s at the top of their wish list.
While $800 million is a big ask, it’s not the largest in state history. The Legislature authorized borrowing $1.8 billion with trunk highway bonds in 2008, a year after the Interstate 35W bridge collapsed into the Mississippi River in Minneapolis. And lawmakers authorized another $941 million in trunk highway bonds in 2017.
Walz has not yet taken a stand on MnDOT’s 2022 bonding request. He is expected to weigh in on it when he makes his next bonding bill proposal in January.
Trunk highway bonds are repaid with revenue primarily from gas taxes, vehicle license tab fees and vehicle sales taxes. The Legislature can authorize them by simple majorities of votes in the Senate and House.
The $200 million in general obligation bonds MnDOT is requesting for local bridges would be repaid from other tax sources, such and income and general sales taxes, and would require approval by three-fifths super majorities in both houses.
Minnesota would receive an estimated $4.5 billion over five years to repair and rebuild roads under the $1.2 trillion federal infrastructure bill passed by the U.S. Senate last month and now pending in the House. That legislation would also provide $302 million to the state to fix or replace bridges.
That federal funding would be “very helpful,” Kelliher said. But the state would have to provide a 20 percent match for that money.
OTHER BRIDGES TARGETED
In addition to the Blatnik Bridge, other possible high-priority bridge projects include:
- The Robert Street bridge in St. Paul.
- U.S. 14-Riverfront Drive in Mankato.
- Interstate 90 / Interstate 35 interchange in Albert Lea.
- Minnesota 6 over the Big Fork River near Big Fork.
- Minnesota 55 over the North Fork of the Crow River in Paynesville.
- U.S. 10 over the Buffalo River near Glyndon.
- Minnesota 60 over the Des Moines River in Windom.
- U.S. 2 over 4th Street NW in East Grand Forks.
- Minnesota 74 over the Whitewater River in Elba.
- Minnesota 15 over the North Fork of the Crow River in Kingston.
- Interstate 394 over Dunwoody Boulevard in Minneapolis.
- U.S. 59 over the Pelican River in Erhards Grove.
- U.S. 212 over Buffalo Creek in Helen.
- U.S. 212 over the Minnesota River in Granite Falls.
News
Lindsay Whalen has high expectations in her fourth season as Gophers coach
When asked if her basketball team started practice healthy on Tuesday, Lindsay Whalen looked at her watch to check the date.
“Yeah, for the most part,” she said. “What is it, September?”
OK, point taken, but nothing about the Gophers’ health was a given last season, when the team battled not only COVID-19 but several injuries to key players. Only sophomore forward Klarke Sconiers played all 21 games, and starting guards Gadiva Hubbard, Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia missed a combined 14 because of injuries.
A week before last season’s opener, Whalen said, she had three players in practice. On Tuesday, only a few of her 16 players sat out the team’s first practice. “It’s a lot different than three,” she said.
The Gophers’ goals this season: A top-half finish in the Big Ten, a long run in the conference tournament and berth in the NCAA tournament.
“That would be, I guess, a successful year, doing all those things,” Whalen said, “and they’re capable of doing it.”
It would be a big turnaround but the Gophers showed growth last year, going 6-4 down the stretch before injuries took their toll in the final two games. In a 72-61 loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament, the Gophers were missing three starters — Powell, Scalia and forward Kadi Sissoku.
Everyone else, including Sconiers, now a junior, and freshmen guards Alexia Smith and Katy Borowicz, got a crash course in Big Ten basketball.
“We’re already leaps and bounds ahead of where we were,” Whalen said. “I know everybody else is, too, but it definitely feels good.”
INSTANT DEPTH
In her fourth season coaching at her alma mater, Whalen returns 12 players from a young team that finished 8-13 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten in 2020-21. They are particularly deep in the post with the return of Sconiers, Sissoku and Kayla Mershon, and the backcourt with Powerll, Scalia, Smith and Hubbard.
New are a couple of big-time freshmen and two graduate transfers that appear ready to step into key roles.
Freshman forward Allana Micheaux, a 6-foot-2 forward, was a four-star recruit who averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds at Wayne Memorial High in Detroit. Six-foot guard Maggie Czinano, whose sister Monika is an all-Big Ten forward at Iowa, averaged 22 points as a senior at Watertown-Meyer.
Whalen called Micheaux “a big presence inside for us. She’s able to step outside and shoot it a little bit, but I think right off the bat where she’s really comfortable is on the block.”
The coach also expects minutes from graduate transfers Deja Winters and Bailey Helgren. Winters was an all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference guard at North Carolina A&T last season. “She’s somebody who’s exciting,” Whalen said, “who makes some things happen, has five years of experience (and) has some really good length.”
Bailey Helgren, a 6-5 post from Edina who averaged 5.5 rebounds at Kansas before opting out of her senior season after seven games, should play big minutes, as well.
“There’s no question we have some good experience,” Whalen said.
TOUGH SCHEDULE
The Gophers will play one of the tougher nonconference schedules in the country, with games scheduled against 2020-21 NCAA tournament teams UConn and North Carolina, and either South Carolina or Syracuse. UConn and South Carolina were Final Four teams.
“We have the hardest schedule in the conference,” Whalen said. “We wanted to be more battle-tested going into the Big Ten, and this year we’ll be battle-tested, there’s no question.”
News
Bremer Foundation hearing: Executive assistant testifies she was directed to ship products for a trustee’s side business
An executive assistant at the Otto Bremer Trust recalled routinely faxing, filing and shipping packages for Eagle Street Partners, a side business run by trust principal Brian Lipschultz, using her own credit card to pay for costs.
When she raised concerns with the foundation’s financial controller that Lipschultz had told her to seek reimbursement from the trust for expenses incurred by his companies, the trustee offered a solution. From then on, she could use his own credit card.
“Problem solved,” wrote Lipschultz, in a Sept. 16, 2019 email to executive assistant Marissa Schon, controller Tony Thompson and two fellow Trustees.
That wasn’t the only time staffers became aware of apparent “self-dealing,” the crux of allegations raised against the trustees of the St. Paul-based Otto Bremer Trust by the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, which regulates charities.
THIRD DAY OF TESTIMONY
Trustee Charlotte Johnson was called to the witness stand on Wednesday, during the third day of testimony in a probate hearing that could determine whether the three trustees are allowed to keep their posts at the $1 billion philanthropy.
That decision could have far-reaching implications for the philanthropy’s major asset — St. Paul-based Bremer Bank, a $15.7 billion institution and major Midwest farm lender, which was also founded in the 1940s. The three trustees have sought to sell controlling shares in the Bremer Financial Corporation to East Coast hedge funds, the first step toward a likely bank sale.
In 2019 and again in 2020, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and during the early months of the pandemic, the trustees made “strategic” and emergency grants to nonprofits and charitable causes throughout the Midwest without the intimate involvement of program staff. Several of the causes struck some staff members as questionable.
Program officer Tessa Wetjen contacted the Minnesota Attorney General’s office to express concern about grants to Abria Pregnancy Resources in St. Paul, which provides anti-abortion counseling, and had closed its doors at the time. Another $85,000 went to Fluence Media, a public relations firm run by Blois Olson, to fund the “MN Good” newsletter on philanthropy, which Wetjen described in writing as a “contract with a PR firm masquerading as a grant.”
Funds went to Christian organizations such as Metro Hope Ministries, Next Chapter Ministries, Special K Ranch, Minnesota Teen Challenge and the Hope Manor Foundation. That seemed to fly in the face of the trust’s founding documents which did not allow for religious grants beyond church music and church construction.
“It didn’t feel like a place with a lot of integrity,” said Wetjen, from the witness stand. “I felt there were grants that were inappropriate.”
GRANT RECIPIENTS AT ISSUE
During cross-examination, an attorney for the trustees questioned whether Wetjen was aware that some of those faith-based organizations provided affordable and emergency housing. The grants might well be in keeping with Otto Bremer’s goals, crafted in the war years following the Great Depression, of providing emergency assistance during disasters and public health crises.
Among the recipients was Rachel’s Light, a nonprofit based in Owatonna, Minn. “Are you aware that this organization provides emergency shelter for women who are victims of domestic violence?” said the attorney.
Wetjen, who resigned her position, was among staffers who testified grants became a concern before the pandemic.
In 2018, a $500,000 grant went to the Friends of St. Paul College, where Johnson’s husband had served on the board, though the trust had a tradition of not funding schools. In 2014, the Como Friends group received $1 million toward the Como Zoo’s seal exhibit, though trustee Daniel Reardon was a Como Friends board member and the trust did not fund animal causes. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts received another $1 million, even though the trust did not fund the arts.
Those grants were as much as 20 times larger than the trust’s average $50,000 grants, attorneys for the attorney general’s office noted in their questioning.
The attorney general’s office quizzed Johnson about concerns she herself had raised about the trustees’ financial compensation. Over the course of a decade, the trustees’ pay, including investment fees, went from roughly $50,000 apiece to more than $300,000 for Johnson and more than $500,000 for Reardon and Lipschultz.
In 2014, the trustees fired executive director Randi Roth, who was not shy about raising concerns, and the two men chose to pay themselves “investment advisory fees” — a percentage of the trust’s investment pay-outs. Johnson declined the extra fees.
At the same time, however, the trustees hired the Tealwood Investment Fund to serve as investment adviser, Johnson confirmed. Tealwood was staffed by her husband, Ward Johnson. The contract ended less than a year ago, after the attorney general began its inquiry.
OTTO BREMER TRUST:
Based in St. Paul. 46 employees.
Founded in 1944 by philanthropist Otto Bremer.
Issues more than $50 million annually in charitable grants and loans across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Montana.
Owns 92 percent of Bremer Bank.
Overall assets of $1 billion to $2 billion.
Led by Trustees S. Brian Lipschultz, Charlotte Johnson and Daniel Reardon.
BREMER BANK:
Based in St. Paul. 83 branch locations. 2,000 employees.
Third-largest bank in Minnesota by assets ($15.7 billion).
Earned net income of $155 million in 2020, and distributed $73.4 million to the Otto Bremer Trust that year.
Major Midwest farm lender.
Chief executive officer Jeanne Crain.
News
Memorial service to be held Thursday for Denver firefighter who died while on duty
A full-honors memorial service will be held Thursday for a Denver firefighter who died while on his shift with the department.
Technician Jeffrey J. Billingsley, 42, died during his work shift on Sept. 20, according to the fire department. Billingsley was taken by ambulance to a hospital emergency room for treatment, but he didn’t regain consciousness.
Thursday’s service is at 11 a.m. at the Denver First Church, 3800 E. Hampden Ave., in Cherry Hills Village. The service is open to the public. It will also be live streamed at https://denverfirstchurch.com.
A procession will immediately follow the church service to Olinger Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery at Crown Hill, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, for a private internment.
The public is invited to pay respect along the procession route, which is as follows: East on Hampden Avenue; North on Colorado Boulevard; West on Evans Avenue; North on Broadway (will turn into Lincoln); Northwest on Speer Boulevard; West on 29th Avenue; South on Federal Boulevard; West on 26th Avenue; North on Irving Street; West on 29th into Crown Hill Cemetery.
Billingsley was a 19-year veteran with the department, most recently assigned at Denver
International Airport Fire Station No. 35. He was recognized for rescuing three people from a fire in 2004. Billingsley was active in the Denver Fire Department Pipes and Drums Corps playing drums at events and funerals. He served as a board member on the Denver Fire Department Burn Foundation.
In 2005 Billingsley talked with the Denver Post about fire station cooking and chow. At that time, he bragged about a low-fat carrot cake and took a lot of ribbing from his fellow firefighters.
“At least I’m trying,” Billingsley said in defense of the carrot cake and his culinary efforts.
In October 2007, Billingsley was among the emergency responders who rescued a 6-month-old child who plunged down a furnace air duct into the basement of a home in the 1400 block of Syracuse Street.
He is survived by his girlfriend Lindsey Foster; his parents John and Margaret Billingsley; his brother Matt; sister Lisa; and nephew Henry.
News
Broncos starting guards Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner questionable to play Sunday vs Ravens
The Broncos could be without both starting guards Sunday against the Ravens as Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner are questionable to play, coach Vic Fangio said before practice Wednesday.
Glasgow sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Jets, and Risner a foot injury that knocked him out of the game in the second half. Neither player practiced Wednesday.
Those two injuries — in addition to five other Broncos starters currently shelved — are a point of concern for Fangio amid the team’s 3-0 start, even though he does believe in the team’s backup guards.
“(The offensive line depth) is getting tested a little too early for my liking, but if you can bring in a guy like (Netane) Muti and (Quinn) Meinerz, that’s good for us,” Fangio said.
Muti, a second-year pro out of Fresno State, started for Glasgow in Week 2 after arrhythmia kept the latter from playing in the win in Jacksonville. That marked Muti’s second career start, while Meinerz (the Broncos’ third-round pick this year out of Wis.-Whitewater) filled in for Risner after the starter was injured against the Jets.
Fangio clearly has more confidence in Muti than Meinerz, who lost the battle with Lloyd Cushenberry for the starting center job and has looked inconsistent.
“I’m a fan of (Muti’s),” Fangio said on Monday. ‘I think he’s an NFL player. He can go in there and play guard any time we want. If he has to play some this week, he’ll be ready.”
Meanwhile, Fangio gave Meinerz a so-so evaluation after coming on in relief against New York last Sunday.
“(Meinerz) had a handful of plays there after we lost (Glasgow and Risner),” Fangio said. “Some good, some not so good, but that’s kind of the way you expect it to be.”
The re-jiggering of the line comes at an inopportune time. The Broncos rank seventh in the NFL with 127.3 rushing yards/game, but that facet of the offense has yet to live up to internal expectations held by co-No. 1 tailbacks Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams. Fangio noted “the Ravens historically are very tough to run on,” with Denver South grad Calais Campbell anchoring Baltimore’s defensive line.
“They have big defensive linemen, and they have good players,” Fangio said. “Their scheme is hard to run on at times, but we’re going to have to find a way to grind some yards out of there.”
Risner had a boot on during his charity event in Denver on Monday and watched Wednesday’s pre-practice stretch minus a boot, while Glasgow wasn’t spotted. During individual drills, Muti and Meinerz took the snaps at right and left guard, respectively.
Four suspects arrested in shooting death of man in Denver
3 Health Benefits of Playing Baseball
Janitors at Denver International Airport vote to strike against contractor
Sharna Burgess Wears Crop Top As She Holds Hands With Brian Austin Green Heading To ‘DWTS’
Kiszla: Refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine makes Michael Porter Jr. a rebel without a clue
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Rapper & A KarJenner Ex Is Revealed As The Dalmatian
Residents evacuated by Ptarmigan fire allowed back home Thursday morning
The Rock’s Daughters: Meet Dwayne Johnson’s Three, Sweet Kids
Trevor Story’s likely final home game at Coors Field ends with Rockies’ victory
TRON (TRX) Ranks Second for Total Transactions on Major Blockchains
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
How To Make Money Trading Domains
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
-
News2 weeks ago
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
-
Tech2 weeks ago
How To Make Money Trading Domains
-
Business2 weeks ago
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
-
Bitcoin1 week ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News2 weeks ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
News2 weeks ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
News2 weeks ago
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
-
Bitcoin1 week ago
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
-
News1 week ago
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
-
Beauty2 weeks ago
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
-
News2 weeks ago
World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously
-
News2 weeks ago
Filipina vlogger Jinky Cubillan captures neighbor’s angry tirade about her loose dog