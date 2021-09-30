Nine Twin Cities restaurants that will please vegetarians — and their meat-eating friends

It’s a question I get often: “I’m going out to dinner with my (daughter/sister/brother/friend) who is a vegetarian. I’m a meat eater. Where can I go where we will both enjoy our meal?”

It used to be a question that was easy to answer because only a few restaurants were really good at catering to both vegetarians and omnivores.

But these days, many eateries are expanding their meat-free (and sometimes even vegan) options, recognizing that more and more people are eschewing meat for health and moral reasons.

Here are just a few of my favorite recommendations. For this story, I’m focusing on the vegetable-forward dishes, but every restaurant on this list also has amazing options for meat eaters. As always, tell me which places I missed at [email protected]

Estelle

One of my favorite places to eat in the Twin Cities, Estelle’s menu changes with the seasons, but always includes plenty of options for those who don’t eat meat.

On a recent visit, we filled up on nothing but vegetarian options. One of my favorite bites was an arugula peach salad that hit every spot on my palate, but remained harmonious: peppery arugula; sweet peaches; salty, nutty manchego; and puckery pickled cucumbers.

A creamy gazpacho blanco reminded me of why I fell in love with this cold soup from my first bite at a friend’s wedding in college. And don’t skip the patatas bravas — those perfectly crisp, smoky potatoes with a drizzle of mayo for richness.

Chef Jason Hansen’s jalapeno pesto, served with whatever fresh, house-made pasta he’s feeling at the moment, is also a great option.

1806 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-9648; estellestp.com

Tongue in Cheek

This Payne Avenue chef-driven restaurant has focused on pleasing vegetarian, vegan and omnivore patrons alike since day one.

From vegan ramen to a daily, ever-changing vegan entree, every meat-free item we have tried here is so full of flavor that even the meat eaters in our lives have raved.

The restaurant also has creative craft cocktails (including alcohol-free versions) and a killer wine list.

989 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-888-6148; tongueincheek.biz

The Market at Malcolm Yards

This shiny new food hall really has something for every taste and every dietary need. Gluten-free? No problem. Vegetarian? Tons of options! Vegan? They have you covered.

One of our favorite stalls at the market is Advellum Vegetable Eatery, which does have a few meat options but is focused on vegetable cookery. Chef Michael Shaughnessy is treating those vegetables like the precious gems they are and making dishes we actually prefer to meat. Best-in-class avocado toast, a vegetable burger that puts all others to shame and a killer, seasonal dish that highlights heirloom tomatoes were all standouts.

But Abang Yoli has a great, shareable cauliflower dish and Wrectangle Pizza has some great vegetarian pies. And the masala dosa (a crepe-like wrap stuffed with curried potatoes) at Momo Dosa is one of our favorite dishes in the hall. Basically, it’s a vegetarian’s playground, and there are lots to offer meat eaters, too.

501 30th Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; malcolmyards.market

Owamni

This restaurant, by Sioux Chef, is getting some serious national buzz, and the wait for reservations can be long. But if you’re looking for creative, vegetable-forward dishes in a modern atmosphere, it’s a great place to go. And if you’ve never had Native American cuisine that isn’t a fry-bread taco, you’re in for a treat.

Because the restaurant eschews dairy and wheat, any vegetarian item is also vegan and gluten-free.

There’s a whole section of the menu dedicated to vegetables, including real, hand-parched wild rice, which is a treat all on its own; sweet potatoes drizzled in a delicious chili crisp; and cornbread that is kissed with a campfire flavor because it’s cooked in a corn husk.

But chef Sean Sherman doesn’t stop there — there is a vegetarian version of the delicious, arepa-like corn sandwiches, a vegetarian grain bowl with mushrooms as the featured ingredient and a vegetarian stuffed green chile for an entree.

The wine list is all from indigenous makers, too, which is super fun, and the non-alcoholic cocktails are complex enough that even those who drink alcohol will find them worth ordering.

420 First St. S., Minneapolis; 612-444-1846; owamni.com

Demi

I love that the most exclusive, high-end dining experience in town is really great at accommodating all dietary needs.

I dined here this summer during the collaboration with Tres Leches (Marco Zappia’s cocktail company) and not only was my vegetarian dining companion blown away by her meal, but a smattering of folks around the tiny, U-shaped bar had opted for non-alcoholic drinks, and were wowed by them as well.

It was really fun to see how the chefs interpreted each dish and cocktail pairing for my veggie-loving friend. At times I was jealous!

Reservations for the tasting menu experience are hard to come by. Your best bet is to log on exactly at noon on the first of the month. That’s when tickets (which cost between $125-$150 per person) become available for the following month.

212 Second St. N., Minneapolis; demimpls.com

Saint Dinette

My husband and I ended up eating an accidentally vegetarian meal here recently, because those are the dishes that sounded good to us.

Chef Adam Eaton is great at cooking with the seasons, so your options might be different, depending on the time of the year, but we enjoyed a fresh, bright tomato tartare — thinly sliced, juicy tomatoes garnished with giant slices of salty capers and a rich aioli. And a ratatouille flatbread, loaded with roasted eggplant, zucchini, sweet peppers and tomatoes, was enlivened by a kicky harissa and creamy manchego cheese. Currently, at least half of the short menu is composed of vegetarian-friendly dishes. The cocktails here are great, too.

261 E. Fifth St., St. Paul; 651-800-1415; saintdinette.com

Moscow on the Hill

I know what you’re thinking — Russians aren’t exactly known for their vegetarian fare!

But surprisingly, this Cathedral Hill gem is loaded with options for our veggie-loving friends. Starting with a rich, sweet borscht, the Georgian cheese bread that is like American garlic bread but better, and moving to Vareniki, dumplings stuffed with mashed potatoes and caramelized onions and some of the best potato pancakes (called Deruny) I’ve ever tasted, you can make a meal before ever getting to the single vegetarian entree, which is a stir-fryish dish called Givtech that is loaded with summer squash, cauliflower, sweet peppers and mushrooms, all cooked perfectly, kissed with dill and served over rice pilaf, or my preference, a hearty buckwheat.

They make a mean martini, too.

371 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1236; moscowonthehill.com

Bole Ethiopian Cuisine

I always order a vegetarian platter when I eat Ethiopian food — mostly because I find the vegetable dishes to be the most varied and delicious.

The vegetarian platter here is excellent, and the atmosphere is date-night worthy. I love scooping up little bits of perfectly spiced lentils, greens, root vegetables and cabbage with pieces of tangy, spongy injera bread and find it a great way to share a meal with a significant other or close friend.

Bole relocated to the Como neighborhood after its Midway restaurant burned in the protests after George Floyd’s death, and the former Java Train (and Delicata and Fox Trot) space seems to be a perfect fit.

1341 N. Pascal St., St. Paul; 651-330-2492; boleethiopiancuisine.com

Chip’s Clubhouse

One of my favorite new restaurants of the year came out of the gate with interesting vegetarian food next to delicious meaty dishes.

From the cashew pate that is as good or better than any meat version out there to a mushroom patty melt that knocked my socks off, the relatively brief menu does a great job of providing delicious options for all dietary needs.

And barman Tim Leary’s cocktails are worth any drive you have to make to get here.

272 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com