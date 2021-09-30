Connect with us

Residents evacuated by Ptarmigan fire allowed back home Thursday morning

29 mins ago

Ptarmigan fire forces evacuations in Summit County
Wet and cooler weather calmed the Ptarmigan fire on Wednesday, and people who evacuated their homes because of the wildfire will be allowed back in on Thursday morning.

The fire had minimal growth on Wednesday, although there was fire burning within the interior of the fire zone, fire officials said.

Summit County Sheriff Jaime FitzSimons lifted the evacuation order, although the area will remain in a pre-evacuation status. On Wednesday there was no containment on the 83-acre fire.

Some residents were eager to return home Wednesday, but officials considered it too risky to allow people back in as firefighters were coming out and darkness was falling.

“It’s logisitics,” said Fitzsimons of the 10 a.m. Thursday reopening for residents.

David Barjenbruch, of the National Weather Service, said about one-tenth of an inch of rain fell on the fire area during the day Wednesday. The fire also had rain overnight Tuesday.

Janitors at Denver International Airport vote to strike against contractor

8 mins ago

September 30, 2021

Janitors at Denver International Airport vote to strike against contractor
Members of the Service Employees International Union Local 105 who work as janitors at Denver International Airport have voted for a strike over wages and workloads.

Union officials said Wednesday that during three days of voting, 99% of the approximately 250 SEIU members who cast ballots backed a strike. A strike could start as early as Friday if an agreement isn’t reached before the contract expires Thursday, the union said in a statement.

About 350 janitors work for California-based Flagship Aviation Services, which won the contract at DIA in February. The company didn’t reply to requests for comment Wednesday evening.

“We put ourselves at risk every day to keep this airport running through COVID,” said Densley Philbert, a janitor at the airport for 16 years. “We are sick of being understaffed, overworked, underpaid, and undervalued for our work.”

Kiszla: Refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine makes Michael Porter Jr. a rebel without a clue

19 mins ago

September 30, 2021

Kiszla: Refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine makes Michael Porter Jr. a rebel without a clue
Did the Nuggets give more than $200 million to a selfish, misguided headcase?

Michael Porter Jr can shoot that rock. No doubt about it. But he can be rock-headed and stubborn to the point where it’s detrimental to Denver’s pursuit of a championship.

As the Nuggets opened training camp in San Diego, Porter told The Denver Post that although 90% of the league’s players are vaccinated for COVID-19, he doesn’t want the shot and adamantly opposes the idea of a league mandate for inoculation.

“I had COVID twice, I saw how my body reacted, and although the chances are slim, with the vaccine you could have a bad reaction to it,. For me, I don’t feel comfortable” with the vaccine, Porter said Wednesday, during an interview with my colleague Mike Singer.

I will defend MPJ’s right to be a rebel that doubts science and places individual freedom over team success, not to mention the health of Nuggets players and staff.

But I’m far less certain the Nuggets should have rewarded Porter’s self-centered stupidity with a freshly printed max contract that could be worth $207 million. That’s serious moola for a player that would prefer to skip Denver’s games in San Francisco, New York or any other city that might require vaccination as a prerequisite to take the court rather than roll up his sleeve and take a shot in the arm for the team.

Maybe joining in the fight against a pandemic than has killed more than 700,000 Americans is none of Porter’s concern. That’s an individual choice, as well. The coronavirus isn’t smart, but it’s a relentlessly ornery foe that requires teamwork to beat, which is why every person, from kindergarten teacher or NBA star, that gets a vaccine plays an important role in the pursuit of victory. It’s a simple sports concept.

Putting team before self, however, is a concept that young Mr. Porter has struggled to grasp since the Nuggets took a chance on an immensely talented prospect with chronic back issues by taking MPJ in the first round of the 2018 NBA draft.

Can MPJ’s tendency to be selfish cause trust issues within the team? Don’t take my word for it. Nuggets coach Michael Malone admitted as much last week, during a podcast with The Post.

“Michael Porter was the No. 1 player in his class coming out of high school. He was always the guy. We drafted him, he fell to us at (No.) 14 because of concerns about his health and his back. That was great for us. But you could tell when he came in he was a little bit of a me guy.” Malone said, when I asked him about the challenges of building a relationship with a player whose identity is built on scoring the basketball.

“He realized quickly, when he sat out his first year: ‘Man, I’m on a really good team. I’m no longer the best guy in the gym every day.’ I give Michael Porter so much credit, because he was willing to change, grow up and mature.”

The maturation process of MPJ, like the honing of his ballhandling skills or his commitment to defense, is a work in progress. Nobody, least of all me, expects Porter to be a fully formed player or man at age 23.

From the moment Porter arrived in Denver, I’ve been an unapologetic booster of a 6-foot-10 forward whose jumper is so pure and unstoppable his offensive skills drew comparisons to Kevin Durant from team personnel before MPJ played a minute in a Nuggets uniform.

Trevor Story's likely final home game at Coors Field ends with Rockies' victory

39 mins ago

September 30, 2021

Trevor Story's likely final home game at Coors Field ends with Rockies' victory
The final home game of the Rockies’ 2021 season began with a small but classy gesture.

Two-time all-star shortstop Trevor Story took the field all by himself Wednesday afternoon at Coors Field. His teammates wanted him to have a solo moment in the sun.

Story, playing what was almost certainly his final game at Coors Field in a Rockies uniform, got to relish Colorado’s 10-5 win over the Washington Nationals.

Too bad there weren’t very many fans around to say goodbye.

The final game drew an announced crowd of 20,613, but by the time the 5-hour, 57-minute, rain-delayed game was complete, there were, at best, 2,000 fans remaining. When Story came to the plate for his final at-bat in the eighth, those hearty souls remaining gave him a standing ovation.

Story couldn’t eclipse the fireworks he created Tuesday night when he hit a 475-foot home run, but he did go 4-for-4 with a walk and three runs scored. Albeit, all four hits of his hits were infield singles, but as manager Bud Black likes to say, “That’s baseball.”

After a first-pitch temperature of 70 degrees, Wednesday’s game quickly turned stormy, with a cold rain falling in the third inning and forcing a two-hour delay. Perhaps it was a not-so-gentle reminder from the baseball gods about what a tempestuous season it’s been for Colorado. By the final pitch, the temperature had dipped to 52 degrees.

Colorado’s crazy season began with Nolan Arenado being traded to the St. Louis Cardinals on Feb. 1 and continued with a front-office shakeup that began with general manager Jeff Bridich’s resignation on April 26.

Although the Rockies own a 39-38 record since July 1, a 19-34 start to the season doomed them to their third consecutive losing season and their 20th losing season in their 29 years of existence.

On the sunny side, Wednesday’s victory gave the Rockies a 48-33 record at Coors Field, the sixth-best home record in franchise history, despite the team going 5-12 over its last 16 games.

“We’ve shown that we’re a lot better off than people pegged us for at the start of this year,” Story said.

But that won’t stop Story from exploring what will be a talented free-agent market that includes fellow shortstops Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javier Báez and Marcus Semien. Francisco Lindor already set a very high bar by signing a 10-year, $341 million contract with the New York Mets in April.

Story, like Arenado, wants to play for a consistent winner with a chance to regularly compete in the postseason.

“Like I’ve always said, winning is at the top of the list,” Story said. “For me, culture, fit, geography, all of it goes into it. But winning has always meant the most to me. This is a chance for me to see where that’s at.”

Wednesday might have also marked the final home game at Coors Field for right-hander Jon Gray and first baseman C.J. Cron, both of whom are slated to become free agents. The Rockies are expected to explore re-signing both players, but there has been no movement in that direction yet.

“It’s been a heck of a ride and winning a game for the Rockies is amazing, especially at Coors Field,” Gray said Saturday night after losing to San Francisco. “I’ve appreciated every single day. I wanted to kind of push it out of my mind a little bit, but I also wanted to appreciate what I was doing. I just really tried to take that in and that’s something I want to remember forever.”

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter says he's all the way back after sitting out last season

50 mins ago

September 30, 2021

Vikings DE Danielle Hunter says he's all the way back after sitting out last season
Vikings defensive end Danielle Hunter said Wednesday he’s all the way back from a neck injury that sidelined him last season.

Through three games, Hunter is tied for fourth in the NFL with four sacks. He has played 89.6 percent of Minnesota’s snaps on defense.

“I feel like I’m back,” he said. “Definitely conditioning-wise, I feel great. Go out there and do what I need to do to put my team in position to win games.”

After having 14½ sacks in both 2018 and 2019 and making the Pro Bowl in each of those seasons, Hunter sat out all of 2020 due to surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck. The Vikings initially brought him along slowly, not playing him in the preseason before putting him back in the lineup for the Sept. 12 opener at Cincinnati.

“As long as he was healthy, I had no doubt in my mind,” co-defensive coordinator Andre Patterson said of the 26-year-old quickly returning to his previous form. “He’s young. It’s not a 32-year-old coming off an injury and having to miss a year. He’s still young, so there was no doubt in my mind, as long as he was healthy, that he was going to play like he plays.”

Hunter had one sack in the opener against the Bengals and then three sacks in his second game back, on Sept. 19 at Arizona.

“I felt great coming into the season,” he said.

Hunter is on an early pace for a 20-sack season, and will have an extra game to get to that number since the NFL has expanded the regular season from 16 to 17 games. Hunter, though, said he hasn’t set any sack goals.

“My goal is to continue going out there and doing what I need to do in order to help my team win,” he said. “That’s all I focus on.”

When Hunter was sidelined last year, he said he watched game videos Patterson sent him to “keep myself mentally focused on football.” Without Hunter, the Vikings endured a 7-9 season, managing just 23 sacks.

That number surely will increase this fall. Not only is Hunter back, the Vikings re-signed defensive end Everson Griffen after he spent last year with Dallas and Detroit. Hunter is thrilled to have Griffen back.

“Back then, we’d always make eye contact before we got off the line of scrimmage,” Hunter said of a practice that started in Hunter’s second season, 2016. “We still do.”

Already this season, the Vikings have 10 sacks. Griffen has one and nose tackle Michael Pierce, playing his first season with the team after sitting out last year due to the coronavirus pandemic, has two.

“(He’s) amazing,” Pierce said of playing alongside Hunter. “That dude is a blur. … He’s a special player, obviously. One of a kind, and I’m glad he’s on my side. And hopefully, I can reap the benefits of playing with him.”

MnDOT's $1 billion plan to address state's ailing bridges

60 mins ago

September 30, 2021

MnDOT's $1 billion plan to address state's ailing bridges
Minnesota’s aging bridges are deteriorating faster than the state and local governments currently are prepared to fix them, so state transportation officials plan to ask Gov. Tim Walz and the 2022 Legislature for $1 billion to upgrade the declining spans.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation has submitted a preliminary request for $800 million in trunk highway bonds to fund improvements to “high priority bridge projects,” plus an additional $200 million in general obligation bonds to pay for repairing or replacing deficient bridges owned by cities, counties and townships throughout the state.

That is by far the largest single bonding request from any state agency this year.

Those high-priority projects are more than 400 state highway bridges that need repairs or replacement but are not currently in MnDOT’s 10-year plan for improvements, state Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson Kelliher said Tuesday.

Traffic is reduced to one lane in either direction on the Blatnik Bridge in Duluth, Minn., Tuesday May 6, 2008. (AP Photo: News-Tribune, Clint Austin)

Those projects range from the Interstate 535 Blatnik Bridge over St. Louis Bay between Duluth and Superior, Wis. — Minnesota’s second longest at 7,975 feet — to rural farm-to-market bridges and smaller spans that Minnesota drivers cross every day, Kelliher said.

The cost of fixing those 400-plus bridges would be between $1.2 billion and $1.6 billion, MnDOT communications director Jake Loesch said in an email.

Minnesota isn’t the only state facing a backlog of bridge projects, Kelliher said. Most mid-America states, including Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois and Missouri, “face the same, looming bubble” of having 50- to 60-year-old bridges that are reaching the end of their usable life and in need of significant repairs.

To meet Minnesota’s bridge needs “would require multiple years of MnDOT’s annual bridge construction budget at current program levels,” the department said in its bonding request. That would use most, if not all, of the money in the department’s bridge budget, leaving MnDOT “unable to address numerous other bridges deteriorating into poor condition across the state.”

For instance, repairing or replacing the Blatnik Bridge, which the department said is “in deteriorating condition,” will be “one of the more expensive projects, if not the most expensive project, that MnDOT will face in the next five to 10 years,” Kelliher said.

Minnesota and Wisconsin transportation officials are currently calculating its likely cost. But the commissioner said, “That bridge alone could encompass our entire construction budget for one year.”

BRIDGES BIG AND SMALL

Funding high-priority projects with trunk highway bonds would free up the department’s annual bridge budget to address dozens of smaller bridge needs across the state.

“Without this funding, there will be an increasing deterioration of bridges throughout the state,” MnDOT’s request said. “The percent of bridge deck pavement in poor condition is estimated to increase significantly in the next 10 years. Minnesota cannot preserve and improve the quality and performance of the state’s transportation systems in future years without making this investment.”

Lindsay Whalen has high expectations in her fourth season as Gophers coach

1 hour ago

September 30, 2021

Lindsay Whalen has high expectations in her fourth season as Gophers coach
When asked if her basketball team started practice healthy on Tuesday, Lindsay Whalen looked at her watch to check the date.

“Yeah, for the most part,” she said. “What is it, September?”

OK, point taken, but nothing about the Gophers’ health was a given last season, when the team battled not only COVID-19 but several injuries to key players. Only sophomore forward Klarke Sconiers played all 21 games, and starting guards Gadiva Hubbard, Jasmine Powell and Sara Scalia missed a combined 14 because of injuries.

A week before last season’s opener, Whalen said, she had three players in practice. On Tuesday, only a few of her 16 players sat out the team’s first practice. “It’s a lot different than three,” she said.

The Gophers’ goals this season: A top-half finish in the Big Ten, a long run in the conference tournament and berth in the NCAA tournament.

“That would be, I guess, a successful year, doing all those things,” Whalen said, “and they’re capable of doing it.”

It would be a big turnaround but the Gophers showed growth last year, going 6-4 down the stretch before injuries took their toll in the final two games. In a 72-61 loss to Nebraska in the Big Ten tournament, the Gophers were missing three starters — Powell, Scalia and forward Kadi Sissoku.

Everyone else, including Sconiers, now a junior, and freshmen guards Alexia Smith and Katy Borowicz, got a crash course in Big Ten basketball.

“We’re already leaps and bounds ahead of where we were,” Whalen said. “I know everybody else is, too, but it definitely feels good.”

INSTANT DEPTH

In her fourth season coaching at her alma mater, Whalen returns 12 players from a young team that finished 8-13 overall, 7-11 in the Big Ten in 2020-21. They are particularly deep in the post with the return of Sconiers, Sissoku and Kayla Mershon, and the backcourt with Powerll, Scalia, Smith and Hubbard.

New are a couple of big-time freshmen and two graduate transfers that appear ready to step into key roles.

Freshman forward Allana Micheaux, a 6-foot-2 forward, was a four-star recruit who averaged 23 points and 12 rebounds at Wayne Memorial High in Detroit. Six-foot guard Maggie Czinano, whose sister Monika is an all-Big Ten forward at Iowa, averaged 22 points as a senior at Watertown-Meyer.

Whalen called Micheaux “a big presence inside for us. She’s able to step outside and shoot it a little bit, but I think right off the bat where she’s really comfortable is on the block.”

The coach also expects minutes from graduate transfers Deja Winters and Bailey Helgren. Winters was an all-Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference guard at North Carolina A&T last season. “She’s somebody who’s exciting,” Whalen said, “who makes some things happen, has five years of experience (and) has some really good length.”

Bailey Helgren, a 6-5 post from Edina who averaged 5.5 rebounds at Kansas before opting out of her senior season after seven games, should play big minutes, as well.

“There’s no question we have some good experience,” Whalen said.

TOUGH SCHEDULE

The Gophers will play one of the tougher nonconference schedules in the country, with games scheduled against 2020-21 NCAA tournament teams UConn and North Carolina, and either South Carolina or Syracuse. UConn and South Carolina were Final Four teams.

“We have the hardest schedule in the conference,” Whalen said. “We wanted to be more battle-tested going into the Big Ten, and this year we’ll be battle-tested, there’s no question.”

Bremer Foundation hearing: Executive assistant testifies she was directed to ship products for a trustee's side business

1 hour ago

September 30, 2021

Bremer Foundation hearing: Executive assistant testifies she was directed to ship products for a trustee's side business
An executive assistant at the Otto Bremer Trust recalled routinely faxing, filing and shipping packages for Eagle Street Partners, a side business run by trust principal Brian Lipschultz, using her own credit card to pay for costs.

When she raised concerns with the foundation’s financial controller that Lipschultz had told her to seek reimbursement from the trust for expenses incurred by his companies, the trustee offered a solution. From then on, she could use his own credit card.

“Problem solved,” wrote Lipschultz, in a Sept. 16, 2019 email to executive assistant Marissa Schon, controller Tony Thompson and two fellow Trustees.

That wasn’t the only time staffers became aware of apparent “self-dealing,” the crux of allegations raised against the trustees of the St. Paul-based Otto Bremer Trust by the Minnesota Attorney General’s office, which regulates charities.

THIRD DAY OF TESTIMONY

Trustee Charlotte Johnson was called to the witness stand on Wednesday, during the third day of testimony in a probate hearing that could determine whether the three trustees are allowed to keep their posts at the $1 billion philanthropy.

That decision could have far-reaching implications for the philanthropy’s major asset — St. Paul-based Bremer Bank, a $15.7 billion institution and major Midwest farm lender, which was also founded in the 1940s. The three trustees have sought to sell controlling shares in the Bremer Financial Corporation to East Coast hedge funds, the first step toward a likely bank sale.

In 2019 and again in 2020, after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis and during the early months of the pandemic, the trustees made “strategic” and emergency grants to nonprofits and charitable causes throughout the Midwest without the intimate involvement of program staff. Several of the causes struck some staff members as questionable.

Program officer Tessa Wetjen contacted the Minnesota Attorney General’s office to express concern about grants to Abria Pregnancy Resources in St. Paul, which provides anti-abortion counseling, and had closed its doors at the time. Another $85,000 went to Fluence Media, a public relations firm run by Blois Olson, to fund the “MN Good” newsletter on philanthropy, which Wetjen described in writing as a “contract with a PR firm masquerading as a grant.”

Funds went to Christian organizations such as Metro Hope Ministries, Next Chapter Ministries, Special K Ranch, Minnesota Teen Challenge and the Hope Manor Foundation. That seemed to fly in the face of the trust’s founding documents which did not allow for religious grants beyond church music and church construction.

“It didn’t feel like a place with a lot of integrity,” said Wetjen, from the witness stand. “I felt there were grants that were inappropriate.”

GRANT RECIPIENTS AT ISSUE

During cross-examination, an attorney for the trustees questioned whether Wetjen was aware that some of those faith-based organizations provided affordable and emergency housing. The grants might well be in keeping with Otto Bremer’s goals, crafted in the war years following the Great Depression, of providing emergency assistance during disasters and public health crises.

Among the recipients was Rachel’s Light, a nonprofit based in Owatonna, Minn. “Are you aware that this organization provides emergency shelter for women who are victims of domestic violence?” said the attorney.

Wetjen, who resigned her position, was among staffers who testified grants became a concern before the pandemic.

In 2018, a $500,000 grant went to the Friends of St. Paul College, where Johnson’s husband had served on the board, though the trust had a tradition of not funding schools. In 2014, the Como Friends group received $1 million toward the Como Zoo’s seal exhibit, though trustee Daniel Reardon was a Como Friends board member and the trust did not fund animal causes. The Ordway Center for the Performing Arts received another $1 million, even though the trust did not fund the arts.

Those grants were as much as 20 times larger than the trust’s average $50,000 grants, attorneys for the attorney general’s office noted in their questioning.

The attorney general’s office quizzed Johnson about concerns she herself had raised about the trustees’ financial compensation. Over the course of a decade, the trustees’ pay, including investment fees, went from roughly $50,000 apiece to more than $300,000 for Johnson and more than $500,000 for Reardon and Lipschultz.

In 2014, the trustees fired executive director Randi Roth, who was not shy about raising concerns, and the two men chose to pay themselves “investment advisory fees” — a percentage of the trust’s investment pay-outs. Johnson declined the extra fees.

At the same time, however, the trustees hired the Tealwood Investment Fund to serve as investment adviser, Johnson confirmed. Tealwood was staffed by her husband, Ward Johnson. The contract ended less than a year ago, after the attorney general began its inquiry.

OTTO BREMER TRUST:

Based in St. Paul. 46 employees.

Founded in 1944 by philanthropist Otto Bremer.

Issues more than $50 million annually in charitable grants and loans across Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota and Montana.

Owns 92 percent of Bremer Bank.

Overall assets of $1 billion to $2 billion.

Led by Trustees S. Brian Lipschultz, Charlotte Johnson and Daniel Reardon.

BREMER BANK:

Based in St. Paul. 83 branch locations. 2,000 employees.

Third-largest bank in Minnesota by assets ($15.7 billion).

Earned net income of $155 million in 2020, and distributed $73.4 million to the Otto Bremer Trust that year.

Major Midwest farm lender.

Chief executive officer Jeanne Crain.

Memorial service to be held Thursday for Denver firefighter who died while on duty

1 hour ago

September 30, 2021

Memorial service to be held Thursday for Denver firefighter who died while on duty
A full-honors memorial service will be held Thursday for a Denver firefighter who died while on his shift with the department.

Technician Jeffrey J. Billingsley, 42, died during his work shift on Sept. 20, according to the fire department. Billingsley was taken by ambulance to a hospital emergency room for treatment, but he didn’t regain consciousness.

Jeff Billingsley

Thursday’s service is at 11 a.m. at the Denver First Church, 3800 E. Hampden Ave., in Cherry Hills Village. The service is open to the public. It will also be live streamed at https://denverfirstchurch.com.

A procession will immediately follow the church service to Olinger Funeral, Cremation & Cemetery at Crown Hill, 7777 W. 29th Ave., Wheat Ridge, for a private internment.

The public is invited to pay respect along the procession route, which is as follows: East on Hampden Avenue; North on Colorado Boulevard; West on Evans Avenue; North on Broadway (will turn into Lincoln); Northwest on Speer Boulevard; West on 29th Avenue; South on Federal Boulevard; West on 26th Avenue; North on Irving Street; West on 29th into Crown Hill Cemetery.

Billingsley was a 19-year veteran with the department, most recently assigned at Denver
International Airport Fire Station No. 35. He was recognized for rescuing three people from a fire in 2004. Billingsley was active in the Denver Fire Department Pipes and Drums Corps playing drums at events and funerals. He served as a board member on the Denver Fire Department Burn Foundation.

In 2005 Billingsley talked with the Denver Post about fire station cooking and chow. At that time, he bragged about a low-fat carrot cake and took a lot of ribbing from his fellow firefighters.

Broncos starting guards Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner questionable to play Sunday vs Ravens

2 hours ago

September 30, 2021

Broncos starting guards Graham Glasgow, Dalton Risner questionable to play Sunday vs Ravens
The Broncos could be without both starting guards Sunday against the Ravens as Graham Glasgow and Dalton Risner are questionable to play, coach Vic Fangio said before practice Wednesday.

Glasgow sustained a knee injury in the third quarter of Sunday’s win over the Jets, and Risner a foot injury that knocked him out of the game in the second half. Neither player practiced Wednesday.

Those two injuries — in addition to five other Broncos starters currently shelved — are a point of concern for Fangio amid the team’s 3-0 start, even though he does believe in the team’s backup guards.

“(The offensive line depth) is getting tested a little too early for my liking, but if you can bring in a guy like (Netane) Muti and (Quinn) Meinerz, that’s good for us,” Fangio said.

University of Missouri curators to vote on naming new indoor football complex

2 hours ago

September 30, 2021

University of Missouri curators to vote on naming new indoor football complex
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A Missouri man convicted of killing three people more than 25 years ago is scheduled for execution next Tuesday. Dozens gathered at the statehouse Wednesday asking Gov. Mike Parson to halt the execution.

Earnest Lee Johnson is scheduled to die by injection next week, the first person to be executed in Missouri since May 2020. Nearly 25,000 people signed petitions delivered to the governor’s office Wednesday, asking Parson to grant him clemency because they say he’s intellectually disabled. 

Johnson is convicted of killing three people during a robbery of a Casey’s General Store in Columbia in 1994. 

“What Ernest did was wrong, but to kill Ernest would also be wrong,” Rev. Darryl Gray of the Progressive National Baptist Convention said at the rally inside the Capitol. 

All three workers were beaten to death with a claw hammer. One was shot in the face, and another stabbed with a screwdriver. 

“The murder of Mary Bratcher, Mable Scruggs, and Fred Jones was a tragic, senseless act of violence,” Rita Linhardt with the Missouri Catholic Conference said.

“As people of faith, our hearts go out to the murder victims and their families.”

Bratcher was 46 years old; Scruggs was 57 and Jones was 58. The store was closing at the time of the robbery. 

“I don’t think that Ernest Johnson’s guilt or innocence is really a question,” President of Missouri NAACP and board chair of Missourians for Alternatives to the Death Penalty Nimrod Chapel Jr. said.

