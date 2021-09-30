Celebrities
The Rock’s Daughters: Meet Dwayne Johnson’s Three, Sweet Kids
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is the proud father of three daughters, including Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. Find out more about them here.
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, 48, is a household name across the globe, with great success as a wrestler, actor, and businessman. The beloved Hollywood figure has another important job: to be a loving and caring father to his three children, Simone, Jasmine, and Tiana. The Jumanji actor definitely takes his job seriously, recently sitting down with People ahead of Father’s Day to discuss how grateful he is to care for three amazing daughters.
“There’s nothing like the relationship between a father and his daughter,” he said in the video. “The most important thing I’ve learned about raising daughters is just …be there, how important that is.”
Find out more about Dwayne’s three daughters, from oldest to youngest here!
Simone Alexandra Johnson
Simone, born August 14, 2001, is the daughter Dwayne shares with his first wife, Dany Garcia. The former couple were married from 1997 to 2008, and Simone is their only child together. Simone has already hit the ground running in show business, working as an IMG model and named as the first ever Golden Globe Ambassador for the 2018 awards show.
Even more impressive is Simone’s following in her father’s footsteps at such a young age, as the 20-year-old already landed a deal with the WWE, setting her up the be a fourth generation wrestler in the family. Unfortunately, Simone sustained a knee injury in September 2020. “[S]o tomorrow i’m having knee surgery for the third time,” Simone tweeted at the time. “[A]s not fun as surgery is, i’m looking forward to my knees not popping out anymore[.]” In addition to wrestling, Simone is a Norfolk State University graduate and documents much of her fun-filled life on social media.
Jasmine Johnson
Jasmine, born December 16, 2015, is Dwayne’s second child, whom he shares with his second wife, Lauren Hashian. Although the little one has yet to make her debut on the screen, she did appear on the red carpet at her dad’s 2017 induction ceremony to the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Jasmine has made many adorable appearances on Dwayne’s Instagram page, like in August when the proud papa celebrated his youngster’s success in a horseback riding competition. “One proud daddy as my baby learns discipline, respect, focus and hard work with a smile,” the pro wrestler wrote, “setting a solid example for her baby sister, Tia[.]”
Tiana Jia Johnson
Dwayne and Lauren welcomed their youngest, Tiana, on April 17, 2018, officially tying the knot shortly thereafter on August 2019. Just like her older sister, Tiana is often seen on The Rock’s social media, making her charming appearances here and there in numerous pics and videos. “Blessed and proud to bring another strong girl into this world. Tiana Gia Johnson came into this world like a force of nature and mama labored and delivered like a true rockstar,” the Fate of the Furious star wrote on his Instagram for Tiana’s birth in 2018. “I was raised and surrounded by strong, loving women all my life, but after participating in baby Tia’s delivery, it’s hard to express the new level of love, respect and admiration I have for Lauren and all mamas and women out there.”
What a doting dad! If there ever was a perfect symbol of fatherhood, it would definitely be The Rock, setting a true example for dads everywhere. “I realized being a father is the greatest job I have ever had and the greatest job I will ever have,” Dwayne said on a new OWN series in December 2020. “I always wanted to be a great dad. I always wanted to give [my children] things that I felt I never got.”
Celebrities
Sharna Burgess Wears Crop Top As She Holds Hands With Brian Austin Green Heading To ‘DWTS’
Sharna Burgess and boyfriend Brian Austin Green arrived at the studio for ‘Dancing With the Stars’ rehearsals and looked so in love.
Sharna Burgess and Brian Austin Green were all smiles while en route to rehearse for Dancing With the Stars. The Australian dance pro, 36, and her actor boyfriend, 48, were photographed arriving for rehearsals on Wednesday, Sept. 29 in Los Angeles. The dance partners held hands and looked happy as two clams in their sweats.
Sharna wore a grey two-set piece with a crop top, while Brian opted for a graphic t-shirt as he held a separate pair of tennis shoes for practice. Brian is currently battling it out for the coveted Mirrorball Trophy on Season 30 of the ABC dancing competition series. JoJo Siwa, Melanie C, Kenya Moore, and Suni Lee are among the star-studded contestants.
Brian and Sharna, who have been dating since December 2020, recently performed the Rumba for Week 2 on September 27. Performed along to “Say You Won’t Let Go” by James Arthur, the performance was inspired by a romantic date they had at the Original Immersive Van Gogh Exhibit in Los Angeles. They earned 23 out of 40 points for the performance.
“So Sharna and I have been together for almost a year. It’s been kind of a storybook relationship,” Brian explained in the episode. “Just being there with her, feeling the emotions that came up it was great inspiration for what we’re going to perform.” His partner added, “It’s been an incredible 11 months of showing a person truly who I am. Complete vulnerability with each other and that’s new for me.”
Following the premiere of the episode, Brian and Sharna spoke to reporters from various outlets, including HollywoodLife, about navigating the competition series as a couple. During the interview, Brian admitted to fears of “disappointing” his dancer pro girlfriend. “I have much more of a fear of disappointing her because when we first were really spending more time with each other and dating, she used to talk about the fact that it would be so great if we could dance together,” he said. “Not on the show, but just in general.”
“And I was always like, ah, because that scares the crap out of me because she’s a dancer,” Brian continued. “So then coming here, it was like, man, if this doesn’t go well, I could crush that dream for her.”
Celebrities
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Rapper & A KarJenner Ex Is Revealed As The Dalmatian
‘The Masked Singer’ revealed another celebrity at the end of the show’s Group B premiere. The Dalmatian was unmasked as a famous rapper with a connection to the KarJenners!
The Dalmatian is… Tyga! Tyga made his Masked Singer debut during the Group B premiere on September 29. He came out dressed in a football player costume and admitted that he’s “felt like the underdog” in the past. The Dalmatian performed Snoop Dogg’s “Beautiful.” Nick Cannon knew right away who the Dalmatian was, but he kept his mouth shut.
Robin Thicke initially guessed the Dalmatian was Nelly. Jenny McCarthy believed the Dalmatian could have been Katt Williams, while Ken Jeong went with Reggie Bush. None of them guessed Tyga!
The other masked singers to perform during the Group B premiere included Black Heart, Mallard, Cupcake, and Banana Split. Banana Split actually consisted of two singers! The masked celebs performed an amazing rendition of “A Million Dreams” from The Greatest Showman, with the Banana on the piano and Split showing off her incredible vocals.
In the end, the Dalmatian didn’t get the votes to move forward in the competition. Black Heart, Mallard, Cupcake, and Banana Split will hit the stage once again. The remaining masked celebs will be faced with their first Wildcard in the next round. The winner of Group B will eventually go head-to-head with the winner of Group A.
The First Impression guesses from the panelists were Nelly, one of the Lils, Steve Harvey, and Reggie Bush. After he was unmasked, Tyga revealed why he decided to do the show. “I saw [Lil] Wayne do it. That just inspired me,” he said. Lil Wayne was revealed as the Robot in the show’s season 3 premiere.
The Masked Singer has already unmasked a number of amazing celebrities. The first celebrity to be unmasked was NBA player Dwight Howard, who was the Octopus. In the second episode of season 6, both the Pufferfish and Mother Nature. Toni Braxton was Pufferfish, while Vivica A. Fox was Mother Nature!
Celebrities
‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Jayne & Sutton Stracke Reveal Shocking Sex Secrets
Erika Jayne and Sutton Stracke made the ladies gasp during the Sept 29 episode of ‘RHOBH’, when they both shared sexy bedroom secrets.
After several weeks of heavy drama, the Sept. 29 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills provided some much needed laughter. And it came as a result of a rather revealing — and oh so naughty — game of “Never Have I Ever”.
First, we must note that Erika Jayne was in a much better mood this week. After taking some time for herself in her Del Mar hotel room, she returned to the group in a rather chipper mood. And because of it, she apologized to Sutton Stracke for snapping at her in the past. Sutton was a bit caught off guard, but she accepted Erika’s apology, yet said it wasn’t needed. Still, in their private confessionals, both ladies admitted they dislike each other, so it was more of a blanket apology to make things less awkward during group activities.
And speaking of group activities, it’s time to reveal what was said during the game. While on a sailboat, Garcelle Beauvais came up with the idea to play the game, and she was first to take a turn — “Never have I ever… stolen anything”, she said, to which Lisa Rinna gasped in her private confessional, as Erika took to her own and said, “Say it or don’t say it. I don’t like that s***. Never have I ever stolen anything? Really? Neither have I c***.”
Then, after Erika answered “no” out loud, she said, “As I learned lately, no admission is no admission.” Um what?
Anyway, when it was Lisa’s turn, she said, “Never have I ever had anal sex,” and Sutton took a sip. So did Erika, who said, “all day, every day.”
Next, it was Dorit Kemsley‘s turn and she said, “Never have I had sex in an airplane bathroom”, to which Kyle Richards, Kathy Hilton, and Erika all revealed they had done so. Lisa said she “wished” she had, but it hasn’t happened yet.
After Erika admitted to having sex in a hospital, the best and final question came from Garcelle, who said, “Never have I ever strapped on and did another man.” Kyle’s jaw hit the floor, and Dorit wondered “who the f*** is drinking to that one,” but even though Erika had said she’s never done it, she “would” if the “opportunity” presented itself with the “right partner”. They just need to “shut their f***ing mouth” after and not tell anyone, she said.
Want more drama? New episodes of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills air Wednesdays at 8pm on Bravo.
Celebrities
Cardi B Wears Lowcut Black Bodysuit & Sheer Tights Out With Offset 1 Month After Giving Birth — Photos
C’est chic! Cardi B stepped out for dinner in a bodysuit and stylish trench coat while in Paris with husband Offset.
Cardi B’s reign at Paris Fashion Week continues. The rapper, 28, arrived for dinner at Parisian steakhouse Beefbar on September 29 in a black bodysuit and sheer tights, completed with a stylish black trench coat and, in true French fashion, a black beret made of leather. The “Rumors” rapper accessorized with black pointed toe heels, luxe gold earrings, and round white-framed sunglasses.
Her husband Offset joined her for the evening and also got the all-black outfit memo. The Migos rapper, 29, wore a varsity jacket with leather sleeves with leather pants, completing the look with black sunglasses and white necklaces. The dinner date comes after Cardi made a grandiose return to PFW at the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibition at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs on September 28, marking her first public event since she gave birth to her son a few weeks ago.
The star arrived at the exhibition in a show-stopping red Mugler gown that featured a crystal-covered bustier and dramatic cape flanked by red feathers. The extravagant look was from the Mugler archives, having been originally introduced in the French designer’s 1995 couture collection. Cardi documented the look on her Instagram and captioned, “MUGLER MAMI.” That same evening, she attended a party in another Mugler ensemble: a black bodysuit attached to a long see-through skirt.
Cardi and Offset welcomed their second child together, a baby boy, on September 4. The couple, who secretly tied the knot in 2017, also share daughter Kulture, 3, together. Both rappers confirmed the news on their respective Instagrams. Cardi shared a snapshot of herself in the hospital bed (covered by a Louis Vuitton blanket, of course) with her newborn and husband, confirming baby’s birthday in the caption.
“We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son,” the couple said in a statement to HollywoodLife at the time. “He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings.” (Along with Kulture and his new baby boy, Offset is also dad to Kalea, 6, Kody, 6, and Jordan, 11, whom he shares with former partners.)
Celebrities
Britney Spears Celebrates Dad Being Suspended As Conservator By Flying A Plane: ‘On Cloud 9’
After Britney Spears’ dad Jamie was suspended as conservator, the pop star did something she’s never done: fly an airplane!
Britney Spears, 39, is officially a free women. The singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship is one step closer to being over for good as Judge Brenda J. Penny suspended her father Jamie Spears on Sept. 29. Britney was quick to celebrate the news on Instagram as she flew an airplane for the first time. “On cloud 9 right now,” she began, including a starry eyed, cloud and plane emoji. “First time flying a plane and first time in a prop plane!!! Geez I was scared!!!” she added.
In the videos, Brit could be seen next to a pilot who instructed her on what instruments to use. “What is it?” she could be heard asking as she held a joystick like controller in her left hand. “That’s crazy…wow, thank you!” she said. In another short clip, she appeared to be flying over an island paradise with gorgeous blue water, finishing the post with a palm tree photo. “Pssss bringing the ship home, JL … Stay classy beautiful people !!!! New pics coming soon!!!!” she added.
Brit’s father, Jamie Spears, was suspended from his post as conservator of her estate at the hearing. This outcome didn’t come as a huge surprise, given Jamie had actually filed papers to step down from his role as Britney’s conservator on September 7, after spending years defending the arrangement. Jodi Montgomery, Britney’s personal conservator, was also removed from her position by the judge. Jamie will be replaced by John Zabel, a certified public accountant. It’s important to note that the conservatorship is not yet over for good.
Prior to Wednesday’s hearing, a source had told HollywoodLife that Britney was feeling optimistic about her chances in the conservatorship battle. “Britney’s stronger than ever. She’s getting somewhere. She’s doing betterthan she ever has,” the source said. The “Toxic” singer recently got engaged to her boyfriend of five years, actor Sam Asghari. A prenuptial agreement is already being drafted between the couple, and now that Brit’s conservatorship is officially a wrap, she could very well become Mrs. Asghari soon.
Britney publicly spoke out against her conservatorship in court for the first time ever on June 24. She called for the arrangement — which was put into effect in 2008 after her very public nervous breakdown — to end, and said it was “abusive.” Britney returned to court the following month, and said she wanted her father charged with conservatorship abuse and accused her family of trying to silence her. “I want to press charges on my dad today.” she said. “My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared.”
At the second hearing, Britney was granted permission to hire Mathew Rosengart as her personal lawyer in the conservatorship legal battle. Mathew later filed to have Jamie removed from the conservatorship at the end of July, which led to the Spears family patriarch filing a petition to end his daughter’s conservatorship on Sept. 7. Afterwards, Britney’s lawyer told HL, “This filing represents a massive legal victory for Britney Spears, as well as vindication”.
Celebrities
Sam Asghari Is Elated For Fiancée Britney Spears After Her Dad Is Suspended From Conservatorship
Sam Asghari took to his Instagram story to send Britney Spears a sweet message after her dad was immediately suspended from her conservatorship at a hearing in her case today.
Sam Asghari, 27, is showing support for his fiancee Britney Spears! The man who will soon exchange vows with the 39-year-old pop singer shared a congratulatory message to his Instagram story on Sept. 29, shortly after her father Jamie Spears was suspended from her conservatorship after holding the position since 2008, according to Variety. “FREE BRITNEY! CONGRATULATIONS!!!!!!!!!” he wrote in white text over black surrounding bubbles and a purple background.
The message came in the midst of the news that Jamie will be replaced by John Zabel, a certified public accountant. Although Britney’s conservatorship will remain in place at this time, another court hearing is set to take place by the end of the year to consider terminating the conservatorship entirely, according to CNN reporter Chloe Melas. Jamie made a headline-making move when he actually filed paperwork to step down as her conservator on Sept. 7 after trying to stay on for years.
The latest decision in Britney’s conservatorship case proves that things are looking up for her. She first asked for her conservatorship to end during a court hearing in June and claimed that her family has harmed her both mentally and emotionally and she was forced to work seven days a week while also being stripped of her privacy.
In addition to a win in her conservatorship case, Britney recently had a win in her romantic life. She and Sam announced their engagement on Sept. 12 with a video that showed Britney holding up her hand and flaunting a diamond engagement ring. She covered her mouth and looked surprised in the clips and her hunky new fiance couldn’t help but smile as they stayed close to each other.
Sam went on to thank the designer of the ring, Forever Diamonds NY, in a separate comment that was in response to a close-up pic they shared of the ring. “Thank you for helping me design a ring for a real life princess,” he wrote.
Celebrities
‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Tom Sandoval Reveals Miley Cyrus Once Gave Him ‘A Boatload Of Weed’
Tom Sandoval said Miley Cyrus gave him a year’s worth of weed after visiting the TomTom bar in West Hollywood, during his latest appearance on ‘Watch What Happens Live.’
Tom Sandoval, 38, is giving fans a new tidbit of never-before-said information during his latest televised interview! The Vanderpump Rules star claims Miley Cyrus, 28, who is reportedly a big fan of his reality show, visited his TomTom Restaurant & Bar in West Hollywood, CA “about a year ago” and gave him “a boatload of weed” that he just recently finished. He revealed the unexpected news on the Sept. 28 episode of Watch What Happens Live, on which he appeared with his partner/best friend Tom Schwartz.
“She came to Tom Tom,” host Andy Cohen said to Tom before he confirmed the visit.
“She did. She did. And she brought me a boatload of weed,” the hunk, who was dressed in an outfit that included a black hat and white-framed sunglasses, responded.
“You finished it right before the show?” Andy jokingly asked before Tom laughed and said “Yeah. Yeah. Yeah.”
Tom’s admission isn’t the first time we’ve heard about Miley going to his TomTom bar. She was reportedly spotted at the hot spot in Mar. 2019 and FaceTimed with DJ James Kennedy before dancing with Lisa Vanderpump. it’s not clear if she brought any marijuana that time, but the singer revealed earlier this year that she hasn’t “done drugs in years,” in an interview with Rolling Stone.
“Honestly, I never try to, again, be a fortune-teller. I try to not be naive. Things f***ing happen. But from sitting here with you right now, I would say it would have to be a cold day in hell for me to relapse on drugs,” she told the outlet.
She also admitted to having a brief relapse in sobriety over the COVID-19 pandemic, in an an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music’s New Music Daily in Nov. “Well, I, like a lot of people, being completely honest, during the pandemic fell off,” she said. “And [I] felt really a lot of … and I would never sit here and go, ‘I’ve been f—ing sober.’ I didn’t, and I fell off and I realized that I now am back on sobriety, two weeks sober, and I feel like I really accepted that time.”
Celebrities
Britney Spears’ Father, Jamie Spears, Immediately Suspended From Her Conservatorship
Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has been suspended effectively immediately from her conservatorship. He has held the role of conservator since 2008.
Britney Spears, 39, got some positive news during her court appearance on Wednesday, September 29: her dad Jamie Spears, 69, has been suspended effectively immediately from her conservatorship. The Spears patriarch has been conservator of his daughter’s estate since 2008. HollywoodLife has reached out to Britney’s lawyer for comment.
According to reporters in the courtroom on Wednesday, Jamie will be replaced by John Zabel, a certified public accountant. The conservatorship will still remain in place for now, but another court hearing will be set sometime before the end of the year to consider terminating the conservatorship entirely.
BREAKING: Jamie Spears has been suspended from #BritneySpears‘ conservatorship, effective immediately.
Court is now in recess. Britney’s attorney, Mathew Rosengart, suggested setting a termination hearing within next 45 days. Will be determined shortly. https://t.co/mRjfbGvKGB
— Elizabeth Wagmeister (@EWagmeister) September 29, 2021
Difference between termination and suspension: If it’s terminated, Team Con doesn’t have to turn over docs. If Jamie is suspended as conservator, all documents over the last 13 years have to be handed over. #FreeBritney
— #FreeBritney Live (@FreeBritneyLive) September 29, 2021
Ahead of Wednesday’s court hearing, Jamie made the unexpected move of filling papers to step down from his role as Britney’s conservator on September 7, after spending years defending the arrangement. Brit and her lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, had filed legal docs to terminate the 13-year conservatorship that she’s been in since 2008, and named Zabel as the ideal candidate to temporarily replace Jamie. Britney’s personal conservator is Jodi Montgomery, who has also been supportive of dissolving the conservatorship.
Britney first made it clear that she wanted to end her conservatorship during an emotional testimony in court on June 23. In her bone-chilling statement, Britney recounted all the ways that the conservatorship had stripped her of her basic autonomy, asserting that her family has harmed her both mentally and emotionally and that her therapist and doctors had put her on lithium, among other medications, that she didn’t want to be on. The singer, who recently got engaged to longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari, also alleged that under the conservatorship, she’s not allowed to get married or remove the IUD that’s stopping her from having more children. “I just want my life back,” she said. “And it’s been 13 years. And it’s enough.”
The “…Baby One More Time” crooner later returned to court on July 14, where she doubled down on her request to remove Jamie from the arrangement completely — and said she wanted him charged with conservatorship abuse. “I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator,” she said. “I want to press charges on my dad today.” Britney later added, “My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared.” At that hearing, Britney was granted permission to hire Rosengart as her personal lawyer.
Britney’s conservatorship was enacted in 2008 after she was placed under a 5150 hold, which allows a person experiencing a mental health crisis to be involuntarily held for a 72-hour psychiatric hospitalization. The hold came after a highly-publicized breakdown, in which the star publicly shaved her head. The superstar had a legion of die-hard supporters that sparked the #FreeBritneyMovement; her controversial situation was notably thrust into the spotlight thanks to the FX/Hulu documentary Framing Britney. The follow-up doc, Controlling Britney Spears, was released on Sept. 24.
Celebrities
‘John Wick: Chapter 4’: What You Need To Know
Entering its fourth film, ‘John Wick’ is still a thrilling franchise among fans! Now that it’s been two years since the third movie in the series, fans are eagerly looking forward to latest film in the series and to see what the assassin has in store next!
The John Wick movies have become one of the most exciting film franchises in recent memory! Since the first movie debuted in 2014 with Keanu Reeves taking on the title role, fans have been captivated by the neo-noir-inspired action thrillers. The movie only got more popular with its first sequel John Wick: Chapter 2 in 2017 and then the 2019 third film John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum. Now that it’s been two years since the last movie, fans are eager to see what the fiction hitman will do next!
While the next movie won’t hit theaters until 2022, it’s already sure to be a box office success. John Wick: Chapter 3 earned an estimated $327 million at the box offices worldwide, via IMDb. That’s more than the first two films combined! The first only earned about $86 million, and the second earned over $171 million. Nonetheless fans are excited to see what Keanu and director Chad Stahelski have in store next for the action franchise! Luckily HollywoodLife has all the details you need, while you wait for John Wick: Chapter 4 to hit theaters.
Where ‘John Wick: Chapter 3’ Left Off
John Wick is the story of former the former assassin of the same name. In the first film, John had tried to put a life of crime behind him, especially following the death of his wife Helen (played by Bridget Moynahan). After a run in with Russian gangsters, he was attacked and dragged back into the lifestyle after his car was stolen and dog was killed. A Russian gang leader Viggo Tarasov (Michael Nyqvist) had put a price on John’s head, asking for Marcus’s (Willem Dafoe) help. John sought asylum at the criminal safe space the Continental Hotel in New York, but Viggo still attempted to break the code of not hurting people there and having John killed. Instead of taking Viggo’s offer, Marcus helps John, and he gets killed by the crime boss instead. When John and Viggo confront each other at the end of the movie, the Russian gangster stabs John, but the ex-hitman manages to get Viggo back, although he was shown to make peace with the crime boss at the start of John Wick: Chapter 2.
The movie’s second film saw Keanu reprising his role as John Wick, and it introduced many characters that have become staples to the movie’s franchise. The second film introduced Lance Reddick as Charon, one of the Continental Hotel’s concierges, Laurence Fishburne as the crime lord: the Bowery King. The second movie focuses on John being confronted by Santino D’Antonio (Riccardo Scamarcio) who taps John to kill his sister Gianna (Claudia Gerini) so he can take his spot at the High Table — a criminal council. After John reluctantly completes the mission, Santino double-crosses him and puts a bounty on his head. John kills the newly-minted High Table member at the Continental Hotel and is blacklisted from the criminal world, and the film ends with an even higher bounty on his head.
The third film features John on the run and introduces him to another side of the criminal world. He’s helped by his friend Sofia (Halle Berry), who introduces him to Berrada (Jerome Flynn), after he asks to be brought to “The Elder” (Saïd Taghmaoui), who’s hirer than the High Table. The Elder demanded John kill Winston (Ian McShane) and his loyalty to the High Table. While John agreed, he refused to kill Winston when the time came to kill him. Winston offers his help to John, but quickly double crosses him when “The Adjudicator” offers him a chance to a return. Winston shoots John multiple times, but the hitman is rescued by the Bowery King who is planning a war with the the High Table at the end of the film.
What’s In Store For ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’
Given that the third film ended with John and the Bowery King preparing for war with the High Table, it’s safe to say that the fourth film will be an all out battle between John Wick and the criminal organization. While an official plot synopsis hasn’t been released, it’s sure to bean action-packed romp, as director Chad Stahelski noted in an interview with IndieWire. There were also scenes that appeared to be heists and wooded action scenes. Laurence Fishburne noted that the fourth film went “deeper in terms of the code of the assassin and the relationship that he has with one character in particular,” in an interview with Collider. Like previous installments, it’s likely that the fourth film will end on a cliffhanger. Chad mentioned that the possible places to take the franchise and story are endless in a 2019 interview with IndieWire. “John may survive all this s**t, but at the end of it, there’s no happy ending. He’s got nowhere to go,” he said. “How do you f**king want me to end it? Do you think he’s going to ride off into the f**king sunset? He’s killed 300 f**king people and he’s just going to [walk away], everything’s okay? He’s just going to fall in love with a love interest? If you’re this f**king guy, if this guy really exist[ed], how is this guy’s day going to end? He’s f**ked for the rest of his life. It’s just a matter of time.”
Fans will be able to find out what exactly John’s fate is or how doomed he might be when the film finally hits theaters. The movie is currently being filmed, according to Keanu’s IMDb page. After multiple delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic and conflicts shooting The Matrix: Resurrections, John Wick: Chapter 4 is expected to hit theaters on May 27, 2022, via IMDb. Keanu’s first glimpse at him suiting up behind the scenes was first shown in July 2021.
The ‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Cast & Crew
There will be plenty of familiar faces in John Wick: Chapter 4. Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Lance Reddick, and Ian McShane will all reprise their roles for the fourth film. While there will certainly be characters fans are familiar with, the movie’s IMDb page also listed new characters who will be making their John Wick debuts: Bill Skarsgård as Marquis, Donnie Yen as Caine, Shamier Anderson as Tracker, Scott Adkins as Killa, Hiroyuki Sanada as Shimazu. While there’s not a lot known about the new characters, Bill explained that he thought the first three installments were “very entertaining” in an interview with Collider, and he said he hadn’t felt like he hadn’t done anything like it. Shamier also took to his Instagram to show some of the training he’d received for the movie, including a lot of firearms. John Wick 4 will also feature Clancy Brown in an undisclosed role. Director Chad Stahelski noted that he was excited in a statement to Deadline. ” have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honor. He will make a perfect addition to the World of John Wick,” he explained. Unfortunately, a few of the big name stars from the last movie don’t seem like they’ll return based off the IMDb cast list, such as Halle Berry and Anjelica Huston.
As previously mentioned, Chad Stahelski is returning to direct, as he had with the previous three movies! The screenplay was written by Shay Hatten and Michael Finch. Shay is a relatively fresh face to the series and Hollywood in general. He was one of the writers on John Wick 3, but he’s written a few other screenplays including 2021’s Army of The Dead. Michael is a little more established. He made his debut in 2010 with Predators, and he’s written a handful of other films like 2018’s Blood Brother and 2016’s Countdown.
Celebrities
Blink-182’s Mark Hoppus Announces He’s Cancer Free: ‘Today Is An Amazing Day’
Blink-182 bassist and vocalist Mark Hoppus has revealed the great news that he is ‘cancer free’ after undergoing chemotherapy.
Mark Hoppus has revealed he’s cancer free following a months-long battle with the disease. The Blink-182 bassist and vocalist first told fans about his diagnosis back in June, and revealed he had been undergoing chemotherapy. However, he made the announcement on Instagram on September 29 that he was on the road to recovery. “Just saw my oncologist and I’m cancer free!!” he began.
“Thank God and universe and friends and family and everyone who sent support and kindness and love. Still have to get scanned every six months and it’ll take me until the end of the year to get back to normal, but today is an amazing day and I feel so blessed. Can I get a W in the chat?”
Fans and friends were quick to jump in the comments section of the snap, with John Mayer writing, “Just the best,” while another person commented “There is no better news than this!!!! A massive congrats to you, Mark. You should feel so proud. Sending you and your family so much love.”
When he revealed his diagnosis earlier this year, Mark wrote that he was “trying to remain hopeful and positive.” He added, “I have cancer. It sucks and I’m scared, and at the same time I’m blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.” Mark continued, “I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I’m trying to remain hopeful and positive. Can’t wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future.”
Blink-182 was originally formed in 1992, and Mark is the last remaining OG member of the iconic rock group. The band was originally formed by Mark, with Tom DeLonge, and Scott Raynor. Currently, the group is made up of Mark, Travis Barker, and Matt Skiba. Along with Blink-182, the bassist and vocalist also makes up one half of the pop rock duo Simple Creatures with All Time Low rocker Alex Gaskarth.
3 Health Benefits of Playing Baseball
Janitors at Denver International Airport vote to strike against contractor
Sharna Burgess Wears Crop Top As She Holds Hands With Brian Austin Green Heading To ‘DWTS’
Kiszla: Refusal to get COVID-19 vaccine makes Michael Porter Jr. a rebel without a clue
‘The Masked Singer’ Recap: A Rapper & A KarJenner Ex Is Revealed As The Dalmatian
Residents evacuated by Ptarmigan fire allowed back home Thursday morning
The Rock’s Daughters: Meet Dwayne Johnson’s Three, Sweet Kids
Trevor Story’s likely final home game at Coors Field ends with Rockies’ victory
TRON (TRX) Ranks Second for Total Transactions on Major Blockchains
‘RHOBH’ Recap: Erika Jayne & Sutton Stracke Reveal Shocking Sex Secrets
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
How To Make Money Trading Domains
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
-
News2 weeks ago
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
-
Tech2 weeks ago
How To Make Money Trading Domains
-
Business2 weeks ago
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
-
Bitcoin1 week ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News2 weeks ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
News2 weeks ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
News2 weeks ago
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
-
Bitcoin1 week ago
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
-
Fashion3 weeks ago
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
-
Celebrities6 days ago
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
-
News1 week ago
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
-
News2 weeks ago
World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest
-
Beauty2 weeks ago
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously
-
News2 weeks ago
Filipina vlogger Jinky Cubillan captures neighbor’s angry tirade about her loose dog