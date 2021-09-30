Connect with us

Bitcoin

TRON (TRX) Ranks Second for Total Transactions on Major Blockchains

Published

42 mins ago

on

News
  • TRON claims 2,000 TPS.
  • Justin Sun is the Founder and CEO of TRON.

According to a recent Tron community tweet, the blockchain-based ecosystem made to the top of the list for total transactions on significant blockchains. Furthermore, Tron came in second with 2.46 billion transactions.

TRON is a blockchain-based operating system designed for everyday usage. TRON claims to be able to process 2,000 transactions per second, compared to Bitcoin’s 6 TPS and Ethereum’s 25 TPS.

Moreover, Justin Sun is the Founder and CEO of TRON, one of the biggest blockchain operating systems available today. Furthermore, Sun is a University of Pennsylvania alumnus and Ripple’s Ex-Chief Advisor. Moreover, this is why he offers significant experience and understanding to his first crypto asset venture.

This project is a decentralized network centered on content sharing and entertainment, and in 2018 it acquired the file-sharing service BitTorrent.

TRON Power

Moreover, owners of TRX may freeze their coins to gain TRON Power, which allows them to vote for “super representatives” who act as block makers. These block producers get TRX incentives for validating transactions, which are subsequently divided among the voters.

TRON’s expansion map includes Strategic Alliances:

  • oBike, Singapore: A bike rental business using Tron network to run its own Ocoin.
  • An innovator in ASIC chips for Bitcoin mining, Bitmain joined TRON.
  • ZAG-S&W, a prominent corporate law firm, joins TRON to safeguard its clients’ digital assets.
  • BitTorrent, a $140 million American corporation, invests in TRON.
  • Poloniex, an American cryptocurrency exchange, and many others.

Thus, with so many vital collaborations in the TRON blockchain ecosystem, the price of TRX may soon reach $1. TRON (TRX) price is trading at $0.08727, with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,220,410,964 as per CoinMarketCap.

Bitcoin

Luna’s Columbus 5 Upgrade Could Make Solana Price Explode to $500

Published

2 hours ago

on

September 30, 2021

By

  • Solana maintained its pricing over $100.
  • LUNA remains the most undervalued currency.

The crypto industry appears to be purging weak hands as Chinese market manipulation continues to wreak havoc. The overall market value is $1.857 trillion, down from $2.2 trillion on September 26th, 2021, as per CoinMarketCap.

Despite the market collapse, Solana maintained its pricing over $100. Furthermore, it is now trying to exceed the psychological threshold of $150. Several improvements are planned for the platform.

Terra Luna’s price has soared recently, setting a new high. It just reached a new ATH of $44.34, making it one of the top 15 crypto assets. Terra is preparing for the much-anticipated Columbus 5 upgrade launch on September 30th, 2021.

Bridge Between Terra and Solana

Cross-chain integration with popular crypto blockchains as Solana, Polkadot, and Cosmos. In addition, the update may increase the prices of SOL, DOT, and ATOM. Furthermore, Terra’s upgrade will also include a wormhole that will serve as a bridge between Terra and Solana. Current projects and platforms can transfer tokenized assets across blockchains easily.

According to renowned crypto expert Daniel Cheung’s chart, the Solana ecosystem grew rapidly. Solana’s total value locked (TVL) increased by 1,657,043 percent in six months to 11.6 billion. Despite the improvements and massive TVL, LUNA remains the most undervalued currency.

According to CoinMarketCap, the SOL price is $137.99. Bulls may hit new highs if the price bounces off it. Moreover, if the market falls, the SOL has significant support at around $75. SOL price may still hold between $110 and $115.

Terra Luna has created few big bull flags in September, previous to the upgrade. How it affects the SOL pricing can be known after it’s implemented.

Bitcoin

History of Prominent Altcoins Dogecoin (DOGE),Shiba Inu (SHIB), UniSwap (UNI) & Dash (DASH)

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 30, 2021

By

  • Several altcoins prove to be a vital part of the crypto industry.
  • Dogecoin (DOGE),Shiba Inu (SHIB), UniSwap (UNI) and Dash (DASH).
  • The following are short history of DOGE, SHIB, UNI and DASH.

For an average person, when taking the topic of cryptocurrency, the first which comes to their mind and those who are clueless regarding it too, is the Bitcoin (BTC). However, the times have changed with the rise of the altcoins profusely. The developments in regards with the blockchain technology has completely catapulted the altcoin industry. 

Moreover, not taking in regards to the top most altcoins, lets catch a glimpse of how and reason behind the start of certain prominent altcoins of the industry. 

Dogecoin (DOGE)

The ‘accidental coin’, ‘the People’s coin’, ‘the meme coin’ are often few alternatives for this altcoin. Yes, the Dogecoin (DOGE) is one altcoin which rose to epic fame and market capitalization in recent times.

Besides, from being adored by all, the overall market cap  of DOGE has increased so much that now DOGE ranks 10th place. The altcoin was launched in the year 2013, merely as a joke, by Billey Markus and Jackson Palmer. Surely, till date the developers both of them couldn’t believe where their crypto stands. They still proclaim they had absolutely no intentions of any sort, except for making fun of the crypto industry.

In addition, no wonder why it’s adored by all, as it has the Japanese breed dog, Shiba Inu’s face for the coin.

Furthermore, the overall market cap of the DOGE stands at more than $26 billion. Also, DOGE current price is at $0.199 with a decrease of 0.29% at the time of writing.

Shiba Inu (SHIB)

This altcoin could be said to be a complete replica of the popular Dogecoin. In addition, the Shiba Inu (SHIB) was solely started only for destroying the DOGE. 

Moreover, the SHIB was launched only last year, 2020. Despite such a short term the current market cap of SHIB accounts for about more than $7 billion. On the other hand copying the same Shiba Inu dog image , sort of even cuter than DOGE though. 

Likewise, the SHIB was also considered as a meme based crypto. Many speculated it would fail adversely. However with the backing up from Elon Musk, who tweets every now and then, SHIB has reached prominent heights. 

Moreover, SHIB has a loyal fan base who expects it to rise up like DOGE similarly. In spite of all this, the current market price of SHIB stands at $0.000007 at the time of writing.

UniSwap (UNI)

As we spoke about technological advancements, the UniSwap (UNI) is one of the best examples. Apart from being a decentralized platform, UniSwap is solely dedicated to all sorts of finance based services, basically DeFi.

In spite of the platform being launched in the year 2018, owing to its profuse decentralized finance services, UniSwap has spiked up profusely. It was only 2 years later that the platform bought out its native token, the UNI. 

Moreover, the liquidity pools with the finances ought to be the most important and vital factor for UniSwap platform’s rise. In addition, it eliminates all sorts of issues with liquidity pooling giving out automated solutions. 

Also, UniSwap made sure none of the defaults saw that other first generation decentralized exchanges were present with UniSwap. 

With all this, the current value of UNI stands at $23.15 at a dressing range of 3.69% at the time of writing. Besides, the overall market cap of UniSwap accounts to about more than $14 billion.

Dash (DASH)

Another one in our list in regards to the technology driven aspects is the Dash (DASH). The open sourced blockchain platform is extremely unique when compared to other altcoins. In addition, the uniqueness is that instead of using the conventional transaction protocols, Dash uses ‘Masternodes’. 

On the other hand these masternodes work at an amazing speed, with all transactions taking place almost instantaneously. 

Moreover, looking at its history, the DASH, which is the native token of Dash platform, was actually launched as a hard-fork for Litecoin (LTC) in the year 2014.

In spite of all these factors, the Dash platform is now one of the most trusted platforms for amazing transaction speeds and extremely low costs compared to others. Amidst all, the sole goal of the Dash platform is to produce a crypto dedicated for payments at extreme speeds. 

Besides, now the price of DASH stands at about $154.55 at the time of writing with an average surge of 2.81%. Also, the overall market cap accounts to about $2.93 billion.

Bitcoin

Crypto Analyst Says Ethereum Market Is A “Ticking Time Bomb”, Here’s Why

Published

3 hours ago

on

September 30, 2021

By

Picture of an Ethereum logo on an exploding bomb
Ethereum has recently taken hits along with the rest of the wider market. Numerous market dips and crashes have seen the digital asset crashing back down below $3,000 in recent weeks and this has left ETH in a struggling position. With momentum down, it looks like the market is headed for another bear market as cryptocurrencies are now recording lower lows and lower highs with each dip and recovery.

Related Reading | JPMorgan Analysts Say That Big Money Are Dumping Bitcoin For Ethereum

The asset had dropped below the $2,700 price range for the first time in a two-month period. And the September slowdown has caused recovery trends to fall short of expectations. Despite this, crypto analyst Lark Davis does not believe the asset should be counted out just here. Pointing to some interesting exchange reserve metrics, the analyst believes that Ethereum could very well be on the verge of an explosion.

Exchange Reserves Drop 15%

Declining exchange reserves volume has been reported upon recently. This is not peculiar to Ethereum alone. Data shows that in addition to ETH, Bitcoin exchange reserves have also plummeted in the past couple of months. This goes against the grain of how bull markets have operated in the past. With each past rally have come increased exchange reserves as investors moved their assets onto centralized exchanges to sell and take profits. But 2021 has been the year of the unexpected in the crypto market.

ETH price trading below $3,000 | Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com

Instead of exchange reserves going up as the price went up, it has gone the opposite direction. At the height of the bull rally this year, there had been 21 million ETH on centralized exchanges. But even as the market has dipped and recovered at various points, exchange balances are going down. Now, there is about 18 million ETH on centralized exchanges, showing a 15% decline from the height of the bull market earlier in the year.

Crypto analyst Lark Davis said of the decreased exchange balances, “There are around 3 million less Ethereum on exchanges now compared to when the price was at an all-time high. This market is a ticking time bomb.”

Why Exchange Reserves Are On The Decline

One reason for exchange reserves being on the decline is due to accumulation patterns by investors. Market sentiment has skewed more towards holding than selling despite the recent bull rally and as such, investors are buying more cryptocurrencies and moving these assets to more secure personal wallets. These accumulation patterns are driving what may be a supply shock across the top 2 cryptocurrencies in the market.

Related Reading | Over $5 Billion In Bitcoin And Ethereum Moved From Cold Wallets Amid China Crackdown

Another reason for declining Ethereum exchange reserves has been attributed to the rise of decentralized finance (DeFi). This is because most DeFi activities are carried out on the Ethereum blockchain and as such, ETH tokens are required to carry out transactions. Therefore, investors are moving their ETH from centralized exchanges to decentralized exchanges, leading to decreased centralized exchange reserves.

Chart from TradingView.com

Bitcoin

CFTC Fines Kraken $1.25 million for Offering Margin Crypto Trading Products

Published

4 hours ago

on

September 30, 2021

By

  • The regulator claims Kraken accepted client trades and funds.
  • Kraken was the sole margin provider and held all client assets physically.

The CFTC fined crypto exchange Kraken $1.25 million for illegally offering some products. Between June 2020 and July 2021, Kraken, fined for facilitating margined retail commodity transactions in digital assets. Including bitcoin, to non-eligible customers.

The company also failed to register as a futures commission merchant (FCM). Kraken is a global cryptocurrency exchange. Furthermore, exchanges have been penalized in the past for selling products that did not meet regulatory requirements.

The CFTC regulates the U.S. derivatives market and commodities, forex, fixed income, and some crypto assets. Moreover, according to the regulator, a client purchased a digital asset using borrowed money from the exchange, which then sold it to the seller.

Held All Clients Assets Physically

From June 2020 to July 2021, Payward Ventures Inc, doing business as Kraken, offered non-eligible U.S. customers, the CFTC said in a statement. Moreover, the firm also traded futures without registering with the agency. The regulator claims Kraken accepted client trades and funds. Thus acted as an ECP without registering with the CFTC.

Moreover worse, Kraken was the sole margin provider and held all client assets physically. As a result, the platform traded cryptocurrency without taking an authorisation.

Furthermore, the CFTC said Kraken required customers to exit positions and return margin funds within 28 days or risk having their funds frozen. In the absence of repayment, Kraken would request or force the liquidation of the position if the collateral value fell below a certain threshold.

Commissioner Dawn Stump concurred with the settlement, stating that existing agency guidance does not establish clear rules for cryptocurrency firms seeking to offer retail commodity transactions involving digital assets.

Bitcoin

Verifone Brings Bitcoin Payments To Thousands Of Merchants Across The U.S.

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 30, 2021

By

Picture of a bitcoin logo with Visa and MasterCard debit cards behind it
Bitcoin payments are gaining traction as the asset price has grown. With El Salvador making the cryptocurrency a legal tender, it is only a matter of time until other countries follow in its footsteps. Making the implementation of BTC payments important for companies who want to stay competitive in the long run. Major outlets have begun to accept crypto payments.

The latest of these has been AMC Theaters, which announced that it was going to begin accepting payments in various cryptocurrencies by the end of the year. This will enable theatergoers to pay for their tickets and concessions using Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin, and Bitcoin Cash, with the addition of Dogecoin currently in the pipeline. Now joining the ranks of institutions accepting BTC payments is technology company Verifone.

Related Reading | JPMorgan CEO Doesn’t Care If Bitcoin Grows 10X In Five Years

Bringing Bitcoin Payments To The Forefront

Thanks to a recent partnership, Verifone has now brought bitcoin payments to thousands of merchants across the United States. The company which is known for producing payments processing technology is now bringing a new solution to its users. Verifone is one of the largest suppliers of credit card reader machines in the world. With its already established notoriety, it is now enabling the merchants who use its payments technology to accept cryptocurrency payments.

BTC price falls to $41K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

Verifone partnered with Bitpay in order to merchants who desire to accept bitcoin payments. Bitpay will mitigate volatility issues by directly sending the BTC payments straight to the merchants’ accounts via fiat currency. This means that when a user pays for a good or service using bitcoin, the equivalent dollar amount of the bitcoin collected will be automatically deposited into the merchant’s bank account.

BitPay is one of the leading crypto payments processors in the world and with over 30,000 bitcoin transactions processed every month, it puts it in a prime position to help Verifone bring this service to the public.

Buy And Pay How You Want

Being able to spend bitcoin has been a pain point for the industry since day 1. Due to this, the digital currency has been mostly relegated to being just an investment asset rather than being used as an actual real-world currency. But growing popularity among users has prompted companies to start considering and accepting, BTC payments for the goods and services which they offer.

Related Reading | Over $5 Billion In Bitcoin And Ethereum Moved From Cold Wallets Amid China Crackdown

Verifone has stepped up to take on the mantle of making bitcoin transactions easier and seamless. According to Mike Pulli, CEO of Verifone, the company has received massive interest for its latest offering. Explaining that the company already has a backlog of merchants who are interested in implementing BTC payments. “There’s lots and lots of interest. I think our phones will be ringing off the hook,” Pulli said.

Although the company is yet to disclose which merchants are going to be accepting BTC payments, Pulli explained that the partnership was made in a bid to give consumers more options. “If they decide to buy a pizza with Visa or AmEx or crypto, we don’t care. We just want to give them the flexibility to pay the way they want to,” the CEO said in an interview.

Featured image from Investopedia, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

Bitcoin (BTC) Adoption Surge Opens Doors for $63,000 Price Level in October

Published

5 hours ago

on

September 30, 2021

By

48 seconds ago |