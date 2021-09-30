How to
What Are Other Ways to Use a Wooden Toy Chest?
1. I currently use my wooden toy chest as a storage for shoes at the entrance of my doorway. My toddlers will dig through the shoes and find the matching pair. Then they will close the lid of the toy chest and sit on top of it to begin putting on their shoes.
2. You can store your pillows from your bed in them just before going to bed. You know those pillows that you always toss at the end of the bed or to the side because realistically you don’t use them, they are just decorative pieces in your home. If you have a wooden toy chest that you can place a cushion on the top or opening of the lid, it would be the perfect decor for any room of the house.
3. You can use a chest as a storage container for all your handbags or purses. This is a great way to add a little decoration and style to your collection. You can get a style that matches who you are or you can even place fabric or a shawl over the toy chest. Toy chests come in different styles such as box, traditional, classic and even personalized.
5. Men can store all their different hats they collect that they won’t get rid of. My dad always collected hats throughout the many years of his life. He always says it builds character and its added accessories just like women use hair bows or earrings.
6. A great way to hide the unwanted mail, newspapers or even magazines is to place them in the toy chest for storage. You can choose a small size wooden toy chest and place as a decorative piece in your kitchen, living room or even the bathroom (instead of a magazine rack).
7. You can organize your clothing by season. You can exchange winter for spring or summer for fall by placing them in the wooden toy chest.
8. You can store your garden hose, your garden shovels or planter boxes. You can also store outside toys such as slip-n-slide, plastic rake or shovel and place them in your building and garage to use for the following year. If you have a fire pit in your backyard, a great way for extra company would be the toy chest. This adds a unique and comfortable way of making marshmallows and s’mores.
9. You can create a place to store your memories such as pictures, albums or even childhood memories. I know my children get a huge amount of papers of art projects, coloring papers and crafts that they completed at school, this is something you can use for a keepsake. You can place your wedding album, CD’s, video’s or even the bracelet from the hospital from your child’s birth. This is the perfect keepsake chest!
10. Another great way to use the toy trunk or chest is to take the hinges off the top lid and make a clock to display from the wall. You can buy a clock that is fairly cheap at a local retail store. You can go to your local craft store and purchase arms and numbers to create your own clock design. I have found that Gorilla Glue is the best type of glue when working with wood products.
11. A fun way to display your little ones hands and feet is to have them dip their feet in washable paint and apply them in your own design to the wooden toy chest. You can create your own master piece while preserving memories. This is a fun activity to get your children involved. Every time you look at your masterpiece that you have created it will bring back that moment in time.
12. Lastly, you can chop it up and use it for firewood for the winter or even in your fire pit in the summer. Prior to this try donating it your neighbor’s kids or local Goodwill.
There are a variety of ways you can use the wooden toy chest in your home if your toddler has outgrown theirs or you are looking for a unique way of storing items that doesn’t look like clutter.
My favorite and most creative way to reuse the wooden toy chest is to take the top lid off the hinges and glue a mirror around the inner layer. You can add flowers for a nice added decor. You can hang the top in the entryway of the home or at the bottom of the staircase. Place the base of the trunk under it and add a beautiful potted plant for an elegant look.
How to
What Are the Differences Between Travel Agent and Tour Operator?
The Travel Agent and Tour Operators are normally two separate service providers handling different parts of journey, not always exclusive but the difference does lies in the service they provide.
From consumer point of view the big change happened in 1992, since then any one who is offering the services for travels are liable based upon their stake and expected profit which they are expecting. This is great development for the consumer side as now financial responsibly for the potential liability is divided into every party responsible.
The Tour Operators provide much more detailed services which you require from every little thing during the visit. It might not seem a huge difference but the both of these parties are at different end in case of any liability etc. As the travel agents don’t have huge stakes to the whole journey, being just a go between, so they are taking commission for their services. Incase of the dissatisfaction or problem they might not be facing huge lawsuits as they are not the primary sellers.
The main difference between is that the scope. The Travel Agents provide the specific services unless one asks for them to handle other things, they act as go between the airlines and travelers. It is expected that the travel agents most of times have business inside their own office and don’t have any stakes in the running of tours, or are not attached with the actual facilities and services.
The difference between Agent and Tour Operator can also be seen in the way they are being paid. The agents are given commission for their services for the normal things like air tickets etc. The bill of agent is often very small as compare to.
The services of both the tour operator and travel agents are essentially related so some of the organizations start to take both the activities. This however rarely occurs as the tasks of Tour Operators are huge as compare to the Travel Agent.
How to
What Are Gemstones?
The word gemstone could mean a variety of things. I have seen fossilized marine life called a gemstone. A plain rock of copper and iron with pretty colors could also be considered a gemstone. As we can see, it is difficult to have any objective consensus of what exactly is a gemstone.
In this article, I will attempt to give the reader an objective identity of just what a gemstone is.
Again the question, how do you identify a gemstone. Definitions can vary as I have already mentioned. But most real gemstones have very strict guidelines on what qualities a stone must have to qualify within the meaning of “gemstone”. For instance, most gemstones require a hardness factor of at least 7 on the “Mohs Scale”. They must be somewhat transparent. The higher the light refraction, the better. The stone must have a luster. It must be a mineral. Finally, it needs to be rare enough to have a high monetary value. Sometimes this can include limited organic material. An example would be, “amber”.
Another way of asking the question, “What are Gems?”. Some have defined a gem as a mineral that has been enhanced in some manner, which usually includes cutting, polishing, and/or altering it’s original shape. As I mentioned earlier the majority of natural gemstones are rare minerals which have crystallized deep in the earth’s crust over millions of years. When these minerals are cut and polished they have an exclusive beauty & durability and then qualify for the term “gemstone”. An example of mineral gemstones would most commonly include, rubies, emeralds and sapphires.
Gemstones have been around since ancient times. Humans have been gathering materials, both natural and artificial, and setting what commonly would be called, “rocks” in jewelry and other precious objects. But over the centuries, the term “gemstone” has become universally recognized to mean a naturally occurring mineral that upon altering it’s shape, cutting and polishing becomes very desirable for it’s beauty, value in it’s rarity and durable enough to provide lasting pleasure.
But to answer the question, “What is a Gemstone?”, we have to remember they are minerals that formed in a variety of environments deep within the earth. They have a definite chemical composition & have an ordered atomic arrangement that makes their physical and optical properties constant. These properties, like density and refraction, must be able to be measured accurately to be used as a way to identify a mineral as a gemstone.
This article wouldn’t be complete without mentioning the queen of gems, the “Diamond”. It is unique among gems by being composed of a single chemical element “carbon”, and like all gemstones comes from deep within the earth, formed over millions of years by heat and pressure. If it weren’t for volcanic eruptions, these rarest of gemstones would never have been brought to the surface of the earth.
Basically to answer our question, “What are Gemstones?”. It has been said that a gemstone involves the study of mineralogical fundamentals such as formations, genesis physical properties, structural crystallographic, chemical and physical characteristics. In plain language, most of us would agree that a gemstone is prized for it’s great beauty & perfection. Appearance is almost the most important attribute of gemstones. When we look at a gemstone, we are drawn to the brilliance, luster, fire and the clarity or deepness of color in our determination of the beauty in a gemstone.
From reading this article, you can see the exact definition for a gemstone can be a major challenge, but in the end a gemstone is any precious or semi-precious stone used for jewelry or adornment.
How to
India Spends 200 Minutes a Day Online. How Can You Make Every Minute Count With MadOverPoker!
We’ve all wasted countless minutes playing online games. Whether you’re looking to make some quick and easy cash or trying to save up. Nobody wants to go out and work when you can make easy money from the comfort of your couch. The truth is that making money as playing Poker online is a legitimate way to make cash easily; provided you have a little bit of skill. Statistically India spends about 200 minutes online, that’s well over 3 hours. That’s 3 hours of cat videos, honeymoon photos and refreshing Facebook for new feed. That’s basically 3 hours per day wasted. What else can you do?
Use the 3 hours or part of them playing poker for real money online.
Poker winnings of a regular player is usually judged by hourly earns which in turn is determined by big bets per 100 hands. An average poker player could make anywhere between Rs. 500 to thousands playing poker for an hour in a single table. A smart poker player could make Rs. 2000 rupees playing in 5 to 6 tables at once. Imagine playing for 3 hours and playing for 5 days a week. Now that’s lucrative and it just takes the same time you spend looking at someone else’s Instagram story where they are holidaying in the Bahamas which could easily be you with your Poker earnings.
The question is where to play? Well its Easy. Just download the MadOverPoker app (available on both iOS and Android), register and you’re good to go. MadOverPoker is a unique platform to play poker in India and lets you make real money online. You may still be wondering – “but I have never played Poker”. Don’t worry, MOP helps you by giving Poker Tips and Tricks on their Twitter page (@madoverpoker). MadOverPoker has two awesome modes – Texas Holdem’ Poker and Omaha Poker.
MadOverPoker has an excellent interface and UI. This makes it easy for new players to join and learn. This makes playing Poker a seamless experience. The app also boasts of an excellent community and back-end team. They help you every step of the way making sure you have a memorable experience.
As you keep on winning cash and games on MadOverPoker you can take part in exciting poker tournaments and travel to the best casinos across Europe and North America. You get to go to all these exotic locations on an all-expense paid trip. Not bad being a couch potato is it?
Playing MadOverPoker is not only addictingly-fun but also it improves your cognitive and analytical skills. You need to sometimes think outside the box to win, this helps your logical thinking. You need to keep cool under pressure and helps you in judging other people’s intentions. Poker is excellent for developing business skills. Business is a constant process of risk assessment and so is Poker. Poker helps your mental math. It helps you attain an intellectual level not taught in any book. Playing poker online is the best way to make money and safely. Thousands of people have used MadOverPoker and won big. The only gamble you’re taking is by not playing MadOverPoker. Want to get your dream car? Want to pay for those new shoes?Play Online Poker only on MadOverPoker and achieve all this and more. So, don’t wait. Download the app and win big.
How to
Homeowners Facing Foreclosure – What Are Their Options?
Many times, homeowners in foreclosure will come to me and ask, “What are my options at this point?” Right now they are facing foreclosure with the auction a month or two out. Here is my reply.
1. You can call your lender and ask them to reinstate the loan. You may be allowed to reinstate or make the loan current by paying a lump sum or making scheduled payments to your lender over a given amount of time. Explain to them you had a few bad months but now you are back on your feet and most lenders will try to work something out with you. This option typically works when the homeowners are not too far behind on payments and can prove that they are in a better financial situation.
When they reinstate the loan, the Notice of Default (NOD) is canceled, the home is brought out of foreclosure, and everyone is happy. However, the homeowner’s credit was still hit with the NOD which will hurt a little.
Something similar to reinstating the loan is called a Forbearance Agreement. This is when you actually negotiate a “deal” with the bank. You can ask the lender if they will add on the amount owed in back payments onto the back of the loan, or if they would take a smaller portion upfront and add the rest onto the back of the loan or pay some upfront and forgive the rest or you could even ask them to forgive the whole thing.
2. You can refinance your home. If there is lots of equity in your home and you’re not too far behind on payments, this is a great option. Usually the lender would refinance the existing loan and include as part of the new loan any late payments, and fees that you would need to regain control. The challenge that most homeowners have is they have leveraged their home to the max. Therefore, very little equity exists in the home especially when you add on back payments and fees so it becomes very difficult to refinance. This is one of the reasons why California has one of the lowest foreclosure rates in the nation, because home values go up so quickly homeowners can refinance fairly easily if they ever get into trouble.
3. You can list your home with a realtor. If you have equity in the property this can also be a great option. However, if you have little to no equity, which is usually the case, it can be hard to sell a home in a short amount of time with a real estate agent. It’s practically impossible when the home is over leveraged. The reason why is because you have to pay a realtor fee or commission when they list your house. Typically it’s 3-6% of the purchase price. Real estate agents have to increase the purchase price of the home to compensate for their commission and pay off the loan balance. If the foreclosure auction is approaching, they’ve got to find a qualified buyer quickly and usually this takes time.
4. You can sell the house yourself. All you need to do is put a FOR SALE sign in your front yard. You should tell everyone you are selling your home, maybe they know a friend or relative who is looking to buy in the neighborhood. If you live in a high traffic neighborhood with listings, you have a very good chance people will call you. Again, if your home is over-leveraged, you will have a very difficult time selling your home quickly.
5. You can give the property back to the lender. This process of transferring ownership from you to the lender under these circumstances is called a Deed in Lieu of Foreclosure, and is sometimes referred to as a “friendly foreclosure” because in essence that what it is. You just walk away. A deed in lieu of foreclosure does not protect your credit, nor will it cut off the rights of junior lien holders. In other words, the lender would take the property back subject to the junior lien holders. This will avoid the possibility of a deficiency judgment in the event the property fails to produce enough to cover the outstanding debts after it goes to auction. So if you have equity in the property this is not a good option. You will give up all rights to receive any surplus from the auction. Using this option is like giving up. Don’t give up when you still have better options.
6. You can sell your home to an investor. Most investors will negotiate with your lender to accept a discount on your loan. This is called a short sale. What this does is allow the investor to buy your home under market value so you can avoid the foreclosure auction and then he can turn around and sell it for a profit.
7. You can file bankruptcy. There are several different “chapters” of bankruptcy. Some are work-out others are wipe-out, but here is the general idea. When someone files bankruptcy it’s almost like someone builds a “bullet-proof” barrier around the house. No one can touch you! However, you are not free of all responsibility and most people do not understand that.
[Note: Bankruptcy should be the last alternative or option and should not be used to stop foreclosure unless you have no other option or else you need the protection of a bankruptcy due to other circumstances or situations you are currently up against. If you feel this may be your best option, please seek legal advice from a competent professional in this field.]
8. And finally, you can just let it go to foreclosure. Basically you don’t do anything. Typically you will get evicted after about 2-3 weeks. You leave with nothing in hand and a foreclosure on your credit report. This is without question the worst option of all. Don’t let anyone convince you to just give up and do nothing. At least try something. You have nothing to lose. At this point there is nothing worse that can happen to you.
How to
Chrome Error – How Do I Fix Google Chrome Error?
Has there been a kind of Chrome error in your Google Chrome web browser? That is not something unique happened to you. Over the time most Chrome users become victim to various browser related errors. Major irritants among there errors are the entire browser crash and the AW snap error.
In the first type of error there is a dreadful total crash of the browser. Most people can not even open the web browser. When they try to open it an error message appears which says, Whoa! Google Chrome Has Crashed. Restart Now.’ However, upon restarting nothing happens. One is left with recently installed settings and bookmarks about to be lost. There is, however, a mild instance of this error in which the browser does open but it can not perform well. Sometimes it either closes down or keep sending annoying error messages.
If you are facing the second type of error it is wise to back up all of your browser data and either synchronize it or save it in your computer hard disk. You can save the bookmarks in computer and later import these bookmarks in a newly installed web browser.
The second type or error is also irritating. In that error the web browser suddenly stops displaying the web pages. One has to reload the web pages many times to expect it to start working like normal. But in some intense cases this AW Snap error is not dealt upon refreshing the browser.
These two errors can be linked to the file association issues. The file association references are the important components of the registry database in Windows. The Windows registry is a very sensitive area and acts like computer brain as it stores information about software, hardware and the programs in the computer system.
If there occurs an error in the registry it can severely effect our computer. Systems can crash, freeze and hang due to the registry errors. Not to mention files do not open properly like Google Chrome error in our example.
Now the question is how to fix the Chrome error easily? You must try to identify the cause first of all. Then you shall repair registry to fix this issue.
A registry repair scan, which has the power to fix file association errors, will help you to find the solution for Google chrome error.
Recently I had suffered from it too. I conducted many scans but nothing worked for me.
How to
What Are The Factors That Effect Your Business Through Shopify Developers?
When you are just starting, it can be tricky to underestimate the number of employees that goes into a web business. You’ll think hiring a couple of designers, developers and marketers are enough to urge your site online and thriving. Unfortunately, that isn’t always the case.
You would like to make a substantial plan, with the simplest strategy thanks to complete tasks promptly, and truly executed that process into results. By hiring a Shopify Developer India team with experience who will stick with your plan and help it thrive may be a huge undertaking, you will get lots of benefits.
Benefits of Shopify Developers:
- Expert Advice- There are getting to be many instances where you’ll feel stuck at a particular stage of your business. Sometimes you’ll know what to try to and sometimes, you won’t. It’s normal as you can’t be expected to understand everything about everything, all the time. Shopify Developers India is getting to be your biggest asset sometimes like these. they’re going to confirm that you simply understand the matter that you’re facing and they’ll do everything that they will form sure that those problems not only get resolved but that just in case something like that ever happens again, you’ll know exactly what to try to to.
- Attractive and unique- The most important advantage, if you hire Shopify developer India, is that you simply get to develop a singular and brand-specific website for your company. This wouldn’t are possible if you created an internet site using common themes that are freely available. Your customers don’t only specialize in the products and services that you simply offer. If a customer visits your website and it doesn’t have a beautiful and personalized ambiance thereto, they’re going to automatically lose interest in your products and services.
- Efficiency- The best thanks to confirming that each one of your work gets completed within the shortest amount of your time possible, without making any compromise on the standard, is to delegate the tasks to others. a bit like I said at the beginning of this text, you don’t need to do everything by yourself. By dividing up your tasks and distributing them amongst the simplest people, consistent with their expertise, not only will you get everything done quicker, but you’ll also make sure that great work is being done.
Collaborate with Shopify Developers India!
This is something you ought to be looking into because collaborating with Shopify Developers India means you’re joining a community with an excellent pool of specialists. Utilize others’ skills. It’s not that you’re just getting to sit there and await opportunities to return. What you would like to try to do is locate potential partners and widen your network circle. When you hire Shopify developer India company, clients will be making relationships with you your business. the other way around, too, because collaboration is sweet for both your and your collaborators’ company growth.
How to
How Can I Get My Ex Boyfriend Back? A Proven Method
Did your ex-boyfriend recently break up with you? Are you constantly thinking of new things to say or do, wondering “how can I get my ex boyfriend back”? Worrying about how to get him to want you again? Here are some things you can try.
Have you been calling your ex constantly? Have you been crying on his voicemail about how much you miss him? Are you texting him several times a day? Trying to make him feel sorry for you will not make him want you. It will only make him see you as a pathetic person who he has complete control over. You don’t want that! You never want someone else to hold all of the power in relationship. Stop calling him and texting him now.
Use this time to focus on self-improvement. No matter how hard it is to take your focus of of your ex, you should be the only thing that you are focusing on and putting effort into. Improve your life in any way possible. Do you need to lose 10 pounds? Focus your efforts on that. Is your car, your closet and your life in general a mess? Clean it up. Keep yourself busy in a positive manner.
Do not call your ex while you are focusing on yourself. Resist any temptation to call and tell him that you are going to lose weight. Just do it for yourself.
Start a walking or running program, find a new hobby, or try something new. Just do anything new that can keep you busy in a productive way.
Once you stop calling him, your ex will have an opportunity to miss you. He will begin to wonder why you have stopped calling him. He will spend a lot of time wondering what or who is keeping you busy.
When your ex does call, keep it short. During your first few phone calls with him (after a couple of months without contact), be nice but not flirtatious. You want him to think you are busy and happy. Do not give too many personal details. Keep the conversation light and pleasant. In other words, play a little hard to get. Do not go overboard with it. If you are too hard to get he may feel he has no chance at all and give up.
This should help you to take the first steps toward success when you are wondering, “how do I get my ex-boyfriend back?”. Once he starts to call you and show some interest, it is really time to put your plan into action.
How to
Good Personal Hygiene Difficulties in Space: How Do Astronauts Bathe in Space?
For us, it is something common, something that we sometimes do automatically without stopping to think about everything that implies and must work correctly so that actions such as showering or using the toilet is something every day. But this becomes more challenging when these tasks are taken to space.
Surely we have ever stopped to think about what life will be like in space, regarding the tasks we carry out daily such as visiting the toilet or taking a shower as part of our daily ritual.
How do astronauts maintain good personal hygiene?
Space and resource restrictions of space vehicles require the development of audacious techniques when it comes to maintaining good personal hygiene.
The hot and sparkling baths are out of place, but there have come to be complete and very clever showers that had closing screens and vacuum cleaners to remove the water. However, even the most sophisticated systems have proven to be little valued by the crew of space vehicles due to the work required to assemble and disassemble such systems.
The complicated task of cleaning up
Something very basic like the shower becomes a complicated task for the astronauts in space. One of the elements that hinder this work is the lack of water. Also, The absence of gravity makes the water float just like our astronauts float out there in space.
The space station alone is capable of producing only about 24 liters of water daily from the air and the same recycling of liquids (the liquid that each of the astronauts uses for their good personal hygiene is condensed by the air conditioning system and is recovered). This water takes a very different body to the one that it has on the planet Earth. In short, it looks like a paste. Then it comes out from a water dispenser where each member of the crew fills in the container patches that will be used for washing.
Mixing this water with the soap, which comes in another container patch, each of the members carries out their baths.
The astronauts’ toilet is based on personalized suitcases with small bags of water, liquid soap, towels and bath sponges.
The Solution
So, by now we clearly understand how difficult it is for the astronauts to maintain a good personal hygiene regime in space. Since the water keeps floating due to zero-gravity, it’s impossible for them to take a bath to clean themselves and save their health from various chronic diseases caused by unhygienic practices.
Well, as there are no showers and no sinks, and carrying heavy machinery to bathe up there is quite a difficult task, Waterless bathing products like Clensta Waterless Shampoo and Clensta Waterless Bath can prove to be an adequate option for good personal hygiene.
These revolutionary products do not require even a single drop of water for their use and just a portion of 25 ml is sufficient to take a complete bath. The Clensta Waterless Shampoo and Clensta Waterless Bath have no foam so there is no chance it could spatter inside the Space Shuttle.
And of course, this going to save a lot of their precious time up there while finding some curious facts about the universe.
How to
What Is the Difference Between the Christian Tithes, Offerings, and Alms?
Giving is an important aspect of the Christian life. Money represents both your life and where your heart is. If you earn 10 dollars an hour then a 10 dollar bill represents one hour of your life. When you give that same 10 dollars to God, you have, in fact, given God 1 hour of your life. This is why giving for the Christian is so important.
In addition, where you put your money, your heart follows. So if you invest in the things of God, your heart will be in the things of God. God knows this.
Luke 12:34 – For where your treasure is, there will your heart be also.
Because of this, there are three types of monetary giving that the Bible speaks of. They are: tithes, offerings, and alms. Here are the distinctions:
TITHES
Tithing is literally a tenth. Malachi 3:8 speaks of robbing God by withholding your tithes. God asks for 10% of your increase. This 10% was meant to fund the work of God (Numbers 18:24). It is given by the Christian as something that already belongs to God.
Leviticus 27:30, 32 – And all the tithe of the land, whether of the seed of the land, or of the fruit of the tree, is the LORD’S: it is holy unto the LORD. 32 And concerning the tithe of the herd, or of the flock, even of whatsoever passeth under the rod, the tenth shall be holy unto the LORD.
Giving less than 10% is not tithing. Giving more than 10% is more than a tithe; only the 10% can be considered a tithe.
OFFERINGS
Offerings are exactly what it implies. There is no set amount to make it an offering. It is anything over the 10% that God requires that you decide to give because of your love for God and your thankfulness for what He has done for you.
Deuteronomy 16:10 – And thou shalt keep the feast of weeks unto the LORD thy God with a tribute of a freewill offering of thine hand, which thou shalt give unto the LORD thy God, according as the LORD thy God hath blessed thee:
An offering is something you decide. The amount is not set. It is given according to the blessings you believe God has blessed you with. This offering is given to the work of God as well. It is a way you say, ‘Thank you!’
ALMS
Alms are monetary, or things you have purchased, that you give to someone in need. It is your decision to help the poor, to meet the needs of the needy, and to love your neighbor.
Acts 3:2 – And a certain man lame from his mother’s womb was carried, whom they laid daily at the gate of the temple which is called Beautiful, to ask alms of them that entered into the temple;
This, again, is something you determine to do. There is no set amount, no determining factor except your own heart.
Proverbs 19:17 – He that hath pity upon the poor lendeth unto the LORD; and that which he hath given will he pay him again.
How to
What Is VoIP and How Does It Work
Introduction
The way we make phone calls is changing. In fact in many circumstances things have already changed. Take long distance calls for instance, many service providers are already using a technology called Voice Over IP or VOIP for short. If you have never heard of VOIP before, then the following article will change the way you think about how long distance phone calls are being made now, and about how all phone calls will be made in the future. Voice Over IP (VOIP) is a method for turning analogue audio signals into digital data that can be transferred over the internet.
You may be asking yourself how this is useful. Well think about it for a few seconds. If it is possible to turn analogue signals into digital data, then VOIP can turn a standard internet connection into a method for placing phone calls anywhere in the world virtually free, except for your internet service fee, enabling you to bypass the phone companies entirely.
Voice Over IP (VOIP) has the potential to completely revolutionise the way the worlds phone systems operate. There are many VOIP service providers that have been around for a while, and are growing steadily. Now the worlds leading telecommunications operators are waking up to the endless possibilities of this new technology, setting up VOIP calling centres around the world and promoting the sales of Voice Over IP phone systems.
Making a call
With VOIP phone systems it is possible to make a call in one of three ways:
ATA (gateway) – The simplest way to make a VOIP phone call is through the use of ATA’s (analogue telephone adaptor) sometimes called gateways. These devices enable you to make use of your existing standard analogue phones. You simply plug your standard handset into the ATA (gateway) then connect the ATA to your computer or your internet connection, enabling you to make VOIP calls. An ATA takes the analogue signal from your standard phone and turns it into a digital signal that ready for transmission over the internet. Some ATA’s (gateways) come with additional software that is loaded onto a host computer, enabling you to configure it for VOIP accurately.
IP Phones – These handsets look just like normal standard handsets. They have an RJ 45 Ethernet connector instead of the standard RJ 11 connectors. These phones have all the necessary software and hardware to handle VOIP calls already built in them. They connect directly to your router, providing a very fast and cost effective entry into the world of Voice Over IP.
Computer to computer – This is the easiest way to make use of the VOIP technology. There are many companies offering cost effective software that you can use for this type of VOIP. Usually the only charge you pay is the monthly one from your internet service provider, even for long distance calls. All you need is a microphone, speakers, a suitable sound card and a fast internet connection.
Chances are that you have already made a VOIP call without even realising it. The major phone companies already use VOIP to route thousands of long distance calls through a circuit switch and into an IP gateway. This is then received by a gateway at the other end and then routed to another local circuit switch. More and more companies are installing VOIP phone systems, and the technology will grow and grow until it finds its way into every business and household across the globe.
VoIP Features
Because with VOIP you can make calls from anywhere you have access to a broadband connection, users can take their IP phones or ATA’s with them on trips and still have access to what is essentially their home phone.
Some people use a softphone to access their VOIP service. A softphone is a specially developed software application that loads the VOIP service onto your desktop computer or laptop. Some even have an interface on the screen that looks like a traditional phone. These softphone applications allow you to place VOIP calls from your laptop; anywhere in the world you have access to a broadband connection.
Most traditional phone companies charge you for extra features that are added to your account. With VOIP service providers these usually come as standard. Features such as:
1. Caller ID
2. Call Waiting
3. Call Transfer
4. Repeat Dialling
5. Return Call
6. Three-Way Dialling
Some VOIP service providers also offer advanced call filtering features. These additional features allow you to decide how calls to a specific number are handled by using caller ID information. They allow you to:
1. Forward the call to a particular number
2. Send the call directly to voicemail
3. Give the caller a busy signal
4. Play a “not-in-service” message
Many VOIP services also allow you to check your voicemail over the internet or attach messages to an e-mail that is sent to your computer or PDA. It’s best to check with VOIP phone system suppliers and service operators exactly what features they offer as package and service prices vary greatly.
There are many other cost saving benefits that arise from a streamlined VOIP phone system network. For the network administrators, a VOIP phone system means they only have one network to maintain instead of two. The portability of the phone system is also greatly simplified. This is because most VOIP phone systems can be configured using a web interface, which can be managed by the network administrator. The MAC (move, add, change) process is made much easier, and you will not have to call your system/service provider for every MAC you carry out. All this means lower ongoing costs for your company.
Another cost saving for companies who implement a VOIP system is, because multiple offices, no matter where they are in the world are seamlessly connected, they can share many of the features VOIP can offer, such as:
1. One single receptionist
2. Auto attendant facilities
3. Voice mail system
Choosing a VOIP phone system
If you have decided that a VOIP phone system is the right step for your company, next you need to determine which of your existing telephone equipment you are able to keep. The potential cost savings that can be made through using any existing digital equipment are huge. Many digital phone systems can be IP enabled using minor hardware additions and software upgrades.
When shopping around for potential systems you need to be certain of the features they provide as standard and which are optional cost extras. You also need to be certain of exactly what is included with the system. Many suppliers claim to include everything you need, but standard components can vary from one company to the other. So you need to sure you are comparing equivalent systems when approaching potential suppliers.
You will also need to enquire about the compatibility of existing equipment. The technology used in many VOIP systems may affect the implementation of any existing telephone hardware.
You will also need to ensure that any devices such as fax machines, credit card processors, and security systems etc can be integrated into your new VOIP phone system. You should make any potential vendor aware of such devices so they can provide you with a suitable phone system for your requirements.
Finally, do not try to save money by buying used VOIP phone systems. Remember VOIP is a new technology, so even last years equipment is outdated. Also the installation cost will still apply whether the system is new or second hand, and the service costs may even be higher due to reliability issues. To put it simply it just isn’t worth the hassle, the higher secondary costs will wipe out any potential saving.
Thanks for reading,
Jason
