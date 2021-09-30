News
Why the Patriots need to let Mac Jones play like Tom Brady to beat him
FOXBORO — Tom Brady stands in the shotgun.
His eyes dart side to side, then up at the play clock. He points, he barks. He checks the play clock again, barks a final time, and the ball is snapped. He attacks.
The scene is so familiar, so etched into the collective memory of Foxboro, any quarterback at the Pop Warner level could imitate Brady at the drop of a helmet. Brady has since shipped his spread approach to Tampa Bay, where he’s taken the fourth-most shotgun snaps in the NFL this season and posted a passer rating higher than 108.
In the gun, he’s in charge.
By comparison, Mac Jones’ shotgun numbers are middling; the result of pitting a rookie against two top-10 pass defenses in his first three starts. But excluding Jones’ final possession against the Saints, a hopeless drive down two scores undermined by desperation, signs of hope hang on the fringes of a disappointing 1-2 start.
Jones has produced a higher completion percentage, higher yards-per-attempt average and more explosive plays when flanked by three wide receivers in a shotgun formation. He’s also taken sacks less frequently. From a tiny sample, the shotgun seems to amplify all his strengths: pre-snap processing, a quick release and accuracy within 10 yards of the line of scrimmage.
Jones lived in the shotgun at Alabama. He saw the field and dissected the defense, then picked his most favorable matchup, another Brady staple. Against Tampa Bay on Sunday, the Patriots ought to let Jones do his best Brady impression.
“(Brady)’s someone who has played for a long time and done it the right way,” Jones said Wednesday. “You definitely want to watch someone like that growing up and being able to emulate them in any part you can in your game and just take what they do and learn from it.”
Furthermore, the early returns on Jones’ under center play-action numbers are discouraging. His play-action splits overall run contrary to most quarterbacks, with a higher sack rate and higher rate of turnovers. Instead of firing into open throwing lanes at the second level, where linebackers usually vacate their zones, Jones is finding trouble.
Beyond Jones, the Pats will play few games this season when their receivers pose matchup problems for opposing cornerbacks. Sunday should be one of them.
Bucs corner Jamel Dean was limited in practice Wednesday, a day after it was reported his status for the game is in serious doubt. Behind Dean, Tampa Bay has signed street free agents to plug holes in their depth chart, most recently inking 33-year-old Richard Sherman, who is not expected to play. Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers and Kendrick Bourne all lean more solid than spectacular, but that could change if Dean is down, with fellow starter Sean Murphy-Bunting already on injured reserve.
“It’s an exciting time for me, honestly,” Meyers said Wednesday of up-tempo drives with three receivers. “You want to know you’re about to throw, so we can go out there and run routes and do what we love to do: go out there and catch passes. I know during the last game, we all got real excited because we knew we were down, and we wanted to help our team as best we could and we fought and battled.”
Attacking those perimeter matchups would prevent Jones from forcing the ball to struggling tight ends Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry. Both should draw three of the Bucs’ highest-rated pass defenders, per Pro Football Focus player grades: linebacker Lavonte David and safeties Jordan Whitehead and Mike Edwards.
From spread shotgun sets, the Patriots have also run the ball well. They’ve averaged better than five yards a carry from three-receiver personnel groupings with Jones in the gun. It’s how they unlocked a stingy Jets defense after a slow start in Week 2, with James White scoring on a 7-yard run late in the first quarter.
On Sunday, expect the Pats to run no-huddle to wear out Bucs defensive tackles Vita Vea and Ndamukong Suh. It’s how they’ve attacked defenses fronted by massive run-stuffers before, and Tampa Bay ranks third in yards per carry allowed. Jones likes how the Pats have performed in no-huddle situations thus far this season, specifically 2-minute drills.
“I think we’ve done a good job,” he said. “Just all of that is about communication and working together as 11 people, so we’ve done that pretty good. But we got to just keep growing on it, and keep adding stuff and find different ways to be creative.”
To establish their future, the Pats must look to the blueprint of the past. The good news is, he’ll be waiting on the opposite sideline Sunday.
Ask Amy: Not-yet-divorced dad wants to put a ring on it
Dear Amy: My marriage of almost 16 years ended three years ago.
My estranged wife is mentally ill, mentally abusive, and an alcoholic.
Since separation, she has been to rehab twice and spent a month in a mental institution.
I filed for divorce. My ex has been completely non-compliant to any sort of agreement.
I’m on my second lawyer and we are on our way to take it to trial.
After we separated, I met a wonderful woman, and we have been dating for two years (around the time I filed for divorce).
My new love is a single/working mom. I have custody of two children, so it’s sometimes a challenge to spend time together, but we find a way to make it work.
I purchased an engagement ring nine months ago.
I really wasn’t expecting my divorce to take this long.
I obviously cannot get married until my divorce goes through.
My girlfriend knows that I want to marry her and knows that I have the ring, but the engagement will be overshadowed by the fact that I’m still legally married.
My girlfriend hates the idea of being the “other woman” on paper; even though she’s not.
I want to be respectful to my future wife and her daughter, but I also want her to know how special she is to me.
Do I wait for another few months, or do I give her the ring now?
— Stuck in Transition
Dear Struck: You and your partner should continue to make your plans together, but you should wait to give her the ring and become “officially” engaged.
One reason for this is that giving her the ring might actually result in delaying your divorce.
If your wife won’t come to the table, and if she finds out that you are eagerly moving forward with plans to marry, the knowledge of that might inspire her to delay further.
Another reason to wait before giving her the ring is to demonstrate to all of your children that even though life is complicated (they already know that), there is an order to things, and you are behaving accordingly.
Dear Amy: While my husband and I were planning our wedding, my (now) in-laws were overly interested in our wedding colors, asking for swatches and updates and accent colors.
I was constantly fielding calls and texts from his five siblings, their spouses, their kids and his parents.
My husband assured me that they just wanted to coordinate their outfits to the wedding colors.
It seemed odd. Yes, they arrived dressed like members of the wedding party, but it didn’t really bother me.
Over the years I’ve noticed that at every wedding, my large in-law family dresses to match the wedding party. At times they’ve been confused for members of the bride/groom’s family or wedding party.
I’ve asked about it and they seem to think it’s basic wedding etiquette, even to the point of acting like I make horrendous wedding faux pas when I don’t.
I feel it’s a bit rude or presumptuous to wear the wedding colors when you are not in the wedding (unless specified in the invitation).
My sister recently got engaged. My mother-in-law is already asking her about her colors. My sister has asked me to address the coordinating issue with them, so they don’t all show up looking like members of the wedding party.
How do I approach this subject with them? They are all convinced that it is abysmally rude NOT to coordinate their attire with the wedding party. Is it?
— Clueless Guest
Dear Clueless: The reason wedding guests sometimes inquire about wedding colors is actually the opposite of what your in-laws seem to think: It is to avoid looking like members of the wedding party.
Some marrying couples do try to color-coordinate the entire event, but the traditional idea is that the bride and groom and their attendants and parents should stand out, and the guests should be the tastefully attired multi-colored confetti in the background.
Tell your in-laws that your sister’s color-scheme is “… top secret. She doesn’t want to color-coordinate with guests. But the bride says she is definitely wearing white.”
Dear Amy: Your answer to “Tired,” the yawning woman with the irate boyfriend, missed an important point. Tired should talk to her doctor and have a sleep study done. It can be done at home and could very possibly show she has sleep apnea.
Her symptoms sound just like mine. Sleep apnea is not only exhausting and inconvenient … it is dangerous.
— Awake
Dear Awake: Great advice. Thank you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Nine Twin Cities restaurants that will please vegetarians — and their meat-eating friends
It’s a question I get often: “I’m going out to dinner with my (daughter/sister/brother/friend) who is a vegetarian. I’m a meat eater. Where can I go where we will both enjoy our meal?”
It used to be a question that was easy to answer because only a few restaurants were really good at catering to both vegetarians and omnivores.
But these days, many eateries are expanding their meat-free (and sometimes even vegan) options, recognizing that more and more people are eschewing meat for health and moral reasons.
Here are just a few of my favorite recommendations. For this story, I’m focusing on the vegetable-forward dishes, but every restaurant on this list also has amazing options for meat eaters. As always, tell me which places I missed at [email protected]
Estelle
One of my favorite places to eat in the Twin Cities, Estelle’s menu changes with the seasons, but always includes plenty of options for those who don’t eat meat.
On a recent visit, we filled up on nothing but vegetarian options. One of my favorite bites was an arugula peach salad that hit every spot on my palate, but remained harmonious: peppery arugula; sweet peaches; salty, nutty manchego; and puckery pickled cucumbers.
A creamy gazpacho blanco reminded me of why I fell in love with this cold soup from my first bite at a friend’s wedding in college. And don’t skip the patatas bravas — those perfectly crisp, smoky potatoes with a drizzle of mayo for richness.
Chef Jason Hansen’s jalapeno pesto, served with whatever fresh, house-made pasta he’s feeling at the moment, is also a great option.
1806 St. Clair Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-9648; estellestp.com
Tongue in Cheek
This Payne Avenue chef-driven restaurant has focused on pleasing vegetarian, vegan and omnivore patrons alike since day one.
From vegan ramen to a daily, ever-changing vegan entree, every meat-free item we have tried here is so full of flavor that even the meat eaters in our lives have raved.
The restaurant also has creative craft cocktails (including alcohol-free versions) and a killer wine list.
989 Payne Ave., St. Paul; 651-888-6148; tongueincheek.biz
The Market at Malcolm Yards
This shiny new food hall really has something for every taste and every dietary need. Gluten-free? No problem. Vegetarian? Tons of options! Vegan? They have you covered.
One of our favorite stalls at the market is Advellum Vegetable Eatery, which does have a few meat options but is focused on vegetable cookery. Chef Michael Shaughnessy is treating those vegetables like the precious gems they are and making dishes we actually prefer to meat. Best-in-class avocado toast, a vegetable burger that puts all others to shame and a killer, seasonal dish that highlights heirloom tomatoes were all standouts.
But Abang Yoli has a great, shareable cauliflower dish and Wrectangle Pizza has some great vegetarian pies. And the masala dosa (a crepe-like wrap stuffed with curried potatoes) at Momo Dosa is one of our favorite dishes in the hall. Basically, it’s a vegetarian’s playground, and there are lots to offer meat eaters, too.
501 30th Ave. S.E., Minneapolis; malcolmyards.market
Owamni
This restaurant, by Sioux Chef, is getting some serious national buzz, and the wait for reservations can be long. But if you’re looking for creative, vegetable-forward dishes in a modern atmosphere, it’s a great place to go. And if you’ve never had Native American cuisine that isn’t a fry-bread taco, you’re in for a treat.
Because the restaurant eschews dairy and wheat, any vegetarian item is also vegan and gluten-free.
There’s a whole section of the menu dedicated to vegetables, including real, hand-parched wild rice, which is a treat all on its own; sweet potatoes drizzled in a delicious chili crisp; and cornbread that is kissed with a campfire flavor because it’s cooked in a corn husk.
But chef Sean Sherman doesn’t stop there — there is a vegetarian version of the delicious, arepa-like corn sandwiches, a vegetarian grain bowl with mushrooms as the featured ingredient and a vegetarian stuffed green chile for an entree.
The wine list is all from indigenous makers, too, which is super fun, and the non-alcoholic cocktails are complex enough that even those who drink alcohol will find them worth ordering.
420 First St. S., Minneapolis; 612-444-1846; owamni.com
Demi
I love that the most exclusive, high-end dining experience in town is really great at accommodating all dietary needs.
I dined here this summer during the collaboration with Tres Leches (Marco Zappia’s cocktail company) and not only was my vegetarian dining companion blown away by her meal, but a smattering of folks around the tiny, U-shaped bar had opted for non-alcoholic drinks, and were wowed by them as well.
It was really fun to see how the chefs interpreted each dish and cocktail pairing for my veggie-loving friend. At times I was jealous!
Reservations for the tasting menu experience are hard to come by. Your best bet is to log on exactly at noon on the first of the month. That’s when tickets (which cost between $125-$150 per person) become available for the following month.
212 Second St. N., Minneapolis; demimpls.com
Saint Dinette
My husband and I ended up eating an accidentally vegetarian meal here recently, because those are the dishes that sounded good to us.
Chef Adam Eaton is great at cooking with the seasons, so your options might be different, depending on the time of the year, but we enjoyed a fresh, bright tomato tartare — thinly sliced, juicy tomatoes garnished with giant slices of salty capers and a rich aioli. And a ratatouille flatbread, loaded with roasted eggplant, zucchini, sweet peppers and tomatoes, was enlivened by a kicky harissa and creamy manchego cheese. Currently, at least half of the short menu is composed of vegetarian-friendly dishes. The cocktails here are great, too.
261 E. Fifth St., St. Paul; 651-800-1415; saintdinette.com
Moscow on the Hill
I know what you’re thinking — Russians aren’t exactly known for their vegetarian fare!
But surprisingly, this Cathedral Hill gem is loaded with options for our veggie-loving friends. Starting with a rich, sweet borscht, the Georgian cheese bread that is like American garlic bread but better, and moving to Vareniki, dumplings stuffed with mashed potatoes and caramelized onions and some of the best potato pancakes (called Deruny) I’ve ever tasted, you can make a meal before ever getting to the single vegetarian entree, which is a stir-fryish dish called Givtech that is loaded with summer squash, cauliflower, sweet peppers and mushrooms, all cooked perfectly, kissed with dill and served over rice pilaf, or my preference, a hearty buckwheat.
They make a mean martini, too.
371 Selby Ave., St. Paul; 651-291-1236; moscowonthehill.com
Bole Ethiopian Cuisine
I always order a vegetarian platter when I eat Ethiopian food — mostly because I find the vegetable dishes to be the most varied and delicious.
The vegetarian platter here is excellent, and the atmosphere is date-night worthy. I love scooping up little bits of perfectly spiced lentils, greens, root vegetables and cabbage with pieces of tangy, spongy injera bread and find it a great way to share a meal with a significant other or close friend.
Bole relocated to the Como neighborhood after its Midway restaurant burned in the protests after George Floyd’s death, and the former Java Train (and Delicata and Fox Trot) space seems to be a perfect fit.
1341 N. Pascal St., St. Paul; 651-330-2492; boleethiopiancuisine.com
Chip’s Clubhouse
One of my favorite new restaurants of the year came out of the gate with interesting vegetarian food next to delicious meaty dishes.
From the cashew pate that is as good or better than any meat version out there to a mushroom patty melt that knocked my socks off, the relatively brief menu does a great job of providing delicious options for all dietary needs.
And barman Tim Leary’s cocktails are worth any drive you have to make to get here.
272 S. Snelling Ave., St. Paul; 651-330-1617; visitchips.com
Former Patriot: Tom Brady would rather ‘smash Bill’ than win 8th Super Bowl
FOXBORO — The chip on Tom Brady’s shoulder never leaves. It’s been there for what seems like forever. And that’s exactly how he wants it.
Along with winning, proving people wrong has always been one of Brady’s favorite hobbies. All slights and snubs are welcome on TB12’s bulletin board.
Six quarterbacks taken before him in the 2000 draft? Waiting until the sixth round to be drafted? That was pure gold for Brady, as it translated into a longstanding motivational tool for the GOAT over the years.
So has getting hounded by the notion that he’s too old, or being told every year he’s going to fall off the proverbial cliff with his play severely declining.
Brady just continues to defy Father Time, most recently winning a Super Bowl at age 43. Now he’s thrown a league-leading 10 touchdown passes to start his age-44 season, and still looks great under center.
Motivation?
He’ll have plenty Sunday night when all eyes will be focused on Gillette Stadium with the prodigal son returning.
To hear his father Tom Sr. tell it on Tom Curran’s Patriots Talk podcast, Brady was forced out of Foxboro because “the regime” no longer wanted him.
Translation: Bill Belichick didn’t want him.
There are chips, and there are mountains. That would be classified as a mountain sitting on his shoulder. It’s tough being unwanted after delivering six championships.
“Of course he wants to go back and show coach what he can do. Bill’s been his mentor, a guy he’s looked up to for years, so he wants to show Belichick that he’s still great,” said Patriots Hall of Famer Rodney Harrison, who was on two championship teams with Brady. “Any time you’ve been let go, you take it personally. They didn’t believe in me. They didn’t want me. And that’s Tom’s mindset.”
And while his close friend and trainer Alex Guerrero maintains that gaining further vindication isn’t part of Brady’s motivation, it’s still hard to believe that proving he was dumped too soon by the Patriots doesn’t factor into the equation, as Harrison suggested.
Former teammate Heath Evans certainly believes Brady is seeking to avenge a wrong that was committed. He also alluded to a revenge game of sorts for Brady with Sunday night’s showdown against his former team on tap.
“I do think (this game) means a lot more to Tommy,” said Evans. “If you ask Tom to choose, give me ring eight, or let me smash Bill, he’d probably choose to smash Bill.
“He figures he’ll get the next ring. Just let me smash Bill first.”
Evans was only slightly joking.
For his part, Brady hasn’t tossed any public grenades in speaking about Belichick or the upcoming game. That hasn’t typically been his style. He just lets his play do the talking.
As it is, on the public scorecard, he’s sitting on top of this war, having won a Super Bowl without Belichick in his first year away, and doing it with perennial loser Tampa Bay. Brady has already swayed the vote on who was most responsible for the Patriots success.
But the competitor in him needs to pile on. It needs to drive the stake in even further, as both Harrison and Evans suggested.
Returning to his former football home, however, should trigger all kinds of emotion. Brady’s legend was born in Foxboro. He said on his SiriusXM podcast Monday night that he didn’t plan on getting all nostalgic. But who knows what Brady will feel when he walks back into the stadium — and heads to the visitor’s locker room.
Is there any chance he gets too hyped up or too emotional for the game?
“Tom’s always too hyped up,” Harrison said with a laugh. “Is he going to be more hyped up than he was at the kickoff game, or the Super Bowl? No. It’s crazy. Tom has always been an emotional player. He’ll calm down, and he’ll get his wits about him. But at the end of the day, this is a very important game to him, not just because it’s another game, but it is the Patriots.”
Brady has always been mentally strong. It’s hard envisioning him getting over-amped or unable to keep his feelings in check.
This is a guy who came back after his four-game Deflategate suspension, and won a Super Bowl the same year, putting the cherry on top of his revenge tour against the NFL.
Beyond that, Brady’s Tampa Bay teammates are certain to have his back. They know how important the game is to him, and former Patriot Rob Gronkowski, as well.
They’ll want to do everything possible, to help put Brady over the top.
“(His teammates) understand the importance of the game to Tom. So whenever you go back and face your former team, your teammates know that,” said Harrison. “And they’re going to do everything they can within their power, to try to get you that victory. Period. Who do they respect more than Tom Brady? Nobody. So it’s not just Tom, it’s the entire team.”
Which is how it was in Foxboro, too, when Brady ruled the roost.
How to organize and declutter room-by-room
Clutter can be a major source of stress that affects how individuals feel about their spaces. Psychology Today indicates messy homes and work spaces can contribute to feelings of helplessness, anxiety and overwhelming stress. Clutter bombards the mind with excessive stimuli, makes it more difficult to relax and can constantly signal to the brain that work is never done.
Tackling messes no matter where they are lurking is not a one-time project. Much like losing weight and getting healthy, clearing a home of clutter requires dedication and lifestyle changes. With these organizational tips and tricks, anyone can work through their home room-by-room and conquer clutter.
Find a place for everything
Clutter creeps up as people accumulate possessions over the years. Over time, failure to regularly go through belongings and thin the herd can lead to the accumulation of clutter. But clutter also can accumulate if people fail to find a place to put items. Racks for garages, organizational systems for closets and furniture with storage capacity, such as storage ottomans, are some storage solutions that can help people find a place for their possessions.
Utilize vertical space when possible
Getting items up and off the floor can maximize square footage in a home. Bookshelves, hanging wall shelves, hooks, cabinetry, built-ins and other storage solutions that rely on walls and ceilings are simple and effective storage solutions. Unused space behind cabinet or closet doors are some additional places to store belongings. Hang razors or toothbrushes on medicine cabinet walls and curling irons and other hair tools on the interior of cabinet doors in bathrooms.
Create a coding system
Home offices can be some of the more disorganized rooms in a house simply due to the volume of electronics and paperwork within them. HGTV suggests using a color-coded system for important files to keep them organized. Label important items, whether they’re paper or digital files, in accordance with your system.
Put it away
When you finish using an item, return it to its storage location. This eliminates piles of belongings strewn around the house — and hunting and pecking for missing things. If you can’t put it away immediately, have a few baskets on hand labeled for the different rooms in the house. Pop the items in the requisite baskets and then routinely take each basket around the house to return the items. Investing in custom cabinetry and organizational systems also can help people organize their belongings. Tackle rooms such as the garage, basements, bedroom closets and pantries, or those areas that tend to accumulate clutter the fastest.
Goldberg: Biden can read a teleprompter, but not the room
If you’ve spent any time in Washington, you’ve heard stories about Joe Biden’s loquaciousness. Asked to give brief remarks, he’d famously meander for 30, 40 or more minutes about whatever came into his mind.
But his verbosity is a symptom of his larger problem: a lack of situational awareness. After all, this is the guy who once asked a man in a wheelchair to stand up and take a bow.
My favorite example came just after the 9/11 attacks, when Biden met with his Senate committee staffers and went into a “stream-of-consciousness monologue” about how to respond. “I’m groping here,” he confessed after a while, and then had a eureka moment. To assure the Arab world the U.S. “wasn’t bent on its destruction,” Michael Crowley reported in the New Republic, Biden declared: “Seems to me this would be a good time to send, no strings attached, a check for $200 million to Iran.”
According to Crowley, Biden “surveys the table with raised eyebrows, a How do ya like that? look on his face.” Staffers eventually broke the perplexed silence, offering a number of objections. It didn’t matter: “Joe Biden is barely listening anymore. He’s already moved on to something else.”
Two decades later, his White House staff reportedly lives in a constant state of anxiety about the boss’s inability to police his own words, and White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki has admitted that they try to keep him from taking too many questions.
Biden himself has acknowledged the problem, but he believes it gives him an air of authenticity. And he probably has a point.
But it’s his inability to read the room, not his long-windedness, that is the source of his political problems. His explanations of his handling of the withdrawal from Afghanistan were often poorly matched to the moment, sounding defensive or defiant when remorsefulness or humility were called for. Sometimes, it’s not his fault. He declared victory of sorts over the pandemic, right as the delta variant threw everyone for a loop.
The best example of his misreading of the moment, however, is his entire domestic agenda, or at least the chunk of it that falls under the rubric of infrastructure.
Biden came into office with the narrowest majority in Congress, arguably in history: a 50-50 Senate with very small margin in the House. And yet, he let people convince him that the moment was ripe for a “transformative” agenda, one that would rival the New Deal. He misinterpreted the passage of his $1.9-trillion COVID relief package — on the heels of trillions of additional spending under the Trump administration — as a green light for vastly more spending. Adjusted for inflation, New Deal spending was a little less than $1 trillion in today’s dollars. He’s proposing, at minimum, several New Deals in spending.
Put aside the fact there is scant evidence the country is yearning for a new New Deal. Disregard that our national debt is around 125% of gross domestic product. Biden, with a half-century of political experience under his belt, can’t count votes. FDR and LBJ had huge majorities to work with for their major accomplishments. Even Obamacare would have been impossible in today’s Congress.
Of course, a major driver of Biden’s predicament is that the base of the Democratic Party can’t read the room either. But they don’t care.
Biden, however, is the president. He’s the one who insisted on the campaign trail that “To lead America, you have to understand America,” and he touted his mastery of how Washington works.
In June, on the heels of his COVID relief package, Biden brokered a bipartisan infrastructure deal with the Senate, garnering support from 19 Republicans. It was the highwater mark of Biden’s presidency, fulfilling his vow to be a competent president who gets things done. But before the bipartisan backslapping subsided, he misread the room again, announcing that he wouldn’t sign that deal unless the Senate also passed another $3.5 trillion in “human infrastructure.” It’s no coincidence his approval ratings have been sliding ever since.
Jonah Goldberg is editor-in-chief of The Dispatch.
Keeping your gorgeous hardwood floors in peak condition
Hardwood floors have long been sought after by home buyers. In its 2019 “Remodeling Impact Report,” the National Association of Realtors revealed that new wood flooring was the fourth most popular project to attract buyers.
Of course, hardwood floors aren’t just for buyers. Homeowners who already have hardwood floors know just how impressive these floors can be, especially when they’re well maintained. Maintaining wood floors is not necessarily as straightforward as it may seem, and homeowners may benefit from a tutorial on how too keep the floors under their feet looking good.
To polish or not to polish?
Polishing floors is an inexpensive way to keep them looking good. But the home improvement experts at BobVila.com note that not all floors can be polished, and determining which ones can depends on the finish. Floors with waterproof barriers such as urethane will benefit from routine polishing. However, floors with penetrating finishes like tung oil will need to be waxed rather than polished.
What finish is on the floor?
The Hardwood Distributor’s Association recommends a simple way for homeowners to determine which type of finish is on their hardwood floors. Homeowners are advised to rub a finger across the floor. If no smudge appears, then the floor is surface sealed. If a smudge is created, then the floor has been treated with a penetrating seal. The HDA also notes that recently installed wood floors are likely surface sealed.
How often should floors be polished or waxed?
Wood flooring professionals recommend polishing floors that can be polished once every few months. Waxing wood floors does not need to be done as frequently, and most can benefit from a fresh coat of wax every 12 to 18 months.
What can I do on a daily basis?
Some simple tricks and daily maintenance can help wood floors maintain their impressive look.
- Utilize floor mats. The HDA notes that floor mats near entryways can reduce the time it takes to clean hardwood floors and reduce the wear and tear they endure. For example, tiny particles like dirt can scratch the floor and contribute to the kind of minor damage that adds up to significant scarring over time. Floor mats near entryways ensure that most of that dirt never makes it to the wood floors.
- Vacuum without a beater bar. Some vacuums contain beater bars, which are designed to pick up human hair, dog hair and other things that conventional vacuums may not be able to pick up. The HDA advises vacuuming without the beater bar, as it can contribute to small scratches in the floor. Sweeping with a high-quality broom or microfiber cloth is another way to pick up dirt without damaging floors.
- Use manufacturer-recommended cleaning products. Local home improvement stores sell a host of hardwood floor cleaning products, but the HDA notes that many flooring manufacturers now sell their own hardwood floor cleaners designed specifically for their floors. These products are likely homeowners’ best bets. Homeowners who can’t find them can seek recommendations from a local flooring retailer.
Hardwood floors are attractive for many reasons. And they look even more stunning, and last much longer, when homeowners make an effort to maintain them.
Celine-Marie Pascale: Why the federal poverty line doesn’t begin to tell the story of poverty in the U.S.
Recently released Census Bureau data show that more than 37 million people in America lived at or below the federal poverty line in 2020. That’s 11.4% of the population, and a full percentage point higher than what it was in 2019.
But the federal poverty line doesn’t begin to tell the story of poverty in the U.S.
Half of U.S. families struggle to make ends meet. They are part of what I call the “uncounted majority,” people who have trouble paying basic bills even though their incomes aren’t low enough to meet the official federal poverty threshold — currently $26,200 for a family of four or $12,760 for an individual.
I’ve witnessed this struggle firsthand while researching low-income communities over the last four years. In cities and towns from California to Kentucky, I met hundreds of working people — from a mix of racial backgrounds — whose real-life experiences highlight the arbitrariness of, and the problems with, the federal poverty line.
People such as Angel Perez, who lives in Oakland and works two part-time jobs for a local school district and helps his father paint houses — and earns less than $16,000 a year. Perez counts himself lucky to be able to live with his father. Otherwise, he would be among Oakland’s more than 4,000 unhoused people.
In southeast Ohio, I commonly met people who worked multiple jobs and who still found it difficult to pay their bills. Michael Chase was one of them. Between two jobs, he works 45 to 60 hours a week and brings home just under $16,000 a year. Neither job comes with health insurance, sick leave or vacation time. He shares an apartment with three roommates — a situation he finds stressful — and still worries at times about making rent.
Yet Chase doesn’t consider himself to be poor. Perhaps more important, neither does the government. In 2020, he was well above the federal poverty line for a single person.
Waiting tables in eastern Kentucky, Jenna Terry earns a pretax income of about $20,000. She lives with her boyfriend, Doug, a car salesman who brings in another $20,000. Neither of their employers offers sick time, vacation or health insurance. The couple have a young daughter, and the $40,000 they make together is nearly double the federal poverty line for a family of three.
Even so, they had trouble paying their monthly bills, which included a high-interest car loan. To reliably cover basic expenses, Terry’s family would need an income of $53,818, according to the Economic Policy Institute.
Low-wage workers get lost in the gap between economic self-sufficiency and the federal poverty line, which is calculated using an outdated equation that may have never made sense. It is determined by comparing pretax cash income against a threshold that is three times the expected costs of groceries and then adjusted for family size.
In 2019, 53 million Americans, or 44% of the nation’s workers ages 18 to 64 held low-wage jobs that paid a yearly median wage of $18,000.
According to available census data, roughly 51% of workers earn less than $35,000 per year, which is only slightly above the federal poverty line for a family of four — and less than they need to be able to afford a modest two-bedroom apartment. A recent survey found that, on average, a modest two-bedroom apartment at the national average fair market rent of $1,061 required an hourly wage of $20.40. This is an annual salary of $42,432.
Jobs with low wages, unreliable hours and a lack of benefits have come to dominate the U.S. economic landscape for workers and their families. The pandemic compounded this problem for low-wage workers whose work cannot be done remotely. In 2020, nearly 8 million low-wage workers lost their jobs, while others, such as those in meatpacking industries, were declared “essential” and forced to work in unsafe conditions.
Economic distress has shaped the lives of millions of workers for decades. Without savings, people are forced to rely on high-interest loans to cover ordinary but unforeseen expenses — car repairs, a dental problem, an illness. On an already inadequate budget, this creates a financial crisis that can drive low-wage workers deeper into debt.
Since 2010, the federal government has released a “supplemental poverty measure” that takes into account programs aimed at helping low-income families and individuals who are not included in the official poverty rate. This figure often makes the poverty rate go up, but in 2020 supplemental measures made it fall, from 11.4% to 9.1%. The Census Bureau credited this drop to the success of government stimulus payments meant to provide relief for economic hardships caused by COVID-19. Those payments have ended.
To a person, the low-wage workers I spoke with expected to work hard. But no one should expect to spend 60 hours a week working two jobs and still have difficulty paying basic bills.
The federal poverty line needs to be adjusted to reflect reality — and be based on the actual costs of housing, food, child care, health care, transportation and other necessities of daily life in various regions of the United States.
We need a measure that can account for the uncounted majority.
Celine-Marie Pascale is a professor of sociology at American University in Washington, D.C., and author of “Living on the Edge: When Hard Times Become a Way of Life.” She wrote this piece for the Los Angeles Times.
Letters: Driver confusion isn’t the problem with the Lafayette Bridge in St. Paul
The problem isn’t driver confusion
Thank you for the Sunday’s article on the Lafayette Bridge mess. I have been driving that route for years, and it’s not the confusion of the drivers, it’s the confusion of those who designed and built it.
People know which lane they want well ahead of time, it’s the idea of who can get in that particular lane first. You witness drivers speeding up in an open lane in order to cut into the lane they want. That’s when accidents occur.
Spending a lot of money on signage is a big waste.
First of all, you don’t have three major arteries coming together in such a small space and expect to not have traffic jams and accidents.
Then you have two ridiculously sharp curves that semis can barely negotiate.
To top that off right after that mess MnDOT now has a mile of westbound construction on 94 squeezing down to two lanes.
Now they say they have zero plans to fix the mess and may think about it five years down the road. This problem needs to be looked at soon and not by erecting a bunch of expensive signs because drivers are not that stupid.
B.H. Bentson, Inver Grove Heights
A dangerous design to begin with
The rebuild of the Lafayette Bridge in 2015, particularly at its northern end where its three lanes of northbound traffic are steered onto three separate exit ramps, was a deadly design to begin with. It is surely one of the greatest traffic planning mistakes in modern-era America. Correcting it will costs many millions, but that can be a discussion for another time.
I have never seen the Minnesota Department of Transportation (MNDOT) utilize the warning X-box lights under the two large overhead directional signs for north-bound traffic near the bridge’s beginning and near its end. One is above each traffic lane, for a total of six X-signs. Though they were specifically installed to show or flash yellow or red as needed for traffic slowdowns or backups, MNDOT has never utilized them. Even once that I have seen. Why? How many of the hundreds of accidents, injuries and even deaths could have been avoided if these signs had been in-use these past six years? The public deserves an answer before even more money is spent “to keep people safe.”
Bill Hosko, St. Paul
Which school board member should I vote for?
As a former elected school board member for South Washington County Schools, I am asked all the time, “Who should I vote for?” Here are my top three answers:
1. Choose the person who’s running FOR kids, and wants to make a contribution to the school district — not someone who’s simply trying to address their personal grievances or pet peeves. The job is 10X bigger than your own issues.
2. Choose the person supporting levies and referendums. As someone who has run four referendum campaigns, no matter what issue you care about, our kids desperately need your financial support.
3. Choose the person who has more experience in the district than just serving the interests of their children. You have to quickly change your filter in order to serve the needs of thousands of students and staff, so pick people with experience working with people different from themselves.
And finally – once you’ve made your choice at the ballot box, don’t stop there. Stay involved, learn the issues, offer your support. Anyone can tear things down – but we need more people willing to build up our school communities.
Michelle Swarmer Witte, Woodbury
Does it matter?
I thought that Gary Todd’s Letter to the Editor on Sept. 23 was so correct when it comes to the Planning Commission, the City Council and the local district council. They approve of and hand out variances for local building projects like they were candy.
But I disagree on his be-careful-whom-you-vote-for warning.
As has been said so often, St Paul is a DFL town, and once someone is placed on or voted into one of the aforementioned groups, it’s basically a race to get around existing law, or changing the law, to fit progressive DFL politics.
No mandated parking spaces for new developments, more taking traffic lanes for bike paths, higher and larger buildings than in existing code, and on the horizon, homeless shelters across the city of St. Paul, where, basically, the mentally ill are left in the street to fend for themselves.
This is what we are reaping from our current leaders.
The progressive goal is to win the election; after that, you and your colleagues can do whatever you want.
The only person who may replace you is someone even more progressive than you.
Georgia Dietz, St. Paul
Rent stabilization is a good tool
Renters and homeowners in St Paul deserve a stable home, a chance to belong to a community and provide a place for our children to grow and attend school. We also deserve leadership and policy that boldly supports our values.
Rent stabilization is one tool to keep St. Paul home for friends and loved ones who rent. It allows a maximum of 3% yearly increase on a rental unit. Exemptions to this 3% cap exist in the event of high tax increases or major building renovation costs. Developers of new units would set initial rental prices as needed, after which the 3% annual cap applies.
After reading “At least 4 of 7 St Paul City Council members to vote ‘no’ on rent control; mayor tight-lipped” on TwinCities.com, I’m incredibly disappointed that four council members support the deceptive disinformation of corporate landlord lobby groups who seek to maintain their unchecked power over renters in St. Paul while gouging these same tenants with unaffordable spikes in rent. My friends who have fallen victim to these greedy and unfortunately legal practices experienced rent increases between 7.5 and 11% this year. Their choice: pay excessive increases or move. The power dynamic favors landlords and is especially harmful to low wage earners and BIPOC communities.
Vote yes for rent stabilization. Show that St. Paul values all who live here no matter our race, zip code or what’s in our wallets.
Ginny DeLuca, St. Paul
Enforce the laws
I went to school when civics was still taught. In civics class, I learned the function of the three branches of government, namely:
Legislative: Create the laws
Executive: Enforce the laws
Judicial: Evaluate the laws
County attorney John Choi recently announced a change as to which laws he plans to enforce. As an employee of the executive branch, he is charged with enforcing the laws, not creating them.
Maybe Mr. Choi missed his civics class.
There may be an argument to change those laws, but the decision belongs to the legislature. Not Mr. Choi.
Joe Kugler, Stillwater
Jacques: Kristi Noem a hero for conservative women
MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. — Kristi Noem is no stranger to the attacks that come with being a conservative woman in politics.
“They come after us 10 times harder than they go after anyone else,” she said in an interview Saturday during the Republican Leadership Conference here. “In our last election cycle, they targeted women Republicans 10 times more than they did the men.
“They recognized how dangerous it would be. They always felt they had the corner on the market in speaking for women, but we’re proving that’s not true.”
Noem is the first woman governor of South Dakota and a lifelong rancher who is as comfortable on a horse as she is meeting with business executives. The day before she arrived to speak on the island, she rode in her state’s annual buffalo roundup.
The left did everything it could to dismiss Noem in her foray into national politics a decade ago, when she ran for Congress — and won. The coastal elites attempted to paint her in the same vein as former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin, who ran on the 2008 Republican presidential ticket with John McCain. Palin garnered a wealth of criticism for her folksy ways and freedom-loving views.
She also was from a state most Americans don’t know much about. Kind of like South Dakota.
“When I ran for Congress that’s what the national Democrats called me, the South Dakota Sarah Palin,” Noem said. “I was one of the top five House races in the nation and that was their main attack against me.”
Noem says governing through a pandemic has toughened her. She drew criticism from all sides for her COVID response, refusing to order any of the mandates and restrictions that governors in other states put in place.
“One thing that COVID taught me, there’s a lot of bullies out there,” she said. “They’ll literally throw anything at you. Every night on the national news, they were kicking me in the head for the decisions I was making.
“If anything, it taught me to keep perspective, turn off the news sometimes, don’t read Twitter and what they’re saying about me, so I can make the best decisions for my people.”
And now, South Dakota’s economy is in a much better position than states like Michigan that are suffering from a sluggish COVID recovery after months of shutdowns and other restrictions.
“Michigan is living with terrible consequences because of what their leadership has done,” Noem said. “That’s the one lesson I think that Americans need to learn is that who they put in positions of power matters dramatically for their day to day lives.”
Because of Noem’s hard stance against restricting liberty — even in the face of a pandemic — she has become a Republican hero, frequenting Fox News. But Noem, who has been a loyal supporter of former President Donald Trump, says she’s not planning on a presidential run in 2024.
“Oh gosh, I’m running for re-election for governor,” she said. “If Donald Trump runs, I’ll support him. He created more opportunities for women and for minorities and for this country than any other president, so his results speak for themselves.”
— Tribune News Service
Doing your own electrical work? Safety first!
Home improvement projects can help homeowners transform their homes. Such projects are costly, but many homeowners save money by doing some, if not all, of the work themselves.
The Electrical Safety Foundation International, a nonprofit organization dedicated to promoting electrical safety, recommends that homeowners leave electrical work to the professionals. Licensed electricians are well-trained, whereas homeowners may not be skilled enough to avoid accidents or injuries, which can prove fatal when working with electricity.
Homeowners who take the do-it-yourself route with electrical work should consider these safety tips, courtesy of the ESFI, before beginning a home electrical project.
Learn your home electrical system. Home electrical systems may include power lines, electric meters, service panels, subpanels, wiring and more. These systems are complex, and homeowners who intend to do some DIY electrical work should familiarize themselves with their home electrical systems prior to beginning any work. The ESFI notes that knowledge of their home electrical systems can help homeowners more safely navigate them and make maintenance easier.
Honestly assess your skills. An honest assessment of skills is absolutely necessary prior to working on an electrical system. According to the National Safety Council, injuries relating to electrical incidents typically fall into one of four categories: electrical shock, electrocution, falls and burns. Each of these injuries is significant. For example, electric shock, which occurs when electrical current passes over or through a person’s body, involves burns, abnormal heart rhythm and unconsciousness. Given the potential for serious injury, the ESFI urges homeowners to make an honest assessment of their skills before they begin working on their home’s electrical systems. Little or no experience working with electrical systems should be considered a significant hurdle to any DIY project.
Turn the power off. It’s essential that the power to the circuit that will be worked on is turned off prior to starting any work. This can be accomplished by switching off the circuit breaker in the main service panel. Similarly, when working on appliances or lamps, make sure the products are unplugged prior to working on them.
Do not touch plumbing or gas pipes when doing electrical work. The experts at the Indiana Electric Cooperative note that the risk for electrocution is significant when water comes in contact with electricity. It’s imperative that homeowners do not touch plumbing and gas pipes when performing a DIY electrical project. Professionals know how to work around such pipes while minimizing their risk for electric shock or worse, and homeowners must familiarize themselves with the techniques professionals rely on to stay safe if they intend to begin DIY electrical projects.
