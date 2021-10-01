Angelina Jolie Proudly Introduces Daughter Zahara, 16, To Poet Amanda Gorman

Dynamic trio! Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara met poet Amanda Gorman at ‘Variety’s Power of Women dinner in Beverly Hills. Watch the sweet clip.
The power this has! Angelina Jolie and daughter Zahara, 16, met poet Amanda Gorman at Variety’s Power of Women dinner in Beverly Hills on September 30. The trio were captured exchanging niceties before posing for a photograph together in a video shared by the outlet’s executive editor Ramin Setoodeh on Twitter on Thursday.
The Academy Award winner, 46, wore a floor-length dress in brown with sleeves and a subtle turtleneck, while her daughter looked sophisticated in a white blouse and matching trousers in the same color. Amanda, 23, who moved the nation with a reading of her poem “The Hill We Climb” at President Joe Biden’s inauguration, stunned in a fuchsia pink dress.
The trio also posed together on the red (or, white) carpet. Angelina has been tasked with introducing the poet at the event, which celebrates the philanthropic endeavors of female trailblazers, poets, and artists off the stage of their usual mediums. Katy Perry, Rita Moreno, Lorde, and CEO of Warner Bros. Television Studios Channing Dungey join Amanda as honorees.
Angelina won’t be the only presenter of the evening. Ava DuVernay, Gayle King, Gloria Calderón Kellett, and Hunter Schafer will also present. The star-studded attendees include Justina Machado, Tia Mowry, Jenna Dewan, Kelly Hu, ChelseaPeretti, and Alyssa Milano, among others.
A dinner to celebrate trailblazing women is the ultimate backdrop for a mother-daughter outing for Angelina and Zahara. The star shares her daughter with ex-husband Brad Pitt. The two are also parents to Maddox, 20, Pax, 17, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. Angelina filed for divorce from the actor in 2016 after over a decade together, citing irreconcilable differences. The two are in the midsts of divorce proceedings and a contentious custody battle over their six children.
In an interview with Vogue India in June 2020, Angelina opened up about the divorce, explaining that it was the best decision for the “wellbeing” of their kids. She also called the children “strong” people. “It was the right decision,” she said. “I continue to focus on their healing. Some have taken advantage of my silence, and the children see lies about themselves in the media, but I remind them that they know their own truth and their own minds. In fact, they are six very brave, very strong young people.”
A family affair! Sam Asghari’s sister Fay looked over the moon for her brother and his fiancée Britney as they celebrated with some dessert.
Britney Spears, 39, is about to gain a new sister-in-law! The pop star celebrated her recent engagement to handsome fiancé Sam Asghari, 27, with his sister Fay Asghari with a special night out. Fay, who indicates she works as a “Board Certified Cosmetic Injector” on her Instagram, shared a sweet photo of the trio smiling at a dinner table as a delicious creme brûlée dessert sat in front of them.
“Congratulations to these love birds on their engagement,” Fay began her caption. “I’m so excited about this new chapter in your life! Love you both @samasghari @britneyspears,” the dark haired beauty added, along with a slew of emojis including a heart. Britney kept her long, blonde hair down for the photo. Smiling wide, she looked absolutely elated as she snuggled up to Fay, who matched Brit in black. Meanwhile, Sam looked dapper in a beige colored collared cardigan and gray t-shirt.
The couple took to Instagram to confirm their engagement on Sept. 12! Britney shared a short edited video to confirm the news, revealing her circle cut engagement ring on her left finger. “can’t f***ing believe it!!!!!!” she gushed in the caption, along with engagement ring emojis and a heart exclamation. In the video, Sam would be heard asking if she “liked” the ring before they appeared together on-camera. In a leaked photo to Sam’s Instagram earlier in the week, the stunning jewelry piece appeared to have his nickname for her — “Lioness” — inscribed into the ring.
The engagement news was a massive step for Britney, who alleged that her conservators did not want her to marry or have more children in a shocking court testimony back in June. “I have an IUD in my body right now that won’t let me have a baby and my conservators won’t let me go to the doctor to take it out…They don’t want me to have another baby,” she said. Sam has previously said he would like to have kids. Notably, Britney shares sons Jayden James, 14, and Sean Preston, 15, with ex-husband Kevin Federline, 43.
As of Sept. 29, her father Jamie Spears, 68, has been suspended as her conservator. Britney and Sam have been vacationing on a tropical island to celebrate the news as the pop star takes one step closer to freedom.
It’s the moment we’ve all been waiting for, ‘L&O’ fans. The contents of Elliot’s letter to Olivia were revealed on ‘Organized Crime,’ but there’s a major twist no one saw coming.
Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime fans have been wondering about what’s in Elliot’s letter to Olivia ever since he handed it over to her at the beginning of SVU season 22. Elliot gave Olivia the letter in the wake of his return to New York City and Kathy’s tragic death, but they haven’t discussed it since. Until now.
In the September 30 episode of Organized Crime, Elliot is drugged while undercover. He shows up at Olivia’s door and asks her to let him in. “We never talked,” Elliot mumbles. “We never talked about what happened…” He’s talking about what happened between them.
Olivia thinks they can discuss this another time. She wants to know what he ingested.
“I didn’t write the letter,” Elliot tells Olivia, who is stunned by his confession. He reveals it was Kathy who actually wrote it. Olivia has to sit down for this. “It was her idea,” Elliot admits. He says Kathy thought the letter would make it “easier to talk when we see each other after so much time.”
Elliot tried to write it himself, but Kathy helped dictate it. The letter said that “what we were to each other was never real and that we got in the way of each other being who and where we needed to be.” Elliot says, “That was Kathy.”
Olivia continues to recite the letter from memory, “If there was a man in my life, you hope he’s the kind, faithful, devoted man that I deserved.” Those were Kathy’s words, too.
“In a parallel universe…” Olivia says before Elliot adds, “It will always be you and I.” That’s when Elliot reveals he wrote that part. “I slipped it in before sealing the envelope,” he tells her.
He nearly collapses, but Olivia is there to catch him. He takes his hand and gently touches her head. When he wakes up, he’s at Bell’s place. Olivia and Elliot don’t pick up where they left off for the rest of the episode, but this conversation definitely isn’t finished. Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime air Thursdays on NBC.
Now that Britney Spears’ estranged father Jamie has been suspended effectively immediately from her conservatorship, the pop singer could be a free woman in as little as two months.
Britney Spears, 39, is officially a free woman. The singer’s 13-year-long conservatorship is one step closer to being over for good as Judge Brenda J. Penny suspended her father Jamie Spears, 69, on Sept. 29.
Based on the latest court ruling, the Spears patriarch will be replaced with John Zabel, a certified public accountant to take over Britney’s financial responsibilities. Family law attorney Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, who is the founder and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, JD, MBA, says the singer’s conservatorship could end as early as the next hearing in November, which is based on the documents that Jamie is forced to hand over.
“Now that Jamie is suspended as conservator, he no longer has the right or the ability to make decisions on Britney’s behalf. Instead, he will be forced to hand the reigns over to John Zabel, an accountant, who will now oversee Britney’s finances,” Sabrina explains. “John Zabel will have the ability to review Britney’s income and accounts and make decisions regarding how the money can and will be spent to promote Britney’s best interest; that is, however, until the November hearing when the Judge reviews the case once again and makes a decision regarding whether the conservatorship should end completely.”
As of now, Britney’s estranged father will not have control over her day-to-day life in any capacity and he will be forced to hand over any documentation that pertains to the Stronger singer’s life during the 13-year conservatorship to John, which will likely go to the court for review.
“Those documents could contain a great deal of Britney’s personal information, including specific details regarding what items she spends her money on, her income and net worth as well as her bills and debts,” Sabrina explains. “The fact that the Judge is suspending Jamie from his role and has set an additional hearing in November, where it is speculated that she will end the conservatorship all together, is a huge win for Britney after the past years of battling to regain control over this aspect of her life.”
As fans would know, Britney’s conservatorship has been in the public eye for the past several years with little to no advancement. However, it wasn’t until the hearing on July 14 where the singer requested to remove her father from the arrangement completely — and said she wanted him . “I am petitioning the court because I want my dad out as conservator,” she said. “I want to press charges on my dad today.” Britney later added, “My lawyer didn’t fight for me one time. No, I am not perfect. I am not crazy. My family never cared.” From that hearing, she was able to hire her own lawyer which was a major milestone to ending her conservatorship for good.
The “…Baby One More Time” crooner appointed lawyer Mathew Rosengart, to take over her case. After Wednesday’s hearing, he addressed the crowd outside of the courtroom, confirming that a November 12 court date has been set to determine the possible termination of the conservatorship. “It’s a great day for justice,” he said. “[Britney’s] very happy. We’re all very happy.”
Meredith gets a blast from the past in the ‘Grey’s Anatomy’ season 18 premiere and sparks fly between her and [SPOILER]. Plus, Teddy and Owen get married while Link and Amelia still don’t see eye-to-eye.
Meredith is back where it all started in the Grey’s Anatomy season 18 premiere — in the OR. When she walks into a hospital room, there’s her mother. Once again, Ellis Grey is chastising her daughter, saying she survived the unthinkable and is only doing mediocre surgery. That’s when Meredith wakes up.
Amelia and Link are still arguing over getting married at Scout’s 1-year check-up. Amelia admits she was not a fan of Link’s surprise proposal. It doesn’t look like these two are going to be kissing and making up any time soon. Meanwhile, Hayes asks Bailey over for dinner with his family. With her boys and Ben, of course. He wants his boys to make some friends after the pandemic. Bailey is caught off guard, so Hayes tells her to forget he asked.
Meredith Goes To Minnesota
Meredith heads to Minnesota for a meeting with Dr. David Hamilton. Richard immediately thinks she’s going to get a job offer. When Dr. Hamilton meets Meredith, he says she’s the “spitting image” of Ellis. He’s dedicating a research library in Ellis Grey’s name.
Megan and Evelyn Hunt show up for… Teddy and Owen’s wedding! Riggs is apparently overseas. In the midst of the wedding, bikers crash right into the priest! Teddy and Owen rush the priest to the hospital where they work to save him with Megan. Unfortunately, the priest doesn’t make it. Megan also reveals that she and Riggs split up.
Jo is about to come back from maternity leave, and she’s in full mom mode. When Schmitt shows up at Jo’s place and realizes that Jo is struggling. Her hair — newly blonde — is in total disarray and the baby is screaming. Jo happily accepts Schmitt’s help.
In Minnesota, Hamilton takes Meredith to The Grey Center for Medical Research. This isn’t Ellis’ library. It’s actually a lab for Meredith. Hamilton tells Meredith that this lab is hers if she wants it. Turns out, he’ll be one of her patients. He wants her to help him cure Parkinson’s.
Meredith Reunites With Nick Marsh
At dinner with Hamilton, Meredith gets a blast from the past. She sees Nick Marsh as he’s walking out. Later, one of the hotel workers tells Meredith to head to the bar. Nick is there waiting for her. She admits that she didn’t think he saw her. He replies that she’s “pretty hard to miss.” Swoon.
Meredith tells Nick that she’s seeing someone. “Is it serious?” he asks. “Nope,” Meredith says. Turns out, she’s lying. She’s not dating anyone. “I’m not sleeping with you,” Meredith says, but it doesn’t seem like she really means it. Nick and Meredith catch up. His niece is in college now. She reveals she had COVID-19 and nearly died. “So you’re a miracle, like me?” he says.
The doctors and nurses come together to give Teddy and Owen another wedding. Megan marries them in front of their closest friends. At the reception, Bailey catches up with Hayes. His son is having panic attacks, and he wants her help. She invites him and his family over for dinner.
Amelia & Link — Over For Good?
Amelia maintains her stance on not wanting to get married. Link tells her that he wants a “lifetime” with her and doesn’t want this to end. Link proposals to Amelia again, and she says no — again. A frustrated and upset Link walks out. He meets up with Jo and they have a talk about Luna and Amelia. Link thinks it’s really over now with Amelia.
Nick walks Meredith to her hotel room, and the chemistry between them is sizzling. She still doesn’t invite him in, but he walks away with a smile on his face. It’s clear things are far from over between them.
In a sneak peak of her upcoming memoir, ‘Going There’, Katie Couric is baring it all when it comes to her rival with fellow television anchor, Diane Sawyer.
Katie Couric, 64, is putting it all on the table. In her new memoir, Going There, the former Today Show host claimed competing network anchor Diane Sawyer was so desperate to beat her in the morning TV rivalry that she declared war by saying: “That woman must be stopped.”
In her sensational tell-all, obtained by The Post, Katie discusses her experience in cutthroat TV news. The longtime journalist admitted that competition between her and Diane was at one point getting out of control and admitted to enjoying aggravating her longtime rival. “I loved that I was getting under Diane’s skin,” she writes, although she freely admits that Sawyer got under hers just as much.
The book takes readers through her journey to becoming a renowned journalist as well as her former co-stars, producers, and celeb friends, including Matt Lauer,Deborah Norville, Prince Harry, and Martha Stewart. The good, the bad, and the ugly!
In the epic memoir, Katie even reveals how Diane portrayed herself as a devoted family woman to score top interviews and also discussed Diane’s interview with Whitney Houston as almost exploitative, adding: “There was a very fine line between a revealing interview and the exploitation of troubled, often traumatized people in service of tawdry tidbits and sensational sound bites (e.g., Diane bearing down on an agitated Whitney Houston about eating disorders and drug use, which yielded the memorable comeback ‘crack is whack’).”
The drama doesn’t stop there. In another instance, Diane landed an interview with a woman who’d given birth to twins at the age of 57, Katie joked: “I wonder who she had to blow to get that.”
Even though this was a joke, the journalist pondered on her ability to land the story. “I’m pretty sure I speak for Diane when I say neither of us ever resorted to actual fellatio to land an interview,” she wrote, “but we both engaged in the metaphoric kind — flattering gatekeepers, family members, and whoever else stood in the way of a big get.”
Going There is set to be released on Oct. 26, and by the looks of it, it’s one not to be missed. Undoubtedly the book will be one juicy read, detailing all behind-the-scenes moments from the top journalists, as well as key moments from her personal life. It’s equally hilarious as it is brutally honest.
Khloe Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner looked glam AF in West Hollywood as cameras followed close by for their upcoming Hulu show.
It maybe curtains for Keeping Up With the Kardashians, but the cameras keep rolling on the Kar-Jenner clan! On Sept. 30, Khloe Kardashianand mom Kris Jenner were spotted out and about in West Hollywood, California, leaving a furniture store and looking stylish as ever.
Khloe, 37, showed off her killer physique in a dark burgundy, skintight catsuit with various colorful prints on it. The reality star paired her sexy outfit with a pair of pointed toe brown pumps, sleek, dark sunglasses, and a slicked back bun. She topped off the look with a dark mauve lip and sparkling studded earrings.
By her side was momager Kris who sported a monochromatic look that included a long, black blazer dress, black tights, and chunky black combat boots. The 65-year-old also wore black aviators and large gold hoops in her ears, carrying a woven black purse on her arm.
The latest sighting of the Kardashian-Jenner family comes shortly after Khloe’s sister, Kim Kardashian, promoted their new show’s launch into production. “Day 1,” Kim captioned an Instagram story photo of a microphone on Thursday, Sept. 23. The title of the series has not yet been announced, although it’s thought to be similar to their hit show Keeping Up With the Kardashians in how it documented their lives.
In May, Kris made an appearance on Disney Upfronts and spoke a little bit about the upcoming show. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family,” she said at the event. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”
She went on to explain how partnering with Disney was a “no-brainer” (Disney owns the streaming service). “Hulu is the perfect place for our new show since it’s where you can currently catch up with every season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Hulu feels like family and they immediately embraced the idea of a new show with such open and welcoming arms.”
Nikki Bella revealed that her health complications have put her on the ‘retired bench for life’ during a new interview with sister Brie.
Nikki Bella won’t be back in the ring anytime soon. The former wrestler, 37, and her sister Brie appeared on the web series Sippin The Tea TV Show on September 30, chatting all things wrestling and sisterhood. During the interview, Nikki revealed that her doctors have put her on the “retired bench for life.” The revelation came when she said she would love to someday have her son Matteo, 1, join her ringside.
“I would love one day, like when Matteo’s maybe 3, and he knows it, to have my son be ringside while his mom kicks ass,” she said, per Fightful. “That would be amazing to me. But because he is my everything, I have to listen to the doctors and as of now, they’ve put me on the retired bench for life.” Nikki added that it would “take a lot scans, x-rays, and all this different stuff” for approval to return, “so that would be unlikely.”
“That will be years down the road,” Nikki said. The star of Total Bellas added that she was perfectly content with life despite the prognosis, adding that she has found her “happy place” with Bonita Bonita Wine, the wine brand she shares with sister Brie. “I love waking up in the sun comes behind the mountains and it shoots on the vineyards and I just stare at it every morning, because Mateo has me up at 5 a.m.”
“I know I’m where my soul is meant to be,” she continued. “The wine industry, winemaking, and anything with wine, I’m like happy It’s my happy place.” Nikki initially announced her retirement in June 2019, explaining that health complications had led to the decision. While on The Tonight Show with Brie, Nikki told host Jimmy Fallon that she had a cyst in her brain.
“I really wanted to go back and fight for the tag titles,” she said. “I’ve always had my neck issues and after neck surgery, it hasn’t been OK. I feel like I needed to get a checkup before we went back for the tag titles.” Nikki continued, “The results came back and I herniated the disc above where I had surgery, I have all this inflammation around the metal and then I have a cyst on my brain. They were like, ‘You’re done, no more,’ so I didn’t get a choice, which sucks.”
There’s messy and then there’s everything that happens in deliciously messy Drama-Thriller “Monogamy” that takes plot twists to another level. You’ll gasp, potentially take shots of dark liquor and clutch your imaginary pearls during the same 33-minute episode.
It’s one of those shows that leaves you obsessed with the possibility of it somehow getting crazier which explains why it’s so popular in its third season that concludes tonight.
Created by husband and wife producing team Craig Ross, Jr. and Caryn Ward Ross, “Monogamy” follows 4 couples who agree to undergo a new type of treatment called “Swap Therapy” to repair their broken relationships…pushing past the limitations and boundaries of traditional marriage.
Last season, a dramatic cliffhanger left audiences on the edge of their seat with Season 3 picking up right where they left off as the couples begin to unravel after the rooftop shooting in Las Vegas takes a toll on their lives.
Connor (Darius McCrary) becomes obsessed with finding Harvey (Roy Fegan) and Sincere (Caryn Ward Ross) has to decide if she needs to move on.
Sawyer (Blue Kimble) hasn’t healed from a past trauma causing a wedge between he and Caroline (Vanessa Simmons). Caroline gets closer to finding out just who she is and realizes that revelation could be bittersweet if she has to go on alone.
Carson (Wesley Jonathan) and Maggie (Jill Marie Jones) have to take a hard look at their relationship and aren’t sure they like what they see. How far will these couples have to go to save their marriages?
We caught up with Jill Marie Jones and Vanessa Simmons (who swap husbands on the series) to chat about the deliciously M E S S Y series in an interview you can view below:
Britney Spears is ‘in a great mood,’ since dad Jamie Spears was suspended as her conservator, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY!
Britney Spears, 39, is feeling better than ever as she celebrates the news that her dad Jamie Spears, 69, has been suspended as her conservator. Previously, the pop star indicated that she would no longer work — including recording new music, tour, or be part of another Las Vegas residency — until her conservatorship is over for good. While she still remains under the legal arrangement, she’s one step closer to freedom — and that means new music could be in the future.
“Britney feels like she’s on top of the world and can finally see the light at the end of the tunnel. She hasn’t made any final decisions when it comes to what she plans on doing next, if and when, the conservatorship is terminated,” an insider close to the In The Zone singer spilled to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Britney is really just celebrating each win as it comes. She’s learned not to get her hopes up about these things, but this is definitely a cause for celebration. She’s absolutely elated and is extremely hopeful she’ll be able to spend the rest of her life as a free woman,” they added.
During a court testimony, Britney previously indicated that she was forced to work under the conservatorship during her last Las Vegas residency. She went on to compare her father Jamie to a “sex trafficker” who “loved” having “control” over her during the bombshell statement that lasted over 20 minutes. “I am traumatized. I can’t sleep. I’m so angry it’s insane,” she said, also saying she wanted to “sue” her entire family. As of now, Britney remains under the conservatorship, however, John Zabel will now be in the role instead of her dad. The Crossroads alum has already filed papers to request the conservatorship end altogether this fall.
“Britney’s in a great mood after yesterday. She feels like justice has finally been served. She’s feeling so happy. She’s on vacation and she left before all of this happened,” a second source also told HL. “Despite reports, she did not cry when she got the news, but she was elated. Hopefully the next day in court, they’ll terminate the whole thing and she can’t wait. That’s really all that she’s waiting next right now and then she’ll figure it out, but she’s said that she doesn’t want to work for awhile after that,” they added.
Britney has been posting up a storm on her tropical getaway with fiancé Sam Asghari, 28, and looks happier than ever. In her posts, she revealed she flew a plane for the first time as she shared video and photos of the gorgeous turquoise blue water. The “Toxic” singer also left little to the imagination in a series of super sexy nude photos where she covered herself with just flower emojis. “She’s happy doing nothing for the time being and just being with Sam. There’s really no interest in working at the moment,” the second insider explained. Fans can only hope to hear new music from Brit soon, who last released Glory in 2016.
Michael Porter Jr. has joined a coalition of NBA stars who refuse to get the Covid-19 mRNA vaccine.
The Denver Nuggets forward reportedly agreed to a 5-year, $207 million contract extension earlier this week.
The 6’10”, 23-year-old star took questions from reporters during training camp in San Diego on Wednesday.
Porter told The Denver Post he doesn’t want the vaccine because he had Covid-19 twice and he doesn’t know what’s in the mRNA vaccine.
“I’ve had [COVID] twice, and I don’t know what’s going in my body with a shot, so if I already know how I’m going to react to COVID, I just feel like, for me, I don’t want to risk putting something that might affect me negatively in my body.”
Porter added that he is opposed to a league vaccine mandate, preferring instead to leave the decision to the players.
“My stance on the mandate is it definitely shouldn’t be a mandate. It should be everyone’s decision. I see it both ways. If you want to get it because you feel more protected and you feel safer, and it’s protecting people around you, get it. That’s good for you. But if you feel like, ‘Oh, for me, I don’t feel safe getting it, then don’t get it.'”
Porter isn’t the only unvaccinated Nuggets player on the team.
Nuggets coach Michael Malone said the unvaccinated players are subject to more rigorous health protocols and frequent testing.
“Would I love to be able to sit here and say that we’re 100 percent vaccinated? I would be thrilled about that,” coach Malone said.
“All we can do is try to help educate the players that have chosen to be unvaccinated to this point. Maybe at some point, they realize what’s at stake and they make that decision to get vaccinated. Until then, we’ll keep on trying for sure.”
The NBA announced restrictive Covid-19 compliance measures on Thursday morning.
The league will begin withholding paychecks from unvaccinated players who sit out home games. And unvaccinated players can’t eat with their teammates.
