Joe Ryan has first tough night in Twins’ 10-7 loss to Detroit
Joe Ryan is in the April of what appears to be a promising career. On Prince Night at Target Field, the Twins rookie learned that sometimes it snows in April.
After breezing through his first three major league starts, the right-hander hit a snag Thursday, surrendering six earned runs on six hits and two walks in 4 2/3 innings as the Twins lost 10-7 to the Detroit Tigers.
An announced crowd of 21,186 watched the Twins lose their final home game of a disappointing season that started with plans to contend for a third straight American League Central crown. Barring a sweep this weekend in Kansas City, they will finish in last place.
Byron Buxton went 3 for 5 with two home runs, the second accounting for the go-ahead run in the seventh inning, but the Tigers scored three in the eighth inning, all charged to Ralph Garza Jr., to take a 9-7 lead.
Niko Goodrum homered twice and drove in four runs, Alex Lange (1-3) pitched 1 1/3 innings of relief to earn the victory, and Michael Fulmer pitched a scoreless ninth for his 13th save.
Acquired in the trade that sent Nelson Cruz to Tampa Bay ahead of the July 30 trade deadline, Ryan, 25, instantly became the Twins’ No. 6 prospect (according to MLB.com) and helped the U.S. win a silver medal at the Tokyo Olympics before reporting to St. Paul in late August.
He had surrendered a combined 10 hits in his first five major league starts, never more than three runs, and took a perfect game into the seventh inning in his first career victory, a 3-0 win at Cleveland on Sept. 8. In his last start, against the Cubs in Chicago, Ryan struck out 11 in five innings.
“Listen, he’s not going to pitch the way he did against the Cubs in every single start. We know that,” manager Rocco Baldelli said. “I think he just missed in the middle of the zone to some hitters that were looking for some pitches, and they’re going to get hit.”
Josh Donaldson’s three-run home run gave the Twins a 4-1 lead in the third, but after fanning four of the first six batters he faced, Ryan faltered. After striking out Isaac Peredes to start the fourth, he gave up a double, a walk and Harold Castro’s run-scoring single before Goodrum hammered a pitch over the scoreboard in right field to tie the game 5-5.
In the fifth inning, Tigers leadoff hitter Akil Baddoo walked and later scored on a two-out single past shortstop Andrelton Simmons. That made it 6-5 Detroit and ended Ryan’s night.
“Obviously it’s good results in the first two innings, but I didn’t really feel like the stuff was as sharp,” Ryan said. “The fastball felt good the first two, and then it just was not as good as I should be.”
Still, Ryan wasn’t moping after his shortest start in the majors. Instead, he expressed optimism for 2022, which is good because it appears the Twins are counting on him to be part of the rotation. He finished the season 2-1 with a 4.05 earned-run average in five starts and will still be a rookie next summer.
Known for a deceptive fastball, Ryan said he didn’t necessarily use his other pitches — slider, changeup and curve — to get batters out in the minors. He threw them “to get my work in.” That changed when he stepped up to the big leagues.
“Using my pitches, all four of them, in games to get positive results and getting positive results with all my pitches has been exciting for me,” Ryan said. “(It’s) something that I can work on this offseason that I’m really excited for.”
BRIEFLY
The Twins honored reliever Taylor Rogers as the winner of the 2021 Carl R. Pohlad Award for Outstanding Community Service before the game. The award is given annually to recognize the community involvement and leadership of a current Twins player or coach. … Catcher Mitch Garver stole second after a seventh-inning walk for his first major league stolen base. … Target Field attendance for the Twins’ first season with fans since 2019 was 1,310,199 in 80 dates, including a straight doubleheader.
Woodbury adds 300 health-related businesses in bid to become medical zone
Woodbury is absolutely, positively not changing its name to Doctor City, Minn.
But that might not be a bad idea, after the city announced recently that more than 300 health-related businesses have moved into town.
These range from sprawling hospitals to boutique chiropractors to kidney centers. If anyone needs to floss, the city’s dental offices are waiting — 73 of them.
“It’s extraordinary the way Woodbury attracts people,” said Brian Delgado, spokesman for Park Dental, which left Lake Elmo to open its third office in Woodbury. “I can’t think of anyone else who is as successful at this as Woodbury.”
ONE-FOURTH OF JOBS IN MEDICAL FIELD
Community Development Director Janelle Schmitz credits the city’s long-range planning for the medical migration. Schmitz said currently about one-fourth of Woodbury’s jobs — more than 6,000 — are in the medical field.
For cities hungry for economic growth, medical businesses are highly prized. They pay high wages, the buildings are attractive, they don’t pollute and they draw patients from a wide area.
“Medical businesses are very desirable, from an economic development perspective,” said Schmitz.
The city has become a regional draw for patients and for more health-related businesses.
“It’s a destination,” said Len Kaiser, chief administrative officer of Entira Family Clinics, which is expanding its Woodbury office. “A community of businesses has sprung up, which rely on each other. It’s a whole neighborhood of providers.”
‘MEDICAL CAMPUS DISTRICT’
The medical growth began modestly, when the city set up a “medical campus district” around Woodwinds Health Campus in 2007.
In a way, it was a token gesture. This zone gave no incentives to medical businesses, no tax breaks and no easing of the city’s zoning rules. Schmitz said medical business could have moved there, or anywhere else in Woodbury. It was as if a city simply declared an “aerospace zone” and expected rocket launchers move in.
But apparently the zone had symbolic importance. It made businesses aware that the city welcomed them, said Schmitz.
Several moved into the 120-acre zone. Medical businesses trickled – then flooded — into other Woodbury locations.
Schmitz said they were drawn by the same factors that make Woodbury attractive to retail — access to two freeways and a broad age-range of residents. The growing population meant additional workers for the businesses.
Entira’s Kaiser said the household income is high, and people are more likely to have private insurance — a plus for any health care provider.
The growth developed its own momentum. Businesses found it convenient to be located near supporting businesses, such as drug stores and supply stores.
MORE PROJECTS EXPECTED
The experience of Park Dental is typical.
Park Dental dentist Matthew Hendrickson said the business originally opened in Lake Elmo. But from his current office windows, Hendrickson now looks across Interstate 94 at the medical buildings going up in the CityPlace development in Woodbury.
He decided to make the move — though Park Dental already had two locations in Woodbury.
The new clinic opened in in June. “Woodbury has a good base of patients, and it’s only going to get better,” said Hendrickson.
What’s ahead? More medical construction. Approved projects to be built this year or next include the 748 Bielenberg Medical Office building, CityPlace Medical III, CityPlace Healthcare Specialty Center and Heartland Dental.
West St. Paul: Apartments and retail space could replace Doddway Shopping Center
West St. Paul’s Doddway Shopping Center could get a massive overhaul in the coming years.
Paster Properties, the owner of the retail complex at Dodd Road and Smith Avenue, has put together proposals that would replace it with a mixture of retail and apartments. There would be two apartment buildings with a total of 147 units.
The plans includes a future location for the grocery store Oxendale’s Market, a key tenant at Doddway.
The proposal is very early in development with no price tag or timeline set, West St. Paul officials said.
Turning Doddway into a mixed use space could help renew the small retail section of West St. Paul, said Morgan Kavanaugh, the city’s planning commissioner.
“It’s an older strip center, there’s been a lot of vacancies in it. I think there’s a lot of interest and desire to see something revitalized over there,” said Kavanaugh. City officials note the 2020 opening of the nearby FoodSmith Bistro-Pub as an example of the interest to revive the area.
There are no plans to get rid of the small Albert Park at the intersection, although Paster Properties may incorporate it into a plaza that’s connected to the apartments. There will also be a permanent memorial put in for Scott Patrick, a police officer killed in 2014 while on duty nearby, according to initial plans.
Before the project is finalized, West St. Paul and Paster officials will communicate with community members and people living around Doddway and seek opinions about what they’d like to see in the area.
“Anytime you can transform a high visibility corner from a rundown strip center to a brand new mixed use property, I think that’s a great thing for the city long term,” Kavanaugh said.
The project would be the latest development in the Dakota County city, which has nearly $200 million in projects ongoing near it’s main thoroughfare of Robert Street.
Google doodle honors Denver native Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales, who founded the Crusade for Justice
Friday’s Google slide show doodle honors Chicano educator, boxer, poet and activist Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales.
The slide show is by Brooklyn, N.Y.-based artist Roxie Vizcarra, according to a Servicios de La Raza news release.
“In addition to being a champion in the boxing ring, he was also a champion for racial and socio-economic justice as one of the most influential leaders of the Chicano Civil Rights Movement,” the release said of Gonzales. “On this day (Oct. 1) in 1970, the Escuela Tlatelolco Centro de Estudios, founded by Corky and his family, opened its doors as the first private school in United States history with a focus on Chicano/Mexican-American cultural studies.”
The slides in the doodle journey through the life of Gonzales, a Denver native, and include lines from his 1967 poem “Yo Soy Joaquin” (“I Am Joaquin”), which became a rallying cry for the Chicano cultural movement.
As a boxer, Gonzales was a former Golden Gloves champ who turned pro at 19 and ended his career in the ring with a 65-9-1 record. He was also active in politics, forming the Crusade for Justice in 1965 and later helping to found La Raza Unida.
A Denver library, the Rodolfo “Corky” Gonzales Branch Library, 1498 Irving St., is named in his honor. Gonzales died at age 76 in 2005.
Rudolph “Rudy” Gonzales, son of Corky Gonzales, is the executive director of Servicios de La Raza, Colorado’s largest Latino-serving organization, founded in 1972.
Twins, Byron Buxton about to begin an important offseason
Shortly before Joe Ryan threw the first pitch against the Detroit Tigers on Thursday, Twins president of baseball operations Derek Falvey spent a considerable amount of time answering questions about Byron Buxton.
As if on cue, Buxton started the Twins’ half of the first inning with his fifth career leadoff home run and third of the season, a no-doubter off Detroit rookie left-hander Tarik Skubal that landed in the second deck in left field.
In his second at-bat, Buxton reached easily on a fielder’s choice that would have been a double play for many hitters and came around to score on Josh Donaldson’s three-run home run as the Twins took a 4-1 lead in the third. He finished 3 for 5 with two homers and a double in the Twins’ 10-7 loss.
Buxton has lost a lot of games to injuries over his seven-year major league career, but when he plays there is no doubt he makes a difference. It also hurts when he’s not there, even when he’s not hitting, and he has played 212 of a possible 540 games over the past four seasons.
This season alone, Buxton has missed 94 games because of a hip strain and broken hand. Not ideal for a player entering his final year of arbitration, or for a team trying to sign him to a long-term deal.
“Byron’s had some ups and downs, we know that,” Falvey told reporters. “There have been stretches of incredible performance, there have been stretches where he’s dealt with some injuries. He’d be the first to tell you that.”
For a little more than a month, Buxton was arguably the best player in baseball this season, hitting .370 with nine home runs and 17 RBIs in 24 games. Then he got hurt and missed 39 games. Three days into his return, a pitch broke his left hand, and he missed another 55.
But heading into Thursday’s final home game of the season, Buxton was finding his feet again, hitting .316 with two home runs and four RBIs in his previous 11 games.
Buxton addressed the issue in late July after negotiations were, reportedly, shut down for the season, telling reporters, “The Twins drafted me, so this is where I want to spend my career.” But he already has turned down a long-term deal worth more than $10 million annually.
Now, how do the Twins and Buxton find common ground after a season like this one?
“I would say it’s not any harder going into this offseason,” Falvey said. “You just kind of evaluate what you’ve seen here.”
Buxton, 27, made $5.12 million on a one-year deal this season and has one year of arbitration remaining. If he signs another one-year deal, he’ll become a free agent after the 2022 season unless the teams come to an agreement on a longer deal during the season.
That’s OK, Falvey said.
“I would say that’s just part of every season; we know that some guys are going to enter into free-agent seasons and that’s just the way it goes,” he said. “That’s never been of concern to me. We’ve had other players go along the way like that, too.”
Buxton was the second overall pick in the 2012 draft and was either the Twins No. 1 or No. 2 prospect until he exceeded his rookie limits with 52 games in 2015. Always one of baseball’s best center fielders, he appeared to reach his offensive potential in April and May. Had he not gotten hurt, he might already have a long-term deal.
But he did get hurt, and he has each season since he played 140 games in 2017. Potentially complicating negotiations for all players is the fact that the Collective Bargaining Agreement between baseball and the players union expires Dec. 1.
Asked why talks might be more productive as arbitration deadlines approach in December than they were in the spring, Falvey said, “I don’t know. I think it’s just the later portion of the year and we’re going to have those conversations.
“When you’re in season, sometimes those dialogues are different than they are in the offseason,” he added. “There’s a lot of considerations at that point and you’re further along in the process. We’ve just always had open dialogues, not just with Byron’s agent but a number of agents of players on our team, and I would anticipate we would have the same.”
Saints break Mud Hens stranglehold in Toledo with 2-0 victory
The St. Paul Saints won at Toledo’s Fifth Third Field for the first time in eight tries this season, and it only took them two hits to do it.
The Saints beat the Mud Hens 2-0 on Thursday thanks to Mark Contreras’ two-run homer and a stout performance by three Saints pitchers who allowed just six hits and two walks in Game 7 of the 10-game Triple-A Final Stretch.
The Saints had lost five times at Fifth Third this season in games where they outhit the Mud Hens.
The Saints (5-2) trail Durham (7-0) by two games in the race for the Final Stretch crown, as well as Buffalo (6-1), Nashville (6-1) and Albuquerque (5-1), which played later Thursday.
Saints starting pitcher Derek Law allowed three hits and two walks while striking out three over three innings. He allowed the leadoff batter to reach base in each of his innings but worked out of it each time.
Chandler Shepherd took over for Law and allowed just a one-out double to Riley Greene in the fifth. Shepherd, who got the win to improve to 9-6, struck out five.
Yennier Cano got the save by pitching the final two innings, allowing two hits and striking out three. He gave up a one-out double to Ryan Kreidler in the ninth but struck out the next two batters.
Mud Hens starter Mark Leiter Jr. was perfect through three innings. He allowed a fourth-inning leadoff single by Jose Miranda and didn’t allow another base runner until the seventh.
In the seventh, Miranda led off and was hit by a pitch. With two outs, Contreras hit a curvevall from Leiter over the right-field wall for his 18th home run of the season.
Leiter allowed two runs on two hits and struck out nine over eight innings.
Sharon Stone steps into Monaco’s royal drama by hanging with Prince Albert
Sharon Stone says she’s long been good friends with Prince Albert, the roguish head of Monaco’s Princely House of Grimaldi.
Perhaps that’s one reason the Hollywood star accompanied Albert to not one, but two, gala events in the past week — making herself the target of questions about the health of Albert’s marriage to his long-absent wife, Princess Charlene.
Stone, 63, dressed up in designer gowns to accompany Albert, also 63, to the Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health on Sept. 23 and to the premiere for the new James Bond film, “No Time to Die,” on Monday night.
Sharon Stone sparkled in a silver dress while attending the #NoTimeToDie premiere in Monaco with Prince Albert https://t.co/ITKOu5erhz pic.twitter.com/gLcOfYTSKD
— HollywoodLife (@HollywoodLife) September 30, 2021
At the charity screening of the Bond film, Albert and the “Basic Instinct” star greeted each other with a friendly kiss on the cheek and chatted as they posed for photos outside the Monte Carlo Casino.
Albert apparently needed a date because his so-called “runaway” princess consort hasn’t been around. Charlene, a former Olympic swimmer who famously cried during her 2011 wedding, has been living in her native South Africa for at least the past seven months.
That means the former Charlene Wittstock has been away from her husband and their 6-year-old twins, Gabriella and Jacques, during that entire time. Charlene was last seen in the city-state of Monaco last January, when she joined Albert for the somber Sainte Devote Ceremony in Monte Carlo, the Daily Mail reported.
The official story is that Charlene caught an infection while on a trip to South Africa in May to raise awareness about rhinoceros poaching. It was said that the infection caused her serious problems “equalizing her ears.” She had to have surgery, but further complications supposedly kept her in South Africa, forcing her to miss the 2021 Monaco Grand Prix, the annual Rose Ball and official celebrations of her 10th wedding anniversary in July.
Charlene and Albert reunited last month for the first time in months after he and their children flew to South Africa, but media observers and body language experts called the photographs of the pair embracing “awkward,” the Daily Mail said.
The French magazine Madame Figaro said the images “failed to convince the Monegasques,” the Daily Mail reported. Madame Figaro, also reporting that Charlene is looking for a house in Johannesburg, is among the many European publications that have speculated the royal couple is headed for divorce.
French historian and journalist Phillipe Delorme said that “lots of people got the impression it was an arranged marriage,” according to the Daily Mail. Delorme added: “Albert chose a wife who resembled his mother, and Charlene clearly felt very ill at ease in this Grace Kelly role they wanted her to play.”
Indeed, it can’t have been easy for Charlene being married to Albert, aside from the fact that his mother was the internationally beloved American film star Grace Kelly.
Albert had seemed happy with his bachelor life-style, enjoying high-profile affairs and becoming the father of at least two other children he was forced to acknowledge after being sued for paternity. One affair came to light while Albert was dating Charlene, whom he met in 2000 when he was 42.
Albert and Charlene finally married in 2011, but his bride reportedly tried to bolt three times before the ceremony.
Charlene now is the subject of frustration among her husband’s subjects, according to the Daily Mail. They criticize her mood swings and appearance, added Paris Match, while Madame Figaro asked: “How long can she remain away from her children, her duties?”
When it comes to the expectations that Charlene will sometimes appear at Albert’s side, it’s not not likely that he will face a shortage of substitutes.
In the past week, Stone has fulfilled those duties, but to be fair, the star also was being honored at the Monte Carlo Gala for Planetary Health, which is run by his Prince Albert II of Monaco Foundation, Hello Monaco.com reported.
The foundation celebrated her as its Guest of Honor at is fifth annual gala, with the prince himself presenting Stone with a Lifetime Achievement Award for her work in the “empowerment of women, and her relentless humanitarian efforts throughout the world.”
Upon accepting the award, Stone emphasized that they are good friends — and presumably nothing more.
“It is a joy and an honor to share this evening with my long-time dear friend and compatriot His Serene Highness Prince Albert of Monaco,” Stone said. “We have known each other our entire adult lives and once again our friendship deepens as we share this common goal. It is with great humility that I accept this honor to serve at His command.”
Emotions stir in St. Louis over new use of a historic name
ST. LOUIS – There will soon be a new Homer G. Phillips Hospital. The naming of the facility has had almost no community input, according to opponents.
It is a small hospital but a big deal for north St. Louis. Construction is finished. Everyone seems excited about the facility. But not everyone is excited about the use of that name – Homer G. Phillips.
“It’s not right. It’s just not right,” said Julia Allen, who worked as an x-ray technician at the original hospital. “(Using the name) is stealing my history. It’s stealing the Black history of St. Louis. People need to stop selling our history out without input from the community.”
“It’s just slapping some letters on a building and saying, ‘Hey, I can do this.’ It’s never ok when you have not had proper community input and you have not gone about it the right way,” said State Rep. Kimberly-Ann Collins, a St. Louis Democrat.
She’s calling on a name change for the new hospital. The original 600-bed Homer G. Phillips is in her district. It has been converted to residences for seniors. It was named for the African-American lawyer who got it built to serve African-American patients and train African-American doctors and nurses when racial segregation was a way of life in America. For a time, it was considered one of the nation’s best hospitals. It closed in 1979 after 42 years.
The new hospital will open in the spring with just three beds plus an emergency room. It’s part of the north St. Louis renovation, spearheaded by white developer Paul McKee. It’s adjacent to the new $1.7 billion National Geospatial (NGA) headquarters.
Darryl Pigge, an attorney for McKee, points out that site preparation has already begun for a 100-bed expansion of the new hospital plus a medical school.
Piggee said he was a life-long born St. Louisan and using the name was his idea to honor the man and the community.
“There is almost no other name that you could take if you really have a vision and you feel it in your heart and in your soul what it means to have a first-class medical facility in north St. Louis, then I feel everybody would be proud to have Homer G. Phillips as the name,” Piggee said.
St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones tweeted Thursday that she also thought using the name was wrong.
There is also support for it among St. Louis aldermen. As of now, there’s no plan to change it.
400 hunters chosen to participate in Missouri’s first black bear hunting program, season starts October 18
ST. LOUIS – There’s been an increase in black bear sightings in the St. Louis metro area as their population in Missouri continues to climb.
The Missouri Department of Conservation is beginning a brand-new black bear hunting program and offered a virtual program on black bear hunting basics Thursday night.
Black bears are becoming more common and widespread across the southern half of Missouri and that’s why the Missouri Department of Conservation determined the state’s bear population can sustain a limited and highly regulated harvest.
“So our bear population has been growing steadily over many, many decades. We have good survival and high reproduction so right now it’s estimated at about 800 bears in the state and growing at about 9% annually so with that growth rate we’d expect it to double in about a decade,” said Laura Conlee, furbearer and black bear biologist.
The season will be short. At maximum just 10 days long beginning Oct. 18. Hunters had to apply and 400 bear tags were drawn randomly.
“So we initiated this first hunting season in the state of Missouri to provide opportunity. The bear population reached levels where it can sustain that kind of harvest. And so we offered this very limited and highly regulated opportunity,” Conlee said.
Three bear management zones were formed with harvest quotas of 20, 15, and five bears.
Prior to hunting, each day hunters will call a hotline to see if the quota has been met. If so, the season is closed for that zone.
“So we set a harvest quota for each of our bear management zones and when we set those quotas we looked at hunter effort and opportunity and we also looked at population levels and things like that. so these conservative harvest quotas basically allow for hunter opportunity while maintaining population growth,” Conlee said.
Each hunter is only allowed a harvest of one bear and the rules are stricter.
“So bears, we took a conservative approach looking at the regulations associated with it. Hunters are not allowed to use bait or dogs for bear hunting. They are only allowed to shoot lone bears,” Conlee said.
“A female who has yearlings with her would not be eligible for harvest and some of our bears may have entered a den during the time of our hunting season so hunters are also not allowed to harvest a bear that has taken refuge in a den.”
All these regulations allow Missourians to participate in the sustainable harvest of a valuable natural resource but also allows the bear population to continue to grow.
“We do have a 10-year black bear management plan. So within that black bear management plan, we will be looking at establishing population benchmarks and hunting will serve as a primary management tool to achieve those benchmarks,” Conlee said.
“But with this first season, it was really about providing opportunity because the population had reached levels where it could sustain that.”
Webster Groves volleyball team plays in honor of teammate who drowned
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. – The Webster Groves High School volleyball team dedicated their season to Kara Wrice. The 16-year-old was a Statesman junior when she drowned this summer at Castlewood State Park.
The team paused to honor her memory during Thursday’s matches and shared their respect for her with her family.
“She was just the brightest person you would ever meet,” said Katie Wiedemann, Webster volleyball player. “She would always just light up any room.”
Players are determined to follow the example they say Wrice set for them. They say the tragedy has brought her friends and teammates closer together.
“She truly had the best energy on the court of anyone else. She was always trying to lift people up, trying to be positive,” said Maren DeMargel, Webster volleyball player. “I think we all need to emulate that.”
Wrice also was an aspiring model and hoped to someday work in New York.
“We just want to do our best for her and honor her memory,” Webster volleyball player Holly Travers said. “For her family members who have lost her, it’s so difficult and I think tonight is really important for us to kind of bounce back.”
T-shirts honoring Wrice’s memory are available for sale with proceeds going to PreventEd in her name. Wrice’s family also has created a fund in her memory to provide scholarship opportunities for aspiring models and volleyball players.
Her family was presented with flowers, a shadowbox filled with memories, and hugs between Thursday’s matches. Wrice’s father was overwhelmed by the amount of support on display.
“The bonds that she formed with her teammates and other friends through volleyball was very important to her,” said Karl Wrice, Kara’s father. “Kara was my best friend.”
“I’m just so glad we’re doing this for her, not just for her, but for us and her family as well and everybody that she impacted,” said Rachel Sebastian-Asbed, Webster senior.
The community Wrice touched will continue its efforts to honor her.
Webster senior Avery Terri said, “We hope that this game will kind of last on forever, and we can continue playing the Kara game and play for her every single night.”
Safety concerns in CWE after police link second carjacking to murder suspect
ST. LOUIS – A man who was charged with murder in a carjacking in the Central West End Tuesday is now charged in connection to a second carjacking from the same day.
Carmain Milton, 47, was charged with one count of second-degree murder and one count of first-degree robbery for the carjacking that happened around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday in the 300 block of North Boyle.
Police say Chen-Hsyong Yang was robbed of his Honda Element at gunpoint then struck by his own car as the suspect was leaving the scene. The man was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Thursday, Milton was charged with two counts of robbery for another carjacking that same day on Sarah Street around 1:25 p.m.
Police said Milton pointed a gun at a man and woman who were walking to a car and robbed them. The suspect then drove off with the woman’s 2016 Audi A6.
The new connection makes police question whether or not he is connected to several other incidents in the area.
“It’s crazy that you can’t even come outside and have fun,” Central West End resident Alisa Johnson said.
“And it’s shocking in this area. I understand in other areas, but in this area, I should feel more safe. That’s why I moved over to this area, but now I want to go back to the county.”
Central West End resident Tyler Ragsdale said there should be “stronger” security in the area “because I know there are a lot of good, hardworking people in this area that feel safe but apparently they’re not.”
Jim Whyte, executive director of the Central West End Neighborhood Security Initiative said there have been at least three carjacking in the neighborhood this month.
“There has to be accountability,” he said.
Whyte noted that there are 300 cameras in the Central West End and hopes that information will bring peace of mind to visitors.
“I just hope that they can set that aside, and come down here, and enjoy all the wonderful amenities that we have here in the Central West End, he said. “But just like anywhere, be smart about it and be aware of your surroundings.”
