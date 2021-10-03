News
Colorado AD apologizes after football coach Karl Dorrell shoves TV camera
BOULDER, Colo. — University of Colorado athletic director Rick George apologized on behalf of Buffaloes football coach Karl Dorrell, who shoved a photojournalist’s camera while trotting off Folsom Field following a blowout loss to Southern California on Saturday.
“Coach Dorrell sends his apologizes to the local journalist who he intercepted after today’s game,” George tweeted about three hours after the Trojans sent the Buffs to their fourth consecutive loss with a 37-14 rout. “We treat journalists with respect and apologize for falling short of that today.”
Tim Wieland, vice president and general manager of CBS affiliate KCNC-TV in Denver, tweeted, “I just spoke with Rick. I appreciate his genuine concern for our photojournalist and his sincere apology, along with the apology from Coach Dorrell.”
George’s tweeted apology, however, was heavily criticized on social media because the apology didn’t come directly from his head coach. Others derided George for characterizing Dorrell’s actions as an interception.
Dorrell wasn’t asked about the incident nor did he mention it in his postgame news conference. A short video clip was posted on social media a few hours after the game ended.
Dorrell is 5-6 in his two seasons in Boulder. He was hired on Feb. 23, 2020, following Mel Tucker’s abrupt departure to Michigan State. COVID-19 shut down all college sports about three weeks later and it would be 288 days before Dorrell got to run his first practice.
The Buffs went 4-2 in his first season when half a dozen games were canceled because of the pandemic. The Buffs lost to Texas in the Alamo Bowl.
They opened this season with a win over lower-division Northern Colorado but have since lost to Texas A&M, Minnesota and USC at home and Arizona State on the road.
They are off next weekend before hosting Arizona on Oct. 16.
Sweet 16: Chelmsford flexes in 4-0 start
The lumps that Chelmsford took in Fall 2 are paying dividends.
Friday’s come-from-behind 29-23 win over Lowell gave the Lions a 4-0 start for the first time in 11 years. Head coach George Peterson isn’t surprised at the quick getaway, feeling his team was bound to improve due to experience.
“We knew coming into the season that we had a bunch of young kids who got a ton of opportunities to get into games in the spring season,” Peterson said. “We were playing 7-8 sophomores back then, so we’re still a young team with one senior on offense and three seniors on defense.
“That experience and the hard work they put in over the summer is paying dividends. They worked extremely hard which is why I felt good about our team at the start of the season.”
Peterson is a big believer in developing a culture, one which consists largely of hard work, time, effort and the players’ willingness to buy into what the coaches are selling. It worked well in Lexington where Peterson turned the Minutemen into one of the top teams in the Middlesex Liberty in his eight years at the helm before arriving in Chelmsford in 2019.
“It does take time to change a culture and making sure the kids are buying in,” Peterson said. “What we wanted to do here in Chelmsford was develop a frame of mind in that they believe they can have success. I think we’re seeing that they are developing the confidence in themselves and what we are teaching.
“They’ve been in a hole in two of the games and climbed out of it. They’re going to fight tooth and nail and kudos to them.”
Winning football games is something Chelmsford has been more than accustomed to the past dating back to the Tom Caito and Bruce Rich days. Many of the current players may not have been around then, but there are plenty of reminders around the school.
“We talk about it all the time,” Peterson said. “We go in the gym and you see all the football championship banners. We talk about how it would be nice for these kids to be succesful, get a banner of their own so that when they come back 10-15 years from now, they will know that they were part of their own legacy.”
Sweet 16
1. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (4-0): Point-a-minute offense serving the Knights well so far.
2. EVERETT (3-0): Crimson Tide’s run through the Greater Boston League continues.
3. ST. JOHN’S PREP (4-0): Eagles’ offense certainly in a groove these days.
4. XAVERIAN (3-1): Hawks clearly were not in the mood to be a part of Lawrence’s storybook start.
5. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (3-1): Not surprised by the victory as much as the 56-point margin.
6. LINCOLN-SUDBURY (3-0): Congrats to quarterback Riley O’Connell on his record-setting night.
7. READING (4-0): Rockets soar in their Middlesex Liberty opener.
8. MARBLEHEAD (4-0): NEC coaches will be thrilled when Josh Robertson picks up his slack.
9. FRANKLIN (4-0): Head coach Eain Bain said his team was capable of beating anyone when they’re playing their game. That was true Friday night.
10. BARNSTABLE (3-1): What a night for Eugene Jordan.
11. MARSHFIELD (3-1): Rams go down to the Ocean State to pick up a solid nonleague win over LaSalle.
12. MILFORD (4-0): Scarlet Hawks head into the meat of their Hockomock League schedule with a date against Mansfield.
13. MANSFIELD (3-1): For the first time in 20 football weeks, the Hornets return to practice after a loss.
14. NATICK (3-1): Freshman quarterback Damon Taylor continues to blossom under Mark Mortarelli.
15. DUXBURY (2-1): Dragons get a chance to knock off undefeated Plymouth North this weekend.
16. SCITUATE (3-1): Dominan offensive performance coupled with a dominant defensive performance equals a dominant result.
Joel Burke steps down as head boys basketball coach at Arlington Catholic
Arlington Catholic boys basketball coach Joel Burke took one look at the upcoming calendar and saw a major conflict.
His daughter Bianca was scheduled to begin her freshman season as a member of the Regis College softball team with a series of games in Clermont, Florida. At the same time, the MIAA boys basketball tournament I scheduled to start at the same time.
At the end of the day, it was family first for Burke.
Burke announced his retirement after 16 years at the school. He will remain as an assistant softball coach Paul Ricciardi, a role he’s held for the past six seasons.
“It was tough because I’m going to have the best team I’ve had at Arlington Catholic. We have our top seven guys backs and two kids who left to to MC are coming back,” said Burke, whose been involved in coaching for the past 34 years and won a state title at Matignon. “But was I going to be that dad who put that first? I retired from teaching and I wanted to see my daughter play in college.”
In a statement from the school: “We are so grateful to Coach Burke for his years of service to the AC community. His teams were always prepared and demonstrated the class,dignity and competitive spirit that made AC proud. We wish him all the best in his retirement.”
Wild defenseman Dimitry Kulikov likely to start. Who will play alongside him on third pairing?
The blue line has long been a strength for the Wild, and while that is expected to be the case again this season, the starting lineup hasn’t been finalized just yet.
Though the the first defensive pairing will be manned by Alex Goligoski and Jared Spurgeon, and the second pairing by Jonas Brodin and Matt Dumba, the third pairing is still to be determined in the days leading up to Oct. 15 season opener.
The players vying for those spots on the third pairing include veterans Dimitry Kulikov, Jordie Benn and Jon Merrill, along with prospect Calen Addison forcing his way into the conversation. Asked about the internal competition last week, coach Dean Evason admitted that Kulikov likely has “the inside track” based on his experience.
But who’s going to play alongside Kulikov?
“It’s just a matter of seeing who fits and who’s going to win that job,” Evason said. “We talked right from the first day of camp that we want them to compete against each other in order to compete with each other for a common goal. They’re doing that.”
Looking at Kulikov specifically, his style of play is perfect for a spot on the third pairing. Not only does his 6-foot-1, 205-pound frame making him hard to play against, his mentality makes him a nightmare for opposing teams.
“I like to hit,” he said with a smile. “Just the physical element when needed. It’s not just running and trying to hit guys all the time. It’s when it’s necessary.”
Asked how his style meshes with Benn and Merrill on the ice, Kulikov said he’s comfortable playing with either player. He added that he expects the chemistry to grow as this season progresses.
“Sometimes it just clicks and you don’t need to talk about anything and you watch them during practice or other games and you know what their tendencies are,” Kulikov said. “Sometimes you just need to talk it over and tell your partner what you like to do and then ask him what he likes to do in certain situations.”
Merrill said he’s enjoying the internal competition for playing time. As is Benn.
“I’ve been in that role for awhile now where I’m coming in and out of the lineup and fighting for jobs,” Merrill said. “I think when you put your individual goals aside, and look at team success and whatever is best for the team, you can come to work every day and put your best foot forward. That’s the mentality the three of us have. And everyone on the team, we’re willing to do whatever it takes to have team success.”
That’s exactly what Evason likes to hear. He’s not so much worried about the starting lineup right now.
“It always seems to sort itself out,” the coach said. “It’s a long year, as we all know. You need lots of players. And not only talking those three.”
Theater review: Touring ‘Frozen’ production makes a bright return to the Twin Cities
Although audiences are stumbling through the new reality of theatergoing (vaccination checks, masks and the like), the touring production of “Frozen” that hit Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre this weekend did so in full stride.
After being pulled from the road some 18 months ago because of COVID-19 restrictions, the tour re-launched last month in Buffalo, with the Twin Cities serving as the second stop — and a homecoming for Caroline Innerbichler, the erstwhile local toplining the tour in the role of Anna.
In the pantheon of Disney movies adapted for the stage, “Frozen” lacks the dazzlingly imaginative spectacle of its predecessors. Olaf the snowman (a winsome F. Michael Haynie), for instance, is anthropomorphized using the same technique that gave life to Timon the meerkat in “The Lion King.” Sven the reindeer (Collin Baja, alternating in the wordless role with Evan Strand) wouldn’t look out of place in the menagerie from that show.
As for the trolls — the mystical, magical, rock-like race that aided the royal house of Arendelle in the movie? They’re reimagined for the stage as sort of non-specific, wild-haired, scantily clad indigenous people, which seems both vaguely culturally extractive and a wasted creative opportunity.
That said, there’s a deft-enough blend of the familiar-from-the-movie and the new in “Frozen.”
Oaken, who had a cameo in the first movie as a goofy trading post operator, gets to open the second act with “Hygge.” It’s the best of the songs added for the stageplay: a polka party-cum-fan dance, complete with Scandahoovians emerging from a clown-car of a sauna, joyfully flagellating themselves with birch boughs. Michael Milkanin, a mincing maestro, does not squander the opportunity to steal a scene. But, I hear you ask, how are the princesses?
Audiences who might have seen Innerbichler in leading roles in the Ordway’s “Mamma Mia” or Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ “The Little Mermaid” understand she has one of those ineffable senses of stage presence that effortlessly draws the eye. Her Anna is classic Disney princess by way of “Oklahoma’s” Ado Annie — gawky, a little rough around the edges and ready for all sorts of adventure.
Innerbichler’s at her best when she gets to multiply her energy playing off talented partners. Her duet with Hans (Austin Colby, appropriately heroic until…you know … he’s not) in “Love is An Open Door” is giddy and charming, filled with air and spirit.
I’d argue that the role of Elsa — the magical princess who becomes a snow queen — is written with less range and less dimension. That’s not to dis Caroline Bowman. Hers is a strong, grounded performance and her pulse-pounding take on the ubiquitous “Let It Go” (one of the few genuinely gee-whiz technical moments of the show) is everything a fan of the song could want.
Despite being off the road for a long while, the company shows no signs of rust. Saturday evening’s press-night performance was the second of a two-show day, and the cast and orchestra looked and sounded like they could do a third midnight show with energy to spare. They looked glad to be back on the road. And it’s good to have them back.
- What: The touring production of “Frozen”
- When: Through Oct. 20
- Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
- Tickets: $40 – $150+
- Information: 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org
- Health check: ID, vaccination (age 12+) and mask required. Pre-check available two
hours before performance
- Capsule: Touring theater makes a bright return to the Twin Cities.
Gophers enter bye week on a good vibe but knowing fixes need to be made
Between the loss to Bowling Green and the win over Purdue on Saturday Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck described a fork in the road for the upcoming bye week.
“We have two plans,” he said on his KFAN radio show Tuesday. “We’ll figure it out when we get there.”
Given the tenor coming from Minnesota’s 14-10 upset loss to Bowling Green on Sept. 27, it was hard not to wonder how ominous that route could have been for the program — particularly on offense — if it didn’t produce in Saturday’s 20-13 victory over Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Gophers’ offense hit on some deep passing routes and churned out first downs on the ground to beat the Boilermakers and improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. It gives a good vibe going to the off week, with a home game against Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) up next on Oct. 16.
Fleck was asked about the “two plans” after the Purdue victory but didn’t share details on either path. If there were drastic changes pondered, they will, for now, remain out of sight.
“Now we got to change our best,” Fleck said. “What was good enough (Saturday) won’t be good enough anymore. That is the whole thing, going into the bye week, now we got to get healthy, got to work on our fundamentals. We have five games of data. We got a ton of self-scout to do. We got to get better, go recruiting. We have all those things we have to go attack right now.”
If the Gophers’ passing game remained grounded like it was against Bowling Green, Fleck would have had to dive deep on the two main things to come out his worst loss as head coach: offensive play-calling under coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and quarterback play with Tanner Morgan.
But Sanford dialed up more deep passes for Morgan, who was credited with three “big-time throws” against the Boilermakaers, which were 15 percent of his attempts, according to Pro Football Focus. Both were highs this season.
Morgan’s passing grade Saturday was 79.1 out of 100, his second-highest mark of the year behind his performance against Miami of Ohio (79.1). It was more than double what he did against Bowling Green (31.3).
Fleck told the Pioneer Press on Tuesday that Morgan deserved the opportunity to respond after his poor showing against Bowling Green.
Sanford said on Wednesday that his goal was to put Morgan in the best positions to be successful. Morgan has a 76.3 percent PFF grade on play-action passes, compared to 53.5 on non-play-action throws.
Morgan’s two completions to Mike Brown-Stephens for 105 yards were both off play-action. His 32-yard touchdown to Chris Autman-Bell was a dropback.
While the Gophers’ offense has shown life, the U defense continues to limit big plays and keep opponents out of the end zone. Over their past three games, the U has allowed only 27 points (9.0 per contest).
The U offense will have a stiffer test against a Cornhuskers defense in two weeks. Nebraska has allowed 15.5 points per game across six games, which ranks 13th in the nation, and the Cornhuskers demolished Northwestern 56-7 on Saturday in their most impressive outing of the season.
But the Gophers have a win and are the only team in the West undefeated in intra-division games. Division leader Iowa is 2-0, with both wins over East teams.
“We talk about responding all the time and if you (lose and) don’t have a (game) next week, you got to wait two weeks to respond, that’s really hard,” Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens said.
The bye week gives Autman-Bell and leading tackler Mariano Sori-Marin time to heal their ankle injuries, and Dylan Wright some more time to rally after losing a second Texas friend in a shooting death.
It also just makes for a better vibe around the Larson Football Performance Center.
“It’s definitely good feelings,” Brown-Stephens said. “A win is always what you want, but even after a win or a loss, it doesn’t matter, there are always things that can be cleaned up and fixed, and I’m sure we will take care of this things.”
Small fixes and potentially seismic changes are very different things.
High school football stars of week 4
DIVISION 1
*Jared Arone completed 10-of-14 passes for 210 yards and four scores as Franklin snapped Mansfield’s state-best 19-game winning streak with a 28-10 win.
*Ayden Pereira completed 10-of-14 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 95 yards and two more scores in the first half as Central Catholic defeated Andover, 56-0.
*Brian Vaughan threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns as Lynn Classical defeated Medford, 32-0.
*Mario Franciosa-Johnson ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while registering five tackles as Braintree defeated Holliston, 34-21.
*Bobby Rodolakis rushed for 157 yards and four scores as St. John’s (Shrewsbury) beat Malden Catholic, 38-7.
*Ahmad Hanberry rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries as Lexington defeated Winchester, 28-13.
*JP Muniz ran for 147 yards and four touchdowns as Methuen defeated Haverhill, 41-12.
DIVISION 2
*Eugene Jordan broke a 20-year-old school record as he rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns to give Barnstable a 42-28 win over Durfee.
*Dylan Pierce was nearly perfect as he completed 9-of-11 passes for 225 yards and four scores as Hingham defeated Whitman-Hanson 35-0. Jonathan St. Ange was the prime beneficiary as he caught five of those passes for 157 yards and a pair of scores.
*Cam Burns rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carriess as Bishop Feehan defeated Archbishop Williams, 35-7.
*Riley O’Connell completed 14-of-16 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns to become the school’s all-time leader in TD passes as Lincoln-Sudbury defeated Fitchburg, 44-9.
*Vincent Ferrara threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns as Wellesley took care of Newton North, 41-0.
*Anthony Rudiman rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns as Westford Academy defeated Waltham, 50-19.
*Ryan Gately ran for 219 yards on 32 carries as King Philip handed Taunton its first loss, 30-21.
*Jake Adelmann blocked a punt as well as an extra point in Natick’s 35-27 win over Brockton. He also amassed 150 all-purpose yards and a touchdown for the Redhawks.
*Dylan Jennings ran for over 100 yards and three touchdowns as Concord-Carlisle defeated Newton South, 21-14.
DIVISION 3
*Casious Johnson put on a show, running for 339 yards and six touchdowns on 40 carries, as Plymouth South handed Hanover its first loss, 42-35.
*Tyler DeMattio and Tyler Bannon teamed up to rush for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries as North Attleboro defeated Sharon 42-8 for the school’s 600th all-time win.
*Brothers Mat and Sam Nadworny combined to rush for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries as Masconomet rallied to defeat Beverly, 26-25.
*Jack Finnegan‘s 19-yard field goal on the final play gave Milton a 10-7 win over Walpole.
*Will Kelly threw for 142 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 119 yards and a second score as Dartmouth defeated Apponequet, 16-13.
DIVISION 4/5
*Danny Fleming rushed for 89 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in the third overtime, as Tewksbury outlasted North Andover, 37-29. Fleming also threw a touchdown pass and recovered a fumble.
*Andrew Meleski returns to this page as he ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns as Ashland handled Bellingham, 42-14.
*Andrew Bossey rushed for 195 yards and two scores as Scituate blanked Pembroke, 34-0.
*Dylan Gordon ran for three scores and caught a TD pass, while Tom Marcucella threw for three scores as Foxboro handled Hopkinton, 47-12.
*Cam O’Brien threw four touchdown passes as Swampscott defeated Saugus 41-6 to remain unbeaten.
*Shayne Sutton rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns in Wayland’s 38-0 win over Cambridge.
*Cadence Chase ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns as Fairhaven defeated Sharon, 42-14.
DIVISION 6/7
*Derek Coulanges rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns as St. Mary’s earned a 21-19 overtime win over Bishop Fenwick.
*Brendan Bertolami ran for 119 yards and four touchdowns as Arlington Catholic defeated Bishop Stang, 39-36.
*Keesean Kerr rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns to give Boston English/New Mission a 36-12 win over Tech Boston.
*Luke Frauton completed 12-of-13 passes for 125 yards and three scores in Medway’s 42-7 win over Westwood.
*Eric Mann ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns as Blue Hills took care of Diman, 38-7.
*The combination of Eddie Reilly and Drew Donovan struck for three long scores as Abington defeated Dennis-Yarmouth, 35-13.
*Daveon Scott rushed for 155 yards and two scores as Holbrook/Avon earned its third win of the year, 44-6, over Atlantis Charter/Bishop Connolly.
DIVISION 8
*Brennan Twombly completed 9-of-11 passes for 136 and three touchdown, while adding 66 rushing yards as Manchester-Essex remained unbeaten with a 42-14 win over Cathedral/Matignon.
*Nick Almeida rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns as Millis rolled to a 49-0 win over Case.
*Nick Sawyer rushed for three scores and also returned a kick 60 yards for a fourth score as Lowell Catholic defeated Essex Tech, 29-20.
*Timel Leviner ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while adding a 44-yard fumble return for a fourth score in Brighton’s 54-0 win over Minuteman.
*Tyler David ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns as Lynn Tech outscored Georgetown, 40-26.
*In Georgetown’s loss to Lynn Tech, Jack Lucido caught 14 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 110 return yards.
*Juan Setalsingh rushed for 80 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 9-of-11 passes for 145 yards and a fifth score as KIPP defeated Whittier, 49-40.
*Mike Spadaro completed 11-of-22 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns as St. John Paul defeated Monomoy, 22-6.
ISL/PREP
*Louis-David Pouliot completed 11-of-20 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns as St. George’s defeated Thayer Academy, 34-6.
*Bo MacCormack ran for 175 yards and a pair of scores as BB&N defeated Governor’s Academy, 43-26.
*Luke Thorbahn rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries as Milton Academy defeated St. Sebastian’s, 19-13.
*Matt Morris rushed for four touchdowns as Rivers defeated Tabor Academy, 47-34.
Business People: Bancroft Foundation names new executive director
OF NOTE – NONPROFITS
The Ann Bancroft Foundation, a St. Paul-based organization focused on educational and advancement opportunities for girls through mentorships and grants, announced Ethelind Kaba as its new executive director. Ethelind also serves as secretary of the board of The Jeremiah Program, and is active in other local organizations. She also founded The Stargirl Initiative, for which she was named a changemaker by MN Women’s Press.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Media Bridge Advertising, Minneapolis, announced that Shannon Knoepke has joined the agency as senior vice president of marketing. Knoepke has previous experience with Audacy, Townsquare Media, Cumulus Broadcasting and Clear Channel.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Business accounting firm Baker Tilly announced that three employees of its Minneapolis office have been named to leadership roles in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Jeffrey Gendreau, peer review board planning task force; Rachel Polson, elected members council, and Mallory Thomas, CITP Champion Program. … Associated Bank announced the opening of a branch at 1265 Town Centre Drive in Eagan, replacing Associated’s branch at 1270 Yankee Doodle Road. Associated Bank, based in Green Bay, Wis., is Minnesota’s 11th largest bank by deposit market share. … Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based diversified financial services organization, announced that Jill Louis has been appointed to the board of directors; Louis is managing partner at an international law firm in Dallas, Texas.
FOOD
Erbert & Gerbert’s, a Wisconsin-based sandwich chain with locations in the Twin Cities, announced Tyler Schwecke as director of operations. Schwecke previously worked for rival chain Jimmy Johns.
HEALTH CARE
Visante Inc., a St. Paul-based health care business consultant, announced that Adrianne (Maxie) Friemel has joined the firm as senior director, Pharmacy Revenue Cycle Services. … Health Dimensions Group, a Minnetonka-based consultant and management firm focused on senior living care and facilities, announced that Heather Haberhern has been named vice president of clinical reimbursement.
LAW
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Loan T. Huynh has been awarded the 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Award by Minnesota Lawyer magazine.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Miromatrix Medical, an Eden Prairie-based developer of technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs, announced the hiring of Dr. John Barry as vice president of research and development.
POLITICS
Home To Stay MPLS, a coalition promoting a rent-stabilization initiative in Minneapolis, announced that Claire Bergren has joined as campaign manager; she previously served as campaign manager for Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s Fifth District in the U.S. Congress
ORGANIZATIONS
St. Paul’s Toastmasters King Boreas Club announced it is marking its 80th anniversary. Toastmasters is a national organization of local chapters promoting leadership through public speaking.
RETAIL/PHILANTHROPY
Burlington Stores announced the opening of a location at 2124 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, its 10th in Minnesota, and that it will be donating $50,000 — $25,000 to the teachers at South High School in Minneapolis through its partnership with Minneapolis-based AdoptAClassroom.org; and $25,000 to Lake Street Council, a nonprofit serving the needs of area businesses.
SERVICES
APi Group Corp., a New Brighton-based parent company whose partners provide safety and equipment services to the construction and energy industries, announced that Tom Lydon has stepped down as chief financial officer and will be retiring at the end of the year; Kevin S. Krumm joins APi as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Krumm previously was corporate treasurer and senior vice president of finance shared services at Ecolab Inc., St. Paul. … Regis Corp., a Minneapolis-based operator and franchiser of retail hair salon chains, announced the appointment of Lockie Andrews to its board of directors; Andrews is the head of eCommerce and digital operations at Party City.
TECHNOLOGY
Digi-Key Electronics, a Thief River Falls-based provider of electronic components to business, announced that it has been named to the third-annual list of America’s Best Employers By State 2021 by Forbes.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Popular wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires
ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — The last remaining closure order related to wildfires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has now been lifted, according to Superior National Forest officials.
A hot and abnormally dry summer caused extreme fire danger and prompted a complete closure of the popular wilderness in northern Minnesota for a couple of weeks after wildfires broke out. The last remaining closure related to the John Ek and Whelp fires has now been lifted.
Cooler conditions and recent rainfall have helped keep the fires in check.
“We have not seen any smoke from the fire for a couple of weeks now, and we feel comfortable lifting this closure as this fire is unlikely to spread much, if at all,” Patty Johnson, the forest’s East Zone fire management officer.
The BWCA received 3 to 6 inches of rain in September, which is about normal for the month. But, officials say that over the longer term the region remains in drought conditions, Minnesota Public Radio News reports.
Fire crews have now removed all pumps, hoses and other equipment that had been staged for the John Ek fire.
Meanwhile, to the south and outside the wilderness boundary, the Forest Service has scaled back the closure area around the Greenwood fire, which has reached 80% containment.
My AP top-25 ballot: Alabama and Georgia on top, Cincinnati soars, Arizona State returns
Highlights from the ballot …
— Alabama and Georgia remained on top after dominating victories over ranked opponents (Mississippi and Arkansas, respectively), while Iowa and Penn State flipped positions, with the Hawkeyes now the No. 3 team.
— Cincinnati was the big riser this week, jumping nine spots, to No. 5, after the victory at Notre Dame.
The Bearcats are undefeated with a double-digit road win over what was, and still is, a top-10 team (at least on my ballot). That’s plenty good enough for a top-five spot, ahead of the Oklahoma schools, Oregon and Ohio State.
(Yes, both Oklahoma schools: The Cowboys beat Baylor and are worthy of a top-10 ranking.)
— Speaking of Oregon: The Ducks dropped only three spots, to No. 8, after the overtime loss to Stanford.
Their limited slide was due partly to developments elsewhere: Half the teams on the ballot lost, including four of the top 10.
What’s more, I believe the Ducks should be ranked ahead of Ohio State, at least while they have the same number of losses. And the Buckeyes, who thumped Rutgers, warrant a spot in the top 10.
— Arizona State returned to the ballot, in the No. 19 position, after winning handily at UCLA.
The Sun Devils have one loss, to a ranked opponent (BYU), and can now claim a quality victory.
— We considered Oregon State for a spot at the bottom of the ballot.
But even though they’re 4-1 and atop the Pac-12 North, the Beavers have a loss to unranked Purdue (which just lost to unranked Minnesota) and no wins over ranked opponents.
Beating USC (3-2) and Washington (2-3) means nothing these days when evaluating a team’s merits for the top 25.
In fact, the Beavers aren’t scheduled to face a ranked opponent until the end of the season, when they play ASU and Oregon back-to-back.
If they keeping winning, we’ll reassess. But at the moment, their resume doesn’t quite clear our bar.
— Removed from the ballot this week: Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Fresno State, UCLA and LSU.
— New to the ballot this week: Kentucky, ASU, Clemson, Texas and Wake Forest.
1. Alabama2. Georgia3. Iowa4. Penn State5. Cincinnati6. Oklahoma7. Oklahoma State8. Oregon9. Ohio State10. Notre Dame11. Michigan State12. Auburn13. Michigan14. Brigham Young15. Arkansas16. Kentucky17. Coastal Carolina18. Mississippi19. Arizona State20. Florida21. Clemson22. Baylor23. Texas24. Kansas State25. Wake Forest
Support the Hotline: Receive three months of unlimited access for just 99 cents. Yep, that’s 99 cents for 90 days, with the option to cancel anytime. Details are here, and thanks for your support.
*** Send suggestions, comments and tips (confidentiality guaranteed) to [email protected] or call 408-920-5716
*** Follow me on Twitter: @WilnerHotline
*** Pac-12 Hotline is not endorsed or sponsored by the Pac-12 Conference, and the views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the views of the Conference.
Puerto Ricans fume as outages threaten health, work, school
By DÁNICA COTO
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Not a single hurricane has hit Puerto Rico this year, but hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. territory feel like they’re living in the aftermath of a major storm: Students do homework by the light of dying cellphones, people who depend on insulin or respiratory therapies struggle to find power sources and the elderly are fleeing sweltering homes amid record high temperatures.
Power outages across the island have surged in recent weeks, with some lasting several days. Officials have blamed everything from seaweed to mechanical failures as the government calls the situation a “crass failure” that urgently needs to be fixed.
The daily outages are snarling traffic, frying costly appliances, forcing doctors to cancel appointments, causing restaurants, shopping malls and schools to temporarily close and even prompting one university to suspend classes and another to declare a moratorium on exams.
“This is hell,” said Iris Santiago, a 48-year-old with chronic health conditions who often joins her elderly neighbors outside when their apartment building goes dark and the humid heat soars into the 90s Fahrenheit.
“Like any Puerto Rican, I live in a constant state of anxiety because the power goes out every day,” she said. “Not everyone has family they can run to and go into a home with a generator.”
Santiago recently endured three days without power and had to throw out the eggs, chicken and milk that spoiled in her refrigerator. She said power surges also caused hundreds of dollars of damage to her air conditioner and refrigerator.
Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, which is responsible for the generation of electricity, and Luma, a private company that handles transmission and distribution of power, have blamed mechanical failures at various plants involving components such as boilers and condensers. In one recent incident, seaweed clogged filters and a narrow pipe.
Luma also has implemented selective blackouts in recent weeks that have affected a majority of its 1.5 million clients, saying demand is exceeding supply.
Luma took over transmission and distribution in June. Puerto Rico’s governor said the company had pledged to reduce power interruptions by 30% and the length of outages by 40%.
The island’s Electric Power Authority has long struggled with mismanagement, corruption and, more recently, bankruptcy.
In September 2016, a fire at a power plant sparked an island-wide blackout. A year later, Hurricane Maria hit as a Category 4 storm, shredding the aging power grid and leaving some customers up to a year without power.
Emergency repairs were done, but reconstruction work to strengthen the grid has yet to start.
“We’re on the verge of a collapse,” said Juan Alicea, a former executive director of the authority.
He said three main factors are to blame: Officials halted maintenance of generation units under the erroneous belief they would soon be replaced. Scores of experienced employees have retired. And investment to replace aging infrastructure has dwindled.
Puerto Rico’s power generation units are on average 45 years old, twice those of the U.S. mainland,.
Luma has said it expects to spend $3.85 billion to revamp the transmission and distribution system and company CEO Wayne Stensby said Luma has made significant progress in stabilizing it. He noted that crews have restarted four substations, some of which had been out of operation since Hurricane Maria.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi blamed the outages on management failures at the Electric Power Authority and called the repeated failures “untenable.”
Pierluisi himself has faced calls to resign — hundreds gathered to protest near the governor’s mansion on Friday — and many are demanding that the government cancel Luma’s contract.
The president of the power authority’s governing board resigned last week and a new executive director, Josué Colón, was appointed, promising to visit all generation units to pinpoint the problem.
“I recognize the critical condition that they’re in,” he said. “We’re not going to stop until the problem is corrected.”
Some people have taken to banging pots at night in frustration in addition to organizing protests.
Among those planning to join is Carmen Cabrer, a 53-year-old asthmatic and diabetic. She has been unable to use her nebulizer and recently had to throw out insulin for lack of refrigeration. The heat forces her to open her windows and breathe in pollution that aggravates her asthma. She cooks and washes clothes at irregular hours, fearing the power will go out again.
“This has turned into abuse,” she said of the outages. “I’m constantly tense.”
The outages are especially aggravating because power bills have been rising and the pandemic has forced many people to work or study from home.
Barbra Maysonet, a 30-year-old call center operator who works from home, said she sometimes loses an entire shift and doesn’t get paid for lack of power. She’s hesitant to work at the office because she doesn’t want to expose her mother and grandmother to COVID-19.
“It really puts a dent in my paycheck,” she said. “I have to rethink things. … I’m going to have to risk my health just to be able to pay the rest of the bills.”
Like other Puerto Ricans, Maysonet has modified her diet, turning to canned goods, snacks and crackers that won’t spoil in a power outage.
“Just when I’m about to cook something, the power goes out. Then it’s, ‘I guess I’m having another bowl of cereal,’” she said.
Those who can afford it buy generators or invest in solar panels, but budgets are tight for many on an island mired in a deep economic crisis and a government that is effectively bankrupt.
Even attempts to rely on alternate sources of energy often are frustrated.
Manuel Casellas, an attorney who recently served as president of his 84-unit condominium complex, said the owners agreed to buy a generator more than a year ago at a cost of $100,000. However, they first need a power company official to connect the generator to the grid. He has made four appointments, and said officials canceled them all at the last minute without explanation.
“This has created great annoyance,” he said. “This is a building with many elderly people.”
Casellas himself has at times been unable to work at home or the office because of power outages at both. If he can’t meet with clients, he doesn’t get paid. Like others, he is considering leaving Puerto Rico.
“Every time the power goes out here it pushes your post-traumatic stress button,” he said, referring to the harrowing experiences many went through after Hurricane Maria, with an estimated 2,975 people dying in the aftermath. “You can’t live without electricity.”
