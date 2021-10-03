Celebrities
Grimes Says She’s ‘Still Living’ With Elon Musk & Admits She Was ‘Trolling’ With Karl Marx Book
Despite their ‘semi-separated’ status, Grimes took to Instagram to write she’s still sharing a home with ‘E’ after stepping out in NYC with an eyebrow raising book.
Grimes, 33, says she is still living with Elon Musk, 50. The Vancouver born singer wrote a lengthy caption via Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 2 just hours after she was photographed strolling in New York City reading Karl Marx‘s The Communist Manifesto. “Full disclosure I’m still living with e,” she said in part of her caption, seemingly using “E” as a nickname for her “semi-separated” partner — see the photos here.
Grimes, née Claire Elise Boucher, went on to address the book she was reading (Marx published the body of work in 1848). “I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead,” she began the update, referencing the screenshot to a news story from the same day.
“I am not a communist…although there are some very smart ideas in this book – but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming,” she went on. “But I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented.”
“Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!” she concluded the message.
The Tesla founder confirmed the couple had split via an interview on Sept. 26. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he said to Page Six. Elon, who’s mother is supermodel Maye Musk, explained he’s “primarily in LA” but that his work with SpaceX has him spending more time in Texas.
Elon and Grimes began dating in 2018 after beginning their courtship on Twitter. Shortly after, Elon and the indie singer went red carpet official with an unforgettable appearance at the Met Gala where she sported a Tesla logo as a choker necklace. In the months after, the couple kept a low profile until the singer appeared to reveal she was expecting a child in late 2019. Grimes also made a short guest appearance during his SNL hosting debut last spring.
Grimes gave birth to their son, controversially named X Æ A-Xii (pronounced “Ash”), on May 4, 2020. Notably, Elon is also father to six other children with his ex-wife Justine who he was with from 2000 – 2008.
Celebrities
Kyle Richards Shares Where She Stands With Erika After Mocking Scene With Mauricio and PK on RHOBH, Plus the ‘Scary’ Text She Got From Brandi Glanville – Reality Blurb
Kyle Richards offered an update on her friendship with Erika Jayne during Wednesday’s episode of Watch What Happens Live.
After being accused of spreading rumors about the finances of Erika and her estranged husband, Thomas Girardi, and laughing about Erika’s seemingly bizarre stories about Tom, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast member shared where they stand today.
“Have you spoken to Erika since the episode aired showing your dinner with [Mauricio Umansky], [Paul “PK” Kemsley], and [Dorit Kemsley]?” [Andy Cohen] asked on the September 29 episode.
“Yes, I actually spoke with Erika I think yesterday or the day before,” Kyle replied.
Although Kyle, Mo, Dorit, and PK were seen laughing about Erika’s recounting of an alleged encounter Thomas had with a robber at their former marital home in Pasadena, which led to his hospitalization and a car accident involving her son, Tommy Zizzo, Kyle told Andy that she and Erika are “good” at the moment.
“Her feelings were hurt about that dinner one hundred percent. And I knew they would be in the moment but PK really makes me laugh. It’s so hard sometimes. He’s so funny,” Kyle explained.
Also during the WWHL episode, during a game of “Housewife of Horrors,” Kyle was asked “spooky questions” about her co-stars. And, when Andy wondered about the scariest text she’s received from a fellow Real Housewives star, Kyle revealed it was Brandi Glanville who spooked her the most.
“From Brandi Glanville, responding to a text,” Kyle replied. “She was trying to respond to someone else and she called me a ‘See You Next Tuesday’ and it was not supposed to be for me.”
As Kyle threw out her name on WWHL, Brandi took to her Twitter page to react to her reveal, saying that if she never called her a “c-nt,” the two of them were never really friends.
“I honestly love [Kyle Richards] we have been through it !!!” she tweeted. “And if I haven’t called you C-U next Tuesday then you’re probably not a real friend.”
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Rebel Wilson Stuns In Pink One-Piece Swimsuit On The Beach: ‘Let’s Get Physical’
Rebel Wilson took to Instagram to share several new photos of herself standing on the sand and posing in a pink swimsuit over a sheer black top and black shorts.
Rebel Wilson, 41, is a gorgeous sight to see in her latest social media pics! In the snapshots, the actress confidently posed while standing on sand and in front of palm trees and water as she flaunted a hot pink one-piece swimsuit that read “Let’s Get Physical” in white letters over the front. She also wore a black sheer overshirt and added mirrored sunglasses and black slip-on shoes to her look as she put her hands on her hips for some photos and through her long blonde ponytail for others.
The How to Be Single star also held a dark green purse and gave both fierce facial expressions and smiles to the camera. “Let’s get physical! 🖤 📸: @lauriebaileyphoto,” she captioned the post before it was met with a lot of supportive comments.
“You’re beautiful Rebel,” one comment read while another called her “amazing.” One follower wrote, “You are an absolute inspiration to all us females over the age of 40” and others complimented her awesome swimsuit.
Rebel’s new Instagram pics seemed to be taken on the same day she reunited with her Pitch Perfect co-stars, including Anna Kendrick, Brittany Snow, Chrissie Fit, and Shelley Regner. She shared an eye-catching pic of the group, which can be seen above, posing on that same beach in the French Polynesia on Sept. 8 as she wore the same pink swimsuit. The other pretty ladies also wore various swimsuits and looked just as incredible.
“Bellas be ballin,’” Rebel captioned the post. “could not love these ladies more! 10 years since we met and instantly harmonized 🎶 Love you ladies! 😘 ps love that I’m the tall one amongst you shorties!” She also used the hashtags #Bellas4Life and #RebelIsland.
Rebel spent time in the beautiful location with her fellow actresses while celebrating her 41st birthday. Although her special day was actually in March, the COVID pandemic put a halt on her plans so she had a belated bash instead. A source told Page Six that she and her friends had a wonderful time while taking part in many thrilling activities. “The group spent their days on the eco-friendly resort island swimming, snorkeling, picnicking, and exploring remote islands — as well as having many themed parties such as a ‘shipwrecked mermaid’ dinner, an ’80s pool party, and movie night playing one of Rebel’s favorite films, 1971’s Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory,” the source said.
Celebrities
Cardi B Turns Heads In Tabloid Covered Trench Then Lowcut Black Top & Blazer In Paris With Offset
Cardi B and Offset looked so stylish in these back to back looks at Paris Fashion Week as they stepped out for dinner and to the Balenciaga show.
Cardi B, 28, and Offset, 29, are the most stylish couple at Paris Fashion Week! The duo turned heads as they headed to the highly anticipated Balenciaga fashion show on Saturday, Oct. 2. Cardi wore a memorable trench coat and oversized umbrella style hat covered in magazine tabloid covers, seemingly a reference to her single “Press” in which she clapped back at the media.
The “WAP” rapper added a dash of ’80s to her look with a bright red lipstick and bold drop earrings, along with black gloves. Offset also looked stylish in a black-and-white plaid shirt underneath a leather jacket. The couple sweetly held hands as they approached the star-studded venue for the to view the collection, designed by Demna Gvasalia.
The same day, the couple — who married back in 2017 — stepped out to dinner with an outfit change! Cardi looked stunning in a low cut black top and fitted bedazzled blazer that featured an ombré red, blue and green design. She added a pair of fitted black leggings and pumps to the flirty look as she held hands with the Migos rapper! Cardi’s skin was glowing underneath a beaded net face cover that allowed her cherry red lip to peak out.
For the second look of the night, Offset added a dash of color with a bright yellow leather pant and black hoodie, along with a leather jacket overtop. His yellow tinted sunglasses — reminiscent of the ones worn by character Ali G — added a throwback vibe to the look.
Cardi and Offset have had a busy past few months as they recently welcomed a son! Cardi gave birth on Sept. 4, making their adorable daughter Kulture Kiari Cephus, 3, a big sister. The couple took to social media to make the big family announcement, sharing a sweet family photo of their new addition from a hospital. “We are so overjoyed to finally meet our son. He is already loved so much by family and friends and we can’t wait to introduce him to his other siblings,” Cardi and Offset said in a statement via email to HollywoodLife.
Celebrities
Paris Jackson & Georgia May Jagger, Daughters Of Music Legends, Bond At Vivienne Westwood’s Fashion Show — Photos
The daughters of music icons Mick Jagger and Michael Jackson sat front row together at Fashion Week! See the pics of Georgia May and Paris.
Mick Jagger‘s mini-me daughter Georgia May Jagger, 29, and the late Michael Jackson‘s daughter Paris Jackson, 23, have been spotted sitting front row together at Vivienne Westwood‘s Womenswear Spring/Summer 2022 runway show. Georgia, whose dad fronted the Rolling Stones, stunned in a strapless gold dress with a sweetheart neckline for the October 1 show. It was adorned with gold sequins and featured a thigh-high slit. She accessorized the gown with towering black stilettos and a pearl clip in her hair.
Meanwhile, the 23-year-old model and daughter of the “Bad” hitmaker cut a chic figure in a plunging, dark blue gown, in a similar style to Georgia May’s dress. Her many arm and chest tattoos were on display, as she paired the look with bright blue heels, diamond earrings and a peal necklace with a pendant of the Vivienne Westwood logo.
Paris is late second child and only daughter of the King of Pop. She has two brothers: Prince, 24, and Prince Michael Jackson II, 19, who was also known by the name “Blanket.” Michael was just 50 when he tragically died in June 2009, and Paris notably gave a touching speech at his memorial service. She also opened up in a March interview about growing up in the spotlight. “My dad was really good about making sure we were cultured, making sure we were educated, and not just showing us like the glitz and glam, like hotel hopping, five-star places. It was also like, we saw everything. We saw third world countries. We saw every part of the spectrum,” she explained.
Meanwhile, the daughter of the 77-year-old Rolling Stones rocker recently revealed she spent some quality time with her younger half-brother Lucas Jagger, 22, in Los Angeles. The pair were seen reuniting during Lucas’ trip to LA and the supermodel took to Instagram on June 23 to share a series of snaps. “Lucas in LA,” Georgia captioned her post, which featured a pic of the pair smiling for a selfie, with the green hills of L.A. behind them. So sweet!
Celebrities
BOSSIP Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of October 3 – October 9
Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?
Our favorite Black psychic Zya is back with with week’s BOSSIP Horoscopes to help guide you!
Astro Overview:
This first week of October brings in a New Moon in Libra on October 6th, creating a major Libra smack down as both Mars, the Sun and Mercury are all in this sign.
Themes of these planetary movements will cause us to focus on wellness along with trying to balance our wants with the needs of others. Take note that with Mercury Retrograde now in full effect communication, tech and projects will have snags and lags.
Special note: on Oct. 7, the planet of love and beauty planet Venus exits Scorpio and enters Sagittarius, pushing all zodiac signs to be more adventurous when it comes to matters of romance.
CAPRICORN:
Not gonna lie to you Cappy, next week will be tumultuous. For some reason it just seems that everything you’re involved in gets turned upside down and the stress of it all effects your health. Your best bet is to load up on Vitamin C, rest and double check any and all financial and business transactions especially any pending contracts. If you can, avoid committing to new projects until late in the month.
Red Flag: If you’ve been having a niggling health issue, this is the week to really get on top of it.
Sweet Spot: Leverage the retrograde to go back and revisit projects and ideas from the past and do some Fall cleaning of your social media pages.
AQUARIUS:
A tea cup is coming up as a symbol for you this week and what that symbolizes is the need to take the time to carefully think through emotions and/or actions. You can literally do this in a cozy corner while sipping tea. Also, if you’ve been finding that you’re getting intuitive hunches or dreams but can’t quite figure out what they mean, then try a tea leaf reading for delightful insights.
Red Flag: Folks, will want you to dance to their beat. Take your time, there are unknown hiccups coming down the pipeline and you’ll be glad you tapped to your own tune.
Sweet Spot: Overthinking this week is welcome. Steep your mind in ideas freely and abundantly. It will come in handy for many moons to come.
More signs to come when you continue…
Celebrities
Camila Cabello Glows On The Runway In A Sexy Floral Mini Dress – Photos
Camila Cabello looked like a natural when she confidently walked the runway at the L’Oreal Paris fashion show at Paris Fashion Week on Sunday.
Camila Cabello, 24, turned heads on Oct. 3 when she helped to kick off L’Oreal Paris’ latest show during Paris Fashion Week! The singer looked gorgeous in an ivory off-the-shoulder floral patterned mini dress that had ruffles over the chest area and a black lining at the top as she strutted her stuff on the runway. There was also a black section of the dress that tied around her neck and she added black slip-on heels and hoop earrings to the look.
The back section of the dress was a longer length with ruffles at the bottom and it flowed in the wind as Camila made her way in front of the enthusiastic crowd. Her long wavy hair was down and she wore natural-looking makeup while flashing smiles to cameras and people during her moment in the spotlight.
In addition to Camila, celebs like Amber Heard and Dame Judi Dench also took to the runway at the popular fashion show. The event was held at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, giving off the perfect Paris vibes throughout the day, and featured many other models and dancers to help unveil their spring-summer 2022 collection.
At one point, all the ladies gathered on the runway together to show off their looks and pose for photos. They gave off exciting moods and appeared thrilled to be a part of such a fun and legendary show. The power of women was definitely showcased and met with cheers from the attendees.
Before she wowed at the L’Oreal Paris fashion show, Camila made headlines when she stepped out in a flattering mustard yellow Luli Fama Cosita Buena bikini during an outing in Miami, FL a few weeks ago. The talented beauty appeared to be having a great time while swimming in the ocean and taking advantage of the warm weather.
Celebrities
Congratulations! Keshia Knight-Pulliam Reveals She Huxtabley Hitched Dashing Actor Brad James
Rudy got her ring and her Prince Charming!
Keshia Knight-Pulliam, who first won over all our hearts as the youngest Huxtable kid on “The Cosby Show,” revealed Saturday that she and her fiancé, fellow actor Brad James, exchanged vows last weekend at their home in Atlanta.
“Last week my life forever changed…” Knight-Pulliam captioned the series of stunning wedding photos. “I married my best friend at our home surrounded by family & it was magical!!!”
Her tribute referenced how the pandemic has taught us all to live in the present and she thanked her “amazing husband” for renewing her vulnerability and faith in unconditional love.
We love it and she TRULY deserves it! These photos are stunning. Keshia looks beautiful and most importantly, HAPPY.
Brad commented on the post: An absolute dream you are..
He also shared his own post, beginning his caption, “The journey of a thousand miles begins with one step…”
Keshia left a comment on the post, remarking: “I love you to life husband!!! #Forever ❤️❤️❤️”
Two weeks ago the actress shared photos from James’ proposal last year.
We love the intimacy of both of these events! We also love how Keshia’s daughter is always included in every step along the way. Brad also included a photo that shared how his late brother’s photo was sat on one of the chairs in the audience in tribute. We love these little details that made the day personal to them as a couple and a family.
We’re wishing them all the love, happiness and success!
Celebrities
Pump Rules’ Scheana Shay Shades Lala Kent as Brock Calls Her “Low” for Bringing Up Kids, Plus Scheana Offers Update on Stassi Schroeder Friendship – Reality Blurb
Scheana Shay and Brock Davies aren’t happy about how Lala Kent behaved during filming on Vanderpump Rules season nine.
During a new interview, Scheana said Lala, who she labeled as the designated pot-stirrer of the season, should have had more respect for her fiancé as Brock slammed his co-star for going “low enough” to bring his children into the drama of the show.
“As a stepmom with two kids who were left off the show, I just was hoping that she would have that same respect for Brock, as we all have for [Randall Emmett],” Scheana told Entertainment Tonight on September 28. “It was disappointing that it got to the level it did. I’m like, I don’t come for your man. I protected that relationship when her and I first met.”
According to Brock, Lala really stooped low when she took aim at his family.
“The biggest [thing] is just like, these are kids we’re talking about here, right? So, the fact that it’s even a conversation, shouldn’t be a conversation,” he said. “If you’re low enough to bring kids into it, then do you, boo-boo.”
Although Scheana and Lala are in a “good place” today, Scheana acknowledged it is going to be hard “reliving” the drama of Pump Rules season nine. That said, she doesn’t want their “petty issues” to stand in the way of a friendship between their daughters and said she’s also in close contact with Stassi Schroeder, who shares eight-month-old Hartford Charlie Rose Clark with husband, Beau Clark.
“We’re probably the closest we’ve ever been now. And the babies — and going through giving birth and labor, and all of that — definitely brought us closer,” Scheana admitted, confirming she and Stassi spend time together every Wednesday.
While Scheana was hesitant to welcome Brock to filming when they first began dating years ago, she said that after two pregnancies, one of which sadly resulted in a miscarriage, and a pandemic, she was “excited” to have him join the show. Meanwhile, he was just as thrilled.
“I was like, ‘Yeah babe, I’ve got your back.’ Let’s put our best foot forward,” he recalled, making it clear that he didn’t mind filling the empty space left by Jax Taylor, which some have suggested he did.
“I’ll take that,” he said with a smile.
Following the birth of her daughter, Summer Moon Honey Davies, Scheana got engaged to Brock in July as he presented her with a nearly 13-carat morganite stone.
As for why they chose to forgo a diamond ring, Scheana said that because Summer’s birthstone is a diamond, they will “be buying them for the rest of our life.”
“I’ve already had a diamond. I didn’t need a diamond nor did I want one,” she shared.
As for their future wedding, Scheana and Brock are hoping to say “I do” in a destination wedding in Bali next fall. And, if Brock gets it his way, Scheana just might re-create the crop-top look she wore during her first wedding.
“You made it iconic, didn’t you?” Brock asked.
“I could do it better,” Scheana replied. “I’m oddly in better shape now, post-baby, than I was when I got married the first time. So if you want me to get married in a crop top, honey, I’ll get married again in a crop top.”
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Megan Thee Stallion Sizzles In White Corset Lingerie Costume After Twerking With Miley Cyrus
Megan Thee Stallion has stunned in a white corset top and long sheer gloves ahead of her performance at Austin City Limits.
The CEO of “Hot Girl Summer” Megan Thee Stallion, 26, proved she’s bringing the hot girl energy into Fall. The “WAP” hitmaker shared a series of stunning snaps on October 2 while rocking a white corset costume featuring a choker, belt buckles, straps, and long sheer gloves. “Boo,” the Savage X Fenty ambassador captioned the images, which showed her posing for mirror selfies while rocking super long, wavy hair.
She paired the strappy ensemble with white garters on her thighs, and towering gold pumps which matched the accents on the belt buckles. It came just hours before she took the stage for a music festival, and was joined by none other than Miley Cyrus, 28, who ran out onstage at Austin City Limits.
A fan video showed the moment the “Wrecking Ball” singer snuck up from backstage to surprise Megan in the middle of her set. Megan looked shocked and the pair twerked together as the crowd cheered them on. The “Savage” rapper most recently opened up about dance in a new Nike commercial.
In the promotional video posted on Nike’s Instagram page, Megan recounted the story of growing up a tall girl with an athletic body, as many people told her to try basketball or volleyball. “I tried them all, but they just weren’t for me,” Megan explained “I knew I had to find MY passion and do what made ME happy.” The Grammy winner revealed that she ultimately settled on dance and realized performing was her sport. “Dance is my sport. Performing is my sport. Rapping is my sport. And if you think this don’t take no work and no effort and no sweat, you’re wrong.”
She continued, “Dance was something that stuck with me and sat right in my spirit. I love my body, first of all. That’s number one. I’m curvy, I’m thick, I’m tall. But I definitely want to make sure I’m keeping myself healthy, mentally and physically.” The Houston, Texas native then explained that “Real Hotties support other Hotties,” encouraging athletes of all kinds to “spray positivity.” We love the message!
Celebrities
Who Looked More Bangin’ At The 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards?
The BET Hip-Hop Awards filmed Friday and several celebs were in attendance and dripping in designer.
As previously reported the ceremony was taped at Atlanta’s Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre and will premiere on BET, Tuesday, October 5th, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. The show was co-hosted by the 85 South Show (Karlous Miller, DC Young Fly, and Chico Bean) and Nelly received the ‘I Am Hip-Hop’ Award.
On the red carpet, Quality Control rapper Lakeyah told BOSSIP about participating in her first cypher.
“I love being one of the female rappers with so many men because it’s like I gotta show yall how to really do it. So I’m super excited, I killed my XXL Freshman cypher so that’s what I came to do tonight.”
She also stunned in a Haus Of Traviance dress with styling by lylkeaa.
Baddie friends Ari Fletcher and Dream Doll walked the Hip-Hop Awards carpet in intricate ensembles.
Dream was styled by Demi Dorsey…
who outfitted her in a plaid Area couture dress.
As for Ari, she wore all-black Calechie.
Inside she posed with fellow baddie Jayda who donned London Contour…
and both ladies gave fans close-up looks at their outfits in motion on the carpet.
You like?
Arguably the belle of the BET Hip-Hop ball, Remy “Rapunzel” Ma sizzled in a custom D’Anthony Designz gown and glittery Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Additionally, her hair was styled by Terrence Davidson who gave the rapper carpet grazing bundles from Kendra’s Hair Boutique.
Remy was spotted backstage with Jermaine Dupri and Rapsody and on the carpet, she posed with her hubby Papoose.
Other style standouts include lengthy nailed Latto…
zebra-printed Bia…
and “Buss It” rapper Erica Banks.
As for the fellas, Young Thug and Gunna got gussied up in these ensembles…
“Social Society” host Kendall Kyndall wore Houndstooth from head to toe…
Fat Joe went for baby blue Louis Vuitton…
Tyler The Creator who was honored with BET’s inaugural Cultural Influence Award channeled his “Call Me If You Get Lost” cover…
and Nick Cannon continued his awards show trolling by attending as the red-dreaded rapper “Murda Count” a.k.a. “Count Crackula.”
The “emcee” wore boxers and a bathrobe, mismatching Crocs and a gold bowl.
According to Nick himself, however, that wasn’t actually him at the BET Hip-Hop Awards.
“Y’all gonna stop playing with me!! This is not me!!!” he captioned an Instagram pic of Murda Count. “I’m busy working on my brand new hit Talk Show in Harlem!!! When would I have time to go all the way to Atlanta for the hip hop awards dressed in my drawlz?!!!”
Really??? That’s his [bizarre] story and he’s sticking to it, we guess.
What do YOU think about the BET Hip-Hop Awards fashion?
Grimes Says She’s ‘Still Living’ With Elon Musk & Admits She Was ‘Trolling’ With Karl Marx Book
Sweet 16: Chelmsford flexes in 4-0 start
Kyle Richards Shares Where She Stands With Erika After Mocking Scene With Mauricio and PK on RHOBH, Plus the ‘Scary’ Text She Got From Brandi Glanville – Reality Blurb
How to Make Your House Pay for Itself
Joel Burke steps down as head boys basketball coach at Arlington Catholic
Wild defenseman Dimitry Kulikov likely to start. Who will play alongside him on third pairing?
Rebel Wilson Stuns In Pink One-Piece Swimsuit On The Beach: ‘Let’s Get Physical’
Theater review: Touring ‘Frozen’ production makes a bright return to the Twin Cities
Gophers enter bye week on a good vibe but knowing fixes need to be made
High school football stars of week 4
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
How To Make Money Trading Domains
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
-
News2 weeks ago
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
-
Tech3 weeks ago
How To Make Money Trading Domains
-
Business3 weeks ago
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News2 weeks ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
News2 weeks ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
News2 weeks ago
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
-
News2 weeks ago
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
-
Beauty2 weeks ago
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
-
News2 weeks ago
Filipina vlogger Jinky Cubillan captures neighbor’s angry tirade about her loose dog
-
News2 weeks ago
World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously