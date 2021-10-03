Grimes Says She’s ‘Still Living’ With Elon Musk & Admits She Was ‘Trolling’ With Karl Marx Book

Despite their ‘semi-separated’ status, Grimes took to Instagram to write she’s still sharing a home with ‘E’ after stepping out in NYC with an eyebrow raising book.

Grimes, 33, says she is still living with Elon Musk, 50. The Vancouver born singer wrote a lengthy caption via Instagram on Saturday, Oct. 2 just hours after she was photographed strolling in New York City reading Karl Marx‘s The Communist Manifesto. “Full disclosure I’m still living with e,” she said in part of her caption, seemingly using “E” as a nickname for her “semi-separated” partner — see the photos here.

Grimes, née Claire Elise Boucher, went on to address the book she was reading (Marx published the body of work in 1848). “I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead,” she began the update, referencing the screenshot to a news story from the same day.

“I am not a communist…although there are some very smart ideas in this book – but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming,” she went on. “But I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented.”

“Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme – suggestions welcome!” she concluded the message.

The Tesla founder confirmed the couple had split via an interview on Sept. 26. “We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms,” he said to Page Six. Elon, who’s mother is supermodel Maye Musk, explained he’s “primarily in LA” but that his work with SpaceX has him spending more time in Texas.

Elon and Grimes began dating in 2018 after beginning their courtship on Twitter. Shortly after, Elon and the indie singer went red carpet official with an unforgettable appearance at the Met Gala where she sported a Tesla logo as a choker necklace. In the months after, the couple kept a low profile until the singer appeared to reveal she was expecting a child in late 2019. Grimes also made a short guest appearance during his SNL hosting debut last spring.

Grimes gave birth to their son, controversially named X Æ A-Xii (pronounced “Ash”), on May 4, 2020. Notably, Elon is also father to six other children with his ex-wife Justine who he was with from 2000 – 2008.