How to Make Your House Pay for Itself
Buying a home is one of the most expensive things most people do within their lifetimes. Although most of us can afford to buy the house when we get into it: it’s nice to think that the home can eventually pay for itself or become a source of profit.
These are the top ways to help your mortgage pay itself!
Rent The Entire Property Out
The easiest way to have your mortgage paid off by the property itself is to rent your entire property out. To do this, you’ll have to look into local rental laws in your area, vet renters to find people you can trust, and set the rent at a competitive number so that you can afford to let them live there while they eventually pay off the house’s price.
This can take a lot of work since you’ll have to maintain the property, pay taxes on your rental income, and deal with the losses and the cost of court if you have to evict a renter. It’s not as easy as it may seem, so only take this approach if you’re ready for it.
Create A Rental Space On The Property
If renting out the entire property and not living in it isn’t an option, consider renting out portions of it. This could be a small in-law suite in the backyard or an attic apartment that you update to be comfortable for tenants. Even smaller, you can rent out a storage room on your property, which gives you the chance to cut out someone else living on your property altogether.
If you rent out this space, it’s a good idea to get security cameras and set some general rules for those leaving their property on your property. Study up on local laws, so you’ll know what you have the right to do if your renter doesn’t pay.
Use Solar Panels and Grow Your Food
Although this doesn’t directly result in money, you can save enough money over time that it will cover the cost of a portion of your home by investing in green alternatives. Growing your produce can save you hundreds of dollars a year, and putting in solar panels will give you a tax deduction while also saving money on your electricity bills. These can take some time to come to fruition, but it’s better than struggling with tenants asking themselves, ‘should I rent or buy a house?’.
Start A Home-Based Business
If the idea of being a landlord isn’t for you, and you don’t want to sell your home or grow food to pay off your home: consider turning your property into a business! The type of business you start depends on your skills, the zoning of your area, and what kind of customers you expect.
Some makeup artists and beauticians turn parts of their home into their studio where customers are worked on, but that’s not the only way to start a business! If you run your print shop, repair shop, or sticker company out of your home, the fact that you don’t have to pay for retail space will eventually help pay off your home’s bills.
Smart Solutions For Small Spaces
Space constraint has made apartment homes trendy in India, offering a streamlined and minimalist approach. Micro-lifestyle living has captivated the minds of the millennial generation, with creative solutions that transform small spaces making it possible to live big while living small. Maximize space to make your apartment feel spacious and welcoming. Here, we feature some intelligent solutions that would be ideal for small space living in apartments.
Keep It Neutral
Fool your eye into thinking that the apartment is more spacious by adding calm, even-toned hues. A cheerful color, like pale turquoise hue, is a good idea to set a happy mood in a tiny room.Ensure to add a variety of textures to keep the apartment interesting.
Be Resourceful
When space is limited, limit your purchase of new, bulky furniture, like armoires and clothes dressers which occupy a lot of floor space. Buy just a few large-scale furniture pieces to make the interiors grander. Don’t stack all of your furniture up against the walls because space behind the furniture makes the room look wider than it is. Be resourceful by using all surface space like even a windowsill for decor, lighting, and other essentials when there’s no room for an extra table.
Opt for openness
Separate rooms by pocket doors having glass windows which permit light to flow throughout the space while also creating separation. And even better, they slide right into the wall when not being used, taking up much less space than swinging doors.
Use Space on the Walls
Mirrors on the walls make your space feel larger, lighter, and airier. And a convex mirror to add a lot of personality to interiors. Mount your TV on the wall as a media console is the biggest space waster in a small living room. Use open and closed shelving installed on walls to remove bookshelves, and storage furniture units off of the floor and on to the walls. Or another option is to opt for a mounted wall desk as it takes up way less room-and you can even mount shelves above it for even more storage space.
Multipurpose Furniture
Opt for furniture which can serve multiple purposes. Find a table that can function as a desk and a dining table, get a deep sofa that can double as a guest bed, or buy cubes that serve as a coffee table and bonus seats when guests are over. Buy extra seating that can fold up and be super compact so you can store it away while the guests aren’t over.
Security Tips for Residential Doors
Protecting your home from any intrusion and theft should be made as the first priority. One of the common threats faced by homes is burglary and the way to minimize this risk is by making your home difficult to enter. By improving the security, you can reduce the chances of theft and prevent it.
Exterior doors
Exterior doors are the security doors that offer protection to your residence from theft, vandalism and burglary. It is important to secure these doors to its highest potential. Exterior doors should be made of solid core wood that is 1-3/4 inch thick or in metal.
The front exterior doors must be installed with one inch deadbolt locks. Door hinges must not be on the outside and if it is, you need to remove them and place them inside. If not done, the thief can easily break through by knocking out the hinge pin.
Replace old and rotted door frames with solid and new ones. It is easy for the burglar to break doors with old and worn out frames.
Doors with glass panels should be fortified or replaced or secured as it easy for the thief to break the glass and reach out for the doorknob and break open the door. Doors should be made secure by installing decorative grilles over them with non-removable screws.
A wrought iron door should be installed over your front or exterior door to provide visibility and offers maximum security. This allows you to open your front door for ventilation and at the same time, you can see if strangers are at your door.
Entry doors should be provided with ample lighting as this acts as a deterrent to thieves to gain entry into your house.
A wide angle peep-hole must be installed in the door from the house to the garage. This will help in seeing outside without having to open the door, if you find any suspicious activity or hear any strange noise.
Garage Doors
When looking at security of a home or residence, garage doors are a weakest point that allows criminals to enter your premises. It is important to secure every entrance point and take all preventable measures to secure your garage.
With the use of modern automatic garage door openers which features rolling code technology, there is increased security. Avoid leaving your garage door open as it may invite trouble anytime. Don`t leave the remote of the garage door in your vehicle as it leaves room for the thief to gain easy access to your house.
Make sure about your doors from the garage to your house are as strong and secure as your front door. Ensure that you have sturdy wooden door or one made of reinforced steel. The anti-kick device installation will make the doors difficult from break through easily. They should be secured with good locks.
The maintenance of garage roller shutters or doors must not be neglected. Check for corrosion, hinges, locks and frames.
Home security shutters
These security shutters act as a physical barrier to deter burglars and offer maximum protection. They can be installed internally or externally and can be operated manually or electrically. They also allow easy exit in case of emergencies.
How to Keep Your Child’s Play Tent Clean
Although most of the play tents that you buy online are strong and durable, that does not necessarily mean that they are free from getting dirty. Every time you set up your child’s play tent, they are always bound to get covered in dust and stains; and when you set them up outside, they are very likely to get covered in mud and stains, especially if there is an inclement weather. That is why, it is always best to keep your child’s play tent at all times.
Always clean the tent before folding it down and putting it inside its pouch or carry case. If in case cleaning up before packing is not an option, put the tent back up the soonest that you can. The best way to clean a tent is when it is standing up because it will be more difficult to clean and harder to dry when it is collapsed.
Most of the play tents sold are treated with special chemicals in order to make them waterproof, stain resistant as well as mildew resistant. Therefore it is not at all necessary or advisable to wash them. Washing the tent can ruin and deteriorate its waterproof finish. If your child’s platy tent is simply dusty and dirty from regular indoor use, the best way to clean it is to use a brush and a vacuum. Shake the tent outside and brush or sweep away as much dirt as you can. Use a small, handheld vacuum in order to remove the remaining dirt.
If there is a stain on your child’s play tent, it is advisable to do a deeper cleaning. Choose a cleaner that does not contain detergent and if possible, use the one that is specifically intended for cleaning tents and like materials. Mix the cleaner with water in the amount specified on the bottle.
Using a detergent to clean the tent is not advisable because its chemicals can break down any special coatings that the play tent might have. After rinsing thoroughly, hose the tent down for the last time just to make sure that all the cleaner is removed. Be sure to dry it completely before packing it away.
Just in case your child’s play tent has molds, you will need something stronger to get rid of it. A half cup of water and a half cup of vinegar will do the trick – spray it on the tent or soak the tent in the mixture, depending on the size of the area that needs to be cleaned. After soaking for some time, scrub the mold off with a brush and rinse the tent thoroughly. Again, make sure that you dry it completely before storing it away.
Wood Vs Metal File Cabinet
The metal file cabinet is among those in popular demand when it comes to organizing and storage needs. But today, there are even more choices, particularly when it comes to the material of the filing cabinet. File cabinets now come in plastic materials as well as genuine wood. A lot of people are now going for wooden materials for their cabinet, but which is better? Is it wood or metal?
A wooden filing cabinet can have both practical and aesthetic qualities. Oak is a popular choice in this case, since it offers a wide range of natural colors and patterns. White oak allows you to easily paint over it with different finishes from very dark to very light.
On the other hand, a metal filing cabinet can offer durability and strength. Thus, it is mostly preferred for use in offices to keep very important files. While they may not fit in most home decor, they may do well with modern interiors.
So which is better, a metal file cabinet or a wooden one? There isn’t one answer to this one. The most practical thing to do would be to first consider your basic requirements. What are you going to use the cabinet for? Where will you put it? For instance, if you’re going to put it in the patio, it will have to be weatherproof. You may then consider how you want your cabinet to look like. A wooden one matches more in a home setting, while a metal would probably fair better in an office setting.
Frameless Shower Openings – Hip To Be Square (and Plumb and Level)
When constructing the opening for your frameless shower enclosure, one of the most important things you can do is ensure that all of the walls are plumb, level, and square. Custom built heavy glass frameless showers are not very forgiving of an improperly constructed opening.
There are a number of considerations regarding the “squareness” of your opening and the forgiveness of your shower door. Following are the basics of measuring for out of square and for detecting out of plumb. Out of plumb refers to the orientation of walls, step-ups or buttresses along the vertical plane.
Out of Square
For standard inline configurations (such as a fixed swinging door and a stationary panel), measure the opening width at the bottom along the sill and along the approximate top of the unit – not the top of opening, unless your shower will extend to the ceiling. It is important to measure to the 1/16″ and to measure from tile to tile. You cannot perform the measurement step until the opening has been completely tiled.
If your top and bottom width measurements differ by at least 1/4″, you have an out of square condition and the glass may need an edge cut to ensure proper fit. Once you’ve determined that the opening is out of square, the next step is to determine which wall is causing the out of square condition. To do this, hold a level to each wall.
It may be the case that only one wall is not plumb. For example assume the right wall of the opening leans in by at least 1/4″ more at the top than at the bottom. This scenario definitely requires an out of square edge cut so that the glass fits correctly.
In the case where neither wall is plumb, the outage of each wall must be considered separately. If for example, both walls are out of square by only 1/8″ (and the total outage is 1/4″), then there will be enough play on both sides of the opening and an out of square cut can be avoided.
Bowed Walls
Bowed walls present an especially tricky challenge. If you have a wall that bows out at some point other than at the top or the bottom of the opening, then you may have a problem. Technically if the bow is less than 1/8″ and is not on the hinge side of the door, you should be able to bend the channel into place and the glass should have enough room to maneuver. Anything larger than 1/8″ however, and you’ll need to modify your opening.
It’s also possible that your wall could bow in. If your opening is for just a single door, it’s no problem. However, if your opening is for a door and panel and the bow is not on the hinge side of the door and the bow is less than 1/8″ then you may need to apply some extra silicone to close the gap behind the channel. If the gap is greater than a 1/8″, you may need to modify your opening.
If your wall bows in or out on the hinge side of your door, consider the following. If the wall bows in (away from the door), then the only real concern is that you’ll have a gap that is slightly larger than normal. Since most shower heads are located near where the door is hinged (and spray towards the opposite direction), there should be little concern about water escaping.
If the wall bows in toward the door and the bow is greater than 1/8″, you may need to modify your opening. The most important thing is that the hinges line up so that the door swings properly. If the wall bows in the middle, it may end up touching the glass. The gap between a plumb wall and the glass where the door is hinged is 3/16″.
Out of Level
Being out of level is very similar to being out of plumb. As was mentioned previously, being out of plumb by 1/4″ or more requires the glass to be cut at an angle. The same principle applies if your opening is not level along the bottom. If out of level by less than a quarter inch, there should be enough play to secure the glass or not to notice the issue. If your glass does not extend to the ceiling, then it does not matter (in regards to the shower) whether your ceiling or bulkhead is level.
Suppose that your sill is not level by 1/8″ beneath your door. You may have issues with your door sweep providing too much friction on one side and not enough coverage on the other end. You can easily modify the sweep to perfectly fit the out of level opening but cutting the vinyl at an angle with a razor blade.
What It All Means
Hopefully by now you recognize the importance of constructing an opening that is plumb, level, and square. While framed doors have higher tolerances for out of square conditions, frameless showers are custom fit products. To ensure that the glass fits together in your opening with minimal gaps, additional cuts to the glass are required to compensate for any angles in the opening. These additional cuts equate to additional costs.
It is equally important that you precisely measure your opening when ordering a frameless shower door. It is critical that you provide information regarding the plumbness, degree of level, and degree of bowing of the walls comprising your opening. If your measurements are off, the fabricated glass will not fit correctly.
Characteristics of Polished Concrete Floors
Polished concrete floors are an outstanding method of flooring that are increasingly becoming a way of life for many home and business owners. The benefits that one can get from the polished concrete floors are quite numerous and some of them include the fact that the polished floors provide a real low cost solution to the idea of flooring as a well as offering a good alternative in terms of environmentally friendly alternatives. Apart from that, there is the fact that the polished concrete offers durability to a person who opts for it. This simply means that once you get the polished flooring, you will most likely not have to think about flooring for a very long time, if not forever.
With all those benefits in mind, it would come as no surprise that many people would like to have polished floors for their offices, homes and businesses. However, before one can even think of getting such a floor, they should bear in mind the fact that there are certain characteristics that one should look out for if they want to properly identify a polished concrete floor.
Concrete polishing creates a world of difference between such a floor and any other kind of floor. If you walk into a place that has polished concrete flooring, you will realize instantly that the place is somewhat similar to marble. Sometimes, you could actually look at the polished flooring and think it is probably a terrazzo surface. However, the remarkable difference between polished floors and any other kind of floor is that concrete polishing provides up to 8 times more resistance to damage as compared to other floors. Therefore it will come as no surprise when you walk into a home that has concrete polishing that there are no cracks, leaks or damages on the surface. It is really tough, resistant and can withstand substantial amounts of pressure.
In places where traffic moves on the polished concrete flooring or where certain wheels run on the floor, you might actually not realize that the flooring has wheels running on it because tire marks and all other marks can be cleaned rather easily. Apart from that, even dust can be cleaned off the surface easily and in most places that have these polished floors will always be clean and attractive. This is down to the fact that the surface can be easily cleaned and once it is appropriately wiped, it will always be as good as new.
Another outstanding characteristic of places that have polished concrete floors is that there is a high sense of hygiene amongst the people there. The mere fact that the surface can be easily cleaned means that the users are always keen to keep it clean and as a result, the hygiene is always maintained and kept within good limits. This explains why the concrete polishing is a common thing especially in hospitals, homes and generally in places where hygiene is supposed to be maintained 24 hours a day.
Benefits Of Car Storage
There are several benefits of car storage. One of the most important benefits is the space saving feature. There is lack of parking facilities for vehicles in the city nowadays. Hence, people and companies are increasingly seeking automobile storage services from storage companies.
If you are looking for automobile storage, you will look at getting a storage that is affordable and good both at the same time. The storage facility used for the storage of cars is the garage. Keeping a car in the garage can be advantageous and disadvantageous as well. The space in a garage is usually fixed and if you have some additional cars to be stored, you will be in a fix. Cars can be stored in self storage units these days. The size of such storage units can be changed according to your requirements. When a car owner stores his or her car in it, the first thing that comes to their mind is the safety of the vehicle.
Cars and other vehicles can get damaged due to various environmental factors when they are not stored properly. Car owners will also be worried about the security of their cars when they are stored. Having the proper locking system and surveillance is most desirable when the car is being stored. Installation of theft alarms is also desirable. For car storage, you will need some expert guidance if you are not aware of the various safety features.
Salient Features Of A Storage Unit
These safety or security features are also available for RV storage, boat storage, furniture storage, and garage storage. There are several warehouses that can also be used as automobile storage. You can depend on the self storage units for the best storage for your car. You can either buy the self storage units or rent them for some time. It makes more sense to rent them if you are planning to store your car for a shorter period of time.
For permanent storage, you will have to build a permanent storage unit. In such instances, you can think of garage storage. The cost of building the garage needs to be compared with the cost of buying a self storage unit. The materials used for it is also very important. Them that are made out of metals like steel are regarded as the best. If you are building a portable storage unit for your car, you will have to check out the material to be used for the construction.
You will also have to check out with the storage unit manufacturers for the desired storage unit. Most them manufacturers have their websites, and visiting them is quite important. These days, you can do your own assembly of them. The components of them can be easily joined together using nuts and bolts. The main advantages of such assemble units are that you can consider various designs and shapes. After assembly of them, you may have to inspect the unit properly.
If you intend to use climate controlled storage units, you need to get detailed information on the different methods used to control the inside climate.
How to Clean a Tile Floor With MDF Baseboards
MDF stands for Medium Density Fiberboard and it is a common practice to use MDF for baseboards throughout the house. MDF has one extremely big flaw in that it is essentially a compressed cardboard type of material. When the MDF gets wet it will swell up and expand like a balloon. When the MDF expands the paint will chip off of the MDF and the MDF will look bloated and ugly. After the MDF expands and then dries it will not regain its original shape and it will become permanently bloated, deformed and basically ruined. Sometimes people try to sand down the MDF and paint it but the baseboards will never look as flat and evenly shaped as they were when they were first installed.
The possibility of ruining their baseboards when cleaning a tile floor creates a dilemma for people who want to clean their tile and grout but do not want to ruin their baseboards. Water and cleaning chemicals must be used to effectively clean any dirty surface and cleaning tile and grout is no exception. Some people will attempt to put blue painters tape on their MDF to protect it from water getting through the MDF. Blue painters tape will absorb water and the water will soak into the MDF relatively easily. Also when you remove the blue painters tape after cleaning the tile and grout the blue painters tape can pull off the paint making the MDF baseboards look ugly. Using a waterproof tape such as duct tape will provide better protection from water getting on the surface of the baseboards when cleaning the tile and grout. The problem with using duct tape is that water can still get under the MDF baseboards and make them swell up and deform. Also duct tape will definitely pull away all the paint that was applied to the MDF.
Taping off MDF baseboards before cleaning a tile floor is not an adequate solution to protecting the MDF baseboards when trying to clean the tile and grout. One solution to protecting MDF baseboards when cleaning the tile floor is to apply silicone caulk between the MDF baseboards and the tile and grout. The silicone caulk will prevent any water from getting under the baseboards and causing them to swell up and get ruined. Caulking the bottom of the MDF baseboard will not prevent water from getting on the surface of the MDF but most of the water damage to MDF baseboards is done when water gets under the MDF baseboard. The bottom of MDF baseboards is not painted and there is nothing there to protect them from absorbing water.
Caulking the bottom of MDF baseboards before you clean the tile and grout may be an adequate solution but it requires a lot of time and effort to caulk the MDF and also you must wait 24 hours for the caulk to dry before cleaning the tile and grout. Caulking a tile floor and waiting 24 hours for the caulk to dry may not be an acceptable way to protect the MDF when cleaning the tile and grout. Another solution is to carefully control the water and cleaning chemicals when cleaning the tile and grout.
You can carefully clean a tile floor with MDF baseboards by being extremely careful with the water and cleaning chemicals. You should use a scrub pad when applying the cleaning products to the edge of the tiles where they meet the baseboards. It is important to only use a small amount of cleaning solution and you should use paper towels or a cotton towel to wipe away any excess water and cleaning solution before they get under the MDF baseboards. Being extremely careful in this way takes a lot more time to clean the tile floor but it will prevent you from ruining your baseboards while cleaning your tile and grout.
The Importance Of Investing in A Dry Cabinet
If you are having trouble protecting your MSD(moisture sensitive devices) from humidity related damages, you are on the right page. In this article, we are going to shed some lights on the importance of electronic dry cabinets.
Basically, a dry cabinet is an enclosure that can keep electronic components from getting exposed to excessive moisture environment. People use these when they need to put their moisture sensitive products into low humidity environment.
We know that excessive moisture can damage specific products, such as PCB,IC,chips,optical products,precision instruments. Since moisture can have a negative impact on the device performance and cause malfunction in some cases, it’s important to keep them in a place where these problems won’t occur.
Without further ado, let’s find out why you may want to invest in a dry cabinet to meet your needs.
Importance of investing in a Dry Cabinet
Why do professional manufacturers use a dry cabinet to store their MSD? The short answer is, they want protection against fungus. As a matter of fact, fungus is the worst enemy of electronic manufacturing process. It’s not easy to remove fungus and it can also cause damage and great economic loss to the products.
The problem is that fungus and humidity can directly cause damage and cracking inside electronics and other moisture sensitive materials. This can happen if you store the electronics and don’t take any measures to protect it from unwanted stuff, such as fungus and humidity. As soon as fungus grows, you won’t be able to stop it from spreading fast.
If you think you can clean the fungus from PCB boards, you need to think again. The reason is that it can have a damaging effect on the small components on PCB boards and too much works with excessive labor cost,Therefore, we don’t recommend that you go this route.
Often manufactures who have access to dry cabinets end up storing their components in exposed workshops,Typically, fungus tends to thrive in these areas because of high humidity. Generally, these people live in areas where humidity remains high throughout the year.
Keep in mind that these can be a great choice for electronic and semiconductor manufacturers.Make sure that the equipment you have stored is free of dust and water vapor. And this can be done only if you invest in a good dry cabinets. These devices can be configured to control humidity and prevent it from crossing the line.
Bonus Tips:
If you want to store your MSD (moisture sensitive devices) into dry cabinets, make sure you choose an optimal humidity point,don’t keep the humidity level too low or too high.
Dry modules is also very essential,if the dry module lifespan is short,then you have to replace it once two years or three years,it will cause high cost and much time.
Often, it costs a hefty sum of money to get the fungus removed from your MSD. On top of this, the treatment may not be 100% effective. As a result, you may end up with long downtime.
Long story short, these are some of the reasons why you may want to invest in a good dry cabinet to store your expensive electronic equipment, such as cameras.
Why Hire a Specialist To Polish Your Concrete Floors
Polishing your own concrete floor is possible for most handyman types, you can hire the machinery necessary to do so and search the internet on the right way to do it, but like many do it yourself jobs it is a good idea to think seriously about having a specialist to do the job for you to avoid being disappointed with the finished job. A polished concrete floor is a large investment and also a focal point of your home or building and once done it will become a permanent fixture. Polished concrete floors with normal use are expected to last for 100 years or more. There is a lot of work involved in making and then polishing a concrete floor and although they are not cheap to do, they are very cost effective especially compared to other flooring options that have a very limited lifespan.
If you are starting with an old existing cement floor that was not originally poured with the intention of being polished, it may not be so suitable without modifications. For this reason it is advisable to first get some expert advice on the condition of the floor and any necessary modifications or repairs that may be needed to be done before the polishing work can begin.
Most quality concrete polishing companies are more than happy to give you a quote on the cost and time it would take to do the job, as with most things it is worth trying to get a few quotes and find out what guarantees they offer.
Sometimes, if you have an old floor it is a good idea to pour a new concrete overlay, especially if you want a particular color or design on the floor as the finished color and overall look of the floor will be determined by the color of the cement and aggregates that were used in the original mixture.
This means, although you have no control over the color and the design of the floor you would probably be able to save money and have a very durable and original floor.
When building a new building, whether it will be your home, workspace or any other type of area a lot of thought normally goes into all the areas of construction, sadly most people do not really think of the floor as an area that needs consideration at the conception stage apart from its structural importance. If you involve a professional floor specialist right from the start you can be assured of the best finished results.
With many modern building techniques, the main contractor will install the structural subfloor with the necessary insulation reinforcing and then if needed the heating contractor will install any heating, wiring or solar heating pipe work to have everything ready for the specialist polished cement flooring contractor to install the right type and mixture of concrete floor necessary for polishing to give you the best finish.
The average cement floor uses a high ratio of water to cement and aggregate, so that it will flow and then settle, the problem with this is that it is likely to have very small cracks when the water evaporates while the cement is curing. Most people are under the impression that cement dries, but this is in fact wrong. Concrete needs to set or cure, it is a chemical reaction between all parts of the mixture that gives it strength. The best cement and strongest is kept damp after the initial curing so that it does not dry out and become brittle, but cures over time. Full curing takes between 2 weeks and 4 weeks depending on the temperature.
Pourable, cementitious flooring that is pumped into the floor are and then left to settle, contains no aggregate and is not concrete and definitely not suitable for polishing.
When a polished flooring contractor pours the correct concrete floor, they do this using a dry mixture that requires power floating (smoothing and leveling using a powered device) to ensure that a smooth level surface especially at the sides and corners.
The more care taken doing the concreting, the smoother and better the surface will, so there will be less grinding and polishing required. This will result in a better finish.
Grinding and then polishing a concrete floor can be a real challenge to the novice home handyman. It is very different to sanding a wooden or composer floor.
The process of concrete polishing is very similar whether you are starting on a new or existing floor. It is done by grinding the floor using a diamond tipped polishing machine to cut through the concrete. There are machines that do this dry and others that use water depending on the type of building and the conditions. Many people prefer the dry method because it is less messy as all the dust is removed with high powered suction devices on the machine. The wet method produces no dust, but it does produce a wet slurry that is hard to get rid of in many situations.
One of the challenges of polishing concrete floors in small areas and rooms found in many domestic situations and offices is the ability of the operator to control the small grinding machines effectively and competently as they take quite a lot of expertise to use safely and effectively when trying to grind the surface to give the best effect.
During the polishing at different stages a densifier that is usually made of solid lithium silicate, sodium or potassium silicates is used to harden the concrete surface and makes it easier to polish to the degree of gloss required.
All of this takes a long time, even when done by experienced professionals and mistakes are very hard to correct, although when making a patterned floor it is easier to camouflage mistakes. These types of high speed floor grinders can be hard to use and dangerous in inexperienced hands and it is sometimes difficult to know when to use the densifiers for the best result.
A floor that is polished to 3000 grit has a natural high gloss that can then be sealed with an impregnating seal that does not change that floors appearance and results in a floor looking like polished stone that needs little maintenance.
As your polished concrete floor is a major feature of your building and is likely to be there for a whole lifetime, the cost involved in having it done by an experienced specialist polished flooring contractor becomes well worthwhile, especially as a “she’ll be right mate job” done with a few mates on the weekend is more than likely to result in an unsatisfactory job.
Floor polishing costs from $2 to $10 a sqft, which can be much less than a good quality carpet and a comparable cost to installing a vinyl floor covering. Apart from the extremely long life of polished concrete floors and their low maintenance issues they are environmentally friendly and do not give off toxic chemicals such as those found in carpets, synthetic floor coverings and the adhesives used to lay them. So anyone thinking of having a concrete floor polished would be well advised to do an overall feasibility study and take into account just how much time it would take, This not only to do the job, but the physical effort and the cleanup afterwards, which with either dry (dust) or the wet method (slurry or sludge) can pose a disposal problem.
