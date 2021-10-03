News
Theater review: Touring ‘Frozen’ production makes a bright return to the Twin Cities
Although audiences are stumbling through the new reality of theatergoing (vaccination checks, masks and the like), the touring production of “Frozen” that hit Minneapolis’ Orpheum Theatre this weekend did so in full stride.
After being pulled from the road some 18 months ago because of COVID-19 restrictions, the tour re-launched last month in Buffalo, with the Twin Cities serving as the second stop — and a homecoming for Caroline Innerbichler, the erstwhile local toplining the tour in the role of Anna.
In the pantheon of Disney movies adapted for the stage, “Frozen” lacks the dazzlingly imaginative spectacle of its predecessors. Olaf the snowman (a winsome F. Michael Haynie), for instance, is anthropomorphized using the same technique that gave life to Timon the meerkat in “The Lion King.” Sven the reindeer (Collin Baja, alternating in the wordless role with Evan Strand) wouldn’t look out of place in the menagerie from that show.
As for the trolls — the mystical, magical, rock-like race that aided the royal house of Arendelle in the movie? They’re reimagined for the stage as sort of non-specific, wild-haired, scantily clad indigenous people, which seems both vaguely culturally extractive and a wasted creative opportunity.
That said, there’s a deft-enough blend of the familiar-from-the-movie and the new in “Frozen.”
Oaken, who had a cameo in the first movie as a goofy trading post operator, gets to open the second act with “Hygge.” It’s the best of the songs added for the stageplay: a polka party-cum-fan dance, complete with Scandahoovians emerging from a clown-car of a sauna, joyfully flagellating themselves with birch boughs. Michael Milkanin, a mincing maestro, does not squander the opportunity to steal a scene. But, I hear you ask, how are the princesses?
Audiences who might have seen Innerbichler in leading roles in the Ordway’s “Mamma Mia” or Chanhassen Dinner Theatres’ “The Little Mermaid” understand she has one of those ineffable senses of stage presence that effortlessly draws the eye. Her Anna is classic Disney princess by way of “Oklahoma’s” Ado Annie — gawky, a little rough around the edges and ready for all sorts of adventure.
Innerbichler’s at her best when she gets to multiply her energy playing off talented partners. Her duet with Hans (Austin Colby, appropriately heroic until…you know … he’s not) in “Love is An Open Door” is giddy and charming, filled with air and spirit.
I’d argue that the role of Elsa — the magical princess who becomes a snow queen — is written with less range and less dimension. That’s not to dis Caroline Bowman. Hers is a strong, grounded performance and her pulse-pounding take on the ubiquitous “Let It Go” (one of the few genuinely gee-whiz technical moments of the show) is everything a fan of the song could want.
Despite being off the road for a long while, the company shows no signs of rust. Saturday evening’s press-night performance was the second of a two-show day, and the cast and orchestra looked and sounded like they could do a third midnight show with energy to spare. They looked glad to be back on the road. And it’s good to have them back.
- What: The touring production of “Frozen”
- When: Through Oct. 20
- Where: Orpheum Theatre, 910 Hennepin Ave, Minneapolis
- Tickets: $40 – $150+
- Information: 800-982-2787 or hennepintheatretrust.org
- Health check: ID, vaccination (age 12+) and mask required. Pre-check available two
hours before performance
- Capsule: Touring theater makes a bright return to the Twin Cities.
Gophers enter bye week on a good vibe but knowing fixes need to be made
Between the loss to Bowling Green and the win over Purdue on Saturday Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck described a fork in the road for the upcoming bye week.
“We have two plans,” he said on his KFAN radio show Tuesday. “We’ll figure it out when we get there.”
Given the tenor coming from Minnesota’s 14-10 upset loss to Bowling Green on Sept. 27, it was hard not to wonder how ominous that route could have been for the program — particularly on offense — if it didn’t produce in Saturday’s 20-13 victory over Purdue in West Lafayette, Ind.
The Gophers’ offense hit on some deep passing routes and churned out first downs on the ground to beat the Boilermakers and improve to 3-2 overall and 1-1 in the Big Ten. It gives a good vibe going to the off week, with a home game against Nebraska (3-3, 1-2) up next on Oct. 16.
Fleck was asked about the “two plans” after the Purdue victory but didn’t share details on either path. If there were drastic changes pondered, they will, for now, remain out of sight.
“Now we got to change our best,” Fleck said. “What was good enough (Saturday) won’t be good enough anymore. That is the whole thing, going into the bye week, now we got to get healthy, got to work on our fundamentals. We have five games of data. We got a ton of self-scout to do. We got to get better, go recruiting. We have all those things we have to go attack right now.”
If the Gophers’ passing game remained grounded like it was against Bowling Green, Fleck would have had to dive deep on the two main things to come out his worst loss as head coach: offensive play-calling under coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and quarterback play with Tanner Morgan.
But Sanford dialed up more deep passes for Morgan, who was credited with three “big-time throws” against the Boilermakaers, which were 15 percent of his attempts, according to Pro Football Focus. Both were highs this season.
Morgan’s passing grade Saturday was 79.1 out of 100, his second-highest mark of the year behind his performance against Miami of Ohio (79.1). It was more than double what he did against Bowling Green (31.3).
Fleck told the Pioneer Press on Tuesday that Morgan deserved the opportunity to respond after his poor showing against Bowling Green.
Sanford said on Wednesday that his goal was to put Morgan in the best positions to be successful. Morgan has a 76.3 percent PFF grade on play-action passes, compared to 53.5 on non-play-action throws.
Morgan’s two completions to Mike Brown-Stephens for 105 yards were both off play-action. His 32-yard touchdown to Chris Autman-Bell was a dropback.
While the Gophers’ offense has shown life, the U defense continues to limit big plays and keep opponents out of the end zone. Over their past three games, the U has allowed only 27 points (9.0 per contest).
The U offense will have a stiffer test against a Cornhuskers defense in two weeks. Nebraska has allowed 15.5 points per game across six games, which ranks 13th in the nation, and the Cornhuskers demolished Northwestern 56-7 on Saturday in their most impressive outing of the season.
But the Gophers have a win and are the only team in the West undefeated in intra-division games. Division leader Iowa is 2-0, with both wins over East teams.
“We talk about responding all the time and if you (lose and) don’t have a (game) next week, you got to wait two weeks to respond, that’s really hard,” Gophers linebacker Jack Gibbens said.
The bye week gives Autman-Bell and leading tackler Mariano Sori-Marin time to heal their ankle injuries, and Dylan Wright some more time to rally after losing a second Texas friend in a shooting death.
It also just makes for a better vibe around the Larson Football Performance Center.
“It’s definitely good feelings,” Brown-Stephens said. “A win is always what you want, but even after a win or a loss, it doesn’t matter, there are always things that can be cleaned up and fixed, and I’m sure we will take care of this things.”
Small fixes and potentially seismic changes are very different things.
High school football stars of week 4
DIVISION 1
*Jared Arone completed 10-of-14 passes for 210 yards and four scores as Franklin snapped Mansfield’s state-best 19-game winning streak with a 28-10 win.
*Ayden Pereira completed 10-of-14 passes for 229 yards and three touchdowns, while rushing for 95 yards and two more scores in the first half as Central Catholic defeated Andover, 56-0.
*Brian Vaughan threw for 200 yards and three touchdowns as Lynn Classical defeated Medford, 32-0.
*Mario Franciosa-Johnson ran for 158 yards and two touchdowns, while registering five tackles as Braintree defeated Holliston, 34-21.
*Bobby Rodolakis rushed for 157 yards and four scores as St. John’s (Shrewsbury) beat Malden Catholic, 38-7.
*Ahmad Hanberry rushed for 184 yards and a touchdown on 21 carries as Lexington defeated Winchester, 28-13.
*JP Muniz ran for 147 yards and four touchdowns as Methuen defeated Haverhill, 41-12.
DIVISION 2
*Eugene Jordan broke a 20-year-old school record as he rushed for 306 yards and three touchdowns to give Barnstable a 42-28 win over Durfee.
*Dylan Pierce was nearly perfect as he completed 9-of-11 passes for 225 yards and four scores as Hingham defeated Whitman-Hanson 35-0. Jonathan St. Ange was the prime beneficiary as he caught five of those passes for 157 yards and a pair of scores.
*Cam Burns rushed for 241 yards and three touchdowns on 33 carriess as Bishop Feehan defeated Archbishop Williams, 35-7.
*Riley O’Connell completed 14-of-16 passes for 200 yards and five touchdowns to become the school’s all-time leader in TD passes as Lincoln-Sudbury defeated Fitchburg, 44-9.
*Vincent Ferrara threw for 246 yards and four touchdowns as Wellesley took care of Newton North, 41-0.
*Anthony Rudiman rushed for 159 yards and three touchdowns as Westford Academy defeated Waltham, 50-19.
*Ryan Gately ran for 219 yards on 32 carries as King Philip handed Taunton its first loss, 30-21.
*Jake Adelmann blocked a punt as well as an extra point in Natick’s 35-27 win over Brockton. He also amassed 150 all-purpose yards and a touchdown for the Redhawks.
*Dylan Jennings ran for over 100 yards and three touchdowns as Concord-Carlisle defeated Newton South, 21-14.
DIVISION 3
*Casious Johnson put on a show, running for 339 yards and six touchdowns on 40 carries, as Plymouth South handed Hanover its first loss, 42-35.
*Tyler DeMattio and Tyler Bannon teamed up to rush for 225 yards and three touchdowns on 23 carries as North Attleboro defeated Sharon 42-8 for the school’s 600th all-time win.
*Brothers Mat and Sam Nadworny combined to rush for 273 yards and four touchdowns on 38 carries as Masconomet rallied to defeat Beverly, 26-25.
*Jack Finnegan‘s 19-yard field goal on the final play gave Milton a 10-7 win over Walpole.
*Will Kelly threw for 142 yards and a touchdown, while rushing for 119 yards and a second score as Dartmouth defeated Apponequet, 16-13.
DIVISION 4/5
*Danny Fleming rushed for 89 yards and four touchdowns, including the game-winner in the third overtime, as Tewksbury outlasted North Andover, 37-29. Fleming also threw a touchdown pass and recovered a fumble.
*Andrew Meleski returns to this page as he ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns as Ashland handled Bellingham, 42-14.
*Andrew Bossey rushed for 195 yards and two scores as Scituate blanked Pembroke, 34-0.
*Dylan Gordon ran for three scores and caught a TD pass, while Tom Marcucella threw for three scores as Foxboro handled Hopkinton, 47-12.
*Cam O’Brien threw four touchdown passes as Swampscott defeated Saugus 41-6 to remain unbeaten.
*Shayne Sutton rushed for 100 yards and four touchdowns in Wayland’s 38-0 win over Cambridge.
*Cadence Chase ran for 190 yards and three touchdowns as Fairhaven defeated Sharon, 42-14.
DIVISION 6/7
*Derek Coulanges rushed for 219 yards and two touchdowns as St. Mary’s earned a 21-19 overtime win over Bishop Fenwick.
*Brendan Bertolami ran for 119 yards and four touchdowns as Arlington Catholic defeated Bishop Stang, 39-36.
*Keesean Kerr rushed for 186 yards and three touchdowns to give Boston English/New Mission a 36-12 win over Tech Boston.
*Luke Frauton completed 12-of-13 passes for 125 yards and three scores in Medway’s 42-7 win over Westwood.
*Eric Mann ran for 174 yards and two touchdowns as Blue Hills took care of Diman, 38-7.
*The combination of Eddie Reilly and Drew Donovan struck for three long scores as Abington defeated Dennis-Yarmouth, 35-13.
*Daveon Scott rushed for 155 yards and two scores as Holbrook/Avon earned its third win of the year, 44-6, over Atlantis Charter/Bishop Connolly.
DIVISION 8
*Brennan Twombly completed 9-of-11 passes for 136 and three touchdown, while adding 66 rushing yards as Manchester-Essex remained unbeaten with a 42-14 win over Cathedral/Matignon.
*Nick Almeida rushed for 138 yards and three touchdowns as Millis rolled to a 49-0 win over Case.
*Nick Sawyer rushed for three scores and also returned a kick 60 yards for a fourth score as Lowell Catholic defeated Essex Tech, 29-20.
*Timel Leviner ran for 185 yards and three touchdowns while adding a 44-yard fumble return for a fourth score in Brighton’s 54-0 win over Minuteman.
*Tyler David ran for 151 yards and three touchdowns as Lynn Tech outscored Georgetown, 40-26.
*In Georgetown’s loss to Lynn Tech, Jack Lucido caught 14 passes for 305 yards and three touchdowns, while adding 110 return yards.
*Juan Setalsingh rushed for 80 yards and four touchdowns, while completing 9-of-11 passes for 145 yards and a fifth score as KIPP defeated Whittier, 49-40.
*Mike Spadaro completed 11-of-22 passes for 168 yards and two touchdowns as St. John Paul defeated Monomoy, 22-6.
ISL/PREP
*Louis-David Pouliot completed 11-of-20 passes for 286 yards and three touchdowns as St. George’s defeated Thayer Academy, 34-6.
*Bo MacCormack ran for 175 yards and a pair of scores as BB&N defeated Governor’s Academy, 43-26.
*Luke Thorbahn rushed for 133 yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries as Milton Academy defeated St. Sebastian’s, 19-13.
*Matt Morris rushed for four touchdowns as Rivers defeated Tabor Academy, 47-34.
Business People: Bancroft Foundation names new executive director
OF NOTE – NONPROFITS
The Ann Bancroft Foundation, a St. Paul-based organization focused on educational and advancement opportunities for girls through mentorships and grants, announced Ethelind Kaba as its new executive director. Ethelind also serves as secretary of the board of The Jeremiah Program, and is active in other local organizations. She also founded The Stargirl Initiative, for which she was named a changemaker by MN Women’s Press.
ADVERTISING/PUBLIC RELATIONS
Media Bridge Advertising, Minneapolis, announced that Shannon Knoepke has joined the agency as senior vice president of marketing. Knoepke has previous experience with Audacy, Townsquare Media, Cumulus Broadcasting and Clear Channel.
FINANCIAL SERVICES
Business accounting firm Baker Tilly announced that three employees of its Minneapolis office have been named to leadership roles in the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants: Jeffrey Gendreau, peer review board planning task force; Rachel Polson, elected members council, and Mallory Thomas, CITP Champion Program. … Associated Bank announced the opening of a branch at 1265 Town Centre Drive in Eagan, replacing Associated’s branch at 1270 Yankee Doodle Road. Associated Bank, based in Green Bay, Wis., is Minnesota’s 11th largest bank by deposit market share. … Thrivent, a Minneapolis-based diversified financial services organization, announced that Jill Louis has been appointed to the board of directors; Louis is managing partner at an international law firm in Dallas, Texas.
FOOD
Erbert & Gerbert’s, a Wisconsin-based sandwich chain with locations in the Twin Cities, announced Tyler Schwecke as director of operations. Schwecke previously worked for rival chain Jimmy Johns.
HEALTH CARE
Visante Inc., a St. Paul-based health care business consultant, announced that Adrianne (Maxie) Friemel has joined the firm as senior director, Pharmacy Revenue Cycle Services. … Health Dimensions Group, a Minnetonka-based consultant and management firm focused on senior living care and facilities, announced that Heather Haberhern has been named vice president of clinical reimbursement.
LAW
Fredrikson & Byron, Minneapolis, announced that attorney Loan T. Huynh has been awarded the 2021 Diversity and Inclusion Award by Minnesota Lawyer magazine.
MEDICAL TECHNOLOGY
Miromatrix Medical, an Eden Prairie-based developer of technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs, announced the hiring of Dr. John Barry as vice president of research and development.
POLITICS
Home To Stay MPLS, a coalition promoting a rent-stabilization initiative in Minneapolis, announced that Claire Bergren has joined as campaign manager; she previously served as campaign manager for Rep. Ilhan Omar, who represents Minnesota’s Fifth District in the U.S. Congress
ORGANIZATIONS
St. Paul’s Toastmasters King Boreas Club announced it is marking its 80th anniversary. Toastmasters is a national organization of local chapters promoting leadership through public speaking.
RETAIL/PHILANTHROPY
Burlington Stores announced the opening of a location at 2124 E. Lake St., Minneapolis, its 10th in Minnesota, and that it will be donating $50,000 — $25,000 to the teachers at South High School in Minneapolis through its partnership with Minneapolis-based AdoptAClassroom.org; and $25,000 to Lake Street Council, a nonprofit serving the needs of area businesses.
SERVICES
APi Group Corp., a New Brighton-based parent company whose partners provide safety and equipment services to the construction and energy industries, announced that Tom Lydon has stepped down as chief financial officer and will be retiring at the end of the year; Kevin S. Krumm joins APi as executive vice president and chief financial officer. Krumm previously was corporate treasurer and senior vice president of finance shared services at Ecolab Inc., St. Paul. … Regis Corp., a Minneapolis-based operator and franchiser of retail hair salon chains, announced the appointment of Lockie Andrews to its board of directors; Andrews is the head of eCommerce and digital operations at Party City.
TECHNOLOGY
Digi-Key Electronics, a Thief River Falls-based provider of electronic components to business, announced that it has been named to the third-annual list of America’s Best Employers By State 2021 by Forbes.
EMAIL ITEMS to [email protected]
Popular wilderness area closures lifted after summer fires
ISABELLA, Minn. (AP) — The last remaining closure order related to wildfires in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness has now been lifted, according to Superior National Forest officials.
A hot and abnormally dry summer caused extreme fire danger and prompted a complete closure of the popular wilderness in northern Minnesota for a couple of weeks after wildfires broke out. The last remaining closure related to the John Ek and Whelp fires has now been lifted.
Cooler conditions and recent rainfall have helped keep the fires in check.
“We have not seen any smoke from the fire for a couple of weeks now, and we feel comfortable lifting this closure as this fire is unlikely to spread much, if at all,” Patty Johnson, the forest’s East Zone fire management officer.
The BWCA received 3 to 6 inches of rain in September, which is about normal for the month. But, officials say that over the longer term the region remains in drought conditions, Minnesota Public Radio News reports.
Fire crews have now removed all pumps, hoses and other equipment that had been staged for the John Ek fire.
Meanwhile, to the south and outside the wilderness boundary, the Forest Service has scaled back the closure area around the Greenwood fire, which has reached 80% containment.
My AP top-25 ballot: Alabama and Georgia on top, Cincinnati soars, Arizona State returns
Highlights from the ballot …
— Alabama and Georgia remained on top after dominating victories over ranked opponents (Mississippi and Arkansas, respectively), while Iowa and Penn State flipped positions, with the Hawkeyes now the No. 3 team.
— Cincinnati was the big riser this week, jumping nine spots, to No. 5, after the victory at Notre Dame.
The Bearcats are undefeated with a double-digit road win over what was, and still is, a top-10 team (at least on my ballot). That’s plenty good enough for a top-five spot, ahead of the Oklahoma schools, Oregon and Ohio State.
(Yes, both Oklahoma schools: The Cowboys beat Baylor and are worthy of a top-10 ranking.)
— Speaking of Oregon: The Ducks dropped only three spots, to No. 8, after the overtime loss to Stanford.
Their limited slide was due partly to developments elsewhere: Half the teams on the ballot lost, including four of the top 10.
What’s more, I believe the Ducks should be ranked ahead of Ohio State, at least while they have the same number of losses. And the Buckeyes, who thumped Rutgers, warrant a spot in the top 10.
— Arizona State returned to the ballot, in the No. 19 position, after winning handily at UCLA.
The Sun Devils have one loss, to a ranked opponent (BYU), and can now claim a quality victory.
— We considered Oregon State for a spot at the bottom of the ballot.
But even though they’re 4-1 and atop the Pac-12 North, the Beavers have a loss to unranked Purdue (which just lost to unranked Minnesota) and no wins over ranked opponents.
Beating USC (3-2) and Washington (2-3) means nothing these days when evaluating a team’s merits for the top 25.
In fact, the Beavers aren’t scheduled to face a ranked opponent until the end of the season, when they play ASU and Oregon back-to-back.
If they keeping winning, we’ll reassess. But at the moment, their resume doesn’t quite clear our bar.
— Removed from the ballot this week: Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Fresno State, UCLA and LSU.
— New to the ballot this week: Kentucky, ASU, Clemson, Texas and Wake Forest.
1. Alabama2. Georgia3. Iowa4. Penn State5. Cincinnati6. Oklahoma7. Oklahoma State8. Oregon9. Ohio State10. Notre Dame11. Michigan State12. Auburn13. Michigan14. Brigham Young15. Arkansas16. Kentucky17. Coastal Carolina18. Mississippi19. Arizona State20. Florida21. Clemson22. Baylor23. Texas24. Kansas State25. Wake Forest
Support the Hotline: Receive three months of unlimited access for just 99 cents. Yep, that’s 99 cents for 90 days, with the option to cancel anytime. Details are here, and thanks for your support.
*** Send suggestions, comments and tips (confidentiality guaranteed) to [email protected] or call 408-920-5716
*** Follow me on Twitter: @WilnerHotline
*** Pac-12 Hotline is not endorsed or sponsored by the Pac-12 Conference, and the views expressed herein do not necessarily reflect the views of the Conference.
Puerto Ricans fume as outages threaten health, work, school
By DÁNICA COTO
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Not a single hurricane has hit Puerto Rico this year, but hundreds of thousands of people in the U.S. territory feel like they’re living in the aftermath of a major storm: Students do homework by the light of dying cellphones, people who depend on insulin or respiratory therapies struggle to find power sources and the elderly are fleeing sweltering homes amid record high temperatures.
Power outages across the island have surged in recent weeks, with some lasting several days. Officials have blamed everything from seaweed to mechanical failures as the government calls the situation a “crass failure” that urgently needs to be fixed.
The daily outages are snarling traffic, frying costly appliances, forcing doctors to cancel appointments, causing restaurants, shopping malls and schools to temporarily close and even prompting one university to suspend classes and another to declare a moratorium on exams.
“This is hell,” said Iris Santiago, a 48-year-old with chronic health conditions who often joins her elderly neighbors outside when their apartment building goes dark and the humid heat soars into the 90s Fahrenheit.
“Like any Puerto Rican, I live in a constant state of anxiety because the power goes out every day,” she said. “Not everyone has family they can run to and go into a home with a generator.”
Santiago recently endured three days without power and had to throw out the eggs, chicken and milk that spoiled in her refrigerator. She said power surges also caused hundreds of dollars of damage to her air conditioner and refrigerator.
Puerto Rico’s Electric Power Authority, which is responsible for the generation of electricity, and Luma, a private company that handles transmission and distribution of power, have blamed mechanical failures at various plants involving components such as boilers and condensers. In one recent incident, seaweed clogged filters and a narrow pipe.
Luma also has implemented selective blackouts in recent weeks that have affected a majority of its 1.5 million clients, saying demand is exceeding supply.
Luma took over transmission and distribution in June. Puerto Rico’s governor said the company had pledged to reduce power interruptions by 30% and the length of outages by 40%.
The island’s Electric Power Authority has long struggled with mismanagement, corruption and, more recently, bankruptcy.
In September 2016, a fire at a power plant sparked an island-wide blackout. A year later, Hurricane Maria hit as a Category 4 storm, shredding the aging power grid and leaving some customers up to a year without power.
Emergency repairs were done, but reconstruction work to strengthen the grid has yet to start.
“We’re on the verge of a collapse,” said Juan Alicea, a former executive director of the authority.
He said three main factors are to blame: Officials halted maintenance of generation units under the erroneous belief they would soon be replaced. Scores of experienced employees have retired. And investment to replace aging infrastructure has dwindled.
Puerto Rico’s power generation units are on average 45 years old, twice those of the U.S. mainland,.
Luma has said it expects to spend $3.85 billion to revamp the transmission and distribution system and company CEO Wayne Stensby said Luma has made significant progress in stabilizing it. He noted that crews have restarted four substations, some of which had been out of operation since Hurricane Maria.
Puerto Rico Gov. Pedro Pierluisi blamed the outages on management failures at the Electric Power Authority and called the repeated failures “untenable.”
Pierluisi himself has faced calls to resign — hundreds gathered to protest near the governor’s mansion on Friday — and many are demanding that the government cancel Luma’s contract.
The president of the power authority’s governing board resigned last week and a new executive director, Josué Colón, was appointed, promising to visit all generation units to pinpoint the problem.
“I recognize the critical condition that they’re in,” he said. “We’re not going to stop until the problem is corrected.”
Some people have taken to banging pots at night in frustration in addition to organizing protests.
Among those planning to join is Carmen Cabrer, a 53-year-old asthmatic and diabetic. She has been unable to use her nebulizer and recently had to throw out insulin for lack of refrigeration. The heat forces her to open her windows and breathe in pollution that aggravates her asthma. She cooks and washes clothes at irregular hours, fearing the power will go out again.
“This has turned into abuse,” she said of the outages. “I’m constantly tense.”
The outages are especially aggravating because power bills have been rising and the pandemic has forced many people to work or study from home.
Barbra Maysonet, a 30-year-old call center operator who works from home, said she sometimes loses an entire shift and doesn’t get paid for lack of power. She’s hesitant to work at the office because she doesn’t want to expose her mother and grandmother to COVID-19.
“It really puts a dent in my paycheck,” she said. “I have to rethink things. … I’m going to have to risk my health just to be able to pay the rest of the bills.”
Like other Puerto Ricans, Maysonet has modified her diet, turning to canned goods, snacks and crackers that won’t spoil in a power outage.
“Just when I’m about to cook something, the power goes out. Then it’s, ‘I guess I’m having another bowl of cereal,’” she said.
Those who can afford it buy generators or invest in solar panels, but budgets are tight for many on an island mired in a deep economic crisis and a government that is effectively bankrupt.
Even attempts to rely on alternate sources of energy often are frustrated.
Manuel Casellas, an attorney who recently served as president of his 84-unit condominium complex, said the owners agreed to buy a generator more than a year ago at a cost of $100,000. However, they first need a power company official to connect the generator to the grid. He has made four appointments, and said officials canceled them all at the last minute without explanation.
“This has created great annoyance,” he said. “This is a building with many elderly people.”
Casellas himself has at times been unable to work at home or the office because of power outages at both. If he can’t meet with clients, he doesn’t get paid. Like others, he is considering leaving Puerto Rico.
“Every time the power goes out here it pushes your post-traumatic stress button,” he said, referring to the harrowing experiences many went through after Hurricane Maria, with an estimated 2,975 people dying in the aftermath. “You can’t live without electricity.”
Democrats see political peril in replacing Minneapolis PD
By STEVE KARNOWSKI
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — As activists mobilized this summer to ask Minneapolis voters to replace their police department, one of the first prominent Democrats to slam the plan was a moderate congresswoman who doesn’t even live in the city.
Angie Craig declared it “shortsighted, misguided and likely to harm the very communities that it seeks to protect.” She warned that it could push out the city’s popular Black police chief.
Craig’s district covers a suburban-to-rural and politically divided region south of the city, but her willingness to jump into the fight next door highlights the political threat that Democrats like Craig see in the proposal.
As a city that has become synonymous with police abuse wrestles with police reform, the effort is sharply dividing Democrats along ideological lines. The state’s best known progressives — U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar and Attorney General Keith Ellison — support the plan, which would replace the police department with a new Department of Public Safety. Other top Democrats, including Sen. Amy Klobuchar and Gov. Tim Walz, oppose it.
The debate is dominating the city’s mayoral and City Council races, the first since a Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd in May 2020 and sparked a global racial reckoning. Passing the amendment would be a major win for the reform movement — both in substance and symbolism. But many in the Democratic establishment believe calls to “dismantle” or “defund” police cost the party seats in statehouses and Congress last year. They’re determined not to let that happen again next year. Defeating the Minneapolis measure has become a critical, high-profile test.
“If we talk about reforming the police, people are overwhelmingly in favor of it. When we say ‘defund,’ we lose the argument,” said Colin Strother, a Texas-based Democratic strategist. “Democrats that keep using ‘defund the police’ are only hurting themselves and the cause, quite frankly.”
The ballot proposal asks voters whether they want to replace the Minneapolis Police Department with a new Department of Public Safety that would take a “comprehensive public health approach” that “could include” police officers “if necessary.” It doesn’t use the word “defund,” and critics say that was a deliberate attempt by a majority of City Council members to conceal their aims.
Ellison, a strong supporter of the proposal, said in an interview that amendment supporters simply want “more tools to guarantee public safety, more than just a police-only model. They want other people who have expertise in mental health, housing, violence reduction and intervention” who are better trained to handle situations that armed police now face alone.
But he’s wary of the phrase “defund the police,” which he called “a cry for reform” that comes from “young people who were absolutely outraged by what happened to George Floyd.”
Ellison said he avoids using it, calling it “hot rhetoric, not a policy, not a program” that doesn’t accurately describe what the amendment would do. And he downplayed the idea that Democrats should be afraid of supporting the amendment, saying Republicans will attack them no matter how the issue is framed.
Minister JaNaé Bates, a spokeswoman for the pro-amendment Yes 4 Minneapolis coalition, said she’s frustrated by the divisions among Democrats. Those who depict the proposal as defunding the police are using “fear-based rhetoric” and a “right-wing dog whistle” as a distraction, she said. Police “most certainly” will be part of the proposed new agency along with professionals trained to handle situations for which armed officers are not suited, she said.
“The fact of the matter is Democrats, progressives, liberals all across the board want people to be safe and that is what this charter change does,” Bates said.
Omar, who represents Minneapolis, contends there’s “nothing radical” in the amendment. What’s radical, she said in an opinion piece published in the Star Tribune, was how opponents fought to keep it off the ballot and, in her view, misrepresent what it will do.
The ballot question has attracted plenty of money, with glossy mailers showing up around the city and ads filling social media feeds since shortly before early voting began in early September.
The Yes 4 Minneapolis campaign has raised over $1 million in cash and nearly $500,000 of in-kind donations from across the country, according to campaign finance reports filed in August. Its money included $500,000 in seed money from the Open Society Policy Center, which has ties to billionaire George Soros.
The group has stressed the need for change and sought to reassure voters that the new structure will make everyone safer. It has also disputed suggestions from opponents that passage would mean the departure of Medaria Arradondo, the city’s popular Black chief, even though Arradondo said passage would put any law enforcement leader in a “wholly unbearable position.”
The much newer All of Mpls, which opposes the amendment, raised more than $100,000 in its first few weeks, mostly locally. It has been playing up the uncertainty over how the proposed new department would work, since the amendment leaves it up to the City Council and the mayor to figure out the details within a short timeframe after the election.
University of Minnesota political scientist Larry Jacobs credited the “defund” issue with helping Republicans hold their own in Minnesota’s legislative races in 2020 despite Joe Biden winning statewide. He said it’s clear to Democrats that “defunding the police” was effective for Republicans then — and could be again.
U.S. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, of New York, flipped a Staten Island seat in 2020 by running against defunding police. Moderate Democrat Eric Adams, a former New York Police Department captain, won New York’s mayoral primary in July on a platform of rejecting activists’ calls to defund police.
U.S. Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney, of New York, who chairs the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, has pushed back against the “defund” rhetoric, highlighting that the American Rescue Plan stimulus bill signed in March contains $350 billion to help support police departments.
“If this thing does pass, which a lot of people think and assume that it will, there’s going to be massive national blowback, not just in Minnesota,” said Republican strategist Billy Grant, whose clients include Craig’s likely opponent, former Marine Tyler Kistner.
“People are going to say they showed they can do this. That’s going to have a domino effect.”
Man killed Saturday in Aurora alley shooting
A 26-year-old man was shot to death in an alley in Aurora Saturday night, Aurora police said in a news release Sunday.
The man, who has not been publicly identified, was shot in an alley near the 1900 block of North Del Mar Parkway around 9:18 p.m.
Officers arrived to find the man shot once; he was taken to a hospital where he died. Police said Sunday they were working to identify a suspect.
Vikings’ Dalvin Cook back for Browns
Vikings running back Dalvin Cook was active Sunday and ready to face Cleveland at U.S. Bank Stadium after missing one game with an ankle injury.
Cook was listed as questionable but practiced all week and there was optimism that he would play. Cook was hurt in a 34-33 loss at Arizona on Sept. 19 and sat out a 30-17 home win over Seattle on Sept. 26.
Also active for the Vikings against the Browns was nose tackle Michael Pierce, who was listed as questionable with elbow and shoulder injuries. However, linebacker Anthony Barr, questionable with a knee injury, and cornerback Kris Boyd, questionable with a hamstring injury, were inactive.
Also inactive for the Vikings were wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette, who was ruled out on Friday with a toe injury, quarterback Kellen Mond, guard Wyatt Davis, defensive tackle James Lynch and defensive end Patrick Jones II.
Real World Economics: When good intentions go bad
Todd Buchholz’s “New ideas from dead economists” is a classic little history of economic thought. But sometimes one must go back centuries to dead theologians and philosophers to understand contemporary issues.
That is the case for Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison’s action against Sparboe Eggs — so taken because the prices the company charged for eggs during some months in 2020 exceeded a limit mandated in Gov. Tim Walz’s COVID emergency orders.
To help understand this kerfuffle, one can go back to 13th century Catholic theologian Thomas Aquinas, Greek philosopher Aristotle and 16th century Protestant reformer John Calvin.
The core principle here is that of “just price” — a doctrine that has caused more hunger, suffering and waste of resources than nearly any other idea in western philosophy. Yet it remains strong in Catholic social thought and in the secular political and economic cultures of Latin America. It is big among U.S. progressives too.
It is also one of those ideas — like the rent control initiatives currently being considered in both Twin Cities — that universally maddens economists across a wide ranges of political affinities or schools of view within their discipline.
Understand that prices are not just ad hoc, isolated numbers. They are key in complex information-generating and incentive-transmitting social systems that promote efficient use of resources to meet people’s needs. Yes, market systems don’t work perfectly in all circumstances. Often victims are created. But they usually are better than alternatives — especially when cautious, prudent measures to correct “market failures” are applied. Prices should not be dictated, nor their movements quashed, without deep consideration and for important reasons. Limiting price rises to an arbitrary percentage during an epidemic in which the incomes of the large majority of households did not suffer do not meet these standards.
One needs to look at historical real-world outcomes. Economists dislike rent controls because it is impossible to find a historical case where they did suppress housing supply — either construction or the offering of more rental housing, thereby actually raising prices for those entering the market, disincentivizing home ownership, with resulting benefits flowing more to higher- rather than lower-income people.
Similarly, in the old days, religious scholars Calvin and Aquinas railed at grain merchants with full warehouses who raised prices after short harvests. If they had grain in store, they should continue to sell at pre-shortage prices, the theologians thought. After all, the goods had been produced even before rains began to fail or frost hit.
The problem is that if we ban any increase in price in times of scarcity, we also kill incentives to build warehouses to guard against future scarcity. And these worthy theologians never proposed any remedy for the merchant when a bumper crop depressed prices. Calvin did not order consumers in Geneva to buy grain at above-market prices just to keep merchants from losing money. Nor did Gov. Walz or his well-meaning cohorts in other states with similar price-limit edicts.
The same doctrines applied to trade. If a Venetian merchant sent five ships to Constantinople and one foundered on the way back, was it permissible in the ideas of well-meaning theologians for him to charge more for the remaining cargoes when landed on the Rialto? No. The loss of a ship was the will of God. Spreading the cost of that loss was sinful, an attempt to evade the will of God.
Similar situations arise today. If a hurricane down trees, leaving hundreds of thousands without power, some enterprising individuals fill rental trucks with chainsaws and generators swept off the shelves of big box stores in the north. Driving through the night, they soon are parked somewhere, selling saws and generators at double the price. People sitting in comfortable chairs watching TV news are outraged at such gouging, such greedy advantage-taking of those in need! Yet they themselves don’t rent trucks to drive south filled with tools that they will sell at cost plus a few bucks for gas.
Granted there are situations where wage and price controls are the least-bad alternative, such as major wars. These also usually involve a vast rigmarole of rationing and hordes of workers tallying costs, quantities and allowable prices as the Office of Price Administration did during World War II.
This is imperative in some situations. The real historical example of allotting “Dresser couplings” is part of Herman Wouk’s novel “War and Remembrance.” These allowed the quick and inexact connection of steel pipe without elaborate threading. They speeded dropping engines into wooden landing craft. They also permitted connecting successive sections of the enormous gaseous-diffusion cascade at Oak Ridge, Tenn., for bomb-grade uranium. There wasn’t time or information for markets to work.
The impulse to keep anyone from sinning seems a natural one to some, but they leave objective questions unanswered. Why a 20 percent price limit rather than 17 or 24? Why eggs but not sauerkraut?
Many food prices fluctuate all the time. Why cap one that is just coming off a five year low just as one that is at a three-year high? What was magically “just” about the particular set of prices in effect just before the price controls were imposed? Egg prices rose far more dramatically when millions of Minnesota chickens died of avian flu in 2015 and they subsequently plunged to historic lows in the year prior to COVID. Government did nothing in either case.
Proponents will say that we need to protect the poor. Yet when price caps bite, there usually are shortages — as would happen with rent controls. If one has to hunt for eggs during a pandemic, who can do so more easily? Mid-level earners working safely from home, with two computers to check prices and availability, plus two vehicles to snatch up suddenly-discovered stocks? Or the 80-year-old pensioner or single mother living in a rental who must take a bus and walk 10 blocks to scope out one supermarket? As with rent controls, in real life, most of the benefits accrue to those far from needy.
In a historic situation such as a pandemic, helping the most affected and poorest to continue to meet their needs is an admirable and essential function of government. There are efficient and proven ways to do this, particularly if a system is planned and ready to be implemented ahead of time. Ad hoc price controls imposed on an arbitrary set of products at some arbitrary sweeping percentage increase cause more harm and injustice than they help or solve. Aristotle, Aquinas, Calvin and the lot were bright thinkers, but on “just price” they were not only dead wrong, but tragically so.
St. Paul economist and writer Edward Lotterman can be reached at [email protected]
