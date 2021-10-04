Bitcoin
Crypto Roundup: October 4, 2021
Bitcoin has started October with a bang, exploding towards $50K in hope of a long-awaited ETF approval.
The leading crypto added 10% in just a few hours on Friday, as traders cheered for “Uptober” and celebrated the support of some of the loudest regulatory voices. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) chairman Gary Gensler renewed his backing for a Bitcoin Futures ETF on Wednesday, and Fed chair Jerome Powell said on Thursday that the central bank has no plans to ban cryptoassets.
Meanwhile, Tezos hit all-time highs above $9 on NFT mania, and Algorand, Chainlink, and Enjin made double-digit gains. Compound, however, bucked the trend by dropping 7% after the protocol mistakenly gave out more than $90 million to users.
This Week’s Highlights
- Bitcoin swings higher as Gensler affirms ETF support
- Visa positions for a multi-chain future
Across the crypto market, prices have been rising in anticipation that a Bitcoin ETF could finally be given the regulatory green light.
In remarks for the Financial Times on Thursday, SEC chairman Gary Gensler renewed his support for a Bitcoin ETF backed by future contracts, suggesting that some of the ETF applications set to be considered in the coming month could be approved.
The long-awaited ETF will allow investors to get exposure to Bitcoin using a standard brokerage account without having to buy the underlying asset. Analysts have argued that this will lead to a major price upswing, perhaps reflecting the astronomical gains in gold seen since the approval of the first gold-backed ETF.
Visa positions for a multi-chain future
As funds flow into different blockchains across the digital asset ecosystem, Visa is looking to get ahead of the curve.
The payments giant has outlined its vision for a “Universal Payment Channel” (UPC), that will
serve as a “network of blockchain networks” — connecting different digital assets such as stablecoins with future central bank digital currencies.
If previous efforts are anything to go by, Visa’s efforts to incorporate crypto could meet with success. In March, the company started allowing users to settle USDC payments directly on Ethereum, and more recently showed its commitment to the ecosystem by purchasing a CryptoPunk NFT.
Week ahead
The bullish price action over the last few days has pushed the crypto sentiment index right back to neutral after the fear of September.
This reflects growing optimism about the macroeconomic storm brewing for Bitcoin, driven by persistent inflation concerns and calls for a trillion dollar coin to be minted as debate over the debt ceiling drags on.
In fact, many traders are now anticipating that the possibility of the dysfunctional US government defaulting on their debt could cause a repeat of 2011, with Bitcoin replacing gold as a hedge against the uncertainty.
Bitcoin
Crypto Market Analysis: October 4, 2021
Cryptoasset prices struggled to the end of September, failing to make gains for the majority of the month, or even hold ground in some cases.
However, major cryptoassets rebounded over the weekend on the back of positive comments from the SEC’s Gary Gensler.
Bitcoin had a strong week, despite falling to below $42,000 at the end of September. October’s arrival saw the cryptoasset jump in price over the weekend. It is now trading just below $48,000.
Ether likewise saw a start of October rally, having traded down to $2,800 at the end of last month. ETH jumped over the weekend, trading upwards and now around $3,350.
SEC head calls for cryptoasset consumer protection…but then reiterates support for ETFs linked to crypto
Gary Gensler has said that investors in crypto products deserve the same protections and safeguards against fraud and manipulation as bank depositors or purchasers of insurance policies.
The SEC boss acknowledged that the size of the crypto space now meant that it was time for investors to be covered in the same way as if they were investing in a more traditional asset such as a mutual fund. His comments were specifically regarding investors wanting returns from their assets on an annual basis.
However, despite heeding warnings, he did once again reiterate his support for exchange-traded funds (ETFs) on futures linked to the top cryptocurrency by market value, leading to speculation that the US might approve the vehicle.
Gensler singled out bitcoin ETFs in particular, which invest in futures contracts that trade on the Chicago Mercantile Exchange, having made similar comments in August also. Whatever the outcome, bitcoin bounced on the news of his comments, leading to renewed optimism.
Crypto is not “the second coming of the messiah” – Musk
Elon Musk has again put forward his views on crypto, telling US regulators to “do nothing”. His comments referred to his belief that possible government action could “slow down [crypto and bitcoin’s] advancement”.
An advocate of “letting it fly”, he hopes cryptoassets will eventually help reduce the errors and latency in legacy monetary systems.
Unlike previous comments, his views did not seem to impact price action dramatically, but considering regulation is such a hot topic at the moment, don’t be surprised if we see more and more comments weighing in on the space as it continues to capture public interest.
First crypto investment fund approved in Switzerland
Switzerland has broken new ground following the Swiss financial regulator issuing approvals for a domestic cryptoasset investment fund and a domestic digital asset custody service last week.
Just days after China’s central bank commented that bitcoin and other financial blockchains were a threat to economic stability, FINMA formally approved the first investment fund of its kind in Switzerland, in order to “facilitate serious innovation…in a consistently technology-neutral way”.
The new Crypto Market Index Fund will be open to “qualified investors”, enabling investment into cryptoassets with a “sufficiently large trading volume”.
Considering Switzerland has one of the largest banking sectors in the world and accounts for an estimated 25% of global cross border asset management, the chance for investors to gain additional exposure to cryptoassets could be exciting for the space.
Bitcoin
As Bitcoin Staggers, This Indicator Suggests Hope For Bulls
Bitcoin has been moving on a sideways trajectory after a decline from the $49,000 area. The first cryptocurrency by market seems to be displaying conviction, as the bears are unable to retake control of the current price action.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Price Blasts Off With 10% Move, But Is This The Start Of More?
At the time of writing, BTC trades north of $48,000, a critical support zone that could support a fresh jump into previous highs. Although in lower timeframes there has been some “crab like” action, higher timeframes still record important gains.
Trader Justin Bennet believes the key of the next leg up will be unlock as Bitcoin moves back into the $50,000 to $53,000 area. If the bulls can break above those levels, BTC’s price should re-entered the $60,000 zone for the first time since May 2021.
Otherwise, Bitcoin could still see some downside risk towards the middle area of its current levels at $45,000. Failure to sustain that support could see BTC return to the $40,700 area with danger of slipping further into the $36,500, as seen below.
Unlike September, October has been historically a green month for BTC. Many traders are betting on this possibility.
Therefore, the quick turn in the market sentiment to bullish as BTC climbed its way up from the low $40,000 to its current levels. In addition, trader John Wick believes there are the right ingredients and environment to support a new all-time high, as seen below.
Bitcoin At A Crossroads, Why More Gains Could Result In A Fresh ATH?
In a separate report by Glassnode Insights, analyst Checkmate recorded that 10.3% of Bitcoin supply returned to an unrealized profit state. This suggest a lot of buyers entered positions as BTC was moving in the $40,000 to $41,000.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Turns Green, Why BTC Could Soon Breach $50K
Thus, why BTC’s price could have found a “price floor” around those levels. As of now, about 86.6% of BTC’s total supply stands at unrealized profit, as seen in the chart below.
This increases the incentives for investors to take either of the two routes depending on Bitcoin price action. More investors could hold on to their profits, if the price continues to rally, or they could realize some of their gains if the price goes the other way. The analyst said:
If the market were to continue to trend higher and into a bullish continuation, this fractal would be similar to both the 2013 and 2017 market. In both prior cycles, a NUPL value of 0.5 acted as a ‘support’ level during major corrections as the market’s profitability and conviction to hold was tested, bounced and subsequently rallied higher.
In support of the bullish thesis, Glassnode records a $1.75 billion capital inflow per day into the market as buy demand.
Related Reading | Why The Bitcoin At $100K Discourse Remains Strong Despite Market Crashes
In addition, the Spent Volume Age Bands, a metric used to measure the total percentage of BTC’s supply exchanging hands, suggest “old hand have strong conviction and are not spending at current prices”.
Bitcoin
Why The Bitcoin At $100K Discourse Remains Strong Despite Market Crashes
Bitcoin no doubt had an eventful ride through the month of September. The month which usually carries promises of price dips and crashes, and overall low market momentum maintained its reputation. This led to a value loss of over 20% in the market, causing cryptocurrencies to tumble down in the market. For the majority of the market, it was a matter of holding on long enough for the month to run out.
Now that September is behind us, it is time to look forward. October has historically been known to perform in the complete opposite of its predecessor. This is when assets recover their lost value, and often the start of another rally that carries through to December. So while price predictions may have looked like wishful thinking through the bloody month of September, the new month may offer better trends that will see the price hit $100K before the year runs out.
Factors Moving Bitcoin Price
Green put forward the factors which he believed would drive bitcoin’s price to its new highs. Laying out five factors, the CEO explained in clear and concise terms why the price of bitcoin was set to surge. The first, Green said, was the Federal Reserves’ reluctance to ban cryptocurrencies. Speculations in the crypto space had been that the U.S. would follow the footsteps of China and banned cryptocurrencies. But the Federal Reserve had stated that it had no intention of doing so.
Related Reading | Billionaire Orlando Bravo Reveals He Owns Bitcoin And Why He’s ‘Very Bullish’
The second factor put forward by the CEO was the increased interest in the crypto market by institutional investors. “There is sustained and growing interest from institutional investors, including Wall Street giants and major payment companies, who bring with them their capital, expertise, and reputational influence,” Green explained.
The third was the figures who were influencing the space. Green pointed to prominent figures like billionaire Elon Musk, Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey, and ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood and their message, “crypto is the inevitable future of money.
Technicals were the fourth driver of the bitcoin price surge. Pointing to previous halvings which have resulted in the price growing tremendously, Green says to expect the same amount of growth given that the last halving occurred in 2020, about a year ago.
Lastly, the CEO points to the utility of bitcoin and how it has changed the way money is viewed and handled. “Cryptocurrencies, of which bitcoin is the most dominant, have already changed the way the world handles money, makes transactions does business and managed assets.”
deVere CEO Says $100K Is The Mark
deVere CEO Nigel Green has overall been bullish on the crypto market. Green has been vocal about his support for Ethereum and how he sees the altcoin taking over bitcoin in the market. But this does not mean that the CEO is any less bullish on bitcoin. In fact, Green has once again reiterated his support for cryptocurrencies with his latest prediction which puts bitcoin at the $100K mark by the end of the year.
Related Reading | Polygon Founder Says Ethereum Is Set To Replace Bitcoin As The Global Standard
Green recently reneged on his previous price prediction of $65K for bitcoin at the end of the year, which the CEO referred to as being “too conservative.” He maintains that the growing momentum if sustained could see the price of the digital asset hitting as high as $100K before 2021 runs out. “Even though Bitcoin’s place in the global financial system is already assured, this would be a truly landmark moment,” Green explained.
The recovery of bitcoin from the crashes which rocked it in September has increased the CEO’s faith in the pioneer cryptocurrency. The deVere boss believes that this current recovery trend will send the asset surpassing all of its previous all-time highs and setting new price records.
Bitcoin
Ardadex Protocol: ARDAN Token First Stage Sale Continues To Make Records With Early Investors!
Ardadex Protocol is an innovative platform on Cardano Blockchain that provides users with advanced AMM and NFT functionalities. Ardadex First Stage token sale started on the 27th of September and is running until the 4th of October, 2021. Following the sale, Ardan Token will be distributed, listed, and unlocked after the token sale exercise.
Ardadex Protocol – Building Cardano Ecosystem
Ardadex Protocol is developing 2 innovative platforms: Ardadex Exchange and the NFT Marketplace.
Ardadex NFT Marketplace aims to revolutionize, innovate and simplify the way NFTs are created and developed. Exclusive and only accessible for ARDAN holders.
Ardadex Decentralised Exchange sets to make DeFi accessible and fair for all. To do this we have decided to build on the Cardano Network as it is capable of lightning-fast and low-cost transactions. DEX platforms take divergent approaches to facilitate the trading of digital assets.
Instead of engaging an intermediary organization to execute transactions, DEXs leverage the functionality of self-executing smart contracts. In the absence of intermediaries, DEXs take on a non-custodial framework in which you retain control of your private keys and cryptocurrency funds.
Ardadex Ecosystem Unique Features
- Early Access to Exclusive NFT Drops
- Redistribution from every buy, sell and transfer of $Ardan token
- Become a liquidity provider on the Cardano Blockchain using AMM protocol and earn passive income.
- Trade and transfer to a different address in a single transaction
- Trade ADA for any Cardano Native Token
- Join liquidity pools to collect fees on ADA – Cardano Native Tokens pairs
- Buy ADA or any Cardano Native Token from the Yoroi wallet
- Participate in a decentralized financial marketplace that is open and accessible to all
- Using Ardan as Payment Currency For Fees & Featured Listings
- An on-chain referral program has been implemented to incentivize users to invite friends to join the farming. Inviters will earn 10% of his/her friends’ token purchases.
- Strong ecosystem background.
Tokenomics
- The distribution of Ardan tokens has been carefully designed to create a decentralized, community-driven DeFi protocol that is not controlled by a small group of actors, a total amount of one billion (1,000,000,000) Ardan tokens will be minted and will be distributed.
- First sale stage, 1 ARDAN Token will be sold for 0.001 ADA
- Second sale stage, 1 ARDAN Token will be sold for 0.003 ADA
How To Participate in the Ongoing Ardan Token Sale
Users can be one of the early adopters of the $ARDAN tokens by participating in the ongoing token sale. Interested Investors have to visit our website and click on the pre-sale link https://ardadex.finance/presale/ to participate in this first stage token sale.
The Platform of the Future
With a growing ecosystem of decentralized financial products and several features already planned for future release, Ardadex.finance isn’t just another DeFi protocol but rather, an innovative project to surely watch out for.
Further Information:
Website: https://www.ardadex.finance
Telegram Group: https://t.me/ardadex_protocol
Telegram Channel: https://t.me/ArdadexAnnouncement
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Ardadex_finance
Instagram: https://instagram.com/ardadex_protocol
Bitcoin
Huobi Global Announces $170 Unique ‘Welcome-Bonus’ for New Users
With hundreds of digital assets to trade, Huobi Global is one of the world’s leading Bitcoin and Ethereum trading platforms at present, offering safe and easy trading services.
A new offer from Huobi Global was launched recently, with new customers eligible for a $170 sign-up bonus. New users may take advantage of Huobi Global’s unique ‘Welcome Bonus’ at their convenience by signing up on the platform.
Huobi Global is a well-known cryptocurrency exchange globally. Offering users with access to over 390 digital assets, including bitcoin, ethereum, cardano, and solana, amongst many other digital currencies, and also brings their users live chat support on queries on registration, activation, cancellation, or others.
Huobi Global is committed to providing a unique trading experience and environment and ensuring the safety, sustainability, and security of its users. It takes great pleasure to adopt a genuinely customer-focus approach, which is important in laying the groundwork for the platform’s long-term success and attracting new customers.
Huobi Global also offers super affordable trading fees to its customers, in addition to a diverse variety of goods and services to choose from. These solutions are customized to meet the needs of various types of customers and investors.
According to CoinMarketCap, Huobi Global is ranked third globally in terms of the cryptocurrency exchange rating. The exchange provides consumers with over 900 crypto asset pairings.
To be eligible for Huobi Global’s Welcome Bonus, you must adhere to the following Terms and Conditions:
- The welcome rewards are only available to new customers.
- Users must complete the new user tasks within 15 days and receive their bonus within 30 days after completing the assignments.
- Users must redeem each bonus after completing each assignment to get credit for the bonus.
- Each bonus may only be claimed once per customer.
- If you are a resident of the following countries: China, Venezuela, Singapore, Iran, North Korea, Cuba, Syria, and Sudan, you will not be eligible to participate in the campaign.
- Huobi Global retains the right to reject users who engage in any fraudulent activity and to suspend accounts for users who have been found to have registered multiple accounts.
As a new user, you should and definitely look into taking advantage of Huobi Global’s $170 Welcome Bonus by signing up! For more details please refer to Huobi Global’s official website.
Click here to signup: https://www.huobi.com/en-us/topic/welcome-bonus/
Bitcoin
Interview with Andrei Zaitsev, the CEO of Qchain
Blockchain technology has been used for all kinds of cases for years now, ever since the introduction of Ethereum and its smart contracts. And during this period, the industry has developed considerably, with lots of new advanced platforms emerging, and blockchain expanding to reach almost every industry around the world. However, it will always have special ties to things like gaming and gambling, which were among the first to adopt it.
This is the thing that a project called QChain is focused on. QChain comes as a decentralized lottery platform, one of the main goals of which is to connect millions of blockchain enthusiasts from all around the world and make them join forces around this multi-chain platform. As a result, the platform is planning to create the most powerful decentralized ecosystem in the entire crypto industry.
The gambling sector has always been very popular and rather big, and it grew even bigger during 2020 and 2021 when COVID-19 forced people to stay indoors and spend more time online. In fact, its growth is so massive that gambling is expected to hit a $500 billion market value by 2026. Meanwhile, nearly 30% of the total revenue is contributed by lotteries, which shows how big this segment is now.
Today, we are going to get a better insight into these closely mixed sectors, so we will ask several questions to QChain’s CEO, Andrei Zaitsev, hoping to get his expert views on the matter.
Q: How is blockchain technology changing lottery gaming?
A: The most important thing blockchain technology can offer is transparency. Thanks to the distributed registry, information about all operations in the system is available to every user, which means that manipulation is impossible. Everyone will immediately notice it.
Q: What aspects of the blockchain lottery are different from the traditional lottery?
A: From the player’s point of view, the main difference is that the bets and wins are made and received in local currency — tokens. In addition, all operations are carried out automatically and instantly. Including the withdrawal of the funds won, in contrast to the traditional lottery.
Q: Is blockchain-based lottery popular?
A: Not yet. This is mainly due to the fact that the blockchain-based lottery is a new technology, it is only a year or two old and it hasn’t yet gained popularity. But I am sure that after people appreciate all its benefits, they will no longer want to play the traditional lottery.
Q: Are there any downsides to blockchain-based lottery compared to the traditional version?
A: Nothing comes to mind) Unless the player has no device at all, which is extremely rare in the modern world. Our lottery can be played on a PC, smartphone, or tablet.
Q: What properties of the blockchain are the most useful to the lottery?
A: As I said, the main advantage of the blockchain lottery is the openness of the drawing process possible due to the distributed registry. In addition, everything goes quickly and is automated because of smart contracts. The commissions in the Qchain ecosystem are minimal (there are no intermediaries) for the withdrawal/transfer of funds.
Q: What cryptocurrencies can be used for the lottery?
A: In the lottery based on the blockchain platform, we use its internal token. The internal token for our Magic Lotto is QDT is used as the currency. In tokens, you place a bet and get a win. These tokens can then be converted into fiat currency.
Q: Is blockchain-based lottery safe?
A: Yes, for one hundred percent! Firstly, smart contracts guarantee payments in case of winning, secondly, all information about users in the blockchain network is confidential, and thirdly since the game is based on the blockchain platform, any hacker attacks are nearly impossible, they are simply meaningless.
Q: Is the blockchain lottery regulated, or are there signs that it could be regulated soon?
A: As for the legislative regulation of blockchain technology, it varies in different countries. Every year, as capitalization in this sector of the economy grows, the governments of different countries are trying to introduce a regulatory system, so in the near future, there will be changes. At the moment, blockchain lotteries are not regulated by separate legislation but are subject to the rules regarding online gambling.
Q: How does QChain differ from other blockchain lotteries?
A: It is worth noting that our lottery is based on the latest generation of the blockchain network called Qchain, which means that all players get access to the fastest, most reliable, secure, and confidential gaming platform. There is also a multilevel system of bonuses for invited participants.
Q: What services besides lottery does QChain offer?
A: In addition to the lottery, there is a number of interesting products on the platform:
- decentralized data storage — QStorage;
- exchange for custom goods and services — Qchain Marketplace;
- service for staking — QStaking;
- decentralized exchange for cryptocurrencies and fiat money — QDex;
- service for those who work in the cryptocurrency market — QTI.
Well, thank you very much, Mr. Zaitsev. We hope you enjoyed our interview and now understand better the role of blockchain technology in the gaming industry and what benefits we as players can get from it.
Bitcoin
Axie Infinity (AXS) Price Reached ATH of $119.92 USD
- Each Axie has unique characteristics and strengths.
- Axie Infinity Shards are the unique governance token.
Axie Infinity is a blockchain-based trade and fighting game run by its users. Moreover, it is a collectible token-based game inspired by Pokémon and Tamagotchi.
Furthermore, these Axies come in over 500 distinct body parts, including aquatic, beast, bird, insect, plant, and reptile parts. Axies may have any combination of body parts from any class type, making them extremely varied and frequently uncommon and unique.
Each Axie has unique characteristics and strengths and may be utilized in 3v3 fights to gain experience points that can be used to level up an Axie’s stats or develop its body parts. Moreover, breeding Axies together creates new and unique offspring that may be utilized or sold in the Axie market.
Axie Infinity Shards are the unique governance token for the Axie Infinity ecosystem (AXS). These allow holders to vote on important governance issues and influence how the Axie Community Treasury spends.
AXS Still Has Long Way to Go
In March, the platform had notable media appearances in The Wall Street Journal, Game analytics, and Aftenposten, resulting in a price surge to $10 by the end of May.
Moreover, the currency’s value remained stable with minor fluctuations. Furthermore, on May 19, it slipped into a bearish trap and lost nearly 60% of its value, falling to $3. It stayed about the same price until June.
The increasing popularity of NFTs in July aided the currency’s strong bull-run, which reached $81.2 on July 28. The Axie Infinity (AXS) price reached $92.21 on September 4, 2021. AXS pricing reached ATH of $119.92 USD on October 2, 2021, kicking off the 4th quarter.
This year, expectations are that the token will reach a maximum of $150. If NFT’s markets collapse, the price may fall to $44.15. This altcoin’s average price is $82.26.
According to CoinMarketCap, Axie Infinity’s price today is $114.54 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,434,430,793 USD. Furthermore, Axie Infinity has been up 18.49% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin
Copy-Trading dApp FNDZ Eases Decentralized Crypto Trading For DeFi Mass Adoption
Decentralized finance (DeFi) reached over $150 billion in total value locked (TVL) in the last year. Despite this exceptional increase in TVL (from under a billion at the start of 2020), the number of users that interact with DeFi still pales in comparison with how many people invest in the rest of the crypto market, and these numbers are a drop in the bucket compared to those posted by traditional finance.
DeFi’s TVL is only a fraction of the two trillion dollar valuation of the entire crypto market. Furthermore, the entire crypto market is valued at a figure smaller than just one publicly traded company on the stock market, Apple. Putting these figures side by side, one could assert that the growth potential for DeFi is astounding.
That being said, peer-to-peer financial services delivered through blockchain technology may have a bullish future ahead, but they will need an extra push to increase their adoption beyond the tech-savvy crowd.
This is where the copy-trading decentralized application (dApp) FNDZ is opening DeFi’s doors to mass adoption by providing an easy-to-use platform for learning how to participate in token swaps on decentralized exchanges (DEXs) by following expert traders.
Shifting the Rising Interest in Crypto Markets Towards DeFi
Social trading platforms have helped increase the number of retail traders over the last decade, and copy-trading has become an incredibly popular way for new traders to learn about markets. FNDZ is providing a similar service for crypto trading that eases users’ entry to DeFi through its decentralized and transparent copy-trading platform, so users don’t have to make the journey into DeFi by themselves.
Valentino Cremona, Operations and Tech Lead at FNDZ, says, “Moving users away from centralized services and towards decentralized trading is a major step forward for the mass adoption of DeFi. FNDZ ensures the trustless benefits of blockchain technology can be harnessed by newbies through a user experience that rivals most centralized exchanges (CEX).”
Differentiating User-Friendly DeFi from Centralized Platforms
Although FNDZ has been developed to match the ease of using a CEX, decentralization and transparency set FNDZ apart from centralized trading platforms in several ways.
Centralized platforms offer their services off-chain and can levy hidden fees, and these fees can eat away at any profits made through trading. In addition to chipping away at profits, these platforms expose investors to unnecessary risks through the use of contracts for difference (CFDs).
In short, investors do not retain custody of the assets they buy through their trading platform when signing a CFD. Consequently, the platform’s bankruptcy, mismanagement, or security flaws that lead to a hack could mean investors may witness their holdings disappear overnight.
Robin Ubaghs, Marketing & Growth Lead at FNDZ, says, “FNDZ solves these problems through its embrace of decentralization. Users retain custody of all of their assets when using FNDZ, and the platform allows users to interact with its copy-trading services through an easy-to-use dApp run by a distribution of audited smart contracts, instead of just one contract that can attract exploits, for added security.”
Benefits for Traders of All Levels
Fees for copy-trading services are transparent and posted upfront by the expert traders each user can follow for guidance in the crypto market, and trades are made through DEXs where transactions can be tracked through on-chain data. Here, it’s important to note that DEXs operate as automatic systems that ensure with 100% certainty that no intermediary can interfere with a token swap, so trades are always executed fairly and according to code.
Another benefit of leveraging an open-source platform like FNDZ is increased access and rewards for traders that want to monetize their following. For example, FNDZ allows traders to receive a commission for each user who wants to copy their trades. A trader can then stake FNDZ to earn fee discounts and rewards from each of their trader’s profits. The best part is anyone can create a trading vault and the most successful vaults will be ranked and indexed by an algorithm to ensure transparency and recognition are both met.
Complete Decentralization from the Bottom to the Top
FNDZ ticks all the boxes for what makes a DeFi platform such a powerful tool, and it strives to make this powerful tool accessible to everyone no matter what their prior knowledge of DeFi.
In a further nod towards DeFi standards, FNDZ will operate as a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), which means there won’t be a traditional corporate hierarchy running the platform. Rather, in lieu of a CEO, anyone who holds $FNDZ tokens will be granted voting power over how the platform operates in the future, making FNDZ a platform run by its members, for its members.
DeFi is growing, and the goal of the DeFi community is to get as many people on board as possible. Since DeFi depends on the power of people to make the system work, the more people who participate in DeFi, the better DeFi works for all who participate. Geared towards this goal, FNDZ’s DeFi-centric copy-trading platform could be the catalyst that finally brings DeFi to the masses.
Bitcoin
GINcoin (GIN) Price Upsurges More Than 18,000% In the Past 24 Hours
- It enables programmable payments and the development of open financial infrastructure.
- The GIN blockchain is a free cryptocurrency-sharing platform.
GINcoin is a cryptocurrency that operates on the blockchain as a decentralized financial payment network. Moreover, it enables programmable payments and the development of open financial infrastructure. Done via the use of its reserve currency, the GIN. Also, by December 2020, the network had processed $299 billion in transactions for its 2 million users.
Furthermore, GIN, an open-source digital currency initiative, offers secure, decentralized financial services. Moreover, the GIN Ecosystem Apps (GEA) Protocol is responsible for delivering the Freighter Fleet of masternodes to the network.
The GIN (Global Interest Rate) blockchain is a free cryptocurrency-sharing platform. That allows users to exchange digital currencies. Furthermore, it is a cryptocurrency that is part of the Binance Smart Chain (BSC BEP-20)
The GEA Protocol, according to reports, will be used by DAMs (Distributed Apps Marketplace) and Freighters to create a decentralized Freighter Fleet. GIN’s Freighter Fleet, designed to be resilient to single points of failure and control in order to perform distributed applications or activities in a decentralized environment.
Ultra Bullish Gains
According to reports, the GIN Platform is the first organization to adopt the protocol and participate in the creation of the first DAM, which would benefit from a distributed network of hosting providers.
Moreover, the native currency of the GIN Platform and backed by GIN masternodes, which are responsible for transaction processing and management of the GIN Platform.
According to CoinMarketCap, GINcoin is now trading at $0.072592 USD with a 24-hour trading volume of $167,388 USD. It has seen a gain of 18558.12 percent in the past 24 hours, which is nothing short of ultra-Bullish. And as such, it should be on the radar of all traders.
Bitcoin
Bitcoin – The Past, Present and Future
Since the inception of Bitcoin in 2009, cryptocurrencies have evolved into a universe of their own, with their own tokens, projects, platforms and communities. However, it all started with the idea of creating a digital currency that no financial institution could control.
What is Bitcoin?
Bitcoin is the most popular digital currency or cryptocurrency founded by someone named Satoshi Nakamoto in 2008. Nakamoto designed Bitcoin as a peer-to-peer electronic cash system in a decentralized environment. The potential of this system was only realized later when traditional banking systems became rigged to benefit the investors rather than the users.
Bitcoin is created through a process of Bitcoin mining which requires specialized mining hardware and software. Mining is a process of solving complex computations and registering transactions to create new blocks on the blockchain. Blockchain is a public digital ledger where every cryptocurrency transaction is recorded.
The present
While the new era of digital currencies a decade ago was considered to be a futile investment, the risk-takers back then are rewarded today. Starting from the low price of a few cents, Bitcoin today is priced at $42.223 and reached the highest of around $70,000 earlier this year.
Bitcoin has become a name synonymous with cryptocurrencies and is used for various purposes all around the world. Moreover, in an exciting turn of events, El Salvador recently became the first country to accept Bitcoin as a legal tender. Bitcoin has integrated itself with the majority of industries all over the world.
Bitcoin is still the highest-priced and most popular cryptocurrency, but it is not the only one. Its nearest competitor is Ether, followed by thousands of cryptos.
The Future
Bitcoin’s Proof of Work consensus algorithm has become obsolete today, where a new, stronger, faster and safer competitor Proof of Stake protocol has emerged. To stay relevant, Bitcoin must adapt to the new standards set by cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum.
Bitcoin Latinum is based on Bitcoin’s ecosystem and utilizes a unique version of the Proof of Stake consensus algorithm, making it faster, safer, cheaper and greener than Bitcoin. Bitcoin’s Proof of Work algorithm and mining process requires an extensive amount of energy which leaves behind a significant carbon footprint. Bitcoin Latinum has developed a green initiative to achieve a net-zero carbon footprint.
While Bitcoin is still at the top and will probably remain there for a long time, it has reached the end of the line in terms of development. Cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Latinum are what will guide the future of cryptocurrencies.
To learn more about Bitcoin Latinum, visit https://bitcoinlatinum.com/.
