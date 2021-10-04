News
Massive fireball over the Front Range prompts more than 50 witness reports
The American Meteor Society received 50 eyewitness reports describing the bright fireball that streaked across the sky over Front Range cities early Sunday morning, with some observers capturing their astonishment in vivid detail.
“I was looking down with my dog who wanted outside and the room filled with light like a car had pointed headlights through the window (but it was the backyard not near a street where that could happen),” an observer identified as Travis A. from Highlands Ranch wrote on the AMS event reporting portal. “I looked out and saw the tail. It was more defined than any meteor or ‘shooting star’ I’ve ever seen. I missed the brightest part that lasted about 1-1.5 (seconds), the tail was visible another 2-3 (seconds).”
“Unbelievable, chilling, mindblowing,” wrote Triah G. of Denver.
The fireball, a term used to describe unusually bright meteors, was seen around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, moving from southwest to northeast. Sightings were concentrated over Front Range cities, but it was seen as far north as Douglas, Wyo., and as far south as Ojo Caliente, N.M. It was also observed in Edwards, a town located 10 miles west of Vail.
“While walking my dog around 4:30 a.m., the brief bright flash even drew my dog’s attention,” Linda C. of Englewood wrote on the meteor society’s site. “There was no sound, it was like a flash bulb that lit up like the sun and it only lasted a fraction of a second.”
Ida M. of Castle Rock said the light “made the night turn day,” and Sven S. of Boulder said his mouth was “agape” during the event.
“First time in my life I have ever heard one,” wrote Grady H. of Littleton. “Wow!!!”
According to the meteor society, several thousand fireballs enter earth’s atmosphere every day, but most of them go unseen because they occur over oceans or uninhabited areas. Still more occur during daytime when they may not be as visible.
Company suspected in oil spill had dozens of violations
By AMY TAXIN and CHRISTOPHER WEBER
HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The company whose pipeline is suspected in one of the largest oil spills in recent California history has been cited 72 times for safety and environmental violations that were severe enough that drilling had to be curtailed or stopped to fix the problem, regulatory records show.
In all, Beta Operating Co. has been cited 125 times since 1980, according to a database from the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, the federal agency that regulates the offshore oil and gas industry. The online database provides only the total number of violations, not the details for each incident.
The company was fined a total of $85,000 for three incidents. Two were from 2014, when a worker who was not wearing proper protective equipment was shocked with 98,000 volts of electricity, and a separate incident when crude oil was released through a boom where a safety device had been improperly bypassed.
Beta, which is a subsidiary of Houston-based Amplify Energy, is under scrutiny after a suspected leak in an underwater pipeline sent 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of heavy crude into the ocean waters, fouling the sands of famed Huntington Beach and other coastal communities. The spill could keep beaches closed for weeks or longer.
Environmentalists had feared the oil might devastate birds and marine life in the area. But Michael Ziccardi, a veterinarian and director of the Oiled Wildlife Care Network, said only three oily birds had been found so far.
“At this point we’re cautiously optimistic related to the number of animals that may be affected,” he said Monday at a news conference.
Amplify operates three oil platforms about 9 miles (14.5 kilometers) off the coast of California, all installed between 1980 and 1984. The company also operates a 16-inch pipeline that carries oil from a processing platform to an onshore storage facility in Long Beach. The company has said the oil appears to be coming from a rupture in that pipeline about 4 miles (6.44 kilometers) from the platform.
Before the spill, Amplify had high hopes for the Beta oil field and was pouring millions of dollars into upgrades and new “side track” projects that would tap into oil by drilling laterally.
“We have the opportunity to keep going for as long as we want,” Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said in an August conference call with investors. He added there was capacity “up to 20,000 barrels a day.”
Investors shared Willsher’s optimism, sending the company’s stock up more than sevenfold since the beginning of the year to $5.75 at the close of trading on Friday. The stock plunged more than 40% in morning trading Monday.
The company filed for bankruptcy in 2017 and emerged a few months later. It had been using cash generated by the Beta field and others in Oklahoma and Texas to pay down $235 million in debt.
Some residents, business owners and environmentalists questioned whether authorities reacted quickly enough to contain the spill. People who live and work in the area said they noticed an oil sheen and a heavy petroleum smell Friday evening.
Booms were deployed on the ocean surface Sunday to try to contain the oil while divers sought to determine where and why the leak occurred. On land, there was a race to find animals harmed by the oil and to keep the spill from harming any more sensitive marshland.
But it was not until Saturday afternoon that the Coast Guard said an oil slick had been spotted and a unified command established to respond. And it took until Saturday night for the company to shut down the pipeline.
Rick Torgerson, owner of Blue Star Yacht Charter, said on Friday evening “people were emailing, and the neighbors were asking, ‘Do you smell that?’” By Saturday morning, boats were returning to the marina with their hulls covered in oil, he said.
Garry Brown, president of the environmental group Orange County Coastkeeper, decried a lack of initial coordination among the Coast Guard and local officials in dealing with the spreading oil slick.
“By the time it comes to the beach, it’s done tremendous damage. Our frustration is, it could have been averted if there was a quick response,” said Brown, who lives in Huntington Beach.
Some of the oil washed up on the shores of Orange County. The city and state beaches at Huntington Beach were closed, and late Sunday the city of Laguna Beach, just to the south, said its beaches also were closed.
Huntington Beach Mayor Kim Carr said the beaches of the community nicknamed “Surf City” could remain closed for weeks or even months. The oil created a miles-wide sheen in the ocean and washed ashore in sticky black globules.
“In a year that has been filled with incredibly challenging issues, this oil spill constitutes one of the most devastating situations that our community has dealt with in decades,” Carr said. “We are doing everything in our power to protect the health and safety of our residents, our visitors and our natural habitats.”
Amplify CEO Martyn Willsher said the pipeline and the company’s three platforms were shut down Saturday night. The 17.5-mile (28.16-kilometer) pipeline that is 80 to 100 feet (24 to 30 meters) below the surface was suctioned out so no more oil would spill while the location of the leak was being investigated.
Crews led by the Coast Guard-deployed skimmers laid some 3,700 feet (1,128 meters) of floating barriers known as booms to try to stop more oil from seeping into areas including Talbert Marsh, a 25-acre (10-hectare) wetland officials said.
The oil will likely continue to wash up on the shore for several days and could affect Newport Beach and other nearby communities, officials said.
The spill comes three decades after a massive oil leak hit the same stretch of Orange County coast. On Feb. 7, 1990, the oil tanker American Trader ran over its anchor off Huntington Beach, spilling nearly 417,000 gallons (1.6 million liters) of crude. Fish and about 3,400 birds were killed.
In 2015, a ruptured pipeline north of Santa Barbara sent 143,000 gallons (541,313 liters) of crude oil gushing onto Refugio State Beach.
The area affected by the latest spill is home to threatened and endangered species, including a plump shorebird called the snowy plover, the California least tern and humpback whales.
Associated Press writers Michael Biesecker in Washington, D.C., Bernard Condon in New York, Felicia Fonseca in Phoenix and Julie Walker in New York contributed to this report.
Editorial: Vote no on Ordinance 300 and keep local taxes for local needs
There are a lot of difficult questions on the Denver ballot this election, but Ordinance 300 is not one of them.
The question is simple — should marijuana sales taxes be raised in the city to fund pandemic research at the University of Colorado Denver? The answer is no.
The request is outside the appropriate uses of a local sales tax, especially a sin tax that is narrowly focused on a single product but only when it is sold in the city of Denver. We aren’t saying marijuana taxes couldn’t be increased in Denver, but the link between city services and the product taxed would need to be much closer.
Voters should say no to Initiated Ordinance 300 in favor of saving precious local tax dollars for things that need to be addressed locally.
Pandemic research should be funded by the federal government in the nation’s top research institutions. Currently, the U.S. federal government is pouring billions of dollars into pandemic research and the nation’s top doctors and scientists are working tirelessly to develop anti-viral medications, learn about air circulation and mask efficacy, and reduce the spread of COVID-19 with sound public policy. Denver taxpayers, who are already paying for the federal efforts, do not need to duplicate these efforts with a significantly smaller contribution.
Ordinance 300 would increase the sales tax on marijuana products sold within the city of Denver from 5.5% to 7%, which would generate an estimated $7 million a year. The money generated would not even go to the city of Denver but rather it would be funneled to the University of Colorado Denver CityCenter.
That group’s expertise is not infectious diseases.
CityCenter’s past projects have been things like a traffic capacity and signalization optimization study for the City of Centennial, a building feasibility study for the Iliff School of Theology, trail design and historic building preservation for Central City, and other urban development-central efforts.
This is not the appropriate location for a scientific-based research fund, especially not a recurring annual investment. If the CityCenter has a specific, narrowly defined project related to the pandemic it wants to ask the city to fund — for example researching the best ventilation systems to prevent a superspreader event at a specific Denver cultural facility — we would be happy to consider that on its merits, as would the Denver City Council during its the annual budgeting process.
Nolbert Chavez, the executive director of CityCenter, would be capable of administering such a program, but it would likely require hiring outside experts to build a research team from the ground up. Chavez is not taking a position on the ballot question but rather described to The Post how CityCenter would administer it if voters decided to pass Ordinance 300.
“It would become a cornerstone of our research. It would really enable us to dig in and hire experts from around the world if voters decided that,” Chavez said.
We may find in a year that cities need to fund their own pandemic research because COVID-19 stubbornly continues to alter our day-to-day lives, but a permanently dedicated revenue stream is premature.
No more than 8% of the funds would go to pay for the management of the research projects by CityCenter; 75% would be used to fund research into personal protective equipment; disinfection and sterilization technology; and design features of physical spaces. The remaining 25% would be used to research public policy and planning.
We’ve cautioned voters from other tax increases that siphon money away from core city services. We opposed four ballot questions in 2018 writing that it was a “slippery-slope trend we’re seeing on the Denver ballot this year, where four proposed sales tax increases would collectively generate $115 million annually to go directly to specific causes, some of which seem well-outside the ordinary operations of a city government.”
We urge Denver voters to turn down Ordinance 300 and save the possibility of raising marijuana taxes for a truly local need.
Nolan Arenado ranks 10th in MLB jersey sales, 4 Dodgers in top 10
NEW YORK — Mookie Betts and the reigning World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers had four of the top 10 selling jerseys in Major League Baseball this season.
Betts’ No. 50 uniform claimed the top spot for the second straight year after he was acquired prior to the 2020 season from the Boston Red Sox. He’s joined in the top 10 by teammates Clayton Kershaw at five, Cody Bellinger at six and World Series MVP Corey Seager at eight. Kershaw and Seager are set to become free agents.
Betts was followed at No. 2 by Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr., who signed a $340 million, 14-year deal to remain with San Diego prior to the season and then played his way into the thick of the NL MVP race.
Ronald Acuña Jr. of the Atlanta Braves was third despite a season-ending knee injury in July, while Javier Báez finished fourth with combined sales of his Cubs and Mets jerseys after he was traded to New York midseason.
Los Angeles Angels two-way phenom Shohei Ohtani finished ninth after one of the most remarkable seasons in baseball history. The AL MVP favorite had 46 homers, 100 RBIs and a .965 OPS at the plate and also went 9-2 with a 3.18 ERA in 23 starts on the mound.
Yankees slugger Aaron Judge, who led MLB in jersey sales three straight years from 2017-19, ranked seventh. Nolan Arenado was 10th in his first season with the St. Louis Cardinals after a trade from Colorado, followed by Phillies star Bryce Harper at 11th.
Anthony Rizzo, traded midseason from the Cubs to the Yankees, ranked 12th with his combined total. He was followed by Angels star Mike Trout, who cracked the list despite playing just 36 games due to a calf injury.
The rankings released by MLB and MLB Players, Inc., on Monday are based on Nike jersey sales from MLBShop.com since opening day.
MLB jersey sales ranking
- Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Fernando Tatis Jr., San Diego Padres
- Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves
- Javier Báez, New York Mets*
- Clayton Kershaw, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Cody Bellinger, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Aaron Judge, New York Yankees
- Corey Seager, Los Angeles Dodgers
- Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels
- Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals
- Bryce Harper, Philadelphia Phillies
- Anthony Rizzo, New York Yankees*
- Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels
- Manny Machado, San Diego Padres
- Freddie Freeman, Atlanta Braves
- Francisco Lindor, New York Mets
- Jose Altuve, Houston Astros
- Yadier Molina, St. Louis Cardinals
- Jacob deGrom, New York Mets
- Christian Yelich, Milwaukee Brewers
* Contains combined sales from previous & current teams
Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram suffer worldwide outage
Facebook and its Instagram and WhatsApp platforms were down in parts of the world on Monday.
The company said it was “aware that some people are having trouble accessing Facebook app” and it was working on restoring access.
The company did not say what might be causing the outage, which began around 11:45 ET. It is normal for websites and apps to suffer outages, though one on a global scale is rare. Users reported being unable to access Facebook in California, New York and Europe.
Facebook is going through a major crisis after the whistleblower who was the source of The Wall Street Journal’s series of stories exposing the company’s awareness of internal research into the negative effects of its products and decisions went public on “60 Minutes” on Sunday.
Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday as the woman who anonymously filed complaints with federal law enforcement that the company’s own research shows how it magnifies hate and misinformation, leads to increased polarization and that Instagram, specifically, can harm teenage girls’ mental health.
The Journal’s stories, called “The Facebook Files,” painted a picture of a company focused on growth and its own interests instead of the public good. Facebook has tried to play down the research. Nick Clegg, Clegg, the company’s vice president of policy and public affairs, wrote to Facebook employees in a memo Friday that “social media has had a big impact on society in recent years, and Facebook is often a place where much of this debate plays out.”
Polis orders faster discipline for unvaccinated workers, more data on COVID-19 in schools, and ends pandemic tenant protections
Gov. Jared Polis issued an executive order on Sunday, streamlining discipline or firing of state employees who don’t comply with vaccine requirements. He also ended the last remaining executive order offering renters partial protection from eviction, and directed state agencies to share more data about K-12 student exposure to COVID-19.
State employee discipline
Polis temporarily suspended a section of rules concerning the discipline of state personnel, meant to speed up firing of people found to be out of compliance with the state’s order Sept. 30 order to get at least the first dose of a vaccination if you’re a Colorado government employee who interacts with vulnerable populations or populations living in congregate living settings like health facilities and prisons.
He deleted a state rule requiring written notice seven days in advance of a “pre-disciplinary meeting” for a state employee out of compliance with vaccination requirements. The state can now go straight to the disciplinary phase, providing written notice of potential disciplinary action without having to hold a meeting first. A state employee has 10 days to respond in writing to notice of this potential action, and can be fired immediately if they do not respond after that timeframe.
He wrote in his order: “The existing process would prevent, hinder, or delay the State in addressing noncompliance by State employees. State employees’ noncompliance with existing COVID-19 vaccination and/or testing requirements threatens the State’s ability to adequately respond to and recover from the ongoing pandemic and endangers the health of fellow State workers, members of the public who interact with the State, members of vulnerable populations and populations in congregate living settings, and the general public.”
Student data
The governor’s order also directs the Colorado Department of Education to share with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment K-12 student information Polis said is “necessary for public health purposes of ongoing COVID-19 investigation and disease mitigation.” That information includes the name of a student’s school and “sufficient information about students to match their information to records in CDPHE immunization and disease
control databases.”
The governor’s office has not yet responded to a question from The Denver Post about what “sufficient information” means.
“The pandemic remains an ongoing threat to our youth,” Polis wrote in his order, “especially those not yet eligible for the vaccine, and this data sharing will enable public health authorities to promptly identify the school of attendance of a suspected or confirmed COVID-19 case and will assist with swift contact tracing and disease mitigation measures.”
Polis has declined to issue a statewide mask mandate for schools, where in August and September the state documented nearly 200 outbreaks. The state has struggled to convince schools and students to participate in its weekly testing program.
Tenant protections
Coloradans struggling to make rent no longer have special protections during the pandemic.
When the federal eviction moratorium was struck down at the U.S. Supreme Court in August, the last remaining temporary protection in Colorado was a Polis order requiring that anyone with a pending application for state rental assistance be shielded from eviction if they resolve their nonpayment with 30 days — up from the typical 10-day window.
Polis did not explain why he rescinded that particular order, but for months he has said he wants to phase out as many pandemic orders as he can.
“Thanks to the efforts of all Coloradans, the moment for extraordinary executive action has passed,” he wrote in the latest order.
While the pandemic-ordered tenant protections are now all gone, renters are now protected from excessive late fees and evictions in certain cases because a state law passed earlier this year went into effect Oct. 1. Those protections are permanent.
Best of the West College Football Top 25: Oregon drops flag for Pac-12 while Air Force keeps flying high in Front Range
Oregon paid the price for dropping the Pac-12’s flag in the College Football Playoff chase. Meanwhile, Air Force keeps flying high above the rest of the programs along the Front Range.
Arizona State and Oregon State keep climbing, Chip Kelly’s Cinderella carriage looks like a pumpkin again, and there’s a new No. 1 — the 5-0 BYU Cougars — in the latest installment of The Denver Post’s Best of the West College Football Top 25.
The Ducks (4-1), who’d held the top spot for most of September, slipped to No. 2 after a 31-24 overtime loss at Stanford last weekend. The defeat likely puts a serious dent in the Pac-12’s hopes of slotting a program into the CFP for the first time since 2016-17 (Washington). While the win at UCLA by the Sun Devils (4-1) takes the shine off of Kelly’s fast start in Westwood, it looks as if the Civil War game between the Ducks and Beavers (4-1) could decide the winner of the Pac-12 North.
Among local schools, the Falcons (4-1) look to be on track for their 11th bowl in 15 seasons under coach Troy Calhoun after a 38-10 win at New Mexico this past weekend. Wyoming (4-0) visits the Academy on Saturday in a showdown of the best two FBS programs in the area. The CSU Rams (1-3) come off a bye week to host San Jose State this weekend while CU (1-4), currently on a slide of four straight defeats, next plays on Oct. 16 against Arizona.
The Denver Post Best of the West College Football poll each Monday ranks the top 25 FBS programs from the Front Range to the Pacific Ocean, as culled from the Pac-12, the Mountain West and BYU. Post columnist Sean Keeler (@SeanKeeler), Post deputy sports editor Matt Schubert (@MattDSchubert) and Post reporter Kyle Fredrickson (@KyleFredrickson) vote on the top 25.
The rest of the latest rankings follow, with in-state squads listed in bold:
THE DENVER POST BEST OF THE WEST TOP 25 POLL — OCT. 4
|School
|Previous
|Up next
|1. BYU (5-0)* (2)
|2
|vs. Boise State
|2. Oregon (4-1)* (1)
|1
|BYE
|3. Arizona State (4-1)
|6
|vs. Stanford, Fri.
|4. Oregon State (4-1)
|5
|at Washington State
|5. San Diego State (4-0)
|7
|vs. New Mexico
|▲6. Stanford (3-2)
|12
|at Arizona State, Fri.
|▲7. Nevada (3-1)
|13
|vs. New Mexico State
|8. UCLA (3-2)
|3
|at Arizona
|9. Air Force (4-1)
|11
|vs. Wyoming
|10. Wyoming (4-0)
|9
|at Air Force
|11. USC (3-2)
|16
|vs. Utah
|▼12. Fresno State (4-2)
|4
|BYE
|13. Utah (2-2)
|15
|at USC
|14. Utah State (3-2)
|14
|BYE
|15. Boise State (2-3)
|8
|at BYU
|16. Hawaii (3-3)
|19
|BYE
|17. San Jose State (3-2)
|17
|at Colorado State
|▼18. Washington (2-3)
|10
|BYE
|19. Washington State (2-3)
|22
|vs. Oregon State
|20. Colorado State (1-3)
|20
|vs. San Jose State
|21. California (1-4)
|18
|BYE
|22. Colorado (1-4)
|21
|BYE
|23. New Mexico (2-3)
|23
|at San Diego State
|24. Arizona (0-4)
|24
|vs. UCLA
|25. UNLV (0-5)
|25
|BYE
*First-place votes in parenthesis
▲= Biggest climb of the week
▼= Biggest drop of the week
The next Best of the West poll will post Monday, Oct. 11.
Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley killed in dispute involved estranged wife, police say
ATHENS, Ga. — Former NASCAR driver John Wes Townley was shot to death over the weekend during a dispute that involved a hatchet after showing up at a house occupied by his estranged wife and another man, police said Monday.
The 31-year-old Townley, who raced eight seasons, had the weapon at some point before he was fatally wounded by Zachary Anderson, 32, of Dunwoody, Georgia, the Athens-Clarke County Police Department said in a statement. Laura Townley, 30, was shot and wounded, it said.
John Wes Townley died after being taken to a hospital. The woman was seriously injured but is expected to survive, police said.
Investigators were trying to determine whether the Townleys remained married, but they clearly were estranged, said Lt. Shaun Barnett, a police spokesman. The relationship between Laura Townley and Anderson also wasn’t clear.
No charges were filed immediately in the shooting, which happened Saturday night, and an investigation continued. Police are trying to determine whether Townley showed up at the house with the hatchet or got it there, Barnett said.
Townley made 186 starts across the NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series, NASCAR’s lower two national divisions. His victory in the Truck Series at Las Vegas six years ago Sunday was the only national series win of his career.
Townley drove a car owned by his father Tony Townley, who helped found the vehicle’s primary sponsor, the Zaxby’s restaurant chain.
14 free or cheap things to do in Denver this month, from trick-or-treat to $5 scary movies
Fright night
Get ready to squirm and scream in a darkened theater. Celebrate the spookiest time of the year with Harkins Theatres’ October Fright Nights. All month long, experience horror classics on the big screen (again) every Friday and Saturday at Harkins Theatres in Arvada. Even better, ticket prices have been slashed for fans on a budget, to just $5 each. Here’s what’s on the scary schedule: Oct. 8 and 9, “The Frighteners”; Oct. 15 and 16, “The Shining”; Oct. 22 and 23, “Halloween”; and Oct. 29 and 30, “A Nightmare on Elm Street.” There are two showtimes each night and vary by date. All of the films are rated R, so it’s probably best to leave the “little monsters” at home. harkins.com/fright-nights
Tinseltown Tuesday
If you love independent films and documentaries, Landmark Theatres is your go-to place for a Denver date night. Every Tuesday, tickets are now just $7 each at all locations, including Chez Artiste, Esquire, Greenwood Village and Mayan. (Which also means that all locations are now open for business.) For evening showtimes, it’s a savings of $5, more than 40 percent off. (Note: Greenwood Village no longer offers complimentary popcorn and soda with each ticket purchase.) landmarktheatres.com/denver
Touchdown extra
This season, King Soopers and Pepsi are giving Broncos fans another reason to cheer on our home team. Through Dec. 31, when tight end Noah Fant scores a touchdown, King Soopers customers score a free six-pack of Pepsi (7.5-oz cans.) The regular price pack is $3.99, so it’s a deal that’s definitely worth tackling. Customers must first download the digital coupon (under “beverages”) to their shopper’s loyalty account. The offer will become available 24 hours after Fant scores the touchdown and remain valid for 48 hours. The freebie is only available while supplies last. kingsoopers.com
Gratitude grub
Illegal Pete’s is thanking some of our community heroes with its popular fare, including those large Mission-style burritos. Educators and health care workers can enjoy a buy-one-get-one-free deal on all entrées at any Pete’s location for the remainder of 2021. For educators, the special is available on the first Monday of the month, so mark your calendars for Oct. 4, Nov. 1 and Dec. 6. For health care workers, the tasty deal is available on the third Monday of the month (Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20). Just show a proper work ID at checkout to get the discount. illegalpetes.com/special-things
Tacos, tacos, tacos
It’s crunch time for taco lovers! National Taco Day is on Oct. 4, so prepare for salsa and savings. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop is celebrating with select tacos for only $1.50 each, all day. And Chuy’s is letting customers add a crispy or soft ground beef taco to any dine-in entrée for just $1. In addition, the chain is offering Tequila Floaters for $1 to top your favorite margarita with an extra pour of tequila. Finally, Del Taco is dishing up a free Stuffed Quesadilla Taco with any purchase via its app only. Look for more possible deals and giveaways at local taco shops. fuzzystacoshop.com; chuys.com/news/post/national-taco-day2; deltaco.com/tendaysofdeals
Free fall
Autumn may be colorful, but it also means those leaves are piling up. Denver’s annual LeafDrop is here, with weekday drop-off sites open from Oct. 4 through Dec. 5, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Weekend sites are open from Oct. 30 to Nov. 14, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Leaves collected through the program will be turned into high-quality compost and sold to residents next May. The collection service is free, but only open to Denver residents. Instead of plastic bags, paper is preferred because they can also be composted. As an added bonus, there’s a coupon on the site for a free five-pack of 30-gallon paper leaf bags at Denver Ace Hardware stores. Leaves cannot be dropped off at the sites, except for specified dates and times. By the way, pumpkins are accepted for composting, too. For a full review of the drop-off schedule and requirements, go to denvergov.org/LeafDrop.
Straw games
Arvada will showcase scarecrows of all shapes, sizes and designs at its annual Festival of Scarecrows on Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in Arvada Olde Town Square. Admission is free. The family-friendly fun features a scarecrow contest, a cone maze, complimentary hayrides, and food and vendor booths. At 11 a.m. and noon, tiny ghosts and goblins march in the Costumed Kids’ Parade around Town Square. Plus, the Great Pumpkin Contest starts its weigh-in at 1:30 p.m. Pumpkins, gourds and cornstalks will be available for sale. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate for free entry to the cone maze. ralstonhouse.org/festival-of-scarecrows
Scary movie
Aspen Grove is giving families the opportunity to get dressed up for a little not-so-spooky fun with its Monster Movie Night, in partnership with Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, on Oct. 21 from 6 to 9 p.m. Admission is free. Enjoy live music, a beer garden, a costume contest and an outdoor screening of “Beetlejuice.” At 7 p.m., organizers will call up their favorite costumed characters from the crowd and award prizes from Aspen Grove retailers before the movie starts. If you want to add more fun to the night, head to The Thinkery for refreshments and glow-in-the-dark slime making before the movie. The slime-making costs $10 per child; pre-registration is required. aspengrovecenter.com/event/monster-movie-night
Wild time
The Denver Zoo is giving back to the community with complimentary admission during Share The Love Days. Tickets are available only through an online giveaway. The next free day is Oct. 21, with the coinciding ticket lottery available Oct. 11-13. You can register for up to five tickets. (Limit one entry per person, per free day.) At the end of the lottery period, winners will be randomly selected. If you’re one of the “lucky llamas” picked, use your vouchers to reserve timed tickets for Oct. 21. All visitors must have a timed ticket for entry, including children 2 and under. Currently, the zoo is open at 10 a.m. daily with the closing time varying by day. denverzoo.org/free-days
Monster mash
McGregor Square (1901 Wazee St.) in Denver becomes McGregor Scare for two weekends full of spooky shenanigans. Admission is free. Oct. 22-24, there will be music, face painting, pumpkin decorating, Halloween-themed games, a tarot card reader and more. Plus, on Oct. 22 and 23, families can watch “Coco” and “Monster House,” respectively, on the jumbo screen at 7 p.m. The next weekend, Oct. 29-31, there will be costume contests, a photo booth, yard games and more. Kids will enjoy a Trick-Or-Treat Street on Oct. 30. Plus, on Oct. 30 and 31, there will be showings of “Hocus Pocus” and “Monster House,” respectively. For grownups, there is a Silent Disco on Oct. 30 from 6 to 11 p.m.; tickets are $30. Activities and times vary by day, so review the schedule at mcgregorsquare.com/event-activations.
Trick-or-treat
Aurora’s Treat Street features community partners coming together in a safe environment to celebrate Halloween. The fun takes place Oct. 23 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Arapahoe County “Scaregrounds” (25690 E Quincy Ave.) Kids of all ages are encouraged to don their favorite costume and head down Treat Street. There will be games and activities, a petting farm, live entertainment, a Thriller dance performance, costume contest, food trucks and more. Tickets are $5 per person, and kids under 2 years old are free. Wear your Halloween costume for free entry. arapahoecountyfair.com/p/events/treatstreet
Ghost town
Castle Rock will celebrate all things not-so-spooky at its Spooktacular 2021 on Oct. 23 at Philip S. Miller Park (1375 W. Plum Creek Parkway). Family-friendly costumes are encouraged. Activities include games, prizes, food and, of course, candy. The event will be held outdoors, so dress accordingly. To keep the fun manageable, there’s a schedule for attendees: 1-2 p.m. for sensory-friendly activities; 2-3 p.m., for those with last names starting with A to L; and 3-4 p.m. for last names starting with L to Z. (Organizers are also looking for volunteers to run the games and activities.) crgov.com/2453/Spooktacular
Buckle up
The Sawaya Law Firm is again sponsoring free cab, Uber or Lyft rides for Halloween from Oct. 29 to 31. Just get a safe ride home and keep your receipt. For reimbursement (up to $35), send your receipt, along with a copy of a valid ID, to: Free Cab Ride Program, The Sawaya Law Firm, 1600 Ogden St., Denver, CO 80218. You can also submit your request online at [email protected] sawayalaw.com. You must be 21 or older to participate. The deal is only valid for a one-way ride home within the Denver metro area. For questions about the community program, send an e-mail to [email protected] sawayalaw.com/cab-program
Costume party
If you’re looking for an inexpensive or last-minute Halloween outfit, the best stop is at any of Denver’s many thrift stores. There are lots of options on the racks at bargain prices. To save even more, review each store’s sales and specials. Many offer bigger discounts on select days of the week or for certain tagged items. Some even offer 50 percent off on select days or special savings for seniors. Plus, sign up for the store’s loyalty program or e-updates for exclusive discounts and coupons. And be sure to check their social media accounts regularly for flash sales or secret specials. milehighonthecheap.com/denver-area-thrift-and-consignment-stores
Every month, Laura Daily and Bryan K. Chavez at MileHighOnTheCheap.com compile “Cheap Checklist” to help smart shoppers find freebies, discounts and deals. Send tips to [email protected] 14 to 21 days in advance and find more freebies, discounts and deals at MileHighOnTheCheap.com.
Asbury already active in Colo.; Nissan to host ski shows
“It’s the largest single auto dealership buyout in history,” said Tim Jackson, president and CEO of the Colorado Automobile Dealers Association, when I asked him of news that Asbury Automotive Group of Atlanta is purchasing the 61 stores of Larry H. Miller Dealerships.
Asbury in the past two years has bought three Colorado dealerships – Mike Shaw Subaru in Thornton in October 2019, John Elway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Greeley in January 2020 and Greeley Subaru in August 2021. Asbury also bought the rights to name each of the three Colorado stores for Mike Shaw.
Of the 61 Larry H. Miller dealerships involved in the mammoth sale transaction, 12 are in Colorado, including two each in Denver, Colorado Springs and Lakewood, and one each in Aurora, Boulder, Centennial, Federal Heights, Highlands Ranch and Thornton.
Before the LHM announcement, Asbury was operating 91 automotive dealerships encompassing 112 franchises for the sale and service of 31 brands.
“Since our family’s purchase of a single Utah dealership in 1979, we have been honored to cultivate a strong, values-based culture and customer-first business model with the automotive industry for more than four decades,” said Gail Miller, owner of Larry H. Miller Group of Companies. “As always, we believe that being in business is a means to doing good, and this transaction will elevate our ability to continue to enrich lives.”
“We believe that this acquisition is truly transformative for Asbury,” said David Hult, Asbury’s president and CEO, “and we are honored to be the stewards of Larry and Gail’s vision.”
Nissan dealers to host Warren Miller film
Warren Miller Entertainment’s 71st film, “Future Retro,” will be shown for 10 nights in October at select Nissan dealerships in the Denver metro and Northern Colorado region.
The film features young skiers Lexi duPont and Amie Engerbretson in Switzerland’s deep-rooted ski culture and freeskiers Baker Boyd and Victor Major testing the endless peaks of Iceland, using a 1,300-year-old farm as base camp.
Ski and snowboarding enthusiasts are invited to the drive-in screenings beginning Wednesday at the Larry H. Miller Nissan on 104th Avenue in Denver. Doors open at 6 p.m. and the shows run from 6:30 to 8:15 p.m. The 10th and final showing will be Oct. 21 at Fort Collins Nissan.
The 10-night schedule:
Wednesday, Oct. 6, Larry H. Miller Nissan, 2400 W. 104th Ave., Denver.
Thursday, Oct. 7, Boulder Nissan, 2285 28th St., Boulder.
Friday, Oct. 8, Valley Nissan, 1005 Ken Pratt Blvd., Longmont.
Oct. 12, Schomp Nissan, 5067 S. Wadsworth Blvd., Littleton.
Oct. 13, Larry H. Miller Nissan Arapahoe, 10030 Arapahoe Rd., Centennial.
Oct. 14, Empire Lakewood Nissan, 14707 W. Colfax Ave., Lakewood.
Oct. 15, Greeley Nissan, 265 35th Ave., Greeley.
Oct. 19, Tynan’s Nissan Aurora, 107 S. Havana St., Aurora.
Oct. 20, Larry H. Miller Nissan Highlands Ranch, 1320 Plum Valley Lane, Highlands Ranch.
Oct. 21, Fort Collins Nissan, 5811 S. College Ave., Fort Collins.
News
Kiszla vs. O’Halloran: How can the Broncos’ broken offense be fixed?
Kiz: Well, that 23-7 loss to Baltimore stunk. And know what was the worst aspect of the Broncos’ inept showing? To my untrained eye, they looked way too much like the bad Denver team of 2020, particularly on the offensive side of the football, even before quarterback Teddy Bridgewater was knocked from the game with a concussion. Should offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur be concerned? Or can he dismiss it all as hand-wringing by a knucklehead (like me) that doesn’t know anything about football?
O’Halloran: Wooboy, that was an eyesore-of-an-offensive performance. Ten punts. One touchdown. Five sacks allowed. I thought Shurmur did some good things in the first quarter-plus on Sunday. He had four different personnel groupings on the first four snaps to get a feel for how the Ravens would defend them and the first three plays gained 11, seven and eight yards. On the second drive, the first play was 19 yards. After that, nothing.
Kiz: After four games of an NFL season, patterns begin to emerge. The Broncos are 3-1. That’s good. Here’s what isn’t so hot: Denver is averaging 20.8 points per game on 353.8 yards of total offense. Those meager numbers bear a frightening resemblance to the offense that sputtered with Drew Lock at quarterback a year ago, when the team averaged 20.2 points per game on 335.6 yards of offense. Maybe the biggest problem isn’t the QB. Maybe the core issue here is Shurmur.
O’Halloran: Another disturbing pattern — left tackle Garett Bolles isn’t playing very well. I’m sure the experts will disagree with my numbers but I have No. 72 booked for four sacks, one knockdown and three pressures in four games. Not good enough for a player of his salary level. But about Shurmur, I don’t get screen passes to tight end Noah Fant (he needs to be moving forward), I don’t get not leaning on rookie tailback Javonte Williams more in the run game. To me, that is the best fix for the offense — make Williams the center-piece of the run game. The injuries, though, have likely shortened Shurmur’s game-plan sheet. Not a great day for Pat, for sure, but this team’s mission statement is ball-control and lean on the defense and that’s what he did in Weeks 1-3.
Kiz: I’m willing to acknowledge costly injuries that have weakened the receiving corps and the offensive line are legitimate excuses. But is it also fair to wonder if Shurmur’s ball-controlling, clock-milking design begins to get exposed when the Broncos fall behind by 10 points? OK, I get it. Playing from behind makes it tough on any NFL quarterback. But what, if anything, can Shurmur do to add a little explosive juice to this offense? Is the problem a bad scheme or not enough talent?
O’Halloran: Here’s the thing about leading in time of possession but ranking 12th in points per game after three weeks. You’re not making chunk plays, which ends up being costly when the offense needs to be chase-the-game mode like they were on Sunday. When the Broncos trailed 17-7 at halftime, it felt like 27-7. What I wanted to see at some point when the game was still within reach was a trick play, something to generate a big gain/spark. The losses of receivers Jerry Jeudy and KJ Hamler were felt against Baltimore so I will chalk up the struggles more on a lack of bodies than Shurmur.
