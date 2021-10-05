Celebrities
‘On My Block’s Julio Macias Breaks Down Oscar’s Tragic Fate & That Heartbreaking Last Scene
‘On My Block’s final season is out now, and HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Julio Macias about saying goodbye to Oscar, that heartbreaking tie scene, and more. SPOILERS!
After 4 incredible seasons, On My Block has come to an end. The final season dropped on October 4, revealing what happened to the Core Four, Jasmine, Oscar, and more. Not everyone got a happy ending, though. The end of episode 5 featured one of the show’s most devastating deaths.
Oscar was shot and killed by unknown assailants just as Cesar said he would come to Portland to live with Oscar and Isabel. Oscar’s killer was never revealed, and Julio Macias wants to keep it that way. HollywoodLife spoke with Julio about the identity of the killer, the bond between him and Diego Tinoco, and how he could barely keep it together during the tie scene. Read our Q&A below:
You broke me with Oscar’s death. Tell me a little bit about when you found out and what was your reaction when you learned of his fate?
Julio Macias: I found out when I got the scripts for the fourth season. I thought they’re going to go two ways with him. They’re either going to go in the direction of all-in on this gang life, and they’re going to have him go out in a blaze of glory, if you will, really getting up there to drug lord status, or they’re going to completely take him in a different direction and show him in the light of post-Santos. I’ve trusted these writers since season one. They’ve given me the opportunity to play this character. Lauren [Iungerich], Jeremy [Haft], Eddie [Gonzalez], Jamie [Dooner], they’ve crafted this guy and Netflix, obviously, gave me the opportunity to dish out and showcase him. But now I was pleasantly surprised when they said we’re going to show what it’s like for someone like this to get out and enjoy it as much as he can for the time that he can. I mean, it’s been shown before. This is not the very first show that showed this, but for this generation, they haven’t seen something like this or as accessible as On My Block is, so I’m happy to contribute it to that ongoing conversation.
I think Oscar’s last act was making sure that Cesar was out, that he was getting out. I feel like that provided a sense of closure. When it was all happening, do you think Oscar was surprised that Cesar got involved with the Santos and got in as deep as he did?
Julio Macias: He’s a little bit better now, but he’s so full of pride that I think that it took him a while to understand that the reason that his brother ran to the Santos so quickly and so easily was because that’s what he was pushing his brother to do for years on end. And then suddenly, just because he had this revelation of like, the streets aren’t going to love me back because that’s what his father told him and it finally clicked in his head: you raised this stubborn little kid who is going to follow in his brother’s footsteps. When his brother tells them, hey, this is not what you should be doing. Take it from me. He gets right back to him as a teenager like, that’s what you told me about grandpa or his father as well. But he’s kind of like my son. That’s what you said about our father and now you’re going to back out? The minute you leave, the minute that you step out of the situation, not only am I in danger, but my friends are in danger. So maybe Cesar is doing in a similar way to [Oscar]. I always thought that Oscar was doing everything that he was doing, not for the money, not for the glory or the status symbol, if you will, or the fear that he had… Well, a little bit for the fear, but the fear that he was using to protect his brother because they said, we can’t mess with Cesar because then we get Oscar. So I think similarly now Cesar, whatever it is that he says he’s [like], I’m going to go into this life to continue this legacy of protecting my community the only way that I know how because the cops aren’t here for me, the City Hall isn’t here for me, my teachers aren’t here for me. The streets have been here for me, and if I run the streets then I can protect Monse and Jamal and Ruby and then my community.
With Oscar in the episodes that he’s in, he really does get out. He does start a new life for himself. He has the love of his life. He has a baby on the way. He’s still making sure trying to get Cesar out. That’s like I said his last act a little bit. Do you think there’s a part of him, even if it was in the darkest corner of his mind, that thought, I’m making sure everyone’s okay because I might not make it out.
Julio Macias: Yes. I think that he never had this illusion that he was going to get out scratch-free. He knew that at some point it was going to catch up with him. I think, again, it was a little bit more selfish than making sure that everything [and] everyone was okay. I think it was more I don’t know when it’s going to catch up with me, but in the time that I have from now until that moment, I’m going to enjoy the rest of my life. Because having a kid and starting a family knowing that this might be around the corner, it’s kind of selfish. It’s not looking forward. It’s not looking out for the best interest of either the love of his life or his kid. But in a weird way, I think he deserved this little chunk of happiness.
When Oscar is shot and he’s dying, Cesar is right there is with Oscar in his final moments. Cesar asks, “Who did this?” And Oscar doesn’t say anything. Do you think that was intentional?
Julio Macias: One hundred percent. Yes. On the day, there were lines that we had crafted and kind of thought about saying this or that. And then Lauren, she ran over and she pitched this idea that I loved and I think everyone agreed: don’t say anything. Just nod. Let this die with me [Oscar] and don’t carry this burden with you. You don’t need to go retaliate with anybody. You don’t need to hold anyone responsible. I know who shot me down, who shot Oscar down, but it really needed to end there. And if I said “stop” maybe that will anger him to like, “What do you mean stop? No, I’m gonna go.” If he says it was this person, then we absolutely know he’s going to go after the guy. But if he says nothing, and he just holds that intimate moment with his brother so that it really does resonate with his feelings, and so that Cesar does have to walk around with this idea of: what did he mean? He didn’t give me anything which, in a way, gives me a blank slate.
I feel like Oscar didn’t want his final moments to be about someone else.
Julio Macias: Yes. And that was another thing. It was like, I was doing all of this for you, so let me hold your attention for these last few moments. Let me show you how much I love you and I care about you. And that’s not by telling you that’s by showing.
So Lauren told you who shot Oscar…
Julio Macias: We have our suspicions. I feel like I know exactly who shot me down.
Okay, you want to spill since the show’s coming to an end?
Julio Macias: No.
Does Diego know?
Julio Macias: No. Different people have different ideas. What I like about keeping my secret… again, this was never written. Who knows [who it was]? But I like the idea that it truly doesn’t matter. Because what Oscar wants is for people to move on from this. Whoever pulled the trigger, whatever flag they were raising was influenced by generational trauma, by cultural segregation, by powers that be that put you in this situation. So it doesn’t matter if you’re wearing whatever color you’re wearing. The pain wasn’t directed at Oscar. He just happened to be on the wrong side of the gun that day.
I think what carries over, the legacy that Oscar leaves, is this bond and this love between these two brothers. I love when Isabel says to Cesar, “The only person he loved more than me was you.” And I think that’s so true. It makes me tear up thinking about it because it’s just so true. Oscar went to the ends of the earth for his brother. It was such a beautiful but such a tragic scene and just seeing you guys hold each other’s gaze in those final moments was beautiful. The bond between Oscar and Cesar has been over the course of the past 4 seasons. How has it been tying it up with Diego?
Julio Macias: I wrote a goodbye tweet, I suppose, because it’s like this long [note], but it summarized everything that Oscar gave me. I got emotional. I’m like, I’m sorry that I couldn’t do more for you, man, but I’m grateful for the strength you gave me to play you truthfully, tragedy and all. This guy never backed down, so I wasn’t going to back down from this last moment. As far as Diego goes, even though I’ve been acting for a little bit longer and worked on both sides of the camera doing music videos, and then jumping on this side and acting, this is my first big show. This was Diego’s second show ever, so there was the sense of growing together. At first, I thought that he was learning a lot from me, and then later on I realized how much I was learning from him outside of On My Block in just holding your attention and understanding that the job goes beyond action and cut, which is where I think that I live. I think that that’s where everything that I do should matter, but it’s not true with the idea of representation, then I have to now hold myself… I have to be a role model in a way. My actions outside of set reflects on me and the community, and that’s something that I learned from Diego. Diego comports himself in interviews and in red carpets with such distinction, and I know that I’m going to be working for a very long time, but that kid’s going to be a movie star. I can see it.
Was your final scene that devastating but beautiful tie scene?
Julio Macias: That was my last scene. I haven’t gotten to that episode. I don’t know if I can get to that episode. I couldn’t hold one take because I wasn’t saying goodbye to Cesar, I was saying goodbye to Diego, and the culmination of years of working with him. It was a “you got this, man. You don’t need me on set for you to shine. You don’t need me to be your cheerleader because you got it, kid.”
It was such a beautiful scene, and I absolutely loved it. Were there tears?
Julio Macias: That was a tough day because the shooting scene was adrenaline. It was high. Diego had the heavy end on that when it came to emotion. I’ve mentioned this before but for me, it was like I told my friend as I was filming, I got so prepared for this moment, then I close my eyes and then I was like, oh, right, Julio is not actually dead. I’m still here, and now I’m just flopping around while Diego is doing his thing, but the tie scene… I couldn’t hold it together. I think Lauren was able to get one take where I wasn’t just absolutely [crying noises].
I was like, this emotion is real because I can see it in both of your eyes. I was like, this had to have been his last scene. As we learned this week, the On My Block world is expanding. How do you feel about the Freeridge spinoff?
Julio Macias: I’m excited for it. Just like everyone else, I know nothing about it, but I like the idea of passing the baton on and having a new generation sort of take over because we still know what’s up with RollerWorld. After all this time, we still don’t know what’s up with RollerWorld. So I think it’ll be fun for them to explore that. Obviously, I won’t be coming back because I’m in the ground, but who knows?
Celebrities
Robert De Niro Steps Out For Rare Outing With 3 Of His Children In NYC — Photos
Dad-of-six Robert De Niro was photographed in New York City with three of his children and his rumored girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, on Oct. 3.
Robert De Niro, 78, was joined by three of his six children and his rumored girlfriend, Tiffany Chen, for a rare family outing in New York City on Sunday, October 3. The Oscar winner stepped out with sons Julian De Niro, 25, and Elliot De Niro, 23, daughter Helen De Niro, 9, and Tiffany, a martial arts trainer, in the Big Apple, and the group was captured in a few photos taken by nearby paparazzi. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE.
Robert dressed in a brown polo shirt, a light navy jacket, pants, a blue hat and black sandals as he walked through the streets with his loved ones. His kids followed suit and dressed fairly casual for the outing, while Tiffany opted to wear a long denim dress and white sneakers. The entire group had on protective face masks for the outing, and they were all seen entering a car parked nearby together.
Robert keeps his personal life close to his chest, so it was surprising to see him out and about in public with half of his brood. He has six kids total from his relationships with exes Diahnne Abbot, Toukie Smith, and Grace Hightower. Those six children, from oldest to youngest, are as follows: stepdaughter Drena De Niro, 50, son Raphael De Niro, 44, twin sons Julian and Aaron De Niro, both 25, son Elliot and daughter Helen.
While Robert rarely discusses his family life, he did speak pretty candidly with People in Jan. 2020 about how he feels about his kids following in his footsteps and pursuing a career in acting. “For my kids, I tell them, ‘If you want to be an actor or you want to do this or that, that’s fine as long as you’re happy,’ ” the Taxi Driver actor said. “Just don’t sell yourself short. That’s the most I would say — push yourself a little more and reach for what you really think it is you want to do. Don’t be afraid.” Robert also said he wanted his kids to “find their own lane” in life.
Celebrities
Ex-Friend Files? Karen Huger & Gizelle Bryant Side With Mia Thornton, Not Candiace Dillard, In #RHOP’s Radicchio Ruckus
There might be some #RHOP beef brewing between friends now that two people are siding with an “enemy.” As previously reported the highly anticipated “romaine rumble” between Candiace Dillard and Mia Thornton went down on The Real Housewives of Potomac and it included Candiace calling Mia a “nightcrawler” and issuing another “low budget mama” diss.
On Sunday, viewers watched as that moment went down and lettuce flew between the housewives who’ve been at odds since Mia dubbed Candiace’s music video shoot “low budget.”
A very spicy Candiace called Mia a “nightcrawler” and doubled down on calling Mia’s mom “low budget” although fellow housewives like Karen Huger and Dr. Wendy Osefo urged her to stop because she “doesn’t know Mia’s story.” That story is of course that Mia grew up in foster care because her mother was previously incarcerated and is a recovering drug addict.
Enter Candiace’s good girlfriend Gizelle Bryant who is well aware of those facts and who was a recent guest on “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.”
According to Gizzy, while she “loves Candiace to death,” her mouth is a “garbage can.”
“I got to pick Mia on this,”said Gizelle alongside fellow #WWHL guest Phoebe Robinson. “Like, her mouth is horrible.”
Ooop!
Interestingly enough, Gizelle’s not the only one who feels that way.
On the #RHOP After Show, Karen Huger also agreed that Candiace was in the wrong and took Mia’s side because “this was ugly.”
Mind you, Karen and Candiace’s relationship has been slightly strained since the Grand Dame tried to stay “neutral” last season after Monique Samuels and Candiace’s infamous winery fight.
As you can imagine, Karen’s recent comments definitely aren’t helping.
“She’s got to get to know someone before she starts hurling personal accusations about family,” said Karen about Candiace on the #RHOP After Show. “You don’t know Mia. You don’t know Mia’s mother. Don’t speak on it until you know the facts. I worry about Candiace speaking to people that way about their family, and you don’t know them,” she added. “Take the time to get to know her or anyone before you attack them personally because it could go left quick, and this was ugly. You know, I lost my mother, and Mia’s mother has been through a lot, and you just don’t disrespect one’s mother. And I’m just grateful it didn’t go any further. It could’ve.”
Candiace however [still] has no regrets and it sounds like she could be hinting [again] at colorism coming into play with Potomac double standards.
“This big b*** has been coming at everybody in this group,” said Candiace on the #RHOP After Show. “But now you wanna come at me because I’m responding? No! Not on my watch today. I get upset because I feel like once again standards are different and we can talk about why if you would like, but the standards are different for me and those who look like me in this group because I respond better than you. I’m not sorry I responded the way I did, because Mia wanted smoke, and she just wasn’t prepared to get my brand of it,” Candiace added. “Who else does she get that rough and tough with?! Nobody. And she thought that I was the one, and she got what she got. You’re welcome!”
(2:51)
Candiace has seemingly caught wind of both Karen and Gizelle siding with Mia and she’s none too pleased with her “coworkers” who “sold her up the river.”
What….a….mess!
Do YOU agree with Karen and Gizelle that Candiace should “watch her mouth”???
Celebrities
Rihanna Stuns In Sexy Red Outfit While Hitting The Town With A$AP Rocky For His 33rd Birthday
Rihanna looked fabulous in a sexy red plunging outfit while out with A$AP Rocky for his birthday.
When it comes to Rihanna, 33, she never disappoints with her stylish outfits and she surely did not when she celebrated her boyfriend, A$AP Rocky’s 33rd birthday. The couple attended a Wiz Kid concert at the NOVO in Los Angeles on Oct. 3, when Rihanna opted to wear a head-to-toe bright red ensemble. She donned a long-sleeve red top with a plunging neckline and super short bottoms.
As for her glam, RiRi kept her long black hair down in natural curves while parted in the middle and she added a bold red lip. Meanwhile, A$AP looked just as stylish in a white top with a red flannel button-down on top. He topped his look off with acid wash distressed baggy jeans, Jordan sneakers, and jewels.
Rihanna has been looked amazing lately and just the other day she showed off her gorgeous figure in a strapless latex bodysuit from her Savage X Fenty collection. The strapless black latex bodysuit featured a plunging neckline and super high-rise bottoms that revealed her hips and thighs.
Ri styled the one-piece with a pair of lace-up heels that went all the way up to her knees, massive dangling diamond earrings, and a sleek mullet.
When Rihanna isn’t showing off her new collection, she’s usually out on the town with her beau. Just last week, she showed her support for A$AP when she went backstage during his concert wearing a skintight white mini Laquan Smith Ss22 Corset T-Shirt Dress with short-sleeves and a corset bodice. She accessorized her look with a pair of strappy stilettos, silver and diamond necklaces, sunglasses, and bracelets.
Celebrities
Camille Grammer On Why Denise Should Replace Dorit on RHOBH, Getting Higher Ratings Than Kyle, Why She Won’t Return
Camille Grammer has some thoughts about the upcoming 12th season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.
Although she has no interest in being part of the new episodes herself, Camille would like to see Denise Richards return for the new episodes, and hopes she will replace Dorit Kemsley, who she feels brings nothing to the table, aside from her husband, Paul “PK” Kemsley.
“I think Denise should replace Dorit. DK hasn’t had a storyline in years and is protected. PK made her interesting this season,” Camille tweeted on October 3.
“I like her clothes but she really hasn’t brought anything to the table except for self promotion and a Plethora of self-absorbed Insta posts,” Camille continued.
Hours later on Twitter, Camille reacted to receiving higher ratings on Watch What Happens Live than Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton. After a social media user shared screenshots of Camille and Eileen Davidson‘s episode, which revealed they received 742,000 viewers, and Kyle and Kathy’s episode, which brought in 711,000 viewers, Camille expressed excitement.
“Eileen and I had better numbers.. yay,” she replied. “No shade to others.”
Then, after another person pointed out that demo is what matters, Camille clapped back.
“The demo was a tie pretty much so nice try. The [ratings] are higher period. Eileen and I weren’t even in the clubhouse. Eileen is a Queen,” Camille stated.
As her tweets continued, Camille responded to someone who questioned her about a potential RHOBH comeback.
“I am not interested in going back at this point. Maybe a few years ago but not now. My life is different and I’m [enjoying] tweeting about the show instead of being a target,” she shared.
“Omg yes you shared your soul with us all! You went through a life altering situation and on camera. That is difficult in itself but on camera?? Omg I know I couldn’t do that. You came through and showed its going to be ok,” a different fan replied.
And, after seeing the woman’s post, Camille agreed that she allowed cameras to capture her real life.
“I was very open and I did share my soul. Thanks for noticing,” she responded.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.
Celebrities
Rev. Run’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 6 Children & Late Daughter
Rev. Run is a hip hop legend, mostly-known for his work with the iconic rap group Run-D.M.C. Find out more about all seven of the rapper’s children!
Few musical artists have had as lengthy of a career as Joseph Simmons (better known by his stage-name Rev. Run) has. The 56-year-old rapper was one of the founding members of the classic rap act Run-D.M.C., who have produced numerous hits like “King of Rock” or “It’s Tricky.” Outside of his musical career, Run was also the star of the reality show Run’s House from 2005 to 2009, which gave fans a look into his daily, family life.
Run has been married twice. His first wife was Valerie Vaughn from 1983 to 1992, and then to Justine Jones since 1994. Run had three kids with each woman and later adopted another baby girl with Justine. From watching Run’s House, it’s clear that the rapper is truly a family man and values his relationships with each of his children. Find out more about all of Rev. Run’s children here!
Vanessa Jean Simmons
Valerie gave birth to Run’s oldest daughter Vanessa, 38, in August 1983. Vanessa is best-known for being a part of Run’s House, but she’s also dabbled in acting with her most recent role being Caroline in the TV series Monogamy, via IMDb. Other than being an entertainer, she’s also an entrepreneur and owns three businesses, including the skincare line Sugar Me, the footwear line Pastry, and the clothing brand Glitter and Lace. Besides her professional career, Vanessa is also a mom! Her and her boyfriend Mike Wayans welcomed their first child in 2014. She had a daughter named Ava Marie Jean.
Angela Simmons
Rev. Run’s second daughter Angela, 34, was born in September 1987! Angela is a co-owner of Pastry footwear with her big sister, and she also starred on Run’s House. More recently, she’s been a star and producer for the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop. Angela is also a close friend of rapper Bow Wow and even starred in his music video for “Shortie Like Mine.” She was most recently romantically linked to boxer Daniel Jacobs. The news of her relationship with Daniel in 2020 came two years after her fiancé Sutton Tennyson was shot and killed in 2018. Angela has one child from her relationship with Sutton: a son named Sutton Joseph, born in 2016.
Joseph Simmons Jr.
Run’s oldest son and namesake Joseph Jr., 32, was born in September 1989. The rapper’s eldest boy, nicknamed Jojo, has also appeared on Run’s House albeit in only 14 episodes. He’s also made appearances on Growing Up Hip Hop, and he’s taken on a few acting roles, most notably as Drew in both King of Newark films. In 2016, Jojo’s now-wife gave birth to his first daughter Mia. “I had a lot of troubles, but me having a child matured me in a crazy way. It made me look at life way differently and just made me way more focused on things,” he told HollywoodLife in a 2018 interview. Jojo married his wife Tanice Amira in 2019, having been together since 2010, via People.
Daniel Dwayne Simmons III
Run’s second son and oldest child with Justine Daniel Dwayne, 30, was born in March 1991. Other than appearing on Run’s House, Daniel, better known by his nickname Diggy, has set out to follow in his dad’s footsteps and pursued his own career in rap. Diggy’s released two of his own albums Unexpected Arrival in 2012 and 2018’s Lighten Up. His most recent single was 2020’s “Knowing Me, Knowing You.” While primarily being a musician, Diggy has also dabbled in acting, taking on the part of Doug in the hit comedy Grown-ish from 2018 to 2021. Daniel is also named after Run’s older brother, the acclaimed artist Daniel Simmons.
Russell Simmons II
Justine gave birth to Run’s youngest son Russell, 25, in August 1997. Just like Daniel, Russell (also known as Russy) was named after Run’s older brother, music icon Russell Simmons. Like his other siblings, Russell appeared on Run’s House, but he also starred in some of his dad’s other reality shows, like Rev Runs Around The World, which he was the host of, via IMDb. When his son turned 25, Run made a sweet Instagram post to show how proud he was. “HERE’S NO WAY YOU’RE 25 TODAY HAPPY BDAY RUSSY,” he wrote at the time.
Miley Justine Simmons
Not much is known about Run’s youngest daughter Miley, 14, who was born in 2007. The little girl was adopted years after the loss of Run’s youngest daughter. Miley’s adoption came up in season four of Run’s House, and since then, she’s appeared in other series alongside her dad like Rev Runs Around The World, via Essence.
Victoria Anne Simmons
Justine and Run’s youngest daughter was a heartbreaking story. Justine gave birth to Victoria in September 2006. She tragically suffered from a birth defect called omphalocele, which causes a child’s internal organs to grow outside of their body during pregnancy, according to People. Justine gave birth via C-section and Victoria sadly didn’t make it. Justine opened up about her daughter’s death in the couple’s book Old School Love in 2020. “I had carried Victoria Anne full-term; she was in me, a part of me. I could feel her every single day in me,” she wrote, via People. “Joey found comfort in God and being with me. I found comfort going under the covers. For the most part, on most days, I was trying to heal my body, heal my sadness, heal my sorrow, and heal my heart … I was lonely for my child.”
Celebrities
Wife of Florida Gov. Ron Desantis Diagnosed with Breast Cancer
Casey DeSantis, wife of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, has been diagnosed with breast cancer.
DeSantis announced his wife’s cancer diagnosis in a statement on Monday.
“I am saddened to report that Florida’s esteemed First Lady and my beloved wife has been diagnosed with breast cancer,” DeSantis said.
“As the mother of three young children, Casey is the centerpiece of our family and has made an impact on the lives of countless Floridians through her initiatives as first lady. As she faces the most difficult test of her life, she will have not only have my unwavering support but the support of our entire family, as well as the prayers and well wishes from Floridians across our state.”
The couple married in 2010 and have three children, Madison, Mason and Mamie.
Mommy’s angels and my hero, I love you with all my heart ?? Grateful, Thankful and Blessed ? pic.twitter.com/ro69TO2DQ9
— Casey DeSantis (@FLCaseyDeSantis) September 24, 2021
According to MSN, Casey DeSantis is a former producer and Emmy award-winning television show host.
Twitter users are mostly supportive.
Praying for Casey De Santis, wife of FL Governor Ron De Santis. Prayers for you and your family. Prayers that you beat this illness and come back stronger! ?@FLCaseyDeSantis @GovRonDeSantis
— cmaklaw (@texasmamma777) October 4, 2021
Yes heavy prayers go out to Florida’s First Lady. I was diagnosed October 2, 2019 had double mastectomy and I am doing great. So I know Casey are Santis will pull through never lose Faith, you got this. Many prayers coming your way. ??????????
— Gail Lionetti (@gaillionetti) October 4, 2021
Yes, praying for healing and strength in Jesus name for our First Lady of Florida Casey DeSantis! Lord I pray for healing and strength for Casey and the Desantis family! Jesus cover her with the blood of Jesus, in Jesus name!
— Brian Perras (@bperras12) October 4, 2021
I wish Casey DeSantis the best .
Did you know that, in Florida, Breast Cancer was considered a Pre Existing condition? I lived in FL and applied for health insurance thru my job as a nurse. Turned down because of a history of breast cancer!
— Laura St.Cyr (@LauraStCyr3) October 4, 2021
Wishing Casey DeSantis, Florida’s First Lady, a speedy and safe recovery from her breast cancer diagnosis. This has nothing to do with politics. Just a kind-hearted and prayerful woman, praying for someone in need. ????
— Barbara Mickens (@BHeslopMickens) October 4, 2021
Celebrities
I Should’ve Tidday’d: Keyshia Cole Seemingly Flaunts A Fresh Pair Of Boobs Ahead Of 40th Birthday
Keyshia Cole seemingly plans to be celebrating her forthcoming 40th birthday with a brand new pair of boobies. Fans are figuring that the proud Libra singer has gotten a breast augmentation based on a recent photo.
Although she hasn’t confirmed upgrading any parts of her body with plastic surgery, the singer shared a photo and caption on Twitter that appears to tell it all. In the selfie, Keyshia appears to be wearing a post-surgical bra and letting fans know her bawwwdy is going to be ‘”hittin’” by her birthday.”
Tits, face and a** along with waist gone be hittin! Oct 15, 2021
Ok Keyshia, girl! You getter stunt for your birthday!
In December of 2020, Keyshia gave birth to her second son, Tobias Khale, with ex-boyfriend Niko Khale. The couple parted ways soon after the baby boy was born.
Keyshia has had quite the year since welcoming Tobias, with her biological mother, Frankie Lons unfortunately passing away over the summer. A few months before the sad news, the singer was celebrated with a Verzuz battle with Ashanti.
She was most recently spotted at the 2021 “Lights On” music festival on September 18 in Concord, California.
Looking ahead, Keyshia will be crossing into her 4th decade earthside on October 15th. Happy birthday to her!
Celebrities
Rev Run’s Kids: Everything To Know About His 6 Children & Late Daughter
Rev Run is a hip hop legend, mostly-known for his work with the iconic rap group Run-D.M.C. Find out more about all seven of the rapper’s children!
Few musical artists have had as lengthy of a career as Joseph Simmons (better known by his stage-name Rev Run) has. The 56-year-old rapper was one of the founding members of the classic rap act Run-D.M.C., who have produced numerous hits like “King of Rock” or “It’s Tricky.” Outside of his musical career, Run was also the star of the reality show Run’s House from 2005 to 2009, which gave fans a look into his daily, family life.
Run has been married twice. His first wife was Valerie Vaughn from 1983 to 1992, and then to Justine Jones since 1994. Run had three kids with each woman and later adopted another baby girl with Justine. From watching Run’s House, it’s clear that the rapper is truly a family man and values his relationships with each of his children. Find out more about all of Rev Run’s children here!
Vanessa Jean Simmons
Valerie gave birth to Run’s oldest daughter Vanessa, 38, in August 1983. Vanessa is best-known for being a part of Run’s House, but she’s also dabbled in acting with her most recent role being Caroline in the TV series Monogamy, via IMDb. Other than being an entertainer, she’s also an entrepreneur and owns three businesses, including the skincare line Sugar Me, the footwear line Pastry, and the clothing brand Glitter and Lace. Besides her professional career, Vanessa is also a mom! Her and her boyfriend Mike Wayans welcomed their first child in 2014. She had a daughter named Ava Marie Jean.
Angela Simmons
Rev Run’s second daughter Angela, 34, was born in September 1987! Angela is a co-owner of Pastry footwear with her big sister, and she also starred on Run’s House. More recently, she’s been a star and producer for the reality series Growing Up Hip Hop. Angela is also a close friend of rapper Bow Wow and even starred in his music video for “Shortie Like Mine.” She was most recently romantically linked to boxer Daniel Jacobs. The news of her relationship with Daniel in 2020 came two years after her fiancé Sutton Tennyson was shot and killed in 2018. Angela has one child from her relationship with Sutton: a son named Sutton Joseph, born in 2016.
Joseph Simmons Jr.
Run’s oldest son and namesake Joseph Jr., 32, was born in September 1989. The rapper’s eldest boy, nicknamed Jojo, has also appeared on Run’s House albeit in only 14 episodes. He’s also made appearances on Growing Up Hip Hop, and he’s taken on a few acting roles, most notably as Drew in both King of Newark films. In 2016, Jojo’s now-wife gave birth to his first daughter Mia. “I had a lot of troubles, but me having a child matured me in a crazy way. It made me look at life way differently and just made me way more focused on things,” he told HollywoodLife in a 2018 interview. Jojo married his wife Tanice Amira in 2019, having been together since 2010, via People.
Daniel Dwayne Simmons III
Run’s second son and oldest child with Justine Daniel Dwayne, 30, was born in March 1991. Other than appearing on Run’s House, Daniel, better known by his nickname Diggy, has set out to follow in his dad’s footsteps and pursued his own career in rap. Diggy’s released two of his own albums Unexpected Arrival in 2012 and 2018’s Lighten Up. His most recent single was 2020’s “Knowing Me, Knowing You.” While primarily being a musician, Diggy has also dabbled in acting, taking on the part of Doug in the hit comedy Grown-ish from 2018 to 2021. Daniel is also named after Run’s older brother, the acclaimed artist Daniel Simmons.
Russell Simmons II
Justine gave birth to Run’s youngest son Russell, 25, in August 1997. Just like Daniel, Russell (also known as Russy) was named after Run’s older brother, music icon Russell Simmons. Like his other siblings, Russell appeared on Run’s House, but he also starred in some of his dad’s other reality shows, like Rev Runs Around The World, which he was the host of, via IMDb. When his son turned 25, Run made a sweet Instagram post to show how proud he was. “HERE’S NO WAY YOU’RE 25 TODAY HAPPY BDAY RUSSY,” he wrote at the time.
Miley Justine Simmons
Not much is known about Run’s youngest daughter Miley, 14, who was born in 2007. The little girl was adopted years after the loss of Run’s youngest daughter. Miley’s adoption came up in season four of Run’s House, and since then, she’s appeared in other series alongside her dad like Rev Runs Around The World, via Essence.
Victoria Anne Simmons
Justine and Run’s youngest daughter was a heartbreaking story. Justine gave birth to Victoria in September 2006. She tragically suffered from a birth defect called omphalocele, which causes a child’s internal organs to grow outside of their body during pregnancy, according to People. Justine gave birth via C-section and Victoria sadly didn’t make it. Justine opened up about her daughter’s death in the couple’s book Old School Love in 2020. “I had carried Victoria Anne full-term; she was in me, a part of me. I could feel her every single day in me,” she wrote, via People. “Joey found comfort in God and being with me. I found comfort going under the covers. For the most part, on most days, I was trying to heal my body, heal my sadness, heal my sorrow, and heal my heart … I was lonely for my child.”
Celebrities
#CarletherFoley Black Aspiring Actress Fatally Shot By Neighbor Who Says He ‘Accidentally Fired’ While Cleaning His Gun
This is so sad.
On Sept. 26, a Black teenager found his mother lying in bed unresponsive in her apartment in Duluth, Georgia. Police officers who arrived at the scene discovered a bullet hole in the 36-year-old Black woman’s head and questioned her neighbor—a 22-year-old white man who told the police he accidentally fired his gun while cleaning it. That man is now facing felony involuntary manslaughter charges.
According to the Gwinnett Daily Post, Maxwell Williamson is looking at charges of felony involuntary manslaughter and reckless conduct in the shooting death of actress Carlether Foley, whose IMDB.com page shows she’s appeared in nearly a dozen films, short films, and TV series, including Blood and Water, Screwed Up Christmas, Big Joe and the Fam and Behind Closed Doors. She also made appearances in The Friend Zone and Slice O’ Cake, two independent films that have not aired yet.
Police Officer Senior Hideshi Valle said Williamson “stated he had an accidental discharge while he was loading his firearm,” but that doesn’t explain why he never bothered to check on his neighbor whose home he had fired into or why he himself didn’t call the police leaving Foley’s 17-year-old son, Keyandre Foley, to discover her in bed.
“It don’t feel real. I found my mama by myself,” Keyandre told ABC 13. “I just don’t get it. I don’t understand. She don’t bother nobody. My mama didn’t do nothing.”
Foley’s mother, Jacquline, told ABC that she “never experienced the hurt, the pain that I’m feeling.”
“You had no right to take my baby from me,” she said in a statement directed at Williamson. “You had no business taking her life away from her child. He’s 17 years old. This is his last year in school. You have hurt my family. You have took my baby.”
Foley’s family has set up a GoFundMe to raise funds for funeral costs, which includes the cost of transporting her body back to Texas where she will be buried as well as the cost of transporting Keyandre to Texas to be with family.
“We are all devastated by the loss of Carlether at just 36 years old and we’re not prepared for the high costs surrounding her memorial services,” her family stated on their GoFundMe page. “Due to the nature of her death, additional expenses occurred to transport her from Atlanta to Houston and move her son back to Texas to be amongst family. We want to give Carlether the memorial that she deserves, to honor her memory and say our last goodbyes.”
“Carlether dedicated her life to making those around her smile and feel loved,” the statement continued. “She enjoyed her career in acting and enjoyed displaying her talents through film and stage productions.”
Celebrities
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Are All Down
Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp are all down for billions of frustrated Internet users.
Facebook, the world’s most popular social network, went down at 11:44 a.m. EST on October 4.
Internet status websites such as DownForEveryoneOrJustMe and DownDetector are all reporting that Facebook is down.
Facebook and Instagram users rushed to Twitter.com to find out what happened to their favorite social media sites.
People coming on Twitter to check what happened to whatsapp, Facebook and Instagram ?#facebookdown pic.twitter.com/RzF1KDr7mC
— Prasun Kumar Jha #SOScovid (@PSoscovid) October 4, 2021
Instagram shows a “5xx server error,” indicating an issue with Facebook’s servers, according to Tech Crunch.
Instagram and WhatsApp are owned by Facebook.
“It appears that the outage is caused by a DNS (domain name server) fail — this is the naming structure that forms the web’s infrastructure. So, if you try to navigate to facebook.com right now, the internet won’t know where to find facebook.com.”
The network failure comes days after a Facebook whistleblower revealed on 60 Minutes that Facebook made misinformation more easily accessible to maximize profits.
Facebook’s total monthly users stands at more than 3 billion. At least 65% of global users log in to Facebook every day.
So, @facebook‘s DNS is broken this morning…
TL;DR: Google anycast DNS returns SERVFAIL for Facebook queries; querying https://t.co/0BDgaIHmlr directly times out. pic.twitter.com/3GHJ3mW0P0
— Jim Salter (@jrssnet) October 4, 2021
‘On My Block’s Julio Macias Breaks Down Oscar’s Tragic Fate & That Heartbreaking Last Scene
Broncos coach Vic Fangio on Baltimore’s final play Sunday: “Bull (bleep)”
Robert De Niro Steps Out For Rare Outing With 3 Of His Children In NYC — Photos
Massive fireball over the Front Range prompts more than 50 witness reports
Crypto Roundup: October 4, 2021
Ex-Friend Files? Karen Huger & Gizelle Bryant Side With Mia Thornton, Not Candiace Dillard, In #RHOP’s Radicchio Ruckus
Company suspected in oil spill had dozens of violations
Crypto Market Analysis: October 4, 2021
Rihanna Stuns In Sexy Red Outfit While Hitting The Town With A$AP Rocky For His 33rd Birthday
Editorial: Vote no on Ordinance 300 and keep local taxes for local needs
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
How To Make Money Trading Domains
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
-
News3 weeks ago
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
-
Tech3 weeks ago
How To Make Money Trading Domains
-
Business3 weeks ago
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News2 weeks ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
News2 weeks ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
-
News2 weeks ago
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
-
News2 weeks ago
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
-
News3 weeks ago
Filipina vlogger Jinky Cubillan captures neighbor’s angry tirade about her loose dog
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
-
News2 weeks ago
World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously