News
Panama burying more migrant victims of brutal Darien Gap
AGUA FRIA, Panama — In an isolated cemetery in Panama’s Darien province, migrants who die crossing the most treacherous segment of their journey toward the United States are buried with a plasticized card containing what little information is available about them in case one day someone comes looking.
On a recent afternoon, white-suited workers laid to rest 15 sets of remains in a long trench at the back of the cemetery. A local priest standing at the head of the trench with a candle, crucifix and flowers performed a simple ceremony. On the white body bags were handwritten clues: “Unknown in Bajo Grande,” “Unknown in Turquesa river,” and “Unknown #3, Minor.”
So far this year, Panama has recovered at least 50 sets of remains from migrants crossing the Darien Gap, a number officials believe is only a portion of those who died in the dense, lawless jungle. In recent years, 20 to 30 bodies on average have been recovered annually, but this year Panamanian authorities say more than 90,000 migrants — mostly Haitians — have crossed the Darien Gap from Colombia and the body count reflects that surging migration.
“That number is a minimum quantity of the human remains there are along the whole route,” said Jose Vicente Pachar, director of Panama’s Forensic Sciences Institute. “Many of them die of natural causes, for example, a heart attack; they fall and no one attends to them. They stay there or they’re assaulted or the water’s current comes and takes the bodies that end up floating along the river’s edge.” Snake bites are also common.
“Right now we don’t have a way to investigate like we want to with international support, to go on the trails, the paths, because all the descriptions and statements (say) there are human remains,” Pachar said.
Agents of Panama’s National Border Service help recover bodies, sometimes extracting them with helicopters, along with investigators from the Darien prosecutor’s office.
But the recovery is only the first challenge facing investigators.
The bodies are often badly decomposed in the high-humidity environment or partially eaten by animals. Those who may have witnessed a death, being migrants themselves, keep going.
Haitians made up the majority of the 15,000 migrants who camped for days in Del Rio, Texas, last month beside a border bridge. The U.S. has deported thousands of them to Haiti.
News
Red Sox, Yankees ready to create more history in winner-take-all Wild Card game
Everyone has a Red Sox-Yankees story.
Gerrit Cole, Nathan Eovaldi and Kyle Schwarber — some of the key figures of the next chapter of the storied rivalry Tuesday night — may have just been in middle school when Aaron Boone took Tim Wakefield deep to win the 2003 ALCS, or when the Red Sox made history a year later. But they certainly remember.
None of the players were alive in 1978, the last time the Red Sox and Yankees played a winner-take-all game at Fenway Park. But being part of the rivalry now, they know.
“Bucky Dent, right?” Cole said Monday at Fenway Park. “As a kid growing up watching Pedro (Martinez) and Roger (Clemens) duke it out, I didn’t quite catch Roger at the beginning when he was here, or (Andy) Pettitte against Pedro, Pettitte against any big-time Red Sox guys, what a fantastic game to watch.
“You’re dreaming about putting yourself in that position and coming through for your team and here we are.”
Cole doesn’t have to dream anymore. It’s reality.
For the first time since Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS, the Red Sox and Yankees will engage in a do-or-die playoff game. It’ll be the type of theater they grew up watching, even if the rivalry isn’t quite what it used to be.
Schwarber has only been with the Red Sox for two months, and he grew up in the midwest. But this rivalry was at the roots of his baseball foundation, all the way back to when Jason Varitek and Alex Rodriguez started that famous brawl in July 2004.
“I always felt like when you flipped on ESPN on Sunday night, it was Yankees/Red Sox,” Schwarber said. “Being able to grow up watching games like this and see the hard-fought battles that they had. You know, I think the most memorable one for guys kind of my age is the Varitek/A-Rod shoving match. That’s the memorable one for us.”
What happened in 1978 is in the distant past. Even Cora was just 3 years old when Dent hit a homer to the screen above the Green Monster to help catapult the Yankees over the Red Sox. As a player, he didn’t join the rivalry until 2005, but he knows what made it so dramatic and memorable.
“It was more about the characters, the players, bigger-than-life personas, like Manny (Ramirez) and David (Ortiz),” Cora said. “Even David now, he’s retiring, he’s Big Papi. Obviously (Derek) Jeter and (Jorge) Posada and the names at that point, it was like, wow, these guys are unbelievable players.
“We have great players. We have some good players. … They used to fight, too, back in the day, Jason and Alex, so I think that gave it a little bit more for the fan base.”
There aren’t as many characters nowadays, but the stakes are just as high. Tuesday night has the recipe for an epic matchup. It will pit a pair of aces, Eovaldi vs. Cole, in a high-stakes, electric environment of Fenway. But the two teams won’t need any extra drama.
A report Sunday — before the final games of the season began — that if the day resulted in a four-way tie for the two AL Wild Card spots, that the Yankees would have chosen to play the Red Sox in Boston instead of the Blue Jays in Toronto in a tiebreaker game. It made sense, given complicated protocols for teams crossing the border to Canada, but also because of the Yankees’ recent success against the Red Sox. They’ve won the last six games, including a sweep at Fenway last weekend.
But Cora isn’t putting that on a bulletin board inside their clubhouse.
“We don’t need that,” Cora said. “What we want to do is play in Tampa in a few days. If we need something like that, we’re not as good as we think we are. That’s part of the process.”
For Boone, forever a Red Sox villain after his 2003 heroics, he’s not totally sure if the Yankees’ recent success will play a factor on Tuesday. He’s been involved in this rivalry long enough to know nothing is guaranteed.
“Whenever I’ve been asked about momentum in baseball, I never knew what to answer until 2003, coming over here and being a part of that team, playing against a great Red Sox team,” the Yankees manager said. “I used to hear that all the time, we’d win a game and take the momentum and then they’d beat the crap out of us the next day and I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t know what any of it means.’”
The history will only matter so much between the lines Tuesday night, but it will make what unfolds at Fenway that much more compelling. Someone, some way, will write the next great chapter and next great story in this storied rivalry.
“I think there will be some tension, electricity, everything you could hope for for a winner-take-all game in the playoffs and two outstanding franchises and teams,” Boone said.
News
Trudy Rubin: Heroic Afghan woman escaped Taliban but hasn’t found the promised land
In late August I wrote about two outstanding Afghan women who were struggling to escape Taliban pursuit. One had made it out of the country and the second was still hiding in Kabul.
Miraculously, Najlla Habibyar, a U.S. green card holder and U.S. aid worker, has now escaped to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, with her family. But her harrowing odyssey — and current plight — reminds us that the U.S. effort to handle Afghan evacuees has been nearly as chaotic as the exit from Kabul.
Legislation is pending in Congress to mitigate these problems, but it is unclear when or if it will pass. As Najlla’s story makes clear, that should be soon.
I met Najlla in late May at an exhibition in New York City of brilliantly colored Afghan carpets organized by the Kabul Carpet Export Co., one of the projects funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) that had real impact.
As Afghan staff director, she helped Afghan women weavers to set up their own businesses and sell directly abroad, rather than going through Pakistani middlemen who took the lion’s share of the profits. A well-known businesswoman, she was on the Taliban target list.
When the Taliban took the city, she went into hiding. “I tried to contact everyone, USAID, State, but finally got in touch with veterans from Digital Dunkirk,” she told me. She was referring to the organization of ex-U.S. military officers who organized an underground network to rescue Afghans who helped Americans — and weren’t being evacuated by the U.S. government.
Three times she was told to go to the airport, but was beaten, gassed and shot at.
Twice the family sat on buses at the airport gates, once for 28 hours, once for 16 hours, with no food or water and at risk from car bombs — and were not let in.
Finally a Digital Dunkirk contact advised Najlla to take her family to the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif — and wait for a chartered plane out.
Like Moses leading his flock to the (hopefully) promised land, she dragged her relatives to a rented apartment in Mazar. Each time, the phone call came to go to the airport, but the flights were canceled — as the Taliban asked for impossible bribes.
Finally, Najlla’s bedraggled family boarded a plane holding 397 Afghans, but the flight was nearly canceled — when a stowaway was found in the luggage hold.
After landing in Abu Dhabi, she recalled, “it was like a scene from a movie, with Emirati police all around the plane with guns. When we reached the barracks the guards looked at us like we were in jail. I cried so hard.”
Najlla and 20 relatives are crammed in barracks buildings formerly used for immigrant workers. Most of her adult relatives have worked for the U.S. military or government. The area has been dubbed International Humanitarian City and now holds at least 7,000 other Afghans.
Separated from most of her relatives, Najlla and her husband were allowed out for two hours a day, until a COVID-19 scare led to a total lockdown.
Many of her fellow Afghans are large rural families of Afghan Special Forces fighters who got them access to the Kabul airport, or ordinary Afghans who rushed the airport in the early chaos. Unclear what will happen to them.
Najlla has no idea when or whether her family will get U.S. consular access, and how many of them will be allowed to enter the United States. “It is tough times,” she told me, crying softly. “My family has lost everything, and we don’t know what will happen.”
Najlla has yet to see a U.S. consular official. “You can’t find anyone in charge,” she worried. “There are so many people, and the Emiratis don’t have the resources to sort them out.”
Najlla’s story is typical of the confusion surrounding the aftermath of the last-minute rescue effort in Kabul.
Having worked to help Afghans to escape, I have witnessed an exodus without direction. One internationally known women’s rights campaigner has been stuck with his family and thousands of other Afghans for weeks on the Marine Corps base at Quantico, Virginia.
They have been given no idea about their visa status or when they will be released. His daughter has had to defer a full scholarship to do a master’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania because there is no internet so she can’t take classes online.
Yes, 130,000 or so Afghans were airlifted out of Kabul. Yet many of the most deserving, including those who worked for the U.S. military and civilian agencies, were left behind.
And tens of thousands of the escapees are now stuck in temporary holding camps in the Arab Gulf and Europe, as well as on military bases in the United States, because there was no preparation for handling them — and their visa status is still unclear.
Najlla and her family represent the best kind of refugee America can hope to welcome. It’s time for the State Department and Congress to organize a legal system to admit them to what once was called “the promised land.”
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for The Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
News
Rachael Rollins addresses ‘growing crisis’ on Boston’s Methadone Mile
Some tents on the city’s “Methadone Mile” must come down as the squalor becomes “untenable,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
The tents and temporary shelters have been erected by those experiencing homelessness and drug addiction who have turned the Mass & Cass area, and its nearby treatment centers, into a squatters’ encampment.
“We are going to have to remove some of the tents in the area — it has just become untenable,” Rollins said during an interview on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.”
The DA did not rule out Suffolk Sheriff Steven Tompkins’ idea of offering up temporary housing to the tent dwellers at a vacant building at the South Bay Correctional Center.
“We want every option on the table to help these people — because they are people,” Rollins said. “They are loved; they are not forgotten. We have to remember that, and we can’t treat them like a number or a problem, or quite frankly as ‘trash,’ which is what I think has happened in the past.”
The crisis at Mass & Cass has also become a major issue in the ongoing mayor’s race.
Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George, both city councilors-at large turned mayoral candidates, have both articulated plans to address the growing crisis at the intersection.
Rollins hinted she would eventually endorse in the race — which will be decided in the Nov. 2 citywide election — but said she’s not ready to decide yet.
Calling Wu “aspirational” and “thoughtful,” Rollins said when it comes to Essaibi-George, she’s “impressed with her work ethic. I think she is grounded in the sense that she knows it takes real work.”
Rollins intends to reach out to both candidates to learn more, especially about how they will involve the Black and Latino communities in their administration and how they plan to build out a “truly diverse” cabinet.
Rollins, who is up for confirmation as the next U.S. attorney to Massachusetts, said it has been “surreal” to watch Republicans like Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas attack her progressive approach to criminal justice.
Bucking the typical trend for federal nominees to stay quiet during the confirmation process, Rollins said told the GBH hosts, “I refuse to be silent to benefit me.”
During the Senate committee hearing where Rollins’ nomination received an 11-11 vote, Cotton called it “unusual” for a president to nominate a candidate “who consistently sides with criminals” — referring to Rollins’ criminal justice reform strategy.
“Our responsibility as a United States senator is to ensure that we do not confirm pro-criminal activists into the office of United States attorney,” Cotton said at the time.
Democratic leaders will have to hold an additional vote in the evenly divided Senate, where she’ll need support from 50 senators. Assuming that Republicans again unanimously vote against her nomination, Rollins would need support from every single Democratic senator.
“It’s a tie,” Rollins said Monday. “It’s not a loss.”
News
SCOTUS won’t hear appeal challenging Charlie Baker’s sweeping pandemic powers
The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear an appeal of a state court decision that found Gov. Charlie Baker had the right to impose sweeping pandemic-era orders closing businesses, limiting gatherings and requiring masks in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The nation’s highest court announced without comment on Monday that it would not consider an appeal by opponents.
“I take a certain amount of satisfaction in the fact that those decisions have been validated by the court because we believe they were, in fact, legal and appropriate based on the facts,” Baker said, speaking to reporters at the State House on Monday.
Still, the Republican governor said he wouldn’t “take any kind of victory lap” on the court decision as the pandemic still rages in Massachusetts and around the nation. Instead, he said he takes “the most comfort and satisfaction” knowing 89% of people 18 and older in Massachusetts are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michael DeGrandis, of the New Civil Liberties Alliance and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said he was “surprised” the court didn’t want to address the First Amendment issues raised by Baker’s sweeping orders.
“I was disappointed in the court’s decision because there are serious federal constitutional issues at stake here including the right to peaceably assemble. Gov. Baker limited private gatherings and private homes — never before has that been done before,” DeGrandis said.
The lawsuit brought by a group of pastors, salon owners and the headmaster of a private school accused the Republican governor of exercising “legislative police power” and argued that Baker had no authority to issue public health-related orders under the state’s Civil Defense Act.
It said the 1950s-era law was designed to protect the state from foreign invasions, insurrections, and catastrophic events like hurricanes and fires — not viral pandemics.
The state Supreme Judicial Court in December rejected the challenge, appealing to the nation’s high court.
The Massachusetts court ruled the governor was within his authority when he issued dozens of executive orders amid the pandemic. It also rejected the lawsuit’s argument that the governor’s actions infringed on people’s constitutional rights to due process and free assembly.
“Given that COVID-19 is a pandemic that has killed over a million people worldwide, it spreads from person to person, effective vaccines have not yet been distributed, there is no known cure, and a rise in cases threatens to overrun the Commonwealth’s hospital system, it is a natural cause for which action is needed,” stated the ruling by the state’s high court.
News
Massachusetts planning to spend ‘some’ ARPA money by Thanksgiving
Lawmakers said they’ll have a plan to spend “some” of the state’s remaining $4.9 billion in federal coronavirus relief dollars by Thanksgiving.
“I think the goal, the hope, would be to have some out by Thanksgiving — Nov. 17 — but we will continue to be looking at the areas,” Senate President Karen Spilka said, speaking to reporters at the State House Monday.
The last in a series of six legislative hearings on how to spend the rest of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding remaining in state coffers happens on Tuesday, and Democratic state leaders who hold the authority on how to spend it said “negotiation” is underway to get some of the cash out the door quickly.
“We will continue to work together and come up with a plan to spend some of it, then spend more over time,” Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, added.
In May, the feds doled out $195.3 billion in direct, unrestricted funds to state governments as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. The package included billions more for capital projects and local aid.
A Herald review found Massachusetts is in the bottom half of states when it comes to doling out or even earmarking the funds. Just $394 million of the nearly $5.3 billion in total given to Massachusetts has been spent so far — money Gov. Charlie Baker pushed out the door before the state Legislature snatched the purse strings from his control in June.
Baker, a Republican, filed his own plan in July pressuring lawmakers to “immediately” spend $2.9 billion of the leftover funds on areas of need including housing, workforce development, public health and more. Hearings have run the gamut, with lawmakers hearing appeals for funding for everything from housing to education to clean water.
The final hearing, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, will feature commentary from the public and will be live-streamed at malegislature.gov.
In recent days, budget watchdogs who initially rubber-stamped lawmakers’ strategy of taking a slow and thoughtful approach to spending the billions have stressed the importance in striking a balance between funding solutions for immediate needs and investing in long-term, transformative change.
News
Captain Kirk, William Shatner, will fly to space aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Captain Kirk is rocketing into space next week — boldly going where no other sci-fi stars have gone.
Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that “Star Trek” actor William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
“Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!’ ” the 90-year-old tweeted. He added: “It’s never too late to experience new things.”
Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is a huge fan of the sci-fi series and even had a cameo as a high-ranking alien in the 2016 film “Star Trek Beyond.” His rocket company invited Shatner to fly as its guest.
Shatner will become the oldest person to go to space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. He’ll wind up being the second actor to reach space this month: Russia is launching an actress and a film director to the International Space Station on Tuesday for almost two weeks of moviemaking.
Shatner’s flight, by comparison, will last just 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles. The capsule will parachute back to the desert floor, not far from where it took off.
With flights short or long, space tourism is picking up steam fast.
Virgin Galactic carried founder Richard Branson to the edge of space with five others in July, followed nine days later by Bezos’ space hop. Elon Musk’s SpaceX, meanwhile, launched its first private crew last month — a Pennsylvania entrepreneur who bought the three-day flight and took along two contest winners and a cancer survivor.
Virgin Galactic’s ship launches from an airplane and requires two pilots. Blue Origin and SpaceX’s capsules are fully automated, but the passengers must pass medical screenings and, among other things, be able to quickly climb several flights of steps at the launch tower to get to the capsule — or out of it in an emergency.
This will be Blue Origin’s second launch of a crew.
Bezos was on the debut flight on July 20. He took along his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk — the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by eight years.
“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.
Shatner played the role of the USS Starship Enterprise’s commander for three seasons, from 1966 to 1969. He also portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in seven movies, directing one of them. He’s currently the host and executive producer of a History Channel show, “The UnXplained.”
The ashes of two other “Star Trek” powerhouses — creator Gene Roddenberry and actor James Doohan, who played Scotty — rocketed into space years ago following their deaths.
Also launching with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company and the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research. The two took part in the auction for a seat on the first flight. That seat cost $28 million; Blue Origin isn’t divulging any other ticket prices.
A fourth seat on the flight is going to Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, who used to work for NASA as a space station flight controller.
News
Mookie Betts has MLB’s top-selling jersey; Red Sox have nobody in top-20
For the second consecutive year, Mookie Betts had MLB’s top-selling jersey while the Red Sox didn’t have anybody in the top-20.
The league and players announced Monday that Betts’ jersey was once again a hot item. He had been the Red Sox’ only player in the top-20 during his last year in Boston in 2019. The only other Sox player to be in the top-20 in the last three years is Andrew Benintendi, whose jersey was the 16th-most popular in 2018…
DS times announced
MLB announced game times for the Division Series. If the Red Sox advance to play the Rays, Game 1 will be Thursday at 8:07 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, Game 2 on Friday at 7:02 p.m on FS1 and Game 3 on Sunday at 4:07 p.m. on MLB Network…
Last game with the Red Sox for some?
Kyle Schwarber is one of many who could be playing his last game in a Red Sox uniform on Tuesday night. The pending free agent said he’s enjoyed playing for Alex Cora because “he really cares about his players and the way the game is being played.” The Sox could use him again next year if J.D. Martinez decides to opt out. They’ll also lose Eduardo Rodriguez, Adam Ottavino, Hunter Renfroe, Jose Iglesias and Hansel Robles, among others, to free agency…
Limping in
Cora acknowledged the Red Sox are not entering the postseason playing their best baseball. They went 3-3 against the last-place Orioles and Nationals after getting swept by the Yankees during their final home series.
“At the end, we are not going to change who we are in one night,” he said. “But one thing we can do is win a game just like we did 91 times in 162 games — sorry, 92.”
News
Curley: Left-wing Democrats were always going to eat their own
Revolutions eat their own — right, Madame Speaker?
It feels like just yesterday that Nancy Pelosi was telling Leslie Stahl on “60 Minutes” that the progressive wing of the party known as The Squad was “like five people.”
Well, those “five people” are proving to be a major headache for an increasingly desperate Joe Biden.
The president has only himself and his best friend Nancy to thank for the current gridlock in D.C.
Although I hate to Monday-morning quarterback a “master legislator” like Pelosi, perhaps she could have avoided the current in-fighting among Democrats had she kept her caucus in check.
Instead, Pelosi traded in her party’s sanity and sense for Rolling Stone covers with Rep. Ilhan Omar and glowing coverage from the crew at “Morning Joe.”
For a while, it probably seemed like a good trade-off.
The speaker was the octogenarian It Girl, ripping up Trump’s State of the Union Address to the applause of deranged liberals across America and doing late-night TV interviews about her extensive collection of designer ice creams in Sub Zero freezers.
The Twittersphere met anything Nancy did, from her fashion choices to her clap backs, with a big “YAS QUEEN.”
So what happened?
Well, while the #GirlBoss Nancy Pelosi was busy lapping up the glowing coverage from the mainstream media, the progressive “wing” of her party started sharpening their temper-tantrum skills.
(Remember Rep. Cori Bush’s melodramatic pleas for Biden to defy the Supreme Court and keep the eviction ban going, lest millions end up homeless? And then … nothing happened. The Squad’s had a lot of that going on, or not.)
These overblown sit-ins, theatrical interviews and constant attacks on “white supremacists,” science deniers, et al., posed no problem for the Democratic Party as long as they were directed at Orange Man and the GOP.
But now the object of the Squad’s fury is “moderate” Democrats (well, as moderate as modern Democrats can be).
Like a kid who has been given every chocolate bar, golden egg and Oompa Loompa they’ve ever whined for at the checkout counter, there is no reasoning with these celebrity socialists.
“No” is not a word they understand, and the only thing they lack more than proportion is the ability to compromise.
Besides their inflated egos, Squad members are not as sold on the stick-together mentality that so many Democrats have always adhered to.
The fact that Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent the last week egging on this latest Democrat civil war doesn’t help Pelosi’s cause, either.
Last week the millionaire socialist with three homes tweeted, “I strongly urge my House colleagues to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill until Congress passes a strong reconciliation bill.”
Tanking the infrastructure bill until the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is passed could have disastrous results for Joe Biden.
The president might be left with no domestic wins if the House Democrats insist on playing hardball.
But why wouldn’t they?
Met Gala clothes show horse Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her gaggle of fans on Friday that she would not go along to get along.
“And I was like I don’t know if you all know yet by now, but I’m from the Bronx. When you tell me isn’t something better than nothing, what I hear, what you’re actually telling me is, isn’t something for you better? And why don’t you accept nothing so I can get something?”
It was the kind of cringeworthy political theater that someone like Pelosi would have applauded a mere nine months ago.
When this kind of gratuitous grandstanding targeted Trump, Nancy was more than happy to encourage it.
Now that these stunts are making her party look inept and overwhelmed, the Speaker might be having a change of heart.
And she isn’t the only one.
When asked about the progressives’ unwillingness to compromise, Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said, “I’ve been a legislator for 44 years, I’ve got cars older than quite a few of the progressives.”
That might be true, but the older legislators in D.C. did not try to humble or teach these young know-it-alls. Rather, they tried to appease them.
Winston Churchill once famously said, “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile — hoping it will eat him last.”
The Democrats stoked the egos of these whining Twitter stars in the hopes that they would be spared in the revolution. Robespierre and Trotsky, among so many others, were hoping for the same break. But revolutionaries, like crocodiles, don’t tend to negotiate.
And unfortunately for Nancy Pelosi, they are very hungry.
News
Langford’s three gives Celtics 98-97 exhibition win over Orlando
Ime Udoka wants more unselfish play and, initially anyway Monday night, the Celtics coach got a lot of turnovers from the ensuing over-passing by his new team.
He had to convince Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder to stop taking his message so literally.
“They were trying to be too unselfish,” the Celtics coach said after Romeo Langford’s 3-pointer with 13.8 seconds left gave Udoka his first exhibition win as a head coach, 98-97, over Orlando.
“I had to tell them in the first two timeouts to take the shots when they were there. Guys that have been aggressive their whole careers were passing up open shots,” said Udoka. “They listened to me too much, tried to be unselfish and passed up open shots, so we told them to be aggressive. Dennis and those guys started moving it and passed up some shots. We talked to them at halftime, told them let it fly, this is what the preseason is for, to get your legs, so when you have an open shot take it. We know we won’t shoot 35 percent again.”
The Celtics, in this early work-in-progress phase, have a sloppy bent that was very evident, though they’d gladly take most of the misses in their 35.2 (32-for-91) percent performance again. Ultimately, though, it wasn’t the big stars – familiar and new – who pulled this one through, but instead the leaders of their summer league team.
Led by Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard in the fourth quarter, the Celtics rallied on the strength of a bench unit that also included Enes Kanter and Josh Richardson.
Jaylen Brown kicked the night off by scoring 20 of his 25 points in the first half on 6-for-10 shooting, and Jayson Tatum, with 11 over that stretch, finished with 18 points after coming back with a strong seven-point third quarter.
Rob Williams (one point, 0-for-7) unveiled a mid-range jumper that didn’t fall, Richardson was 1-for-8 from the floor and Schroder, though off the mark with his shot (six points, 1-for-7, four assists), displayed a familiar knack for creating chaos with his aggression with the ball.
It was Langford, though, who found the mark after sitting out the first three quarters of the game.
“Really just make the most of the opportunity I had,” said Langford. “Coach put me in the fourth and I played my game and luckily had a chance to hit a shot for the win. I just made the most of it.”
It’s all in the wrist
Though he pretended not to understand his questioner later, Brown blew kisses to the Celtics bench after hitting his first 3-pointer of the night, he was so happy to be back in action after a summer spent recovering from left wrist surgery.
“The game, when you’re forced to watch it, when you’re forced to look at it from different angles, the game just looks different for me now, in a sense,” said Brown. “I don’t know how to describe it. It just doesn’t look the same. I spent a lot of time watching, watching the playoffs, watching film during the offseason because I couldn’t. I was sidelined. But now that I’m back, the game definitely feels different, but in a good way.”
And with the exception of some momentary pain after absorbing a hit on his wrist Monday night, the joint feels fine as well.
“It held up pretty good,” he said. “At times it bothered me a little bit. But I’m moving in the right direction. I’m still like 80 to 85 percent but as the season goes on and I’m staying on top of my routine, it’s going to get better. So today was a good test.”
Garden party
From his playing career to time as an assistant with San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, Ime Udoka has always heard the worst a Garden crowd has to offer.
But when he stepped back onto the parquet for his first game as head coach of the Celtics in Monday’s exhibition opener against Orlando, Udoka was prepared for an entirely new feeling.
“It’s probably the most excited I’ve ever been for a preseason game. I can say that,” said Udoka “The fact that the fans are back is a big thing. Last year in our Brooklyn series was the first time they had fans in the building here and you could feel the excitement. So although it’s just a preseason game for us, we do have new coaching staff, new personnel and we want to kind of get that jelling pretty quickly with only four games to play. So it’s a good vibe, we’re happy to get to playing against someone else, some different coverages than what we’ve been seeing in training camp. So I think the staff and players are both looking forward to it.”
Here’s to your health
Beyond Juwan Morgan’s mending hamstring strain, the Celtics have been relatively pain-free in the first week of training camp.
Grant Williams was available against the Magic despite suffering a foot strain two days earlier during a scrimmage.
“We took him out of the scrimmage. He got looked at, got checked out and he’s good to go. So we thought initially it might have been a little worse but he got it checked out as a scan,” said Udoka. “And we’ll monitor him as we go throughout the game but he’s ready to play.”
Juancho Hernangomez, too, is playing without restrictions after dislocating his shoulder last July while playing for Spain during an exhibition game against France — an injury that cost him a chance at playing in the Olympics.
Thus far, though, he hasn’t had a problem since joining the Celtics.
“It’s been great — I’m 100% healthy,” he said. “I’ve been working hard this summer and I feel fine. Can do everything on the court, off the court and in the weight room too. I’m happy about that.”
Missing Tacko
Like Al Horford, Enes Kanter couldn’t be happier to be back in Boston — in his case after a one-year detour to another place he loves in Portland.
His only regret is that Tacko Fall has moved on to Cleveland.
“I actually talked to him the day he signed with the Cavs,” said Kanter. “I feel like every Celtics fan out there was heartbroken. And when I signed with the Celtics, the No. 1 thing was like wow, me and Tacko will be going against each other a whole season again. He was like my big brother.
“But I’m happy for him because now he’s going to play, he’s going to experience a lot of playing time, I hope,” he said. “And he’s going to go out there and I know that he belongs in this league. That’s what I told him when he called me. I was like, listen man, focus on what you need to focus on, just go out there and show the whole world that you belong in this league. I’m just happy that he’s — finally, I hope — going to play and get some buckets and stops.”
News
Massachusetts coronavirus breakthrough deaths: 71% had underlying conditions, median age was 82
New data from the state Department of Public Health continues to show that a significant majority of fully vaccinated people who died after a coronavirus breakthrough infection had underlying conditions that made them more likely to have a severe case.
The median age of Massachusetts vaccine breakthrough cases who died has been 82.3 years, according to the state Department of Public Health’s figures as of last week.
The data is yet more evidence that people who are older and people with underlying conditions should go get a booster dose as soon as possible, infectious disease experts told the Herald on Monday.
“These are really vulnerable groups who we need to protect,” said Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases. “Those who are older and people with certain medical conditions should get boosted over the next month if they can.”
There have been 254 breakthrough case deaths in the Bay State, which is 0.006% of all fully vaccinated individuals. More than 4.6 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.
Of the 254 breakthrough case deaths, 71% of these cases were reported to have underlying conditions that made them more likely to have severe disease.
Overall, there have been 1,155 breakthrough hospitalizations, which is 0.03% of all fully vaccinated individuals. Of the 1,155 hospitalizations, 59% of these patients were reported to have underlying conditions.
The state has reported 36,723 breakthrough cases.
“Breakthrough cases in Massachusetts are incredibly low, and those hospitalized or who have died are even lower,” the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.
Booster doses were recommended for immunocompromised individuals about two months ago. Then, two weeks ago, Pfizer booster doses were recommended for people 65-plus, for those at risk for severe disease and for those at high-risk for occupational exposure six months after completing their primary vax series.
Early data out of Israel has shown the boosters increasing protection, Hamer said.
“Some people are being proactive to go out and get the booster, but others are complacent, so they need to be strongly encouraged to get the booster,” he added.
The booster doses “will strengthen our armor,” said Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health.
“It makes sense for those groups to get the booster right now,” he said, also adding that those who are unvaccinated should get immunized right away. “The patients who are fully vaccinated are getting out of the hospital much faster, while the unvaccinated patients are at a much, much higher risk for severe illness, a long hospitalization and unfortunately death.”
Panama burying more migrant victims of brutal Darien Gap
Red Sox, Yankees ready to create more history in winner-take-all Wild Card game
Trudy Rubin: Heroic Afghan woman escaped Taliban but hasn’t found the promised land
Rachael Rollins addresses ‘growing crisis’ on Boston’s Methadone Mile
NFTs Are No Longer Just GIFs and JPEGs
SCOTUS won’t hear appeal challenging Charlie Baker’s sweeping pandemic powers
Massachusetts planning to spend ‘some’ ARPA money by Thanksgiving
Captain Kirk, William Shatner, will fly to space aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket
Mookie Betts has MLB’s top-selling jersey; Red Sox have nobody in top-20
Curley: Left-wing Democrats were always going to eat their own
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
How To Make Money Trading Domains
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
-
News3 weeks ago
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
-
Tech3 weeks ago
How To Make Money Trading Domains
-
Business3 weeks ago
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News2 weeks ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
News2 weeks ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
-
News2 weeks ago
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
-
News2 weeks ago
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
-
News3 weeks ago
Filipina vlogger Jinky Cubillan captures neighbor’s angry tirade about her loose dog
-
News3 weeks ago
World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
-
HEALTH3 weeks ago
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously