Rachael Rollins addresses ‘growing crisis’ on Boston’s Methadone Mile
Some tents on the city’s “Methadone Mile” must come down as the squalor becomes “untenable,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
The tents and temporary shelters have been erected by those experiencing homelessness and drug addiction who have turned the Mass & Cass area, and its nearby treatment centers, into a squatters’ encampment.
“We are going to have to remove some of the tents in the area — it has just become untenable,” Rollins said during an interview on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.”
The DA did not rule out Suffolk Sheriff Steven Tompkins’ idea of offering up temporary housing to the tent dwellers at a vacant building at the South Bay Correctional Center.
“We want every option on the table to help these people — because they are people,” Rollins said. “They are loved; they are not forgotten. We have to remember that, and we can’t treat them like a number or a problem, or quite frankly as ‘trash,’ which is what I think has happened in the past.”
The crisis at Mass & Cass has also become a major issue in the ongoing mayor’s race.
Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George, both city councilors-at large turned mayoral candidates, have both articulated plans to address the growing crisis at the intersection.
Rollins hinted she would eventually endorse in the race — which will be decided in the Nov. 2 citywide election — but said she’s not ready to decide yet.
Calling Wu “aspirational” and “thoughtful,” Rollins said when it comes to Essaibi-George, she’s “impressed with her work ethic. I think she is grounded in the sense that she knows it takes real work.”
Rollins intends to reach out to both candidates to learn more, especially about how they will involve the Black and Latino communities in their administration and how they plan to build out a “truly diverse” cabinet.
Rollins, who is up for confirmation as the next U.S. attorney to Massachusetts, said it has been “surreal” to watch Republicans like Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas attack her progressive approach to criminal justice.
Bucking the typical trend for federal nominees to stay quiet during the confirmation process, Rollins said told the GBH hosts, “I refuse to be silent to benefit me.”
During the Senate committee hearing where Rollins’ nomination received an 11-11 vote, Cotton called it “unusual” for a president to nominate a candidate “who consistently sides with criminals” — referring to Rollins’ criminal justice reform strategy.
“Our responsibility as a United States senator is to ensure that we do not confirm pro-criminal activists into the office of United States attorney,” Cotton said at the time.
Democratic leaders will have to hold an additional vote in the evenly divided Senate, where she’ll need support from 50 senators. Assuming that Republicans again unanimously vote against her nomination, Rollins would need support from every single Democratic senator.
“It’s a tie,” Rollins said Monday. “It’s not a loss.”
SCOTUS won’t hear appeal challenging Charlie Baker’s sweeping pandemic powers
The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear an appeal of a state court decision that found Gov. Charlie Baker had the right to impose sweeping pandemic-era orders closing businesses, limiting gatherings and requiring masks in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The nation’s highest court announced without comment on Monday that it would not consider an appeal by opponents.
“I take a certain amount of satisfaction in the fact that those decisions have been validated by the court because we believe they were, in fact, legal and appropriate based on the facts,” Baker said, speaking to reporters at the State House on Monday.
Still, the Republican governor said he wouldn’t “take any kind of victory lap” on the court decision as the pandemic still rages in Massachusetts and around the nation. Instead, he said he takes “the most comfort and satisfaction” knowing 89% of people 18 and older in Massachusetts are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michael DeGrandis, of the New Civil Liberties Alliance and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said he was “surprised” the court didn’t want to address the First Amendment issues raised by Baker’s sweeping orders.
“I was disappointed in the court’s decision because there are serious federal constitutional issues at stake here including the right to peaceably assemble. Gov. Baker limited private gatherings and private homes — never before has that been done before,” DeGrandis said.
The lawsuit brought by a group of pastors, salon owners and the headmaster of a private school accused the Republican governor of exercising “legislative police power” and argued that Baker had no authority to issue public health-related orders under the state’s Civil Defense Act.
It said the 1950s-era law was designed to protect the state from foreign invasions, insurrections, and catastrophic events like hurricanes and fires — not viral pandemics.
The state Supreme Judicial Court in December rejected the challenge, appealing to the nation’s high court.
The Massachusetts court ruled the governor was within his authority when he issued dozens of executive orders amid the pandemic. It also rejected the lawsuit’s argument that the governor’s actions infringed on people’s constitutional rights to due process and free assembly.
“Given that COVID-19 is a pandemic that has killed over a million people worldwide, it spreads from person to person, effective vaccines have not yet been distributed, there is no known cure, and a rise in cases threatens to overrun the Commonwealth’s hospital system, it is a natural cause for which action is needed,” stated the ruling by the state’s high court.
Massachusetts planning to spend ‘some’ ARPA money by Thanksgiving
Lawmakers said they’ll have a plan to spend “some” of the state’s remaining $4.9 billion in federal coronavirus relief dollars by Thanksgiving.
“I think the goal, the hope, would be to have some out by Thanksgiving — Nov. 17 — but we will continue to be looking at the areas,” Senate President Karen Spilka said, speaking to reporters at the State House Monday.
The last in a series of six legislative hearings on how to spend the rest of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding remaining in state coffers happens on Tuesday, and Democratic state leaders who hold the authority on how to spend it said “negotiation” is underway to get some of the cash out the door quickly.
“We will continue to work together and come up with a plan to spend some of it, then spend more over time,” Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, added.
In May, the feds doled out $195.3 billion in direct, unrestricted funds to state governments as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. The package included billions more for capital projects and local aid.
A Herald review found Massachusetts is in the bottom half of states when it comes to doling out or even earmarking the funds. Just $394 million of the nearly $5.3 billion in total given to Massachusetts has been spent so far — money Gov. Charlie Baker pushed out the door before the state Legislature snatched the purse strings from his control in June.
Baker, a Republican, filed his own plan in July pressuring lawmakers to “immediately” spend $2.9 billion of the leftover funds on areas of need including housing, workforce development, public health and more. Hearings have run the gamut, with lawmakers hearing appeals for funding for everything from housing to education to clean water.
The final hearing, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, will feature commentary from the public and will be live-streamed at malegislature.gov.
In recent days, budget watchdogs who initially rubber-stamped lawmakers’ strategy of taking a slow and thoughtful approach to spending the billions have stressed the importance in striking a balance between funding solutions for immediate needs and investing in long-term, transformative change.
Captain Kirk, William Shatner, will fly to space aboard Bezos’ Blue Origin rocket
CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — Captain Kirk is rocketing into space next week — boldly going where no other sci-fi stars have gone.
Jeff Bezos’ space travel company, Blue Origin, announced Monday that “Star Trek” actor William Shatner will blast off from West Texas on Oct. 12.
“Yes, it’s true; I’m going to be a ‘rocket man!’ ” the 90-year-old tweeted. He added: “It’s never too late to experience new things.”
Bezos, the founder of Amazon, is a huge fan of the sci-fi series and even had a cameo as a high-ranking alien in the 2016 film “Star Trek Beyond.” His rocket company invited Shatner to fly as its guest.
Shatner will become the oldest person to go to space. He’ll join three others — two of them paying customers — aboard a Blue Origin capsule. He’ll wind up being the second actor to reach space this month: Russia is launching an actress and a film director to the International Space Station on Tuesday for almost two weeks of moviemaking.
Shatner’s flight, by comparison, will last just 10 minutes and reach no higher than about 66 miles. The capsule will parachute back to the desert floor, not far from where it took off.
With flights short or long, space tourism is picking up steam fast.
Virgin Galactic carried founder Richard Branson to the edge of space with five others in July, followed nine days later by Bezos’ space hop. Elon Musk’s SpaceX, meanwhile, launched its first private crew last month — a Pennsylvania entrepreneur who bought the three-day flight and took along two contest winners and a cancer survivor.
Virgin Galactic’s ship launches from an airplane and requires two pilots. Blue Origin and SpaceX’s capsules are fully automated, but the passengers must pass medical screenings and, among other things, be able to quickly climb several flights of steps at the launch tower to get to the capsule — or out of it in an emergency.
This will be Blue Origin’s second launch of a crew.
Bezos was on the debut flight on July 20. He took along his brother, an 18-year-old from the Netherlands and 82-year-old aviation pioneer Wally Funk — the youngest and oldest to fly in space. Shatner will break that upper threshold by eight years.
“I’ve heard about space for a long time now. I’m taking the opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle,” Shatner said in a statement.
Shatner played the role of the USS Starship Enterprise’s commander for three seasons, from 1966 to 1969. He also portrayed Captain James T. Kirk in seven movies, directing one of them. He’s currently the host and executive producer of a History Channel show, “The UnXplained.”
The ashes of two other “Star Trek” powerhouses — creator Gene Roddenberry and actor James Doohan, who played Scotty — rocketed into space years ago following their deaths.
Also launching with Shatner: a former NASA engineer who founded a nanosatellite company and the co-founder of a software company specializing in clinical research. The two took part in the auction for a seat on the first flight. That seat cost $28 million; Blue Origin isn’t divulging any other ticket prices.
A fourth seat on the flight is going to Blue Origin’s vice president of mission and flight operations, who used to work for NASA as a space station flight controller.
Mookie Betts has MLB’s top-selling jersey; Red Sox have nobody in top-20
For the second consecutive year, Mookie Betts had MLB’s top-selling jersey while the Red Sox didn’t have anybody in the top-20.
The league and players announced Monday that Betts’ jersey was once again a hot item. He had been the Red Sox’ only player in the top-20 during his last year in Boston in 2019. The only other Sox player to be in the top-20 in the last three years is Andrew Benintendi, whose jersey was the 16th-most popular in 2018…
DS times announced
MLB announced game times for the Division Series. If the Red Sox advance to play the Rays, Game 1 will be Thursday at 8:07 p.m. ET on Fox Sports 1, Game 2 on Friday at 7:02 p.m on FS1 and Game 3 on Sunday at 4:07 p.m. on MLB Network…
Last game with the Red Sox for some?
Kyle Schwarber is one of many who could be playing his last game in a Red Sox uniform on Tuesday night. The pending free agent said he’s enjoyed playing for Alex Cora because “he really cares about his players and the way the game is being played.” The Sox could use him again next year if J.D. Martinez decides to opt out. They’ll also lose Eduardo Rodriguez, Adam Ottavino, Hunter Renfroe, Jose Iglesias and Hansel Robles, among others, to free agency…
Limping in
Cora acknowledged the Red Sox are not entering the postseason playing their best baseball. They went 3-3 against the last-place Orioles and Nationals after getting swept by the Yankees during their final home series.
“At the end, we are not going to change who we are in one night,” he said. “But one thing we can do is win a game just like we did 91 times in 162 games — sorry, 92.”
Curley: Left-wing Democrats were always going to eat their own
Revolutions eat their own — right, Madame Speaker?
It feels like just yesterday that Nancy Pelosi was telling Leslie Stahl on “60 Minutes” that the progressive wing of the party known as The Squad was “like five people.”
Well, those “five people” are proving to be a major headache for an increasingly desperate Joe Biden.
The president has only himself and his best friend Nancy to thank for the current gridlock in D.C.
Although I hate to Monday-morning quarterback a “master legislator” like Pelosi, perhaps she could have avoided the current in-fighting among Democrats had she kept her caucus in check.
Instead, Pelosi traded in her party’s sanity and sense for Rolling Stone covers with Rep. Ilhan Omar and glowing coverage from the crew at “Morning Joe.”
For a while, it probably seemed like a good trade-off.
The speaker was the octogenarian It Girl, ripping up Trump’s State of the Union Address to the applause of deranged liberals across America and doing late-night TV interviews about her extensive collection of designer ice creams in Sub Zero freezers.
The Twittersphere met anything Nancy did, from her fashion choices to her clap backs, with a big “YAS QUEEN.”
So what happened?
Well, while the #GirlBoss Nancy Pelosi was busy lapping up the glowing coverage from the mainstream media, the progressive “wing” of her party started sharpening their temper-tantrum skills.
(Remember Rep. Cori Bush’s melodramatic pleas for Biden to defy the Supreme Court and keep the eviction ban going, lest millions end up homeless? And then … nothing happened. The Squad’s had a lot of that going on, or not.)
These overblown sit-ins, theatrical interviews and constant attacks on “white supremacists,” science deniers, et al., posed no problem for the Democratic Party as long as they were directed at Orange Man and the GOP.
But now the object of the Squad’s fury is “moderate” Democrats (well, as moderate as modern Democrats can be).
Like a kid who has been given every chocolate bar, golden egg and Oompa Loompa they’ve ever whined for at the checkout counter, there is no reasoning with these celebrity socialists.
“No” is not a word they understand, and the only thing they lack more than proportion is the ability to compromise.
Besides their inflated egos, Squad members are not as sold on the stick-together mentality that so many Democrats have always adhered to.
The fact that Sen. Bernie Sanders has spent the last week egging on this latest Democrat civil war doesn’t help Pelosi’s cause, either.
Last week the millionaire socialist with three homes tweeted, “I strongly urge my House colleagues to vote against the bipartisan infrastructure bill until Congress passes a strong reconciliation bill.”
Tanking the infrastructure bill until the $3.5 trillion reconciliation bill is passed could have disastrous results for Joe Biden.
The president might be left with no domestic wins if the House Democrats insist on playing hardball.
But why wouldn’t they?
Met Gala clothes show horse Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez told her gaggle of fans on Friday that she would not go along to get along.
“And I was like I don’t know if you all know yet by now, but I’m from the Bronx. When you tell me isn’t something better than nothing, what I hear, what you’re actually telling me is, isn’t something for you better? And why don’t you accept nothing so I can get something?”
It was the kind of cringeworthy political theater that someone like Pelosi would have applauded a mere nine months ago.
When this kind of gratuitous grandstanding targeted Trump, Nancy was more than happy to encourage it.
Now that these stunts are making her party look inept and overwhelmed, the Speaker might be having a change of heart.
And she isn’t the only one.
When asked about the progressives’ unwillingness to compromise, Rep. Steve Cohen, D-Tenn., said, “I’ve been a legislator for 44 years, I’ve got cars older than quite a few of the progressives.”
That might be true, but the older legislators in D.C. did not try to humble or teach these young know-it-alls. Rather, they tried to appease them.
Winston Churchill once famously said, “An appeaser is one who feeds a crocodile — hoping it will eat him last.”
The Democrats stoked the egos of these whining Twitter stars in the hopes that they would be spared in the revolution. Robespierre and Trotsky, among so many others, were hoping for the same break. But revolutionaries, like crocodiles, don’t tend to negotiate.
And unfortunately for Nancy Pelosi, they are very hungry.
Langford’s three gives Celtics 98-97 exhibition win over Orlando
Ime Udoka wants more unselfish play and, initially anyway Monday night, the Celtics coach got a lot of turnovers from the ensuing over-passing by his new team.
He had to convince Jayson Tatum, Marcus Smart and Dennis Schroder to stop taking his message so literally.
“They were trying to be too unselfish,” the Celtics coach said after Romeo Langford’s 3-pointer with 13.8 seconds left gave Udoka his first exhibition win as a head coach, 98-97, over Orlando.
“I had to tell them in the first two timeouts to take the shots when they were there. Guys that have been aggressive their whole careers were passing up open shots,” said Udoka. “They listened to me too much, tried to be unselfish and passed up open shots, so we told them to be aggressive. Dennis and those guys started moving it and passed up some shots. We talked to them at halftime, told them let it fly, this is what the preseason is for, to get your legs, so when you have an open shot take it. We know we won’t shoot 35 percent again.”
The Celtics, in this early work-in-progress phase, have a sloppy bent that was very evident, though they’d gladly take most of the misses in their 35.2 (32-for-91) percent performance again. Ultimately, though, it wasn’t the big stars – familiar and new – who pulled this one through, but instead the leaders of their summer league team.
Led by Langford, Aaron Nesmith and Payton Pritchard in the fourth quarter, the Celtics rallied on the strength of a bench unit that also included Enes Kanter and Josh Richardson.
Jaylen Brown kicked the night off by scoring 20 of his 25 points in the first half on 6-for-10 shooting, and Jayson Tatum, with 11 over that stretch, finished with 18 points after coming back with a strong seven-point third quarter.
Rob Williams (one point, 0-for-7) unveiled a mid-range jumper that didn’t fall, Richardson was 1-for-8 from the floor and Schroder, though off the mark with his shot (six points, 1-for-7, four assists), displayed a familiar knack for creating chaos with his aggression with the ball.
It was Langford, though, who found the mark after sitting out the first three quarters of the game.
“Really just make the most of the opportunity I had,” said Langford. “Coach put me in the fourth and I played my game and luckily had a chance to hit a shot for the win. I just made the most of it.”
It’s all in the wrist
Though he pretended not to understand his questioner later, Brown blew kisses to the Celtics bench after hitting his first 3-pointer of the night, he was so happy to be back in action after a summer spent recovering from left wrist surgery.
“The game, when you’re forced to watch it, when you’re forced to look at it from different angles, the game just looks different for me now, in a sense,” said Brown. “I don’t know how to describe it. It just doesn’t look the same. I spent a lot of time watching, watching the playoffs, watching film during the offseason because I couldn’t. I was sidelined. But now that I’m back, the game definitely feels different, but in a good way.”
And with the exception of some momentary pain after absorbing a hit on his wrist Monday night, the joint feels fine as well.
“It held up pretty good,” he said. “At times it bothered me a little bit. But I’m moving in the right direction. I’m still like 80 to 85 percent but as the season goes on and I’m staying on top of my routine, it’s going to get better. So today was a good test.”
Garden party
From his playing career to time as an assistant with San Antonio, Philadelphia and Brooklyn, Ime Udoka has always heard the worst a Garden crowd has to offer.
But when he stepped back onto the parquet for his first game as head coach of the Celtics in Monday’s exhibition opener against Orlando, Udoka was prepared for an entirely new feeling.
“It’s probably the most excited I’ve ever been for a preseason game. I can say that,” said Udoka “The fact that the fans are back is a big thing. Last year in our Brooklyn series was the first time they had fans in the building here and you could feel the excitement. So although it’s just a preseason game for us, we do have new coaching staff, new personnel and we want to kind of get that jelling pretty quickly with only four games to play. So it’s a good vibe, we’re happy to get to playing against someone else, some different coverages than what we’ve been seeing in training camp. So I think the staff and players are both looking forward to it.”
Here’s to your health
Beyond Juwan Morgan’s mending hamstring strain, the Celtics have been relatively pain-free in the first week of training camp.
Grant Williams was available against the Magic despite suffering a foot strain two days earlier during a scrimmage.
“We took him out of the scrimmage. He got looked at, got checked out and he’s good to go. So we thought initially it might have been a little worse but he got it checked out as a scan,” said Udoka. “And we’ll monitor him as we go throughout the game but he’s ready to play.”
Juancho Hernangomez, too, is playing without restrictions after dislocating his shoulder last July while playing for Spain during an exhibition game against France — an injury that cost him a chance at playing in the Olympics.
Thus far, though, he hasn’t had a problem since joining the Celtics.
“It’s been great — I’m 100% healthy,” he said. “I’ve been working hard this summer and I feel fine. Can do everything on the court, off the court and in the weight room too. I’m happy about that.”
Missing Tacko
Like Al Horford, Enes Kanter couldn’t be happier to be back in Boston — in his case after a one-year detour to another place he loves in Portland.
His only regret is that Tacko Fall has moved on to Cleveland.
“I actually talked to him the day he signed with the Cavs,” said Kanter. “I feel like every Celtics fan out there was heartbroken. And when I signed with the Celtics, the No. 1 thing was like wow, me and Tacko will be going against each other a whole season again. He was like my big brother.
“But I’m happy for him because now he’s going to play, he’s going to experience a lot of playing time, I hope,” he said. “And he’s going to go out there and I know that he belongs in this league. That’s what I told him when he called me. I was like, listen man, focus on what you need to focus on, just go out there and show the whole world that you belong in this league. I’m just happy that he’s — finally, I hope — going to play and get some buckets and stops.”
Massachusetts coronavirus breakthrough deaths: 71% had underlying conditions, median age was 82
New data from the state Department of Public Health continues to show that a significant majority of fully vaccinated people who died after a coronavirus breakthrough infection had underlying conditions that made them more likely to have a severe case.
The median age of Massachusetts vaccine breakthrough cases who died has been 82.3 years, according to the state Department of Public Health’s figures as of last week.
The data is yet more evidence that people who are older and people with underlying conditions should go get a booster dose as soon as possible, infectious disease experts told the Herald on Monday.
“These are really vulnerable groups who we need to protect,” said Davidson Hamer, a Boston University specialist in infectious diseases. “Those who are older and people with certain medical conditions should get boosted over the next month if they can.”
There have been 254 breakthrough case deaths in the Bay State, which is 0.006% of all fully vaccinated individuals. More than 4.6 million people in the state have been fully vaccinated.
Of the 254 breakthrough case deaths, 71% of these cases were reported to have underlying conditions that made them more likely to have severe disease.
Overall, there have been 1,155 breakthrough hospitalizations, which is 0.03% of all fully vaccinated individuals. Of the 1,155 hospitalizations, 59% of these patients were reported to have underlying conditions.
The state has reported 36,723 breakthrough cases.
“Breakthrough cases in Massachusetts are incredibly low, and those hospitalized or who have died are even lower,” the state Department of Public Health said in a statement.
Booster doses were recommended for immunocompromised individuals about two months ago. Then, two weeks ago, Pfizer booster doses were recommended for people 65-plus, for those at risk for severe disease and for those at high-risk for occupational exposure six months after completing their primary vax series.
Early data out of Israel has shown the boosters increasing protection, Hamer said.
“Some people are being proactive to go out and get the booster, but others are complacent, so they need to be strongly encouraged to get the booster,” he added.
The booster doses “will strengthen our armor,” said Todd Ellerin, director of infectious diseases at South Shore Health.
“It makes sense for those groups to get the booster right now,” he said, also adding that those who are unvaccinated should get immunized right away. “The patients who are fully vaccinated are getting out of the hospital much faster, while the unvaccinated patients are at a much, much higher risk for severe illness, a long hospitalization and unfortunately death.”
Mastrodonato: Pressure on Nathan Eovaldi to be Red Sox ace while Chris Sale stuck in mud
It’s too bad the Red Sox weren’t able to rest Chris Sale in Game 162 so we could’ve seen who manager Alex Cora would’ve chosen to start the American League Wild Card Game on Tuesday night: Sale or Nathan Eovaldi?
Eovaldi will get the ball out of default, as Sale was burned for 62 pitches on Sunday, when he lasted just 2 1/3 innings against the 65-win Nationals in one of the biggest games of the year.
But even if Sale had been fully rested, it would’ve been hard to argue against choosing Eovaldi, still holding the baton as the ace of the Red Sox’ staff until Sale earns it back.
“He’s been amazing all season,” Cora said of Eovaldi. “The way we structured our rotation towards the end, it was Chris for 162, Nate for 163 or for the Wild Card Game. Here we are.”
It’ll be Eovaldi against Yankees’ right-hander Gerrit Cole and it’s the perfect matchup for what should be a highly-entertaining single-elimination playoff game between the two most valuable starting pitchers in the AL.
“This year, the numbers that we always look at, ERA and all that, have been solid,” Cora said. “But the ones under the hood have been good, too.”
Eovaldi finished with an 11-9 record and 3.75 ERA, numbers that would probably be slightly-above average in a normal year. But this wasn’t a normal year.
Coming off the 60-game season in which a lot of pitchers were either carefully monitored or opted out, teams across the big leagues were as tentative as ever in controlling their starters’ innings totals.
What a surprise it was to see Eovaldi, who has undergone several elbow surgeries and had made 30-plus starts just once in his 10-year career, tie for the AL lead with 32 starts while finishing fourth with 182 1/3 innings.
He also led the AL in wins above replacement (WAR) with 5.6 while Cole, who went 16-8 with a 3.23 ERA, was second at 5.3 WAR, according to Fan Graphs.
“But you know what? It really doesn’t matter, his WAR or ERA,” Cora said of Eovaldi. “He’s been very consistent for us and we’re glad that he’s going to take the ball.”
At some point, Sale is going to get a chance to earn his Red Sox stripes as a postseason starter. He’s only pitched in seven postseason games, but his 5.76 ERA over 25 innings is not what you’d expect from one of the premier starting pitchers in baseball.
The Sox are 2-2 in his four postseason starts. Sale’s only playoff win was in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series against the Yankees in 2018, when Sale pitched 5 2/3 innings of two-run ball. He otherwise allowed 12 earned runs in 13 innings over the other three starts.
Now the 32-year-old is in the final stages of a full recovery from Tommy John surgery and didn’t make his season debut until Aug. 14. While his velocity is still slowly creeping back up towards normal levels, his changeup has been ineffective. He’s allowing a .450 batting average and .650 slugging percentage in 40 at-bats that ended on that pitch this year.
Cora said the changeup is often the final pitch to return to normal for Tommy John patients.
“He’s not there yet,” Cora said. “You can see it. The action is OK, but it’s actually cutting. So he actually threw today. He felt good. He stopped by the office, and I was like, ‘no, we’re not doing that.’”
With Sale out of form, Eovaldi has stepped up.
“Obviously I’m aware that he was going to be out (early in the year),” Eovaldi said. “I know Eddie (Rodriguez), you know what I mean, probably wasn’t going to be himself, missing a full year (with myocarditis). It’s just going out there and competing. I take a lot of pride in what I do and going out there and competing against the best.”
It was somewhat of a surprise to hear Cora say he probably wouldn’t use Sale out of relief on Tuesday.
Rodriguez had just thrown an inning of relief Sunday, two days after throwing 93 pitches in a start, and it has been Cora’s standard operating procedure to use his starters on short rest for an inning of relief in the postseason.
It’s either a testament to how far Sale still needs to go to being the pitcher he once was, or an abundance of caution to save the lefty for a potential Division Series matchup with the Rays, which starts on Thursday.
Though Sale probably won’t be used, Rodriguez and Nick Pivetta will likely be in the bullpen Tuesday, Cora said.
It sure feels like Eovaldi’s staff now.
“I’m just really excited to be in this situation and fought real hard to get to this point,” Eovaldi said. “And once you get to the playoffs, anything can happen.”
Celtics’ depth amps up competition as preseason opens
By the end of last season, earning a spot in the Celtics rotation was a little different.
The combination of injuries and Brad Stevens’ nightly search for something that would work opened the door of opportunity. Aaron Nesmith, after drifting in and out of relevance, grabbed his chance in May, averaging 8.3 points and shooting 43.5% from 3-point range over the last eight games of the regular season.
But when the Celtics opened the preseason schedule against the Orlando on Monday night, the coach and conditions had changed. Stevens, now in charge of personnel, had stocked his wings with veteran talent, like Josh Richardson, Dennis Schroder and stretch big Juancho Hernangomez.
Despite his young promise, Nesmith has quite the climb ahead to regain last season’s finishing status.
“It’s been fun competing. We play the game to compete, play the game to win, so being able to play with these guys every single day and play at a high level, it’s been a lot of fun,” said Nesmith. “In terms of the minutes question, you know, just being ready whenever my name is called. You just go out there and do the job that I’ve been doing throughout training camp so far.
“It’s just exciting, you know, beginning of year two. I’ve been looking forward to it since last year ended, like I said previously, so just kind of looking at it like any other game and just excited to get started.”
Hernangomez got an early chance to show something against the Magic, starting alongside Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Marcus Smart and Robert Williams.
Reasoning that the coaching staff is already well-acquainted with Al Horford — who may be competing with Richardson for that fifth starting spot — Hernangomez is a floor-spacing big man who is expected to be an intriguing fit.
“Him as well as some other guys that could play in that position,” coach Ime Udoka said of the early process in training camp. “We kind of know what we have as far as Al. He’s been great in training camp and great overall. And we want to look at some different combinations. Juancho’s a guy that fits into that role with some of the younger wings we have as well as Grant Williams. So as I mentioned the other day, we’ll tinker with some lineups and look at different combinations.”
Hernangomez doesn’t sound particularly worried about how his role becomes defined.
“The roles and all this stuff will come through the games, what the coach wants and what is best for the team,” said Hernangomez. “I know the player who I am. I try to adapt to the team, try to keep knowing each other, trying to know the players and what the coach expects me to do. Try to help the team to get the wins.
“I think one of the best things we’ve got is the versatility. We’ve got a lot of players who can play different positions, and all of the positions are interchangeable, so everybody has to be ready to do more things, try to focus on versatility.”
Asked about how he fits into that concept, the Spaniard shrugged.
“I am a basketball player, try to be ready for an situation and just play basketball,” he said.
Red Sox Notebook: J.D. Martinez (left ankle sprain) questionable for Tuesday’s Wild Card game
If the 2021 Red Sox live to see another day after Tuesday, they may have to get there without one of their best hitters.
J.D. Martinez is uncertain to play in Tuesday night’s do-or-die Wild Card game against the Yankees after he suffered a left ankle sprain in Sunday’s win over the Nationals. Martinez, who was playing right field, was jogging out to play defense in the fifth inning when he accidentally stumbled over second base on his way to the outfield. He stayed to finish the inning, but was taken out in the sixth.
As of Monday night, the Red Sox were still in a waiting period on their designated hitter’s status.
“He’s getting treatment.,” Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. “We’ll probably have to make a decision (Tuesday) morning roster-wise, of course, and let’s see how he reacts to treatment and everything that they are doing to him in there. We don’t know yet.”
If Martinez can’t go, it would obviously be a blow to the Red Sox’ lineup as they go up against Yankees ace Gerrit Cole.
“That just plain-up sucks,” Kyle Schwarber said. “Freak injury there. And hoping the best that he’s able to go out there and play. He’s been a staple here for how long now and been a staple in this game, a huge bat in this game.
“Really hoping that it turns out well for him and that he can strap it up tomorrow, and if he can’t, you know, we’ve been in a spot like this before where we’ve just got to, next man up. But really hoping that it works out for him.”
Plawecki gets the call
With Nathan Eovaldi on the mound Tuesday night, Cora will start backup catcher Kevin Plawecki instead of Christian Vazquez.
Eovaldi’s numbers have been much better with Plawecki as his catcher this season, with a 3.28 ERA in 96 innings together. Eovaldi has a 4.77 ERA in 66 innings with Vazquez as his catcher. Cora also likes Plawecki’s bat in the lineup.
“Those two have done an amazing job together,” Cora said of Eovaldi and Plawecki. “Nothing against Christian, but they have been good. I think that’s just the answer. Offensively, I think both have done a good job lately. Kevin can catch up with the fastball, too. We know that.
“But this is more about, throughout the season, those two — he caught him 17 times if I’m not mistaken, right — and they did a good job. But Christian will be ready.”
The Red Sox had not yet finalized their roster for the Wild Card game. But with Jose Iglesias ineligible to be on the postseason roster because he was signed in early September, Cora said Christian Arroyo will likely start at second base. Arroyo has started just one game since Aug. 26, right before he tested positive for COVID-19 and missed nearly a month.
Cora said there’s “a good chance” that Jarren Duran will be on the roster. The rookie’s speed could be a factor off the bench.
