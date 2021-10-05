Bitcoin
Shilling for the Man: Why MSM Hates Crypto
Nearly every day as of late, scary headlines herald the demise of cryptocurrencies while federal governments and regulators all over the world crackdown on the enigmatic digital assets. ‘SEC Working Overtime to Take Control of Crypto Markets’, ‘People’s Bank of China Rules All Crypto-Related Trading Illegal’, ‘Russia’s Central Bank Wants to Slow Down Cryptocurrency Payments’, ‘Indian Authorities Consider Taxing Cryptocurrency Trades’, to name a few. Indeed, it’s no secret that there is no love lost between the Powers That Be and the crypto world, as decentralized blockchain technology has opened up a realm where the establishment can neither track nor regulate its citizens’ financial activities. It’s precisely this loss of control that drives governments crazy, and also what makes cryptocurrencies so attractive to average people.
Mainstream media outlets aid and abet the authorities’ efforts to discredit digital assets by creating and feeding into negative hype with loud gloom-and-doom headlines that make the crypto world look shady and unreliable. A piece recently appearing in The New Yorker entitled Pumpers, Dumpers, and Shills: The Skycoin Saga does just that. On its surface, the article appears to be a hit piece on a specific crypto project and its founder, but, on reading between the lines, it becomes apparent that it is really an attack on cryptocurrencies in general.
The real intent becomes clear about halfway through the 30-page feature, when its author, Morgen Peck, takes a detour from her assault on Skycoin and its founder, Brandon Smietana, to call into question the very legality of the crypto industry as a whole:
“US law generally requires projects to register with the SEC, forcing them to make financial disclosures that investors could then inspect before buying. Almost none do, giving convoluted rationales that John Reed Stark, the founder of the SEC’s Internet-enforcement office, told me are ‘poppycock,’” she asserts.
Peck goes on to note that: “Not registering can facilitate further rule-breaking, as when, say, influencers promote coins without disclosing their investment, or projects pump coins with fraudulent claims. Stark said, of ICOs, ‘Every single one I ever saw was unlawful on multiple levels.’”
Peck implies that Skycoin was operating illegally because it was not registered with the SEC and, by extension, infers that any cryptocurrency that is not registered with the SEC is a fraud.
The problem is that these suppositions are, at a minimum, highly misleading, and possibly venture into the territory of full-blown lies.
While US law does require that securities be registered with the SEC, commodities and property, including digital property, are excluded unless they entail ownership in a company or are an interest-producing investment asset. NFTs, property, and currencies are not regulated by the SEC – only bonds and equity. It is the legal opinion of most lawyers that crypto assets that do not represent an ownership stake in a business enterprise and which are not income or interest-bearing are not financial instruments and, therefore, do not require SEC registration.
Moreover, the US Congress has never passed an act explicitly granting the SEC regulatory jurisdiction over the crypto industry. In fact, the Commodities Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) and SEC are currently publicly fighting over regulatory jurisdiction over crypto. At present, it’s a matter of contention even within the SEC itself whether cryptocurrency falls under their mandate. This becomes quickly apparent when looking at the SEC’s web page concerning initial coin offerings, or ICOs:
“ICOs, based on specific facts, may be securities offerings, and fall under the SEC’s jurisdiction of enforcing federal securities laws,” according to the SEC’s site, which goes on to say, “ICOs that are securities most likely need to be registered with the SEC or fall under an exemption to registration.”
So, ICOs that meet “specific” criteria “may be” considered securities, and those that are deemed to be securities “most likely” need to be registered – this is hardly a legal mandate.
For a cryptocurrency to fall under the regulatory authority of the SEC, it must pass the Howey Test, which includes three criteria that the Supreme Court determined are necessary for a financial instrument to be considered a security. They include (1) an investment of money (2) in a common enterprise (3) with a reasonable expectation of profit derived from the entrepreneurial or managerial efforts of others. If an asset does not meet these three requirements, it is not an investment contract and not a security.
It is important to note that the SEC has stated that neither Bitcoin nor Ether satisfy the Howey test, and thus do not fall under its purview, specifying that: “whether a particular digital asset at the time of its offer or sale satisfies the Howey test depends on the specific facts and circumstances.”
Peck’s assertion that “US law generally requires projects to register with the SEC” appears to be blatantly false, as, according to the SEC’s own statement, only tokens deemed to be securities “based on specific facts, maybe” required to do so.
Her implication that cryptocurrencies not registered with the SEC are somehow fraudulent appears even more absurd in light of the fact that US cryptocurrency exchanges will not allow trading of any asset that is registered with the SEC because that would mean the exchange itself would fall under SEC regulation. Crypto projects are required to get letters stating that they are not an investment instrument and not subject to SEC regulation before being listed on US cryptocurrency exchanges, as no US exchange will list any crypto-asset which requires SEC registration.
So, to follow the journalist’s logic, nearly all cryptocurrency projects are operating illegally because they are not registered with the SEC, but if their tokens were registered with the SEC, they would be impossible to exchange, as no cryptocurrency exchange would list them. But, if this were true, it would completely negate the whole basis of the cryptocurrency industry, because why would anyone want to create or own a digital asset that could not be exchanged? Morgen Peck seems to be implying that the entire cryptocurrency market, which was worth $1.49 billion in 2020 with a global market cap of $1.9 trillion, is a giant illegal enterprise.
In fact, the first SEC-registered offering of a digital token ever took place only in May of 2021, when blockchain-based trading platform operator INX Ltd. became the first to hold one. This was six to eight years after nearly all of the cryptocurrencies exchanged today were launched.
Skycoin, the subject of The New Yorker article, held its ICO in 2016, which was a year before the SEC even issued its investor bulletin on ICOs, which warned that cryptocurrencies could be considered securities under certain circumstances.
Moreover, prior to its ICO, Skycoin had received legal opinions from two separate US lawyers stating that its token was not an investment instrument and did not fall under SEC regulation or require SEC registration – a fact that Morgen Peck was informed of, but failed to include in her article. And this wasn’t the only fact she conveniently neglected to mention.
Omissions, Fabrications, and Spin
The New Yorker article, which often reads more like a spy thriller than a work of investigative journalism, begins by introducing Skycoin’s founder, Brandon Smietana, as a hipstery geek “destined for greatness” in the crypto world. However, as the story unfolds, Smietana is gradually revealed to be more of an erratic mad professor out to bilk participants in his project for a quick buck. The salacious account includes more than its fair share of yachts, VIP parties, and prostitutes to grab readers’ attention. Skycoin is portrayed as a scam company with no real accounting or HR departments that are flooded with cash and pushing new technology that doesn’t really exist. However, given that Skycoin was launched in 2013 and is still actively working to this day, just why Peck’s ‘Skycoin Saga’ is told almost exclusively through the eyes of a disgruntled former contractor, Bradford Stephens, who worked for the company for a mere six weeks more than two years before her article was published, remains an open question.
Stephens, whose company, Smolder LLC, was briefly contracted to do marketing work for Skycoin in 2018, left the project under pressure after it was discovered that his business partners had questionable pasts. One of his partners, Harrison Gevirtz, aka Harro, is widely considered to be the king of the blackhat marketing criminal underworld, while Smolder’s other partners, Ryan Eagle and Adam Young, were operators in Eagle Web Assets, a company named in a US Government FTC action (FTC v. Eagle Web Assets) for fraudulent marketing practices in 2014 and 2016. Peck fails to note that the main source of her article resigned under pressure, nor does she mention why, even though she had been made fully aware of the circumstances.
This omission is especially concerning given that Peck appears to have taken Stephens at his word without ever verifying his claims for herself. For example, Peck writes: “The employment structure at Skycoin was loose, and Stephens joined without a contract. ‘Here I was, a guy used to wrangling hundred-page venture-capital contracts, and I’m joining a company with no last names and barely any first names,’ Stephens said.”
In fact, Skycoin has a COO, an accounting department, and six full-time employees doing administrative work in a downtown Shanghai office, where the company is based. However, in the course of doing research for the article, neither Peck nor anyone else from The New Yorker actually went to China, where 80% of Skycoin’s employees are located. They never bothered to visit the company to meet its administrative and accounting staff in order to find out if Stephens’ allegations were actually true. Apparently, for the purposes of her story, Peck decided it was going to be more interesting for her audience to read about high-priced escorts partying in a Las Vegas suite than recent college graduates sitting in an office doing spreadsheets all day long.
Another claim that Peck seems to have taken at face value is that Skycoin’s whole network was running on a single masternode computer. “Skycoin’s payments were fast, but only because transactions were processed on a single server, rather than on a decentralized network of computers,” she wrote. However, according to Smietana, there are 9,000 nodes online just for Skywire, Skycoin’s flagship product. “Every server in the network passes every transaction peer to peer. Every server in the network passes every block peer to peer. Every server in the network independently validates the transactions,” he says.
In researching the article, Peck seemed to be more interested in collecting information to disparage Skycoin and Smietana than in really getting to the truth of what was going on with the company. She is on record for calling/contacting dozens of Skycoin employees, including Smietana’s former personal assistant, and asking them “Are you disgruntled?” If the employee didn’t seem to have a personal grudge with Skycoin or Smietana, she would immediately terminate the phone interview.
Blockchain thought leader and media veteran, Michael Terpin, who was interviewed for the article and is also one of its subjects, stated after reading it, “Why did they need to hire a fact-checker if they were just going to lie? I told her [Peck] I didn’t find Bradford to be credible and I reinforced that with the fact-checker [Anna Boots].” Terpin reiterated to Peck and Boots multiple times that Stephens was not credible, yet this didn’t sway the authors from including his allegations.
‘Sudo’, a former marketing contractor who was also interviewed by Peck, stated in a public Telegram channel called Euclid’s Coin Window that: “She [Morgen Peck] had a personal vendetta out for Brandon. So I can see why she went through with it. I just can’t imagine the New Yorker paying for this garbage, well I can buy you know what I mean when I say that.” Sudo implied in numerous Telegram channels that Bradford and Morgen worked on this article for over two years to destroy Skycoin, speculating that Morgan Peck was ‘bought’.
Shilling for The Establishment
In the end, it would appear that Peck concealed facts that she was aware of, but which did not align with the narrative she was trying to sell, published fabricated claims without ever verifying their veracity, and cherry-picked and slanted the information in her article so as to produce the desired effect – to make Skycoin, and, by extension, the entire crypto industry, look like an unregulated Wild Wild West peopled by “Pumpers, Dumpers, and Shills.”
Peck’s approach to Skycoin comes as little surprise considering her other works, which demonstrate a clearly discernible disdain for cryptocurrencies. In a 2018 article entitled Let’s Destroy Bitcoin, Peck opines that the world’s first cryptocurrency is destined to be either (1) taken over by central banks, (2) eclipsed by tokens offered by big social media companies like Facebook, or (3) diluted out of existence by a plethora of competitors. Of course, given that Bitcoin traded for about $6,500 at the time of the article’s publication two years ago, and can be exchanged for over six times that amount today, investors who may have been warned off of Bitcoin by Peck’s article may be feeling a little disappointed.
While bias and hit pieces in the media are nothing new, the glaring question regarding this particular piece is: How was an article so rife with omissions and fabrications allowed to pass through The New Yorker’s editorial process without even basic verification? However, seeing how liberal mainstream media outlets often serve as mouthpieces for The Powers That Be, which clearly disapprove of cryptocurrencies because decentralized blockchains lie outside of the establishment’s control, it’s not hard to guess.
NFTs Are No Longer Just GIFs and JPEGs
Most of us have heard about Beeple’s Everydays: The first 5000 days selling for a whopping $69.3 Million dollars but most of us don’t realize the significance of that astronomical number. To put it into perspective, compared to traditional art, only 100 paintings have sold at a higher price than Everydays. That is all paintings sold ever! The investors in the art world have been around for centuries and NFT investors are just getting started.
There is no doubt that NFTs are changing the way we think about art, but this paradigm shift is not restricted to GIFs and JPEGs as the popular news might suggest. NFTs mark a turning point for digital transformation, as applications and integrations are spilling to various sectors: from music and gaming to energy and supply chains.
Understanding the true applications of NFTs
In essence, NFTs are a unit of data on a blockchain, where each NFT represents a unique digital item such as art, audio, videos, items in video games, and other forms of creative work.
Transactions in which ownership of something changes hands have usually depended on layers of middlemen to establish trust in the transaction, exchange contracts, and ensure that money changes hands. None of this will be necessary for the future. Transactions recorded on blockchains are reliable because the information cannot be changed. Smart contracts can be used in place of lawyers and escrow accounts to automatically ensure that money and assets change hands and both parties honor their agreements. NFTs convert assets into tokens so that they can move around within this ecosystem.
Any NFT is simply a piece of digital memorabilia, nothing more, nothing less. It can work like any other speculative asset, where investors make a purchase in hopes of the value increasing, so they can make a profit.
NFTs outside the art world
Technically, anything digital can be an NFT. They give musicians the potential to provide enhanced media and special perks to their fans. Kings of Leon and Grimes are some of the leading examples in the music industry. With sports memorabilia, between 50% and 80% of items are thought to be fake. Putting these items into NFTs with a clear transaction history back to the creator could overcome the massive counterfeiting problem that exists in the industry.
The potential of NFTs goes much further. For instance, San Marino, the tiny nation surrounded by Italy, has reportedly come up with an NFT-based vaccine passport. While still not in use, many believe NFTs provide the perfect opportunity to secure important documents and help prevent any identity thefts.
Lepasa NFTs
Content creators of all sorts can be one of the biggest beneficiaries of NFTs. It is now possible to escape the centralized control of platforms like Facebook where the platforms monetize content creator’s work. Lepasa is one such platform centered around creators. Lepasa is a mythological virtual life conceptualized by a team of artists and engineered by blockchain enthusiasts with a vision to establish an ecosystem that allows users to create, experience, and monetize their content and applications.
They provide a social experience with an economy driven by layers of land and unique creatures ownership, with content distribution. Even though NFTs are at the heart of this project, these NFTs are not restricted to just GIFss and JPEGs. They have a value proposition to apps and game developers in that they can fully capitalize and monetize on the economic interactions between their applications and users. The NFT scripting language allows for the NFTs to handle a wide range of capabilities, including applications, games, gambling, dynamic 3D scenes, and much more. These NFTs go beyond the realms of gaming, adding something for advertisers, sith elements of social media and E-commerce.
In many ways, Lepasa is at the center of most use cases of NFTs that have currently been developed.
Is An Energy-Efficient PoW-Based Blockchain Possible?
The emergence of cryptocurrency has disrupted the traditional financial industry and captivated the world while doing so. The decentralization movement does not only prevent fraud, but for those living under authoritarian governments, it can provide a medium of exchange resistant to censorship, giving a crucial means of financial freedom.
Although cryptocurrency has been lauded for its technological advancements, it hasn’t come without its moments of scrutiny. In May, Elon Musk decided to stop accepting Bitcoin as payment for Tesla, tweeting that he was concerned about the “rapidly increasing use of fossil fuels for bitcoin mining.”
This is because the top cryptocurrencies—including Bitcoin, Bitcoin Cash, and Ethereum—require large amounts of energy consumption to function. In 2020, a report showed that Bitcoin was on track to use more energy than that of 159 countries combined.
It’s no wonder that people like Musk are advocating for greener alternatives. Despite the fact that most new technology comes with trade-offs, the issue has sparked a conversation about how blockchains can further move towards environmentally friendly practices.
This is where Proof-of-Work (PoW) or Proof-of-Stake (PoS) gets interesting regarding the environmental impact of a blockchain. Both PoW and PoS algorithms can have a direct effect on energy usage. However, PoW is typically known to require a more significant amount of energy since miners need to sell their coins to pay their bills. PoW was created as the original consensus algorithm for blockchain and is used to confirm transactions and add new blocks to the chain for data storage.
Alternatively, PoS works off the percentage of coins held by a miner. Cryptocurrencies have adopted it to maximize energy efficiency because it usually has significantly lower consumption levels since miners aren’t required to solve complex mathematical problems, like in PoW blockchains. For this reason, PoS has been the default choice for the majority of newer blockchains.
With that being said, the argument that PoW-driven blockchains are unable to provide mining solutions that are energy efficient is not entirely accurate. With advances in scalability, new PoW technology has emerged that allows this form of mining to be as environmentally friendly and secure as PoS.
Though PoS blockchains might appear to be better for the environment on the surface, upon closer inspection, they pose multiple problems due to their lack of scalability. On the other hand, while PoW-based blockchains appear to use more power initially, they can also very much have the potential to be greener and more secure than PoS-based blockchains.
During the blockchain boom, while most players in the industry opted for the promises PoS mechanisms offered of high energy efficiency, one organization, Kadena, focused its efforts on scalability and dedicated its time to building a more robust underlying blockchain solution.
While blockchains using PoS argue that PoW isn’t sustainable, the most critical factor contributing to PoW’s energy efficiency is the transactions per second (TPS). Kadena claims it has the capability to push up to 100,000 TPS, which will be confirmed in testing later this year.
This will not only be a groundbreaking speed but also make it the only scalable PoW blockchain to exist. Compared to PoS, which can sometimes only achieve 10 TPS, this is a much faster and environmentally friendly protocol.
Many PoS systems that had high hopes for PoS solving surface-level problems are now faltering. This week, Solana crashed under high demand, Arbitrum was taken offline, and Ethereum was attacked. As the flaws in the PoS-based blockchains begin to be exposed and the need for a more sustainable solution becomes increasingly pressing, Kadena, the only sharded and scalable layer-1 PoW public network offer a robust solution to the masses.
Learn more about how this leading blockchain is disrupting the DeFi space on Kadena’s website.
TA: Ethereum Could See “Liftoff” if It’s Able to Hold One Crucial Level
Ethereum started a steady increase above $3,250 and $3,300 against the US Dollar. ETH price is now struggling to gain strength above $3,400 and $3,450.
- Ethereum started a downside correction after it faced sellers near the $3,500 zone.
- The price is now trading above $3,200 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There was a break above a declining channel with resistance near $3,380 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD (data feed via Kraken).
- The pair could start a fresh increase if it remains stable above the $3,275 support.
Ethereum Price Gains Pace
Ethereum gained strength for a move above the $3,200 level. ETH even climbed above the $3,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. However, the price failed near the $3,500 zone.
A high was formed near $3,489 before there was a downside correction, similar to bitcoin. The price corrected lower below the $3,350 support level. However, the bulls were active near the $3,275 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
A low was formed near $3,275 and the price started a fresh increase. There was a break above the $3,350 resistance level. Ether climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,489 swing high to $3,275 low.
There was also a break above a declining channel with resistance near $3,380 on the hourly chart of ETH/USD. It is now consolidating near the $3,380 zone.
Source: ETHUSD on TradingView.com
An immediate resistance on the upside is near the $3,420 level. The first major resistance is near the $3,440 level. It is near the 76.4% Fib retracement level of the downward move from the $3,489 swing high to $3,275 low. The next major resistance is near the $3,500 level, above which the price might accelerate towards $3,700.
Dips Limited in ETH?
If ethereum fails to continue higher above the $3,420 and $3,440 resistance levels, it could start a fresh downside correction. An initial support on the downside is near the $3,350 level.
The first key support is now forming near the $3,300 level and the 100 hourly simple moving average. If ether fails to stay above $3,300 and $3,275, it could continue to move down. The next major support could be near the $3,200 level.
Technical Indicators
Hourly MACD – The MACD for ETH/USD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI – The RSI for ETH/USD is just above the 50 level.
Major Support Level – $3,275
Major Resistance Level – $3,440
Is Brazil Considering A Bitcoin Law? Here’s What The Bill Actually Says
If Bitcoin becomes legal tender in a massive country like Brazil, it would be monumental. However, is that plan really on the table? Here are the facts: 1.- A bill to regulate cryptocurrencies was discussed and approved in Brazil’s House of Representatives, but it still has a long way to go before it becomes law. 2.- The bill’s author, deputy Aureo Ribeiro, said in a recent interview that he wants cryptocurrencies to be legal tender in the country.
The question is, are the two facts connected? That’s what we’re here to explore.
Will Bitcoin Be Legal Tender In Brazil Soon?
That was the headline the whole crypto-media ran with. Their minds connected fact one with fact two and their articles almost wrote themselves. It was only logical. Sadly for their credibility, they were wrong. The second fact is only Aureo Ribeiro’s thoughts and wishes, but those ideas are not present on the bill. The bill wants to regulate and exchanges and other service providers to register.
In a Twitter thread, Brazilian journalist Saori Honorato clears things up leaving nothing to the imagination. “the bill DOES NOT make any mention of bitcoin becoming a legal tender in Brazil. This bill has been in development since 2015 and giving bitcoin the status of ‘legal tender’ is something that has never even been considered in Brazil.” In fact, a search on the bill itself reveals that it doesn’t mention “Bitcoin” once. Enough said.
2) The recent statement of deputy Aureo Ribeiro (the author of the bill) in which he says that brazilians will soon be able to pay at mcdonald’s and buy houses with bitcoin is nothing but a personal opinion. Don’t get confused.
— Saori Honorato (@saorihonorato) October 4, 2021
To sum it all up, it’s a cryptocurrencies-focused bill whose content has been heavily discussed. Is there something new in there? Honorato again, “An extra of the bill is that it determines the increase in the penalty for crimes committed using crypto, such as money laundering. If the law is approved, anyone caught laundering money with crypto could get up to 16 years in prison in Brazil.”
What Did Aureo Ribeiro Say To The Press?
The interview in question was with Radio Camara, which covers the Chamber of Deputies. It happened after the bill was approved, that might’ve been what originated the confusion. The title says it all: “Regulation of cryptocurrencies will attract new investments to Brazil.” It’s about cryptocurrencies in general. It’s not about Bitcoin in particular. Could this be a case of journalists mistaking one term for the other? Does Aureo Ribeiro know the differences between Altcoins and Bitcoin?
The quote that everyone ran with comes from Livecoins, whose article says that it refers to a Bitcoin Law:
“We want to separate the wheat from the chaff, create regulations so that you can trade, know where you are buying, know who you are dealing with. And have this asset to buy a house, a car, go to McDonald’s to buy a hamburger, it will be a currency in the country as it happens in other countries.”
Is Ribeiro talking about Bitcoin or cryptocurrencies in general? It’s hard to tell. One thing’s for sure, though, he’s not affirming nor guaranteeing until the last sentence. And even that one can be interpreted as wishful thinking.
On the Radio Camara site, they only mention Bitcoin once and it’s to clarify what cryptocurrencies are. “Cryptocurrencies, of which Bitcoin is the best known,” they say. Describing the interview, they tell us that it’s actually about regulation and control.
“The congressman emphasizes that the text prevents the formation of financial pyramids by groups that commit fraud with the purchase and sale of virtual assets, by determining that every operator is registered with economic sector bodies, with inspection by the Activities Control Council Financial (Coaf).”
Nobody is talking about freedom money. Nobody is talking about Bitcoin.
BTC price chart for 05/10/2021 on Cexio | Source: BTC/USD on TradingView.com
Conclusion: Who’s Confused?
Of the consulted sources, only Livecoins mentioned a Bitcoin Law. Did they confuse all the crypto journalists? Or did they confuse themselves? Who’s the one that doesn’t know the difference between Bitcoin and all the other cryptocurrencies? Is it Aureo Ribeiro or is it the press? The language barrier prevents us from going deep and figuring all of these details out, but Saori Honorato answers the most important question, “the bill DOES NOT make any mention of bitcoin becoming a legal tender in Brazil.”
6) And now what? Last week, the bill was approved by a special committee of the Chamber of Deputies and now goes to the Chamber’s Plenary. If approved by deputies, it advances to the Senate to be discussed once more and, if approved, goes for the president.
— Saori Honorato (@saorihonorato) October 4, 2021
Since she was the most reliable source of information, let’s finish this by quoting her about the future of the bill. “Last week, the bill was approved by a special committee of the Chamber of Deputies and now goes to the Chamber’s Plenary. If approved by deputies, it advances to the Senate to be discussed once more and, if approved, goes for the president.“
Those are the facts. We separated the wheat from the chaff.
Featured Image by Rafaela Biazi on Unsplash - Charts by TradingView
TA: Bitcoin Bulls Keeps Pushing, Why Rally Isn’t Over Yet
Bitcoin price extended its increase above $49,000 against the US Dollar. BTC might continue to rally and it could even surpass the $50,000 resistance in the near term.
- Bitcoin climbed higher above the $47,500 and $48,500 resistance levels.
- The price is now trading above $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
- There is a major bullish trend line forming with support near $48,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
- The pair could correct lower, but it might find support near $47,400 or $47,000.
Bitcoin Price Remains In Uptrend
Bitcoin price started a strong increase above the $46,500 resistance level. BTC broke the $47,500 resistance level and settled above the 100 hourly simple moving average.
It even climbed above $49,000 before correcting lower. However, downsides were limited below the $46,500 support zone. A low was formed near $46,895 and the price started a fresh increase. It climbed higher above the $47,500 and $48,500 resistance levels.
Bitcoin is now trading above $48,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. A high is formed near $49,750 and it is now consolidating gains. An immediate support on the downside is near the $49,000 level.
It is close to the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $46,895 swing low to $49,750 high. There is also a major bullish trend line forming with support near $48,400 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair.
Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $49,600 level. The first major resistance is near the $49,750 level, above which the price could visit $50,000. A close above the $50,000 level could start another increase in the near term. The next major stop for the bulls may possibly be near the $52,000 level.
Dips Limited In BTC?
If bitcoin fails to clear the $50,000 resistance zone, it could start a fresh downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $49,000 level.
The first major support is now forming near the $48,400 level and the trend line. It is near the 50% Fib retracement level of the recent wave from the $46,895 swing low to $49,750 high. A break below the trend line support might push the price towards the $47,550 level and the 100 hourly SMA.
Technical indicators:
Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.
Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is well above the 50 level.
Major Support Levels – $48,400, followed by $47,550.
Major Resistance Levels – $49,500, $50,000 and $52,000.
Vulcan Forged Lists on AscendEX
Global cryptocurrency financial platform, AscendEX is proud to announce the listing of the Vulcan Forged token (PYR) under the trading pair USDT/PYR on Oct. 5 at 1 p.m. UTC. To celebrate the listing, AscendEX and the PYR team will launch several limited-time promotional events, offering users a chance to share pooled rewards up to 60,000 USDT!
Vulcan Forged is a game studio that has migrated to a blockchain network with more than 12 games and thousands of users. VulcanVerse is a live metaverse, combining high-quality graphics with World of Warcraft-style gameplay featuring the building capabilities of Minecraft. Their market differentiation focuses on developing successful games first and then implementing blockchain integrations second, leading to a much more engaging user experience.
Vulcan Forged has grown from a small digital art NFT platform and game studio to a multi-DApp platform, launchpad, and a top-five volume NFT marketplace. They are the second busiest client on the VeChain Network, moving from a few users to thousands with just under $3 million in NFT trading volume. Their fantasy decentralized universe VulcanVerse, backed by fantasy authors and award-winning studios, sold out in days and has already entered the alpha stage of gameplay. Vulcan Forged prides itself on removing gas and crypto fees for game developers using their platform and offers support to any third party helping turn ideas into reality. This support allows community members to create their own games on the platform quickly and affordably.
The native utility token of the Vulcan Forged platform (PYR) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol of the Vulcan Forged platform. PYR is designed as an interoperable utility token on the platform and across different game environments. The PYR Token is an ERC20 token that can be ported to Matic. PYR will be used as a medium of transaction settlement, staking token, and a gaming utility token within the Vulcan Forged ecosystem.
Decentralized gaming is a rapidly growing sector within the crypto space. AscendEX is pleased to support the decentralized gaming ecosystem by partnering with projects like Vulcan Forged.
About AscendEX
AscendEX is a global cryptocurrency financial platform with a comprehensive product suite including spot, margin, and futures trading, wallet services, and staking support for over 200 blockchain projects such as bitcoin, ether, and ripple. Launched in 2018, AscendEX services over 1 million retail and institutional clients globally with a highly liquid trading platform and secure custody solutions. AscendEX has emerged as a leading platform by ROI on its “initial exchange offerings” by supporting some of the industry’s most innovative projects from the DeFi ecosystem such as Thorchain, xDai Stake, and Serum.
AscendEX users receive exclusive access to token airdrops and the ability to purchase tokens at the earliest possible stage. To learn more about how AscendEX is leveraging best practices from both Wall Street and the cryptocurrency ecosystem to bring the best altcoins to its users, please visit www.AscendEX.com.
For more information and updates, please visit:
About Vulcan Forged
Vulcan Forged is a game studio that moved to blockchain. It houses more than 12 games and over 100 play to earn routes. VulcanVerse is an already live metaverse with 1000s of users combining high-quality graphics with World of Warcraft (WOW) style gameplay and Minecraft building capabilities.
For more information and updates, please visit:
FinTech Behind Cardano’s First Stablecoin Launches Bank Accounts And Visa Debit Cards
COTI is set to launch bank accounts and Visa debit cards for its users. The company which is building the very first stablecoin on the Cardano blockchain is moving forward with new products to expand its service offerings to its clients. COTI had announced that it had partnered with Simplex to bring this project to the fore, which would enable users to operate bank accounts and debits cards on the platform.
COTI has long been working on being a bridge between the finance and crypto world. Its services marry traditional finance offerings with the cutting-edge technology that comes out of the crypto industry. The partnership with Simplex enables COTI to provide its users with crypto-friendly bank accounts and debit cards, which the users will be able to operate and spend globally.
COTI Brings Crypto To Banking
Using the COTI bank accounts and debit cards makes it easy for users to spend their crypto. The bank account provides easy conversion of the crypto to fiat, which can then be spent by the user. In addition to funding their accounts with crypto, users can also load up using swift, SEPA, and cards. This makes it easy for users to spend their crypto no matter where they are in the world.
Related Reading | EMURGO To Invest $100 Million In Cardano To Bolster DeFi Adoption
The bank accounts also provide its users with IBANs and customers can withdraw funds from their bank accounts using SEPA transfers, SWIFT, and ATM withdrawals. With plans to allow users to buy and sell crypto directly from their accounts with the VIPER wallet currently in the works. The accounts are available to customers who reside in the EEA (European Economic Area) and in the U.K.
COTI debit cards are issued by Visa and so the cards can be used anywhere Visa cards are accepted. COTI plans to release its debit cards in more countries as time goes on.
ADA price recovers above $2.2 | Source: ADAUSD on TradingView.com
Releasing Cardano’s First Stablecoin
It was announced at the Cardano Summit which concluded last week that the foundation had formed a new partnership with COTI. This partnership will see the first stablecoin being created on the Cardano blockchain. Djed, a stablecoin that utilizes smart contracts, will be developed and released by the COTI Group as the first official stablecoin of the Cardano ecosystem.
Related Reading | Charles Hoskinson To Launch Three-Time Grammy Nominee Paul Oakenfold’s Album On Cardano
Djed will serve as an alternative way to pay transaction fees on the blockchain. As the first of Cardano’s decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols are set to debut on the network soon, using a stablecoin to carry out transactions will ensure that fee structures are transparent and more predictable for users. “I believe that adding the Djed stablecoin to the Cardano blockchain will significantly improve how transactions are settled on the platform,” said Shahaf Bar-Geffen, CEO, COTI Group.
A launch date is yet to be announced for the Djed stablecoin. But the COTI group will work in conjunction with the Cardano Foundation to bring this project to life on the blockchain.
Featured image from Forbes, chart from TradingView.com
Bulls Regain Control Over Bitcoin Trend Strength: What To Expect
Bitcoin bulls are back in charge, so to speak. The headline alone makes quite a statement, and there are no doubt several readers questioning how one might draw such conclusion after only a small move and lack of new highs.
The conclusion has been made for us all, depending on what the Average Directional Index is currently saying about an asset – in this case the top cryptocurrency by market cap. Let’s take a look what the trend strength measuring indicator says about Bitcoin price action.
Tug-Of-War Ends With Bears Falling Flat
Last week, after several weeks of chop and stalemate, Bitcoin broke out from short-term downtrend resistance, and is close to making it though high timeframe resistance as well.
The shots fired from bulls might have actually been the starting pistol ahead of the final leg of the bull run, according to the Average Directional Index.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Trend Strength Indicator Suggests Bull Run Isn’t Yet Over
In technical analysis, a reading on an indicator either is or it isn’t – meaning, for example, the MACD can only be crossed bullish or bearish, not both at the same time. The Average Directional Indicator is a trend strength measuring tool that typically comes with two built-in directional indicators – a positive and a negative.
The ADX itself, simply says how strong the trend is, and the positive and negative DI tell who is in control. They make reading the tool very straightforward: green crossed above red is bullish, and red above green is bearish. From that description alone, who is currently winning the battle of Bitcoin, as pictured below?
Bulls just took over the daily trend | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
Bitcoin Price Remains Bullish On High Timeframes
The green line only just took over from bears, so bulls only recently regained the upper-hand on the lowest timeframes. Bearish traders were expecting different results, because the weekly setting using this indicator is currently negatively crossed.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Ready For Display Of Strength, But Which Direction Will It Break
What was able to leave bears blindsided, however, was the fact that the highest timeframes still show plenty of strength left for bulls. Any recent downtrend was an attempt to feign weakness by bulls, according to the indicator’s readings.
The ADX shows plenty of bull trend left | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com
The ADX itself, depicted in the dark blue line, hasn’t yet begun to turn downward. When it does, it could be a sign that the bull trend is finally ending.
After the peak in 2017, Bitcoin never truly broke bearish when compared to the 2014 bear market. When bears finally do regain control over Bitcoin price, the worst bear market ever could follow.
Follow @TonySpilotroBTC on Twitter or via the TonyTradesBTC Telegram. Content is educational and should not be considered investment advice.
Featured image from iStockPhoto, Charts from TradingView.com
Bitcoin S2F Creator PlanB Thinks BTC Will Reach $135k By December
Creator of the popular Bitcoin price prediction chart “stock-to-flow”, PlanB, puts $135k target for BTC by December 2021.
What Is The Bitcoin Stock-To-Flow Model?
The BTC stock-to-flow (S2F in short) method is a price prediction model popularized by PlanB. S2F is based on the ratio between the stock (current supply) and the flow (annual production).
It’s often thought that PlanB is the creator of the S2F model itself, however, that isn’t the case. The method has been used in the past for other assets like gold and silver, but PlanB was the first to implement it for Bitcoin. In this way, PlanB is the creator of the Bitcoin S2F chart, although not the core concept itself.
The stock-to-flow value of an asset like BTC shows how scarce it is. The model relates this value with the price and gives a prediction based on that.
Here is the latest price chart based on the S2F model for BTC:
Bitcoin price according to the S2F model | Source: buybitcoinworldwide
As is visible in the above chart, the method has been remarkably close to the real thing in its predictions. Although there have been a few points of deviation, the price has always eventually aligned back on the curve.
Related Reading | Bitcoin Jumps 10% In 24 Hours, Dead Cat Bounce Or Real Move Ahead?
PlanB Thinks BTC Could Reach $135k By December
At the start of the month, PlanB listed out their Bitcoin targets in a Tweet. Earlier, the analyst had targets of above $47k for August and above $43k for September, both of which the tweet confirms have been met.
Next targets for the S2F popularizer include more than $63k for October, above $98k for November, and finally at least $135k for December.
According to the S2F model, Bitcoin should reach $100k by December and these targets seem to be in line with that.
Reaching $100k by December will be a make or break moment for the famed price prediction model as the month is only a couple of months away now. At the moment, BTC’s price floats around $47.6k, up 10% in the last seven days.
Related Reading | TA: Bitcoin Turns Green, Why BTC Could Soon Breach $50K
Here is a chart showing the trend in the price of BTC over the last five days:
BTC's price seems to have flattened in the last few days after a sharp move up | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView
Bitcoin volatility had seemed to have made a return over the last few weeks as the price showed a lot of chaotic movements over the month of September.
But the coin’s value has again flattened now and it’s unclear when a move in either direction will happen. Though if the S2F model is anything to go by, a move up will need to happen soon.
What is BBP on the example of Nominex
After reading this article, you will find out how you can trade on the world’s most popular Binance exchange without any commissions at all and at the same time have additional passive income. This is exclusive but rather intricate information, so please be patient and let’s dive deeper.
The platform we will talk about is Nominex.
Previously, it was just a centralized exchange, but now it is a whole ecosystem that has already brought several unique products to the market, including ones in the currently popular DeFi direction.
What is Farming in a nutshell
For an average person, DeFi farming is quite a difficult notion to understand.
But in this article, we will crack this nut effortlessly.
There are decentralized exchanges like Uniswap or PancakeSwap. They work entirely on smart contracts. And to change one coin for another in these exchanges, you need the smart contract to store a sufficient number of both coins.
This storage of two coins for a trading pair in a smart contract is called a liquidity pool. And the more coins are injected into this liquidity pool, the more favorable prices you can sell or buy coins through this liquidity pool. In fact, a pool of liquidity in decentralized exchanges is a DOM (Depth Of Market) in centralized exchanges.
Farming Steps
Let’s look at the steps using the NMX-USDT liquidity pool as an example.
- First off, equal proportions of NMX and USDT coins are sent to the liquidity pool.
- In return, the liquidity pool sends you special liquidity pool tokens (LP tokens). This is a kind of deposit agreement, which will, later on, allow you to send the tokens of the liquidity pool back to the liquidity pool so that it returns the funds invested back to you.
- Next, you send the received LP tokens to another smart contract, which distributes NMX tokens in accordance to your share of LP tokens in the pool, which is essentially called farming. This reward in the form of NMX tokens is the motivation to fund the pool with liquidity so that other people can trade at better prices.
How is farming related to DeFi (decentralized finance) technology?
Everything here is based on smart contracts. No one controls either the liquidity pool or the process of distributing tokens through farming. So, the funds that you send to the liquidity pool are not sent to the Nominex exchange and not to the wallets that it controls, but to a smart contract that has been audited for security by Alexey Makeev, unhash.io representative. From this smart contract you can successfully withdraw your funds back at any time.
Concerning token allocation
- The process of farming will last for 72 years with healthy, deflationary tokenomics on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain, which ensures faster transaction speed and the lowest fees on the market.
- During this time, 200 million NMX tokens will be distributed
- NMX is a BEP-20 token. The current price of NMX token is 24$
- The liquidity pool is hosted on the well-established decentralized exchange PancakeSwap.
- Obviously, the pair of NMX and USDT tokens required for the liquidity pool must be in BEP-20 format.
The annual profitability for farming in NMX tokens is currently about 190% per annum with weekly reinvestment.
The yield is calculated as the dollar equivalent of the farmed NMX tokens for the year in relation to the funds invested into the liquidity pool. But at any time a user can withdraw both the farmed tokens and the total amount of invested funds from the liquidity pool.
There is only one risk and that is if the price of the NMX token begins to fall, as in general, in any other coin. Then a user might run into impermanent loss.
But let’s look at the price chart of the NMX token
The token was launched on February 25, 2021 and since then has shown tremendous resilience over time, unlike most other launched projects.
While the entire crypto market underwent a correction, the NMX token was doing great however with time its price went down due to reduced funds in the liquidity pools. The secret of this result lies precisely in the utility of the farming process, which we will now consider.
Nominex is the first centralized exchange to integrate DeFi into a centralized product in such an elegant and efficient way.
The idea is as follows:
- Depending on the amount of funds that you put in the liquidity pool for farming, Nominex credits you with a certain level inside the Nominex
- The higher your level, the more discounts on trading commissions within the exchange and the higher the affiliate program rewards.
- For instance, if you put 10K dollars into farming, then you are assigned a maximum level that allows you to trade with zero commissions, that is, completely free.
- Moreover, the maximum level allows you to receive up to 40% every day from the farmed NMX tokens by your referrals through the affiliate program. This is another unique feature called Team Farming which is implemented in Nominex and nowhere else
Nominex Levels
At MAX level, the exchange allows you to trade completely without commissions and allows you to receive the highest rewards under the referral program from all people in the partner team, both for farming and for trading.
Affiliate program
Next, let’s focus on the affiliate program because the model of this affiliate program is unique for both farming and the exchange.
If a user constantly shares the referral link to his friends, in the nearest future he will be surprised by the increase in the size of the team. The farming rewards will be received from people a user doesn’t even know about. Thanks to the binary model, not only those who have registered using the referral link, but also all the people down the chain fall into the team. And as mentioned before bonuses are received from all of them.
The essence of a binary affiliate program is that a user earns from the weak team. If you see that your strong team is already powerful, then your task is to develop the weak one. To do that, just flip the switch in the “my referral tree” tab so that all subsequent direct referrals go to the weak team.
Let’s briefly repeat how to make money on the affiliate program:
- Up to 20% of all tokens farmed by your direct referrals at the maximum level. Even if you have nothing on a weak team at all.
- 20% from all farmed tokens in total by all people from a weak team.
In addition, don’t forget about 200% per annum from regular personal farming, where you don’t need to invite anyone to register using your referral link.
Moreover, Nominex figured out how to motivate people to farm for as long as possible – the profitability from farming over time can be increased up to 10 times.
At first glance, the affiliate program with an infinite number of levels looks a lot like a pyramid scheme. But in reality, NMX tokens are distributed on the market through farming mechanics according to a strict schedule. When only a fixed number of tokens, prescribed in the smart contract algorithm, can be released on the market every day. This is achieved through the principle of proportionality of the distribution of tokens among all participants under the affiliate program.
Taking into account the growth in the number of farming participants and Nominex users, there is an increasing demand for NMX tokens with a fixed supply. According to the laws of economics, that usually leads to an increase in the price of an asset.
The weekly pools are growing and will continue to grow during the first year.
They will continue to grow until a decline that will continue for 70 years. This essentially imitates the process of Bitcoin halving.
Distribution follows a strict schedule. And now the daily pool is already 11 000 NMX tokens. During the first 15 months, the weekly pool will gradually increase by 4% every week. Farming will reach 17 000 NMX per day in 15 months. In other words, this is the phase of growth in the number of farming participants, for which a sufficient supply of tokens is needed.
For the next 70 years, the pool will decrease weekly.
In other words, this phase slows down the release of tokens, while forming a deficit.
The distribution system is designed for 72 years. Surely, it’s too early to look that far. In the future a large community may be formed – the referral tree, in which, due to the spillover effect, a user will receive most of his referral bonuses from users he does not even know personally.
The best for the last
Nominex users will be able to trade on Binance for free. The thing is that Nominex is preparing to become a Binance broker right now – this functionality is already developed
In fact, you will be able to trade on Nominex with all the trading pairs available on Binance. All Binance liquidity will be available on Nominex. The users’ funds will also be stored in Binance wallets. Thus, Nominex will get rid of its main drawback – a small number of coins, trading pairs and low liquidity.
At the same, the conditions of free trading for MAX partnership level owners and discounts for other levels will also persevere.
All of the above will make the trading process on Nominex as profitable and safe as possible.
