Taliban-style security welcomed by some, feared by others
KABUL, Afghanistan — It wasn’t 7 a.m. yet and already the line outside the police station’s gates was long, with men bringing their complaints and demands for justice to Afghanistan’s new Taliban rulers.
Something new they immediately found: The Taliban fighters who are now the policemen don’t demand bribes like police officers did under the U.S-backed government of the past 20 years.
“Before, everyone was stealing our money,” said Hajj Ahmad Khan, who was among those in line at the Kabul District 8 police station on a recent day. “Everywhere in our villages and in government offices, everyone had their hands out,” he said.
Many Afghans fear the harsh ways of the Taliban, their hard-line ideology or their severe restrictions of women’s freedoms. But the movement does bring a reputation for not being corrupt, a stark contrast to the government it ousted, which was notoriously rife with bribery, embezzlement and graft.
Even residents who shudder at the potential return of punishments — such as chopping off the hands of thieves — say some security has returned to Kabul since the Taliban swept in on Aug. 15. Under the previous government, gangs of thieves had driven most people off the streets by dark. Several roads between cities are again open and have even been given the green light for travel by some international aid organizations.
Still, there are dangers. On Sunday, a bomb outside Kabul’s Eid Gah mosque killed several civilians and targeted Taliban members attending a memorial service. No one took responsibility for the bombing but the rival Islamic State group has ramped up attacks against the Taliban in an IS stronghold in eastern Afghanistan.
During their last time in power in the late 1990s, the Taliban offered a trade-off: They brought a stability Afghans desperately sought and eliminated corruption, but they also imposed their harsh interpretation of Islamic law. That included punishments like the hand amputations, executions of murderers with a single bullet to the head, most often by a relative of the murder victim and all carried out in public. Religious police beat men for trimming their beards or for not attending prayers.
In the past week, the Taliban arrested 85 alleged criminals, some accused of petty crimes, and others of murder, kidnapping and robbery, said Noor Ahmad Rabbani of the Taliban’s anti-crime department.
Probe: Catholic Church in France had 3,000 child abusers
PARIS — An independent commission examining sex abuse within the Roman Catholic Church in France believes 3,000 child abusers — two-thirds of them priests — have worked in the church over the past 70 years.
The estimate was given by the commission president, Jean-Marc Sauve, in an interview published Sunday in the newspaper Journal du Dimanche. The commission has been investigating for 2 1/2 years. Its full findings are scheduled to be released on Tuesday.
In the interview, Sauve did not give a figure on the number of sex abuse victims but said the report does include a new estimate.
Asked about the commission’s work investigating child abusers, he said: “We evaluated their number at 3,000, out of 115,000 priests and church people since the 1950s. Two-thirds are diocesan priests.”
He said 22 cases have been forwarded to prosecutors for alleged crimes that can still be pursued. More than 40 cases of alleged crimes that are too old to be prosecuted but that involve suspects who are still alive have been forwarded to church officials, Sauve said.
“From 1950 to 1970, the church is completely indifferent to the victims: They don’t exist, the suffering inflicted on children is ignored,” the newspaper quoted him as saying. “The periods that followed were different.”
He added: “Our objective is to furnish a concrete diagnosis of all the abuses, to identify the causes and draw all of the consequences.”
‘Pandora Papers’ bring renewed calls for tax haven scrutiny
Calls grew Monday for an end to the financial secrecy that has allowed many of the world’s richest and most powerful people to hide their wealth from tax collectors.
The outcry came after a report revealed the way that world leaders, billionaires and others have used shell companies and offshore accounts to keep trillions of dollars out of government treasuries over the past quarter-century, limiting the resources for helping the poor or combating climate change.
The report by the International Consortium of Investigative Journalists brought promises of tax reform and demands for resignations and investigations, as well as explanations and denials from those targeted.
The investigation, dubbed the Pandora Papers, was published Sunday and involved 600 journalists from 150 media outlets in 117 countries.
Hundreds of politicians, celebrities, religious leaders and drug dealers have used shell companies or other tactics to hide their wealth and investments in mansions, exclusive beachfront property, yachts and other assets, according to a review of nearly 12 million files obtained from 14 firms located around the world.
“The Pandora Papers is all about individuals using secrecy jurisdictions, which we would call tax havens, when the goal is to evade taxes,” said Steve Wamhoff, director of federal tax policy at the left-leaning Institute on Taxation and Economic Policy in Washington.
The tax dodges can be legal.
Gabriel Zucman, a University of California, Berkeley, economist who studies income inequality and taxes, said in a statement one solution is “obvious’: Ban “shell companies — corporations with no economic substance, whose sole purpose is to avoid taxes or other laws.’
“The legality is the true scandal,” activist and science-fiction author Cory Doctorow wrote on Twitter. “Each of these arrangements represents a risible fiction: a shell company is a business, a business is a person, that person resides in a file-drawer in the desk of a bank official on some distant treasure island.”
The more than 330 current and former politicians identified as beneficiaries of the secret accounts include Jordan’s King Abdullah II, former U.K. Prime Minister Tony Blair, Czech Republic Prime Minister Andrej Babis, Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta, Ecuador’s President Guillermo Lasso, and associates of both Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Some of those targeted strongly denied the claims.
China warplanes make 56 flights near Taiwan
Chinese warplanes again made sorties in record numbers close to Taiwan on Monday, continuing their display of military might over the past four days.
People’s Liberation Army aircraft conducted 56 flights near Taiwan on Monday, with 52 fighter jets detected during daylight hours and another four at night, Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said on Twitter. It follows the transit of Taiwan’s air defense identification zone by 16 Chinese aircraft on Sunday, 39 on Saturday and 38 on Friday.
The flights came as China holds National Day celebrations to mark the 72nd anniversary of the People’s Republic’s founding. Beijing views Taiwan — a democratically governed island — as its territory.
Taiwan’s Mainland Affairs Council strongly protested the actions by the Chinese warplanes and demanded Beijing stop the incursions, it said in a statement late Monday. The council said China’s provocations have damaged stability in the Taiwan Strait and increased regional tensions.
Taiwanese patrols issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems to monitor the activity by the Chinese planes.
The shows of force follow Beijing’s Taiwan Affairs Office issuing an angry denunciation of Taiwan’s Foreign Minister Joseph Wu on its official Weibo account. China derided his efforts to strengthen Taiwan’s international relations as “shrilling and moaning,” and “the buzzing of flies.”
Wu asserted in a Sept. 27 speech to the Hoover Institution in the U.S. that Taiwan is under constant threat from China.
Ask Amy: Irish dancing leads to an uncomfortable jig
Dear Amy: Last night, my girlfriend and I were in a pub enjoying some Irish music. A man came over and asked if he could “borrow” my girlfriend. I told him that I didn’t own her, and it was up to her.
He proceeded to lead her to the band area (where no one else was dancing).
She didn’t want to dance with him, pulled away from his grip, and came back to where I was standing.
He followed her and got a little too close to us for my liking.
I told him to buzz off. I had to raise my voice and get in his face.
My better half proceeded out the door (we were getting ready to go home, anyway).
Then we had an argument. She told me that I didn’t have to react this way, because she had it under control.
I disagree.
I realize the guy was drinking, but it gets my goat that he didn’t ask any of the many single women there to dance and instead went up to a woman who was obviously with someone.
I apologized to my girlfriend, and within a short time we were passionate with each other!
Now, I’m totally confused.
She assured me that in the future she would let me know if she felt threatened.
I don’t understand women, and I’m no kid.
Should I have let all of this go?
— Confused
Dear Confused: People are complicated.
When it comes to physical encroachment from someone larger than they are, most women have an instinct for how to extract themselves, in ways that will avoid further unwanted contact — or an actual assault.
Your girlfriend’s behavior was textbook — and smart. She pulled away and returned to the area where there were more people (also where you were).
People who are subject to unwanted attention/harassment can also — always — go directly to the bar and ask waitstaff to get security.
Your girlfriend did not necessarily return to you in order for you to leap in and “protect” her.
And you did not interfere until Drunk Man returned to the scene of the crime.
In my opinion, both of you handled things well. Remaining passive while Drunk Man encroached upon both of you didn’t seem to be an option.
She argued with you because of the frustration of being harassed and because your behavior reminded her that men stereotypically handle their confrontations in ways that women don’t always have access to.
And she was passionate with you later because — while she didn’t like your behavior, she also did like it.
Like I said — people are complicated.
Dear Amy: My husband and I have been married for 20 years. He had a vasectomy after our son was born 19 years ago because he had two older children from a previous marriage.
During our marriage, he has cheated twice, but I always forgave him.
Surprisingly, at the age of 45, I found out I was pregnant, and he accused me of cheating — which I NEVER did.
A DNA test proved he’s the father of our child.
I’m so mad at him for thinking that, and we haven’t spoken in weeks.
He’s apologized profusely, and has asked for forgiveness, but I can’t seem to forgive him.
Help, what should I do?
— Expecting
Dear Expecting: The tension now is actually a vestige of his previous infidelities.
People tend to assuage their guilt by accusing others of their own transgressions.
It’s yet another way to let yourself off the hook.
You could break the silence in your household by telling your husband that you are struggling to forgive him for his extremely unfair assumption about you.
Solicit his help — and challenge him — by asking him to provide you with reasons to forgive him. In addition to asking for forgiveness now, he may need to fold in a sincere apology for his previous transgressions.
Dear Amy: “Torn” was conflicted about telling their sister about an early-onset Alzheimer’s diagnosis. You advised Torn to not tell.
I disagree. Alzheimer’s is genetic, and big sister needs to know about the diagnosis, so she and her doctor can watch for symptoms.
The earlier it is caught, the better.
A better response would be, “I’m telling you this for your sake, not for mine. I have everything handled, and all I need from you is your continued love.”
— A Better Take
Dear Better: “Torn” was trying to protect herself from her sister’s overwhelming personality. But you make an excellent point. Thank you.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Panama burying more migrant victims of brutal Darien Gap
AGUA FRIA, Panama — In an isolated cemetery in Panama’s Darien province, migrants who die crossing the most treacherous segment of their journey toward the United States are buried with a plasticized card containing what little information is available about them in case one day someone comes looking.
On a recent afternoon, white-suited workers laid to rest 15 sets of remains in a long trench at the back of the cemetery. A local priest standing at the head of the trench with a candle, crucifix and flowers performed a simple ceremony. On the white body bags were handwritten clues: “Unknown in Bajo Grande,” “Unknown in Turquesa river,” and “Unknown #3, Minor.”
So far this year, Panama has recovered at least 50 sets of remains from migrants crossing the Darien Gap, a number officials believe is only a portion of those who died in the dense, lawless jungle. In recent years, 20 to 30 bodies on average have been recovered annually, but this year Panamanian authorities say more than 90,000 migrants — mostly Haitians — have crossed the Darien Gap from Colombia and the body count reflects that surging migration.
“That number is a minimum quantity of the human remains there are along the whole route,” said Jose Vicente Pachar, director of Panama’s Forensic Sciences Institute. “Many of them die of natural causes, for example, a heart attack; they fall and no one attends to them. They stay there or they’re assaulted or the water’s current comes and takes the bodies that end up floating along the river’s edge.” Snake bites are also common.
“Right now we don’t have a way to investigate like we want to with international support, to go on the trails, the paths, because all the descriptions and statements (say) there are human remains,” Pachar said.
Agents of Panama’s National Border Service help recover bodies, sometimes extracting them with helicopters, along with investigators from the Darien prosecutor’s office.
But the recovery is only the first challenge facing investigators.
The bodies are often badly decomposed in the high-humidity environment or partially eaten by animals. Those who may have witnessed a death, being migrants themselves, keep going.
Haitians made up the majority of the 15,000 migrants who camped for days in Del Rio, Texas, last month beside a border bridge. The U.S. has deported thousands of them to Haiti.
Red Sox, Yankees ready to create more history in winner-take-all Wild Card game
Everyone has a Red Sox-Yankees story.
Gerrit Cole, Nathan Eovaldi and Kyle Schwarber — some of the key figures of the next chapter of the storied rivalry Tuesday night — may have just been in middle school when Aaron Boone took Tim Wakefield deep to win the 2003 ALCS, or when the Red Sox made history a year later. But they certainly remember.
None of the players were alive in 1978, the last time the Red Sox and Yankees played a winner-take-all game at Fenway Park. But being part of the rivalry now, they know.
“Bucky Dent, right?” Cole said Monday at Fenway Park. “As a kid growing up watching Pedro (Martinez) and Roger (Clemens) duke it out, I didn’t quite catch Roger at the beginning when he was here, or (Andy) Pettitte against Pedro, Pettitte against any big-time Red Sox guys, what a fantastic game to watch.
“You’re dreaming about putting yourself in that position and coming through for your team and here we are.”
Cole doesn’t have to dream anymore. It’s reality.
For the first time since Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS, the Red Sox and Yankees will engage in a do-or-die playoff game. It’ll be the type of theater they grew up watching, even if the rivalry isn’t quite what it used to be.
Schwarber has only been with the Red Sox for two months, and he grew up in the midwest. But this rivalry was at the roots of his baseball foundation, all the way back to when Jason Varitek and Alex Rodriguez started that famous brawl in July 2004.
“I always felt like when you flipped on ESPN on Sunday night, it was Yankees/Red Sox,” Schwarber said. “Being able to grow up watching games like this and see the hard-fought battles that they had. You know, I think the most memorable one for guys kind of my age is the Varitek/A-Rod shoving match. That’s the memorable one for us.”
What happened in 1978 is in the distant past. Even Cora was just 3 years old when Dent hit a homer to the screen above the Green Monster to help catapult the Yankees over the Red Sox. As a player, he didn’t join the rivalry until 2005, but he knows what made it so dramatic and memorable.
“It was more about the characters, the players, bigger-than-life personas, like Manny (Ramirez) and David (Ortiz),” Cora said. “Even David now, he’s retiring, he’s Big Papi. Obviously (Derek) Jeter and (Jorge) Posada and the names at that point, it was like, wow, these guys are unbelievable players.
“We have great players. We have some good players. … They used to fight, too, back in the day, Jason and Alex, so I think that gave it a little bit more for the fan base.”
There aren’t as many characters nowadays, but the stakes are just as high. Tuesday night has the recipe for an epic matchup. It will pit a pair of aces, Eovaldi vs. Cole, in a high-stakes, electric environment of Fenway. But the two teams won’t need any extra drama.
A report Sunday — before the final games of the season began — that if the day resulted in a four-way tie for the two AL Wild Card spots, that the Yankees would have chosen to play the Red Sox in Boston instead of the Blue Jays in Toronto in a tiebreaker game. It made sense, given complicated protocols for teams crossing the border to Canada, but also because of the Yankees’ recent success against the Red Sox. They’ve won the last six games, including a sweep at Fenway last weekend.
But Cora isn’t putting that on a bulletin board inside their clubhouse.
“We don’t need that,” Cora said. “What we want to do is play in Tampa in a few days. If we need something like that, we’re not as good as we think we are. That’s part of the process.”
For Boone, forever a Red Sox villain after his 2003 heroics, he’s not totally sure if the Yankees’ recent success will play a factor on Tuesday. He’s been involved in this rivalry long enough to know nothing is guaranteed.
“Whenever I’ve been asked about momentum in baseball, I never knew what to answer until 2003, coming over here and being a part of that team, playing against a great Red Sox team,” the Yankees manager said. “I used to hear that all the time, we’d win a game and take the momentum and then they’d beat the crap out of us the next day and I’m like, ‘OK, I don’t know what any of it means.’”
The history will only matter so much between the lines Tuesday night, but it will make what unfolds at Fenway that much more compelling. Someone, some way, will write the next great chapter and next great story in this storied rivalry.
“I think there will be some tension, electricity, everything you could hope for for a winner-take-all game in the playoffs and two outstanding franchises and teams,” Boone said.
Trudy Rubin: Heroic Afghan woman escaped Taliban but hasn’t found the promised land
In late August I wrote about two outstanding Afghan women who were struggling to escape Taliban pursuit. One had made it out of the country and the second was still hiding in Kabul.
Miraculously, Najlla Habibyar, a U.S. green card holder and U.S. aid worker, has now escaped to Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, with her family. But her harrowing odyssey — and current plight — reminds us that the U.S. effort to handle Afghan evacuees has been nearly as chaotic as the exit from Kabul.
Legislation is pending in Congress to mitigate these problems, but it is unclear when or if it will pass. As Najlla’s story makes clear, that should be soon.
I met Najlla in late May at an exhibition in New York City of brilliantly colored Afghan carpets organized by the Kabul Carpet Export Co., one of the projects funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) that had real impact.
As Afghan staff director, she helped Afghan women weavers to set up their own businesses and sell directly abroad, rather than going through Pakistani middlemen who took the lion’s share of the profits. A well-known businesswoman, she was on the Taliban target list.
When the Taliban took the city, she went into hiding. “I tried to contact everyone, USAID, State, but finally got in touch with veterans from Digital Dunkirk,” she told me. She was referring to the organization of ex-U.S. military officers who organized an underground network to rescue Afghans who helped Americans — and weren’t being evacuated by the U.S. government.
Three times she was told to go to the airport, but was beaten, gassed and shot at.
Twice the family sat on buses at the airport gates, once for 28 hours, once for 16 hours, with no food or water and at risk from car bombs — and were not let in.
Finally a Digital Dunkirk contact advised Najlla to take her family to the northern Afghan city of Mazar-i-Sharif — and wait for a chartered plane out.
Like Moses leading his flock to the (hopefully) promised land, she dragged her relatives to a rented apartment in Mazar. Each time, the phone call came to go to the airport, but the flights were canceled — as the Taliban asked for impossible bribes.
Finally, Najlla’s bedraggled family boarded a plane holding 397 Afghans, but the flight was nearly canceled — when a stowaway was found in the luggage hold.
After landing in Abu Dhabi, she recalled, “it was like a scene from a movie, with Emirati police all around the plane with guns. When we reached the barracks the guards looked at us like we were in jail. I cried so hard.”
Najlla and 20 relatives are crammed in barracks buildings formerly used for immigrant workers. Most of her adult relatives have worked for the U.S. military or government. The area has been dubbed International Humanitarian City and now holds at least 7,000 other Afghans.
Separated from most of her relatives, Najlla and her husband were allowed out for two hours a day, until a COVID-19 scare led to a total lockdown.
Many of her fellow Afghans are large rural families of Afghan Special Forces fighters who got them access to the Kabul airport, or ordinary Afghans who rushed the airport in the early chaos. Unclear what will happen to them.
Najlla has no idea when or whether her family will get U.S. consular access, and how many of them will be allowed to enter the United States. “It is tough times,” she told me, crying softly. “My family has lost everything, and we don’t know what will happen.”
Najlla has yet to see a U.S. consular official. “You can’t find anyone in charge,” she worried. “There are so many people, and the Emiratis don’t have the resources to sort them out.”
Najlla’s story is typical of the confusion surrounding the aftermath of the last-minute rescue effort in Kabul.
Having worked to help Afghans to escape, I have witnessed an exodus without direction. One internationally known women’s rights campaigner has been stuck with his family and thousands of other Afghans for weeks on the Marine Corps base at Quantico, Virginia.
They have been given no idea about their visa status or when they will be released. His daughter has had to defer a full scholarship to do a master’s degree at the University of Pennsylvania because there is no internet so she can’t take classes online.
Yes, 130,000 or so Afghans were airlifted out of Kabul. Yet many of the most deserving, including those who worked for the U.S. military and civilian agencies, were left behind.
And tens of thousands of the escapees are now stuck in temporary holding camps in the Arab Gulf and Europe, as well as on military bases in the United States, because there was no preparation for handling them — and their visa status is still unclear.
Najlla and her family represent the best kind of refugee America can hope to welcome. It’s time for the State Department and Congress to organize a legal system to admit them to what once was called “the promised land.”
Trudy Rubin is a columnist and editorial-board member for The Philadelphia Inquirer, P.O. Box 8263, Philadelphia, Pa. 19101. Her email address is [email protected]
Rachael Rollins addresses ‘growing crisis’ on Boston’s Methadone Mile
Some tents on the city’s “Methadone Mile” must come down as the squalor becomes “untenable,” Suffolk District Attorney Rachael Rollins said.
The tents and temporary shelters have been erected by those experiencing homelessness and drug addiction who have turned the Mass & Cass area, and its nearby treatment centers, into a squatters’ encampment.
“We are going to have to remove some of the tents in the area — it has just become untenable,” Rollins said during an interview on GBH’s “Boston Public Radio.”
The DA did not rule out Suffolk Sheriff Steven Tompkins’ idea of offering up temporary housing to the tent dwellers at a vacant building at the South Bay Correctional Center.
“We want every option on the table to help these people — because they are people,” Rollins said. “They are loved; they are not forgotten. We have to remember that, and we can’t treat them like a number or a problem, or quite frankly as ‘trash,’ which is what I think has happened in the past.”
The crisis at Mass & Cass has also become a major issue in the ongoing mayor’s race.
Michelle Wu and Annissa Essaibi-George, both city councilors-at large turned mayoral candidates, have both articulated plans to address the growing crisis at the intersection.
Rollins hinted she would eventually endorse in the race — which will be decided in the Nov. 2 citywide election — but said she’s not ready to decide yet.
Calling Wu “aspirational” and “thoughtful,” Rollins said when it comes to Essaibi-George, she’s “impressed with her work ethic. I think she is grounded in the sense that she knows it takes real work.”
Rollins intends to reach out to both candidates to learn more, especially about how they will involve the Black and Latino communities in their administration and how they plan to build out a “truly diverse” cabinet.
Rollins, who is up for confirmation as the next U.S. attorney to Massachusetts, said it has been “surreal” to watch Republicans like Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas and Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas attack her progressive approach to criminal justice.
Bucking the typical trend for federal nominees to stay quiet during the confirmation process, Rollins said told the GBH hosts, “I refuse to be silent to benefit me.”
During the Senate committee hearing where Rollins’ nomination received an 11-11 vote, Cotton called it “unusual” for a president to nominate a candidate “who consistently sides with criminals” — referring to Rollins’ criminal justice reform strategy.
“Our responsibility as a United States senator is to ensure that we do not confirm pro-criminal activists into the office of United States attorney,” Cotton said at the time.
Democratic leaders will have to hold an additional vote in the evenly divided Senate, where she’ll need support from 50 senators. Assuming that Republicans again unanimously vote against her nomination, Rollins would need support from every single Democratic senator.
“It’s a tie,” Rollins said Monday. “It’s not a loss.”
SCOTUS won’t hear appeal challenging Charlie Baker’s sweeping pandemic powers
The U.S. Supreme Court will not hear an appeal of a state court decision that found Gov. Charlie Baker had the right to impose sweeping pandemic-era orders closing businesses, limiting gatherings and requiring masks in an attempt to limit the spread of coronavirus.
The nation’s highest court announced without comment on Monday that it would not consider an appeal by opponents.
“I take a certain amount of satisfaction in the fact that those decisions have been validated by the court because we believe they were, in fact, legal and appropriate based on the facts,” Baker said, speaking to reporters at the State House on Monday.
Still, the Republican governor said he wouldn’t “take any kind of victory lap” on the court decision as the pandemic still rages in Massachusetts and around the nation. Instead, he said he takes “the most comfort and satisfaction” knowing 89% of people 18 and older in Massachusetts are vaccinated against COVID-19.
Michael DeGrandis, of the New Civil Liberties Alliance and lead counsel for the plaintiffs, said he was “surprised” the court didn’t want to address the First Amendment issues raised by Baker’s sweeping orders.
“I was disappointed in the court’s decision because there are serious federal constitutional issues at stake here including the right to peaceably assemble. Gov. Baker limited private gatherings and private homes — never before has that been done before,” DeGrandis said.
The lawsuit brought by a group of pastors, salon owners and the headmaster of a private school accused the Republican governor of exercising “legislative police power” and argued that Baker had no authority to issue public health-related orders under the state’s Civil Defense Act.
It said the 1950s-era law was designed to protect the state from foreign invasions, insurrections, and catastrophic events like hurricanes and fires — not viral pandemics.
The state Supreme Judicial Court in December rejected the challenge, appealing to the nation’s high court.
The Massachusetts court ruled the governor was within his authority when he issued dozens of executive orders amid the pandemic. It also rejected the lawsuit’s argument that the governor’s actions infringed on people’s constitutional rights to due process and free assembly.
“Given that COVID-19 is a pandemic that has killed over a million people worldwide, it spreads from person to person, effective vaccines have not yet been distributed, there is no known cure, and a rise in cases threatens to overrun the Commonwealth’s hospital system, it is a natural cause for which action is needed,” stated the ruling by the state’s high court.
Massachusetts planning to spend ‘some’ ARPA money by Thanksgiving
Lawmakers said they’ll have a plan to spend “some” of the state’s remaining $4.9 billion in federal coronavirus relief dollars by Thanksgiving.
“I think the goal, the hope, would be to have some out by Thanksgiving — Nov. 17 — but we will continue to be looking at the areas,” Senate President Karen Spilka said, speaking to reporters at the State House Monday.
The last in a series of six legislative hearings on how to spend the rest of the federal American Rescue Plan Act funding remaining in state coffers happens on Tuesday, and Democratic state leaders who hold the authority on how to spend it said “negotiation” is underway to get some of the cash out the door quickly.
“We will continue to work together and come up with a plan to spend some of it, then spend more over time,” Spilka, an Ashland Democrat, added.
In May, the feds doled out $195.3 billion in direct, unrestricted funds to state governments as part of President Biden’s $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act. The package included billions more for capital projects and local aid.
A Herald review found Massachusetts is in the bottom half of states when it comes to doling out or even earmarking the funds. Just $394 million of the nearly $5.3 billion in total given to Massachusetts has been spent so far — money Gov. Charlie Baker pushed out the door before the state Legislature snatched the purse strings from his control in June.
Baker, a Republican, filed his own plan in July pressuring lawmakers to “immediately” spend $2.9 billion of the leftover funds on areas of need including housing, workforce development, public health and more. Hearings have run the gamut, with lawmakers hearing appeals for funding for everything from housing to education to clean water.
The final hearing, scheduled for 11 a.m. on Tuesday, will feature commentary from the public and will be live-streamed at malegislature.gov.
In recent days, budget watchdogs who initially rubber-stamped lawmakers’ strategy of taking a slow and thoughtful approach to spending the billions have stressed the importance in striking a balance between funding solutions for immediate needs and investing in long-term, transformative change.
