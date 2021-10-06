Celebrities
Abigail Heringer & Noah Erb Gush Over Their ‘Love’ For Each Other After ‘BIP’ Split
Even though Abigail Heringer and Noah Erb had a dramatic breakup on ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ they wound up reconciling after filming ended over the summer.
Paradise wasn’t the end of the road for Noah Erb and Abigail Heringer! The two split up before Bachelor in Paradise wrapped filming in early July 2021, but in the three months since, they’ve rekindled their relationship. Following the BIP finale on Oct. 5, Noah and Abigail confirmed via social media that they were back together.
Abigail posted an Instagram Reel video of what she and Noah have been up to over the past few months. The two seem to have taken various trips together off-the-grid, and they look happier than ever as they goof off in the clips. “I love you, Noah Erb,” she captioned the video. Meanwhile, Noah put a cute video up of himself and Abigail kissing on his Instagram Story with the song “I Will Always Love You” playing in the background. “@Abigail_Heringer luv you gale. Cute/embarrassing content coming tomorrow (I know you’re asleep so you can’t stop me).”
Noah and Abigail’s relationship was mostly solid in Paradise. They met on the first day of filming and hit it off right away. Abigail even got the first one-on-one date card of the season and took Noah out for a romantic evening. However, after a couple of weeks, she began wondering whether or not their relationship was moving forward. She feared that both she and Noah weren’t opening up and taking things to the next level like some of the other couples.
Her confession caught Noah off-guard, as he felt like he was fully invested in Abigail and wasn’t sure where her doubts were coming from. This led him to pull back a little, and Abigail worried that she completely ruined things between them. Luckily, they were able to work through it, and they got to a good place as the final rose ceremony neared.
During the Sept. 28 episode, Noah even told Abigail that he was falling in love with her. However, he was met with a wave of disappointment when she didn’t say it back. At that point, Noah was second-guessing the relationship. While the group attended an 80s-themed prom, Abigail was finally ready to reciprocate her feelings to Noah, but it was too late — he came into the night with the intention of ending things between them.
Noah’s “intuition” was telling him that it wasn’t the “right choice” to continue things with Abigail. He was worried that he was “forcing” a relationship with her in Paradise. She was completely “blindsided” by the admission, and the night ended in tears. The two left Paradise separately, and said in their post-show recap that they were “taking things slow.” Clearly, it wasn’t long before they found their way back to each other! Now, they’re free to be public with their relationship and see where it takes them.
‘The Shrink Next Door’: What to Expect From the New Dark Comedy On AppleTV+
Behold, true crime fans, another drama-thriller series is on the way! Based on the hit podcast of the same name, ‘The Shrink Next Door’ shows what goes amiss when you lean on the wrong person for help.
The trailer for The Shrink Next Door inspires curiosity on first watch, with an intriguing 1908s setting, Billy Joel’s “My Life” playing in the background, and a cast of characters typically known for their comedic chops. But somewhere along the way, viewers get a sense that something’s awry, and they may wonder what’s in store for the upcoming AppleTV+ dark comedy that’s a little more dark than comedy.
Based on journalist Joe Nocera’s popular Wondery podcast of the same name, The Shrink Next Door is inspired by true events, exploring the bizarre relationship between psychiatrist and patient that ultimately spins out of boundary-pushing control. Anchorman actors Will Ferrell and Paul Rudd reunite for the limited series which features Will as Martin “Marty” Markowitz, an Ivy League-educated textile company boss who seeks therapeutic help from the magnetic “psychiatrist to the stars” Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf, played by Paul.
Set in the early ’80s, the story reveals an exploitive doctor-patient dynamic, rife with manipulation and power grabs. Dr. Herschkopf’s charismatic ways ultimately enable him to slowly infiltrate Marty’s life, moving into his Hamptons summer home and eventually taking over his family business.
‘The Shrink Next Door’ Background Information
The show is coming soon, to be released on November 12, 2021 on the AppleTV+ streaming service. Will and Paul served as executive producers while comedian/actor/writer Michael Showalter (The Big Sick) directed the project. Multi-award-winning British comedy writer Georgia Pritchett, who’s worked on some of the best TV shows in recent years (Succession, Veep), penned the series, which is set to run for eight episodes.
Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Will talked about meeting the real life Marty, sharing how surprised he was that the man he was portraying was so open about bringing his story to the screen. “[W]hen we sat down with him, he was just literally an open book and allowed us to have access to him whenever we needed to call him up again or send him an email,” Will shared. “But there was never any, ‘Make sure you portray me in a certain way,’ or ‘Do this, or do that.’ He was just very open to answering any and every question that we had for him.”
The Series Cast
The AppleTV+ series boasts an all-star lineup, with Will (Get Hard, Stepbrothers) as Martin “Marty” Markowitz, and Paul (Ant-man, I Love You, Man) as his longtime shrink, Dr. Isaac “Ike” Herschkopf. The show also stars Kathryn Hahn (Wandavision, Mrs. Fletcher) as Marty’s sister and Casey Wilson (Black Monday, Gone Girl) who plays Dr. Herschkopf’s wife.
‘The Shrink Next Door’ Cast & Crew Reaction
When speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Will reflected on “the thing that intrigued [him] the most,” considering the premise of the podcast. “[Y]our initial reaction is, ‘Oh, that would never happen to me. There’s no way I would fall under the spell of a therapist and give over my entire life to them.’ And then you start digging in and you see the death by a thousand cuts of, ‘Oh, no, I now see how that could happen to me.’”
Paul also discussed his taking on a different type of character vs. what he’s done before, excited by the idea of playing someone who has more of an edge. “The idea that these characters were real people – it was a real story – but they were also interesting people and an interesting story and [it was] a different kind of character for me to play,” he told the outlet.
Will and Paul also discussed the ending of the series, which had to be taken into account while shooting considering certain findings that were happening in real time. As Bloomberg reported in April, Dr. Herschkopf was found to have violated “minimal acceptable standards of care in the psychotherapeutic relationship” and was subsequently forced to surrender his license to practice in New York. “[E]verything went down near the end of production,” Paul said, noting that production “talked about it,” but didn’t dwell on how they would adjust. “I guess the final episode is where it would have changed things the most.,” added Will. “But I think they’ll figure out a way to comment on what eventually happened between the two.”
Jamie Lee Curtis’ Kids: Meet The ‘Halloween’ Star’s 2 Adult Children
Actress Jamie Lee Curtis and her husband Christopher Guest are proud parents to daughters Ruby and Annie. Here’s everything to know about the ‘Halloween’ star’s children.
When Jamie Lee Curtis isn’t hunting down killer Michael Myers as the indomitable Laurie Strode in the cult favorite Halloween film franchise, she’s busy being a proud mom to her two children. The Golden Globe winner, 62, shares daughters Ruby, 25, and Annie, 34, with her longtime screenwriter husband Christopher Guest. The couple, who wed in 1984, adopted both their children during the late ’80s and ’90s after struggling with fertility issues.
At the ICG Publicists Awards in Los Angeles in 2019, Jamie — the daughter of famed Hollywood stars Janet Leigh and Tony Curtis — credited her late mother’s marriage to her stepdad Robert Brandt for providing a shining example on the importance of family. “My mother and stepfather were married for 43 years, so I had a very good role model for that,” she has said. “I’m still married to my first husband and we proudly have two beautiful children.”
While Jamie’s children remain largely out of the spotlight, below is everything we have been able to gather about the proud mom’s two daughters.
Ruby Guest
Ruby was born in March 1996, making her Jamie’s youngest daughter. In a July 2021 interview with AARP, Jamie shared that her youngest is transgender, revealing with her daughter’s permission that she and her husband “have watched in wonder and pride as our son became our daughter Ruby.” Ruby, a computer gaming editor, is also engaged and slated to wed in 2022 — with her mom as an officiant at the wedding. While Jamie didn’t offer any more details about the wedding, but when asked if she had any grandchildren, Jamie said, “Not yet, but I do hope to.”
In 2017, Jamie — who has long been vocal about her support for the LGBTQ+ community — expressed her support for the trans community by re-tweeting a Huffington Post article entitled, “Dear Trans Kids: (From A Trans Teacher).” The open letter told trans kids, in part: “You are so loved . . . I love your beautiful wisdom, your defiance, your joy. I love the way you make your own language and choreograph your own dance through the world. I love the way you imagine yourself into being. I love your wonder. And I can’t wait to see all that you do in the world.”
Annie Guest
Annie was born in December 1986, making her Jamie’s oldest daughter. An alum of Kenyon College with a Bachelor of Fine Arts in Dance, she is a professional dancer and dance instructor, having worked at NR Dance Factory in Los Angeles. She got married in 2019 to partner Jason Wolf. Jamie documented her daughter’s wedding day on Instagram, revealing Annie’s exquisite Zac Posen gown.”A spectacular celebration yesterday at our home for the marriage between our daughter Annie and Jason Wolf,” she captioned the post. “A loving, familial blending with laughs and tears and truth.”
It’s quite rare for the actress to share photos of Annie or Ruby on her Instagram. But prior to sharing photos from her at-home wedding, Jamie showed off her dancer daughter’s flare for fashion, sharing a photo of Annie in a stylish jumpsuit during a set visit on her TV series Scream Queens. “My beautiful and talented daughter, Annie, came to visit me in NOLA,” Jamie captioned the regal photo. While the star and her children maintain a low-key family presence in the public eye, it’s clear that the Guest clan is a tight-knit group.
Kendall Jenner Hits The Beach In A Sleek Black Swimsuit & Cozy Fleece As Fall Sneaks Up
Kendall Jenner is a gorgeous sight to see in new photos that had her posing in figure-flattering outfits, including a one-piece swimsuit, a bikini top, and a crop top and shorts for a new Alo Yoga campaign.
Kendall Jenner, 25, is looking confident and stylish in her latest campaign photos! The model posed for several snapshots for her new campaign with Alo Yoga and showed off her incredible body in various outfits from the brand, including a black one-piece swimsuit, a bikini top and pants, and a crop top and shorts. The photo shoot took place at a beautiful beach, where she relaxed on the sand by the water.
While wearing the swimsuit, which was black, Kendall also wore a brown fleece jacket over it and laid on her side as her long locks stayed down. In her white bikini top photo, she also wore a white fleece jacket and matching sweatpants and was barefoot while sitting on a chair with sandy feet in front of the water. A third pic showed her in gray crop top under a gray puffer jacket and gray shorts and she happily sat on the sand while leaning back on a rock.
Kendall’s latest campaign photos with Alo Yoga are just some of many she’s posed for since being a longtime ambassador for the popular brand. The company sells all the outfits she’s been modeling as well as menswear, yoga gear and even a new beauty line. The name is an acronym for Air, Land, and Ocean and aims at going beyond fashion and to bring in consciousness of practice to everyday life.
Before her Alo Yoga pics made headlines, Kendall got attention for sharing a photo of herself laying back and smiling while relaxing on a speedboat on Sept. 27. She was wearing a blue bikini and backwards white baseball cap as well as sunglasses, a couple of necklaces, and a bracelet and looked amazing. “captain kennyyy,” she cheekily captioned the epic pic
When she’s not making headlines for solo pics, she’s doing so for her relationship with Devin Booker, 24. The lovebirds have been dating for over a year now and are often seen out and about despite usually keeping their romance as private as possible. One of their latest outings together was when they took a tropical trip in early Sept.
Becca Kufrin & Thomas Jacobs Back Together After ‘BIP’ Finale Split: ‘Happy & In Love’
In the months since Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs ended things on the ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ finale, they rekindled their relationship and are now officially back on!
Becca Kufrin and Thomas Jacobs are back together! The two broke up during the finale of Bachelor in Paradise, which aired on ABC on Oct. 5. However, in the months since filming of the show ended, they reconciled and are now dating again.
Becca and Thomas’ reunion was revealed in the final moments of the Bachelor In Paradise finale. The couple started dating again after leaving the show. “They are happy and in love,” the show announced.
Thomas was spending time with another BIP contestant, Tammy Ly, when Becca arrived on the beach before the second rose ceremony. However, when she asked him on a date, they hit it off, and he ended things with Tammy to be with Becca. The two continued to enjoy each other’s company over the next several weeks, forming a solid relationship in Paradise. Thomas even turned down dates with newcomers to focus on Becca.
However, before the fantasy suites, Becca started having some doubts about whether or not the relationship would work in the real world. She worried that Thomas might be “too good to be true,” while he told her he was falling in love with her. After an intense conversation, they decided to leave the beach separately before Paradise ended in early July, but clearly, the breakup didn’t last long!
Becca was one of the most well-known faces in Paradise this summer, as she was the only contestant to ever come on the show AFTER being the lead on The Bachelor or The Bachelorette. Becca got engaged to Garrett Yrigoyen on her season of The Bachelorette in 2018, but they split in the summer of 2020 after Garrett’s controversial social media posts about the Black Lives Matter movement. Could Becca finally have found her happily ever after for real!?
Meanwhile, Thomas was portrayed as the ‘villain’ on Katie Thurston’s season of The Bachelorette in 2021 due to his admission that he came on the show with hopes of being the Bachelor one day. In fact, Katie even told him off before eliminating him at a rose ceremony. However, Thomas came to Paradise to redeem his character, and won over Becca’s heart in the process!
Jake Gyllenhaal Reveals Why It Was ‘Torture’ Filming Love Scenes With Jennifer Aniston
In a new interview, Jake Gyllenhaal revealed the endearing reason why filming love scenes with Jennifer Aniston in the 2002 film ‘The Good Girl’ was ‘torture.’
Jake Gyllenhaal admitted that starring opposite Jennifer Aniston in the early aughts was “torture” due to his unrequited crush. The actor, 40, reflected on working with the star, 52, on the 2002 romance drama The Good Girl while on The Howard Stern Show on October 5. When asked if the duo’s love scene was “torture,” Jake said yes and added that love scenes are always “awkward” in general.
“Oh yeah, it was torture. Yes it was,” he laughed in response, referencing his crush on the Friends alum. “But it was also not torture. I mean, come on, it was like a mix of both.” The actor added that “love scenes are awkward” by default, given that “there are maybe 30, 50 people watching it.” He continued, “That doesn’t turn me on. It’s oddly mechanical, and also it’s a dance. You’re choreographing for a camera.”
“You can get in it but it’s like a fight scene. You have to choreograph those scenes,” Jake said, adding, “The pillow technique was used. That was just preemptive and used generally always when actually in a horizontal place in that movie. I think that was actually a Jennifer suggestion, she was very kind to suggest it before we began. She was like, ‘I’m putting a pillow here.’”
Jake previously admitted to harboring a crush on Jennifer “for years” after filming the movie during an interview in 2016. “I will say, I had a crush on her for years, and [so] working with her was not easy,” he said while on The Jess Cagle Interview. “That’s all I’m going to say. It was lovely. It wasn’t hard, that’s what I would say.” During that time, Jennifer was married to Brad Pitt, and Jake went on to date Kirsten Dunst, so a relationship was simply never in the cosmos.
The actor has been dating French model Jeanne Cadieu since 2018. The couple only recently made their red carpet debut at the New York premiere of The Lost Daughter — written and directed by Jake’s sister Maggie — on September 29. During his chat with Howard Stern, Jake made a rare comment about his relationship, declaring his love for his partner of three years. “I love her so much and she’s just such a good person,” he said, later referencing their red carpet debut: “My sister grabbed her and pulled her on that red carpet and I was like ‘Oh yeah, it’s family.’”
‘BIP’: Joe Proposes To Serena With Stunning Ring After Kendall Crashes Final Rose Ceremony
Despite a big obstacle threatening to get in their way, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt found happily ever after on ‘Bachelor in Paradise.’ He proposed to her on the beach during the show’s Oct. 5 finale.
Serena Pitt is leaving Bachelor in Paradise with a little extra weight on her hand! The gorgeous brunette accepted Joe Amabile’s proposal at the final rose ceremony of the show’s 7th season on Oct. 5. Despite a bit of a roadblock before the proposal, Joe eventually got down on one knee and asked Serena to marry him, while presenting her with the gorgeous diamond ring. Of course, she accepted.
Serena told Joe that she was once cynical about love and began to doubt she’d ever find love — until Joe. “You’ve always been so honest and understanding and reassuring…” she said. Serena gushed to Joe, “I’m head over heels in love with you. I fall more in love with you every single day.”
Before he got down on one knee, Joe was honest about his ex, Kendall Long, showing up on the beach. “If anything, it just made me more confident in how much that I do love you,” Joe told Serena. He continued, “I’m really into you. Your smile, your charm, your looks. This whole thing. The Toronto accent. It’s just really everything about you. It happened fast. Faster than I thought…”
Joe wasn’t shy about his feelings at all. “When I think about forever, that’s scary. And I think about you, I don’t know, it feels right…” he said. That’s when he got on one knee and proposed. “I want to spend the rest of my life with you,” Joe told Serena. She said yes! Serena’s Neil Lane ring featured a gorgeous circle diamond with additional diamonds surrounding it.
Before they could get to happily ever after, though, Joe and Serena’s relationship was tested in Paradise. Although they hit it off right away, they were thrown for a loop when Joe’s ex arrived on the beach. Kendall and Joe had previously met on BIP and dated for more than two years before calling it quits in Jan. 2020. While he returned to the show to move on from Kendall and find love with someone new, she had other thoughts about her reunion with the grocery store owner.
Kendall admittedly felt like she never got closure from her split from Joe and had hopes that they could work it out. However, he made it clear that his focus was on Serena now. He told Kendall that, although he would always have love for her, he was moving on. She left the beach devastated, but her departure allowed Joe to shift all of his attention to Serena, and their relationship thrived. They told each other they were falling in love with one another and were inseparable throughout the next several weeks of Paradise.
After taking things to the next level in the fantasy suites, Serena and Joe were ready to get engaged and begin their relationship in the real world. However, Kendall decided to make one last appearance on the beach. She actually showed up to talk to Joe AS he was preparing for the final rose ceremony, where he was going to propose to Serena.
Kendall joked to Joe that she was “probably not what you were expecting.” Kendall proceeded to explain that she came back to the beach to fully let him go. “I’m really excited for you and Serena, and I couldn’t be at this beach without fully expressing that to you,” she said.
Joe replied, “Obviously, I’ll always care about you… Nothing was fake with us. We didn’t break up at the time because we weren’t in love.” Kendall admitted that there’s a part of her that will always love Joe. They hugged it out and that was the end of it. Joe walked away from the whole proposal setup for a moment before returning to propose to Serena.
It took some ups and downs, but Kendall finally has the closure she needed, and Joe has the woman of his dreams. Now that the finale has aired, he and Serena won’t have to hide their love story from the public any longer, either! Congratulations to the happy couple.
Kelly Clarkson Fans Think Her Lyric Change About ‘Hate’ Is A Message For Ex Brandon Blackstock
Kelly Clarkson covered ‘Happier Than Ever’ by Billie Eilish on her talk show and changed one of the lyrics, leading many to believe it hints at her feelings toward her ex over a year after she filed for divorce.
Kelly Clarkson‘s latest performance got attention for not only her incredible vocals but also for a subtle yet powerful lyric change. The singer, 39, covered Billie Eilish‘s song “Happier Than Ever” on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Sept. 30 and after she put her own twist on one of the lines in the tune, some fans are thinking it was aimed at her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock, 44.
In the original song, one of the set of lyrics Billie sings is, “I don’t relate to you / I don’t relate to you, no / ‘Cause I’d never treat me this sh*tty / You made me hate this city.” During her time on her show’s stage, Kelly changed the line, “You made me hate this city,” to “I get it, you hate this city.” She also chose to keep in all of the song’s expletives despite being on television and just let the editors bleep the words when necessary.
Shortly after Kelly’s performance aired, fans took to Twitter to share their opinions about why she changed the lyrics and why it could be about Brandon, whom she’s been battling in court amid their divorce, which she filed for in June 2020.
The way Kelly Clarkson changed the lyrics of “Happier Than Ever,” sang every line with intention, and sounded amazing. I know she was directing this at her ex. Legendary. pic.twitter.com/wBfsSPVxhc
— Ryan (@RyanSchocket) September 30, 2021
“The way Kelly Clarkson changed the lyrics of ‘Happier Than Ever,’ sang every line with intention, and sounded amazing. I know she was directing this at her ex. Legendary,” one fan wrote while another responded with, “Yup I love her.” Others just praised how incredible her rendition of the song was. “don’t think i could ever get over kelly clarkson’s cover of happier than ever,” one user shared.
dont think i could ever get over kelly clarkson’s cover of happier than ever
— little mix’s wh0r3 (@osnapitsnelz) October 4, 2021
Kelly’s performance comes in the midst of her and Brandon’s court battle so it’s easy to see why some people would think she was thinking about him during her time in the spotlight. The former lovebirds share daughter River, 7, and son Remington, 5, together and Kelly took a big step by selling the Encino, CA home they all shared together for $8.5 million in Sept. She also sold a home she had in Nashville before buying a smaller Los Angeles home in June and she’s still trying to sell her Montana ranch after winning it in the divorce battle but Brandon is still living there and therefore she must continue to pay for the property.
Furthermore, court documents reportedly state that if Brandon doesn’t pay the $81,000 maintenance costs for the ranch each month, Kelly will have the right to file another motion to sell.
Kelly and Brandon were married in 2013 and their divorce is set to be finalized in January 2022.
Maurissa Gunn & Riley Christian Get Engaged On ‘BIP’ Finale — See Her Gorgeous Ring
It’s happily ever after for Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian on season 7 of ‘Bachelor in Paradise’! The two left the show as an engaged couple, with Maurissa sporting a gorgeous new sparkler on her left hand.
Maurissa Gunn and Riley Christian are engaged! After hitting it off on the beach in Mexico, the lovebirds took their relationship to the next level during the Oct. 5 finale of Bachelor in Paradise. Maurissa and Riley went to the “Boom Boom Room” on their very first date, so it was no surprise when they opted to hit up the Fantasy Suite during the last week of filming, and the night just brought them even closer together. Then, Riley got down on one knee and proposed at the final rose ceremony.
He presented Maurissa with an absolutely breathtaking Neil Lane engagement ring. The rock featured a massive opal cut diamond in the center surrounded by smaller diamonds. The couple declared their love for one another before he popped the question.
Maurissa, wearing a blue jumpsuit, gushed that Riley showed her “fairytales do exist.” She told him, “I knew I love you the first time I met you.” She also said Riley made her feel “safe” and “protected.” Riley felt the exact same way.
“I love you, and I’ve loved you since our very first date. But I just need to be sure. With that said…” Riley said to Maurissa before getting down on one knee. She started to cry and accepted his proposal. Maurissa and Riley are officially headed down the aisle!
Maurissa was one of the women to arrive on the first day of filming for season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise. Initially, she hit it off with Connor Brennan, and she got a rose from him at the first rose ceremony. However, once Riley arrived during week two, she quickly shifted her focus. Riley asked Maurissa on a one-on-one date, and she accepted. They connected right away, and the rest is history!
Since then, Maurissa and Riley have been one of the strongest couples in Paradise. At one point, fans feared Maurissa might give up on the relationship in favor of Demar Jackson, who arrived on the beach during the Sept. 21 episode. Maurissa had previously mentioned that Demar was the one guy who she was interested in meeting on the show, but that was before she got to know Riley so well! During a chat with Demar, Maurissa made it clear that she was invested in her relationship with Riley. Eventually, she and Riley told each other that they were falling in love with one another.
Now, they’ll finally get to publicly live out their lives as an engaged couple after having to hide the news for the last two and a half months. Maurissa may have been eliminated on night one when she appeared on Peter Weber’s season of The Bachelor, but she’s definitely found her happily ever after!
Britney Spears Blasts Her Family For Taking Away Even Her ‘Door For Privacy’ In New Instagram Message
Britney Spears recently shared another emotional message for her family, taking to social media to air out her grievances.
Britney Spears is on the brink of being completely free of her conservatorship, and she’s continuing to express her feelings about the ordeal on social media. The “Stronger” singer posted to her Instagram on Tuesday, October 5 with some ethereal art showing a woman flying in to save another woman lying helpless on a mattress on the ground.
The symbology of the image definitely stirred up some emotions for the 39-year-old, who wrote a long caption to the post expressing her continued discontent with her family’s treatment and the way she’s felt like a prisoner in her own life.
“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister 🧜🏻♀️,” Britney began the caption. “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!”
The pop star continued, “If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f*** with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life 🌹!!!!”
This isn’t the first time the “Me Against the Music” singer has signaled her family’s mistreatment. In July, she called out her sister, Jamie Lynn, for showing fake “support” during her situation. She and her team also claimed in August that her father, Jamie Spears, tried to her extort her, per court documents obtained by HollywoodLife.
On Friday, September 24, a source close to Britney EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that the star is feeling “stronger” now that she has filed papers to formally end the conservatorship that’s controlled her financial and personal life for the past 13 years. Britney’s feelings of strength and pride also come on the heels of her father making the unexpected move of filling papers to step down from his role as Britney’s conservator after years of holding strong to the arrangement. “Britney’s stronger than ever. She’s getting somewhere. She’s doing better than she ever has,” the source told HollywoodLife.
Mari Pepin’s Engagement Ring: See Her Sparkler From Kenny Braasch After ‘BIP’ Proposal
Kenny Braasch proposed to Mari Pepin during the season 7 finale of ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’ and she was overwhelmed with emotion when he presented her with a stunning engagement ring on the beach.
Mari Pepin and Kenny Braasch are engaged! Even though the two went through a lot of ups and downs on season 7 of Bachelor in Paradise, they ended their journey with a proposal at the final rose ceremony. The two professed their love for one another, and Kenny got down on one knee and presented Mari with a beautiful Neil Lane ring. The sparkler got the approval from Mari. “It’s huge!” she declared after Kenny’s proposal.
Mari, wearing a pretty floral dress, told Kenny that she feels like the “luckiest woman” with him. Kenny admitted that they were “tested like no other couple in Paradise I think.” He started to pause and fumble over his words a bit before he popped the question.
“Mari, I am so f**king in love with you and, literally, I can’t see my life without you,” he told Mari. “I can’t imagine my life without you.” He proposed with that massive engagement ring, and Mari happily accepted.
Kenny and Mari were both amidst the first group of people who arrived on the beach in Paradise this season. They hit it off right away and coupled up. However, Mari eventually expressed interested in wanting to explore other potential relationships in Paradise if the situation presented itself. Kenny was left stunned by this, and he began to pull away. Fellow contestant, Demi Burnett, saw this as the perfect opportunity to jump in and form her own connection with Kenny.
As things heated up between Kenny and Demi, Mari realized that she had lost something special, and she began trying to win Kenny back. It took a few serious conversations, but when she promised him that he was her only priority in Paradise, he took her back. Kenny and Mari were able to get back into a good place, but as the days in Paradise began winding down, Kenny started to have some doubts once again.
During the Sept. 28 episode, Kenny admitted that he felt that Mari wasn’t on the same page as him and might not be ready for an engagement. They worked through any issues or doubts they are having, though, and came out even stronger. It came as no surprise when they opted to head to the fantasy suite together during the finale, and now, their love story has concluded with a beautiful proposal! Bachelor in Paradise was filmed back in June/July, so Kenny and Mari have had to keep their romance under wraps, but are now free to show off their love publicly.
