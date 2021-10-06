News
FOX Files: St. Louis Justice Center lawsuit demands missing video
ST. LOUIS – A missing jail video of an alleged inmate beating is at the center of a new lawsuit filed against the St. Louis Justice Center.
The alleged cover-up was discovered when attorney Mark Pedroli requested video from a July 3rd incident in which an inmate said he was beaten and maced.
Pedroli said he was given two videos: a video showing officers in an overlook area called the “bird’s nest, and a second angle in the jail showing corrections officers walking handcuffed inmates. The second angle reveals a tense altercation that’s quickly broken up.
Pedroli said he learned something happened prior, on a third angle he did not see or receive.
“And apparently a more violent incident that involved macing and other inmates,” he said. “We know they didn’t produce it because on the tape they did produce, you can hear the correctional officers discussing what had just occurred five minutes before.”
Pedroli heard the conversation when going through hours of video from officers talking in the bird’s nest.
“I think they were hoping that we would overlook that, or we wouldn’t have listened,” he said.
When Pedroli requested the additional angle, he was told the jail does not have it.
“There’s two options – it’s either been destroyed or they’re hiding it. One of the two,” he said.
Pedroli filed a lawsuit Monday under the Missouri Sunshine Law. He’s simply suing for the video on behalf of the inmate’s mother.
The inmate is not named in the lawsuit which says in part, “… St. Louis City employees purposefully destroyed and/or allowed the video records requested by plaintiff to be destroyed.”
Pedroli said the city’s own rules say they must keep video evidence for 60 days and that he requested it well before that deadline. He says the missing video is bigger than his lawsuit. He says it also hurts the city’s ability to police itself.
A Mayor’s Office spokesperson said the city could not comment because of the pending litigation.
News
This Missouri family’s epic Halloween home display entertains the entire neighborhood
PEVELY, Mo. – The Lenhard family has set up a light show outside of their home for anyone to watch and take in the thousands of lights. It has a mile of wires, nine computers, and 10,000 computer-controlled lights outside of 650 Alsace Drive in Pevely, Missouri. The mastermind behind it is Justin Lenhard.
“I like challenges, this is beyond challenging,” Justin Lenhard said. “I made it myself and I just taught myself.”
He doesn’t have an IT background but said he taught himself to create the light display from watching Youtube videos.
“The songs take me about 20 to 40 hours per song to sequence, break down the beats, break down the lyrics, for a display unlike anything you’ve ever seen before,” Lenhard said.
The Halloween light display is synced to music selected by Lenhard, which airs on 99.7 FM radio
“I enjoy it, my family enjoys it, and it’s just something we do for the community,” he said. “There’s only about a handful of us in the United States that do it to this level.”
Even though the Lenhard’s have put thousands of dollars and hours into this display, they have a donation box set up outside their home to raise money for Jefferson County Rescue Mission.
“Last year, just for Christmas, we raised $1,000 for them,” Princess Lenhard said.
Justin Lenhard said, “One-hundred percent of the money goes to them. They help families in need.:
As for Christmas at the Lenhard household, it’s already in the works.
“Oct. 31st, all this comes down, and I actually start setting up for Christmas,” Justin Lenhard said. “I actually replace the tombstones with Christmas trees, spiders with snowflakes.”
The lights are on display Fridays and Saturdays from 7:30-10 p.m. and Sundays from 7:30-9 p.m.
News
Nearly 1,000 Missouri foster kids have gone missing
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A federal report shows that more than 975 kids in Missouri’s foster care system have vanished at some point. Just days after the report was released, lawmakers stressed their frustration with the state’s agency for the lack of protection and policies during a House Families and Children Committee.
The acting director for the Department of Social Services (DSS) said as of Tuesday morning, there are 95 kids in the state’s case management system that were on the run. The United States Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) released a report Thursday that showed Missouri has previously failed to comply with federal requirements that could have found missing children.
There are more than 13,000 kids in Missouri’s foster care system, better known as the Children’s Division under DSS. After hundreds went missing in August 2019, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office of Inspector General (IOG) joined other law enforcement agencies to find them, which led to an audit of the state’s agency.
“I’m not going to say well there’s nothing to do because this is related to something that happened three years ago, but I am going to say that it absolutely is important, an important factor in how we are trying to lead and manage the children’s division right now,” acting DSS director Jennifer Tidball said.
Top DSS officials, including Tidball, responded to frustrated lawmakers Tuesday placing blame on the previous administration. Tidball pointed to a 2016 “stop doing” memo from the previous administration, telling employees to assess families but there is no need to complete assessment reports.
“I don’t want to leave it with the committee that we aren’t doing anything, because we are,” Tidball said.
Tidball told committee members that sometimes caseworkers run into problems of local law enforcement not looking for missing teenagers if the child is older.
In the 59 cases reviewed by OIG, the report said Missouri “rarely demonstrated attempts to reduce children’s risk of going missing.”
The audit showed that in nearly half of those cases, there was no evidence that the child’s case manager reported them missing as required by federal law and state policy.
“Your testimony is that this was a previous administration’s big oopsies in violation of federal law and I’m trying to determine whether or not that when we decided this was a problem,” Rep. Keri Ingle, D-Lee’s Summit, who previously worked for the Children’s Division under DSS said.
According to the report, one child became a victim of sex trafficking in as many as four states.
“We need to abide by state and federal law because for one, we might not get funding if those goes on and more kids sex trafficking out of foster care,” Rep. Dottie Bailey, R-Eureka said.
“It’s kind of inductive of this department and if it was a problem, you should have just fixed it. If you weren’t complying with federal and state laws, it should have been fixed.”
Those outside the agency, like the Office of Child Advocate, said the problems within are well known.
“I still see concerns with documentation, I still see the concern of timely reports when a child is missing, how many days it takes to report them,” the director of the Office of Child Advocate said.
Chairman of the committee Rep. Mary Elizabeth Coleman, R-Arnold, said this report shows that 1 in 20 children in the system has been lost at one point.
“The goal of no one is to tear down a system that has no ability to prop children back up, but we have to do a better job because we are failing them,” Coleman said.
The report recommends to protect children better Missouri must develop policies to identify children who have a higher risk of going missing, creating interventions to reduce their risk of running away, implement a monitoring mechanism to sure case managers comply with requirements, and put a procedure in place to accurately identify kids who are missing from the system.
Members plan to meet again before January to discuss legislative recommendations lawmakers can address during the session.
News
California oil spill renews calls to ban offshore drilling
By KATHLEEN RONAYNE and MATTHEW DALY
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California has been a leader in restricting offshore oil drilling since the infamous 1969 Santa Barbara spill that sparked the modern environmental movement, and the latest spill off Huntington Beach is prompting fresh calls for an end to such drilling.
That’s easier said than done, even in California. While the state hasn’t issued a new lease in state water in five decades, drilling from existing platforms continues. Similarly, an effort in Congress that aims to halt new drilling in federal waters — more than 3 miles (4.8 kilometers) off the coast — wouldn’t stop drilling that’s already happening.
Speaking from Huntington Beach on Tuesday, California Gov. Gavin Newsom acknowledged it’s easier to resist new drilling than to wind down what already exists.
“Banning new drilling is not complicated,” he said. “The deeper question is how do you transition and still protect the workforce?”
Today, there are 19 oil and gas agreements in California’s coastal waters and 1,200 active wells. In federal waters, there are 23 oil and gas production facilities off the state’s coast.
A pipeline connected to one of those platforms in federal waters, run by Houston-based Amplify Energy, has spilled up to 126,000 gallons (572,807 liters) of heavy crude in one of the worst oil spills in recent California history.
Newsom said there is now a new sense of urgency to curb oil production, including by issuing more permits for well abandonment.
“It’s time, once and for all, to disabuse ourselves that this has to be part of our future. This is part of our past,” he said alongside other elected officials.
California remains the nation’s seventh-largest oil producing state, and winding down the state’s oil production has proved politically difficult. The industry employs more than 150,000 people and the state makes money from oil and gas leases.
Newsom highlighted the steps he’s taken to curb reliance on oil since he took office in 2019, including a plan to end oil production in the state by 2045 and stop selling new gas-powered cars by 2035. Still, his administration continues to issue new oil drilling permits off shore and on land, though in 2020 it issued more permits to close wells than to open new ones, said Jacob Roper, a spokesman for the state Department of Conservation.
Offshore, there are nearly 1,200 active wells in California waters, according to state data compiled by FracTracker Alliance. About 370 wells are idle, while nearly 1,300 have been plugged. Five permits have been granted to drill new offshore wells during Newsom’s tenure, according to the group.
Efforts to plug and decommission several state oil platforms are underway, but the process is costly and time consuming. It’s expected to cost more than $800 million to decommission wells in the Wilmington Oil Fields off the coast of Long Beach. The state has just $300 million set aside.
“It boils down to finances and priorities,” Democratic state Assemblyman Patrick O’Donnell said. “I would hope that as we move forward we look at those wells ceasing to operate as soon as possible.”
California’s congressional delegation, including both Democratic senators, have introduced legislation to permanently ban new oil and gas drilling in federal waters off the coast of California, Oregon and Washington.
The bill, which lawmakers hope to include in a multitrillion-dollar social and environmental package being pushed by Democrats, would not affect existing leases that have been issued to longstanding oil platforms that were built from the late 1960s to early 1990s. Many California oil platforms like Platform Elly, where the recent spill occurred, have reached or exceeded their expected lifespan.
“As they age, these platforms become more and more fragile” and corroded from ocean water, said Deborah Sivas, professor of environmental law at Stanford Law School.
She said California operates with “cognitive dissonance” when it comes to oil by continuing to issue permits for drilling even as the state takes aggressive steps to tackle climate change.
Speaking alongside Newsom on Tuesday, Rep. Alan Lowenthal, a Democrat representing parts of Orange County, said the federal government needs to do more.
“We have to come up with a plan to not only stop new drilling but to figure out how do we stop all drilling that’s going on in California,” he said.
No legislation to ban current offshore drilling is pending in Congress.
A spokesman for the Western States Petroleum Association called the spill a tragedy. Amplify Energy, the owner of the platform, is not an association member. While the spill is prompting calls for more restrictions on drilling, spokesman Kevin Slagle said he hopes “we don’t resort to bans and mandates to address our energy future.’
Any proposal to further restrict drilling in California is likely to increase demand for imports from Saudi Arabia, Ecuador and other countries, Slagle said. Imports account for more than half the state’s oil use.
California’s status as an oil-producing state has long bedeviled Democratic governors, including former Gov. Jerry Brown. While known internationally for his work fighting climate change, Brown drew criticism from environmental groups for not doing enough at home to crack down on drilling.
But he acted swiftly to resist new federal drilling off California’s coast during the Trump administration, signing laws prohibiting the state from leasing new infrastructure, such as pipelines, to support federal drilling.
The Huntington Beach spill shows that regulations aimed at ensuring safe operation of offshore wells are more important than ever, environmental groups say.
“Incidents like this one really bring home the need for rigorous regulation of existing platforms” with frequent, regularly scheduled inspections, said Irene Gutierrez, a senior attorney for the Natural Resources Defense Council.
Even when wells no longer produce oil, they often sit idle for decades before they are plugged and abandoned. The State Lands Commission, which Newsom chaired as lieutenant governor, has begun the process of decommissioning Platform Holly off the coast of Santa Barbara and the manmade Rincon Island in Ventura County, but the process is expected to take years and cost tens of millions of dollars.
Newsom said he’s proud of that work, even if it’s not happening as fast as some people would like.
___
Daly reported from Washington, D.C. Associated Press journalist Amy Taxin in Huntington Beach contributed.
News
Fantasy football NFL Week 5 best bets to score: Ezekiel Elliott, Deebo Samuel
It’s Week 5, and the cream is starting to rise to the top in fantasy football. These players are my best bets to score at the running back and wide receiver positions.
Running Back
EZEKIEL ELLIOTT, Cowboys
Elliott had an inauspicious start to his season, but he has kicked things up a notch. Even with fellow running back Tony Pollard in the mix, Elliott is playing 75% of offensive snaps for Dallas, and he’s found the end zone four times in his past three games. Elliott will take his 37.8% TD dependency against New York this week, where he’ll face a Giants defense that is middling at best against the run.
JAMES CONNER, Cardinals
The writing was on the wall for Chase Edmonds’ TD chances when the Cardinals added Conner to the backfield in the offseason. And true to form Conner has been the only one of the pair to score this season. He has scored four times in his past two games. On the field 42% of the time, Conner has 54.79% TD dependency, and he’s likely to maintain it when Arizona faces the 49ers and their run defense that’s allowed the 10th-most fantasy points to RBs this season.
JAMES ROBINSON, Jaguars
Things didn’t start out well for Robinson and the Jaguars offense to begin the season, but even though they haven’t managed to pull off a win yet, they’ve become competitive in games with Robinson leading the way by going over 75 yards and scoring three TDs in his past two games. Without the injured Travis Etienne, Robinson has led the way in the Jaguars backfield, leading the league’s RBs in snap count (95%). He’ll face a Titans team this week that just gave the Jets their first win of the season.
LATAVIUS MURRAY, Ravens
Murray assumed the role of lead back in Week 4 by carrying the ball 18 times against Denver. Ty’Son Williams didn’t even see the field. Murray’s snap count leaped from low 40% to more than 62% in Week 4, and he’ll look to continue to see the bulk of touches against a Colts team that is stout but not impenetrable, especially against a team that runs as much as the Ravens do. With a 54.38% TD dependency, Murray stands a great chance to score in Week 5.
KAREEM HUNT, Browns
It’s been Hunt, not Nick Chubb, who’s been scoring for the Browns as of late, scoring three times in his past four games. And they’re not all from far away, as Hunt scored from 1 yard in Week 4 after Chubb failed to reach the end zone earlier in that drive. Hunt actually has a 53% snap count to Chubb’s 47%, and he’ll continue to flourish as long as the Browns continue to lean heavily on the run. This seems possible as QB Baker Mayfield has struggled with consistency this season. Hunt will have plenty of opportunities to add to his TD total in what should be a high-scoring matchup with the prolific Chargers in Week 5.
Wide Receiver
CORDARRELLE PATTERSON, Falcons
Patterson is on a roll with his electric play in an otherwise ho-hum Falcons offense, scoring five TDs in his past three games, through the air and on the ground. Patterson is on the field only about a third of the time, but he’s used in high-yield situations that often bring about scores for Atlanta, as indicated by his 45.87% TD dependency. The best part is that you can use Patterson as a WR or RB in most formats.
DJ MOORE, Panthers
Moore is doing almost everything for the Panthers offense while Christian McCaffrey is sidelined, getting more than 30% of the team’s total targets right now. Moore has scored three times in his past three games, and he’ll look to continue his run against an Eagles defense that has allowed five receiving TDs in its past three games.
TERRY MCLAURIN, Washington
McLaurin has 34 targets in his past three games, with QB Taylor Heinicke going to him plenty thus far. McLaurin is turning those targets into scores, reaching the end zone three times over that time. He’ll face a New Orleans team this week that started strong, but has given up the ninth-most points to WRs so far this season. McLaurin has the third-highest TD dependency (33.17%) of anyone with 38 or more targets this season, so he’s a good bet to score once again in Week 5.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON, Vikings
News
Patriots releasing Stephon Gilmore after failing to agree on contract
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — The New England Patriots are releasing 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year Stephon Gilmore after the two sides couldn’t come to terms on a new contract.
The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback confirmed his departure in an Instagram post, saying the moments he shared with his teammates on and off the field over the past four seasons — including winning the Super Bowl following the 2018 season — “will never be forgotten.”
“It is with mixed emotions that I announce my goodbye to this great fan base,” Gilmore wrote. “We enjoyed so much success together and you have been an incredible inspiration for my individual achievements.”
Gilmore began the season on the physically unable to perform list as he worked his way back from a quadriceps injury late last season that required offseason surgery. He would have been eligible to begin practicing again after Week 6.
The Patriots and Gilmore had been trying to work out a restructured deal since this summer. The 31-year-old sat out both the voluntary and mandatory portions of New England’s offseason program in May and June as he looked to get additional compensation entering the final season of the five-year, $65 million deal he signed in 2017.
He was scheduled to make a $7 million base salary this season. He also received a $500,000 roster bonus, but even with that, his 2021 compensation would have ranked him 25th among NFL cornerbacks.
That didn’t sit well with Gilmore, who has been a standout in New England’s secondary since arriving as a free agent from Buffalo in 2017. He has 11 interceptions in his four seasons with the Patriots.
Gilmore tied a career low with one interception last season. He appeared in just 11 games after missing time due to a COVID-19 diagnosis and the quad injury.
He told ESPN this summer that he only wanted fair value and that he was feeling good following surgery.
News
Major League Wrestling turns heads in primetime showcase
PHILADELPHIA — Alexander Hammerstone grimaced in pain as he kept a hand pressed on his championship belt against his right leg. The Major League Wrestling heavyweight champ suffered a gnarly sprained ankle early in a title match and gutted out the rest of the bout on one good wheel.
Most impressed with Hammerstone’s fortitude, his opponent, Jacob Fatu.
Fatu couldn’t believe Hammerstone, sitting backstage as his left ankle was wrapped, wanted to keep wrestling even though the injury could have shortened the match.
“You were like, ‘I told you no! Keep going!,’” Fatu said, reliving the in-ring conversation.
The match tore down the house — in this case, the South Philadelphia venue more commonly known as ECW Arena — and the Fatu-Hammerstone match delivered on the brutality promised in the main event of Vice TV’s first MLW primetime wrestling special.
“I was going to have some drinks with the boys,” Hammerstone said, “but I don’t know about that anymore.”
Hammerstone can rest his ankle and relax with a cold one when he watches the match at 10 p.m. Thursday on Vice as part of MLW’s “Fightland” special that airs after the wrestling documentary series “Dark Side of the Ring.”
Pulling the strings behind the curtain from the staging area, MLW founder Court Bauer immediately knew as he watched six different camera angles of the match on a monitor Hammerstone was hurt on a bicycle kick.
“Check on Hammer’s leg, is he OK? Let me know, give me a little thumbs up, quietly,” Bauer says over his headset to the referee.
The ref checks on the hulking Hammerstone and, sure enough, flashes a fast thumbs-up that the wrestler is hurt but can continue. Hammerstone is later examined by a state athletic commission physician, while one wrestler barks orders to clear space — “We need to get rid of that coffin!”
In the wild world of professional wrestling, one must move props before giving them for a match well done.
News
“Looking ugly”: Why skiing might ditch its combined event
When skiers Mikaela Shiffrin and Marco Schwarz won the world titles in Alpine combined last February, they didn’t expect to have just one more such race in their careers.
But the 2022 Beijing Olympics might be the last time top-level skiers compete in the traditional discipline that pits speed and technical racers against each other.
The new World Cup season, which starts in Austria on Oct. 23-24, does not have any combined events, and they are unlikely to return to the calendar any time soon.
“It is definitely a shame for me,” Schwarz said about the possible removal of the event, which combines a downhill or super-G run with a slalom run.
“The calendar is already pretty tight without it, so from that perspective it is OK,” the Austrian skier said. “But of course, I really liked racing it and I would love to race it in the future as well.”
A workgroup of the International Ski Federation is currently looking into the future of the combined event, among other disciplines.
The Alpine Future Vision Working Group was set up last June following the election of Johan Eliasch as FIS President “to review and recommend aspirational plans to grow participation and competition,” according to its mandate.
The chairman of the group is influential Austrian official and long-term FIS Council member, Peter Schroecksnadel, who stepped down as president of the Austrian Ski Federation after 31 years last spring.
The workgroup has three meetings scheduled this fall before presenting its proposals.
Combined events once were a showpiece of Alpine skiing. When the sport was first included in the Olympics, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen in 1936, a combined event was the only race.
Intended to reward the best all-round skier, the discipline helped popularize the sport in the early days of the World Cup — the late 1960s and the 1970s.
“It was a great image. When you go back to the times of Karl Schranz and Jean-Claude Killy, they were the heroes, they were the stars,” said Markus Waldner, FIS men’s race director.
But the professionalization of Alpine skiing since the 1980s has pushed the combined event to the sidelines.
The ski industry has been developing specific equipment for each discipline, and the preparation of courses has made ski racing more demanding through the years.
The evolvement of the sport has seen downhill racing and slalom skiing diverge, requiring a different approach in training and making it harder for skiers to compete at top level in both.
“These two disciplines are not matching anymore, they are not fitting. This is a problem,” Waldner said.
“The bodies of the speed guys, of (Beat) Feuz, (Dominik) Paris, or (Matthias) Mayer, are trained focusing on the downhills and the super-Gs. They need to be powerful. The slalom guys are completely different from a physical perspective. It is also getting dangerous, for a tiny slalom guy to jump down in a downhill.”
And the other way around: A speed skier struggles on a slalom course.
“After watching a top star in downhill, seeing this poor guy in a slalom, even if it is an easy slalom, is just looking ugly. Just ridiculous,” Waldner said.
“Is this what we want to show to our fans? That Paris is looking like a beginner? No. We need an attractive show, we need top performances.”
The World Cup calendar 10 years ago still had room for four combined races, but its number has steadily decreased.
FIS started experimenting with new, more TV-friendly formats to attract younger audiences, like floodlit city events and parallel races, which were intended to replace outdated race formats.
Still, the combined event survived, though its format has changed many times through the years.
Initially a discipline contested over two days — with a full downhill on the first and a two-leg slalom on the next — the combined event later got a shortened downhill or a super-G and a slalom reduced to one leg, both on the same day.
The latest adaption was a change of the starting order for the second run, with the best finishers of the speed leg starting first in the slalom. It didn’t do the event any good, as the winner was usually known after the first few starters in the slalom.
The men’s and women’s combined events got the lowest TV ratings by far of all races at the world championships in Cortina d’Ampezzo.
“Zero, zero. No people were watching,” said Waldner, criticizing the idea that the changed starting order would give a positive impetus.
“No, this is not the problem. The product is not good,” he said. “Only a few guys, like (Alexis) Pinturault, Schwarz, they can do both on a quite good level. But we are talking about not more than five guys in total. That is the problem.”
For Waldner, the outdated combined event has no future in Alpine skiing. And he waits for the workgroup led by Schroecksnadel to draw the same conclusion.
“Hopefully they give us an answer, rather sooner than later,” Waldner said.
News
Minnesota girl on sidewalk struck and dragged by semitrailer
CROOKSTON, Minn. — A 10-year-old girl is in the ICU with life-threatening injuries after being dragged more than a block by a semi Monday in downtown Crookston.
Kaylee Acevedo, of Crookston, was on her bicycle on the sidewalk when she was struck by the semi, Minnesota State Patrol Sgt. Jesse Grabow said. The semi was traveling westbound on Highway 2 at about 5:30 p.m. when it attempted to turn onto North Broadway. When the back of the truck entered the sidewalk during the turn, Acevedo became entangled in its back tires, according to police. She was dragged about a block and a half, according to Crookston Police.
Acevedo was taken to RiverView Health in Crookston, and was later flown to Sanford in Fargo.
Acevedo’s mother said that the 10-year-old’s leg had to be amputated, and she remains in the ICU, but responded to her mother by opening her eyes and squeezing her hand.
No charges have been filed against the driver of the semi, who has been identified as 73-year-old Duane Otto Schouveiller of Mahnomen, Minnesota.
Grabow emphasized that the crash remains under investigation, and information about the accident remains limited. According to a preliminary report, alcohol is not believed to have been a factor in the crash.
“Everybody needs to do their part to share the roadways, and always try to do our best to be alert for any possible dangerous situations out there,” he said.
CLASSMATES PRAYING
“They are missing a good friend,” Highland Elementary School Principal Chris Trostad said of Acevedo’s classmates. The girl is a fifth-grader at the school.
“We have kids who witnessed (the incident); it’s extremely traumatic,” Trostad said.
Dozens of get well cards from students and teachers have been made for Acevedo. The school also sent an email to parents asking for cash donations.
“The kids want to do everything they can for their friend,” Trostad said.
The students are praying for their classmate, who is in the fight of her life.
“The kids miss her immensely, and will be thrilled to death the day she gets back,” said Trostad.
Trostad and the school superintendent drove to Fargo on Tuesday to visit Acevedo and her family and deliver the cards and money.
Acevedo’s mother is expected to miss several weeks at work to be by her daughter’s bedside at the hospital. Two fundraisers have been launched. Donations can be sent to: Rhonda-Richard-84 on Venmo, or to $turtleluv863 on Cashapp.
News
Driver killed in U.S. 10 rollover in Blaine ID’d
The driver killed in a rollover crash along U.S. 10 in Blaine Tuesday morning has been identified as 35-year-old Chihaya Sierra Satoh of Champlin.
The crash happened around 6:30 a.m. on the University Avenue ramp from eastbound U.S. 10.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Satoh, who was traveling alone in a 1999 Land Rover Discovery, lost control of the sport-utility vehicle and overcorrected, causing it to roll several times. She was ejected from the SUV and pronounced dead at the scene.
It is not known whether she had been wearing a seat belt, the state patrol said.
News
Man dead after Tuesday night shooting in Aurora
A man died in the hospital Wednesday after a Tuesday night shooting in Aurora mortally wounded him.
Police first responded to the scene at 22nd Avenue and Galena Street around 9:45 Tuesday night.
The Aurora Police Department said in a tweet that witnesses reported two suspects.
