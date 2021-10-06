News
Koepka, DeChambeau to face off in made-for-TV match in Vegas
Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau will finally get their match, even if it’s just 12 holes.
After butting heads in a dispute driven largely on social media for the better part of two years, Koepka and DeChambeau will face each other in the latest edition of “Capital One’s The Match” the day after Thanksgiving at Wynn Golf Course on the Las Vegas Strip.
The Nov. 26 exhibition will be shown on TNT and give everyone plenty of time to relive their back-and-forth that began at Liberty National in August 2019 and appeared to cool when they were teammates on the winning U.S. team at the Ryder Cup.
DeChambeau hinted at “something fun coming up here” during his news conference at the Ryder Cup. Koepka was asked about it two days later at his news conference and said: “I have no idea. I didn’t listen to the comment or hear what he said.”
Both will have open mics during the 12-hole match.
Koepka and DeChambeau have been paired together only four times on the PGA Tour, most recently in 2019 for the opening two rounds of the Arnold Palmer Invitational at Bay Hill. The other occasions were the third round of the Tour Championship in 2018 and the final round of the 2016 Masters, when DeChambeau was an amateur.
DeChambeau will be making his second appearance in the made-for-TV bonanza, having partnered with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in beating Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady last summer. Koepka is playing in it for the first time.
DeChambeau was in Las Vegas last week and reached the quarterfinals of the Long Drivers Association Championship, a remarkable feat considering he faced the world’s best at swinging as hard and launching as far as they could. He had a number of drives go 400 yards or more.
The exhibition, which began with Mickelson beating Tiger Woods in 2018 at Shadow Creek, has raised nearly $30 million for various charities and generated some 10 million meal donations.
NEXT UP IN RYDER CUP?
Sam Burns won for the second time this year on the PGA Tour, just 13 days after Ryder Cup captain Steve Stricker broke the news that Burns would not be part of the U.S. team.
Burns can’t start earning points for the 2023 team until next year.
And if history is any indication, the U.S. team will feature plenty of newcomers. The Americans steamrolled Europe for the largest margin of victory — 19-9 — since the modern era began in 1979 by expanding Britain and Ireland to include continental Europe.
The U.S. team that won at Hazeltine by a 17-11 margin had only six players make it back to the team that went to France in 2018. That’s not unusual. Dating to 1981, there have been only six Ryder Cups where more than six Americans made it back to the next team.
One question is, who would be the six not at Whistling Straits?
Among those who missed out, besides Burns, were Patrick Reed, Webb Simpson and the slumping Rickie Fowler. Matthew Wolff figured to be on the 2021 team when he tied for fourth and was runner-up in consecutive majors in 2020, but he went into a tailspin with his game and emotions. As for newcomers? Remember, Collin Morikawa was still in college when the previous Ryder Cup was played.
Perhaps the better question is, who won’t make it back?
The 1999 and 2012 teams had eight returning players. The two constants were Phil Mickelson, who set a record by playing in 12 successive teams, and Jim Furyk, who played nine in a row.
For now, it’s hard to imagine a U.S. team without Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth, Xander Schauffele and Patrick Cantlay, and Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau for years to come.
Then again, Spieth would have been left off the team if not for the one-year postponement because of the coronavirus pandemic.
CADDIE MOVEMENTS
Two major champions are starting the new season with different caddies.
Ted Scott had been with two-time Masters champion Bubba Watson his entire career, and they have decided to part ways. Watson said Scott “deserves more credit than anyone can imagine” for helping him on and off the golf course.
Jimmy Johnson is no longer with Justin Thomas, the 2017 PGA Champion and FedEx Cup champion. No reason was given for their split, except for Thomas saying he did not fire Johnson. Thomas said Jim “Bones” Mackay, the former longtime caddie for Phil Mickelson, will work for him. Johnson was the second full-time caddie Thomas had as a pro.
MONEY FOR NOTHING
The steady increase in prize money plays a role in Cameron Tringale extending his lead as the player with the most PGA Tour earnings without winning.
His most recent chance was the Sanderson Farms Championship, where Tringale began the final round one shot behind and closed with a 71 to tie for 11th. That was worth $162,750, pushing his career earnings to $14,487,568.
That’s a little more than $1 million better than Brian Davis of England, who played his last full season in 2019. The difference is Davis has played 372 events, compared with 311 for Tringale.
Of the nine players with $10 million or more without winning (who primarily play the PGA Tour), Brett Quigley had the most starts at 408.
Tringale makes his 312th start this week in Las Vegas. He says the joy comes more from competing than the cash.
“I’ve been out here a long time. I haven’t won, but I love competing, and I just want to see if I can keep beating guys,” he said before the final round. “Sunday they give the trophies away, but you’re really out there grinding and you’re playing against yourself. But it’s just fun to see how I can match up when I’m playing well and even when I’m not, just how to manage that and get the most out of each week.
“That’s kind of the fun part for me,” he said. “I’m kind of a journeyman to this point and I’m enjoying the journey.”
RYDER CUP REUNION
Steve Stricker and Padraig Harrington are competing again, this time with golf clubs.
Harrington turned 50 on Aug. 31, three weeks before the Ryder Cup. He makes his PGA Tour Champions debut this week in the Constellation Furyk & Friends Invitational at Timuquana Country Club in Jacksonville, Florida. Stricker also is in the field.
As much as the PGA Tour Champions often boasts the number of former major champions in its fields, this feels like a reunion of past Ryder Cup captains. Harrington and Stricker are among 10 former captains at Timuquana.
European captains are Bernhard Langer (2004), Colin Montgomerie (2010), Jose Maria Olazabal (2012), Darren Clarke (2016) and Harrington (2021).
U.S. captains are Tom Lehman (2006), Corey Pavin (2010), Davis Love III (2012 and 2016), tournament host Jim Furyk (2018) and Stricker (2021).
DIVOTS
The Asian Tour is set to resume in November, having not played since March 2020 because of the pandemic. The tour has two tournaments scheduled for Thailand and plans two more in Singapore after the Christmas break. … With seven tournaments left in the year, Dustin Johnson and Scottie Scheffler are the only U.S. Ryder Cup members who have yet to qualify for the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua. … Patrick Reed returns to competition this week at the Shiners Children’s Open in Las Vegas, his first event since he was not picked for the Ryder Cup team. … The European Tour again will finish its season with back-to-back tournaments in Dubai. The AVIV Dubai Championship on Nov. 11-14 precedes the DP World Tour Championship that concludes the Race to Dubai. A year ago, the second Dubai tournament was part of the tour’s plan to stay in areas for two events as part of its strict bubble. This year’s Dubai Championship takes the spot on the schedule vacated by the Nedbank Golf Challenge in South Africa.
STAT OF THE WEEK
Tiger Woods won his first PGA Tour title 25 years ago in Las Vegas and earned $297,000. This week in Las Vegas, fifth place pays $287,000.
FINAL WORD
“Nobody turns into a genius drinking.” — Shane Lowry on unruly fans at the Ryder Cup.
News
Missouri executes Ernest Johnson for 1994 triple murder
BONNE TERRE, Mo. – Ernest Lee Johnson was executed by the state of Missouri on Tuesday after spending more than a quarter-century on death row. It was the first execution in Missouri since May 2020.
Johnson, 61, died following a lethal injection of pentobarbital at a Missouri penitentiary in Bonne Terre, located about 50 miles south of St. Louis. He was pronounced dead at 6:11 p.m.
Johnson killed three employees at a Casey’s General Store in Columbia, Missouri in February 1994. He was sentenced to death in June 1995.
Court records show that on Feb. 12, 1994, Johnson borrowed a .25-caliber pistol from his girlfriend’s 18-year-old son, with plans to rob the store just after it closed for money to buy drugs. Three workers were in the store: manager Mary Bratcher, 46, and employees Mabel Scruggs, 57, and Fred Jones, 58.
In a 2004 video interview, Johnson admitted to shooting the victims and attacking them with a claw hammer. He hid their bodies in the bathroom and store cooler before leaving with more than $440.
Johnson’s attorney argued his client had an intellectual disability and executing him would be a violation of the Eighth Amendment. According to the lawyer, Johnson was born with fetal alcohol syndrome and had a low IQ. In 2008, Johnson had part of his brain removed because of a tumor.
Pope Francis and Missouri Representatives Cori Bush and Emanuel Cleaver had petitioned Governor Mike Parson to grant Johnson clemency. The governor denied their requests on Monday.
In 2018, Pope Francis changed church teaching to say capital punishment can never be sanctioned because it constitutes an “attack” on human dignity.
The Supreme Court denied a final appeal late Tuesday afternoon prior to Johnson’s execution.
This was the seventh U.S. execution in 2021. Of the six previous executions this year, three were in Texas and three involved federal prisoners.
Information from the Associated Press was used in this report.
Suggest a Correction
News
Woman indicted for arson in burning of St. Louis 7-Eleven store
ST. LOUIS – A 26-year-old St. Louis woman has been charged with a conspiracy to commit arson for allegedly torching a 7-Eleven store downtown last summer during a time of protests and unrest across the country over police brutality.
Nautica Turner appeared in federal court Tuesday.
Prosecutors allege Turner plotted with others to damage or destroy the store, located at the intersection of N. 17th and Pine streets.
According to the indictment, Turner poured lighter fluid in the store, then ignited a box and threw the box inside the building.
On June 1, 2020, protesters temporarily blocked Interstate 64 near the Poplar Street Bridge. The group eventually relocated and gathered outside St. Louis Police Headquarters on Olive Boulevard.
Around 9:20 p.m. that night, vandals and looters broke into the 7-Eleven, which had been closed. Several people entered the store and left with stolen merchandise. The building was set ablaze a short time later.
If convicted, Turner faces up to five years in federal prison and a $250,000 fine.
A co-conspirator, Justin Cannamore, was sentenced last month to 36 months in prison for his role in the fire.
Suggest a Correction
News
Area Cardinals watch parties to take place for Wednesday’s wild card game
ST. LOUIS – If you can’t be at Chez Ravine for tomorrow’s Cardinals versus Dodgers wild card game, you have a few options.
Like Clark Street and Ballpark Village here in Downtown St. Louis, or in St. Louis County.
The giant World Series trophy outside Ballpark Village and the PWC building should serve as a reminder that the St. Louis Cardinals are a formidable team in Wednesday’s wild card game.
And a watch party will be had inside and outside of Ballpark Village.
“Everything from Cardinals Nation to Bally Sports Live Inside to Together Credit Union Plaza outside to Sports and Social,” said Mike LaMartina, chief operating officer for Ballpark Village.
“We’re doing $17 buckets for the 17 wins of the Cardinals. DJ entertainment and PBR will open up for postgame as well.”
Cards fans will have plenty to choose from at the Ballpark Village complex.
Meanwhile, in Hazelwood at the Powerplex, the tent was put into place tables being set up for their watch party beginning at 5 p.m.
“We know it’s going to be packed house here we got a few reserved tables left if people want to call 528-2020,” said Dan Buck, president of Powerplex.
“You have to have four or more to get one of the tabletops. We know there’s going to be standing room only but Cardinals will love the specialty drinks and raffles and we know for those that don’t want to go downtown we’ve got the next biggest party in town for sure.”
With plenty of free parking in the county at the Powerplex complex, or in Downtown St. Louis at Ballpark Village, there are plenty of opportunities to see Wednesday’s postseason game.
As LaMartina mentioned, Cardinals Nation, Bally Sports Live, and the Together Credit Union Plaza, and Sports and Social are all looking forward to hosting fans for tomorrow’s game.
They’ll start seeing fans in the 5 p.m. hour.
Suggest a Correction
News
Hundreds take advantage of COVID vaccine drive-thru in Belleville
BELLEVILLE, Ill. – Hundreds of people lined up in Belleville Tuesday to get their COVID booster shots.
Outside the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds, a mass vaccination clinic was giving out Pfizer booster shots for those 65 and older, and other eligible individuals who received their second dose six months ago. People also could get their first vaccine shots there as well.
At least 50 cars were lined up before the gates opened. The clinic was set up to handle about five hundred cars a day, giving free shots to drivers and passengers.
“I am a believer, I am. I know quite a few people that have had COVID, so I don’t want to have it,” O’Fallon, Illinois resident Gwen Patterson said. “I don’t want to get it, so I think everybody should get the shot.
The St. Clair County Health Department and Emergency Management Agency are hosting the mass vaccination clinic.
“We encourage you to go on the St. Clair County website and make an appointment, but if you’re just out on a beautiful day like this, and say, ‘Hey I want to get my booster so, or ‘I want to get that first-time dose,’ you can come in and they’ll register you here, and you can get it all done,” said Herb Simmons director of the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.
County health department nurses and contract nurses are administering the vaccine. It’s about a 10-minute process, plus a waiting period of 15-30 minutes to make sure the recipients have no negative side effects.
Paul Schroeder of Marissa, Illinois, got the vaccine.
“I believe in it. I want to get it. I was old enough when we did the polio and all that other stuff, so I believe in it.”
Health officials say the best way to stop the spread of the dangerous Delta variant of the virus is to get vaccinated.
“Unless you’ve experienced somebody that you know that’s really been sick with this virus, or somebody who has passed away, you realize how serious this thing can be,” Simmons said.
“I’ve lost 13 friends to this thing and it didn’t take me long to get convinced that this is what we have to do.”
The mass vaccination clinic at Bell-Clair Fairgrounds is open from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays for the next several weeks.
Suggest a Correction
News
Boaters rescued after vessel stuck on Chain of Rocks
ST. LOUIS – St. Louis firefighters successfully rescued some boaters trapped in the Mississippi River on Tuesday after their boat got stuck on the Chain of Rocks.
The rescue happened shortly after 4 p.m., south of the Chain of Rocks bridge. No injuries were reported.
There is a canal that allows boat traffic to bypass the chain. The vessel, a 44-foot hydrofoil sailboat, mistakenly went down the main river channel.
A tow company deployed three boats to recover the vessel stuck on the Chain of Rocks but determined they would need a barge and crane to safely move it. There was a concern the river current could take the rescue boats over the dam.
Suggest a Correction
News
Illinois fisherman reels in over $100,000 prize at Missouri’s Bass Bash
WARSAW, Mo. – An Illinois man won the top prize at Missouri’s Bass Bash. The fishing competition offered a total of $325,000 in cash prizes at Truman Lake and the Lake of the Ozarks over the weekend.
Jim Morrison, of O’Fallon, Illinois, landed the biggest fish to win $101,500. He caught a 7″ long bass weighing 7.11 pounds Saturday morning with a bone-colored pencil popper lure.
Morrison tells LakeExpo.com that he has been fishing for over a decade. He says that this is the biggest fish that he has ever landed and has been competing in the Bass Bash for the last eight years.
There were more than 3,200 people competing in the bash from 37 states. Organizers are calling this year’s event a success.
Suggest a Correction
News
Brian Laundrie’s sister urges brother to surrender, says parents should ‘come clean’ if they helped him disappear
TAMPA, Fla. — Brian Laundrie’s sister urged her brother to surrender and her parents to “come clean” if they have anything to do with his disappearance in an interview with ABC’s “Good Morning America.”
Cassie Laundrie told ABC she doesn’t know where her brother is, but if she did she would “turn him in.”
Brian Laundrie remains the sole person of interest in the death of his girlfriend Gabby Petito, who disappeared while the couple was on a cross-country road trip. He was last seen on Sept. 13 or 14, days before Petito’s remains were found in Wyoming. Laundrie’s parents told police he went for a hike in the Carlton Reserve and never returned.
Cassie Laundrie also took questions from a small group of protesters outside her and her husband’s house Monday. In video obtained by Nexstar’s NewsNation, the group asked her if she believes her brother killed Petito and if she knew where he was.
To both questions, she answered, “I don’t know.”
Cassie Laundrie told the crowd her brother flew home around Aug. 17. She said she last saw Brian on Sept. 6, while their family was camping at Fort De Soto Park.
“We just went for a couple of hours and we ate dinner and had s’mores around the campfire and left,” Cassie recalled. “There was nothing peculiar about it, there was no feeling of grand goodbye.”
“I’m frustrated that, in hindsight, I didn’t pick up on anything,” she added. “It was jut a regular visit.”
Cassie told ABC she has been cooperating with police. She told the crowd of protesters Monday she hadn’t been able to speak with her family during the investigation.
“I don’t know if my parents are involved,” she said. “I think if they are, then they should come clean.”
When asked about the dispute involving Petito and Laundrie in Utah, in which a 911 caller reported witnessing Laundrie “slapping” Petito, Cassie told ABC it was common for the couple to argue and take space from each other, but she never witnessed any signs of domestic violence.
Cassie said she was also mourning Petito’s loss and shared condolences with the Petito family.
“They deserve answers,” she said.
Suggest a Correction
News
Jury awards $2.5 million to unarmed man shot in back by Denver police in 2013
A jury awarded a Denver man more than $2.5 million in damages after concluding a police officer used excessive force in 2013 when he shot the man in the back while the man was lying facedown on the ground with his hands on his head.
The jury awarded the damages to Michael Valdez late last month after a nine-day jury trial in the U.S. District Court of Colorado. Valdez filed the lawsuit against the city of Denver and five individual police officers in 2015, two years after the shooting that left Valdez with an amputated finger, injuries to his bowels and multiple fractures in his back.
Valdez’s attorneys later focused the lawsuit on one officer — Sgt. Robert Motyka — and dismissed the claims against the other Denver officers. The jury found that Motyka’s excessive force violated Valdez’s constitutional rights and that the city failed to properly train Motyka.
“Officer training is taken seriously in Denver,” Jacqlin Davis, a spokeswoman for the Denver City Attorney’s Office, said in a statement. “The city is still reviewing the case to determine its next legal steps.”
Davis noted in her statement that Motyka could not participate in the first week of trial due to “COVID restrictions” but did not elaborate when asked to provide more details. Court records show Motyka tested positive for COVID-19 on Sept. 8 and that the judge declined to reschedule the trial that began Sept. 13.
The jurors in their Sept. 23 verdict awarded $131,000 in damages against Motyka and $2.4 million against Denver. Davis also did not answer questions about whether the city would pay the damages against Motyka, who was sued as an individual and represented by the city’s attorneys throughout the case.
Valdez on Jan. 16, 2013, accepted a ride from a friend without knowing that the friend and the red truck he was driving were wanted by Denver police, the lawsuit states. Valdez was in the truck with his friend and three others when police began to pursue the truck. Police said that the people inside the truck fired at pursuing officers.
Valdez was a helpless victim during the chase and had no part in the alleged crime for which his friend was wanted, according to the lawsuit.
The driver crashed the truck and Valdez exited the vehicle with his hands in the air a few minutes after the crash. He laid down on the ground with his arms extended, but moved his hands to his head when gunfire began. One of the people in the truck fired at officers, injuring Motyka, and officers returned fired. One of the people in the truck, John Montoya, was shot and killed by police.
Motyka shot Valdez in his back during the shootout and an unidentified officer shot him in the finger. When the lawsuit was filed two years later, Valdez still struggled to walk and endured constant pain.
Denver prosecutors charged Valdez with several felonies — including attempted first-degree murder — in connection to the incident, despite the fact that Valdez never possessed a weapon. Valdez could not post bail and was held in jail for more than two months “in agonizing pain and without the use of his lower limbs” until prosecutors dismissed all charges against him, the lawsuit states.
Police first described the incident as a rampage and said that all occupants in the truck “displayed a propensity for violence.” The Denver Police Foundation in 2015 awarded Motyka and the other officers on scene with commendations for their actions in the shooting. Motyka was awarded the Denver Police Department’s Medal of Honor.
Valdez’s attorneys in their lawsuit pointed to a previous incident involving Motyka as evidence that the city failed to train or discipline its officers.
Motyka and three other Denver police officers were sued in 2011 for entering a home and wrongly arresting innocent people whom they incorrectly believed to be drug dealers. The alleged dealers had previously moved from the rental home and the people the officers arrested were the new tenants. A jury awarded the family $1.8 million in that case.
“Denver’s failure to properly hire, train, supervise and discipline its officers was a moving force of the constitutional violations alleged herein and was a direct and proximate cause of Mr. Valdez’s injuries,” the lawsuit filed by Valdez states. “As a direct result of Defendants’ actions, Mr. Valdez suffered humiliation, emotional distress, loss of enjoyment of life, and other significant injuries, damages and losses.”
News
NBA GMs: Nuggets’ Nikola Jokic is league’s best center but not an MVP candidate
Nikola Jokic has established himself as the NBA’s best center, but don’t look for him to repeat as the regular season’s most valuable player, according to a survey of the league’s general managers by NBA.com.
Jokic, 26, received 63% of the votes for the best center in the NBA for the second straight year, well ahead of Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid (23%). However, for the MVP prediction, the Nuggets center didn’t garner any votes. Nets forward Kevin Durant (37%) was a slight favorite over Dallas’ Luka Doncic (33%).
Jokic also tied with Lakers forward LeBron James at 33% for the league’s best passer. He also received votes for the player who forces opposing coaches to make the most adjustments, the player who GMs would start a franchise around, the best international player, the best leader, who GMs would want to take a shot with the game on the line and the player with the best basketball IQ.
Denver forward Michael Porter Jr. finished third with 10% among players poised for a breakout season, behind Memphis’ Jaren Jackson Jr. (17%) and Minnesota’s Anthony Edwards (13%). Porter was tied as the favorite in the category last year with Oklahoma City’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.
As for the Nuggets, the team is ranked fourth in the Western Conference with 11% of the total ranked votes, behind the Lakers (34%), Jazz (26%) and Suns (19%). Denver is also tied for fifth for most fun team to watch (Nets are No. 1) and second for best home-court advantage (Jazz is No. 1).
Michael Malone received votes for coach who runs the best offense. Guard Facundo Campazzo also received votes for the league’s best passer.
News
Nelly’s Wildwood mansion has finally sold
ST. LOUIS– Nelly is now the former owner of a Wildwood mansion. The home now has a new owner and quite a bit of work on their hands. The listing on Hidden Valley Drive is now listed as ‘just sold’ instead of pending.
It’s unclear what is the negotiated price but the new owner will likely have to spend thousands of dollars before anyone can live in the home. The home was rundown and had several incomplete projects.
The house was listed for $599,00 but the real estate agent, Keller Williams Realty STL, said the house sold within days of going on the market in February and it received 52 offers.
It’s unclear what is the negotiated price but the new owner will likely have to spend thousands of dollars before anyone can live in the home. Nelly’s publicist says the house sold for over the asking price.
The exact closing date is unclear but the agent told FOX2 in May that it did take longer to close because it was a short sale.
Nelly, originally from St. Louis, apparently planned to buy the place and then flip it with a “contractor friend,” TMZ noted. Those plans do not appear to have worked out.
The six-bedroom, seven-bathroom house was burglarized in 2009. It’s uncertain what exactly was stolen. Here is home surveillance of the break-in. You can also find a photo gallery of the surveillance and police on the scene.
Suggest a Correction
Koepka, DeChambeau to face off in made-for-TV match in Vegas
Lisa Vanderpump Says She’ll Return To ‘RHOBH’ If They ‘Clean House’ & Fire Current Cast
Missouri executes Ernest Johnson for 1994 triple murder
Britney Spears’ Risqué Instagram Photos May ‘Jeopardize’ Her Conservatorship, Lawyer Says
Woman indicted for arson in burning of St. Louis 7-Eleven store
Emely Fardo: 5 Things To Know About Jesse Palmer’s Wife Who He Secretly Married 1 Year Ago
Area Cardinals watch parties to take place for Wednesday’s wild card game
Charlie Sheen Is Done Paying Denise Richards Child Support After Daughter Sami Moves In With Him
Hundreds take advantage of COVID vaccine drive-thru in Belleville
Melanin Magic: Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Bring Sun-Kissed Style To Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
How To Make Money Trading Domains
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
-
News3 weeks ago
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
-
Tech3 weeks ago
How To Make Money Trading Domains
-
Business3 weeks ago
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News3 weeks ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
News3 weeks ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
-
News2 weeks ago
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
-
News2 weeks ago
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
-
News3 weeks ago
Filipina vlogger Jinky Cubillan captures neighbor’s angry tirade about her loose dog
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
-
News3 weeks ago
World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously