Lisa Vanderpump Says She’ll Return To ‘RHOBH’ If They ‘Clean House’ & Fire Current Cast
Could LVP make a return to ‘RHOBH?’ Perhaps, but the ‘Queen of Diamonds’ has one ace up her sleeve should Bravo ask her back.
Lisa Vanderpump could be returning to The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills for some diamonds and rosé, but that’s only if certain cast members get the [Balenciaga] boot! Speaking with Entertainment Tonight, the restaurateur said she would consider making a return only if the network “cleaned house.”
“With this cast? No, it’d be impossible,” she shared with the outlet when discussing the topic of a potential comeback. “Unless they kind of cleaned house, then maybe,” the 61-year-old reality star continued, revealing that she wouldn’t mind filming with two of the current cast members, Garcelle Beauvais and Sutton Stracke. “I hear Garcelle is very nice and Sutton I hear is doing a good job,” she shared, adding, “It’d be great. Just be Sutton, Garcelle, and me, right?”
The Vanderpump Rules star was responding to talk of Garcelle’s recent comments in an interview about the possibility of her reclaiming a diamond. Garcele told the Daily Mail Australia that although she didn’t know Lisa personally, the fans would “love” to see the OG back on the show and that she would definitely bring “some new energy.”
Lisa seemed charmed at the pleasantries Garcelle threw her way, but noted it would take a lot more than a Garcelle alliance to bring her back to the cast. “Now if you could just get rid of the other five, then I think yeah, there’s a possibility,” she laughed to Entertainment Tonight, likely referring to Dorit Kemsley, Kyle Richards, Lisa Rinna, Erika Jayne, and newbie Crystal Kung Minkoff.
The U.K. native didn’t finish out her ninth season of the show (or appear at the reunion) after cast drama around a returned dog to her rescue center, Vanderpump Dogs, aka “Puppygate.” Lisa also faced a brutal year of grief following the death of her brother.
Even so, the “Queen of Diamonds” still can’t seem to resist a little Beverly Hills drama, recently claiming that her former BFF, Kyle, was the one who spread rumors about Erika at Andy Cohen‘s 2019 baby shower.
Britney Spears’ Risqué Instagram Photos May ‘Jeopardize’ Her Conservatorship, Lawyer Says
Britney Spears celebrated her dad Jamie’s suspension by sharing risqué photos, but could they actually hurt her conservatorship case?
Britney Spears, 39, is full of joy over the latest change in her conservatorship case. With her estranged father being suspended as conservator, the pop star has got plenty to celebrate. But, could her risqué photos on Instagram do more harm than good? Family Law Attorney, founder, and managing partner of The Cronin Law Firm, JD, MBA, Sabrina Shaheen Cronin, has some thoughts on the matter.
“The initial reason the conservatorship was put in place is because of Britney’s very public meltdown several years ago along with other questionable patterns of behavior, which made those people around her question her mental stability,” Sabrina shares with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “It is possible that the photos Britney recently posted online could be brought forward as evidence of her mental state at the hearing in November; however, the photos likely will not be strong enough evidence on their own to prevent ending the conservatorship.”
The Stronger singer, who is currently engaged to Sam Asghari, 27, has been sharing positive messages, gratitude, excitement, and even a few risqué pics on the gram since the latest revelations. Most recently, Britney wore nothing but red bikini bottoms with red knee-high boots in an Instagram pic from Oct. 4.
The mom-of-of-two captioned the photo, “Pssss you heard me … kiss it !!!!” with kissy lips, a peach, and crying laughing face emojis. As of late, the singer has been letting her hair down and letting fans in a bit more on her fun social media posts. And whether that affects her conservatorship case is yet to be determined as her next court date is set for Nov. 12.
“One could argue this is Britney being true to her authentic self, and finally feeling empowered to be her own person and make her own decisions. Personal choices, decisions, and actions relative to character, values, integrity, etc. usually are not in and of themselves enough to affect a conservatorship ruling,” Sabrina continued. “On the other hand, if those choices, decisions, and patterns of behavior corroborate [the] evidence that she may be mentally unstable, then her freedom from this oppressive conservatorship may be jeopardized.”
In either case, the pop star is enjoying the moment and her newfound freedom. “#FreeBritney movement … I have no words … because of you guys and your constant resilience in freeing me from my conservatorship … my life is now in that direction !!!!!,” the star’s Oct.4 Instagram caption read. She continued, “I cried last night for two hours cause my fans are the best and I know it … I feel your hearts and you feel mine … that much I know is true 💞 !!!!!”
Emely Fardo: 5 Things To Know About Jesse Palmer’s Wife Who He Secretly Married 1 Year Ago
Former ‘Bachelor’ star Jesse Palmer is a bachelor no more, having made things (secretly!) official with Emily Fardo a year ago.
Jesse Palmer may be headed back to The Bachelor, but this time, it’s as a host, since the 43-year-old is now a married man! Jesse revealed to People magazine on October 4 that he and Emely Fardo are now husband and wife, and couldn’t be happier.
Find out more about Emely below, including details about her personal life and she and Jesse’s relationship timeline!
Emely Is A Brazilian Model & Photographer
Emely, 35, hails from Brazil, and works both in front and behind the camera, per The Sun. In addition to showing off some gorgeous pics of herself from modeling to her Instagram, the South American beauty also shares plenty of photos of she and her now-hubby, Jesse. “My forever valentine 💕(a few days too late 😅),” Emely captioned a sweet shot of she and the former NFL player in February.
Jesse Proposed In 2019 After Two Years Of Dating
The couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. Per the Daily Mail, they first met at a boxing class in New York City. “I saw her and thought she was beautiful. I didn’t meet her until later, she was coming in while I was leaving,” Jesse gushed about the chance encounter. “We ended up connecting and our first date was at Rumble two weeks later.”
Jesse shared with the outlet that he was “so enamored” and “so in love” with Emely, and that love surely showed after he popped the question with a 3.5-carat ring! “I was trying to find the right one she would like. I wanted to get the ring shape, setting and band right. She said I knocked it out of the park.”
Emely also took to her Instagram to share the news at the time, sharing a photo from the Daily Mail and writing, “I feel so lucky to have found the love of my life!! We’re so happy and excited for this next chapter of our lives!”
Jesse & Emily Secretly Tied The Knot A Year Ago
The adorable pair originally planned for their wedding to take place in Provence, France in 2020, but then postponed and ultimately cancelled the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They then revealed to People that in lieu of a European affair, they opted for a small, intimate gathering at their friend’s house in Connecticut in June 2020. “We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area, and that were in quarantine at the time,” the couple told the outlet about the secret ceremony. “We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!”
The newlyweds added, “Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!”
The Couple Shares An Adorable Dog, Lou Lou
Emely and Jesse may not yet be planning for babies, but they have one fur baby to take care of: Lou Lou! The adorable “Aussiedoodle” or Australian Shephard/Poodle mix is definitely featured heavily on the married couple’s social media pages, even having her own page, @loulou_the-aussiedoodle. Lou Lou is a star all on her own, with more than 2000 followers and plenty of friends and adventures!
There’s Almost A 10-Year Age Difference Between The Pair
At 43, Jesse is almost a decade older than 35-year-old Emily, but that doesn’t seem to bother the couple, who often take part in the same activities together. The active newlyweds often post photos to their respective Instagram accounts of vacations, events, and sports activities, working up a sweat together or enjoying a beautiful European sunset. Just taking a minor scroll on Emely’s page reveals numerous trips to France, Italy, Mexico, and more, always with a tender shot of her husband or the two together as they enjoy life.
“Happy birthday to my most sweet, caring, hard working, handsome husband!” Emely posted of Jesse in a recent social share. “In wine years it just means you’re getting more delicious 🍷😂😋🤤🥳🎉”
Charlie Sheen Is Done Paying Denise Richards Child Support After Daughter Sami Moves In With Him
Charlie Sheen’s request to stop paying his ex-wife Denise Richards child support for their daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, was granted in court on Monday and he’s calling the decision ‘extremely fair.’
Charlie Sheen, 56, celebrated a win in court on Oct. 4. The actor requested to stop having to pay child support to his ex-wife Denise Richards, 50, for their daughters Sami, 17, and Lola, 16, after the former decided to move in with him and according to court documents obtained by HollywoodLife, he got his wish. A judge granted the request per a minute order after Denise reportedly didn’t file any opposing paperwork.
Shortly after the request was granted, Charlie was approached by press while leaving the courthouse and called the outcome of the day a “fair” one. “I think what transpired today is extremely fair,” he told Us Weekly. “It speaks to not just today, but it speaks historically to that same fairness.”
Charlie’s victory comes after he first filed to change his support payments in Dec. 2019. It was reported that his attorney made the argument that he had 100 percent custody of both of his and Denise’s daughters since Apr. and therefore didn’t need to keep paying her the support payments. An insider also told Page Six that Denise wasn’t at court for the Oct. 4 decision “because she is working out of state, which Charlie was well aware of.”
“Denise was never served this court date. [Charlie] did this on purpose,” the insider claimed. “He filed two years ago and he kept pushing the court date. Denise kept asking when the date was and he blew her off. He pushed it off because he didn’t want records of the child support he was paying Brooke [Mueller] to impact the case after he agreed to pay them both the same amount of child support.”
The source also claimed that Charlie hasn’t paid Denise in “at least” four years. “No child support at all,” the source added. “He owes her.”
Denise and Charlie were married from 2002 until 2006 and have had a rocky relationship since their divorce. A source previously told HollywoodLife that their daughter Sami decided to move in with her dad due to a disagreement over “her mother’s rules.”
“Sami is a teenager, who didn’t like her mother’s rules,” our source revealed last month. “Like any mother and household, there are rules in Denise’s. She and Charlie have different rules and styles of parenting and [they] didn’t see eye to eye. Sami decided she liked Charlie’s rules better and wanted to go and live with her father, where she currently is staying. Denise is incredibly saddened by all of this, but knows she is doing her best as a mother.”
We reached out to both Charlie and Denise’s reps for comment about the court’s latest decision but have yet to receive a response.
Melanin Magic: Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Jodie Turner-Smith & More Bring Sun-Kissed Style To Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic
Fancyyy
This year’s star-studded Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic was a sun-kissed style soirée that attracted A-listers that included Gabrielle Union, Keke Palmer, Jodie-Turner Smith, Charlize Theron, Christina Hendricks, Kendrick Sampson, Logan Browning, Duckie Thot, Kilo Kish, Retta, and many more.
As always, guests showed up in stunning polo fashions highlighting the year’s most sought-after Autumn trends.
Gabrielle Union matched her monochromatic green dress with a sleek high ponytail and fresh makeup.
Jodie Turner-Smith looked regal pairing bantu knots with a stylish sun hat that turned heads all day.
Charlize Theron gave us a fresh face and sunglasses for a classic preppy polo look as she enjoyed the festivities.
Kirby Howell-Baptiste rocked an afro and headband completing her blue green retro chic look that was definitely a highlight of the day.
Check out more stylish selects below:
Spectators watched world-renowned polo player Nacho Figueras of Team Veuve Clicquot take on Team Will Rogers for an action-packed match. Nacho’s wife Delfina Blaquier played alongside him and ultimately won MVP, leading Team Veuve Clicquot to a victory.
Polo enthusiasts were able to enjoy the match from the Rosé Garden–an exclusive viewing area where guests enjoyed exceptional views of the action on the field, Veuve Clicquot Non-Vintage Rosé, and a gourmet lunch created by Chef Rōze Traore in collaboration with Wolfgang Puck Catering.
Delicious menu pairings included a Citrus & Herb Chicken, Baby Kale Salad, Seared Spiced Salmon, Fusilli Pasta Salad and Pistachio Brown Butter Cake inspired by Chef Rōze’s signature style of bringing different cultures and international flavors to each dish.
There was also unreserved open lawn seating with access to champagne bars, food + drink purchases, a merchandise tent, games, photo moments, and more.
As a complement to Yellow Label, Rosé, Rich, and Rich Rosé champagne offerings, guests indulged in fare from some of the best food trucks in Los Angeles and surrounding areas.
As a proud longstanding partner, Hublot served as the official timekeeper and scoreboard sponsor before unveiling a fourth limited edition timepiece: the Big Bang 44mm Veuve Clicquot Polo Classic.
Kylie Jenner Lets Blood Run Down Her Naked Body In Sexy New Halloween Makeup Tease
The new teaser clip for Kylie Cosmetics’ Halloween collection is to die for. Watch Kylie Jenner cover herself in blood as she dons Freddy Krueger nails.
Kylie Jenner takes her seasonal drops very seriously. The Kylie Cosmetics founder, 24, shared a spooky new video on Instagram on October 5 to tease her upcoming Halloween collaboration for her beauty brand. This year, the Freddy Krueger enthusiast unveiled a Nightmare on Elm Street collection comprised of killer lipsticks, lashes, and pressed powder, among other products, set to launch on October 12.
In the teaser clip shared on Tuesday, the reality TV star is covered in blood as a haunting rendition of “One, Two, Freddy’s Coming For You” from the 1984 Wes Craven horror classic plays in the background. Her fingers assume the form of the serial killer’s razor sharp hands as she stares into the camera with a diabolical, piercing glare.
“can you guess who we collaborated with this year for halloween?” she captioned the clip. The grand reveal ultimately came a few hours later on her Instagram Story: a collection dubbed Kylie x a Nightmare on Elm Street. The packaging is to die for: the products are housed in a bloody VHS tape. The cover features Kylie in a flesh bodysuit and Freddy Krueger nails.
On her Instagram Story, Kylie also shared photos of Freddy Krueger himself and declared him the “icon of horror.” The cosmetics entrepreneur and her famous siblings are well-documented fans of the spooky season. Each year, the Kardashian and Jenner clan begin decorating their Calabasas estates with Halloween decor at the start of October — and not a second later.
Kylie documented some of her decor on Instagram on October 1. Her decorations this year include a bowl filled with miniature orange pumpkins, a faux spider stacked on coffee table books, and some life-like witches statues. The photo dump also included a photo of her daughter Stormi, 3, with her hands covered in purple icing amidst a cupcake baking session.
Her older sister Kourtney Kardashian has also already gotten into the Halloween spirit. The Poosh founder, too, shared snapshots of her decor, including two massive skeletons flanked in front of her door, gothic candelabras, and faux cobweb covered skull centerpieces, on Instagram on October 1.
Sisters Kim, Khloé, and Kendall have yet to document their decor, but expect them to go all out given their decor of Halloweens’ past. Last year, Kim famously transformed her home into a massive tarantula, citing the terrifying decor choice as a means to confront her fear of the eight-legged critters.
The KarJenners love their seasonal holidays, indeed.
‘One Of Us Is Lying’s Cooper Van Grootel Teases Nate & Bronwyn’s ‘Bond’ & Their ‘Great Chemistry’
‘One Of Us Is Lying’ book fans know how important Natewyn is. HL spoke EXCLUSIVELY with Cooper van Grootel about Nate and Bronwyn’s relationship, their ‘great chemistry,’ and more.
One Of Us Is Lying is coming to TV, which means fans of Karen M. McManus’ bestselling book will see their beloved characters on screen for the first time. Nate and Bronwyn are a core part of the story, and Cooper van Grootel spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HollywoodLife about the relationship between these fan-favorite characters.
“I feel honored to be able to kind of explore the Natewyn bond with Marianly [Tejada] as well,” Cooper told HollywoodLife during the show’s press junket. “We had so much fun just exploring chemistry and the story between the two characters. I know people are passionate about it. I feel like not until the show airs I’ll kind of realize the extent of it, but I mean it’s already gaining traction. I just love that people are so passionate about the bond. We’re just so excited to show what we’ve done and the work that we’ve put in.”
Cooper and Marianly met at the end of 2019, so they’ve had a long time to get to know each other and establish Nate and Bronwyn’s connection. “Our chemistry is just, not to toot our own horns, but we have great chemistry,” Cooper admitted. “It’s always so fun to explore and play with these characters and it’s just easy. We just riff and we have such a great time, so it kind of just comes off effortlessly. It helps that we’ve known each other for so long. We’re such great friends, and it’s been a huge part of our lives these past two years.”
The show focuses on the mystery surrounding Simon Kelleher’s death during detention. Nate and Bronwyn, along with Addy and Cooper, become the prime suspects because they were the ones with Simon when he died. Right away, Nate becomes the prime suspect because he’s a drug dealer on probation.
While Nate gives off major John Bender vibes, just like with Judd Nelson’s Breakfast Club character, there’s a softer side to Nate. “I feel like what’s great about Nate is on the exterior he comes across as this bad boy kind of delinquent, but once you get to know him… I feel like with a lot of people, people are quick to judge. People are quick to judge Nate, but once you kind of get to know him, we realize that he’s got a golden heart,” the actor said. “We peel back these layers, and we really figure out who he is at his core. It’s amazing to see the Natewyn connection between the two of them because I think Bronwyn really pulls back Nate’s layers, and we get to see an amazing transformation between the two.”
Given that the show consists of 8 episodes, fans will enjoy more time with their beloved characters. Cooper teased that the show expands on the characters more and dives deeper into their “family life.” He also noted there will be “differences” between the TV show and the book. The first 3 episodes of One Of Us Is Lying will premiere October 7 on Peacock.
SMH: Jaguars Release Statement On Overly Handsy Coach Urban Meyer’s Viral Video
Jaguars release a statement on the viral video of their head coach, Urban Meyer, getting handsy with a woman in an Ohio bar.
When you think Urban Meyer, there are a few things that come to mind depending on what college football team you’re a fan of. If you’re from Florida, you think he’s an absolute legend and still talk about the days of Tim Tebow and their dynasty. For everyone else, he’s a head coach with some accomplishments…but we talk about his mishaps more than anything.
This weekend, Urban might have had his biggest mishap to date, going viral for a video of him getting cozy with a younger woman in side of a bar.
Of course, when he’s in town, he’s treated like a king–but Urban has to remember he’s married and it’s not a good look. Social media shared the video all weekend, prompting his employer, the Jacksonville Jaguars, to release a statement. Imagine your employer having to do this because you can’t behave in public. SMH, Nick Saban would never.
You can read the official statement below.
Khloé Kardashian Stuns In Hot New Bikini Photos As Daughter True, 3, Plays In The Sand
She’s not a regular mom, she’s a cool mom. Khloé Kardashian poses in a bikini as daughter True plays in the sand nearby in new photos.
Hot mom Khloé Kardashian shared a series of new bikini photos with a special guest on Instagram on October 5. Always one for a photo op, the Good American founder, 37, could be seen posed on the sand in a brown bikini, but it’s daughter True, 3, who steals the show. (Sorry, Khloé.) The former reality TV star’s daughter with ex Tristan Thompson is captured in the last two slides in a bubblegum pink swimsuit as she plays in the sand.
“Just act like I’m not here,” Khloé captioned the post. She paired her Good American bikini with aviator sunglasses and hoop earrings, while her daughter had her hair pulled back into pigtails.
The sultry photoshoot comes after the TV personality enjoyed a dinner date with siblings Kim, Kourtney, and Rob, as well as Kourtney’s BF Travis Barker. Kim shared photos from the outing on her Instagram on October 4, captioning the post, “Dinner with my fave couples.” The first slide featured Kourtney and Travis, who have been dating since January, while the second slide featured “couple” Khloé and Rob.
The siblings enjoyed a dinner date in between filming for their new Hulu show. Khloé and co. began production on the series in late September just three months after Keeping Up With the Kardashians wrapped its 20th and final season. A title, general synopsis, and release date has not been announced yet (just that it will premiere late this year), but the new project is part of the multi-year deal that the family inked with Hulu to create “global content” exclusively for the streamer.
KarJenner matriarch Kris Jenner teased the new series during the Disney Upfronts in May, calling it a “new chapter” but not divulging much more. “In the new show, you’ll see us evolving as a family,” the momager said. “Fans want us to be who we are and since moment one, they’ve been emotionally invested in our show just like we are. The fans will love seeing us continue the journey. I can’t say much about what’s coming, but spoiler: we’re going to look fabulous and everyone’s going to watch.”
Camille Grammer Says Kyle Spread Rumors About Tom’s Finances While “Acting Chummy” With Erika, LVP Reacts
Camille Grammer is setting the record straight about who told her Thomas Girardi was having financial trouble in 2019.
After Kyle Richards appeared on an episode of Watch What Happens Live last week to deny having spread the rumors, the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star reacted to comments she made on the show on Twitter before clapping back at a fan who slammed her for obsessing over a series she’s no longer on.
Along with a clip from the episode, which featured Andy Cohen questioning Kyle about Lisa Vanderpump‘s accusations against her, a Bravo fan page pointed out that Lisa had only repeated what Camille had alluded to in regard to Kyle supposedly sharing the rumors about Thomas and Erika Jayne at Andy’s baby shower.
“To set the record straight it was Kyle who told me Tom was in trouble during [Andy Cohen’s] baby shower,” Camille clarified. “I was surprised that Kyle was acting chummy chummy with Erika. Erika even [went] on to call Kyle the Queen of [RHOBH] Crazy [right]?!?!”
After Camille shared the tweet, Lisa reacted with a post of her own, which read, “Truth always comes out lol.”
During her appearance on last week’s WWHL, Kyle reacted to Lisa accusing her of spreading rumors about her “good friend” Erika’s finances.
“Everyone who knows her texted me and said, ‘What a joke,’ including people involved in this,” Kyle explained, adding that Lisa “wasn’t there [at the baby shower]!”
She then confirmed it was Bethenny Frankel who initially discussed the rumors with her.
Following the episode, Lisa took it upon herself to response to Kyle, via a re-tweet from a fan.
“Doesn’t the saying go that people who are good liars use jokes to deflect? Good job Kyle we believe you did start the rumors just like [Camille Grammer] said. It’s Kyle’s MO. Best part is Erika already knows it’s true,” the retweeted message said.
As Real Housewives fans may have heard, Bethenny went public last month with claims of having heard about Thomas’ money troubles from her late-fiance Dennis Shields.
“Dennis said to me, ‘He doesn’t have it like that. He owes me money. He owes me half a million dollars. I know this other guy [and] he owes him a million and a half dollars. He doesn’t have money, he owes everybody money!’” Bethenny said on her podcast.
Also on Twitter on Tuesdays, Camille fired back at a fan who told her that “all [she does] is obsess over a show who clearly doesn’t want [her] back.”
“I didn’t want to go back. I told the producers a couple of years ago,” Camille replied.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.
People Are Trash: Queens NY Woman Charged With Attempted Murder After Pushing Woman Into Moving Subway Train [Video]
Get waste removal on the phone, STAT!
We’ve seen a LOT of “ain’t s***” people act a damn fool on the NYC subway platform but 29-year-old Anthonia Egegbara is absolutely one of the worst. According to ABC7NY has been arrested and charged with the attempted murder of an unnamed 42-year-old woman after she pushed the victim into an oncoming 1 train on Monday morning. Somehow, she escaped arrest at the time of the incident but was apprehended this morning when she brazenly returned to the exact scene of the crime.
In the surveillance footage, Egegbara is seen sitting on the bench then randomly and completely unprovoked, you see her shove the 42-year-old as hard as she could into the train to the shock of several witnesses.
“It looked malicious,” rider Alejandro DeJesus said. “That’s scary. That could happen to anybody when you least expect it.”
The victim suffered numerous injuries to her face, hands, and legs but was listed in stable condition by Mt Sinai West Hospital. An MTA official blames poor mental health on the egregious violence.
“This unprovoked attack was senseless and absurd,” MTA acting Chief Communications Officer Tim Minton said. “The city needs to provide additional mental health services to assist those who may endanger themselves and others. The NYPD’s rapid identification and arrest in this case makes riders safer.”
What’s even crazier is that Egegbara has seven prior arrests, three of which are subway-related. This is clearly her bag.
On September 19, she allegedly entered the 3rd Avenue/149th Street subway station in the Bronx through an emergency gate and was charged with theft of service.
On July 5, police say she scratched a 40-year-old woman in the left eye and cheek during dispute at the 155th Street station in Harlem. She was charged with assault.
On April 17, she allegedly stole a woman’s cell phone in the subway station at 96th Street and Lexington Avenue on the Upper East Side. She was charged with assault and grand larceny.
On both June 30 and February 26 of 2020, she allegedly slammed and damaged a door with a hammer inside 501 East 138th Street in the Bronx. She was twice charged with criminal mischief.
On July 27, 2019, she allegedly punched a 57-year-old woman in the face multiple times, saying, “I don’t like you,” and kicked her when she fell to the ground in a random attack on Brook Avenue and East 139th Street. She was charged with assault.
On November 27, 2011, police say she punched an 18-year-old woman in the face numerous times and then bit her middle finger inside 72 Wilson Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. She was charged with assault.
For the love of God! Help this woman if she needs help with her mental but please, but all means, get her off the streets!
