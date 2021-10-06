News
Lowry: We should arm Taiwan to the teeth
We warned China to stop its incursions into Taiwan’s air defense identification zone — and the Chinese responded by flying even more aircraft into the zone.
The 56 Chinese flights on Monday brought the total for October to 149, already the year’s highest monthly total.
The flights have been steadily increasing in recent years, as Beijing harries Taiwan and demonstrates its discontent with the island nation’s closer relationship to the United States. The Chinese may also want to wear down the Taiwanese by forcing them to constantly respond.
Regardless, the flights underscore why Taiwan is the most dangerous and potentially most consequential flashpoint on Earth.
If China can successfully absorb Taiwan while limiting the military, economic and diplomatic costs, it would vindicate President Xi’s vision of an ascendant China undoing past humiliations, represent a milestone in China’s campaign to establish hegemony in the most important region of the world, and, perhaps, collapse the credibility and global position of the United States.
On the other hand, a debacle in Taiwan could have devastating economic and diplomatic consequences for China, threatening Xi’s rule. In other words, attention must be paid — the trajectory of the modern world is conceivably at stake.
The Trump administration began to reorient the U.S. defense posture toward this threat, and the Biden administration has followed up, most importantly, with the nuclear submarine deal with Australia. It’s been completely obvious for a long time that China has been preparing, if it so chooses, to take Taiwan by force of arms, and keep us from being able to do anything about it.
It has massively increased its force of ballistic missiles, better to target a wide array of ships and hold at risk U.S. ground units.
Prior to the latest, more serious iteration of the missile threat, Tom Shugart of the Center for New American Security estimated that a pre-emptive Chinese strike on our bases in the region “could crater every runway and runway-length taxiway at every major U.S. base in Japan, and destroy more than 200 aircraft on the ground.”
China has been churning out long-range strike aircraft and engaged in a historic naval buildup. It now has the largest navy in the world.
Nonetheless, invading and occupying Taiwan after launching a gigantic, logistically taxing amphibious operation across a 110-mile strait would be no small feat, to put it mildly.
It should be our objective to keep China at bay, toward the goal of keeping it from establishing its dominance over Asia, as former Trump defense official Elbridge Colby argues in his compelling new book, “The Strategy of Denial.”
But the Taiwanese haven’t exhibited the urgency one would expect of an island of 24 million people coveted by a nearby nation of 1.4 billion people that makes no secret of its compulsion to try to swallow it whole.
Until a few years ago, Taiwan’s defense budget was shockingly inadequate. Its military reserves are lackluster. Its frontline units tend not to operate at full strength. It has often been seduced by the allure of so-called prestige weapons, such as top-end fighter aircraft that are irrelevant to its predicament.
We should be fortifying Taiwan and making it as difficult as possible for China to take. That means stockpiling food, energy and munitions against a Chinese blockade. It means making its infrastructure more resilient and enhancing its cyber capabilities. It means increasing its capability to detect an early mustering of Chinese forces. It means more mines, anti-ship missiles, air-defense capabilities and unmanned systems to frustrate a cross-strait invasion.
The Chinese have been focused on “area denial,” missiles and the like to deny our access to Taiwan and its environs. But these capabilities can be turned against China, too. If we are ever inclined to forget about how pressing the threat is, not to worry, the Chinese will have more flights or other provocations to remind us.
Rich Lowry is a syndicated columnist.
Nolan: Don’t sabotage energy reliability and affordability
The energy transition is happening. But how it proceeds, at what speed and with what guardrails remain to be seen. The importance of managing this transition carefully, responsibly, and not sacrificing the reliability and affordability of our power supply can’t be overstated.
Unfortunately, included in the House Reconciliation bill now working its way through Congress is a $150 billion proposal that could turn already emerging reliability and affordability concerns into a full-blown crisis.
This proposal is an incentive program on steroids that aims to reshape the nation’s electricity mix in just nine short years. Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia, likely the key vote on whether the plan, as proposed, becomes law, has already expressed deep reservations. He has said, “We are going to leave ourselves in a situation by 2030 that we are not going to have reliability.”
At a recent Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee hearing with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, which regulates the nation’s electricity markets, Manchin’s concerns were hardly put to rest. In fact, two commissioners warned the proposed path forward would make energy cost increases and reliability issues “inevitable.” Commissioner James Danly went so far as to say the proposal drops an “H-bomb” into the middle of electricity markets, later adding, “consequences will be profound, disruptive and incalculable.”
Danly is hardly the only energy regulator, expert or policymaker to express concern over the speed of the energy transition and the threat it poses to a grid unprepared for it. The CEO of the North American Electric Reliability Corporation, which directly oversees the reliability of the grid, warned of generating capacity shortfalls this summer and added, “I know that operators and planners are working very, very hard to preserve reliability, but they’re continually asked to do so and manage your grid under more and more challenging conditions.”
Following tragic blackouts in Texas this past February, rolling blackouts in California and much of the Western U.S. this summer and last, the reliability of the nation’s grid is already showing signs it needs shoring up, not a push over the edge.
Poor planning and a failure to value dispatchable fuel diversity and security provided by the nation’s mix of coal, nuclear and natural gas plants is screaming out for caution. Anyone unconvinced of the potential danger of racing ahead with an accelerated transition need only look across the Atlantic.
Europe’s accelerated pivot away from traditional sources of power to heavily subsidized renewable energy, and overreliance on natural gas as a bridge fuel, is spiraling towards economic catastrophe. There are well-founded concerns Europe won’t have the energy supplies it needs to keep the lights on, homes warm and industry operating this winter.
Tight energy supplies have already meant record natural gas and electricity prices. Wholesale electricity prices in Germany have jumped 60% this year. In Spain, electricity prices are double what they were just two years ago before the pandemic shaved power demand. And in Britain, rising fuel prices, buffeted by weeks of low wind generation, have meant utilities have already raised electricity rates twice this year.
The alarm that is sounding to proceed with caution and ensure energy policy doesn’t sabotage the affordability and reliability of our energy supply is deafening. Now, more than ever, energy policy is in desperate need of careful planning and thoughtful debate. Hitting the accelerator on a policy that undercuts grid reliability while driving up energy costs, especially on those that can least afford them, is the exact opposite of building back better. As we still fight to emerge from the pandemic and the economic turmoil it has wrought, the last thing Americans need is an energy crisis of our own making.
Rich Nolan is president and CEO of the National Mining Association. He wrote this for InsideSources.com.
Guregian: Week 5 NFL Power Rankings
Tom Brady’s return to his first NFL home was the highlight of the week. It was memorable on so many levels in New England and beyond.
During the game, Brady hopped over Drew Brees and now sits atop the NFL in terms of all-time passing yards.
And while Brady and the Bucs left Foxboro with a win, Mac Jones gave a glimpse into what he can do on the big stage. The future appears bright for the Patriots rookie quarterback.
Beyond the epic Sunday night game, and both New York teams finally winning, the NFL has just one remaining team that’s unbeaten.
The Cardinals, at 4-0, are the only team without a loss. The Rams, Broncos, Panthers and Raiders all hit the skids.
So who sits at the top?
Here’s our Power Rankings heading into Week 5
1. Bills (3-1): Maybe they’ll look back and consider the season-opening loss to Pittsburgh the best thing that happened to them. They haven’t dropped a game since, and have dominated every foe along the way.
2. Cardinals (4-0): The Cardinals have arrived. They have a legitimate MVP candidate in Kyler Murray. And they didn’t just beat the Rams, they smoked them.
3. Rams (3-1): Don’t book those reservations for the Super Bowl just yet. They may have topped the defending Super Bowl champs Week 3, but followed with a stinker against the Cardinals. Contenders aren’t supposed to have letdowns.
4. Buccaneers (3-1): Tom Brady didn’t throw a passing touchdown for the first time since Week 9 of the 2020 season. Even the GOAT had trouble going up against Bill Belichick and the Patriots defense for the first time.
5 Packers (3-1): Not much heavy lifting for Aaron Rodgers & Co. The Steelers just aren’t what they used to be.
6. Ravens (3-1): Question him as a passer all you want, but Lamar Jackson currently leads the NFL with an average of 12.1 air yards per attempt.
7. Browns (3-1): Defense? Check. Running game? Check. Offensive difference-makers? Check. Quarterback? Baker Mayfield has been OK, but nothing special thus far.
8. Chargers (3-1): Justin Herbert has thrown seven touchdown passes in two Monday Night Football appearances. Count on him having more prime-time dates in the future.
9. Cowboys (3-1): Of course, the Cowboys were going to be better having Dak Prescott back. But did anyone truly believe they’d be this good? Watch out NFC, the ‘Boys are back.
10. Raiders (3-1): They came back to earth. Can’t keep coming from behind, after spotting teams a two-touchdown lead, especially teams like the Chargers.
11. Chiefs (2-2): Patrick Mahomes led the offense to touchdowns in six of his first seven possessions. He had to. The defense was being just as generous.
12. Panthers (3-1): Nice start to the season, but they’re not quite ready to be considered among the elite. They had no answers for the Cowboys.
13. Seahawks (2-2): Russell Wilson still hasn’t lost three consecutive games in his career. It didn’t look good at the outset, with five straight three-and-outs, but Wilson eventually got it into gear.
14. 49ers (2-2): The question is no longer if Jimmy Garoppolo will get hurt during a season, it’s when. The latest has him likely missing time with a calf injury, so it’s on to Trey Lance. Be careful what you wish for, Kyle Shanahan.
15. Broncos (3-1): Drew Lock was forced into duty after Teddy Bridgewater left the game with a concussion. Lock didn’t come anywhere close to making up for the loss.
16. Bengals (3-1): They flirted with getting back in the gutter with the NFL’s basement-dwellers, but rallied to avoid the usual Bengal disaster. They squeaked by a bad team, but the end result is what counts.
17. Titans (2-2): Hard to believe a Mike Vrabel-coached team would play down to the competition. But the Titans are guilty as charged. No other excuse for losing to the Jets.
18. Saints (2-2): They blew an 11-point fourth-quarter lead. At home. That’s not the usual narrative for the Saints. But then again, Drew Brees is retired.
19. WFT (2-2): They have one of the best defenses in the league, only they’re not playing like it. They have a .500 record because Taylor Heinicke continues to bail them out.
20. Patriots: (1-3): The Patriots have lost their first three home games for the first time since 1993. Winning at Gillette Stadium used to be automatic. Not so much post-Brady.
21. Colts (1-3): Desperate team. Desperate win. That’s the best way to describe Indy finally getting off the schneid.
22. Vikings (1-3): They couldn’t stop the run last year. Same deal in 2021. Not what Mike Zimmer was looking for after an offseason spent revamping the front seven.
23. Steelers (1-3): Mike Tomlin hasn’t had a losing season in 14 years with Pittsburgh. This might be the first.
24. Bears (2-2): So that’s what Justin Fields looks like when he’s not being swarmed by pass-rushers every dropback. After being sacked nine times last week, Fields had time, and the results were obvious.
25. Dolphins: (1-3): No offense. No chance. That’s what it boils down to for the Fins. And that might not change when Tua Tagovailoa returns.
26. Eagles (1-3): They had three touchdowns taken off the board due to penalties. That’s beyond ridiculous.
27. Falcons (1-3): Cordarrelle Patterson did something Julio Jones never did during his 10 seasons with Atlanta — caught three TD passes in a single game.
28. Giants (1-3): Daniel Jones picked a great time to produce his first career 400-yard game. They wouldn’t have upset the Saints in New Orleans without it.
29. Jets (1-3): The Jets have a pulse. So does rookie Zach Wilson, who showed off his arm talent and ability to make plays on the fly in upsetting the Titans.
30. Texans (1-3): Tyrod Tylor can’t come back soon enough. The Texans offense is a complete disaster without him. And that’s not saying much.
31. Lions (0-4): Their first three possessions resulted in two fumbles lost and one turnover on downs. Not a recipe for winning football.
32. Jaguars (0-4): They look a little better every week, but just don’t have enough horses to get over the hump and produce wins.
Commentary: US expulsion of Haitian asylum seekers a ‘moral failure’
Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas announced last week that 13,000 Haitian asylum seekers have been conditionally permitted to enter the United States, and 3,000 are in detention.
The entry news is welcome, but ongoing detention of thousands of asylum seekers and other recent treatment of Haitians by the government are not acceptable.
We watched with great disappointment and indignation as the U.S. government, which purports to put human rights first in its foreign policy, made the inhumane and counterproductive decision to expel thousands more Haitian asylum seekers last month. They were returned to a place where violence is endemic and a recent earthquake took the lives of more than 2,500 people and left thousands of homes and businesses in ruins.
While there appears to be no political consequences for the Biden administration, save for a stern statement from the head of the UN Refugee Agency, the moral failure is clear. Under U.S. law, people who are physically present in the United States or who arrive in the United States (no matter how they arrive) may request asylum and should be given the chance to make the case that they have a credible fear of persecution or fear for their lives if they return to their country of origin.
The Haitians who had gathered in Del Rio, Texas, asked for nothing more than an opportunity to realize their right to request protection in the United States. Yet many were expelled by the United States back to Haiti, where gangs pose a constant threat that the government is unwilling or unable to address. This included dozens of children, who were deposited by U.S. officials in Port-au-Prince without confirming that they were Haitian citizens. Others were sent to Mexico, where they also face violence, racial discrimination and financial insecurity.
The international community and the United States well know the conditions people face in Haiti.
Yes, Haiti is a poor country, but more than this: It is a failed state. Unemployment is the norm, and corruption rules in places of power.
More than 4 million people face starvation. Family members are kidnapped and held hostage by armed gangs, and the government is unable to stop the violence. This past summer, political violence boiled over into a destabilizing assassination, opening a crater where sound political leadership should be. Now, as the U.S. deports asylum seekers to Haiti, many are unable to return to their places of origin because so much of the capital is controlled by gangs. Others have nowhere to go because of the damage from the earthquake.
And for the past 50 years or so, the U.S. government has done little to support good governance and refused to help stop the proliferation of gang violence and the spread of corruption in Haiti.
As Catholics, one of our core beliefs is that it is never too late to turn around, change course and pursue what is right. And so it is for American leadership and American policies.
The United States must consistently provide the opportunity to request asylum and must work with the Haitian government and local partners to ensure that those who were sent back to Haiti have access to services and that their basic needs are met. The same goes for the 8,000 Haitians who were sent to Mexico. The United States should also pursue the long-term solution of resuming a regular practice of asylum management, processing those who seek protection into the United States and hearing their claims before a court of law.
This wave of Haitian asylum seekers will not end as long as the country continues to suffer from gang rule, violence and the irresponsibility of its elites. The opportunity to seek asylum is a human right that shouldn’t be denied. These facts cannot be wished way, rounded up with horses or put on a plane to another place. The United States and its leaders can pretend that after 50 years of failed aid it doesn’t understand the threats Haitians face, but not without risking their humanity.
The Rev. Jean Denis Saint-Félix SJ is the Jesuit Superior of Haiti. Joan Rosenhuaer is the executive director of Jesuit Refugee Service/USA. This column was written for the Baltimore Sun and provided by Tribune Content Agency.
Sawatdee’s fix for restaurant staffing problems: A robot
So there might be a new solution to the staffing crisis in the restaurant industry: Robots.
Sawatdee is the first Minnesota restaurant to employ a robot to help with running food and busing tables in its Maple Grove and Minneapolis locations.
The robot, which is made by Bear Robotics in Redwood City, Calif., has been named DeeDee by the staff. DeeDee loosely translates to “very good” in the Thai language (and Dee is the last syllable in Sawatdee). The robot automates repetitive manual work, allowing service staff to focus on customer service.
Sawatdee founder Supenn Harrison said in a news release that she’s optimistic about adding DeeDee to her staff.
“With the staffing shortages, ‘DeeDee’ provides an extra hand when we really need it,” Harrison said in the release. “The staff and the customers really love her!”
Sawatdee Minneapolis is at 607 Washington Ave. S., Minneapolis. Sawatdee and Zushiya of Maple Grove is at 7885 Main St., Maple Grove.
For more information about the restaurants, go to sawatdee.com.
Guns stolen from Superior, Wis., shop linked to dozens of shootings in Chicago
SUPERIOR, Wis. — The burglar had the perfect diversion.
It was a few hours past midnight on New Year’s Day 2016, a time when Superior keeps the bars open especially late.
Police were tied up with two bar fights, one of them a 30-person brawl at a local saloon called the Ugly Stick.
With no cops in sight, the burglar was ready to make his move on Superior Shooters Supply, a gun shop frequented by hunters and hobbyists.
Sporting a blue hooded winter coat, orange ski mask and shoe covers, he tried to break in through a set of doors on the north side of the building.
No luck.
He tried another door.
Still no luck. But eventually the burglar found one he could get through.
“Nobody could believe that he could pry it open, but he did,” shop owner, Patricia Kukull, told the Chicago Tribune at her home in Superior. What is less baffling to Kukull is what would happen next.
“They’re going right down to Chicago or Minneapolis,” she recalled thinking about the handguns stolen from one of her glass display cases that night. The burglar used a crowbar to smash his way through.
“They’ll be there in 24 hours,” Kukull remembered saying, “and it’s not going to be good.”
And she wasn’t too far off. It was just 12 days later, authorities believe, when one of those pistols was fired from a car in the southbound lanes of the Chicago Skyway around 97th Street, killing a 25-year-old road manager for a rap group who was driving his new BMW coupe.
The victim, Elliott Brown, was described by relatives as the “gem” of his family. His 23-year-old girlfriend, also in the car, was shot in the arm.
The pistol likely used in that shooting was among at least nine handguns that authorities say the burglar made off with from Kukull’s shop.
At least four of them made it to Chicago, bringing with them bloodshed and grief.
Police and experts have said gun thefts in neighboring states — along with straw purchases — are a source of the illegal guns that feed Chicago’s violence problem. The Tribune spent months examining hundreds of documents obtained through open records requests to outline and understand the fallout from just one such break-in.
Guns that end up on Chicago’s streets often come from Indiana and Wisconsin. Of more than 11,000 guns confiscated by Illinois authorities in 2019, 460 were traced back to Wisconsin, which ranked third for states with the most gun traces outside of Illinois, according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
One of the handguns taken from Kukull’s shop, a 9 mm Glock 17, was the focus of a Chicago Tribune investigation after it was linked to 27 shootings, including two homicides, making it one of the most active guns seen by Chicago police in recent memory.
According to ballistics testing by the Chicago Police Department, that gun and three other pistols that made it to the city from Wisconsin are preliminarily connected to at least 35 shootings, in total, three of them homicides.
The burglary at the Wisconsin shop was another episode in what police said is an established connection between Chicago and towns along the western tip of Lake Superior. Drugs often move north from Chicago, officials said, and sometimes firearms head south.
Shops such as Superior Shooters Supply have become a target for burglary, with stolen guns often making it to bigger cities where there is a market for them on the street.
From January through June 2020, there were 284 burglaries nationwide at licensed dealers in which some 3,700 firearms were stolen, according to statistics from the ATF, which enforces regulations on legal gun sales.
“Bad guys in Chicago, they might be smaller fish in Chicago, but they’re a big fish when they come here,” said Thomas Champaigne, captain of investigations for the Superior Police Department. “It’s easy for them to (use) their muscle here.”
THE OTHER GUNS
Superior investigators working on the break-in at Kukull’s shop were not only looking for who did it, they were also trying to track the whereabouts of a significant amount of firepower.
“My job is to protect the community,” a Superior police detective said in a calm but concerned tone during a videotaped interview of a suspect in the burglary given to the Tribune as part of an open records request. “I want to get those dangerous things off the street. OK?”
But the man he was speaking to, who would later be charged in the burglary, wasn’t giving up much.
It started out friendly. The detective uncuffed Dexter Leddy.
They made small talk over coffee. Leddy was enthusiastic about the French vanilla creamer the detective offered him. There’s only black coffee in the county lockup where he was being held on other charges.
The two chatted about their common love for cookies and other sweets. In an orange jumpsuit, Leddy talked about his love for peanut butter and how he was looking forward to buying some from the jail commissary, along with some saltine crackers.
He talked about changes he’d made while locked up. How he’d joined two church groups and started a GED program.
“You know, I’m actually proud to say this is the first time in my life I’m changing things around,” Leddy, 21 at the time, told the detective during their February 2016 meeting. “My daughter doesn’t deserve to have a dad like this.”
The detective applauded Leddy’s efforts but then got down to business.
“My big thing is guns out there in bad people’s hands kill people,” the detective said. “Much like, you wouldn’t want (your daughter) to be tied up in that. … You’re talking about being a dad.”
Gradually, Leddy went from chatty to defensive.
He admitted to the detective that he heard about the gun shop burglary. But when the detective told Leddy multiple people contacted Superior police and implicated him, he denied knowing what the detective was talking about.
“On my daughter’s life, I don’t have no guns,” Leddy told the detective. “I’ve never even sold guns. I don’t even think I know who to call to sell guns.”
Leddy asked if the detective thought he had done the burglary, and yes was the answer. Leddy asked for a lawyer.
“It was nice meeting you, though,” Leddy said, shaking the detective’s hand. “Hey, thank you for the cup of coffee. I greatly appreciate it.”
In September 2017, Leddy was convicted in the case after pleading no contest to felony theft, instead of a burglary charge. He was sentenced to eight months in jail, three years probation, and ordered to pay more than $4,400 in restitution.
MORE DAMAGE
By that month, at least four of the handguns were being used on Chicago’s streets. Another wound up in Peoria.
Records show that aside from the Glock linked to 27 shootings in Chicago, the three other guns were tied to more shootings in the city, striking at least 10 people and killing one of them.
The shootings disproportionately took place on the South Side, most dramatically a two-block stretch in the historic Pill Hill neighborhood.
- A 9 mm Glock 26 was confiscated by Chicago police from a teenager six months after the break-in when officers chased him in the Fuller Park neighborhood, records show.
- A .40-caliber Glock 27 was linked to at least three shootings, two on the South Side between March and September 2016. The shootings included one in the Englewood neighborhood when two people were shot inside a car during an exchange of gunfire. The gun was taken off the street in 2018 after police arrested a convicted felon. The 25-year-old man had fled from a car, and the pistol was found on a nearby roof.
- Another 9 mm Glock was linked to the shootings of at least eight people including the slaying of Elliott Brown and wounding of his girlfriend in January 2016. Others injured included a 7-year-old shot outside her school and a 23-year-old shot in the arm, shoulder and face in the 9100 block of South Chappel Avenue in Pill Hill. The gun came off the street in August 2019 after police recovered it and another gun from a Chevy Malibu.
At least five people have faced criminal charges related to their use or possession of the guns.
The cost of all it, from treating physical injuries to the arrest, prosecution and detention of offenders, is shared by all Chicagoans.
And there is the repeated cycle of trauma that is both a cause and result in Chicago’s handgun violence, much of which happens repeatedly in parts of the city where social structures and public safety are lacking and the line between victim and perpetrator is sometimes blurred.
Consider the use of the 9 mm Glock fired in shootings in the Pill Hill neighborhood, including in the wounding of the 23-year-old shot on Chappel.
A man charged in that shooting, Jarius Hongo, grew up on the next block, raised with his twin sister by his mother and grandmother. But he was still exposed to violence as a child, according to a 2013 Tribune feature story that explained how gangs were taking over his neighborhood.
At just 11, Hongo and his best friend Derrick Davis, the story detailed, were already being lured by local, older gang members and engaging in high-risk behavior, such as playing with handguns.
“We’d point it and walk around with it. It was fun,” Hongo said then. “We wasn’t going to do nothing. To me, it was to look cool.”
Risk turned into deadly reality when Hongo and Derrick were shot at as teenagers on Chappel Avenue. Derrick died in Hongo’s arms.
Four years later it was Hongo who opened fire on the block, striking another young man in the neighborhood. Hongo, now 25, is serving a prison sentence for attempted murder.
DULUTH-SUPERIOR, THE TWIN PORTS
With a population of about 27,000, Superior sits across the St. Louis River from Duluth, Minnesota, two cities aptly referred to as the “Twin Ports” situated along Lake Superior.
Superior has a large railroad industry as a major hub for transporting cargo throughout the Great Lakes. The town is also home to one of the largest ports in the U.S. from which iron ore and coal are regularly shipped.
The unassuming town is typically Midwestern, with perhaps its most notable celebrity tie being Arnold Schwarzenegger, who was reportedly in town at least occasionally in the late 1970s while getting his bachelor’s degree from the University of Wisconsin at Superior.
Superior, which has about 60 sworn officers, is the type of town that can go a couple of years without a homicide. But fights, burglaries and shoplifting aren’t uncommon, police said.
And it has struggled with a drug problem, particularly with methamphetamine, authorities said. It is nearby Duluth, a city with three times Superior’s population, that may be the catalyst.
Added to the mix is the connection that criminals in the Twin Ports have with those 150 miles away in Minneapolis-St. Paul, and 460 miles away in Chicago, police said.
The drug prices in Chicago are far cheaper than the prices in Superior and Duluth, said Champaigne, the police captain. A drug dealer can make four times in the Twin Ports what they’d make in Chicago, for instance.
“You can spend $1,000 in Chicago and bring it up here and turn it around for $5,000,” said Champaigne, sitting in a conference room at the Superior Police Department headquarters.
Authorities in Superior and Duluth have handled investigations over the last several years involving drug dealers from Chicago. In a 2017 federal court filing, prosecutors explained that officers noticed how “dealers often come from Chicago and rent a room some place for a week, parcel out the drugs, make a killing and then hit the road.”
The Tribune examined extensive court records related to criminal cases in the Superior-Duluth region, including one defendant who set up shop at a small roadside hotel and another in an apartment complex.
“(When) we were dealing with large quantities of heroin … more often than not, it was somebody … from Chicago that had brought it in,” Superior police Detective Sean Holmgren said from the parking lot of the Superior Inn earlier this year. “Not to say that there weren’t instances where sometimes it would come from Minneapolis, or somewhere else. … The vast majority of the time it’s coming from Chicago.”
One high-profile case involved Michael Clark, a Chicago man who was sentenced to about six years in prison in 2017 in a federal investigation that stretched from the Twin Ports to Chicago. Clark was convicted of distributing heroin and fentanyl in the Superior-Duluth area. Fentanyl, a powerful opioid used as a painkiller, is often cut into heroin by sellers to enhance their product.
“It’s real good,” Clark said in a Facebook conversation with an associate, according to federal court records related to the case. “They been overdosing on it too much i need to hit it bro we killed like 4pp.”
The drugs have also increased the risk of an overdose in a community where drug use had become a public health concern, authorities said.
On its website, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services breaks down the state into five regions to rank their rates of drug overdoses and drug-related deaths. In 2019, Douglas County, which includes Superior, had one of the highest rates in the state of hospital emergency room visits for all overdoses on opioids with 52.3 per 100,000 people, the data shows.
Clark eventually was sentenced in a different case to 10 years behind bars for a possessing 40 grams or more of fentanyl with the intention of distributing it at the Baywalk Inn, a hotel in Superior near the Richard I. Bong Memorial Bridge, which leads to Duluth. At his sentencing hearing for that case, Clark told U.S. District Judge James Peterson that the case was “built on lies” and that he didn’t get a fair trial.
“Even Ray Charles could have come up here and beat this trial for me because the simple fact is I actually went to trial because in my heart I know, and them polices know, I really didn’t do nothing,” said Clark.
MORE CHICAGO TIES
In October 2016, Chicago police investigating a homicide found what they believed was a getaway car in a vacant lot on the South Side.
The car, authorities alleged, belonged to a man who has faced multiple drug-dealing allegations in the Twin Ports area. On the windshield that October day were 9 mm shell casings.
The casings did not match those recovered at the scene of the homicide police were looking into, but the 9 mm casings were tagged and examined. Later they were found to have been fired from one of the guns taken from Kukull’s shop — the Glock linked to 27 shootings — by Chicago police and the Illinois State Police.
Investigators also found a piece of mail from the St. Louis County jail in Duluth tucked inside the car, records show.
Police and court records show that the man, from the Bronzeville neighborhood of Chicago and known as “Gotti” in the Twin Ports area, allegedly operated out of apartments or motels, like Clark, interacting with local sellers and users.
Just two weeks after the break-in at Kukull’s shop, the man was arrested by the Lake Superior Drug and Violent Crime Task Force after a cooperating witness allegedly purchased a gram of heroin from him in a Kmart parking lot, according to a Duluth police report.
And “Gotti” was convicted of selling drugs after yet another arrest later that year, in July 2016, when police raided a Duluth apartment complex where he was staying. Authorities seized fentanyl from a car that had been rented in Chicago.
The man was charged in the Chicago homicide as the getaway driver and has pleaded not guilty.
No one — including “Gotti” — has been charged with getting the guns stolen from Kukull’s shop to Chicago. All Superior police can do is make an educated guess — based on drug distribution targets they’ve investigated — that the guns were sold in the illicit marketplace between the Twin Ports and Chicago.
There was one clue included in the police reports released to the Tribune. A witness told investigators that he believed the alleged burglar, Dexter Leddy, sold guns to a Chicago man who went by the name “Gotti.”
Neither the man charged as the getaway driver who used that name nor his attorney would comment for this story.
‘I TAKE IT REALLY PERSONALLY’
Back at the shop where the burglary took place, the staff said they are well aware of the risks involved in running a business that sells a product highly sought after on the street.
On a Monday afternoon earlier this year, customers milled around Superior Shooters Supply, where gun safes, gun boxes, paper targets, holsters, hunting gear and more was on display.
There were guns too of course. Rifles neatly lined the walls behind the counter, while ammunition and handguns seemed to be in short supply, a possible consequence of panic buying during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Shelves that are normally stocked with ammunition — with big names such as Winchester, Hornady and Remington — were largely empty. Taped to the shelving were small signs instructing customers to ration whatever ammo they want to buy.
“LIMIT ON HANDGUN AMMUNITION. 50 ROUNDS PER CALIBER,” one sign read. “38 SPECIAL ONE BOX PER PERSON,” another read.
Kukull, the longtime owner of the shop, stood at a counter, occasionally working the floor as customers drifted in and out.
Guns are part of the culture in northern Wisconsin, and Kukull’s store has operated in Superior since 1979.
One of her employees, Chris Warner, stood near the site of the old display case that was smashed and emptied in 2016.
Warner noted the popularity of Glock 17s, including among law enforcement and military personnel. They’re light and they carry 17 bullets in a standard magazine.
“I have a Gen-3 Glock 17. It has over 45,000 rounds fired through that one gun,” said Warner. “It’s a super safe gun. … It’s a gun that will last.”
Guns are sold legally at federally licensed dealers to people who submit to a background check, a move to hopefully keep guns out of the hands of people with a track record of criminal behavior. Individual states have created additional safeguards. In Illinois, for example, gun ownership requires obtaining a firearm owner’s identification card.
But it’s a constant worry for law enforcement that guns will seep through the legal market and into the hands of criminals either through straw-purchases or burglariessuch as the one that victimized Kukull and her shop.
Nationally, the number of stolen guns from federally-licensed firearm dealers jumped by about 5% from 2018 to 2020, according to ATF statistics cited by advocacy organization Everytown for Gun Safety. In Wisconsin, there were 217 guns stolen from firearm dealers in 2020 compared to 97 in 2018, the figures show.
From January through June 2020, there were 284 burglaries nationwide at licensed dealers in which some 3,700 firearms were stolen, according to statistics from the ATF, which enforces regulations on legal gun sales.
After the New Year’s Day 2016 break-in, Kukull said she beefed up the durability of the door the burglar entered and replaced the glass case he smashed. New display cases in the shop have a steel shutter that Kukull’s staff can use to protect them at closing time.
And within the last five years, her staff parked a forklift in the back of a garage door in a receiving area of the store. That’s designed to prevent a smash-and-grab burglary with a vehicle, crimes she became concerned about after hearing they happened in Minneapolis-St. Paul.
Over the years, Kukull insists she’s done the best she can to provide security for her store. But she gets discouraged.
“I take it really personally, and I don’t know anybody who wouldn’t take it personally,” she said of her guns being stolen and eventually used in crimes. “I’m Catholic, so I’m guilty all the time. But … I don’t feel that guilty about it because I didn’t tell that person to shoot that person. … I guess I get more angry than anything .”
‘MOM ON A MISSION’
Five years after the break-in at Kukull’s shop, both gun violence in Chicago and opioid addiction in Superior and Duluth continue to rage.
And there are mothers forever changed on both ends.
In Duluth was Jill Wherley, a mother who was searching for her daughter, who was missing and had a history of drug use.
In court records, Wherley was aptly referred to as the “mom on a mission” when, acting on a tip from one of her daughter’s friends, she went looking for the young woman at the Bay Walk Inn — coincidentally on the day that Michael Clark was arrested there.
As the police moved to arrest Clark, an officer told Wherley to leave the parking lot. Hours later with Clark in custody, she got a call from an officer, who told her that her daughter was not found.
Wherley’s daughter eventually made contact. Wherley doesn’t talk to her face to face but still texts her as a way to maintain even the thinnest connection.
“At least if I text her, I can see that it’ll say ‘read’ … underneath it,” Wherley told the Tribune in the hair salon that she operates outside of Duluth. “So I’m like, ‘Yes! She’s alive.’ ”
Meanwhile in Chicago, there are many mothers who are in a daily fight for strength after losing their children to gun violence.
One of them was Corniki Bornds, a mother whose son was one of the three people killed in shootings linked to the guns stolen from Kukull’s shop.
She copes by hosting online prayer groups and honoring her son in an annual scholarship celebration. But she knows she will never be the same. Even the sound of firetrucks and ambulances, which were so common in her Chicago neighborhood, became too much.
“I moved a year ago,” Bornds said. “I tried to stay.”
—
Chicago Tribune’s Rosemary Sobol contributed to this report.
Ask Amy: Relationship is in receivership
Dear Amy: I dated my boyfriend for 18 months before deciding to move in with him.
I’m in my 60s and he is in his early 70s.
When I moved in, he gave me his credit card. He said that I was to write down what I spent, and then we would each pay half of the total.
The plan was to move in together into a townhouse that he was building.
He said I could not be on the deed for the house, and that all the furniture in the new townhouse was his. He told me I’d have to sell my condo and my furniture.
My condo is the only asset I have.
He wanted me to give him $100,000 from the sale of the condo once it sold. In return, he said he would take care of me when he died.
He started treating me badly and accused me of pushing him in to marriage.
I did not like the idea of not being on the deed, because when he passes away his daughter could contest the will.
I decided not to sell my condo and moved out.
Now he wants $7,000 dollars he says I owe him, from expenses we incurred on the credit card.
I don’t have any extra money, and he knows that.
Can he sue me for the money?
He told me he’ll give me until December to pay him back!
— Wondering
Dear Wondering: Your ex can try to sue you for just about any reason, but that doesn’t mean he will win. He only wins if he succeeds in intimidating you through the threat of a suit to giving him money you don’t believe you owe him.
You should seek legal advice, but based on my own research, when he gave you his credit card to use, he was actually violating his own agreement with the credit card company, which states that he is the owner of the card, and responsible for paying the balance. If he wanted to share the card, he should have added you as an “authorized user.”
If you believe that you legitimately owe him $7,000, then you should repay that amount, perhaps in installments, if you can’t afford the entire sum. If you don’t believe you owe him this amount, then you should negotiate concerning the sum you are willing to pay.
However, given his financial chicanery and the way your relationship crumbled because of it, if you do agree to pay him any sum at all, you should have a written agreement with him and keep careful records.
You were wise not to become further entangled with him.
Dear Amy: My friend and I have been planning a trip to Costa Rica to celebrate my birthday.
I initially had 10 people who committed to going, and we all purchased airline tickets.
We booked accommodations and car rentals with 10 people in mind; my friend and I paying for most of it, with the agreement that we would all share the cost later.
Now, three weeks before the trip, three people have dropped out for various individual reasons.
Now I am scrambling to try and cancel rooms and car rentals to get the cost down, as I had estimated a certain cost with the 10 people in mind, and now it’s down to seven.
I don’t think it’s fair for the remaining guests to take on extra costs, due to those who dropped out.
Should I ask the participants that dropped out to foot at least part of their bill? And if so, how do I ask?
— Disappointed
Dear Disappointed: There isn’t usually a cost for canceling or changing car rental reservations with this much notice. Depending on what service you used to book your rooms, there shouldn’t be a cost for canceling the rooms either.
The people canceling are on the hook for their own airline tickets.
Once you tally whatever cancellation costs you do encounter, you can contact your friends to say, “I’m so sorry you won’t be able to join us. Unfortunately, I incurred the following cost, which I’ve just learned is nonrefundable. I’m hoping you will be willing to reimburse me.”
Dear Amy: “Torn” was suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease and didn’t want to tell her sister about it. You agreed with her!
You should have told her how selfish she was being.
— Upset
Dear Upset: “Torn” expressed the stress this disclosure would subject her to, and I was supportive. I can’t imagine accusing her of selfishness.
(You can email Amy Dickinson at [email protected] or send a letter to Ask Amy, P.O. Box 194, Freeville, NY 13068. You can also follow her on Twitter @askingamy or Facebook.)
Developer plans 174 affordable apartments at Plato and Robert in St. Paul
A Minneapolis developer has proposed a five-story building at Plato Boulevard and South Robert Street in St. Paul that would span 174 affordable apartments, as well as 10,000 square feet of ground-level commercial and community space. The new structure would replace an old American Red Cross office building.
The proposal from Schafer Richardson effectively extends recent housing and mixed-use development within the city’s revived West Side Flats area off the Mississippi River. The flats were home to a bustling Latino and Jewish community until the early 1960s, when the city cleared the area of residents in response to heavy flooding and installed a levee wall.
The Red Cross continues to maintain a blood and platelet donation center at a neighboring site.
Schafer Richardson, in a zoning variance application, indicated that the proposed U-shaped building at 174 South Robert St. will set rents for its one- to four-bedroom units at levels targeted to families earning no more than 60 percent of area median income. A letter included with the application indicates the developer hopes to add some deeply affordable apartments for families earning 30 percent of area median income.
The developer is applying for financial assistance, including low-income housing tax credits, brownfield cleanup grants, federal tenant-based rental assistance, state Department of Employment and Economic Development funds and transit-oriented development funds through the Metropolitan Council.
One level of parking would be situated underground.
Under city zoning rules, a mixed-use building in the industrial zoning district would be required to reserve no more than 50 percent of its ground level for residences. Schafer Richardson, which is planning a series of three-bedroom and four-bedroom townhome-style units at ground level, is seeking a variance for 75 percent of the ground level to be dedicated to residential uses, including amenities such as a fitness room.
A variance hearing before the St. Paul Board of Zoning Appeals is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Oct. 18.
In a Sept. 21 letter to the city’s Department of Planning and Economic Development, Monica Bravo, executive director of the West Side Community Organization, noted affordability will be a key asset for the mixed-income neighborhood, which continues to be home to a large Latino population.
Bravo wrote, “WSCO considers this project to be of high significance to the community, as this is a gateway development into the neighborhoods of the West Side of St. Paul.”
Other voices: Don’t expand the Supreme Court. Do shift to live audio permanently
The Supreme Court with a conservative supermajority began its new term Monday, hearing arguments in person again (sans COVID-positive Brett Kavanaugh) for the first time since the pandemic began, and it will consider cases defining constitutional rights for the 21st century. The topic today is not the court’s rulings, but its shape and process.
Back on April 9 — under pressure from progressives rightly incensed by Republicans’ 2016 election-year refusal to give Merrick Garland a hearing, followed four years later by their galling election-year rush to install Amy Coney Barrett — President Joe Biden created a commission to study changes to the court, including adding seats to the bench. The panel’s report is due back next month.
Though the Constitution is silent on the size of the Supreme Court, which fluctuated in the Republic’s early years, it’s been stuck at nine since 1869, notwithstanding Franklin Roosevelt’s ill-fated attempt to convince Congress to grow the number to 15.
The Biden panel should declare packing a non-starter. As satisfying as it might feel to left-wing partisans in the short term, it would give presidents a free hand to negate a judiciary check on their executive power. That’s bad enough under a president with healthy respect for American norms and downright disastrous under a President Donald Trump (past or future).
Term limits are a more attractive notion; they would disincentivize the appointment of relatively young jurists and end the ridiculous reality that the accident of when a justice expires can shift the balance for a generation.
While we await these grand debates, there’s a far more modest reform the high court should adopt immediately: livestream all arguments going forward. An innovation adopted as the Supreme Court gallery closed to the public during the pandemic has given all Americans a vital and confidence-inspiring window into the workings of the nation’s highest judiciary panel. Keep it going past a likely expiration in December.
— The New York Daily News
Ramesh Ponnuru: U.S. election coups? Really? Let’s all take a deep breath.
Neither Republicans nor Democrats want to admit the shocking truth about 2020: The U.S. election system performed well. Americans went through a pandemic and had to change voting procedures in response to it, with all the partisan controversy that entailed. Both parties made irresponsible statements during the campaign that eroded trust that it would be conducted fairly. President Donald Trump warned that mail-in ballots were not secure, and Democrats that they would not be counted.
Given all of that, we might have expected a catastrophe. Instead, a record number of Americans voted, and a determined search for evidence of a significant amount of voter fraud has not turned up any.
Liberal worries about “voter suppression” and conservative worries about a lack of “election integrity” both proved overblown.
Nobody’s celebrating. Instead, Republican state legislators have been trying to change voting procedures in the name of deterring fraud, and Democratic legislators in Washington have been pressing for big changes of their own to rescue what they say is a democracy in crisis. Neither party is attending to the relatively small-bore legislative changes that the aftermath of the election actually calls for.
The parties’ misguided focus is a consequence, of course, of Trump’s campaign to convince people that he won a “landslide” in an election he actually lost. Republican legislators, even those keeping their distance from this delusion, say their voters’ doubts about the election buttress the case for policies they have long supported, especially a requirement that voters show photo identification. Democrats say the Trumpist threat to democracy justifies reform of everything from the Senate filibuster to gerrymandering to campaign finance.
The neoconservative foreign policy scholar Robert Kagan recently made the case for a coalition including Democrats and anti-Trump Republicans that would cooperate on pro-democracy measures at a minimum, and ideally reach “a temporary governing consensus” on a range of other issues.
While giving credit to Republican Sens. Mitt Romney of Utah and Ben Sasse of Nebraska for voting to convict Trump after impeachment for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, he faults them for not having shown any interest in this project. They have, in his view, taken too much comfort in Trump’s failure to overturn the 2020 election and not enough alarm at how “it could easily have gone the other way.” Kagan speaks for many in saying that “Trump came close to bringing off a coup earlier this year.”
It ought to be possible to be alarmed by Trump’s conduct, and the number of Republicans who have indulged it, without such overstatement.
No Republican state legislature sought to overturn the verdict of the voters. There were no dueling electors. The courts were all unanimous in dismissing Trump’s legal challenges. Vice President Mike Pence rejected the lawless course that Trump and his associates were pushing: that he should throw out the electors from seven states that went for Biden.
It would have been another blow to the health of the American political culture if he had gone along. But even in that case, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi would have presumably called an end to the farce by suspending the joint session of Congress. Trump would not have stayed in power after Jan. 20.
To say that Trump’s effort to reverse the election results was doomed to failure isn’t revisionism. It’s what his opponents were rightly saying through much of the period between the election and the end of his term, even though everyone knew full well that Trump wanted to challenge Biden’s electors. The Washington Post’s editors noted on Dec. 15 that it was a “last-chance strategy” of “some Trump dead-enders in the House.” They would eventually be joined by a handful of senators. The editors of the New York Times, who cannot reasonably be held to have been complacent about the threats posed by Trump during the last few years, wrote on Jan. 5 that they were sure that Trump would fail in his bid to hold power.
To the extent that Trump’s post-election campaign compels any policy response at all, it is a reform of the Electoral Count Act of 1887, which contains confusions and imperfections that an unscrupulous and nimble political leader could exploit. It should, for example, be amended so that it takes more than one senator to force a vote on an objection to a state’s electors. The bar for Congress to throw out a state’s electors should also be raised.
But Democrats have not been pushing for this kind of narrow reform. It is not included in either of the main “voting rights” bills that Congress has taken up. It’s hard to fault Sasse and Romney for “balking,” as Kagan puts it, at legislation they have not even been asked to support.
Democrats have put more effort — which is to say some effort — into getting taxpayer funding for congressional campaigns. As with the Republicans and voter identification, they prioritized a longstanding policy priority over anything responsive to Jan. 6. If American democracy is in crisis, nobody is acting like it.
Ramesh Ponnuru is a Bloomberg Opinion columnist. He is a senior editor at National Review and a visiting fellow at the American Enterprise Institute.
Xander Bogaerts ends slump, steps up with game-changing plays to lift Red Sox to Wild Card win
Xander Bogaerts has been around long enough to know that slumps don’t last forever. Stuck in another one last week, the Red Sox shortstop kept his confidence.
“It happens to the best of ‘em, but you can’t keep a good guy down for too long,” Bogaerts said.
On Tuesday night, Bogaerts got up in the biggest way possible. In the most important game of the season, the shortstop delivered in his first at-bat, blasting a two-run homer off Yankees ace Gerrit Cole that set the tone early. The Red Sox rode that momentum to their 6-2 Wild Card game victory over the Yankees that pushed them to the ALDS against the Rays.
Bogaerts had just five hits in his previous 32 at-bats dating back to the beginning of the last Yankees series on Sept. 24. But the shortstop didn’t let it linger into the postseason. With J.D. Martinez out of the lineup, the Red Sox needed someone to step up. Their de facto captain answered the call.
“I think I was in a slump longer than that,” Bogaerts said. “I mean, it’s just one swing away, you know, and understanding that the type of hitter that you are, the type of player that you are, and being realistic with yourself. Sometimes it takes just one swing. And then he left the ball over the plate, we were at home, we felt good, and it went over the ballpark.”
Bogaerts’ first-inning home run of the call wasn’t even his most important play of the game.
The Red Sox led 3-1 in the sixth inning when the Yankees were threatening. Anthony Rizzo had just homered to make it a two-run game, and Aaron Judge beat out an infield single to put Giancarlo Stanton as the tying run at the plate.
Alex Cora took out Nathan Eovaldi, who had been dominant to that point, and went to Ryan Brasier to face the Yankees slugger, who had destroyed the Red Sox in the final series of the season and nearly homered again earlier in the game off Eovaldi.
Stanton nearly homered again, smoking a bullet off the Green Monster. The Yankees looked poised to storm back, but the Red Sox’ defense had other ideas. With Judge for some reason being sent home by Yankees third-base coach Phil Nevin, the Red Sox executed the perfect rally. Kiké Hernández was backing up the play in left and threw it to Bogaerts, whose throw home to Kevin Plawecki was exactly where it needed to be to cut down Judge.
In the matter of seconds, the Yankees’ rally was spoiled. The Red Sox never looked back.
“That was better than a homer for me personally,” Bogaerts said. “I mean, if that run scores, it’s 3-2. Stanton is at second base, the whole momentum is on their side. The dugout is getting pumped up. As Judge was out at home, I saw Stanton was pretty mad. He probably wanted a homer there but also an RBI, and he didn’t get that, and he probably felt like he didn’t do much because that run didn’t score. But that changed the game.
“I feel like that was one of the biggest moments in the game regardless of all the homers and all the walks. That changed momentum big time.”
Not Bogaerts, nor his teammates, knew he’d be down for long. It’s what they’ve come to expect from the three-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion. Even Kyle Schwarber, who’s only been his teammate for two months.
“Seeing the work that that guy puts in on a daily basis, it is great work,” Schwarber said. “This game can kick you in the butt sometimes where you can be going really good and then you show up the next day and you don’t know what this thing is in your hands. It’s a crazy game.
“But to see the work that that guy put on on a daily basis, to be able to put himself in a great position tonight, and a game that, you know, it was win-or-go-home means a lot to us as a team. And the guy who has been here through multiple championships stepped up tonight and do it, phenomenal. You can’t say enough good things about Bogaerts. You can’t say enough good things about what he brings to your ballclub.”
