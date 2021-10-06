Nets Preparing for Kyrie Irving to Miss All Home Games

The Brooklyn Nets are preparing for their superstar guard Kyrie Irving to miss all home games in the upcoming season.
With the NBA season opener just two weeks away, the NBA has done all it could to convince Kyrie to take the Covid mRNA vaccines.
According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, Kyrie shows no signs of complying with New York City’s strict Covid guidelines.
Wojnarowski tweeted on Tuesday:
“There had been previous optimism Irving would get vaccinated and fulfill local mandates, but that hope is waning and Irving’s continued resistance to vaccination has Nets preparing for possibility they’ll be without him for home practices and games for foreseeable future.”
Kyrie is apparently willing to give up $300,000 per home game for the entire season.
Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins reluctantly took the shot rather than forfeit $8 million in salary.
“You don’t own your own body,” said Wiggins, who added that he felt “forced” to take the shot.
“I’m 26. I have two kids … I’m trying to generate as much money as I can for my kids and my future. Trying to create generational wealth… Hopefully it works out in the long run [and] in 10 years I’m still healthy.”
NBA spokesman Mike Bass says: “Any player who elects not to comply with local vaccination mandates will not be paid for games that he misses.”
Kelis’ husband Mike Mora recently shared a harrowing health update this week via social media.
The photographer and real estate mogul took to Instagram to reveal that he’s been battling stage 4 stomach cancer. Mora said that he felt something was off about his body after the family took off to southeast L.A. to settle on their farm.
The 36-year-old explained that initially, he attributed his fatigue to working long hours out on the field of the farm. However, Mora told his followers that after a few days, he began to experience what he described as the “worst” stomach pain ever.
“I thought the whole time that I just had an ulcer. With no idea what was about to come my way,” he continued. “Here I was, in a hospital bed, during the middle of the pandemic. All alone.”
After undergoing an endoscopic biopsy, Mora was later officially diagnosed with gastric adenocarcinoma, a form of cancer that grows in the lining of the stomach, according to the National Cancer Institute. Mora’s specialist discovered that his cancer had spread aggressively to the lymph nodes in his back. Now, after a year of treatment, the father of three is pubically documenting his scary health journey with the hopes of inspiring others.
Mora continued detailing his difficult recovery process in a second post telling fans:
“I am posting this…after so much thought. Many hours thinking of what the right thing to do is. Not because of a selfish reason. not because I want people to feel bad or sorry for me and my family. I am posting this because life is full of the most unexpected situations. I never thought this could happen to me. At just 36, with 3 kiddos, and a wife that loves me. I want to be able to help those that might be experiencing something like this- a life altering disease full of questions and doubt- maybe, hopefully. By showing that it’s possible to make it through. You always see people post about how life is too short. How you should reach out to those you love no matter where life has taken you. It is the truth. Don’t take your time here, your time with friends, family, for granted. S*** can be over just like that!
This was the first of many, many more iv’s and needles to be pricked on my arm….”
Mora concluded his powerful message by sending love to his wife. “The story will continue..Love you @kelis,” he wrote.
The 42-year-old singer has not publicly commented on her husband’s condition.
Mora and Kelis quietly tied the knot in 2014. A year later, the couple welcomed their son Shepard. The couple also shares a daughter named Galilee who was born in 2020. Kelis has a 12-year-old son named Knight from her previous marriage with rapper Nas.
Our prayers are with Mora and his entire family during this difficult time.
Take a look at another update from Mora down below.
Are you ready for a full year of Weezer? The band plans to release four new albums, calling it their ‘Seasons’ saga, and here’s what you need to know.
With Weezer’s long-awaited Hella Mega Tour – their colossal mammoth music tour with Green Day and Fall Out Boy – in the rearview (save for the 2022 European dates), the band is not letting the grass grow under its feet. Weezer – Rivers Cuomo, Patrick Wilson, Brian Bell, and Scott Shriner – are revving to pull off one of the biggest moves in their storied career. “I guess I’ve had a lot of time on my hands, so I wrote four albums that we’ll put out next year,” Rivers said during a July 2021 episode of Good Morning America. Apparently, after the COVID-19 pandemic postponed the Hella Mega Tour, he got busy writing, and now, fans can expect a quartet of new releases before 2022 is said and done.
The funny thing is – fans haven’t been hurting for new music. Weezer has been, if anything, prolific. In the 27 years since their self-titled debut album (commonly called the Blue Album), the group has put out fifteen studio albums in total, a handful of EPs, and a compilation called Death to False Metal. 1994’s Blue Album remains Weezer’s best-selling record, having been certified Platinum three times by the RIAA. It’s the album with “Undone – The Sweater Song,” “Say It Ain’t So,” and one of the band’s biggest early singles, “Buddy Holly.” The follow-up, 1996’s Pinkerton, famously didn’t replicate the debut’s success. At first, the critics weren’t fond of it, but the album has since gained a legacy among Weezer fans.
Pinkerton’s failure affected Rivers heavily. “This has been a tough year,” he wrote in Aug. 1997, per IMDB. “It’s not just that the world has said Pinkerton isn’t worth a shit, but that the Blue album wasn’t either. It was a fluke. It was the [“Buddy Holly”] video. I’m a shitty songwriter.” The band went on hiatus, Matt Sharp left the band, and it seemed like Weezer might be over. Instead, they returned in 2001 with their second self-titled album, aka the Green Album. It was well-received by most critics, but some (and some fans) had used this album as the defining mark of “when Weezer was good.” This debate – dubbed “The Weezer Conversation” by Pat Finnerty, whose What Makes This Song Stink?about “Beverly Hills” sums up the complicated relationship older Weezer fans have with the band – would be the subject of a famous Saturday Night Live sketch, as well as countless message board posts.
The Green Album boasted singles “Hash Pipe” and “Island In The Sun,” and 2002’s Maladroit featured singles “Keep Fishin’” and “Dope Nose.” The follow-up, 2005’s Make Believe, included the previously mentioned “Beverly Hills.” Though considered the worst Weezer song by Stereogum (and the second-worst by the AVClub), “Beverly Hills” was a relative commercial success. It reached No. 10 on the Billboard Hot 100, topped the U.S. Alternative charts and has since gone Gold. It would also be, arguably, the last bit of mainstream success the band would have.
Weezer released another self-titled, the Red Album, in 2008, and Raditude (ranked the worst album by Consequence in 2019) in 2009. The band released Hurley in 2010 and took a while to work on their next album, 2014’s Everything Will Be Alright in the End. It arrived to generally favorable reviews, but not a lot of commercial success. The group then released another self-titled album, the White Album, in 2016, Pacific Daydream in 2017, and two self-titled albums in 2019: the all-covers record (the Teal Album), featuring their faithful rendition of Toto’s “Africa”; and the Black Album.
“What I’ve been working on the last two weeks is back to big guitars,” Rivers said in a 2019 interview with Entertainment Weekly. “Blue Album-ish, but a little more riffy. The working title is Van Weezer. The inspiration came from our live shows, where, in the middle of “Beverly Hills,” unlike on the album, everything stops, and I just break out with this crazy guitar solo. We noticed that, recently, the crowd just goes crazy when I do that. So it feels like maybe the audience is ready for some shredding again.”
In 2021, the band released OK Human, an album recorded with strictly analog instruments and a full orchestra, and their hair-metal-inspired album, Van Weezer. The band’s fifteenth album included “Blue Dream,” which interpolated Randy Rhoads’ riff from Ozzy Osbourne’s “Crazy Train.” The Suzy Shinn-produced album was dedicated to Eddie Van Halen following the guitar god’s passing in 2020. “We’re saddened to hear of Eddie Van Halen’s untimely passing today,” the band’s official account tweeted. “Given the news today, we want to dedicate our album Van Weezer to Eddie as a thank you for all the incredible music that soundtracked our youth and inspired the record. RIP EVH.
While none of these latter era albums have been able to match the zest or impact of the group’s first trio of releases, the albums continue to delight fans and give them new music to put on repeat in between listenings of “Pork and Beans,” and “Back To The Shack.”
So, with four new albums on the way, what can fans expect?
When Will Weezer’s New Albums Be Released?
Weezer fans need to mark the following dates on their calendars: March 20, 2022; June 21, 2021; September 22, 2022; and December 21, 2022. Rivers, when first announcing these four albums, said that the project is called Seasons, and “each album comes out on the first day of the season.” So, with each passing of the season comes new music from Weezer.
What Are Weezer’s New Albums Called?
As one would expect, the Seasons albums are going to be named after…the seasons. “We’re working on a four-album set right now,” Rivers told The Forty-Five(h/t Brooklyn Vegan.) “I think they’re going to be eight songs apiece. They’re called Spring, Summer, Fall, and Winter, and together they’re called Weezer Seasons.”
As if putting out four albums weren’t enough, Rivers revealed that he’s working on a movie musical called Buddha Superstar. Rivers teamed with the Broadway producer who helped transformed Green Day’s American Idiot into a stage production. “It’s something I’ve always wanted to do, and I can’t believe it’s taken me this long. I think I just needed somebody else to come along and really encourage me,” said Rivers.
What Will Weezer’s New Records Sound Like?
Rivers hinted that the albums would reflect the vibe of each season they represent. “Spring is kind of like happy chill,” he told The Forty-Five. “And then we move through to dance rock, like a Strokes-style album for the fall, and then sad acoustic, Elliott Smith-style for winter.” No clue what the Summer album will sound like, but expect a lot of open-air party jams.
Who Will Feature On Weezer’s New Albums?
Weezer isn’t known as a band that works with other artists. They did team up with Hayley Williams to cover “Rainbow Connection” for Muppets: The Green Album, and they worked with AJR on a version of “All My Favorite Songs” (off of Van Weezer). While it’s possible that anyone could be on these upcoming albums, chances are these records will feature the band by itself.
What Songs Are Going To Be On Weezers’ New Albums?
As of October 2021, the band hasn’t released the tracklisting for the Seasons project yet.
Ask any Weezer fan in 2021 when one should listen to Weezer, and they will tell you, “anytime.” Now, in 2022, they will be able to say that every season is Weezer season.
Nicki Minaj recently offered us a glimpse into the luxurious life of her son, who she affectionately calls “Papa Bear.”
Minaj kicked off this week by dedicating a post to the little boy for his first birthday, revealing images from his lavish party which had a Kung Fu Panda themed party.
“On Sept. 30th you turned 1,” Minaj revealed in her caption before continuing, ” ama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda”
Nicki also shared a video of Papa Bear getting ready for his party along with several slides of him over the past twelve months developing from an infant into a toddler.
Diddy’s daughters Chance, D’Lila and Jessie were among attendees at the big event.
Looks like Diddy made sure the adults had plenty of Ciroc and DeLeon on deck too
Mama Nicki and Papa Bear got FLY. We love her crystal headdress.
This party looks lit. Nicki reveals the kids in attendance were treated to face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house and a photo booth. Nicki had so much fun she actually didn’t even remember to cut the cake until almost everyone left! She and hubby Kenneth Petty brought Papa Bear back out in his pajamas to be serenaded and blow out candles. She also took her time opening gifts but when she did, OH BOY!
Looks like Lil Wayne is the GOAT of giftgiving too. Nicki posted to her stories revealing boxes upon boxes of expensive kids clothing and shoes from Balenciaga, Burberry and Givenchy.
Papa Bear is gonna look so fresh.
Happy Birthday Papa Bear! Congrats to Nicki and Kenneth on their beautiful child.
LeBron James has 4 NBA championship rings, and his biggest fan has been by his side every step of the way! Get to know his wife, Savannah Brinson
Even someone who’s never seen or touched a basketball in their lifetime knows who LeBron James is. Despite being arguably the best basketball player of all-time (Michael Jordan fans, don’t come for us!), the Los Angeles Lakers superstar has his hands in a number of different things, including television shows, movies, fashion and more. Throughout his success, both on and off the court, there’s been one constant in LeBron’s life — his wife Savannah Brinson. She’s been there through it all… when LeBron was selected No. 1 overall in the 2003 NBA draft; his four NBA championships; 17 All-Star selections; his first shoe deal with Nike and much more. Get to know Savannah with these five facts:
1. LeBron & Savannah are high-school sweethearts.
They met when they were kids, growing up in Akron, Ohio, and started dating at just 16-years-old. As for their first date? — The two enjoyed a meal at Outback Steakhouse, Savannah recalled in an interview with Harpers Bazaar. After their first date, she forgot her leftovers in his car, and LeBron later returned them to her. “I think he just wanted another excuse to come and see me,” she said. They went on to attend prom together in 2004, and Savannah shared an epic throwback to Instagram.
LeBron proposed to Savannah on New Year’s Eve in 2011, at a party that doubled as his 27th birthday bash in South Beach, Miami — where he was living at the time while playing for the Heat. LBJ and Savannah for a whopping twelve years before they tied the knot on September 14, 2013. The lavish nuptials featured a performance of “Crazy in Love” by Beyonce and Jay-Z, according to Deadspin, along with a star-studded guest list, which included LBJ’s best friend Dwyane Wade and more.
2. She’s the mother of LeBron’s three children.
LeBron Jr. (Bronny) was born on October 6, 2004, followed by the couple’s second son, Bryce Maximus, who Savannah gave birth to on June 14, 2007. They welcomed both boys before they married. LeBron and Savannah’s third — their first daughter — came after the wedding. Zhuri was born on October 22, 2014.
Savannah became pregnant with the couple’s first child, Bronny, during their senior year of high school. “I was very scared,” she told Harpers Bazaar in the aforementioned interview. “I was bawling. But he said, ‘It’s not going to slow me down, and it’s not going to slow you down. We’re going to keep doing what we have to do.’”
3. Savannah is an entrepreneur & passionate philanthropist.
In December of 2013, Savannah opened “The Juice Spot,” and while it was constantly busy, she closed its doors in January 2016, due to her busy traveling schedule. She previously helped design Home Court by LeBron James, a line for American Signature.
As far as her philanthropy, Savannah is the founder of the “I PROMise Makeover” event, which provides prom dresses to underprivileged girls, I can’t imagine being in their situation and not have somebody help,” Savannah told USA Today during her third year of the program. “I really care. It’s really in my soul to help people, and this is the first baby to come from it,” she said, noting, “There comes a time when you have to give back.” The LeBron James Family Foundation has also donated $41 million of scholarship money to University of Akron students.
4. Savannah is the inspiration for a character in ‘Space Jam 2’.
While Savannah does not appear alongside her husband in Space Jam: A New Legacy, she is the inspiration for one of the sequel film’s characters. Actress Sonequa Martin-Greece plays Kamiyah James, a fictionalized version of Savannah in the 2021 film. Before the movie premiered, Sonequa spoke to Den of Greekabout how she paid tribute to Savannah and her marriage to LeBron in her role.
“I just appreciate that you see very clearly that these two have a very beautiful partnership,” the actresss said. “They co-parent in their family really beautifully and successfully. I love that the success of the family couldn’t happen without Kamiyah.This family dynamic and the family itself being the root of the story is something new to this iteration. I just loved it. I was so moved by it and I really do believe that it’s paying homage to the real James family and Savannah, Queen James herself.” Savannah also supported LeBron at the red carpet premiere of Space Jam 2 on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles. The couple was also joined by daughter Zhuri at the star-studded event.
5. Savannah is the ‘boss’ of the James household.
LeBron himself declared his wife as the leader of the household in a joint interview the couple did with Vogue in 2017. “I’m gone a lot, so she is the boss of the household; she’s the rule-setter,” he said, explaining, “It’s hard for me to go on the road for two and half weeks and then come home and tell my kids, ‘Look, this is how it should be done’ when she’s been home every day.”
B. Simone has her haters in a frenzy after offering to let fans in on her Instagram story “close friends list” as she heads to Mexico for vacation. For a mere $10, B. shared that she’s letting fans get in on all the behind-the-scenes foolery and fun she has while she kicking it in a ‘kini with friends.
As soon as the post went up on her IG page promoting the offer, the criticism rolled in.
Previously, the comedian made headlines for selling a manifestation book, which literally fell apart for some fans causing them to drag her online for it. Not only that but the book was hit with plagiarism allegations.
Do YOU think this B. charging for her “close friends list” is a bad idea? Or genius?
Folks went in with their opinions on Twitter, suggesting she should hang up her promotions.
“It’s time for b.simone to get a 9-5. it’s okay ma’am. you will be fine,” one user wrote.
Scroll down for more reactions…
B. Simone saw the chatter and decided to clap back in the comments of The Neighborhood Talk, telling folks flustered over 10 bucks to “relax.”
“It’s 1.40$ a day relax [crying laughing emoji],” she wrote. “And 3000 plus people (and counting) seem to want this content ! If you don’t want to be on my close friends them I’m not talking to you [shrug emoji] see you 3k people in Mexico [red heart emoji].”
3,000 people at $10 each, that’s a whopping $30,000!
Camila Cabello graced the cover of ‘Glamour’ where she opened up about anxiety & her body image, which she got through thanks to Shawn Mendes.
Camila Cabello, 24, has always been open about her mental health and insecurities and the singer just graced the cover of Glamour’s first international cover, where she revealed how she deals with mental health, thanks to her boyfriend, Shawn Mendes. Camila revealed that she deals with body negativity by telling herself she’s doing the “best that I can do.”
Camila admitted that she struggles with body positivity, saying, “When I’m having negative thoughts about my body, that’s actually when I’ll want to binge-eat cookies, and then I have a stomachache. It’s this weird psychology: The more I love my body, the more I actually want to take care of it…. As long as I’m healthy and working out and feel good, that’s the best I can do. There’s no point in trying to have another kind of body.”
To help herself deal with these insecurities, she has certain “coping mechanisms” which she explained. “I have this pattern of eating a lot when I’m anxious or uncomfortable. It’s a comfort thing for me. I’ll just kind of become unconscious and zombie-eat a lot, and then I’ll feel sick.”
Thankfully, Camila has Shawn to lean on, which she admitted is a huge factor to why she can get through these issues. “I’ve told Shawn about that. So at the VMAs party, I was like, ‘I’m doing it.’ And he was like, ‘It’s okay. You’re doing it. That’s okay. Let’s just take a breath and not do that.’ It’s really good for me to be able to talk about my patterns with someone.”
Both Camila and Shawn rely on each other equally, as Camila said, “For better, for worse, we’re very transparent with each other. I think that’s why we can trust each other so much, because it’s a very 3D human relationship. I’ll be venting or ranting about something, and he’ll be like, ‘Have you talked to X about it?’ And I’ll be like, ‘No. I’ve got to do a session.’ And he’ll do the same thing to me.”
Their communication is what gets them through tough times and Camila shared, “I think even just the language of being like, ‘Hey, I’m sorry that I’ve been distant with you or snappy with you. I’m just struggling and I’m feeling kind of anxious.’ That level of transparency really helps a lot.”
Meanwhile, Shawn agreed with Camila and backed up her statement that they both talk to each other openly, leading to a healthy relationship. “Camila and I give each other an extreme amount of patience and understanding,” he admitted.
Shawn said that having someone to lean on is ideal when it comes to dealing with anxiety, saying, “I think the truth is that when you’re struggling with mental health, it turns you sometimes into the version of yourself that you don’t like to be—and kind of loving and accepting your person through that, and being there for them through that, is life-changing. We give each other so much space and understanding and patience.”
Sad news to report courtesy of TMZ, Ray J has been hospitalized and is currently fighting a pretty severe case of pneumonia. According to the article, Ray was taken to a Miami hospital 4 days ago where doctors immediately learned that he had pneumonia. The assumption was that his illness was somehow related to COVID-19 and he was placed in the COVID wing. However, after taking FIVE COVID tests that came back with negative results, Ray J was removed from that specialized wing and placed in another room. “I thought it was over. I started praying and knew God is good so I just kept praying”, he told the outlet.
Sources at TMZ spoke to him and noted that he doesn’t not sound good. He’s having trouble breathing and speaking. At this time he is receiving oxygen and he says that he feels better upon waking up but quickly deteriorates into labored breaths.
Ray’s manager, David Weintraub, says he hopes that he will be released later this week. Ray says that all he’s thinking about is his two children.
We are certainly hoping and praying for a speedy recovery and a health return home.
Bella Hadid’s romance with Marc Kalman is continuing to blossom. The lovebirds were recently spotted in NYC with the model’s sibling, Anwar Hadid.
Bella Hadid and boyfriend Marc Kalman are going strong! The 24-year-old model and her art director boyfriend stepped out in New York City on Tuesday, October 5 for their latest public outing together, and this time the couple was joined by a special third wheel: Bella’s little brother, Anwar Hadid! In photos captured by paparazzi, the trio could be seen leisurely walking the streets of the Big Apple. Anwar, 22, also brought along his dog on a leash for the afternoon excursion.
While the trio’s outing seemed to be pretty casual, Bella still brought her top-notch fashion game. She dressed in a stylish black leather jacket, matching pants, and black sneakers. Bella also had a hair updo and sported dark sunglasses. Meanwhile, her beau was photographed on the phone while dressed super laid-back in a graphic blue short sleeve T-shirt, which covered a long-sleeved white T-shirt, and baggy black pants and sneakers. He also had a black backwards hat on.
Meanwhile, Anwar walked a short distance behind the loved-up couple as he focused on walking his cute canine through the Big Apple streets. The brother of Bella and Gigi Hadid wore a light green jacket, gray shirt, black jeans, and black beanie. Based on his attire, Anwar is clearly ready for the coming winter in NYC!
While Anwar has been dating music superstar Dua Lipa, Bella is blossoming in her fairly-new relationship with Marc. The couple sparked romance rumors on a lunch date in NYC in June, and the following month Bella went Instagram official with her beau in a slideshow of photos from the Cannes Film Festival in France. She buried one pic of the lovebirds smooching in her post, and captioned that she was “healthy,” “working,” and “loved” in the post.
After the couple confirmed their romance, a source told HollywoodLife that Bella was “thrilled” to finally have her relationship with Marc out there in the open. “She’s grateful for all the support they’re receiving and she’s thrilled that their romance is out there because she’s so proud of him and wants to show him off to the world,” the source said.
Mia Thornton‘s husband, Gordon Thornton, showed off his “extra” side during the Real Housewives of Potomac cast’s trip to the Eastern Shore on Sunday’s episode. And, after the show, Mia commented on his behavior.
As Candiace Dillard-Bassett and Dr. Wendy Osefo suggested that Gordon was far from what Mia presented him to be, Mia and Karen Huger said that when it came to Gordon’s partying habits, they were both extremely fond of his ability to let loose.
“I was shocked that Gordon showed that side of him. Of course I’m aware of it. I’ve seen it. I fell in love with that side of him and I will say, he’s consistent,” Mia explained on the RHOP: After Show. “As long as I’ve known Gordon, when we are on couples trips or if we’re on a vacation, period, that’s the G Money Thornton you’re gonna get.”
While Mia suggested that Gordon was being completely authentic during their couples getaway, Candiace and Wendy seemed to feel that she had not been upfront about who Gordon actually is.
“I know now that you can’t take nothing that Mia says at face value because she’s probably lying or embellishing so why would we expect it to be different when she’s describing her husband?” Candiace wondered. “Now we’re seeing likes to be booty butt naked at the strip club with the h-es… I’m not surprised… We’re getting all the facets of G and they’re all a mess.”
Although Wendy admitted that she wasn’t mad at Gordon for having a good time and “living his best life,” she too noted that he was much different than Mia described.
“It is clear that Gordon has let his hair down, okay? I just think it’s a different Gordon that Mia presented,” she noted.
Meanwhile, in her own segment of the RHOP: After Show, Karen admitted that she loves “everything” about Mia’s hubby.
“I can handle Gordon. He’s totally loaded, mentally, spiritually, all together, but he’s a force to be reckoned with and so I like his energy,” she explained. “I enjoy Gordon, I do. I can go toe-to-toe with Gordon any day. He does not offend me and I love his personality and I love his honesty and his transparency so that makes him exciting and he’s a great fit.”
“I’m just wondering what kind of trouble G and [Ray Huger] are going to get in moving forward,” she added.
In addition to confirming that she loves seeing Gordon’s wild side, Mia said that those who can’t appreciate it are likely suffering from insecurity issues.
“Most confident people [like Gordon]. They enjoy Gordon,” she stated.
The Real Housewives of Potomac season six airs Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.
Candiace Dillard is responding to #RHOP fans who’ve been flooding her with “violent”, “angry” and “sick” responses following Sunday’s explosive episode. As previously reported Candiace faced off with Mia Thornton while on a cast trip to Chesapeake that culminated with summer salad leaves tossed in each other’s direction and [another] stinging “your mama is low budget” diss from Candiace.
According to Real Housewives of Potomac fans, and Karen Huger, and Gizelle Bryant, Candiace took things too far considering that Mia’s mom is a recovering drug addict, something Candiace said she didn’t know at the time.
Despite her ignorance to the sensitive subject, the “Deep Space” singer has been receiving vitriolic comments from pissed-off fans and she’s none too pleased.
“The violent, angry, sick responses that you all have to what you watch on 43 mins of a reality television show says much more about your character than it will ever say about me,” tweeted Candiace on Tuesday. “Stream & seek counseling. #RHOP is not your punching bag & neither am I.
She then went on to share an angry email from a #RHOP watcher who called her a “bottom of the gutter a** b***” and a “disrespectful c***t” while demanding that she apologize to Mia.
Candy also shared her own response that simply read, “Harassment is reported to the authorities”, prompting the cowardly fan to quickly backtrack.
“I apologize,” wrote the fan. “I just don’t like bullying that’s why I went off. I apologize again.”
SMH, people need lives.
Despite detractors, Candiace is in good spirits and she’s trolling while asking Lil Nas X to do a collaboration with her a.k.a. the “most hated housewife in modern history.”
Is Candiace the “most hated in history”???
While keeping her head high Candiace is continuing to interact with fans who are on her side in the salad squabble. “Yes, this is the consensus,” said Candiace to a follower who wondered why fans think Mia Thornton should’ve been “given the same grace” as Candiace’s own mother Ms. Dorothy.
Ms. Dorothy of course gossiped with Mia about Candiace’s husband at what Mia called her “low budget” video shoot.
What do YOU think about the backlash Candiace is getting???