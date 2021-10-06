Celebrities
Papa Bear Preciousness: Nicki Minaj Puts On Kung Fu Panda Affair For Her Big Boy’s First Birthday
Nicki Minaj recently offered us a glimpse into the luxurious life of her son, who she affectionately calls “Papa Bear.”
Minaj kicked off this week by dedicating a post to the little boy for his first birthday, revealing images from his lavish party which had a Kung Fu Panda themed party.
“On Sept. 30th you turned 1,” Minaj revealed in her caption before continuing, ” ama is so proud of you, PapaBear. You’re the best boy in the whole wide world. I don’t know what I did to deserve you, but God bless you, son. Mommy & Daddy will never stop loving you. #KungFuPanda”
Nicki also shared a video of Papa Bear getting ready for his party along with several slides of him over the past twelve months developing from an infant into a toddler.
Diddy’s daughters Chance, D’Lila and Jessie were among attendees at the big event.
Looks like Diddy made sure the adults had plenty of Ciroc and DeLeon on deck too
Mama Nicki and Papa Bear got FLY. We love her crystal headdress.
This party looks lit. Nicki reveals the kids in attendance were treated to face painting, making balloons, making headbands, bouncy house and a photo booth. Nicki had so much fun she actually didn’t even remember to cut the cake until almost everyone left! She and hubby Kenneth Petty brought Papa Bear back out in his pajamas to be serenaded and blow out candles. She also took her time opening gifts but when she did, OH BOY!
Looks like Lil Wayne is the GOAT of giftgiving too. Nicki posted to her stories revealing boxes upon boxes of expensive kids clothing and shoes from Balenciaga, Burberry and Givenchy.
Papa Bear is gonna look so fresh.
Happy Birthday Papa Bear! Congrats to Nicki and Kenneth on their beautiful child.
Angelina Jolie Sells Her 50% Share Of $164 Million Winery After Brad Pitt Called The Move ‘Vindictive’
Angelina Jolie officially parted ways with the French winery she owned with Brad Pitt. The exes were equal shareholders in the vineyard, and Brad initially tried to stop Angie from selling her half.
Angelina Jolie just said “Au revoir” to the $164 million French vineyard that she shared with her ex-husband, Brad Pitt. The 46-year-old actress sold her 50% share of Château Miravalto, which is located in Correns, France, to wine group Tenute del Mondo, according to an Oct. 6 report from The Wall Street Journal. The sale price has not been publicly reported, but if there’s anything we know about Angelina, it’s that she surely got a big chunk of money in the deal.
Château Miraval was at the center of the latest dispute between the A-list exes. Angelina tried to sell her share of the Southern France estate in September, and Brad, 57, responded by filing a lawsuit in Luxembourg that accused the Maleficent actress of trying to cut him out of a potential sale. The suit alleged that Angelina’s company, Nouvel LLC, was not acting in the “best interest” of Quimicum, the company that owns Château Miraval. A source close to Brad’s litigation called Angelina’s actions “consistently vindictive” and “another example of this person trying to circumvent the rules.”
However, the former couple eventually came to an agreement about the sale of Château Miraval, and on September 23, a judge approved Angelina’s wishes to sell her share to a third party. TMZ reported the judge’s decision at the time, and noted that the legal decision was also “a standard ruling” that “was never opposed” by Brad. Angelina and Brad bought the French vineyard together back in 2008, and they tied the knot there in 2014.
While the French winery dealings is a wrap between Angelina and Brad, their drama is far from over. The stars are still engulfed in a gnarly custody battle involving their kids Pax, 17, Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 15, Vivienne, 13, and Knox, 13. (Their eldest child, 20-year-old Maddox, is technically an adult and thus is no longer subjected to the custody battle.) Brad and Angelina currently have joint custody of their children, but Angie has been fighting hard to change that.
The exes, formerly known as “Brangelina,” originally linked up romantically in 2005. They married in Aug. 2014, before splitting just two years later. In a previous interview with Vogue India, Angelina said that the decision to split from Brad was for the “wellbeing” of her children. “It was the right decision,” she said. “I continue to focus on their healing.”
LeBron James Posts Sweet Tribute To Look-Alike Son Bronny On His 17th B-Day: ‘My Baby Boy’
The Los Angeles Lakers star’s son is growing up, and LeBron celebrated his mini-me’s special day with a fatherly Instagram post!
Happy Birthday indeed! LeBron James’ oldest son Bronny is nearly an adult! The 36-year-old NBA star commemorated his oldest son’s 17th birthday with an Instagram post on Wednesday October 6, sharing photos of his oldest boy posing alongside him, along with his wife Savannah and younger son Bryce and daughter Zhuri. LeBron seemed totally shocked by how old his son is getting!
LeBron and Bronny look so much alike. In the photos, where the father-son duo posed by side-by-side LeBron rocked a white Nike jacket with a black Lakers baseball cap, while Bronny wore a black Palace hoodie and accessorized with a gold chain, prominently displayed. LeBron also shared some pictures from Bronny’s birthday celebration, where he enjoyed some cake and Korean barbecue.
The NBA player also wrote how “insane” it felt to watch his son grow up. He also gushed with pride all over his little boy. “Watching you grow into the young man you are today makes me so happy and proud! Love you kid! Keep going up above and beyond! I’m right here guiding and watching!” he wrote in the caption.
Even though LeBron is definitely kept busy between his basketball career and business deals (not to mention his budding acting career, which included a starring role in Space Jam 2), the NBA champion has shown that he’s definitely a family man, like when he posed with his six-year-old daughter at the Space Jam premiere. The whole family posed at an event for Space Jam, and they all look like a big, happy group! Even though he’s only a teenager, Bronny might also rival his dad in terms of height, as he was seen creeping up to nearly the same size as the basketball icon.
While he may be almost the same height as his dad, Bronny might be more interested in a game different than basketball. LeBron’s mini-me made his first ever appearance on the cover of Sports Illustrated in June, but it wasn’t for shooting hoops! Bronny was featured on the sports magazine for his involvement in the e-sports team FaZe Clan.
Britney Spears Says She Wants To Direct A Movie Amidst Ongoing Break From Music Career
With her music career currently at a standstill, Britney Spears expressed interest at joining the film industry. She said she’s ‘thinking about directing a movie.’
Within her latest (and quite lengthy) message posted to her Instagram feed, Britney Spears, 39, mentioned a possible career change in Hollywood. Britney, whose pop star career has been inactive for years now amidst her controversial conservatorship, said on Wednesday, October 6 that she’s “thinking about directing a movie.” More specifically, the “Stronger” crooner said she’d like her film to be “similar” to Quentin Tarantino‘s martial arts movies Kill Bill “considering YELLOW has always been my favorite color.” See Britney’s brief remarks related to her interest in movie directing below.
Britney’s full message on Instagram was written out alongside a 1-minute-long video of the mother of two dancing in two different outfits to her song “Brave New Girl.” The first outfit was a stylish cheetah ensemble, and the other was a sexy green bodysuit. In her caption, Britney said she made the video “in two hours,” and noted at how producing music videos is a quicker process than creating movies.
“Do I know the challenge in waiting around during a shoot … I feel like I have been a caged animal for half of my life …that’s exactly why I choose to direct myself,” Britney said. “Do my makeup myself … produce myself … dress myself … make music myself … feed myself … and shoot videos and pics myself,” she added. It was then that the celebrated superstar made the comment about wanting to create a movie similar to Kill Bill.
Only time will tell if Britney decides to actually pursue film directing. For now, Brit’s still taking her extended break from music while enjoying time with her fiancé, Sam Asghari. She’s also been celebrating the fact that her father Jamie Spears was recently removed from his role as conservator of her estate, something that the singer has been fighting to make happen for years now. Britney still remains under the conservatorship, but with John Zabel now in the role instead of her dad. However, the Crossroads alum has already filed papers to request the conservatorship end altogether this fall.
After Jamie was suspended from his post, a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife that Britney was feeling “on top of the world” now that she’s one step closer to freedom. “She hasn’t made any final decisions when it comes to what she plans on doing next, if and when, the conservatorship is terminated,” the insider said. “Britney is really just celebrating each win as it comes.”
Nick Jonas Gushes Over Priyanka Chopra In Yellow Swimsuit: ‘Damn Girl’
After Priyanka Chopra shared pictures of her in a yellow one-piece, catching some rays while out on a yacht, her husband Nick Jonas could only find two words that summed up his feelings.
“Damn girl,” commented Nick Jonas on the Instagram gallery Priyanka Chopra published on Wednesday (Oct. 6.), and it’s not hard to see what got the Jonas Brothers singer all up in his feelings. In the first picture in the gallery, Priyanka, 39, lounges against the side of the boat while wearing a golden one-piece swimsuit. The Quantico actress poses as if she was going for the next Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover, and Nick, 29, clearly would buy up ALL the copies if he could. “A perfect day off,” Priyanka captioned the gallery, which showed her lounging, swimming, and cuddling a cute dog.
Nick wasn’t the only one captivated by Priyanka’s post. “Gorgeous yellow suit [heart emoji],” wrote Jessica Mulroney. “So beautiful,” added Oghenekaro Itene, who also wrote, “You’re so stunning.” Other fans added flame emojis, heart emojis, and “hearts for eyes” emojis. “Dayum,” one fan wrote, while another said that Priyanka was a “superstar” with “beautiful pictures.”
Priyanka’s “day off” comes a few weeks after Nick celebrated his 29th birthday. To mark the occasion, Priyanka shared a picture of her embracing the “Spaceman” singer from behind as they stood next to a giant pillar bearing the words, “Happy Birthday, Nick.” A banquet table was set in the background while a row of cars sat parked to their left. In her message, Priyanka called him the “love of my life” and the “kindest, most compassionate, [most] loving person I know.” She also gave him plenty of “love” on his birthday. “Thank you for being you.”
Nick has been thankful for his smoking hot wife. At the start of September, the two went golfing with Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas at the Scottsdale National Golf Club. In one of the photos she posted from the trip, she rocked a camouflage jacket and a pair of “Daisy Duke” shorts. At the end of August, Priyanka shared photos of her and Nick sunbathing together. She wore a mismatched bikini – red bottoms with a black top – making Nick feel…hungry. In Priyanka’s photo, Nick has a fork and knife, and he’s making a meal out of his wife’s derriere. “Snack,” she captioned the IG gallery, and Nick would agree.
Jana Kramer Tackles ‘Negative Self Talk’ In ‘Voices’ & Reveals She Feels ‘Lighter & Happier’ Since Divorce
In her first single since announcing her split from Mike Caussin, Jana Kramer is tackling her own demons & reclaiming her confidence and power.
Jana Kramer is giving fans a look into her personal journey the last several months through her new single, “Voices.” The emotional track highlights the negative self-talk so many lambast themselves with, and was written by one of Jana’s close friends after hearing the singer degrade herself. “This song was truly the start of my healing process because it’s all about not listening to those negative voices in your head,” Jana told HollywoodLife.com in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “I’ve always had these negative voices and so it’s been nice to stand up for myself and be like, ‘No.’ I am deserving, I am worthy, I am enough, I do deserve this great love. I want to share that with other people and for it to be an anthem for them, as well.”
The mother of two filed for divorce from her husband Mike Caussin in April 2021, ahead of their sixth wedding anniversary. Since, Jana has exuded a different, lighter, more at ease energy, that was evident through the interview, and to her fans on social media. “So many people have been DMing me, just saying I look so much lighter, and honestly, I feel that way. I’m not having to carry around that worry, like when is the next shoe going to drop? Or when am I gonna find out something? That negative energy was just like plaguing both of us,” she explained. “I think we’re both lighter, happier people because we’re not in that environment. My anxiety is gone away, I can sleep soundly at night. It’s pretty surreal when you release yourself of those negative, bad energies how much the world kind of goes, ‘well here you go, this is the light that you’re supposed to have.”
Jana added that her kids, Jolie and Jace, are handling their parents divorce differently, but admitted she’s now able to be the “best mom to them” since she’s “the happiest version” of herself. “I think back on like some things, like arguments we’d have and, man, the energy that I would have post-argument around my kids, they don’t deserve that. I think kids should see it come conflict but not the way that like my ex and I handled our conflict,” she said. “I’m happy for them to be able to witness what a truly happy mom looks like.”
With her latest, vulnerable release “Voices,” Jana promised there is more to come. “I’m working on a lot more music,” she teased. “The songs that I’m going to be releasing are just a range of the circle of emotions. I’m angry, I’m mad, I’m grateful, it’s all the feels, and it’s going to be that way for a while — so expect lots of new music to come!”
Nicollette Sheridan, 57, Looks Sensational On Rare Dinner Date With Pal Alana Stewart — Photos
The ‘Desperate Housewives’ star was absolutely gorgeous while she grabbed dinner with Alana Stewart in Hollywood.
Girls’ night out! Nicollette Sheridan and Alana Stewart were both seen leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood together on Tuesday October 5. Nicolette looked fabulous, as she strutted her stuff while leaving the restaurant. The 57-year-old Desperate Housewives star sported a plain white tanktop and jeans that looked like they were tie-dyed to be two different shades of blue, with lighter stripes on the outside.
Nicollette looked fabulous as she had her signature blonde hair tied back with a ponytail. She also accessorized with a simple cross necklace and a watch. The Dynasty actress also carried a beige bag, which looked like it had a white sweater or jacket placed inside it, with her as she left the restaurant. Meanwhile, Alana rocked a black top with blue jeans and a pair of black shoes. The 76-year-old George & Alana star completed her outfit with a black jacket with a flowery design on it.
Nicollette is best-known for playing Edie Britt in the Emmy award-winning series Desperate Housewives, but she’s also appeared in many comedies since she left the show in 2009! Her most recent role was in the series Dynasty, but she’s also set to appear in the upcoming TV movie The Chameleon. Nicollette has been married twice, first to her Deceptions co-star Henry Hamlin from 1991 to 1992, and then to Aaron Phypers from 2015 to 2018, although they separated only six months after their wedding.
Like her friend, Alana has also had her fair share of starring roles. She’s most well-known for playing Marilyn in the 2011 flick Delivered, but she’s been acting since the early 1970s, with some of early roles (under her maiden name and first husband George Hamilton‘s last name: Alana Collins-Hamilton) being in the movie Evel Knievel in 1971 or in 1972’s Night Call Nurses. She was also a producer for the documentary Farrah’s Story about her close friend Farrah Fawcett. Alana was also married to rockstar Rod Stewart from 1979 until 1984, and the pair had a daughter and son together. Her children with the rocker are Kimberly, 42, born in 1979 and Sean, 41, born in 1980.
Erika Jayne Slams Kyle for “Laughing” at Her “F**ked Up Life,” Calls Sutton the C-Word in RHOBH Reunion Trailer
The just-released trailer for The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 kicks off with a conversation between Erika Jayne and Lisa Rinna.
Before the ladies meet up for a dramatic encounter with her co-stars and host Andy Cohen, who grills Erika with hard-hitting questions as Lisa battles Garcelle Beauvais and Kyle Richards, Dorit Kemsley, and Sutton Stracke are questioned about their treatment of Erika, Lisa is seen arriving to Erika’s Los Angeles rental.
As they take a seat inside, Lisa tells Erika that everyone’s been speculating about whether or not she’d show up to the reunion taping. At that point, Erika tells Lisa she had a dream about the reunion as she predicts shots will be “taken” and “fired.”
“Guess what? There’s going to be some winners and there’s gonna be some losers,” Erika says. “Remember when you called me and said, ‘These girls have flipped on you?’”
“Well, that will come up at the reunion. Get ready,” Lisa replies.
Once it’s actually time for the reunion, a number of spats are seen among the group, including a verbal brawl between Lisa and Garcelle.
“Don’t you say that to me. Don’t!” Lisa yells at her cast mate.
“I can say anything I want to say,” Garcelle fires back.
Lisa also has a moment of “owning it” as she tells her cast mates, “All these things I don’t feel great about. I did them. It happened. Each and every one of them haunts me.”
Although many have questions for Erika, Erika also has issues to take up with her cast mates.
“You and your husband and you and your husband were laughing at my f-cked up life,” she tells Kyle and Dorit.
“I can’t control what comes out of their mouths,” Kyle explains.
“And you know what? I can’t control what Tom Girardi did,” Erika replies, later slamming Sutton as a “bitchy f-cking c-nt.”
As the spotlight turns to Erika, she targets Sutton, slamming her for calling her a liar, as Crystal Kung-Minkoff asks, “Where’s your anger towards [Thomas Girardi]?”
While Crystal sparks the conversation, Andy take it over, asking a series of questions to Erika.
“Why didn’t you leave Tom sooner? I know what you make on this show. Do you feel you were held captive? He’s having multiple affairs yet, as we know, he put $20 million and more into your account,” Andy alleges.
“No,” Erika insists.
“Who believes Erika did not know anything about what Tom was doing?” Andy continues.
Then, with the cast sitting silent, Erika begs, “Can someone please back me the f-ck up on what I’m saying?”
But instead, Andy piles on.
“You were manipulating the narrative by saying that the cognitive decline started three years ago,” he alleges.
“That’s not true. Again, here you are, looking at me, rolling your eyes,” Erika replies.
Not backing down, Andy adds, “It lands differently when there are air crash victims.”
After Andy asks Erika, point blank, “Have you asked him if he did it?,” Erika begins to stutter and the trailer comes to an end.
“I asked him why am I… Why?” she says.
The four-part Real Housewives of Beverly Hills season 11 reunion begins airing on October 13 at 8/7c on Bravo.
No Justice, No Festival: Here Is Why Pharrell Williams Won’t Bring The Something In The Water Festival Back To Virginia Beach
The Something in the Water music festival, which is organized in Virginia Beach by legendary Hip Hop artist and producer Parrell Williams, has been canceled for the last two years due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Well, it looks like the festival will be canceled in 2022 as well due to another global pandemic that has plagued Black people for the last 400 years or so. That pandemic is known as, “White people DGAF about Black people’s problems.”
To be more specific, Williams has declared that the festival won’t be returning to Virginia Beach until the city does something about its “toxic energy” problem, much of which appears to revolve around city officials handling (or lack thereof) of the shooting death of Williams’ cousin, 25-year-old Donovon Lynch, at the hands of police officer Solomon Simmons III.
As we previously reported, the Virginia Beach Police Department claimed Lynch brandished a gun at Simmons before he fatally shot him. Witnesses and family members dispute that Lynch ever pulled a gun, but we have no way of knowing whose story is accurate because Simmons conveniently had his body camera turned off—a thing that appears to be common among police officers involved in the brutalization of Black people as many of them are apparently taking a “what happens off-camera, stays off-camera” approach to negro policing.
According to WAVY.com, city officials aren’t happy about losing the festival, but Williams doesn’t care about anyone’s “back the blue” tears and thinks they should keep the same energy they had when they were ignoring the concerns of Black people who are unhappy about being human target practice posters for cops who think the Black community is their personal gun range.
“I wish the same energy I’ve felt from Virginia Beach leadership upon losing the festival would have been similarly channeled following the loss of my relative’s life,” Williams wrote in a letter to the Virginia Beach City Manager Patrick Duhaney announcing that there will be nothing in the water next year.
“I love my city, but for far too long it has been run by—and with toxic energy,” Williams’ letter continued. “The toxic energy that changed the narrative several times around the homicide of my cousin, Donovon Lynch, a citizen of Virginia, is the same toxic energy that changed the narrative around the mass murder and senseless loss of life at Building Number 2.”
Williams penned his letter in response to a letter sent to him from Duhaney where he expressed “immense disappointment” after learning that the festival “may not occur in 2022.”
Duhaney appeared to be requesting an audience with Williams saying, “Before any final decisions are made, the Mayor and I would like to fully understand the sentiment that has brought us to this point.”
Imagine feeling the need to schedule a whole meeting just for Black people to say, for the umpteenth time, “cops keep killing us and y’all ain’t doing s**t.”
Duhaney noted in his letter that, due to the festival, Virginia Beach experienced “record-breaking economic success.”
“As impressive as those figures are, they are just that—numbers,” he said. “We have not lost sight of the intangible, unquantifiable impact the festival has had on the social fabric of our community.”
A funny thing sometimes happens when white people enjoy Black music and the financial benefit of Black popularity but then fail to keep the same energy for Black issues: Black people eventually stop allowing themselves to be exploited.
“Until the gatekeepers and the powers-that-be consider the citizens and the consumer base, and no longer view the idea of human rights for all as a controversial idea… I don’t have any problems with the city, but I realize the city hasn’t valued my proposed solutions either,” Williams wrote.
Chris Rock: ‘I’m back from the dead, I had Covid’ (Video)
Chris Rock (with his pal Dave Chappelle) made a surprise appearance at a New York jazz club to joke about his battle with COVID (watch video below).
Chris announced he had a breakthrough case of the virus last month.
Chris stepped out in public for the first time with his daughter on Oct. 2.
Then on Tuesday, he showed up and turned a Robert Glasper residency at the Blue Note Jazz Club into an impromptu comedy set with Chappelle.
“Yes! I’m back from the dead! I had COVID. I had motherf**king COVID. Goddamnit,” said Chris. “It wasn’t quite as hard as being black, but it was close… That’s why everyone’s trying to avoid it man.”
According to one attendee, even Glasper had no idea the two comedians would be there.
“They just showed up unannounced, and introduced [Glasper],” the insider told Page Six.
The star-studded crowd included actors Jeffrey Wright, Hill Harper and rapper Talib Kweli.
After the show, Rock and Chappelle met up with Kanye West, Busta Rhymes, and Saturday Night Live star Michael Che, to celebrate Kweli’s birthday, as well as Dave’s new Netflix special, according to Page Six.
Tim McGraw Gushes Over Faith Hill On 25th Wedding Anniversary: ‘Still The Best Day Of My Life’
Tim McGraw marked 25 years of marriage to Faith Hill on Oct. 6 by sharing the story behind his romantic (and unconventional) proposal to his wife.
Tim McGraw will never forget the day he proposed to his wife, Faith Hill. In fact, the country superstar took to Instagram on Wednesday, October 6 — exactly 25 years to the day since their wedding — to recount exactly how the proposal went down. “We had dated for a while. I actually asked her to marry me quite a few times and she kept saying no,” Tim, 54, told his followers. “She said, ‘I’m not going to get involved with another country singer, it’s just not going to work out,’ ” he added.
The “Humble and Kind” singer went on to recall how the proposal finally went down at the most unexpected of places — inside a trailer house set up at an outdoor festival that he and Faith were performing at. “I’m getting ready to go on stage,” Tim explained, “and I had this sort of case that had this big mirror in it. She’s standing there, and we’re talking, and I said, ‘Look, let’s get married. And she says, ‘You’re asking me to marry you at a country music festival in a trailer house?’ And I said, ‘Well, it’s pretty apropos if you think about it.’ She goes, ‘Are you serious?’ And I said, ‘Well yeah, I’m serious.’ “
Tim was indeed super serious about his question for Faith, 54, but he quickly had to leave her side before getting an answer to head out on stage and perform. Once he returned to the trailer, he discovered that she had accepted his proposal! “I came off the stage and went back into my dressing room and Faith wasn’t there, but I looked at the mirror. In lipstick it said, ‘Yes! I’m gonna be your wife.’ And we still have that mirror,” the three-time Grammy winner informed his fans. “And it was the best day of my life, that’s for sure.”
So that’s the story behind Tim and Faith’s engagement, and the rest is history: the couple tied the knot on October 6, 1996, and they’ve since welcomed three daughters, Gracie, 24, Maggie, 23, and Audrey, 19. In the caption of his video, Tim wrote, “25 years later and it’s still the best day of my life. Thanks for going on this journey with me. Love you Faith.”
Tim and Faith truly are a legendary couple. They’ve carved out the picture-perfect life, and have done it all while still balancing fame and privacy. True #couplegoals.
