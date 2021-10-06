Tech
Seven Important Steps for Low-Budget Filmmaking
One of the most significant thing that aspiring filmmakers must learn is to create a story with a shoe-string budget as it is always a big concern. On the lines of Robert Rodriguez’s street-smart production ‘El Mariachi’, below are the 7 important steps to low-budget filmmaking.
- Collaboration– You have to be extremely resourceful. Collaborate with people who are ambitious about filmmaking, just like you. Give, in order to get. If you need an editor for your film, collaborate with someone who is new and trying to make a mark or somebody who is still learning the tricks of the trade at any film making colleges in India or abroad. He would be someone who would give his best in editing your film. Similarly, if you need a sound artist, search for somebody who is young, fresh and wants to get noticed. If he wants to get noticed, he will probably work for free as well so you are sorted when it comes to budgeting. Try to get everyone on board but be very honest to tell if you don’t have money. People, who still join you, would be the most passionate guys around.
- Shoot with what you have– One of the primary concerns for students is that they don’t have the latest Canon 5D Mark III or that awesome stabilizer so they won’t be able to shoot. Well don’t wait for that next big thing to arrive, rather shoot with what you have. For instance, forget a regular DSLR, if you just have an Android phone, write a script that revolves around a guy who loves making videos on mobile phone or is a selfie lover and what if his phone captures a murder during one such recording. You can shoot the entire film from the POV of a mobile camera.
- Don’t be too ‘shot-centric’– You might want to be the next Nolan or Tarkovsky and there is nothing wrong in being one but it is very important to convey a story or an idea first. While directing a film, if you have the most basic shots but you are able to convey your story, no one is going to get offended, trust me!! In ‘Superman of Malegaon’ the director didn’t belong to any cinema school and didn’t have a budget for a crane or dolly, so he used a bullock cart and used it as a crane. Instead of a dolly, he took the tracking shots through a bicycle. So what really matters is your output, not the way you got that output.
- Utilise the ‘un-used’– Getting difficult to get permission for your next location? Well don’t worry. Use the location which has been abandoned by everyone. If you want a dhaba for your next shoot, go to the outskirts of your city, find a dilapidated property, contact the owner. For him, any amount would be a significant profit for that good-for-nothing land and for you, you get the maximum from minimum. Similarly, do not throw away that old worn out jeans or that unused polythene bag. May be you can use them in your next film centered around a psychotic guy.
- Keep it ‘hush-hush’– When shooting outdoors without permissions and without any crowd management, it is essential to have a substantial amount of pre-production work. If you go out to shoot on a road and shouting instructions to your AD, it is unlikely that you end up shooting peacefully and trust me if the crowd comes to know that you are shooting a film (be it a short film or a feature film having the least desirable star cast), it can go worse than a stampede. A detailed pre-production always results in a better product. A little research on your location would help you save a lot of time and money especially if you are shooting a low-budget film. For example if you want to shoot a crowd scene, do it ‘guerrilla’* style (hiding the camera) i.e. without letting your crowd know about it. In fact, in order to get the real emotions from real people, just don’t tell them that you are shooting. Make them get into a situation and then shoot them silently.
- Use your actors/extras cautiously– Don’t just fill your script with actors. Always cast your actors who look like your characters. This way you can save the money on make-up. Also, cast actors who can bring in their own clothes. Save money on costumes. Finding good actors among amateurs is an art. Unless and until you have the resources and enough budget, choose your cast wisely. Essentially, in a short film of 8-10 min duration, there shouldn’t be more than 2-3 actors so write your scripts according to the availability of good actors. A bad actor can spoil a very good script so just do not compromise when it comes to acting.
Also there might be scenes where you need to show a lot of EXTRAS. Now this could be tricky. It depends on your vision, your pre-production and your foreshadowing of the situation. Either you can go ‘Guerilla’* style or try to be a little street-smart. In the latter scenario, role of storyboards becomes pivotal. For instance, if you had to shoot a protest but didn’t have the budget nor any man-power, this becomes a genuine problem for which one needs to find a creative solution. For this, one can use a frame where camera has low angle (high angle or eye level can reveal the actual number), play actual footage of the protest in split screen and multiply sound to create chaos by protestors.
- Avoid unnecessary verbal diarrhoea– Having problems in getting sound recorders or mics?? AVOID WRITING DIALOGUES in your script. As I always teach to my students- SHOW, DON’T TELL, make your script as visual as you can rather than dialogues. At the end of the day, we tend to forget that film is an audio-visual medium i.e. we have visuals to support our concepts. Use metaphors and allegorical references to convey the most difficult feelings. What one can do is first find own limitations both in terms of budget as well as space and time, and after that write your script. This would help to think logically and feasibly.
(*) guerrilla- Guerrilla filmmaking refers to a form of independent filmmaking characterized by low budgets, skeleton crews, and simple props using whatever is available. Often scenes are shot quickly in real locations without any warning, and without obtaining filming permits.
Tech
Can You Teach Your Pet Turtle Tricks?
A lot of people believe that turtles are not smart enough to learn turtle tricks and are pets that are more for show than anything else. The truth is that although their brains are a bit more primitive than say a dog, it is still possible to teach your them skills and tricks, but I say this knowing that it won’t be a straight forward ride for the an owner that wants to invest time and effort to teach their turtle these new skills.
In fact there are three things which I think you will need to make it easier to teach your turtle new things and these are…
1) The age of the turtle
Young turtles are much easier to teach turtle tricks than older more mature ones. Unfortunately it’s a case of not being able to teach old turtles new tricks because the older ones get stuck in… yep you guessed it, their old ways. Younger turtles from the ages of a year old are ideal to start practicing with and if your patient and make it a routine you’ll notice the progress.
2) The species of turtle
Some species of turtle are smarter than others and trying to train them will be easier. A Snapping turtle for example will be much harder to train than a box turtle as box turtles are reasonably intelligent turtles. The majority of turtles can learn new things but some are just a little slower than others.
3) How good a bond you have with your pet
To really help your turtles development, you have to have a good bond with them. If your turtle is uncomfortable or scared of you it will be difficult to even get them to come out of their shells around you. If your turtle bites you when you try to touch it, this is also a clear sign that it does not trust you so in cases like this you have to take the time to build trust between you and your turtle and only then can you take things further by teaching them turtle tricks.
Tech
How to Butter on a Snowboard – Style on the Slopes
Learning how to butter on a snowboard is a great way to improve balance and style on your board. Buttering on a snowboard is when you balance on one end while maintaining your other end on the snow. If done correctly, it should look like you are using your board as a knife and the snow is being buttered, hence the reference to butter.
You can perform this trick on any moderate slope and at varying speeds. Once you have learned how to butter on a snowboard you will be able to add in other tricks to really amp up your style.
1. Find a safe place to start tricking where there is as little traffic as possible. Start by pointing your board straight downhill.
2. Lean forward to begin lifting the back of your board up off the snow. Pivot off the front and turn the back of the board to the front. Backside or frontside is up to you.
3. Keep turning with the nose of the board in the air. Be careful not to get it too high as you will lose your balance and bail. Balance is the key as you want to still be able to feel relaxed and in control.
4. Put the nose of the board halfway through the turn. Do a spin on the ground in order to finish the turn.
5. When the board is pointing down the hill again you have just completed your first butter.
Congratulations! You are one step closer to snowboard mastery.
Want to learn more?
Tech
Two Very Easy to Do Magic Tricks to Baffle Your Friends
We all love some magic tricks and being able to do them yourself and baffle your friends is even better. Here are two very easy to do magic tricks that you can do using just a pack of playing cards.
First up, try the following magic trick.
Right, this is a very simple trick and it simply involves a little bit of sleight of hand and misdirection in order for it to succeed. Get together an audience (or your video camera if you fancy becoming a YouTube star) and then get one person from your audience to pick a card out of your deck of cards. When they are memorising the card then you simply need to be turning over the card that is at the bottom of the deck. It will then be facing the other way and you should turn the pack over so that it appears as a regular pack of cards. That’s where the misdirection comes in – you obviously don’t want your audience to see you doing that essential part of the trick. Now get them to put the card back into the deck and then tell them that you are going to magically discover the card they chose. Simply put the card behind your back and then turn the top card back over. Tell them that the card they chose has been flipped the other way around and then let them check through the deck to find it.
You can next try this one.
This is an equally simple to do trick that employed the same sort of tricks to confuse your audience. Simply shuffle up the cards and then have a quick look at the card at the bottom. Now drop the cards from the bottom to the floor one by one and tell someone to say stop when you have gotten to about ten. Now pick up the cards you have dropped and pile them up, making sure that you place the card that you have memorised (the one from the bottom of the deck) back at the top of the pile. Now show them this card, but do not show yourself and then get them to shuffle the pack. Now simply look through the deck and amaze them as you pick our the card that you memorised.
These two simple tricks will be sure to baffle your friends at the next social gathering you attend.
Tech
A Great Recovery Trick That Can Also Boost Immunity
This is a recovery trick I picked up from the movie Choke Dee, which is the movie about the kickboxing legend Dida Diafat. In the movie, you will see the main actor using a leg up posture to help with his recovery. This method is something that made me think about inverted yoga asanas, such as: Viparita karani or Salamba Sarvangasana. Positions like this can really benefit the recovery of athletes and can aid with the lymph drainage.
To perform Viparita Karani, what you need to do is: lay down with your legs perpendicular to the floor and resting on the wall. You will need to bring your hips to the corner where the floor and wall meet. Make sure your lower back is touching the ground. Your hands can be by your side with your palms up, similar to corpse pose in yoga. You may focus on your breathing in this position.
This helps with recovery, since inverted poses use gravity by stimulating flow of the lymph fluid and increases the rate of lymph drainage.
The lymphatic system is a network that is responsible of transporting the lymph, which is a fluid containing white blood cells throughout the body. The lymphatic system also aids with removing toxins and waste products, which can be a result of training.
The lymph system duties consist of:
Removal of interstitial fluid from tissues
Absorbs and transports fatty acids and fats from the digestive system
Acts as a system that carries the white blood cells to lymph nodes from the bones and vice versa
Responsible for our immunity and transports antigen presenting cells to the lymph nodes.
During the process where the arteries provide nutrients to the tissues, the blood pressure forces plasma out of the arteriole end of the capillaries and into the interstitial fluid between the cells of the tissues. Most of this blood plasma enters the capillaries on the venous end due to the osmotic pressure; however, some of this fluid enters the lymph capillaries. Our body sends 20 liters of blood through the arteriolar end of capillaries and 17 liters of this makes it to the venous end. The 3 liters lost is what enters the lymph capillaries. Three liters is more than half of our entire volume of blood and it is very important that these 3 liters end back up in the circulation system.
The lymph fluid does not have a pump, like our circulation system has with the heart; rather, the lymph fluid is moved by muscle contraction or massage. This is why working out or being physically active improves the immune system. This also explains why light workouts aid with recovery, since the lymphatic system aids removal of waste products and toxins. Massage and inverted positions such as Visparita Karani are also great for helping with lymph drainage.
The three liters of blood that enters the lymph capillaries goes through various lymph nodes and ends up at two major lymph ducts: the Right Lymph duct or the Thoracic Duct. The right lymph duct sends the lymph back into circulation by sending this fluid to the inter jugular vein. The larger thoracic duct sends the lymph back into the subclavian vein.
For those who sit for long hours every day, activating the lymph system is very important. Much of the current research focuses on how sitting effects the circulation system, but the lymph system is also affected and to boost our immunity it is very important to go for 5-10 minute walk after every hour of sitting.
According to ancient yoga texts, it is claimed that this pose will fight aging and will keep you young. It is also claimed to have helped with headaches, anxiety, depression, muscle soreness, arthritis, digestion issues, insomnia, blood pressure problems, respiratory disorders, urinary track ailments, and menopause.
This pose is also claimed to:
Improve immune system
Calm the Central Nervous System
Aid the regulation of blood pressure
Help with lymph collection at feet
Balance the Endocrine system
Olympic lifters such as Dmitri Kholov use inversion tables to help decompress the spine but this is something that can help with recovery as well. They may not be focusing on the lymph drainage benefits but still this is something they gain when they use this. Since the lymphatic system does not have a pump and it is activated by massage, it is very important to perform foam rolling, lacrosse ball rolling, and other myofascial release methods after workouts to aid with the lymph drainage process. After workouts rolling methods and inverted poses are great for aiding with recovery. Inverted posses also improve the cardiovascular system function by aiding with the deoxygenated blood in the extremities to flow to the heart.
Additional to the Viparita Karani, Salamba Sarvangasana other inverted poses such as the headstand or anti gravitational yoga poses work in similar fashion.
Tech
The Benefit of LinkedIn for Actors and Other Industry Professionals
There is no doubt the importance of a well put together social media profile for professionals in today’s world. Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Google+ are some of the more popular social media platforms anyone with an internet connection can create. They are also the most thought about in terms of presence. But what about LinkedIn? I remember when LinkedIn first came out. I didn’t think anything of it but set up a profile anyways. Today, LinkedIn has over 477 million profiles ranging from individuals, businesses, and groups. It is the number one professional networking platform existing today. If the number of users isn’t impressive enough, the number of profile views for the first quarter of 2016 was 45 billion!
WHY SHOULD AN ACTOR CONSIDER USING LINKEDIN?
Why not? Seriously, in all actuality, what harm is there to spend the time to set up your professional profile? Outside my rhetorical question, let’s look at the practicality of what LinkedIn really is. Your LinkedIn profile serves as a digital resume. The features of LinkedIn help you organize your professional career and helps keep track of all the projects, experiences, volunteer work and education you get involved with. LinkedIn helps others who may be interested in working with you to get a quick snapshot of who you are – your focus, your character, and your expertise.
Being an actor, you are in one of the most competitive industry. Anyone who has been in the entertainment industry for any length of time knows it is about networking. It is about who you know and the projects you’ve been a part of. Sure, posting videos on YouTube helps, having a Facebook Fan Page helps, and possibly even your own web page. Social Media profiles like Twitter, Snap Chat, Instagram, and others help to engage with your audience and fans along with increasing your marketability. But what about your professional image? Fan’s are great, however, you are in “show business”. The most important part of that term is “BUSINESS”. If you are not developing your professional and business side, it doesn’t really matter what fans you have because fans won’t have anything to admire if you are not getting work!
HOW CAN YOU UTILIZE LINKEDIN?
The best aspects of LinkedIn is the ability to showcase projects, write articles, get endorsed by peers, and receive recommendations from those you have worked with. Casting Directors, Producers, and filmmakers are always in ready supply of talent. Same with Agents and Managers. Like it or not, you must show them, why you are worth their time. You may be able to act or sing, hit your marks or deliver on a dime. But, you are not the only one. More importantly, if you can’t show up to work on time, cause problems or have an attitude, it doesn’t matter how much talent you possess, your personality will overshadow all of that. We all want to work with professionals. They want to know who YOU are. This is where LinkedIn can serve you the most.
EXPERIENCE SECTION – The best part about this section is the ability to highlight the experience you have. Are you with an Agent or a Management Company? What work have you done in the past that relates to the Industry or otherwise? What did you do? How did you do it? What did you learn? What skills did you acquire? This information is great to know for someone looking to work with you.
PROJECT SECTION – Like a resume attached to the back of a Headshot, projects can be showcased on LinkedIn under the experience it coordinates with. For example, you work with ABC Talent Agency. While there, you were cast for project 1,2,3. You worked with XYZ actor/director/casting director. You have the ability to describe the character you played and other details more fully than what you could do on the back of your resume.
ENDORSEMENTS – We all have skills. Some skills fit directly with our field of work, others outside our field of work. Different experiences and projects cause us to utilize different sets of skills we possess. The Endorsement section showcases your most prominent set of skills. Further, this section allows for friends, peers, and network to endorse those skills. There is nothing more powerful than others who say… yes, he/she has these skills and they are developed to the point I am willing to endorse and recommend them for it.
RECOMMENDATIONS – Imagine working with an Actor such as Leonardo DeCaprio or a Director like Stephen Spielberg and they give you a recommendation because of your work ethic or your performance on set! That kind of endorsement would do wonders for your marketability. People like working with likable people. The best way to show you are such a person is through recommendations. This section highlights who you are beyond your performance. It shines a light on your character, your behavior, and work ethic. My advice is to build up your recommendation as much as possible. It only benefits you in the long run.
VOLUNTEER SECTION – Do you like charities? Are you involved with Non-profits? Why are you involved and what do you do with them? LinkedIn gives you the ability to talk about the charities you work with. Can you imagine what this does to your likeability factor? Can you imagine how this will help you stand out above the rest and the opportunities that can come from this one section alone!
CONCLUSION
Different social media platforms serve different purposes. Most focus on gaining followers, sharing your thoughts or moments in time. Others are about showcasing your professional experience. LinkedIn has become the platform for showcasing your professional side. The best part about LinkedIn is it continues to grow. You have the ability to link your profile to other website and social media platforms (IMDB, Website, Fan page, etc), you have the ability to take the time to develop a quality digital resume that will be accessible to those interested in working with you while building a track record of endorsements, recommendations, articles, and experiences. Don’t do what I did and wait to develop your profile. Get started today!
TIPS AND TRICKS
Remember, this is about promoting your professional side. To throw up some information in a half-hearted manner just to have it up is not going to work well in the long run. An old saying in the restaurant business is this… “The presentation is everything”; meaning, you may have the best tasting food, but if the presentation is bad, the food isn’t going to taste as good. This is because we eat with our eyes first. This is no different with your resume or your profile. You want it to stand out and you want it to be as professional as possible. So here are some tips to help you out.
1.PHOTO – If you don’t have a photo, you don’t have a profile. As an Actor, getting a professional photo (headshot) is part of the business. Especially if you are a junior talent, each time you update your Headshot, you need to get in the habit of updating your photo on LinkedIn with the new Headshot.
2. BACKGROUND IMAGE – The new layout for LinkedIn allows for a background image. Use this feature! It adds a unique touch to your profile and allows you to express yourself. Just be sure to keep it professional.
3. ARTICLES – LinkedIn allows you the ability to write articles. This is a great way to express yourself and your experience. Writing updates when you get off a project talking about your experiences can help tremendously. Writing about things that matter to you will also help others to learn more about you and the types of projects that will really help you shine. Plus, every time you post an article, your connections automatically get a notification. This builds up your presence in your industry.
NOTE: Be sure not to post restricted or Non-Disclosure information about any project you are working on… If you have any doubts, contact your agent, manager, or legal professional first. It is better to be safe than sorry.
4. ENDORSE OTHERS – Help your fellow actors out! They are struggling just as much as you are. If you work with someone who you feel does a great job or has a great character, let others know! Believe me, they will think very highly of you and I can guarantee, they will be just as willing to give you an endorsement and recommendation in return.
5. STAY PROFESSIONAL – Whatever you do, keep professionalism in the forefront of your mind for LinkedIn. This is not about harassing casting directors or filmmakers to be in their next film. This is not about posting what you did over the weekend or talking bad about others. Believe me, social media, in general, is a double-edged sword. You should not be doing this on any of your platforms, however, LinkedIn is the last place you want to do this. You will be Blacklisted quicker than you think!
Tech
The World’s Simplest Card Trick
You don’t have to be a Lance Burton or Chris Angel to pull of this little card trick and it is almost impossible to mess it up. As long as you can remember the story and the pattern the cards need to be set down, you will not have any problems. This does not mean that you need to prearrange the deck either. The best part is that this trick only requires you to use 16 cards and is self-working.
Step One
Go through the deck and remove all the Aces, Jacks, Queens and Kings. These are the only cards you will need for this trick.
Step Two
You will then need to arrange these cards by their proper suits so that the Jack, Queen, King and Aces of each suit will be in their own pile.
Step Three
You put these four groups of cards into four separate piles. You should start off by having four piles of Kings. Next, cover all but an inch of the Kings with the Queens and then cover all but an inch of the Queens with Jacks and so on. A part of each card should be visible. While you are doing this you tell your audience the following story. There were once four small Island kingdoms in the middle of the ocean. Each island had a king and a queen and a prince named Jack. And each kingdom all had a dog named Ace. One day a huge tidal wave hit the islands and washed everyone into he ocean.
Step Four
At this point you pick up each group and place them one on top of the other. You now hand this pack to the audience and ask them to cut the deck several times.
Step Five
Now you tell your audience that despite this natural disaster no one was hurt and each person and animal swam back to the nearest island. But something sort of strange has happened. At this point you start dealing out the card into four separate piles until you have dealt out the sixteen cards. You will now have four piles of four cards and for the best result you should deal these cards face down.
Step Six
As you finish dealing out the cards turn over each pile one by one and you will reveal that the Kings, Queens, Jack’s and Aces are now all in their individual piles. You wind up this trick by saying somehow the Kings, Queens, Jacks and Aces somehow manage to swim to their individual islands.
This is a self working trick and will work out every time. Good luck and have fun with it.
Tech
How to Become an Expert in Magic Tricks
Becoming an expert in magic tricks is easy as the steps leading to it are equally easy to follow. Magic tricks are performed by people like you and me. Hours of practice in front of the mirror if possible can make you an expert in magic tricks. Nowadays, even professional magic gurus from whom famous magicians have learnt their trade have come up with the magic tricks online. Now, you too can become an expert in magic tricks by following easy to follow steps.
Earlier, the same gurus had imparted their knowledge to wannabe professional magicians in consideration for a fortune. But now they are offering the magic secrets nearly free of cost. And the advantage you have now in becoming an expert is the way they are offering the tips. The tips are short cut routes and not the complex formulas used by pros like David Blaine and Chris Angel for street magic shows.
You can become an expert very soon if you follow the easy to follow steps that are short cuts. And short cut courses are easy to follow rather than complex steps. You can become an expert in magic tricks as you get to learn the killer tricks from them. They virtually kill the likes of famous magicians by exposing their magic secrets to you. You learn magic mentalism, levitating people, coin disappearance and tricks, card tricks and much more.
These took years for pros to learn and now you can become an expert in magic tricks as you get to know by the stripped down version. None of the earlier generation magicians had the opportunity of gurus coming out with magic secrets and making it available for a song.
Becoming an expert in magic tricks involves lots of practice and the ability to read people’s minds. If a 12 year old can learn online the same tricks that you are planning to learn, then there is no reason why you cannot become an expert. When you can learn how to think and perform like a pro, becoming an expert in magic tricks is not at all difficult.
Tech
Psychological Seduction Techniques – Psychological Tricks to Assist in Seducing Women
Psychologists have unearthed some methods that may seem strange but will actually assist you in seducing women. These are not strange “Jedi- mind tricks” or some sort of “magic” hypnosis technique but simple psychological tricks that will assist you in seducing women. So if you want to increase your skills with picking up women you need to try some of these powerful techniques.
Mess with her mind and keep her off balance
You may have noticed the guy who sometimes lightly (and I stress lightly) makes fun of a girl he desires. Or perhaps seems to go flirt with another girl heavily in her presence. These things can get a girl wondering if you care about her. The idea is to make her think you want her. Then to think that maybe you don’t. It is about keeping her confused and making her unsure of your feelings. This will make her desire you and care for more. It partially about creating a challenge for her to conquer. You must, of course, tread carefully not to do these things too much or you just become, “a jerk”. But even there you can be allright as a lot of women seem to like dating jerks, right?
Take charge. Being an Alpha Male has been a psychological seduction technique used since caveman days
Have everything planned out. Tell her where you are going, don’t ask. Order dinner for her. Ensure your body language is strong and confident. Even the most liberated and successful woman is going to want to be around someone who is assured and in charge. By taking the lead in everything you are telling her that you are of high value and that she should respect you. Being strong like this can often be sexy to a woman on a primal level.
Psychological tricks to assist in seducing women
Tech
Trick Your Body Fat Meter With Water
Did you know you can trick your body fat meter with water, making it think you have a different body fat percentage than you actually do? Now I doubt you would want to do this on purpose. What’s the point of measuring if you’re going to fudge the results. But knowing how you could trick your meter into giving incorrect results tells you how to make it give more accurate results. So let me explain how to trick your body fat meter and we’ll take it from there.
First off, you need to know that this trick only works for devices that use bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to figure out your body weight. In other words, if you use one of those gizmos that applies a tiny electrical current to you to measure your body fat percentage, this trick will work.
The Trick
Here’s the trick. To make your body fat device show a lower body fat percentage, make sure you drink plenty of water to keep yourself well hydrated. Conversely, to make it show you to have a higher body fat percentage than you actually do, let yourself get dehydrated.
Here’s why the trick works. BIA devices measure the amount of resistance your body provides to the small current they zap you with. Fat has less water in it than muscle, and provides more resistance. And muscle provides less resistance than fat. In effect, the device is measuring the overall amount of water in your body. You can trick it by manipulating the amount of water in your body yourself.
Drink a lot of water and stay well hydrated, and your device will show you to have a lower body fat percentage. Don’t drink enough water, or get yourself hung over and dehydrated that way, and the device will show you to have a higher percentage.
How Knowing the Trick Helps You
If you know how to trick your body fat measuring device, you also know how to make it more accurate. Try to keep your consumption of water and other liquids consistent from day to day. Doing that will keep the amount of water in your body relatively consistent, which will make the results from the device more consistent. Along the same lines, be consistent about whether you have anything to drink right before you measure. A big glass of something shortly before you measure could throw off the results too.
And don’t measure your body fat percentage if you had a lot of alcohol the night before. You probably won’t like what you see. Alcohol dehydrates you and that will make your body fat percentage appear to increase.
Tech
Speed Card Game
Do you know how to play the speed card game? This card game, often just called “speed”, is counted among the best 2 person card games that almost anyone can play. It’s one of those quick easy card games that is easy to learn and tons of fun. Here are some simple rules to get your speed completion started now.
Setting Up The Play
Deal both players five cards to form their hand. Then deal 15 cards to each player, these cannot be looked at yet, set them aside as the draw pile for each player. If you want to use jokers make the draw pile 16 for each player. Make two five card stacks in the center of the table. The final two cards are set face down between the replacement piles.
How The Game Is Played
The players start the game by flipping over the two cards in the middle of the table. The goal is to play a card from your hand that is either higher or lower regardless of the suit. If, for example, one of the cards is a “9”, you can play an “8” or a “10” on it. The ace can be played on a king or two making it a continuous loop of options. There are no “turns” so as soon as those cards are flipped over players begin playing their cards in order. When you lay down a card you pick up another one from your draw pile so you always have five cards in your hand. If neither player can play, each player at the same time flips over a card from the two stacks in the center and the game resumes. The player who depletes their draw pile and runs out of cards first is the winner. If you are using jokers they are wild and you can play any card on top of a joker.
Variations of the Game
Because the game is learned through friends or family members, speed card game rules vary. It is not uncommon to encounter rules that only exist for a certain family or set of players. One such variation is the four card game, which makes it easier for players to hold a hand but is also difficult because there are fewer options to choose from. Another is “doubles”. Aside from being able to lay down a “4” or a “6” if the card is a “5”, a player can also match it with another “5”. Using jokers allows a player to choose whatever he or she wants it to be. Often, jokers are not used as one’s first option but rather as a last recourse when one has run out of cards to play on hand or as a winning card.
Versions of “Speed”
The Speed card game is one of those two player card games that become addictive. People create their own versions of it but some of the more popular are the “three and four way speed”, California Speed, Spit and Strategy. The three and four way speed is played with three and four persons respectively. California Speed is also known as Super-Speed in Wisconsin, Speed 2 in Texas, Rush in Missouri, and Speed 3 in Kentucky. Though the Spit card game follows the same basic Speed card game instructions, it is known as a more challenging and longer version of the game. Strategy refers more to the arrangement of cards at the start of the play. The game after all is called “Speed”, which takes into consideration how fast you can lay your cards down. There are card tricks that you can use to help you win a game of strategy. For example a hand with one “2”, two “3s” and two “4s” should be arranged 2, 3, 4, 3, 4 in that order instead of 2, 3, 3, 4, 4. You still have to lay one card at a time, but this will increase your chances of winning at the Speed card game.
So Sad: Kelis’ Husband Mike Mora Reveals He’s Battling Stage 4 Stomach Cancer
Can You Teach Your Pet Turtle Tricks?
FOX Files: St. Louis Justice Center lawsuit demands missing video
Nets Preparing for Kyrie Irving to Miss All Home Games
Weezer’s New Albums: What To Know About The Four New Records From The Rock Band
Seven Important Steps for Low-Budget Filmmaking
When Will They TIRE Of His Lies?
This Missouri family’s epic Halloween home display entertains the entire neighborhood
Papa Bear Preciousness: Nicki Minaj Puts On Kung Fu Panda Affair For Her Big Boy’s First Birthday
When Is the Best Time to Consider Bankruptcy?
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
How To Make Money Trading Domains
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Tech4 weeks ago
Entertainment on the Internet – There Is Something for Everyone!
-
News3 weeks ago
De Smet Jesuit High School looking into alleged racial comments by head football coach
-
Tech3 weeks ago
How To Make Money Trading Domains
-
Business3 weeks ago
Data migration – How this Small Strategic Step Can Take Your Business to The Next Level
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Fantom Into NFT World — NFT’s on FTM a Game-Changer?
-
News3 weeks ago
Hate crime charges dropped against man accused of yelling racial slur during assault on Chinatown leader
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Biden Orders Dishonorable Discharge for 46% of Troops Who Refuse Vaccine
-
News3 weeks ago
Thousands of Haitian migrants converge on Texas border town
-
Bitcoin2 weeks ago
Dogecoin Price Prediction- Will DOGE Mania Burst Price To $1 In 2021?
-
News3 weeks ago
Vaccines in your salad? Scientists growing medicine-filled plants to replace injections
-
Fashion4 weeks ago
Myths About Oily Skin You Wish You Had Never Believed
-
News2 weeks ago
Officials: Many Haitian migrants are being released in US
-
News3 weeks ago
Filipina vlogger Jinky Cubillan captures neighbor’s angry tirade about her loose dog
-
News3 weeks ago
World’s largest tree wrapped in aluminum blanket as wildfire races toward historic Giant Forest
-
Beauty3 weeks ago
A Real Wellness Perspective on the Satanic Temple
-
HEALTH4 weeks ago
Time For Baby Boomers to Take Coronavirus Seriously