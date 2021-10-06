Vaccinated ESPN Host Sage Steele Pulled Off Air After Testing Positive for Covid-19

Former ‘Bachelor’ star Jesse Palmer is a bachelor no more, having made things (secretly!) official with Emily Fardo a year ago.

Jesse Palmer may be headed back to The Bachelor, but this time, it’s as a host, since the 43-year-old is now a married man! Jesse revealed to People magazine on October 4 that he and Emely Fardo are now husband and wife, and couldn’t be happier.

Find out more about Emely below, including details about her personal life and she and Jesse’s relationship timeline!

Emely Is A Brazilian Model & Photographer

Emely, 35, hails from Brazil, and works both in front and behind the camera, per The Sun. In addition to showing off some gorgeous pics of herself from modeling to her Instagram, the South American beauty also shares plenty of photos of she and her now-hubby, Jesse. “My forever valentine 💕(a few days too late 😅),” Emely captioned a sweet shot of she and the former NFL player in February.

Jesse Proposed In 2019 After Two Years Of Dating

The couple began dating in 2017 and got engaged in 2019. Per the Daily Mail, they first met at a boxing class in New York City. “I saw her and thought she was beautiful. I didn’t meet her until later, she was coming in while I was leaving,” Jesse gushed about the chance encounter. “We ended up connecting and our first date was at Rumble two weeks later.”

Jesse shared with the outlet that he was “so enamored” and “so in love” with Emely, and that love surely showed after he popped the question with a 3.5-carat ring! “I was trying to find the right one she would like. I wanted to get the ring shape, setting and band right. She said I knocked it out of the park.”

Emely also took to her Instagram to share the news at the time, sharing a photo from the Daily Mail and writing, “I feel so lucky to have found the love of my life!! We’re so happy and excited for this next chapter of our lives!”

Jesse & Emily Secretly Tied The Knot A Year Ago

The adorable pair originally planned for their wedding to take place in Provence, France in 2020, but then postponed and ultimately cancelled the event due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. They then revealed to People that in lieu of a European affair, they opted for a small, intimate gathering at their friend’s house in Connecticut in June 2020. “We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater N.Y.C. area, and that were in quarantine at the time,” the couple told the outlet about the secret ceremony. “We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon!”

The newlyweds added, “Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!” The Couple Shares An Adorable Dog, Lou Lou

Emely and Jesse may not yet be planning for babies, but they have one fur baby to take care of: Lou Lou! The adorable “Aussiedoodle” or Australian Shephard/Poodle mix is definitely featured heavily on the married couple’s social media pages, even having her own page, @loulou_the-aussiedoodle. Lou Lou is a star all on her own, with more than 2000 followers and plenty of friends and adventures!

There’s Almost A 10-Year Age Difference Between The Pair

At 43, Jesse is almost a decade older than 35-year-old Emily, but that doesn’t seem to bother the couple, who often take part in the same activities together. The active newlyweds often post photos to their respective Instagram accounts of vacations, events, and sports activities, working up a sweat together or enjoying a beautiful European sunset. Just taking a minor scroll on Emely’s page reveals numerous trips to France, Italy, Mexico, and more, always with a tender shot of her husband or the two together as they enjoy life.

“Happy birthday to my most sweet, caring, hard working, handsome husband!” Emely posted of Jesse in a recent social share. “In wine years it just means you’re getting more delicious 🍷😂😋🤤🥳🎉”