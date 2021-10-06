How to
When Will They TIRE Of His Lies?
Don’t make yourself, feel better, by blaming the present occupant of the White House, for the polarizing tone, greater degree of prejudice and hatred, and the way, it seems, one segment of America, is pitted against another! In fact, the real question, to consider, and truly, be concerned about, is why, so many Americans, seem to blindly, follow President Donald Trump, and continue to do so, despite his behavior, rhetoric, and continuing lies! When will they TIRE of this type of behavior, and the continuous, lies (according to one, well – respected, political fact – checker, he has told, over 12,000 lies, and/ or, misstatements, since, he was elected? What are the potential dangers of these oversights, and, why, does it seem, not to matter, to so many of them? With that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, using the mnemonic approach, what this means and represents, and why it matters.
1. Tense; treatment; time – tested; timely; trust/ truth: Don’t Americans need, and deserve, the truth from those, they elect, with the hope, to be effectively, served and represented? If you can’t trust these individuals, doesn’t that harm, the nature of our democracy? How healthy is it, when millions, wake – up, daily, tense, and nervous, about what, might occur, that day? Don’t we deserve better treatment? How are we represented, when time – tested, principles, ideas, and concepts, ignored? When issues, like, paying keen attention to Climate Change, and environmental concerns, and safety, are ignored, isn’t that unfair to future generations?
2. Integrity; innovate; imagine; insights; improvements: Don’t we deserve, and shouldn’t we demand, absolute, genuine integrity, from those we elect? Slogans, such as, Make America Great Again, looking backward, instead of forward, and wouldn’t we all, be better off, if they would innovate, in a relevant, sustainable manner, and imagine things, being, as they should, and may be? Take a keen look at the possibilities, and develop, the insights to be more responsible voters, and citizens! When improvements are indicated, wouldn’t it make sense, to seek the best path, instead of procrastinating, and denying?
3. Relevant; responsive; reality; rational; realistic: Who benefits, when a leader, replaces, realistic ideas and solutions, with empty rhetoric, and promises? Rather than being responsive to the needs of the nation and the world, it doesn’t help anyone, when lies, and misstatements, replace rational ideas, and viable solutions!
4. Empathy; emphasis; energy/ energize; enrich: We have witnessed, a period, unlike any, in recent memory, where, it appears, to many, the President of the United States seems to lack genuine empathy, and is primarily motivated by his personal/ political agenda, and/ or, self – interest! We need leadership, which places its emphasis, and energy, on energizing others, and enriching society, in – general!
What does it say about our society, when so many, seem to, not yet, TIRE of the apparent lies, and actions, of this administration? Wake up, America, before it’s too late!
When Is the Best Time to Consider Bankruptcy?
No one really wants to file bankruptcy, it’s kind of like admitting you’ve failed. Still, if you are in a situation where you are borrowing more money just to eat and survive and simultaneously borrowing more money to pay off previous debt, filing for bankruptcy might be a prudent path forward. If you are unable to juggle all your current debt and have no prospects for increasing your income anytime soon then it is time to at least consider the concept.
Digging yourself deeper and deeper into debt won’t do you any good, nor is it fair to your current creditors or those you might seek out in an attempt to “take from Peter to pay Paul.” If you keep juggling too long, you are bound to see the whole thing come crashing down. You are much better off to enter bankruptcy with a plan. If you do it right you may find the entire experience to be far less painful than you could have ever imagined.
Filing Bankruptcy Will Give You a Chance to Start Over
Just think how wonderful it will be to get out from under all that debt. The debt that’s preventing you from going forward and not allowing you to go back – stuck in a rut. Imagine all that financial stress instantly disappearing. Maybe it is time that you consider filing bankruptcy.
It’s not a decision you should take lightly, nor is it a move to get out of paying the legitimate debt you own. It’s just that sometimes people get into bad situations. Generally, it’s a serious of events, the accumulation of which leads down a road that dead-ends at a cliff.
There will be some assets you may not be allowed to keep, and there are some debts you won’t be able to discharge. There will be tough decisions to make, but if you plan it out correctly, it might be the smartest move you’ve ever made.
Why It’s Important to Hire a Bankruptcy Lawyer
There are some things we might be able to do ourselves, but without the correct prior experience could lead to disaster. Filing for bankruptcy can be one of those things. The best bankruptcy attorneys will normally allow you a short consultation at no charge to explain the basics for bankruptcy usually 30-minutes or so.
You should take advantage of this. Bring your list of questions and a list of all your debts and income sources. You need to be upfront with the reality of your situation so that you get the right answers and can ask the right follow-up questions.
If you file for bankruptcy on your own, that’s it. You are on your own. Bankruptcy courts, judges, trustees are not allowed to give you advice and beware of getting advice online. A bankruptcy lawyer can look at your exact situation and all your assets and advise you as to what assets you can keep and which you will have to turn over to the court or your creditors.
A bankruptcy attorney can also advise you on which creditors you should continue to pay and which ones you should stop paying while you are going through the process. Also, any tax ramifications you will be dealing with or which might incur.
An attorney on your side also can assist as a powerful negotiator who is in your corner and on your team. Maybe, you can work out a deal with your major creditors; car loans, home loans, credit cards, and the IRS, and forgo bankruptcy? You won’t know until you ask. Remember filing for bankruptcy comes with consequences, but it also comes with benefits. Make sure you know the facts.
When Is the Best Time to File for Bankruptcy?
Once you’ve consulted a bankruptcy attorney and know all the pertinent information, you’ll want to strategically plan when to file. It matters. Why does it matter? Well, depending on which type of bankruptcy you choose you might be using an ‘income averaging’ format, in which case when that averaging starts and stops matters.
Perhaps, you have real estate that is about to be foreclosed on, if so, you’ll want to file prior to the foreclosure. If you are preparing for a mortgage payment modification, that to might also change the optimal time to file for bankruptcy.
If you are going through a divorce proceeding, filing for bankruptcy can get more complicated and costly. Perhaps, on the other hand, it does make more sense for you. This is yet another reason you need a seasoned bankruptcy attorney to help you through the process from start to finish.
Do you have huge expenses coming up, unavoidable costs you will incur? Do you have future costs that you are already obligated to that are about to require payment?
Are you being bombarded by credit collection agencies calling for the money you do owe but cannot pay? Have you missed rent or home payments? Are you using your retirement money to pay living expenses and bills? Generally speaking, retirement accounts are safe, so you may want to file bankruptcy prior to draining your retirement account, you will obviously need that later.
In Conclusion
Did you know the most common time people file for bankruptcy is in the first quarter, after Christmas spending, and before taxes are due? Did you know that most people use their tax refunds to partially pay for their bankruptcy filing? Some people file for bankruptcy in the first quarter as a New Year’s Resolution to get out of debt in the new year.
These may seem like good reasons to choose the first quarter to file, but they are certainly not the most important reasons for choosing the best time. Call a law firm to talk and figure this out together. You need a plan, one that makes sense for you.
Why not speak with a bankruptcy attorney about your specific situation, then have them help you devise a plan. You know what they say; “Sometimes, timing is everything!”
When To Use Employee Incentive Gifts
Employee incentive gifts are an effective way to motivate your sales force and get people focused on achieving their goals. Aside from being a cost-effective means of recognizing success, incentive gifts also serve to enhance the bond between employers and staff members. When should you use employee incentive gifts? Here are some of the most common uses:
Boost morale.
If employees seem unmotivated or sluggish, an incentive gift could be the perfect way to jump-start their low morale. Picking a gift with a high-perceived value, like a tech gadget or bottle of wine, is a cost-effective way to renew excitement in the workplace. Employee morale will increase over the prospect of winning a valuable prize.
Improve customer service.
An easy way to improve your customer service is by offering incentives for employees to go the extra mile. Tell your employees that for every positive review they receive from a customer, they’ll earn an incentive gift.
Improve productivity.
Employee incentive gifts have been traditionally used to boost productivity and raise motivation among a sales force. By promising employees valuable gifts for their effort, they’ll know they’re being compensated for hard work they do. Most companies agree on some standards for success, reveal them to employees, and then reward workers who can achieve these goals. This time-tested management method has been producing stellar results for many years.
Foster teamwork.
Employee incentive gifts are a great way to foster a sense of unity among your staff members. Teamwork can be strengthened even more by having groups of employees engage in friendly competition to win valuable gifts. If employees are working together towards a prize, they’ll find ways to effectively communicate and work together on their own. As any manager knows, better teamwork always leads to better results.
Employee incentive gifts are powerful promotional tools that can achieve a range of desired outcomes, depending upon how your company chooses to implement them. If you’re looking for superior morale, productivity, and results, employee incentive gifts are an effective tool that will pay for themselves many times over.
How Many Grains in a Bag of Sugar?
I opened a bag of sugar tonight. I asked my eldest daughter to guess how many grains were in the bag – she guessed at 27 million! I could not even begin to contemplate how many grains of sugar make up a kilo of sugar, never mind everything else in the world. How fascinating and amazing is this world of ours?
There are so many unanswered questions, with so many things to contemplate. How many platelets in a pint of blood? How many droplets of water in a cloud? How many cells make up our body? How many stars in the universe (known and unknown)? How many species of spider (there are more being discovered all of the time)? How many blades of grass on a field? How many grains of sand on a beach, in the desert? It carries on…. How many questions about our world?
How do we find the answers to these questions? Going back to sugar, I Googled it! There are apparently 17.6 million grains of sugar in a 1KG bag! This is deduced by the size and weight of sugar granules starting with demerara sugar and assuming 2.2 grains of white sugar = 1 grain of demerara! Crazy that this question has been answered.
So can we find the answer to all of our questions by using the internet? Nobody seems to know how many stars are in the universe, or how many platelets are in a pint of blood (thought that one would have an answer), or drops of water in a cloud, or any of the other questions. So many unanswered questions. What can we say to our children – perceptive as they are – as we kiss them good night and they glance out of their window and look at the stars, and promptly ask how many there are? We make something up and generally tell a story and send them to sleep with a smile, as they close their eyes and think of all of the fairies with lanterns flying in the night sky! Then we walk out of their room, pull the door to and wonder to ourselves.
You could go crazy pondering every unanswered question, but there are so many. The point of this article? Just to point out the wonders of our world, our universe. To ponder the unanswered, and make you think. There are so many phenomenally amazing facts yet to be discovered, I think sometimes we get lost in the day to day and forget the wonders of what makes our world turn, and our bodies tick tock, and our ecology support so much life (the only planet in the solar system – I wont admit the universe, because I believe!). We really do live in an amazing place and we need to appreciate that.
I guess you could call this a “green” article, because if we don’t look after what we’ve got, then all of these questions will remain unanswered because our world will turn to dust before we get chance. Look after it, and these and many more questions will be answered, maybe not in our lifetime, but we can pave the way for our children and their children and their children’s children….
As for the question of how many stars there are in the universe – I still like to think of them as fairies with lanterns flying in the night sky, going about their busy lives. What do you think? Do you believe in fairies?
How Much Does A Video Biography Cost?
I am going to let you in on some pricing secrets in relation to video biographies or “family history documentaries”, as they are sometimes known. How much should you expect to pay and what can you hope to get for your hard-earned video biography money?
Video biographies are gaining in prominence as a feature item for an anniversary, reunion or a significant birthday. Often there is no such occasion, just a desire to capture Mom or Dad’s stories, or some family genealogy, before it’s too late. As a recent survey by Allianz Insurance discovered:
“Eighty-six percent of boomers (age 47-66) and 74 percent of elders (age 72+) agree that family stories are the most important aspect of their legacy, ahead of personal possessions (64 percent for boomers, 58 percent for elders) and the expectation of inheritance for financial well-being.”
So, if you are reading this, you probably need no convincing about the importance of a video biography (or “family documentary video” if you prefer that terminology) and you are starting to get serious. But how much does a video biography cost? No point asking for something you can’t afford, right?
The price of a video biography? Pretty much whatever you want. (Wait! Don’t run away. I am going to blow up video biography “omertà” and give you actual market prices, just hang in there). But I do have to say that the price or cost of a video biography will depend on the features you would hope to include. Makes sense, right? But even better than that, it needn’t cost a penny.
The Zero Dollar Video Biography Pricing Option
The most important part of any family history project is to just get started. And you should never let funds stop you from starting – these are projects of passion, not cashion (if you get my drift). And you actually can do quite a good job on your own.
You will need a decent video camera (promise me you won’t use your phone or your laptop – unless you really, really have no other options); also the owner’s manual; a lavalier mic.; and a tripod. Oh, and a bright room with no direct sunlight on your subject. There is ample guidance on the web, just try Binging “DIY family history video” to see some of the tips I have given elsewhere and then try “video biography questions”. Your are on your way!
You may not have a family history documentary with this no-cost option, but you have saved a life through video.
The Actual Dollar Video Biography Cost Options
OK, I suspect if you are still reading then your have in mind to contact a professional video producer. How much will that set you back?
First, let’s distinguish between an amateur or friend; a wedding videographer and a family history professional.
Family History Videos By Friends and Family
An amateur or friend kind of fits into the “Zero Dollar Video Biography Pricing Option”, but they might charge you three or four hundred dollars for their equipment and their time. Or if not, you should think about paying them anyway. This should be especially so if in addition to interviewing and filming, you are going to ask them to ingest the video, edit it just a bit, and output it somewhere.
This stuff is fiddly and time consuming and it’s really not fair to ask them to do all that for free. Also, if you decide to rely on their best intentions you may find that delivery of the finished product gets a little held up!
Family History Videos By Wedding Videographers
This can be a pretty good option, especially if you are prepared to work closely with the videographer in relation to setups, questions, images and the like. A number of wedding videographers are attracted to family history video work because it allows them to film during their relatively quiet weekdays (weddings are shot, almost always, on weekends).
Most reputable wedding videographers who have been in business for – let’s say 5 years – really know their stuff. They can shoot with multiple cameras, know all about lighting, often have dollies and cranes, a modern editing suite, and are almost always terrific still photographers, and usually do great audio.
Now, you may not need all of their core talents (intimate knowledge of the tried and tested wedding and reception stages, wedding slow-pans, rack focusing from flowers to the bride’s mother etc). And they may not have lit, miked, and shot a video biography interview before. Perhaps check to see if they have much in the way of oral history training and have access to the institutional resources and knowledge base of a group like the Association of Personal Historians. But they are almost certain to be personable (hey, they are still in business in a very tough industry) and will not frighten grandma! And as I said, they really know their equipment and can be highly trained.
My best advice? Try to get the main person who owns the shop to do the work. And keep in mind the features and options I will cover below. Keep in mind too that wedding videographers often have a decent size crew of part-timers for weddings and sometimes use goodly folks like fire fighters for “second or third camera”. No disrespect to firefighters, but for something as important as a video biography you want the very best they have (which might actually be the firefighter).
You can expect to pay around $3,000 or $4,000 for a decent wedding videographer filming for the best part of a day and doing some solid editing, image work, and delivery on BluRay, DVD or hard drive (maybe more, or even less, depending on the features you require). And here’s the thing: it will almost certainly look absolutely fabulous (an unhappy bride’s mother is an unhappy client!).
Family History Videos By A Video Biographer
Specialist video biographers are not more or less expensive than a wedding person, we are all professionals after all with cost structures and overhead and the expectation that we get to feed our kids! By and large, for the same work, our charges should be similar.
But where video biographers may part company with wedding videographers is that they are likely to include a little more. Some of these features include:
Length of fully edited final product: The longer the finished product, the higher the price. Editing and creating non-interview content is time-consuming. Also, video biographers tend to prefer a longer finished product – reasoning that this is important family history!
Time spent in pre-production: The longer the time, the more you will pay. Serious video biographers like to spend 10 hours or much more time in pre-production: meeting the client; meeting the subject; talking to all the kids (to make sure we get the stories they like and remember); doing basic family and ancestry research; unearthing artifacts and sounds; scouting locations and the like.
The number of historical photos to be included and work cleaning up and repairing those images. Not all videographers are formally trained in Photoshop and know how to bring out the best in the images to create a true personal documentary (as opposed to simply showcasing a “talking head”).
Divorce Recovery and Early Dating: When Is It OK to Start Dating Again?
There is a lot of heat, but very little light generated by asking when we should resume dating. Some say wait a year. Some say asap in order to get over the divorce. Some say don’t date if the divorce is not final. Some say go for it if the marriage is over, regardless of whether the judge has signed the papers. Many religions say do not date until after the divorce is final. Everybody has an opinion. No one has a one-size-fits-all answer.
Early Dating – What Is It and Is It a Good Thing?
Early dating can be a very powerful part of your recovery from divorce.
Early dating occurs when you start dating again either before the divorce is legally final or soon thereafter. Early dating is marked by huge amounts of “baggage” and attachments to your ex and the life you shared that have not been dissolved or eliminated yet.
Whether it is a “good” thing or a “bad” thing depends on what you want dating to achieve for you. Broadly speaking, if you are wanting to date to enjoy your new-found freedom from being attached to your ex, it can be most enjoyable. If on the other hand, you want to start dating to trigger a response from your ex or to placate your friends and relatives, it will end badly.
Some say you should wait until your marriage is over. Sounds good, but what does it actually mean for a marriage “to be over?”
When Exactly Is a Marriage Over?
Any marriage that is over is actually over long before it’s formally over.
A marriage is over the very instant one of the marriage partners looks in the mirror feeling calm, sober, well-rested, and introspective and declares privately to himself or herself, “I can’t do this anymore. I must get out.” This happens long before any judge declares a marriage officially over by signing the divorce papers.
It also sets the clock ticking for one’s making the decision to begin dating again. In the back of everyone’s mind is the question, “How can I be sure this is a good idea right now?”
One Says “Date” Another Says “Don’t Date” – Will They Please Make Up Their Damned Mind?
Don’t count on your friends and relatives to be much help.
When seeking advice, you should talk with people you can trust. The obvious choices are your friends and family. You assume they will have your best interests at heart. But do they? Can they? Probably not.
Friends and relatives are only human. Of necessity they filter their advice through their own experience, hopes, fears, and belief systems. The result? A jumbled mess of contradictory advice that reflects their fears and fantasies they would have if they were in your situation. In a word, it’s useless.
Bottom line: don’t pay much attention to what other people advise you to do. Their advice, well-intentioned as it is, is a statement of their agenda for you. Invariably, their agenda is different from your agenda.
Your job is to get clear on what your agenda and expectations are and to not sabotage them by trying to move the relationship development process along too fast.
Three Early Dating Rules to Live By
Early dating doesn’t exist without some potential problems, especially impatience.
The 12 to 18 months before and after the divorce is final are sacred! Treat them as a gift from the relationship gods. The goal of this transition time is to reestablish balance, personal power, perspective, self-love, and stability back into your life.
What is important is not what you do, but what you don’t do. Three “rules” will help you make your early dating experience a success.
Rule #1: Slow Things Waaaaaay Down: For the first 6 months of dating, restrict what you plan and talk about with your partner to no more than 7 days into the future. For the next 6 months, restrict what you plan and talk about with your partner to no more than 30 days into the future.
Now is not the time to envision living “happily ever after” with anyone. It is the time to get reacquainted with yourself and to enjoy your new freedom.
Rule #2: Do NOT Sign Anything for 12 to 18 Months: Do not sign any legal or financial documents with your partner for at least 18 months. No marriage licenses, no car titles, no loan applications, no house mortgages, no joint checking accounts, NO ANYTHING! You will have the rest of your life to that after the shock and readjustments to your life after divorce have worn off. Just do not do it in the first 18 months after your divorce is final.
Rule #3: Don’t Get Pregnant Yet: Do not get pregnant or get your partner pregnant. Just don’t do it. Now is not the time to start a new family. Having a child will not miraculously give your life meaning after divorce. It will seriously destroy your efforts to reestablish balance, personal power, perspective, self-love, and stability back into your life.
So, What’s the Point?
There is never a good time to start dating for bad reasons.
Asking “When should I start dating again?” is the wrong question. The more helpful question is, “Why do I want to start dating again?”
Are you dating to enjoy your new-found freedom from the attachments of being coupled, OR are you feeding and strengthening your attachments to the past?
Early dating enables you to begin the transition from being coupled and married to being uncoupled and single, NOT recoupled and married. Early dating is not a vehicle for finding your next committed relationship.
(Now a word from your attorney: The last question to ask before beginning to date again is whether your attorney thinks dating at this time will compromise your divorce case. Obviously, if it will then honor your attorney’s advice and hold off until it is safe to do so.)
This is the time in your life to enjoy having “slipped the surly bonds of an unhappy marriage.” Use it to enjoy your first step into your life after divorce.
How Should The Other Woman Proceed When The Wife Finds Out About The Affair?
I sometimes hear from women who have been cheating with someone who is married. Some of the time, they truly believed that in due time, the man’s marriage was going to come to a natural and mutual end so that the two of them could be together. They wanted to believe that the marriage had grown stale so that both people would mutually agree to end the marriage. Once this happens, then that would free up the husband to pursue a new relationship.
As we all know, this isn’t usually the way that it happens. Usually, the wife finds out about the affair and the marriage does not just end by both people mutually agreeing to it in a healthy way. The wife is usually hurt and angry and, believe it or not, the husband usually panics and immediately chases after his wife, suddenly afraid that he’s going to lose his family.
Understandably, this can leave the other woman confused. This isn’t how things were presented to her. And where is she in all of this? You can see how she would feel left out in the cold and unsure about how to proceed. She might say: “I feel stupid admitting that I honestly thought I was going to live happily ever after with the man that I was dating. I knew that he was married, but he presented it to me like he was working on untangling himself from that. Still, he was always careful that his wife would not find out. But she did. And I was shocked when he immediately told me that he could not see me anymore and begged me not to make this harder than it already was. I’m very shocked by this. And I feel set aside and hurt. Now this guy and his wife are scrambling to save their family, but what about me? I feel like I need to do something. I feel like I am left out in the cold of all of this. I am tempted to try to contact his wife and plead my case. I want her to know that the husband represented to me that their marriage was over. I want for her to have all of the information so that she doesn’t think that her husband is loyal to her. And I want to see the other man and plead my case also. After all that we have been through, it is annoying that he is just going to walk away. What should I do right now?”
Honestly, I am not sure that you are going to like my answer but it is heartfelt and is what I honestly feel and believe. I will admit that I have been the wife in this situation, but I’ve had friends in your situation and I hear from many on the other side of the equation. I can tell you that statistically, the husband and wife generally end up together. It may take a while. And there can definitely be some uncertainty, but statistics show us that it is much more likely for the husband to go back to his wife than to have a lasting relationship with the other person. You can check this for yourself, but that is what the statistics show. That is why I do not recommend that you reach out to either of them. It is only going to hurt, annoy, and frustrate everyone involved and the chances are high that it is not going to affect the outcome in the long run. You’ll only be causing pain to yourself, the husband, and the wife.
I know that a big driving force for you right now is that you feel set aside and ignored. One reason for this is that it feels as if your course of action is set by someone else. Since the husband and wife have the marriage, they get to decide how things proceed, which can seem very unfair. So how do you get a sense of control back? By bowing out gracefully from this trio and focusing on yourself, your own well being, and your own happiness. Take control back of your own life. Ask yourself why you’d be vulnerable to settling for a man who couldn’t be solely yours. Fix your self esteem and then vow to only give your heart to men that are free to return your love and be yours alone. All women deserve nothing less. I know that this might not be what you wanted to hear, but I believe that it is the healthiest option. It gives you control of your life, it really is the right thing to do for all involved, and it doesn’t force you to go against the odds. Trying to hurt others usually ends up only hurting you. There’s more than enough hurt to go around right now, so you can never go wrong with focusing on your own healing instead.
What Do You Do When a Relative Dies and Leaves Behind a Ton of Debt?
We’ve all heard the only two things guaranteed in life; Death and Taxes. Well, maybe we can add Debt to that list; Debt, Death, and Taxes or DDT for short? “DDT – is it really that bad,” you ask. It can be.
Did you know that most folks who pass on to a better place leave debt behind? It’s true. What’s that old adage; “you can’t take it with you!” That makes sense, right? You can’t take your assets, and thus, you can’t take your debts either. So what happens to all this debt that’s left here on Earth? Well, that turns out to be a really interesting topic. So, let’s discuss this, shall we?
How Often Do People Die With Substantial Debt?
Nearly 75% of Americans who die today leave debt behind. The average amount owed, not including home loans is nearly $13,000. If we were to include mortgages the debt owed would be about $61,500. Almost 70% of Americans who died in 2018 had credit card debt. Auto loans were owed by 25% of those who died. It turns out that 6% owed money for student loans, a number which is increasing every year according to Experian and credit.com.
Do these statistics surprise you? They shouldn’t. The average person has literally no savings, a car loan, and about $10,000 in credit card debt. Most people don’t even own their smart phone outright rather pay monthly on top of their cellular service bill. If this is you, you are in the majority, and still considered middle class. You shouldn’t be surprised when a loved one passes and you find out they were in the same boat you are in now.
Who Is Responsible for All This Debt When Someone Dies?
Don’t worry heirs are not typically the ones who now owe the debt. The deceased person’s estate is now liable for the debt. However, this could very well affect your inheritance as the creditors get paid first. There are rules for settling an estate, and rules determining how much is owed for the debts against that estate. Much of this depends on the state the deceased claimed as their residence, the total value of the estate, and the types of debts still outstanding.
If a person dies owing more than their assets, an heir can ‘decline to accept’ their inheritance, and thus, they will receive no money, but also not be liable for any of the debt. On the other hand, if someone dies and they have more assets than liabilities, then perhaps some of those assets need to be sold to pay off the debt owed. In this case, the heirs will get the difference (minus any administrative costs to execute the estate and taxes owed).
Needless to say, it makes sense to have a will and plan in place before you die. Of course, this isn’t always how things work out, as no one really knows when or in many cases how they will die.
What If Your Spouse Dies – Do You Owe Their Debts?
Well, in the case of a surviving spouse, it becomes a completely different situation. Again, it does matter where you live, for instance, a ‘community property’ state. In such cases you could be liable for the debt even if it was only in your spouse’s name, and ‘if’ the debt was assumed during the marriage.
Often creditors will lean a little harder on surviving family members to try to get paid. Creditors might also hire a collection agency to try to collect on the debt. It can be a problem when you are already in an emotional state, as they attempt to get you to commit to paying the owed debt, even if you are not responsible.
If you feel pressured to pay a debt that you don’t believe you owe, you need to seek the help of an attorney that knows the law and helps to explain to you your rights. There are law firms out there to help.
Are You Embarrassed By Your Halloween Skills? Here’s What to Do!
Halloween is about making memories that last forever. But you can never make memories until and unless you have planned the most frightening party which is having all fundamentals. Throwing the perfect creepy party is somehow difficult, but without a bash this event is nothing.
Halloween is the impeccable reason to gather your friends and kick out all the stress and work. Whether you are planning a party for your kids or want to celebrate this interval with your friends a little preparation drives a long way.
As the Halloween is just upon and you are struggling to throw a bombastic party this year then this post going to help you out. You don’t have to spend your day and nights at a party. You just have to spend your money on the perfect products and your party will rock you and your friends. But don’t forget your Halloween Costume!!
Halloween is all about creepy factors everywhere in your house, keeping in mind what your guests will like and get entertained. Indulging in perfect decoration will surely make a difference. Your decoration, lightening, food, games and music everything makes a spooky theme.
The best time to throw a spooky party is the late evening when your guest expects fun more than food. But if you want to put appetizers and treats for your friends then the theme is nothing without spooky treats. I can surely say your friends get wowed with the food you prepare not by the taste but with the spirit you add. Your friends will get enthralled when they see hot dog zombie fingers, a Jello brain at the table, cupcakes covered in the spider webs and the 3D ice cubes in drinks. The scarier is better.
Decorations for a Halloween party sometimes take forever to decide what could quickly work and what looks great. If you have finally planned a theme then let it help you out in the decoration procedure. Don’t make the party a headache for you look at the simple DIY tutorials or get the pre-made decoration products like pumpkins, bones and skulls, bats, skeleton, spiders, spider webs etc. Adults enjoy haunted house themes that include, spider webs hanging from the ceilings, witches, deadliest entry ticket, horrifying welcome, spooky music etc.
Pulling a scary party with a haunted house theme needs the best location and the basement or even a garage would be ideal. To achieve the ultimate darkness deliberately use dim lights. Shade the walls and windows with dark color fabric. The haunted party theme is unfinished without the participants, so you have to play a part as goblins and ghouls. Ask your friends to wear scary Halloween costume and let them scare the people all around the house.
Halloween party would be more exciting with the components of entertainment. There are various games associated with Halloween like playing hide and seek in the dark, apple bobbing, practicing levitation, squash bowling, hypnotizing etc.
How Many Bug Parts Are in Your Ketchup?
According to the Food and Drug Administration and their guidelines to our food growers, there are probably quite a few insects in your ketchup, and other foods you eat. Tomato worms, flys, beetles, spiders and rat hair are just a few ‘added ingredients’ that you will consume. In fact, it’s guesstimated that the average American eats one to two pounds of bug parts each year, without even knowing it. Of course, there is a simple explanation for this: despite the worlds best pest control regulations and policies, there is no way our growers can keep all bugs out of our food. So the FDA allows a certain amount of bug parts and rat hair into our food supply.
Bug parts are a natural part of any harvest
When corn, wheat, vegetables and fruit are harvested, the bugs who happen to be in the field become a natural part of the process. Plus, insects and critters (like rats) find access to stored, harvested food and infest that, too. You can easily understand this if you’ve ever worked your own garden. Despite spraying with the right dose of Ortho, you still find earwigs in your lettuce, flys around your strawberries and tomato worms on your ‘maters’. It’s impossible to keep the little buggers out. So you can easily see how this problem would magnify for our food growers (who do an awesome job for us, by the way).
As far as controlling bug parts in our foods, our food growers and the FDA agree that more pesticides are not a valid option. They believe that it’s reasonable to accept more “natural contaminants’ rather than increase the amount of pesticides. And they’re right. Striving for a balanced bug control policy is their best responsible option, so that’s what they do. Which means you and I are gonna’ eat a couple pounds of bugs a year. Hey, it’s added protein, right?
What bug parts are allowed?
Now, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has created grading standards which protect Americans from bad agriculture. Growers must follow these standards, which set legal limits for spoilage and natural contaminants. Working with the USDA, the FDA has created the ‘Food Defect Action Level’ which lists acceptable levels of contaminant for the harvest of different foods. Now, don’t get to squeamish here, but these bug parts include maggots, insect fragments, mold, rat hair, mammalian feces and squashed bugs. Hmmm… wonder how many spiders are in a can of spinach?
So, what’s in what? For a full listing, you can check out the ‘Food Defect Action Level’, but here are some highlights:
* chocolate – 60 insect fragments per 100 grams, 1 or more rodent hairs per 100 grams.
* macaroni – 225 insect fragments per 225 grams, and/or 4.5 rodent hairs per 225 grams.
* popcorn – 2 rodent hairs per pound, and/or 20 or more gnawed grains per pound
* peanut butter – 30 insect fragments per 100 grams, and/or 1 rodent hair per 100 grams
* coffee – up to 10% of the beans can be infested. (doesn’t say with what)
* potato chips – up to 6% of potatoes may contain rot.
Of course, these are just a few out of a long and extensive bug parts list. But it’s an eye-opener into the food gathering process, and the balanced problem-solving approach employed by our food growers and the FDA. Food is harvested for the masses in the best, most responsible way. Unfortunately, bugs are always going to be a natural nuisance and an unwitting participant in our diets. Hey, no process is perfect. Please pass the ketchup.
How Much Does it Cost to Use a Food Dehydrator?
A common misconception is that it is expensive, electricity wise, to operate a food dehydrator. This is not true, even though dehydrators use electricity to operate their heating system and fans for longer periods of time, sometimes up to twelve and eighteen hours.
Food dehydrators are used to dry various foods by eliminating the water within the food. The water content of food is very high, typically between 80% to 95% for various fruits and vegetables and 50% to 75% for different meats. In order to minimize dehydration time, best dehydration practices to follow include slicing food into 1/4 inch or less strips and evenly spreading the food throughout the unit’s trays in order to maximize the amount of the food’s surface that is exposed to the unit’s heat and air flow.
However, even following best dehydration practices, a food drying process can take multiple hours. One temptation is to try and speed up the drying time by increasing the dehydrating temperature. This is not recommended and can result in case hardened food; that is, food that is dried and hard on the outside but moist and containing water on the inside. Case hardened food will spoil due to microbial growth.
So what do typical dehydrators cost to operate? Obviously the costs depend on the state and local area that you live in, however, within the U.S., on average, running a 750 watt unit for one hour would cost about 8 cents. Cost per state, per hour, for the same 750 watt unit varies from about 5 cents on the low end in North Dakota to almost 22 cents in Hawaii.
A typical dehydrator may run for twelve hours. As an example, assuming a dehydrator user lives in the state of California, a food dehydrator calculator can be used to estimate electricity costs required to run a 750 watt food drying appliance for, say, 12 hours straight. In this case the electricity cost would be about $1.21. In fact, most food drying units power on and off during the drying cycle so this would be a maximum electricity cost.
If the same Californian user bought about 3.7 pounds of apples at $1.29 per pound and dried those apples during that 12 hour time period, the user would have about 1 pound of dried apples and the cost of the dried apples would be $4.77. The total operating cost for one pound of homemade dried apples would thus be about $5.98. This homemade cost compares favorably to a well known national brand of dried apples that was recently selling at a major grocery store chain for $2.79 for a 5 ounce bag or a cost per pound of $8.93. Savings for homemade dried apples, made with a dehydrator, versus store bought – about $3.00.
Dehydrate your own dried fruit, dried vegetables and jerky at home using your food dehydrator. You’ll continuously save money versus store bought dried fruit and jerky and obtain a return on the cost of the food drying appliance. Further, you can control the ingredients that go into your food (most store bought dried fruit and jerky contain excess sugars and salts) and make great tasting food.
